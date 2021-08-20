Friday, Aug. 20: Sandra Oh Is Head of the Class in Netflix’s ‘The Chair’

Eliza Morse/Netflix © 2021

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally.

Friday, Aug. 20

The Chair

Netflix

New Series!

This half-hour dramedy follows Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim (Sandra Oh, also an executive producer) as she navigates her new role as the chair of the English department at prestigious Pembroke University. Ji-Yoon is faced with a unique set of challenges as the first woman to chair the department, and as one of the few staff members of color at the university. The series also stars Jay Duplass, Holland Taylor, Bob Balaban, Nana Mensah, David Morse and Everly Carganilla.

Annette

Amazon Prime Video

Feature Film Exclusive!

Brothers Ron and Russell Mael, aka the pop/rock duo Sparks, wrote the screenplay and the songs for this musical that opened the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. Directed by French filmmaker Leos Carax in his English-language debut, the film stars Adam Driver as a provocative stand-up comedian and Marion Cotillard as his wife, a world-famous soprano. Their glamorous life takes an unexpected turn when their daughter Annette (Devyn McDowell) is born with a unique gift. Simon Helberg (The Big Bang Theory) costars.

Truth Be Told

Apple TV+

Season Premiere!

Star and executive producer Octavia Spencer returns for the second season of this NAACP Image Award-winning drama, joined by new cast member Kate Hudson in her first lead role for a television series. In the new season, investigative reporter-turned-true crime podcaster Poppy Parnell (Spencer) dives into a new case that deeply involves her childhood friend, media mogul Micah Keith (Hudson). As developments unfold, their lifelong friendship is put to the ultimate test. In addition to Hudson, joining the sophomore season are series regulars Christopher Backus, Alona Tal, David Lyons, Andre Royo, Merle Dandridge and Mychala Faith Lee. Returning cast includes Mekhi Phifer, Michael Beach, Ron Cephas Jones, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, Tami Roman and Katherine LaNasa.

Reminiscence

HBO Max

Feature Film Exclusive!

In this action thriller, Hugh Jackman stars as a scientist who uses technology to help people return to their past lives to escape a present-day postapocalyptic life. But what’s real is at question as he goes in search of his long-lost love. Think Inception meets The Notebook. Rebecca Ferguson, Thandiwe Newton, Daniel Wu, Angela Sarafyan and Cliff Curtis also star. Reminiscence is in theaters and on the HBO Max Ad-Free plan, where it will stream for 31 days.

The Loud House Movie

Netflix

Original Film!

In this animated movie from Nickelodeon based on the TV series, the titular family goes on their biggest vacation ever. The adventure follows the Loud family to Scotland, where they discover that they are descendants of Scottish royalty. The family quickly indulges in the most wish-fulfilling high-life ever when they discover their ancestral home is a castle. The voice cast from the series reprise their roles in the film, joined by notable new voices including David Tennant, Michelle Gomez, Billy Boyd and Ruth Connell.

Sweet Girl

Netflix

Original Film!

Devoted family man Ray Cooper (Jason Momoa) vows justice against the pharmaceutical company responsible for pulling a potentially life-saving drug from the market just before his wife (Adria Arjona) dies from cancer. But when his search for the truth leads to a deadly encounter that puts Ray and his daughter Rachel (Isabela Merced) in harm’s way, Ray’s mission turns into a quest for vengeance in order to protect the only family he has left.

PAW Patrol: The Movie

Paramount+

Feature Film Exclusive!

The lovable pooches of the PAW Patrol are on a roll as the animated children’s TV favorites make the leap to their first feature film, which hits theaters and Paramount+ today. When their biggest rival, Humdinger (voice of Ron Pardo), becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and starts wreaking havoc, 10-year-old Ryder (newcomer Will Brisbin) and everyone’s favorite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge head-on. While one pup must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, savvy dachshund Liberty (Marsai Martin). Together, armed with exciting new gadgets and gear, the PAW Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City. Joining the Patrol in their big-screen adventure are members from the original series’ voice cast along with new vocal contributions from Brisbin, Martin, Iain Armitage, Yara Shahidi, Kim Kardashian West, Randall Park, Dax Shepard, Tyler Perry and Jimmy Kimmel.

Jaws

AMC, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Steven Spielberg’s classic, Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1975 thriller wasn’t his first feature film, but it was the one that truly put him on the map as a director who could not only artfully helm a film, but also do so to massive popular success. The adaptation of Peter Benchley’s bestselling novel about a rogue great white shark terrorizing a New England beach community ultimately became the first U.S. film to gross over $100 million at the box office, with most of its total coming during a summer release that also served to scare many viewers away from beaches that season. With a terrific cast led by Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss and Robert Shaw, Spielberg’s film wisely jettisoned superfluous plot elements, and the rather abrupt ending, from Benchley’s novel to pare things down into a merciless and entertaining thriller/sea adventure. It also added elements that really enhanced the horror, as with Quint’s (Shaw) quietly haunting recollection of being aboard the USS Indianapolis, which sticks with a viewer every bit as much as any of the shark attack scenes (this is certainly a case where the movie is a great improvement upon the book). Jaws was the harbinger of a new blockbuster era; its long lines of eager filmgoers, many of whom saw the film multiple times, showed studios that summertime — before then, considered a largely slow time at theaters — could be big business for movies. And it certainly wasn’t the last time that Spielberg’s name would be attached to a summer blockbuster. The young (he was just in his late 20s when he made the film) filmmaker somehow did not receive a Best Director Oscar nomination even though it was his steady creative hand in the midst of technical difficulties that made the film as successfully suspenseful as it is. But the film did win Academy Awards for its sound and editing, and for John Williams’ iconic musical score — the other major factor that has made the movie an influential and enduring thrill ride, and which helped solidify the director and composer as a memorable creative team more often than not in the decades that would come. — Jeff Pfeiffer

NFL Preseason Football: Kansas City at Arizona

ESPN, 8pm Live

Week 2 of the NFL preseason has the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs visiting the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Secrets in the Mansion

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

When Brandi arrives at her boyfriend Aaron’s family estate, she is surprised to discover that his father is one of the richest men in the country. But as Brandi falls deeper in love, she begins to suspect that Aaron’s family harbors a deadly secret. Stars Natasha Wilson, Taylor Napier, Houston Rhines and Gina Vitori.

Cold Case Files

A&E, 9pm

Season Premiere!

In its return, the true-crime series tackles the case of Mike Williams, who disappeared in 2000 while duck hunting on Florida’s Lake Seminole. A 911 call from his widow 16 years later helps police find the truth.

The Greatest #AtHome Videos

CBS, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Cedric the Entertainer returns as host for Season 2 of this series showcasing the creativity, humor and humanity that have become hallmarks of the next generation of viral home videos.

Love After Lockup: “Secret Cell-Mates”

WE tv, 9pm

Season Finale!

In this two-hour season finale, Rachel makes a shocking discovery about Doug; Daonte faces Nicolle’s ex and Lisa’s ex-con brother interrogates Stan; Jeff uncovers Anissa’s secret and a wild brawl breaks out; Josh gives Courtney a romantic surprise and Britney’s confession stuns her dad.

American Justice

A&E, 10pm

Season Premiere!

A&E’s newly reimagined and iconic American Justice looks at recent criminal cases in the United States through the prism of the criminal justice system and from the firsthand perspectives of the prosecutors, defense attorneys, investigators, victims and perpetrators involved. The series dives into significant crimes that were adjudicated within the last few years, from trials that made national headlines to gripping lesser-known cases. Each story reveals how our justice system works and, sometimes, how it doesn’t.

Saturday, Aug. 21

Summer Under the Stars: Katharine Hepburn

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Legendary actress Katharine Hepburn is celebrated during today’s Summer Under the Stars lineup on Turner Classic Movies. The lineup offers a nice mix of relatively little known titles like the 1933 drama Christopher Strong, Hepburn’s second feature film, and the period drama A Woman Rebels (1936), as well as more familiar favorites like The Lion in Winter (1968, Best Actress Oscar winner), Alice Adams (1935, Best Actress Oscar nominee), Woman of the Year (1942, Best Actress Oscar nominee), The Rainmaker (1956, Best Actress Oscar nominee), Bringing Up Baby (1938), Adam’s Rib (1949), and more. The day will also feature the 1993 TV special Katharine Hepburn: All About Me, a profile of the actress that earned her a shared Emmy nomination.

Major League Baseball

FS1, beginning at 1pm Live

A Saturday afternoon MLB doubleheader on FS1 has the Minnesota Twins at the N.Y. Yankees and the N.Y. Mets at the L.A. Dodgers.

Eden: Untamed Planet: “Patagonia: The Ends of the Earth”

BBC America, 8pm

The land known as Patagonia in southern Argentina and Chile seems frozen in time. The new episode “Patagonia: The Ends of the Earth” explores the region’s diverse geography and wildlife.

Vacation House Rules: “Canoe Cabin Retreat”

HGTV, 8pm

Nadia’s home in the woods feels less like a getaway and more like a boring suburban home. She brings in contractor Scott McGillivray and designer Debra Salmoni to transform the downtrodden property into a lucrative canoe-themed northern adventure destination.

Say Yes to the Dress

TLC, 8pm

In this new episode, Amanda has been obsessing over a Randy Fenoli dress, but will it live up to the hype once it’s on? Kindra’s pastor Mom wants a modest dress, but Kindra has something much sexier in mind. Kelsey’s second dress fitting hits a snag when her belt goes missing!

Stand Up to Cancer

Various Networks, 8pm Live

The entertainment community comes together again for this seventh biennial roadblock event airing simultaneously on more than 60 media platforms across the United States and Canada, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and many other networks. As its name implies, the fundraising special is held to support urgently needed research and new treatments for cancer. Anthony Anderson, Ken Jeong, Tran Ho and Sofia Vergara are cohosts. Visit standuptocancer.org for more info, including where to watch and a list of performers.

A Little Daytime Drama

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

In order to save her daytime soap drama from cancellation, head writer Maggie (Jen Lilley) must convince Darin (Ryan Paevey), fan-favorite actor and her real-life ex-boyfriend, to return to the show. The show’s producer, Alice (Linda Dano), who created the series, wants to retire and hopes to pass the baton to Maggie, if the soap can be salvaged.

Godzilla vs. Kong

HBO, 9pm

Ostensibly the sequel to both Kong: Skull Island (2017) and Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), this 2021 flick finds popcorn pleasures through some (literally) splashy VFX scenes wherein the lizard king makes quick work of warships, earning the ire of the jungle master. There’s some story — involving a sinister corporation and a Kong whisperer anthropologist (Rebecca Hall) — but the real lure is the action between these titans … until an additional worthy combatant enters the fray. Alexander Skarsgård and Millie Bobby Brown costar.

Destination Fear: “Greene County Almshouse”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Fed up with Tanner and Dakota’s experiments, Chelsea picks a revenge location unlike any other. The dark, untapped energy of this Pennsylvania poorhouse is overwhelming, and it forces the team to make a stunning decision to save their sanity.

Sunday, Aug. 22

Summer Under the Stars: Tyrone Power

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Tyrone Power, the actor famous for starring in a number of swashbucklers during Hollywood’s golden age, is the focus of today’s Summer Under the Stars on Turner Classic Movies. Some of those action classics will be on hand during the lineup, including The Mark of Zorro (1940) and the network premiere of The Black Rose (1950). Power’s work across other genres will also be featured in movies such as the historical drama Marie Antoinette (1938), John Ford’s biographical comedy/drama The Long Gray Line (1955), the Agatha Christie courtroom thriller Witness for the Prosecution (1957, Powers’ last completed film), the romantic bullfighter drama Blood and Sand (1941) and others.

NASCAR Cup Series: FireKeepers Casino 400

NBCSN, 3pm Live

The penultimate race of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series regular season has top drivers Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and others competing for 200 laps around Michigan International Speedway’s two-mile D-shaped oval.

MLB Little League Classic: Cleveland vs. L.A. Angels

ESPN, 7pm Live

The Cleveland Indians and the L.A. Angels play in the Little League Classic at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Love Upstream

UPtv, 7pm

For her next book, a jilted relationship expert (Kimberly-Sue Murray) wants to learn how to survive in the wild as a city girl. Cue one-on-one lessons with a hunky guide (a bearded Steve Lund) in Minnesota and lots of canoeing.

NYC Epicenters 9/11→2021½

HBO, 8pm; also streaming on HBO Max

New Series!

Spike Lee produced and directed this four-part docuseries that presents a rich tapestry of New York City in the 21st century, weaving together the stories, memories and insights of those who were eyewitnesses to the city’s greatest challenges from Sept. 11, 2001, to the present.

Hitler’s Secret Bomb

Science Channel, 8pm

Did Nazi uranium make it to Japan in the final days of World War II? Were the Axis powers closer to an atomic bomb than we think? In this stylized two-hour special, drama unfolds as experts shed new light on the hardships and challenges of a war-torn, pre-nuclear world.

The Walking Dead: “Acheron: Part I”

AMC, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The 24-episode final season begins tonight. AMC is breaking the episodes into three parts, where eight episodes will play out this year, and the remaining 16 next year. The series picks up where it left off, where the group returns to Alexandria after a critical food mission, only to realize it isn’t enough. Maggie (Lauren Cohan) proposes a new plan, potentially a suicide mission. What choice do they have? They must find more food for all their people in order to survive and efficiently rebuild Alexandria. If they don’t, Alexandria falls, taking them down with it. Once on the road, a violent storm erupts forcing them underground into a subway tunnel. As nerves fray and suspicions increase, chaos ensues. The terror is relentless as our people get a glimpse of what Maggie and her group endured prior to returning to Alexandria. Meanwhile, Eugene, Princess and the others captured by the strange soldiers are relocated to another undisclosed location.

History of the Sitcom: “Escaping Reality”

CNN, 9pm

Season Finale!

Sitcoms have long been the ultimate comedy comfort food, but what sitcoms offer escape from — and what they offer escape to — reveals a lot about the state of the American mind, and the state of the sitcom form itself.

Buddy vs. Duff: “High Seas and High Stakes”

Food Network, 9pm

Dueling bakers Buddy “Cake Boss” Valastro and Duff Goldman hit the ovens on the reality competition series to produce masterful cakes worthy of the seven seas in a pirate-themed challenge that’s sure to go straight to the booty. Loser walks the plank!

Godfather of Harlem: “Bonanno Split”

EPIX, 9pm

Bumpy (Forest Whitaker) must protect the Italian mob when Joseph Bonanno (Chazz Palminteri) decides to abolish the Commission; Capt. Omar takes his campaign against Malcolm X to a new level.

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm

Original Film!

While on a “pre-honeymoon” getaway, Aurora (Candace Cameron Bure) and Nick (Niall Matter) discover a body, and as they get closer to finding out what really happened, danger knocks on their doorstep. Also stars Marilu Henner.

Heels: “Dusty Finish”

Starz, 9pm

As the wrestlers at the DWL worry about the fallout from the previous show, Jack (Stephen Amell) struggles with what direction to take the narrative and the league, especially after an enticing offer from the FWD’s Charlie Gully. After Ace’s (Alexander Ludwig) humiliating breakdown in the ring, he goes into a tailspin, causing Jack and Crystal (Kelli Berglund) to scour Duffy before Ace does anything too regrettable.

The Osbournes Want to Believe: “Lost in Space”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Jack takes Sharon and Ozzy on a journey that is out of this world as he tries to convince them that cats can see ghosts and Canada has its own Loch Ness Monster. Plus, the Osbournes dust off their tinfoil hats to debate the 1969 moon landing. Another new episode follows.

Dead Pixels: “Flanks/Yams”

The CW, 9:30pm

Season Finale!

Daisy (guest star Rose Matafeo) is finally coming to visit, and Nicky’s (Will Merrick) got big plans for their date night. Meanwhile, Meg (Alexa Davies) has rebooted an old version of Kingdom Scrolls that the three of them can play together. What could possibly go wrong?

Talking Dead

AMC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Chris Hardwick returns to discuss and dissect what went down on each new episode of The Walking Dead.

Bare Hands Rescue

Animal Planet, 10pm

Michael “Bare Hands” Beran, owner of Wildlife Command Center (WCC) in St. Louis, is the focus of this pilot special for his own show. Encouraging viewers to learn about urban wildlife, this program follows Beran and the WCC team as they deal with such native fauna as brown bats, raccoons, Eastern gray squirrels, magpies, beavers, coyotes, rattlesnakes and skunks.

Jerusalem: City of Faith and Fury: “Capital for All and None”

CNN, 10pm

Season Finale!

Israel and its Arab neighbors are at war again on the streets of the Old City itself. While Israel emerges victorious, its control on territory earmarked for a Palestinian state creates the dilemma plaguing the Holy Land to this day.

Chapelwaite

EPIX, 10pm

New Series!

Oscar winner Adrien Brody (also an executive producer) and Emily Hampshire (Schitt’s Creek) lead this effectively grim and gothic 10-episode adaptation of Stephen King’s short story “Jerusalem’s Lot.” Set in the 1850s, the story follows Capt. Charles Boone (Brody), who relocates his family of three children to his ancestral home in the small, seemingly sleepy town of Preacher’s Corners, Maine, after his wife dies at sea. However, Charles will soon have to confront the secrets of his family’s sordid history and fight to end the darkness that has plagued the Boones for generations.

The Machines That Built America: Snack Sized

History, 10pm

New Series!

This docuseries blends dramatic reenactments with archival footage to reveal the surprising stories and rivalries behind the groundbreaking innovations that turned America into a superpower. In the series premiere episode, “Car Wars,” find out how what began as the brainchild of a carriage company magnate eventually brought the world sports cars, giant SUVs and futuristic hybrid vehicles. This is followed by another new episode, “The Wild Ones.”

Forensic Files II

HLN, 10pm

Season Finale!

Season 2 of the reimagined popular true crime series concludes with two back-to-back half-hour episodes.

Lara Logan Has No Agenda: 21st Century Terrorism Revealed

FOX News Channel, 10pm

FOX News Channel presents this new one-hour special hosted by Lara Logan, FOX Nation host and former war correspondent. The episode will offer a preview into the next season of FOX Nation’s hit series, Lara Logan Has No Agenda, set to debut in September. In the upcoming season, Logan addresses the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the country’s quick takeover by the Taliban. Interviews include the Vice President of Afghanistan Armrullah Saleh, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen, former ambassador of Pakistan Husain Haqqani, and Afghanistan specialist and senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute Michael Rubin. Logan will also present a timeline from the origins of the war up to the news of the hour, bringing clarity and focus to our 20 years in Afghanistan. Additionally, Episode 1 of Lara Logan Has No Agenda: 21st Century Terrorism Revealed is also available to stream today on FOX Nation.

Work in Progress

Showtime, 11pm

Season Premiere!

Season 2 of the comedy cocreated by and starring Chicago improv mainstay Abby McEnany will pick up from the previous chapter, with Abby (McEnany) coping with her break from Chris (Theo Germaine) and adjusting to life with best-friend-turned-roommate Campbell (Celeste Pechous).

Monday, Aug. 23

Celebrity IOU: Joyride

discovery+

New Series!

Master mechanic Ant Anstead and car guru Cristy Lee team up with celebrities to create automotive masterpieces for someone special in their lives. In each episode, viewers will hear the inspiring story behind the star’s relationship with the person and the reasons why they are so deserving of a one-of-a-kind car transformation. The first episode features actress Renée Zellweger.

Generation Growth

discovery+

This film looks at how Stephen Ritz, a Bronx educator, is using an indoor gardening curriculum that allows children in low-income areas to grow vegetables in the classroom to help them eat better, become more engaged with school and get pathways to jobs.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf

Netflix

Original Film!

The world of The Witcher expands in this 2D anime film that explores a powerful new threat.

Born for Business

Peacock

New Series!

This 10-episode docuseries (all episodes available today) chronicles the lives of four entrepreneurs with disabilities.

Summer Under the Stars: Eve Arden

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ first Summer Under the Stars lineup devoted to famed actress Eve Arden kicks off with the fourth of the many feature films she made over her six-decade career, 1937’s Stage Door. Other highlights today include Mildred Pierce (1945), featuring Arden in a Best Supporting Actress Oscar-nominated role; Our Miss Brooks, the 1956 feature film based on the 1952-56 TV sitcom that earned her an Emmy; the 1950 musical Tea for Two; the legendary 1959 courtroom drama Anatomy of a Murder; and more.

I May Destroy You

HBO2, 4pm

In honor of the powerful 2020 series’ nine Emmy nominations, you can binge all 12 episodes today. Michaela Coel — who earned nods for acting, writing and directing — stars as a scribe piecing together the traumatic events of her night out and sexual assault in London.

Roswell, New Mexico: “Killing Me Softly With His Song”

The CW, 8pm

Liz (Jeanine Mason) makes the choice to lie to Heath (guest star Steven Krueger). Maria (Heather Hemmens) and Rosa (Amber Midthunder) stand up to Jordan (guest star Michael Grant Terry); meanwhile, Isobel (Lily Cowles) does some digging into Jones (Nathan Dean).

NFL Preseason Football: Jacksonville at New Orleans

ESPN, 8pm Live

The Jacksonville Jaguars, with new head coach Urban Meyer and No. 1 draft pick QB Trevor Lawrence, are at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans to face the Saints in a Week 2 preseason game on ESPN.

Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns: “Swiping Right”

FOX, 8pm

The chefs jump back into the dating game on hkchefsonly.com, hoping to swipe right on the perfect match of ingredients for their dish in the new episode “Swiping Right.”

American Ninja Warrior: “Semifinals 4”

NBC, 8pm

The semifinals in Los Angeles come to a close with a Split Decision course that forces hopefuls to pick between upper- and lower-body obstacles. Then, the top two jocks take on the Power Tower for a shot at winning the coveted Safety Pass.

HouseBroken: “Who’s a Bad Girl?”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “Who’s a Bad Girl?,” Honey (voice of Lisa Kudrow) is excited to mentor the neighbor’s new puppy, but when it’s clear the puppy prefers Chief (voice of Nat Faxon), Honey is left feeling lonelier than ever.

Cheap Old Houses

HGTV, 9pm

Viral Instagrammers Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein explore more diamonds in the rough with back-to-back episodes. In “Monster Midwest Mansions,” bigger is better as the Finkelsteins fall for the ornate ceilings and rich woodwork in an 1800s mansion. Then, they visit a 1902 schoolhouse with limitless possibilities and save the best for last with a lovingly saved 1800s manor. In the second episode, “Playful Indiana Victorians,” they stop at an 1890s Queen Anne with some subtle surprises, explore an 1870s Italianate with lots of potential and tour one of the most remarkable saved Victorian homes they’ve seen.

Love & Hip Hop: Miami

VH1, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Season 4 of the reality series finds its larger-than-life cast of iconic series veterans and heavy-hitting newcomers seizing the moment to represent, reinvent and push the industry envelope. “Bugatti” rapper Ace Hood and his wife, Shelah Marie, join the cast this season, alongside rapper and podcast star Noreaga and his wife, Neri, as well as Haitian “Queen of Kompa Music” Florence El Luche. Returning cast members include Trina, Trick Daddy, Amara La Negra and Sukihana.

Duncanville: “Jurannie Park”

FOX, 9:30pm

Annie (voice of Amy Poehler) is suspended from her job and bonds with a group of birds that ends up invading her home in the new episode “Jurannie Park.”

The Ultimate Surfer

ABC, 10pm

New Series!

Fourteen up-and-coming surfers train and live together at the World Surf League’s (WSL) state-of-the-art Surf Ranch in Lemoore, California, powered by Kelly Slater’s human-made wave technology, in the hope of winning $100,000 and the opportunity to compete on the WSL Championship Tour. Former NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer hosts the surf competition series with sports anchor Erin Coscarelli and the iconic voice of professional surfing Joe Turpel serving as commentators. Eleven-time surfing world champion Kelly Slater is the lead consultant and also serves as a special correspondent on the series premiere.

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: “Ho Chi Minh City”

Cooking Channel, 10pm

Adventurous eater Andrew Zimmern visits Vietnam’s culinary hot spot Ho Chi Minh City (formerly Saigon) to sample its offerings, including fresh shrimp soup, crunchy spring rolls and, of course, the local street food favorite, slimy yet yummy snails.

Monster Garage: “The Sailboat Sleeper”

Discovery Channel, 10pm

Gearhead Jesse James is back, and this week, he’s tasked five builders with transforming a sailboat into

a 1,000-horsepower speed demon. If the team succeeds, they earn $5,000 worth of tools. If not, James blows up their creation.

The Wall: “Mikail and Shakira”

NBC, 10pm

Mikail, a FedEx driver in Georgia, and his sister Shakira, an award-winning ICU nurse in North Carolina, both enjoy helping the community. Mikail recently went viral for helping a young boy get his skateboard to his idol, Tony Hawk. With the all new Free Fall +, these siblings will build up their bank in hopes of walking away with life-changing money.

Mystery Road

Ovation, 1am (late-night)

Emmy winner Judy Davis (Life With Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows) in a cop’s uniform is reason enough to tune into Season 1 of this visually striking, six-part 2018 mystery from Australia, which has been likened to a Fargo in the Outback. It’s not quite that quirky, but Davis is riveting as ever as Sgt. Emma James, who’s not exactly welcoming when a gruff Aboriginal detective (Aaron Pedersen) descends on her rural, scenic outpost to investigate the disappearance of two young farm workers, unearthing unpleasant undercurrents involving local crime.

Tuesday, Aug. 24

Untold: “Caitlyn Jenner”

Netflix

Directed by Crystal Moselle and told with an extraordinary collection of never-before-seen archival footage, including reels of newly discovered Olympic footage and home videos from the Jenner family, this film finds Caitlyn Jenner tracing her life with new insight, from winning gold at the 1976 Summer Olympics, to making the decision to transition, to her relationship with her children and more.

Summer Under the Stars: Maurice Chevalier

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

French cabaret singer and actor Maurice Chevalier makes his Summer Under the Stars debut today. Chevalier had success onstage in France and then on Broadway before heading to Hollywood and the film industry in 1928. By 1929, he had already received his first Best Actor Oscar nomination, in the musical comedy The Love Parade, just the second film he made in America. That film airs during today’s lineup along with other tune-filled classics like Gigi (1958), the musical romantic comedy costarring Leslie Caron and Louis Jourdan, in which Chevalier famously introduced the song “Thank Heaven for Little Girls”; Can-Can (1960), costarring Frank Sinatra, Shirley MacLaine and Jourdan; Fanny (1961), also starring Caron; Love Me Tonight (1932), with Charles Ruggles and Jeanette MacDonald; and more.

2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony

NBCSN, 7am Live (re-airs 7pm)

Tokyo, host of the recently concluded 2020 Summer Olympic Games, welcomes more of the world’s elite athletes as the 2020 Paralympic Games get underway with the opening ceremony. Over 4,000 athletes from more than 150 nations are expected to compete in 540 events across 22 sports during the Games, which take place from Aug. 25-Sept. 5. The United States claimed 115 medals at the 2016 Rio Paralympics — including 40 gold — and Team USA hopes to achieve similar results in Tokyo.

Deadliest Catch: “Winter’s Gambit”

Discovery Channel, 8pm

If you love Arctic storm episodes, don’t miss this week. While the Bering Sea takes a beating, Capt. Johnathan Hillstrand stares down 30-foot waves and Capt. Keith Colburn makes a risky move to save his pots.

LEGO Masters: “Land & Sea”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “Land & Sea,” the remaining five duos are split into individual challenges, with five digging in to build land creatures while their partners dive for creations inspired by the sea.

America’s Got Talent: “Quarterfinals 3”

NBC, 8pm Live

The quarterfinals of the hit talent competition series continue. Live results will air tomorrow.

Supergirl: “Welcome Back, Kara”

The CW, 9pm

New Episodes!

Now that Superman & Lois’ Man of Steel has wrapped his first season, Kryptonian cousin Kara (Melissa Benoist) is flying back into action to conclude her sixth and final season. The show went on hiatus in May to accommodate COVID-related delays on S&L, right as Kara was being freed from months in the hellish Phantom Zone prison. Kara reunited with her father, Zor-El (Jason Behr), while in captivity and he too was saved during the rescue mission led by Kara’s human sister Alex (Chyler Leigh). Now, it’s up to the daughter to teach the dad how to fit in on Earth. “He doesn’t do it well,” Benoist says with a laugh. “Jason is fantastic and that’s a lovely story we get to explore.” They’d better enjoy the time, because while things seem peaceful now in National City, Benoist hints that “there’s a massive threat on the horizon that is [connected] with the Phantom Zone.” And, she adds, “I would never discount the possibility of Lex Luther’s [Jon Cryer] return … wink, wink.”

Fantasy Island: “Quantum Entanglement”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “Quantum Entanglement,” flamboyant, eccentric Eileen (guest star Debbi Morgan) wants to spend time with her estranged daughter and her family, but they refuse to see her.

David Makes Man

OWN, 9pm

Season Finale!

As the drama wraps its second season, David (Kwame Patterson) ends his dealings with crafty real estate developer Joe Padilla (Tony Plana) and shares a meaningful moment with someone close to him — his younger self (Akili McDowell).

The Ultimate Surfer: “Caught Up in Chick Drama”

ABC, 10pm

Alliances and friendships are put to the test as the 12 remaining contestants vie for the title of The Ultimate Surfer. With the help of big wave surfer Billy Kemper, the surfers compete in a Breathhold Buoy Race and show off their backside in this week’s Wave Challenge.

Motherland: Fort Salem

Freeform, 10pm

Season Finale!

The legendary witch hunters known as the Camarilla attack their enemy’s home base, Fort Salem. As a result, witch pals Raelle (Taylor Hickson), Abigail (Ashley Nicole Williams) and Tally (Jessica Sutton) and their allies are forced to take actions that could drastically change their world.

Man vs. History

History, 10pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 1 finale, “Secret History of the Bowie Knife,” host Bil Lepp separates fact from fiction surrounding the legendary Bowie knife, attempts to outshoot Abraham Lincoln and unloads the Colt .45 origin story.

Capital One College Bowl: Semifinals 1”

NBC, 10pm

Columbia and Auburn go head-to-head in the Peyton Manning-hosted quiz show’s first semifinal matchup. The winner secures a spot in Sept. 7’s championship.

2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games

NBCSN, 10pm Live

The first day of competition gets underway, and NBCSN offers live coverage of swimming, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby and cycling events.

Welcome to Plathville

TLC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Tensions continue to rise, marriages are tested and new love is blossoming in this all-new season. Last season the Plath family splintered into three separate households: Barry, Kim and their younger kids; Ethan and wife Olivia; and now, Micah and Moriah, teens who also have left the nest. This season, the older kids are still on their own journey to self-discovery, but while some Plaths want to make amends with their parents and continue to see their siblings, that’s not the case for everyone.

Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail: “White Savior”

TBS, 10:30pm

Benny (Steve Buscemi) tries to become a hero to a Native American tribe.

Wednesday, Aug. 25

The Program: Prison Detox

discovery+

New Series!

This series goes behind bars and behind the scenes for a firsthand look at how one small town is handling the worst drug epidemic in American history and turning the tables on the justice system. The staff of the Sevier County, Arkansas, jail piloted a revolutionary program to save its community, which has been devastated by drug addiction. “The Program” offers qualified inmates — called trustees once they are accepted — the chance to walk free if they graduate from an unprecedented three-month drug rehabilitation program.

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed

Netflix

This documentary presents the never-before-seen story behind prolific landscape artist and host of The Joy of Painting Bob Ross.

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes

Netflix

New Series!

This Norwegian vampire dramedy begins when Live Hallangen (Kathrine Thorborg Johansen) is declared dead. Hours later, she suddenly wakes up on the forensic table, and a dark, insatiable hunger has awoken in her. Meanwhile, her brother Odd (Elias Holmsen Sørensen) tries to keep the family-driven funeral home afloat, but the stagnant death rate in the small Norwegian town of Skarnes makes it impossible. Live has to learn to control her dangerous new nature and decide if she is willing to sacrifice people’s lives for her own survival, which ironically goes hand-in-hand with the survival of the family business.

Summer Under the Stars: Jane Wyman

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Talented dancer, singer and actress Sarah Jane Mayfield — better known as Jane Wyman — is celebrated today in Turner Classic Movies’ Summer Under the Stars marathon. Two of the actress’ especially acclaimed performances will air today, as seen in her Best Actress Oscar-winning turn in Johnny Belinda (1948) and her Best Actress Oscar-nominated role in The Yearling (1946). Also today, enjoy Brother Rat (1938), the comedy/drama on the set of which Wyman met her third husband, Ronald Reagan; the 1950 Hitchcock thriller Stage Fright; the Western Bad Men of Missouri (1941); the drama So Big (1953); and plenty more Wyman classics.

Riverdale: “Chapter Eighty-Nine: Reservoir Dogs”

The CW, 8pm

While helping Eric (guest star Sommer Carbuccia) deal with his PTSD, Archie (KJ Apa) is forced to confront his own past trauma in the Army. To find the Lonely Highway killer, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) come up with a way to lure truckers to Pop’s. Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) extends an invitation to Kevin (Casey Cott), and Veronica (Camila Mendes) gives Reggie (Charles Melton) a shot to prove her wrong.

MasterChef: Legends

FOX, 8pm

MasterChef: Legends continues with two new episodes tonight. Dominique Crenn presents the cooks with a brand new team challenge in “Dominique Crenn — The Wall.” Then, chef Niki Nakayama gives the cooks a taste of Japan in “Niki Nakayama — Kaiseki.”

America’s Got Talent: “Quarterfinals Results 3”

NBC, 8pm Live

Find out who among last night’s contestants advanced in the talent competition series.

2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games

NBCSN, 8pm Live

Seven hours of live coverage includes swimming, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby and cycling events.

The $100,000 Pyramid

ABC, 9pm

In this new episode, actress and comedian Ana Gasteyer faces off against actor Luke Kirby followed by actress and singer Ashanti and singer Clay Aiken.

CMT Giants: Charley Pride

CMT, 9pm

Country music’s first Black superstar, who died in December of complications from COVID-19, receives a worthy 90-minute tribute, with fellow icons George Strait, Garth Brooks and Alan Jackson on the list of performers. Their songs: “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone,” “When I Stop Leaving (I’ll Be Gone)” and “Where Do I Put Her Memory.”

Family Game Fight!: “The Life Savers vs. the A+ Team”

NBC, 9pm

Hosts Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are “adopted” into a family of four to compete in a series of fun-filled and larger-than-life games. The competing families play Helium Hoops, Air Heads, Between the Sheets, Pie Rollers and Nosy Neighbors. The winning family moves on to play Spin Cycle for a chance to win $100,000.

John Ritter: Superstar

ABC, 10pm

Family, friends and costars (including son Jason Ritter, Suzanne Somers and Bryan Cranston) recount the singular gifts that made the late Three’s Company Emmy winner universally adored.

American Horror Story: Double Feature

FX, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The 10th season of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s horror anthology series is called Double Feature and begins tonight with the premiere episode “Cape Fear.” Among the cast this season are Frances Conroy, Leslie Grossman, Sarah Paulson, Billie Lourd, Lily Rabe, Macaulay Culkin and Neal McDonough.

Archer

FXX, 10pm

Season Premiere!

FXX’s animated spy comedy Archer returns for an eight-episode 12th season with two episodes tonight. This season, Archer (voice of H. Jon Benjamin) and gang face a new threat: a spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency). With a limited number of spy jobs up for grabs, can the Agency compete against the soulless vultures of IIA?

Thursday, Aug. 26

Lily Topples the World

discovery+

This film that was a Grand Jury Award winner for Documentary Feature at this year’s SXSW Film Festival follows young sensation Lily Hevesh, the world’s most acclaimed domino toppler and the only woman in her field, as she rises as an artist and role model. Filmed for over three years across countless cities and featuring appearances by Jimmy Fallon, Katy Perry, Will Smith and a steady stream of Gen-Z creators, the documentary is a coming-of-age story cloaked with a unique portrait of an artist.

Edens Zero

Netflix

New Series!

This Japanese anime series based on the manga comic follows Shiki, a young boy who has lived his entire life among the machines and animatronics of an abandoned amusement park. A girl named Rebecca, accompanied by her cat Happy, explores the park and is the first human contact that Shiki has had in 100 years. When Shiki’s home becomes the center of a robotic rebellion, it becomes too dangerous for him to stay, so he joins Rebecca and Happy in their spaceship as they travel the cosmos.

The Good Fight

Paramount+

Season Finale!

The acclaimed spinoff of The Good Wife concludes its fifth season. Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele and Mandy Patinkin star.

iCarly

Paramount+

Season Finale!

This revival of the fan-favorite former Nickelodeon teen sitcom concludes its first season. Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress star.

Monster in the Shadows

Peacock

New Miniseries!

All three episodes of this true-crime docuseries are available today. It looks at the disappearance of Brittney Wood, which shocked and captivated all of Alabama in 2012. This led to a shocking revelation about Brittney’s family, causing her disappearance to become forgotten in the public eye. Monster in the Shadows explores several theories about what happened to Brittney.

Mosquito State

Shudder

Exclusive Film Premiere!

Isolated in his austere penthouse overlooking Central Park, an obsessive Wall Street data analyst sees ominous patterns: His computer models are behaving erratically, as are the swarms of mosquitos breeding in his apartment — an infestation that attends his psychological meltdown. An official selection of the 2020 Venice Film Festival, this psycho-thriller won the award for Best Cinematography there. “Mosquito State is a masterful allegory for the 2007 financial crisis,” says Craig Engler, general manager of Shudder. “[It’s] Wall Street meets The Fly and serves as the perfect ending to Shudder’s ‘Summer of Chills.’”

The Killing

Topic

Season Premiere!

This Danish suspense series follows the Detective Sarah Lund (Sofie Gråbøl) as she takes on a series of complex murder cases, each with political implications, and obsession consumes her. As the financial crisis grips Denmark, Lund is preparing to celebrate 25 years in the police force and facing big changes in her life. Amid the turbulent economic and political climate, a disturbing discovery is made in the harbor. All Season 3 episodes are available today.

Summer Under the Stars: Tony Randall

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

A surprising omission from past Summer Under the Stars lineups on Turner Classic Movies has been actor/comedian/singer Tony Randall, but that is rectified today with a wonderful schedule of his films. Naturally, three of his best-known movies — Pillow Talk (1959), Lover Come Back (1961) and Send Me No Flowers (1964), the romantic comedies in which he famously costarred with Doris Day and Rock Hudson — air today. Also on the bill are Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter? (1957), the comedy costarring Jayne Mansfield that made Randall a star; The Mating Game (1959), costarring Debbie Reynolds; the last film George Pal directed, 7 Faces of Dr. Lao (1964), in which Randall plays seven characters; and more.

Little Women: Atlanta

Lifetime, 8pm

New Episodes!

The ladies return for more feistiness in the heat of Atlanta.

My Daughter’s Deadly Date

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

When her daughter goes missing after the successful opening of her restaurant, Eve must take matters into her own hands to find out who abducted her daughter. Laurie Fortier and Tu Morrow star.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

NBC, 8pm

In the first of tonight’s back-to-back episodes of the cop comedy, Jake (Andy Samberg) takes an old friend for a ride in “PB & J.” We hope that’s code for one more adventure with nemesis Doug Judy (Craig Robinson)! Then in “The Set Up,” when the FBI takes over a high-profile case, Jake keeps digging. Meanwhile, Amy (Melissa Fumero) and Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) negotiate with O’Sullivan (John C. McGinley) and the police union.

Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole

A&E, 9pm

Season Premiere!

This original documentary series tells the individual stories of previously convicted child offenders sentenced to mandatory life terms without parole who are now seeking resentencing, following a United States Supreme Court ruling. While some may be resentenced to life, others could be immediately released or given a new sentence that makes them eligible for parole. Season 2 chronicles the horrific crimes and emotional impact on family and friends as they grapple with the question of whether these convicted offenders could be released back into their communities.

Christina on the Coast: “Massive Kitchen Makeover”

HGTV, 9pm

Christina Haack takes on new clients who recently moved from Colorado to her hometown of Yorba Linda. Along with her partner, James, Christina works with the family to redesign their outdated kitchen and living room.

Making It: “Shed Hack”

NBC, 9pm

Season Finale!

The Season 3 Master Maker is crowned as hosts Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler task everyone with a Making It staple — the Shed Hack. But this time, the Makers get to make a shed into their own personal “happy place.”

2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games

NBCSN, 9pm Live

Six hours of live coverage includes track & field, wheelchair rugby, cycling, goalball and wheelchair tennis events.

French Exit

Starz, 9pm

Eccentric, snooty, offbeat and off-putting, impulsive — lots of adjectives work for Manhattan heiress Frances Price (Golden Globe-nominated Michelle Pfeiffer), but “broke” is suddenly best. That news sends the longtime widow into a tailspin, and out of the country. With her son (Lucas Hedges) and their unique cat, she heads to Paris, where serious life-reassessment awaits in this quirky dark comedy that gives its star a chance to shine in a tour de force.

The Cube: “Dwyane Wade, Show Me the Ladder!”

TBS, 9pm

Two more teams take on the undefeated Cube in the penultimate episode of the season. Will mother-and-daughter duo Shanden and Mae be the first to take $250,000, or will best-friend teachers Sammy and Lucson finally teach the Cube a long-overdue lesson?

Friday, Aug. 27

Self Employed

discovery+

New Series!

Entrepreneur Jonathan Morris travels the country to share the inspirational and new challenges of small-business owners and their journeys to building their dream jobs.

PEN15: “Jacuzzi”

Hulu

New Episode!

A special animated episode of the comedy finds seventh-graders Anna and Maya discovering new crippling insecurities on summer vacation.

He’s All That

Netflix

Original Film!

In this gender-reversed reimagining of the 1999 teen comedy She’s All That, a high school influencer (Addison Rae) accepts a challenge to turn the school’s biggest loser (Tanner Buchanan) into prom king.

Titletown High

Netflix

New Series!

This unscripted sports series chronicles the on- and off-the-field lives of members of the Valdosta High School football team in Valdosta, Georgia.

Summer Under the Stars: Merle Oberon

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Merle Oberon, born Estelle Merle O’Brien Thompson, is celebrated today in Turner Classic Movies’ Summer Under the Stars. The Indian-born British actress began her career in British films such as The Private Life of Don Juan and The Scarlet Pimpernel, both 1934 films that will air today. After success across the pond, Oberon found further celebrity when she came to the States to make movies, and several of those will also air today, including The Dark Angel (1935, Best Actress Oscar nominee); The Cowboy and the Lady (1938), a Western romantic comedy costarring Gary Cooper; the 1939 adaptation of Emily Brontë’s classic gothic novel Wuthering Heights, costarring Laurence Olivier; the suspenseful World War II drama Berlin Express (1948); Hotel (1967), featuring Oberon’s second-to-last film appearance; and others.

2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games

Olympic Channel, 5:30pm Live

Four hours of live coverage includes triathlon and track & field.

Disney Princess Remixed: An Ultimate Princess Celebration

Disney Channel, 7:30pm

Embracing your inner royal is encouraged in this half-hour musical tribute to the character traits of empowerment, courage and kindness. Expect young Disney stars such as Dara Reneé to perform reimagined renditions of songs including “Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2.

Secret Celebrity Renovation

CBS, 8pm

On this installment of the stars-give-back makeover series, NFL great Boomer Esiason visits his New York hometown to give his former high school football coach upgraded digs.

Burden of Truth: “Spirits in the Material World”

The CW, 8pm

Romantic and professional partners Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) and Billy (Peter Mooney) are struggling on both fronts as the drama continues its final season. This week, while they deal with the challenges of being new parents, they also find out their legal injunction against the mine has been overturned.

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog

Nat Geo, 9pm

Season Finale!

Canine behavior expert Cesar Millan’s new series concludes its first season with two back-to-back hourlong episodes. First, in “Tail End of Trauma,” Millan helps a fearful family — who are still holding onto the pain of losing their first dog in a tragic accident — deal with their 2-year-old black lab’s similarly aggressive personality. Later, a 10-year-old girl looks to Millan for help when her emotional support puppy causes more chaos than comfort. Next, in “Hijacked Pack,” Millan works with an Australian cattle dog that has severe separation anxiety, and a blind Lhasa Apso that has almost become too hostile for his owners to provide his needed eye care.

Great Performances: “Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2021”

PBS, 9pm

Enjoy the sounds of the Vienna Philharmonic’s annual summer night concert with pianist Igor Levit under the direction of guest conductor Daniel Harding at Austria’s Schönbrunn Palace.

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup

WE tv, 9pm

Season Premiere!

This series follows 10 former inmates and their significant others from the hit series Love After Lockup through their weird and wild journey to survive the real world together. This season, viewers will be shocked to see which couples make it outside the prison walls and commit to their relationships. However, none of it will be easy because they must fight the temptations of the outside world while also learning to adapt to their new normal.

Saturday, Aug. 28

Guy: Hawaiian Style

discovery+

New Series!

Guy Fieri and his family explore traditions and foods of the Hawaiian Islands in this four-part series.

Summer Under the Stars: Lee Marvin

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Oscar winner Lee Marvin’s famously distinctive voice and piercing white hair will be heard and seen all over Turner Classic Movies today when the famed actor is celebrated during the network’s Summer Under the Stars. The schedule will include famous titles from Marvin’s heyday of stardom from the mid 1960s through the ’70s, including his Best Actor Oscar-winning performance in the 1965 Western comedy Cat Ballou; another Western, The Professionals (1966); the action-packed war classic The Dirty Dozen (1967); the influential 1967 neo-noir Point Blank; the 1972 Western comedy/drama Pocket Money, costarring Paul Newman and making its TCM premiere; and more. Also featured are some of Marvin’s earlier films from the ’50s, including The Wild One (1953), the seminal biker film led by Marlon Brando, and the 1957 romantic historical drama Raintree County, as well as one of Marvin’s final films, the 1983 mystery/thriller Gorky Park, which is also making its TCM debut.

College Football

FOX & ESPN, beginning at 1pm Live

The 2021 season doesn’t start in earnest until next week, but fans will get a small taste of college pigskin this Saturday with Nebraska at Illinois on FOX, followed by Hawai’i at UCLA on ESPN.

Major League Baseball

FS1, beginning at 4pm Live

FS1’s Saturday MLB doubleheader opens with the Boston Red Sox at Cleveland’s Progressive Field for a meeting with the Indians. Later tonight is an interleague matchup with the San Diego Padres at the L.A. Angels.

2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games

Olympic Channel, 5:30pm Live

Seven-and-a-half hours of live coverage from Tokyo includes triathlon, table tennis and rowing.

MLS Soccer: Los Angeles FC vs. L.A. Galaxy

FOX, 7pm Live

Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles-based teams, Los Angeles FC and L.A. Galaxy, meet in a rivalry match known as “El Tráfico” tonight at LAFC’s Banc of California Stadium.

NASCAR Cup Series: Coke Zero Sugar 400

NBC, 7pm Live

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Daytona International Speedway for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in primetime on NBC. It’s the final race of the season before the playoffs Round of 16 begins next weekend.

Eden: Untamed Planet

BBC America, 8pm

Season Finale!

In the season finale episode “Alaska: Last American Frontier,” visit an ice-bound Eden in Southeast Alaska that harbors possibly the richest temperate rainforests in the world.

Columbo: “Death Hits the Jackpot”

Cozi TV, 8pm

In this 1991 gem, Rip Torn guest-stars as a two-timing jeweler who murders his nephew (Gary Kroeger) for lottery winnings. Columbo (Peter Falk) must rely on the crime’s only witness: a pet monkey.

Killer Cheer Mom

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

High school junior Riley has moved to a new town with her dad and new stepmom, Amanda. When she decides to try out for the cheer squad, she’s hopeful she can make new friends. The competition’s stiff — there are six girls trying out and only two spots to fill. When several of the cheerleaders are expelled or injured under suspicious circumstances, Riley begins to think that her stepmom may have something to do with it. Stars Denise Richards, Thomas Calabro, Tia Texada, Courtney Fulk, Holly J. Barrett, Jay Jay Warren, Jasmine Putmon, Tristina Lee, Mia Rose Frampton and Arianna Williams.

Say Yes to the Dress: “Ugly Duckling”

TLC, 8pm

Gown shopping is especially emotional for Chloe, whose second wedding will be her first as the bride after transitioning.

Sweet Pecan Summer

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

Amanda (Christine Ko) must work with her ex-boyfriend J.P. (Wes Brown) to sell her favorite aunt’s (Lauren Tom) pecan farm. Putting aside their differences, old feelings start to rekindle and they question their life paths.

Design Star: Next Gen

HGTV, 9pm

In “Welcome to the Hub,” the first of two back-to-back episodes, host Allison Holker Boss welcomes the competitors to the spectacular Design Hub, where they must transform hideous rooms into stylish spaces and also showcase their on-camera talent. Jasmine Roth joins the judges to decide the winner and who’s going home. Then, in “Transformers!,” the seven designers return to their labs to find them wiped clean and sliced in half. They must create an office that transforms into an entertaining space and create a brand-building TikTok video using tips from social media star Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

Destination Fear: “Odd Fellows Home”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Alex has a diabolical plan for revenge that quickly turns to regret once he realizes he has unleashed something terrifying on the team. His location, once home to a mysterious secret society that entombed skeletons in the walls of its buildings, will reveal things to the team about their fear threshold that they may wish they never knew.

Pom Poms and Payback

Lifetime, 10pm

Original Film!

When a group of high school cheerleaders are all betrayed by their boyfriends on prom night, they band together to exact revenge, but soon discover that the mysterious Coach Evergreen might actually be the one behind all of their misfortune. Stars Emily Killian, Carrie Schroeder, Shaylaren Hilton, Le’Priesh Roman and Jazlyn Nicolette Sward.