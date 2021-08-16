Monday, Aug. 16: The Bigger, Bolder, Sexier ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ on ABC

© 2021 American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. All rights reserved.

Monday, Aug. 16

Bachelor in Paradise

ABC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

It’s time to return to Bachelor Nation’s favorite beach as a new batch of sexy singles make their way to paradise in hopes for a second — or third — chance at love. With the resort officially open, former fan-favorite bachelors and bachelorettes are ready to find their match while living together in a tropical oasis in Mexico. Twenty-three hopefuls kick off their journeys on day one, but will additional arrivals get in the way of their search for love? Returning to his post as everyone’s favorite bartender, Wells Adams also adds master of rose ceremonies to his duties and will be joined throughout the season by a rotating roster of celebrity guest hosts including David Spade, Lance Bass, Lil Jon and Tituss Burgess.

Summer Under the Stars: Robert Young

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

While he may be best remembered for his television work as the Emmy-winning star of classic series like Father Knows Best and Marcus Welby, M.D., actor Robert Young had an extensive film career in the decades before he left the big screen for the small one in 1954. Turner Classic Movies will air several of those movies today as they celebrate Young with a Summer Under the Stars day for the first time. You’ll see early indications of the humorous touch he would bring to Father Knows Best in comedic films like Calm Yourself (1935), Married Before Breakfast (1937), Married Bachelor (1941), The Canterville Ghost (1944) and more, while the more serious chops he brought to Marcus Welby, M.D. are on full display in dramas such as Northwest Passage (1940) and H.M. Pulham, Esq. (1941), the romance The Enchanted Cottage (1945), the film noir They Won’t Believe Me (1947), the Western film Western Union (1941), among other titles.

I Dream of Jeannie

FETV, 11am

Such plans for Princess Tarji’s first visit to the United States! As the VIP guest of astronaut Tony Nelson (Larry Hagman), she’s touring Cocoa Beach, Florida. And as the blood enemy of magical Jeannie (Barbara Eden), she’s the unwitting target of the Death of a Thousand Knives (or something equally grim). A silly-good time from 1966.

Roswell, New Mexico: “Walk on the Ocean”

The CW, 8pm

Isobel (Lily Cowles) and Maria (Heather Hemmens) take a trip together to look for answers. Kyle (Michael Trevino) receives a message from his past. Michael (Michael Vlamis) makes a disturbing discovery.

Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns: “More Than a Sticky Situation”

FOX, 8pm

The chefs take on the classic Blind Taste Test challenge with messy consequences. Later, the strategic use of a punishment pass makes one team come unglued during dinner service in the new episode “More Than a Sticky Situation.”

American Ninja Warrior: “Semifinals 3”

NBC, 8pm

The Semifinals continue from Los Angeles, where ninjas face up to 10 challenging obstacles, including new obstacle Drop Zone. For Split Decision, ninjas must choose between upper body and balance obstacles. The top two competitors will face off on the Power Tower, where the winner will earn a Safety Pass for the National Finals.

Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America, Part 2

A&E, 9pm

With their confidences growing in 1978, Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy, Jeffrey Dahmer, the Green River Killer and BTK — also known as “The Five” — continue their game of cat and mouse with law enforcement, some even going as far as directly taunting the police and media. After years of evading capture, Gacy and Bundy are finally brought to justice as they both face punishment for their heinous crimes. Meanwhile, the Green River Killer is still at large and becoming more of a threat than ever; Dahmer struggles to resist his murderous urges; and BTK has also gone silent while he raises a family.

Ben & Jerry’s: Clash of the Cones

Food Network, 9pm

New Series!

Six ice cream makers from across the country attempt to prove they’re chill enough to design an original Ben & Jerry’s flavor. In their first challenges, they have to re-create a discontinued flavor and design a new one in honor of the effortlessly cool Kevin Bacon.

HouseBroken: “Who Done It?”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “Who Done It?,” a visiting parrot’s cage gets knocked over during a blackout, and all of the animals are suspects in his murder.

Duncanville: “Off to the Braces”

FOX, 9:30pm

When the animated sitcom returns from hiatus, Kimberly (voiced by comic Riki Lindhome, who wrote original music for this installment) reaches the day many adolescents dream about: Her braces come off … and suddenly she’s popular at school!

The Celebrity Dating Game

ABC, 10pm

Season Finale!

Joey Lawrence enjoys good music and dancing on a first date. Joey asks the contestants what their ideal first date entails while Michael Bolton performs a hilarious version of “How Can We Be Lovers.” Meanwhile, Marcus Scribner challenges contestants to pretend they are on a reality television show and act out a confessional about how the date is going so far. Michael Bolton sings “Time, Love and Tenderness” to help the women identify Marcus.

The Wall: “Evalyna and Shawn”

NBC, 10pm

Evalyna, an Air Force veteran and member of the Blackfeet tribe, and husband Shawn, a former bomb technician for the Army and currently a detective, are from Great Falls, Montana. They adopted their four daughters within six months of each other to help give them a better life. With millions on the line, will this couple have what it takes to take home a massive payout?

My True Crime Story

VH1, 10pm

Criminal actions lead to inspiring stories of redemption on this series — narrated by rapper (and ex-con) Remy Ma — about real folks who turned their lives around. This week’s episode highlights onetime aspiring NBA star Vince Serrano, who dealt drugs before applying those sales skills to start his own legitimate and legal company.

The Best Thing I Ever Ate: “Ooey Gooey Goodness”

Food Network, 10:30pm

Season Premiere!

Ever wonder what the biggest food stars and chefs eat in their free time — when they’re paying? Find out on The Best Thing I Ever Ate! It’s the ultimate guide to the country’s most amazing meals, eats and treats as told by the pros who spend their lives obsessing over food. Tonight’s premiere looks at the ooey gooey goodness usually found in oodles of cheese and melty desserts.

The Beast Must Die

AMC, 12am (late-night)

Season Finale!

The psychological drama ends with one last twist. Heartbroken Frances (Cush Jumbo) failed to kill the rich man (Jared Harris) behind the hit-and-run death of her 6-year-old son — but someone did. Detective Inspector Nigel Strangeways (Billy Howle) is on the case.

Tuesday, Aug. 17

Untold: “Deal With the Devil”

Netflix

This film from director Laura Brownson details how boxer Christy Martin embarked upon the fight of her life outside the ring after her meteoric rise was followed by a steep fall that included substance abuse, domestic violence and a harrowing brush with death. Martin reveals how she battled back to level ground and a fulfilling personal life.

Summer Under the Stars: Gloria Grahame

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

The wide range of actress/singer Gloria Grahame’s screen career is on display during today’s Summer Under the Stars celebration on Turner Classic Movies, with titles ranging from her first feature film, the 1944 comedy Blonde Fever, to one of her last, the 1979 romantic comedy Chilly Scenes of Winter (aka Head Over Heels). Plenty of great movies Grahame made in the years between those two are also on hand today, including Crossfire (1947), the film noir that earned her a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination, in which she costars with three famed Roberts — Young, Mitchum and Ryan. The day also includes several other great films noir featuring Grahame, like A Woman’s Secret (1949), In a Lonely Place (1950), The Big Heat (1953) and Human Desire (1954), along with The Bad and the Beautiful (1952), the classic melodrama that earned her a Best Supporting Actress Oscar win, in which she costars with Lana Turner and Kirk Douglas, as well as other titles.

LEGO Masters: “Puppet Masters”

FOX, 8pm

Somehow those tiny plastic bricks have to form puppets — in less than 10 hours. (The final six duos will put on a show.) Remember when puppets on TV meant Wayland Flowers and Madame? Anyone?

America’s Got Talent: “Quarterfinals 2”

NBC, 8pm Live

The quarterfinals of the hit talent competition series continues. Live results will air tomorrow.

Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America, Part 3

A&E, 9pm

In the mid 1980s, two of “The Five,” John Wayne Gacy and Ted Bundy, sit on death row as their murderous rampages have at last been curtailed. Meanwhile, the Green River Killer has claimed 41 lives, and with no major suspects, the case’s groundbreaking task force accepts help from an unlikely source — Ted Bundy; BTK kills his own neighbor; and a decade after his first kill, Jeffrey Dahmer succumbs to his devious fantasies and commits his most heinous crimes to date. After years of public fear at the hands of “The Five,” the remaining three killers are captured between 1991-2005. In an ironic twist, the perfect storm of culture, media, law enforcement and technology these men had exploited to evade capture has evolved, ultimately sealing their fates and ending their reigns of terror.

Superman & Lois: “Last Sons of Krypton”

The CW, 9pm

Season Finale!

In the action-packed season finale, Superman’s (Tyler Hoechlin) worst nightmare comes to life, and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) confronts Leslie Larr (guest star Stacey Farber). Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), Kyle (Erik Valdez) and Sarah (Inde Navarette) agree to stay to help Gen. Lane (Dylan Walsh).

Fantasy Island: “His and Hers/The Heartbreak Hotel”

FOX, 9pm

Odette Annable and real-life husband Dave Annable visit as a bored couple looking for the ultimate adventure to reignite their marriage. What they get is more Freaky Friday than fantasy.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life

TLC, 9pm

Season Premiere!

With the end of her engagement in the rearview mirror, Whitney is now focused on her future, including exploring a new relationship. Her virtual fitness business with friend Jessica is thriving, and a recent move back to her hometown of Greensboro, North Carolina, means she’s closer to family and friends.

Man vs. History: “Hamilton vs. Burr”

History, 10pm

Professional storyteller Bil Lepp tracks down the truth behind the deadly beef between America’s first treasury secretary, Alexander Hamilton, and its third vice president, Aaron Burr. Did Hamilton really aim his pistol at the sky? Next week’s semirelated topic: tools and weapons, including the origin of the Colt .45.

Capital One College Bowl: “Quarterfinals 4”

NBC, 10pm

The quarterfinal rounds conclude with USC versus UCLA. The winning school moves on to challenge a new opponent in the semifinals.

Welcome to Plathville

TLC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Last season the Plath family splintered into three separate households: Barry, Kim and their younger kids; Ethan and wife Olivia; and now, Micah and Moriah, teens who also have left the nest. This season, the older kids are still on their own journey to self-discovery, but while some Plaths want to make amends with their parents and continue to see their siblings, that’s not the case for everyone. Tensions continue to rise, marriages are tested and new love is blossoming in this all new season.

Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail: “Independence Rock”

TBS, 10:30pm

The wagon train stops at Independence Rock to celebrate the Fourth of July. While Ezekiel (Daniel Radcliffe) and Prudence (Geraldine Viswanathan) try to enjoy the holiday, Benny (Steve Buscemi) attempts to reclaim his place as the No. 1 outlaw in the West.

Wednesday, Aug. 18

Diary of a Future President

Disney+

Season Premiere!

The series returns for Season 2 with all 10 episodes available today as it continues the origin story of Cuban American and future leader Elena Cañero-Reed, who is seen mostly in her younger years, where she is played by Tess Romero, with executive producer Gina Rodriguez reappearing throughout the season as Elena’s future self and conscience that guides her through middle school and toward the White House. Rodriguez also makes her directorial debut with this season’s first episode.

Growing Up Animal

Disney+

New Series!

This six-episode series from National Geographic features heartwarming stories that follow the development of baby animals on their journey from the safety of the womb to the challenges of the wild.

Summer Under the Stars: Robert Redford

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Amazingly, this month marks the first time that quintessential movie star Robert Redford has been spotlighted with his own day of films during Turner Classic Movies’ Summer Under the Stars event. Fittingly, it airs on the actor’s 85th birthday (he was born Charles Robert Redford Jr. on Aug. 18, 1936). The lineup celebrating the blond-haired birthday boy begins with his second feature film, the 1962 drama War Hunt, and continues with A Bridge Too Far (1977), Inside Daisy Clover (1965, Golden Globe winner for Most Promising Newcomer — Male), The Candidate (1972), The Way We Were (1973), The Natural (1984), Out of Africa (1985), Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969), The Last Castle (2001) and The Chase (1966).

Press Your Luck: “Whammageddon!”

ABC, 8pm

Host Elizabeth Banks is joined by contestants Keyla Ragland (hometown: Severn, California), Dulce Gomez (Newport Beach, California), and Craig Kuykendall (Redondo Beach, California).

MasterChef: Legends: “Cook for Your Legend”

FOX, 8pm

The home cooks whip up a dish for their own personal legends. (Dig in, Mom!)

America’s Got Talent: “Quarterfinals Results 2”

NBC, 8pm

Find out who among last night’s contestants advanced in the talent competition series.

Age of Humans: “Earth”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Take a visually stunning world tour as we explore humankind’s growing impact on the Earth’s surface. Humankind is now the dominant factor in changes to the surface and ecosystems. Discover the severe consequences industrial farming, cities and roads have had on our planet over the millennia, and what’s being done to alter the effects of human habitation.

The $100,000 Pyramid

ABC, 9pm

In this new episode, Ginger Zee faces off against actress Dascha Polanco followed by Dorinda Medley and Sonja Morgan.

House Calls With Dr. Phil

CBS, 9pm

New Series!

Dr. Phil McGraw travels across the country visiting families in need of his help. Using his unique, proven techniques, McGraw will work with each family as they attempt to work through various emotional barriers with the hope of authentically changing their lives for the better.

Beat Shazam: “Our Most Shocking Show Ever!”

FOX, 9pm

A mother and daughter, middle school teachers, and an aunt and nephew battle to a surprising final elimination and an even more unbelievable endgame in the new episode “Our Most Shocking Show Ever!”

Breaking Bland

HGTV, 9pm

In “A New Take on Nautical,” since moving to Charleston almost 10 years ago, a couple feels they’ve done all they can with their 1835 downtown home. Desperate for a change and a little TLC, they call on Mary Welch Fox Stasik to transform the historic home into a modern, seaside paradise. Then in “Bold Design for a Big Family,” a musical family of six is bursting with creativity and energy, but their bland, boxed-in house doesn’t reflect their big personalities. Stasik takes their cookie-cutter home from drab to fab with an upgrade that includes their own performance space.

Family Game Fight!: “The Strutner Family vs. the Caropino Family”

NBC, 9pm

Hosts Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are “adopted” into a family of four to compete in a series of fun-filled and larger-than-life games. The competing families play Pie Rollers, Nosy Neighbors, Taste Buds, Deep Dish Dash and Brain Freeze. The winning family moves on to play Spin Cycle for a chance to win $100,000.

I Survived a Serial Killer

A&E, 9:30pm

New Series!

Each episode documents the harrowing, heroic stories of one or more survivors of the same serial killer. Told from the survivors’ point of view, the series highlights the strength and perseverance of regular people encountering and overcoming pure evil. Interviews with those closest to the cases will round out the stories of these unimaginable crimes. Over the 12-episode series, viewers will hear from survivors of killers including Andrew Urdiales, Richard Beasley (aka the Craigslist Killer), Angel Resendiz (aka the Railroad Killer) and David Parker Ray (aka the Toy Box Killer).

The FBI Declassified

CBS, 10pm

New episodes! Agents and analysts from the Federal Bureau of Investigation talk through their most taxing cases, taking viewers behind the scenes of big wins.

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens

Comedy Central, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Creator and writer Awkwafina’s hit comedy series is back for Season 2 with back-to-back episodes tonight. The series is inspired by Awkwafina’s real life growing up in Queens, New York, with her dad (BD Wong), grandma (Lori Tan Chinn) and cousin (Bowen Yang).

In Pursuit With John Walsh

Investigation Discovery, 10pm; also streaming on discovery+

Season Premiere!

Returning for a third season with 12 new episodes, this series carries forward John Walsh’s lifelong mission of bringing fugitives to justice, finding missing children and empowering the public to help support a more effective and accountable criminal justice system. In the series, John Walsh and his son, Callahan Walsh, introduce viewers to unsolved violent crimes that urgently need to be closed. In Pursuit relies on leads from viewers who may have seen something that would help authorities, with all calls and online tips vetted by experts and followed up on by the appropriate authorities, including local law enforcement, FBI and the U.S. Marshals.

My Feet Are Killing Me: “Witch’s Toe”

TLC, 10pm

The doctors have their hands full treating a woman with fluid dripping out of her foot, a man born with seven toes on each foot and a barber that dropped a steel door on his big toe 20 years ago whose nail has now grown completely deformed.

Thursday, Aug. 19

Smartest Kids in the World

discovery+

This chronicle of four American teenagers who study abroad in countries that dramatically outperform the United States in education offers insights on how to reform high school education in this country.

American Horror Stories: “Game Over”

FX on Hulu

Season Finale!

Series creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk cowrote this episode in which a couple dares to spend a night in one of the most infamous haunted houses.

Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground

HBO Max

This documentary special honors Henry Hampton’s masterpiece Eyes on the Prize (1987-90) and conjures ancestral memories, activates the radical imagination and explores the profound journey for Black liberation through the voices of the movement. A portal through time, this documentary is a mystical and lyrical reimagining of the past, present and future.

Sweet Life: Los Angeles

HBO Max

New Series!

From Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Issa Rae comes this series that gives an honest and unique look into what it means to be young, Black and in constant pursuit of one’s dreams in the heart of South Los Angeles. It follows a group of ambitious childhood friends, showcasing their relatable, authentic and sometimes stumbling mid-20s moments as they embrace the joy and struggles of adulthood, navigate love and family, and build their careers as tastemakers in the city where they grew up.

Jakob’s Wife

Shudder

Exclusive Film Premiere!

Anne is in her late 50s and feels like her life and marriage have been shrinking over the past 30 years. Through a chance encounter with a stranger, she discovers a new sense of power and an appetite to live bigger and bolder than before. However, these changes come with a toll on her marriage — and a heavy body count.

Summer Under the Stars: Setsuko Hara

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Japanese actress Setsuko Hara makes her inaugural appearance as an honoree during Turner Classic Movies’ Summer Under the Stars event today (note that these films are in Japanese with English subtitles). The schedule includes two movies that are making their premieres on the network: the romantic comedy Here’s to the Young Lady (1949) and the 1951 drama Repast. The six dramas on which Hara collaborated with director Yasujirō Ozu, which are some of her most remembered, are also among the titles airing today: Late Spring (1949), Early Summer (1951), Tokyo Story (1953), Tokyo Twilight (1957), Late Autumn (1960) and The End of Summer (1961). Other titles include Sound of the Mountain (1954) and No Regrets for Our Youth (1946).

Coroner: “Bobby”

The CW, 8pm

Season Premiere!

As Season 3 begins, Jenny (Serinda Swan) investigates the mysterious death of a care worker while navigating a new normal brought on by the effects of COVID-19.

Beat Shazam

FOX, 8pm

Season Finale!

Three teams put their friendships on the line as they take on Queen Bey to win the grand prize of $1 million in the season finale episode “Battle for Beyoncé!”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

NBC, 8pm

The final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine continues with two episodes tonight. In “Blue Flu,” Capt. Holt (Andre Braugher) and Amy (Melissa Fumero) manage an understaffed precinct. Then in “Balancing,” Jake (Andy Samberg) and Amy create a system to balance work and childcare, and Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) gets a new houseguest.

When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren: “Nature’s Justice”

ABC, 9pm

Helen Mirren narrates a documentary examination of the animal kingdom, featuring a deer who can’t stop dropping her famous friends’ names, a clown fish who has been cheating with her tennis instructor, a pit-fighting owl called “The Pit Fighter” and a deep examination revealing the plural of “moose.”

Christina on the Coast: “Midcentury Kitchen Reno”

HGTV, 9pm

When Christina Haack takes on the redesign of a 1950s home, she must help a family preserve their history while turning a dark, closed off kitchen into an open and bright entertaining space that will create new memories for years to come.

Making It: “Take It Out Back”

NBC, 9pm

With everyone spending so much time at home lately, hosts Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler task the Makers with making another Mega Craft — an outdoor space that would be the perfect hangout for the entire family.

Alone: “The Reckoning”

History, 9:30pm

Season Finale!

In the 90-minute Season 8 finale of the competition series, with only three people left, the participants struggle to claim the $500,000 prize. Even though the physical challenges are taxing, the effect of missing their loved ones pushes some to the edge. As they continue to fight these mental challenges, a new predator threatens a survivalist’s longevity.

The Hustler: “You’re Overcompensating”

ABC, 10pm

Five new competitors join host Craig Ferguson in this mind-bending and enigmatic game show where Larry David, magic and Katy Perry are clues to discovering The Hustler.

Alone: “Ultimate Moments”

History, 11pm

Each season of Alone has had its share of unforgettable moments. Starting from the very first drop-off, take a look back at some of the most amazing and dangerous events in Alone history. Be prepared to revisit the most popular builds, emotional breakdowns, survival hacks and wildlife encounters that have entertained viewers throughout the years.

Friday, Aug. 20

Annette

Amazon Prime Video

Feature Film Exclusive!

Brothers Ron and Russell Mael, aka the pop/rock duo Sparks, wrote the screenplay and the songs for this musical that opened the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. Directed by French filmmaker Leos Carax in his English-language debut, the film stars Adam Driver as a provocative stand-up comedian and Marion Cotillard as his wife, a world-famous soprano. Their glamorous life takes an unexpected turn when their daughter Annette (Devyn McDowell) is born with a unique gift. Simon Helberg (The Big Bang Theory) costars.

Truth Be Told

Apple TV+

Season Premiere!

Star and executive producer Octavia Spencer returns for the second season of this NAACP Image Award-winning drama, joined by new cast member Kate Hudson in her first lead role for a television series. In the new season, investigative reporter-turned-true crime podcaster Poppy Parnell (Spencer) dives into a new case that deeply involves her childhood friend, media mogul Micah Keith (Hudson). As developments unfold, their lifelong friendship is put to the ultimate test. In addition to Hudson, joining the sophomore season are series regulars Christopher Backus, Alona Tal, David Lyons, Andre Royo, Merle Dandridge and Mychala Faith Lee. Returning cast includes Mekhi Phifer, Michael Beach, Ron Cephas Jones, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, Tami Roman and Katherine LaNasa.

Reminiscence

HBO Max

Feature Film Exclusive!

In this action thriller, Hugh Jackman stars as a scientist who uses technology to help people return to their past lives to escape a present-day postapocalyptic life. But what’s real is at question as he goes in search of his long-lost love. Think Inception meets The Notebook. Rebecca Ferguson, Thandiwe Newton, Daniel Wu, Angela Sarafyan and Cliff Curtis also star. Reminiscence is in theaters and on the HBO Max Ad-Free plan, where it will stream for 31 days.

The Chair

Netflix

New Series!

This half-hour dramedy follows Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim (Sandra Oh, also an executive producer) as she navigates her new role as the chair of the English department at prestigious Pembroke University. Ji-Yoon is faced with a unique set of challenges as the first woman to chair the department, and as one of the few staff members of color at the university. The series also stars Jay Duplass, Holland Taylor, Bob Balaban, Nana Mensah, David Morse and Everly Carganilla.

The Loud House Movie

Netflix

Original Film!

In this animated movie from Nickelodeon based on the TV series, the titular family goes on their biggest vacation ever. The adventure follows the Loud family to Scotland, where they discover that they are descendants of Scottish royalty. The family quickly indulges in the most wish-fulfilling high-life ever when they discover their ancestral home is a castle. The voice cast from the series reprise their roles in the film, joined by notable new voices including David Tennant, Michelle Gomez, Billy Boyd and Ruth Connell.

Sweet Girl

Netflix

Original Film!

Devoted family man Ray Cooper (Jason Momoa) vows justice against the pharmaceutical company responsible for pulling a potentially life-saving drug from the market just before his wife (Adria Arjona) dies from cancer. But when his search for the truth leads to a deadly encounter that puts Ray and his daughter Rachel (Isabela Merced) in harm’s way, Ray’s mission turns into a quest for vengeance in order to protect the only family he has left.

PAW Patrol: The Movie

Paramount+

Feature Film Exclusive!

The lovable pooches of the PAW Patrol are on a roll as the animated children’s TV favorites make the leap to their first feature film, which hits theaters and Paramount+ today. When their biggest rival, Humdinger (voice of Ron Pardo), becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and starts wreaking havoc, 10-year-old Ryder (newcomer Will Brisbin) and everyone’s favorite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge head-on. While one pup must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, savvy dachshund Liberty (Marsai Martin). Together, armed with exciting new gadgets and gear, the PAW Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City. Joining the Patrol in their big-screen adventure are members from the original series’ voice cast along with new vocal contributions from Brisbin, Martin, Iain Armitage, Yara Shahidi, Kim Kardashian West, Randall Park, Dax Shepard, Tyler Perry and Jimmy Kimmel.

Jaws

AMC, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Steven Spielberg’s classic, Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1975 thriller wasn’t his first feature film, but it was the one that truly put him on the map as a director who could not only artfully helm a film, but also do so to massive popular success. The adaptation of Peter Benchley’s bestselling novel about a rogue great white shark terrorizing a New England beach community ultimately became the first U.S. film to gross over $100 million at the box office, with most of its total coming during a summer release that also served to scare many viewers away from beaches that season. With a terrific cast led by Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss and Robert Shaw, Spielberg’s film wisely jettisoned superfluous plot elements, and the rather abrupt ending, from Benchley’s novel to pare things down into a merciless and entertaining thriller/sea adventure. It also added elements that really enhanced the horror, as with Quint’s (Shaw) quietly haunting recollection of being aboard the USS Indianapolis, which sticks with a viewer every bit as much as any of the shark attack scenes (this is certainly a case where the movie is a great improvement upon the book). Jaws was the harbinger of a new blockbuster era; its long lines of eager filmgoers, many of whom saw the film multiple times, showed studios that summertime — before then, considered a largely slow time at theaters — could be big business for movies. And it certainly wasn’t the last time that Spielberg’s name would be attached to a summer blockbuster. The young (he was just in his late 20s when he made the film) filmmaker somehow did not receive a Best Director Oscar nomination even though it was his steady creative hand in the midst of technical difficulties that made the film as successfully suspenseful as it is. But the film did win Academy Awards for its sound and editing, and for John Williams’ iconic musical score — the other major factor that has made the movie an influential and enduring thrill ride, and which helped solidify the director and composer as a memorable creative team more often than not in the decades that would come. — Jeff Pfeiffer

NFL Preseason Football: Kansas City at Arizona

ESPN, 8pm Live

Week 2 of the NFL preseason has the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs visiting the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Secrets in the Mansion

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

When Brandi arrives at her boyfriend Aaron’s family estate, she is surprised to discover that his father is one of the richest men in the country. But as Brandi falls deeper in love, she begins to suspect that Aaron’s family harbors a deadly secret. Stars Natasha Wilson, Taylor Napier, Houston Rhines and Gina Vitori.

Cold Case Files

A&E, 9pm

Season Premiere!

In its return, the true-crime series tackles the case of Mike Williams, who disappeared in 2000 while duck hunting on Florida’s Lake Seminole. A 911 call from his widow 16 years later helps police find the truth.

The Greatest #AtHome Videos

CBS, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Cedric the Entertainer returns as host for Season 2 of this series showcasing the creativity, humor and humanity that have become hallmarks of the next generation of viral home videos.

Love After Lockup: “Secret Cell-Mates”

WE tv, 9pm

Season Finale!

In this two-hour season finale, Rachel makes a shocking discovery about Doug; Daonte faces Nicolle’s ex and Lisa’s ex-con brother interrogates Stan; Jeff uncovers Anissa’s secret and a wild brawl breaks out; Josh gives Courtney a romantic surprise and Britney’s confession stuns her dad.

American Justice

A&E, 10pm

Season Premiere!

A&E’s newly reimagined and iconic American Justice looks at recent criminal cases in the United States through the prism of the criminal justice system and from the firsthand perspectives of the prosecutors, defense attorneys, investigators, victims and perpetrators involved. The series dives into significant crimes that were adjudicated within the last few years, from trials that made national headlines to gripping lesser-known cases. Each story reveals how our justice system works and, sometimes, how it doesn’t.

Saturday, Aug. 21

Summer Under the Stars: Katharine Hepburn

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Legendary actress Katharine Hepburn is celebrated during today’s Summer Under the Stars lineup on Turner Classic Movies. The lineup offers a nice mix of relatively little known titles like the 1933 drama Christopher Strong, Hepburn’s second feature film, and the period drama A Woman Rebels (1936), as well as more familiar favorites like The Lion in Winter (1968, Best Actress Oscar winner), Alice Adams (1935, Best Actress Oscar nominee), Woman of the Year (1942, Best Actress Oscar nominee), The Rainmaker (1956, Best Actress Oscar nominee), Bringing Up Baby (1938), Adam’s Rib (1949), and more. The day will also feature the 1993 TV special Katharine Hepburn: All About Me, a profile of the actress that earned her a shared Emmy nomination.

Major League Baseball

FS1, beginning at 1pm Live

A Saturday afternoon MLB doubleheader on FS1 has the Minnesota Twins at the N.Y. Yankees and the Washington Nationals at the Milwaukee Brewers.

Eden: Untamed Planet: “Patagonia: The Ends of the Earth”

BBC America, 8pm

The land known as Patagonia in southern Argentina and Chile seems frozen in time. The new episode “Patagonia: The Ends of the Earth” explores the region’s diverse geography and wildlife.

Vacation House Rules: “Canoe Cabin Retreat”

HGTV, 8pm

Nadia’s home in the woods feels less like a getaway and more like a boring suburban home. She brings in contractor Scott McGillivray and designer Debra Salmoni to transform the downtrodden property into a lucrative canoe-themed northern adventure destination.

Say Yes to the Dress

TLC, 8pm

In this new episode, Amanda has been obsessing over a Randy Fenoli dress, but will it live up to the hype once it’s on? Kindra’s pastor Mom wants a modest dress, but Kindra has something much sexier in mind. Kelsey’s second dress fitting hits a snag when her belt goes missing!

Stand Up to Cancer

Various Networks, 8pm Live

The entertainment community comes together again for this seventh biennial roadblock event airing simultaneously on more than 60 media platforms across the United States and Canada, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and many other networks. As its name implies, the fundraising special is held to support urgently needed research and new treatments for cancer. Anthony Anderson, Ken Jeong, Tran Ho and Sofia Vergara are cohosts. Visit standuptocancer.org for more info, including where to watch and a list of performers.

A Little Daytime Drama

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

In order to save her daytime soap drama from cancellation, head writer Maggie (Jen Lilley) must convince Darin (Ryan Paevey), fan-favorite actor and her real-life ex-boyfriend, to return to the show. The show’s producer, Alice (Linda Dano), who created the series, wants to retire and hopes to pass the baton to Maggie, if the soap can be salvaged.

Godzilla vs. Kong

HBO, 9pm

Ostensibly the sequel to both Kong: Skull Island (2017) and Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), this 2021 flick finds popcorn pleasures through some (literally) splashy VFX scenes wherein the lizard king makes quick work of warships, earning the ire of the jungle master. There’s some story — involving a sinister corporation and a Kong whisperer anthropologist (Rebecca Hall) — but the real lure is the action between these titans … until an additional worthy combatant enters the fray. Alexander Skarsgård and Millie Bobby Brown costar.

Destination Fear: “Greene County Almshouse”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Fed up with Tanner and Dakota’s experiments, Chelsea picks a revenge location unlike any other. The dark, untapped energy of this Pennsylvania poorhouse is overwhelming, and it forces the team to make a stunning decision to save their sanity.