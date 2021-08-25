Wednesday, Aug. 25: Twice the Terror: ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ Debuts on FX

FX Networks

ALSO SEE: 2021 NFL Preseason TV Schedule

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally.

Wednesday, Aug. 25

American Horror Story: Double Feature

FX, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The 10th season of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s horror anthology series is called Double Feature and begins tonight with the premiere episode “Cape Fear.” A struggling writer, his pregnant wife, and their daughter move to an isolated beach town for the winter. Once they’re settled in, the town’s true residents begin to make themselves known. Among the cast this season are Frances Conroy, Leslie Grossman, Sarah Paulson, Billie Lourd, Lily Rabe, Macaulay Culkin and Neal McDonough.

The Program: Prison Detox

discovery+

New Series!

This series goes behind bars and behind the scenes for a firsthand look at how one small town is handling the worst drug epidemic in American history and turning the tables on the justice system. The staff of the Sevier County, Arkansas, jail piloted a revolutionary program to save its community, which has been devastated by drug addiction. “The Program” offers qualified inmates — called trustees once they are accepted — the chance to walk free if they graduate from an unprecedented three-month drug rehabilitation program.

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed

Netflix

This documentary presents the never-before-seen story behind prolific landscape artist and host of The Joy of Painting Bob Ross.

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes

Netflix

New Series!

This Norwegian vampire dramedy begins when Live Hallangen (Kathrine Thorborg Johansen) is declared dead. Hours later, she suddenly wakes up on the forensic table, and a dark, insatiable hunger has awoken in her. Meanwhile, her brother Odd (Elias Holmsen Sørensen) tries to keep the family-driven funeral home afloat, but the stagnant death rate in the small Norwegian town of Skarnes makes it impossible. Live has to learn to control her dangerous new nature and decide if she is willing to sacrifice people’s lives for her own survival, which ironically goes hand-in-hand with the survival of the family business.

Summer Under the Stars: Jane Wyman

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Talented dancer, singer and actress Sarah Jane Mayfield — better known as Jane Wyman — is celebrated today in Turner Classic Movies’ Summer Under the Stars marathon. Two of the actress’ especially acclaimed performances will air today, as seen in her Best Actress Oscar-winning turn in Johnny Belinda (1948) and her Best Actress Oscar-nominated role in The Yearling (1946). Also today, enjoy Brother Rat (1938), the comedy/drama on the set of which Wyman met her third husband, Ronald Reagan; the 1950 Hitchcock thriller Stage Fright; the Western Bad Men of Missouri (1941); the drama So Big (1953); and plenty more Wyman classics.

Riverdale: “Chapter Eighty-Nine: Reservoir Dogs”

The CW, 8pm

While helping Eric (guest star Sommer Carbuccia) deal with his PTSD, Archie (KJ Apa) is forced to confront his own past trauma in the Army. To find the Lonely Highway killer, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) come up with a way to lure truckers to Pop’s. Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) extends an invitation to Kevin (Casey Cott), and Veronica (Camila Mendes) gives Reggie (Charles Melton) a shot to prove her wrong.

MasterChef: Legends

FOX, 8pm

MasterChef: Legends continues with two new episodes tonight. Dominique Crenn presents the cooks with a brand new team challenge in “Dominique Crenn — The Wall.” Then, chef Niki Nakayama gives the cooks a taste of Japan in “Niki Nakayama — Kaiseki.”

America’s Got Talent: “Quarterfinals Results 3”

NBC, 8pm Live

Find out who among last night’s contestants advanced in the talent competition series.

2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games

NBCSN, 8pm Live

Seven hours of live coverage includes swimming, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby and cycling events.

The $100,000 Pyramid

ABC, 9pm

In this new episode, actress and comedian Ana Gasteyer faces off against actor Luke Kirby followed by actress and singer Ashanti and singer Clay Aiken.

CMT Giants: Charley Pride

CMT, 9pm

Country music’s first Black superstar, who died in December of complications from COVID-19, receives a worthy 90-minute tribute, with fellow icons George Strait, Garth Brooks and Alan Jackson on the list of performers. Their songs: “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone,” “When I Stop Leaving (I’ll Be Gone)” and “Where Do I Put Her Memory.”

Family Game Fight!: “The Life Savers vs. the A+ Team”

NBC, 9pm

Hosts Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are “adopted” into a family of four to compete in a series of fun-filled and larger-than-life games. The competing families play Helium Hoops, Air Heads, Between the Sheets, Pie Rollers and Nosy Neighbors. The winning family moves on to play Spin Cycle for a chance to win $100,000.

John Ritter: Superstar

ABC, 10pm

Family, friends and costars (including son Jason Ritter, Suzanne Somers and Bryan Cranston) recount the singular gifts that made the late Three’s Company Emmy winner universally adored.

Archer

FXX, 10pm

Season Premiere!

FXX’s animated spy comedy Archer returns for an eight-episode 12th season with two episodes tonight. This season, Archer (voice of H. Jon Benjamin) and gang face a new threat: a spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency). With a limited number of spy jobs up for grabs, can the Agency compete against the soulless vultures of IIA?

Thursday, Aug. 26

Lily Topples the World

discovery+

This film that was a Grand Jury Award winner for Documentary Feature at this year’s SXSW Film Festival follows young sensation Lily Hevesh, the world’s most acclaimed domino toppler and the only woman in her field, as she rises as an artist and role model. Filmed for over three years across countless cities and featuring appearances by Jimmy Fallon, Katy Perry, Will Smith and a steady stream of Gen-Z creators, the documentary is a coming-of-age story cloaked with a unique portrait of an artist.

Edens Zero

Netflix

New Series!

This Japanese anime series based on the manga comic follows Shiki, a young boy who has lived his entire life among the machines and animatronics of an abandoned amusement park. A girl named Rebecca, accompanied by her cat Happy, explores the park and is the first human contact that Shiki has had in 100 years. When Shiki’s home becomes the center of a robotic rebellion, it becomes too dangerous for him to stay, so he joins Rebecca and Happy in their spaceship as they travel the cosmos.

The Good Fight

Paramount+

Season Finale!

The acclaimed spinoff of The Good Wife concludes its fifth season. Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele and Mandy Patinkin star.

iCarly

Paramount+

Season Finale!

This revival of the fan-favorite former Nickelodeon teen sitcom concludes its first season. Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress star.

Monster in the Shadows

Peacock

New Miniseries!

All three episodes of this true-crime docuseries are available today. It looks at the disappearance of Brittney Wood, which shocked and captivated all of Alabama in 2012. This led to a shocking revelation about Brittney’s family, causing her disappearance to become forgotten in the public eye. Monster in the Shadows explores several theories about what happened to Brittney.

Mosquito State

Shudder

Exclusive Film Premiere!

Isolated in his austere penthouse overlooking Central Park, an obsessive Wall Street data analyst sees ominous patterns: His computer models are behaving erratically, as are the swarms of mosquitos breeding in his apartment — an infestation that attends his psychological meltdown. An official selection of the 2020 Venice Film Festival, this psycho-thriller won the award for Best Cinematography there. “Mosquito State is a masterful allegory for the 2007 financial crisis,” says Craig Engler, general manager of Shudder. “[It’s] Wall Street meets The Fly and serves as the perfect ending to Shudder’s ‘Summer of Chills.’”

The Killing

Topic

Season Premiere!

This Danish suspense series follows the Detective Sarah Lund (Sofie Gråbøl) as she takes on a series of complex murder cases, each with political implications, and obsession consumes her. As the financial crisis grips Denmark, Lund is preparing to celebrate 25 years in the police force and facing big changes in her life. Amid the turbulent economic and political climate, a disturbing discovery is made in the harbor. All Season 3 episodes are available today.

Summer Under the Stars: Tony Randall

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

A surprising omission from past Summer Under the Stars lineups on Turner Classic Movies has been actor/comedian/singer Tony Randall, but that is rectified today with a wonderful schedule of his films. Naturally, three of his best-known movies — Pillow Talk (1959), Lover Come Back (1961) and Send Me No Flowers (1964), the romantic comedies in which he famously costarred with Doris Day and Rock Hudson — air today. Also on the bill are Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter? (1957), the comedy costarring Jayne Mansfield that made Randall a star; The Mating Game (1959), costarring Debbie Reynolds; the last film George Pal directed, 7 Faces of Dr. Lao (1964), in which Randall plays seven characters; and more.

Little Women: Atlanta

Lifetime, 8pm

New Episodes!

The ladies return for more feistiness in the heat of Atlanta.

My Daughter’s Deadly Date

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

When her daughter goes missing after the successful opening of her restaurant, Eve must take matters into her own hands to find out who abducted her daughter. Laurie Fortier and Tu Morrow star.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

NBC, 8pm

In the first of tonight’s back-to-back episodes of the cop comedy, Jake (Andy Samberg) takes an old friend for a ride in “PB & J.” We hope that’s code for one more adventure with nemesis Doug Judy (Craig Robinson)! Then in “The Set Up,” when the FBI takes over a high-profile case, Jake keeps digging. Meanwhile, Amy (Melissa Fumero) and Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) negotiate with O’Sullivan (John C. McGinley) and the police union.

Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole

A&E, 9pm

Season Premiere!

This original documentary series tells the individual stories of previously convicted child offenders sentenced to mandatory life terms without parole who are now seeking resentencing, following a United States Supreme Court ruling. While some may be resentenced to life, others could be immediately released or given a new sentence that makes them eligible for parole. Season 2 chronicles the horrific crimes and emotional impact on family and friends as they grapple with the question of whether these convicted offenders could be released back into their communities.

Christina on the Coast: “Massive Kitchen Makeover”

HGTV, 9pm

Christina Haack takes on new clients who recently moved from Colorado to her hometown of Yorba Linda. Along with her partner, James, Christina works with the family to redesign their outdated kitchen and living room.

Making It: “Shed Hack”

NBC, 9pm

Season Finale!

The Season 3 Master Maker is crowned as hosts Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler task everyone with a Making It staple — the Shed Hack. But this time, the Makers get to make a shed into their own personal “happy place.”

2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games

NBCSN, 9pm Live

Six hours of live coverage includes track & field, wheelchair rugby, cycling, goalball and wheelchair tennis events.

French Exit

Starz, 9pm

Eccentric, snooty, offbeat and off-putting, impulsive — lots of adjectives work for Manhattan heiress Frances Price (Golden Globe-nominated Michelle Pfeiffer), but “broke” is suddenly best. That news sends the longtime widow into a tailspin, and out of the country. With her son (Lucas Hedges) and their unique cat, she heads to Paris, where serious life-reassessment awaits in this quirky dark comedy that gives its star a chance to shine in a tour de force.

The Cube: “Dwyane Wade, Show Me the Ladder!”

TBS, 9pm

Two more teams take on the undefeated Cube in the penultimate episode of the season. Will mother-and-daughter duo Shanden and Mae be the first to take $250,000, or will best-friend teachers Sammy and Lucson finally teach the Cube a long-overdue lesson?

Friday, Aug. 27

Self Employed

discovery+

New Series!

Entrepreneur Jonathan Morris travels the country to share the inspirational and new challenges of small-business owners and their journeys to building their dream jobs.

PEN15: “Jacuzzi”

Hulu

New Episode!

A special animated episode of the comedy finds seventh-graders Anna and Maya discovering new crippling insecurities on summer vacation.

He’s All That

Netflix

Original Film!

In this gender-reversed reimagining of the 1999 teen comedy She’s All That, a high school influencer (Addison Rae) accepts a challenge to turn the school’s biggest loser (Tanner Buchanan) into prom king.

Titletown High

Netflix

New Series!

This unscripted sports series chronicles the on- and off-the-field lives of members of the Valdosta High School football team in Valdosta, Georgia.

Summer Under the Stars: Merle Oberon

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Merle Oberon, born Estelle Merle O’Brien Thompson, is celebrated today in Turner Classic Movies’ Summer Under the Stars. The Indian-born British actress began her career in British films such as The Private Life of Don Juan and The Scarlet Pimpernel, both 1934 films that will air today. After success across the pond, Oberon found further celebrity when she came to the States to make movies, and several of those will also air today, including The Dark Angel (1935, Best Actress Oscar nominee); The Cowboy and the Lady (1938), a Western romantic comedy costarring Gary Cooper; the 1939 adaptation of Emily Brontë’s classic gothic novel Wuthering Heights, costarring Laurence Olivier; the suspenseful World War II drama Berlin Express (1948); Hotel (1967), featuring Oberon’s second-to-last film appearance; and others.

2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games

Olympic Channel, 5:30pm Live

Four hours of live coverage includes triathlon and track & field.

Disney Princess Remixed: An Ultimate Princess Celebration

Disney Channel, 7:30pm

Embracing your inner royal is encouraged in this half-hour musical tribute to the character traits of empowerment, courage and kindness. Expect young Disney stars such as Dara Reneé to perform reimagined renditions of songs including “Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2.

Secret Celebrity Renovation

CBS, 8pm

On this installment of the stars-give-back makeover series, NFL great Boomer Esiason visits his New York hometown to give his former high school football coach upgraded digs.

Burden of Truth: “Spirits in the Material World”

The CW, 8pm

Romantic and professional partners Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) and Billy (Peter Mooney) are struggling on both fronts as the drama continues its final season. This week, while they deal with the challenges of being new parents, they also find out their legal injunction against the mine has been overturned.

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog

Nat Geo, 9pm

Season Finale!

Canine behavior expert Cesar Millan’s new series concludes its first season with two back-to-back hourlong episodes. First, in “Tail End of Trauma,” Millan helps a fearful family — who are still holding onto the pain of losing their first dog in a tragic accident — deal with their 2-year-old black lab’s similarly aggressive personality. Later, a 10-year-old girl looks to Millan for help when her emotional support puppy causes more chaos than comfort. Next, in “Hijacked Pack,” Millan works with an Australian cattle dog that has severe separation anxiety, and a blind Lhasa Apso that has almost become too hostile for his owners to provide his needed eye care.

Great Performances: “Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2021”

PBS, 9pm

Enjoy the sounds of the Vienna Philharmonic’s annual summer night concert with pianist Igor Levit under the direction of guest conductor Daniel Harding at Austria’s Schönbrunn Palace.

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup

WE tv, 9pm

Season Premiere!

This series follows 10 former inmates and their significant others from the hit series Love After Lockup through their weird and wild journey to survive the real world together. This season, viewers will be shocked to see which couples make it outside the prison walls and commit to their relationships. However, none of it will be easy because they must fight the temptations of the outside world while also learning to adapt to their new normal.

Saturday, Aug. 28

Guy: Hawaiian Style

discovery+

New Series!

Guy Fieri and his family explore traditions and foods of the Hawaiian Islands in this four-part series.

Summer Under the Stars: Lee Marvin

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Oscar winner Lee Marvin’s famously distinctive voice and piercing white hair will be heard and seen all over Turner Classic Movies today when the famed actor is celebrated during the network’s Summer Under the Stars. The schedule will include famous titles from Marvin’s heyday of stardom from the mid 1960s through the ’70s, including his Best Actor Oscar-winning performance in the 1965 Western comedy Cat Ballou; another Western, The Professionals (1966); the action-packed war classic The Dirty Dozen (1967); the influential 1967 neo-noir Point Blank; the 1972 Western comedy/drama Pocket Money, costarring Paul Newman and making its TCM premiere; and more. Also featured are some of Marvin’s earlier films from the ’50s, including The Wild One (1953), the seminal biker film led by Marlon Brando, and the 1957 romantic historical drama Raintree County, as well as one of Marvin’s final films, the 1983 mystery/thriller Gorky Park, which is also making its TCM debut.

College Football

FOX & ESPN, beginning at 1pm Live

The 2021 season doesn’t start in earnest until next week, but fans will get a small taste of college pigskin this Saturday with Nebraska at Illinois on FOX, followed by Hawai’i at UCLA on ESPN.

Major League Baseball

FS1, beginning at 4pm Live

FS1’s Saturday MLB doubleheader opens with the Boston Red Sox at Cleveland’s Progressive Field for a meeting with the Indians. Later tonight is an interleague matchup with the San Diego Padres at the L.A. Angels.

2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games

Olympic Channel, 5:30pm Live

Seven-and-a-half hours of live coverage from Tokyo includes triathlon, table tennis and rowing.

MLS Soccer: Los Angeles FC vs. L.A. Galaxy

FOX, 7pm Live

Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles-based teams, Los Angeles FC and L.A. Galaxy, meet in a rivalry match known as “El Tráfico” tonight at LAFC’s Banc of California Stadium.

NASCAR Cup Series: Coke Zero Sugar 400

NBC, 7pm Live

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Daytona International Speedway for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in primetime on NBC. It’s the final race of the season before the playoffs Round of 16 begins next weekend.

Eden: Untamed Planet

BBC America, 8pm

Season Finale!

In the season finale episode “Alaska: Last American Frontier,” visit an ice-bound Eden in Southeast Alaska that harbors possibly the richest temperate rainforests in the world.

Columbo: “Death Hits the Jackpot”

Cozi TV, 8pm

In this 1991 gem, Rip Torn guest-stars as a two-timing jeweler who murders his nephew (Gary Kroeger) for lottery winnings. Columbo (Peter Falk) must rely on the crime’s only witness: a pet monkey.

Killer Cheer Mom

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

High school junior Riley has moved to a new town with her dad and new stepmom, Amanda. When she decides to try out for the cheer squad, she’s hopeful she can make new friends. The competition’s stiff — there are six girls trying out and only two spots to fill. When several of the cheerleaders are expelled or injured under suspicious circumstances, Riley begins to think that her stepmom may have something to do with it. Stars Denise Richards, Thomas Calabro, Tia Texada, Courtney Fulk, Holly J. Barrett, Jay Jay Warren, Jasmine Putmon, Tristina Lee, Mia Rose Frampton and Arianna Williams.

Say Yes to the Dress: “Ugly Duckling”

TLC, 8pm

Gown shopping is especially emotional for Chloe, whose second wedding will be her first as the bride after transitioning.

Sweet Pecan Summer

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

Amanda (Christine Ko) must work with her ex-boyfriend J.P. (Wes Brown) to sell her favorite aunt’s (Lauren Tom) pecan farm. Putting aside their differences, old feelings start to rekindle and they question their life paths.

Design Star: Next Gen

HGTV, 9pm

In “Welcome to the Hub,” the first of two back-to-back episodes, host Allison Holker Boss welcomes the competitors to the spectacular Design Hub, where they must transform hideous rooms into stylish spaces and also showcase their on-camera talent. Jasmine Roth joins the judges to decide the winner and who’s going home. Then, in “Transformers!,” the seven designers return to their labs to find them wiped clean and sliced in half. They must create an office that transforms into an entertaining space and create a brand-building TikTok video using tips from social media star Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

Destination Fear: “Odd Fellows Home”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Alex has a diabolical plan for revenge that quickly turns to regret once he realizes he has unleashed something terrifying on the team. His location, once home to a mysterious secret society that entombed skeletons in the walls of its buildings, will reveal things to the team about their fear threshold that they may wish they never knew.

Pom Poms and Payback

Lifetime, 10pm

Original Film!

When a group of high school cheerleaders are all betrayed by their boyfriends on prom night, they band together to exact revenge, but soon discover that the mysterious Coach Evergreen might actually be the one behind all of their misfortune. Stars Emily Killian, Carrie Schroeder, Shaylaren Hilton, Le’Priesh Roman and Jazlyn Nicolette Sward.