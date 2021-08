Thursday, Aug. 12: One Last Ride: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Final Season Premiere

2021 NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Thursday, Aug. 12

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

NBC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The cult comedy begins its eighth and final season tonight. The series follows the exploits of Detective Jake Peralta (Golden Globe winner Andy Samberg) and his stoically ever-professional Capt. Raymond Holt (Emmy nominee Andre Braugher), along with their diverse, lovable colleagues as they police the NYPD’s 99th Precinct. In the season premiere, “The Good Ones,” Amy (Melissa Fumero) returns from maternity leave, and Jake and Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) work a difficult case. The half-hour series will air another new episode immediately following, and episodes will continue airing in those Thursday time slots until the series finale on Sept. 16.

The North Water

AMC+

Season Finale!

Jack O’Connell, Colin Farrell and Stephen Graham star in this haunting, immersive five-part drama based on the critically acclaimed bestselling novel by Ian McGuire. Set in the ice floes of the Arctic in the late 1850s, the series tells the story of Patrick Sumner (O’Connell), a disgraced ex-army surgeon who signs up as the ship’s doctor on a whaling expedition to the Arctic. But the ferocity of the elements is matched by the violence of his crewmates, particularly Henry Drax (Farrell), a harpooner and distinctly brutal force of nature.

The Ms. Pat Show

BET+

New Series!

Lee Daniels is an executive producer of this multi-cam sitcom starring comedian/author/podcaster/actress Patricia Williams (aka Ms. Pat). Based on Williams’ own life, the series tells the story of a former convicted felon turned suburban mom whose hustle and resilient spirit was forged on the streets of Atlanta.

Well Done With Sebastian Maniscalco

discovery+

New Series!

While neither a chef nor a “foodie,” comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is still obsessed with food. In this series, he takes a deep dive into the gastronomic world from every angle, using his signature social observations and commentary, along with appearances from his wife, Lana, and mom, Rose.

The Hype

HBO Max

New Series!

This competition series is set in the colliding worlds of streetwear, business and culture where fashion visionaries must elevate their designs and entrepreneurial sense to avoid elimination. Speedy Morman will host the eight-episode season, which will feature co-signers judging the competition. Every episode will offer unique tips and takeaways about the intricacies of designing, the business of fashion and the savvy to identify the latest trends, while also providing mentorship to the contestants.

Titans

HBO Max

Season Premiere!

Vincent Kartheiser (Mad Men) joins this season as the popular comic book character Dr. Jonathan Crane, an inmate at Arkham Asylum who used to terrorize Gotham City, using toxins to exploit his enemies’ phobias. Titans is a gritty, live-action drama series that follows a group of soon-to-be superheroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe. This superpowered ensemble series follows a group of heroes as they come of age and find belonging.

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Paramount+

Season Premiere!

This half-hour animated comedy series entry in the Star Trek franchise returns for its second season. Lower Decks focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the USS Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner (voice of Tawny Newsome), Boimler (Jack Quaid), Rutherford (Eugene Cordero) and Tendi (Noël Wells) have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies. The series has already been renewed for a 10-episode Season 3.

Ex-Rated

Peacock

New Series!

In this unscripted series, host Andy Cohen explores the growing trend of adult singles who send standardized “exit surveys” to all their previous romantic partners to learn why their relationships never materialized or simply didn’t last. The revealing social experiment challenges singles to face raw, candid feedback on everything from their personality to sexual prowess and relationship skills.

Slasher: Flesh & Blood

Shudder

Season Premiere!

In the latest installment of this horror anthology event series, a wealthy but dysfunctional family gathers for a reunion on a secluded island, only to learn they will be pitted against each other in a cruel game of life and death, all while being stalked by a mysterious masked killer. Nothing is what it seems and no one is safe as the tension — and the body count — ratchets up. Legendary horror director David Cronenberg stars.

The Hunt for a Killer

Sundance Now & AMC+

New Series!

This Swedish crime drama is based on the true story of detectives Per-Åke Åkesson (Anders Beckman) and Monica Olhed (Lotten Roos) and their hunt for the killer of 10-year-old Helén Nilsson, a case that shook Sweden to its core. Helén’s 1989 murder in Hörby, a small town in southern Sweden, traumatized the nation. A seemingly impossible case, it remained unsolved for 15 years, leaving the small community and the police force entrusted to protect it with a painful open wound. This six-episode series follows the unwavering journey of Åkesson and Olhed, who led an investigation team that solved numerous homicides in southern Sweden and who would eventually, against all odds, find Helén’s killer.

Summer Under the Stars: Ramon Novarro

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Mexican-American actor Ramon Novarro (born José Ramón Gil Samaniego) is honored for the first time during Turner Classic Movies’ Summer Under the Stars celebration with a day of his films. An archetype of the “Latin lover” persona that early movie studios often liked to promote, Novarro was a screen sex symbol on par with Rudolph Valentino during his box office heyday in the 1920s and early ’30s. You can enjoy a number of his films from that era today, including silent titles like Ben-Hur: A Tale of the Christ (1925), starring Novarro in the title role; the swashbuckler Scaramouche (1923); the 1922 adventure film The Prisoner of Zenda; the drama The Red Lily (1924); and more. Several of the films Novarro headlined at the dawn of Hollywood’s sound era are also featured, including his first “talkie” (in which he also sings), the musical Devil-May-Care (1929); the drama Mata Hari (1931), alongside Greta Garbo’s title character; The Barbarian (1933), a romantic drama costarring Myrna Loy; and others.

MLB at Field of Dreams Game: Chicago White Sox vs. N.Y. Yankees

FOX, 7pm Live

The Chicago White Sox and N.Y. Yankees play in the “MLB at Field of Dreams” game tonight on FOX. Held on land near where the movie Field of Dreams was filmed, it will be the first MLB game played in Iowa.

Walker

The CW, 8pm

Season Finale!

Bombshell twists for Texas Ranger Cord (Jared Padalecki) and ADA Liam (Keegan Allen) throw both Walker brothers’ careers into question.

Mountain Men: “Mountain Strong”

History, 8pm

Season Finale!

Josh witnesses a bison give birth to the first calf of spring; Kidd and Harry load a mule into their boat and transport it downriver through raging rapids; Jake runs two mountain lions up the same tree; Eustace receives help from his neighbors as they rush to repair the roof of a damaged hay barn; and Mike adds off-grid utilities to his remote hunting cabin.

Shark Gangs

Nat Geo Wild, 8pm

For years, sharks have been viewed as solitary predators, but scientists have recently discovered a surprising new behavior. This SharkFest special reveals how this apex predator likes to hang out in gangs. What is behind this behavior? Do sharks enjoy a social life, or are they working together to become even more effective hunters?

Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: “After the Verdict”

A&E, 9pm

This special two-hour episode of Accused: Guilty or Innocent? continues with the powerful and poignant stories of the accused who were featured in Season 1. How did life change for the men and women who faced the judgment of a jury?

When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren: “My Jingle Balls”

ABC, 9pm

Helen Mirren narrates a documentary examination of the animal kingdom, featuring Janice the Feminist Mantis, a rabbit with a little guy complex attacking a water buffalo, a celebrity bear trying to answer interview questions while eating increasingly prickly cacti, and a falcon who accidentally wore his wife’s yoga pants to work. Guest starring is the voice of Eric McCormack.

Christina on the Coast: “Traditional Meets Modern Kitchen”

HGTV, 9pm

Christina Haack helps a young couple with differing eclectic styles redesign their kitchen on a budget while dealing with lots of new changes in her personal life.

Making It: “Re-Making Memories”

NBC, 9pm

New Time Slot!

Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler’s craft competition series can be seen in this new time slot starting tonight. In this episode, when Nick and Amy clean out their tiny house, the Makers get to turn some of those trashy items into unique treasures for the Faster Craft. In the Master Craft, the Makers give new life to an old family heirloom when they upcycle it into something for their home.

Chrisley Knows Best

USA Network, 9pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 9 of the hit reality series, while Todd and Julie celebrate 25 years of marital bliss, they find themselves crashing with Nanny Faye as they search for their new dream home. Meanwhile, Savannah prepares to take over her parents’ former residence, but struggles to find a way to make it her own; when Nanny Faye delves into a new business venture, she finds herself in a turf war with a neighboring competitor; even though Grayson is now the tallest sibling, he still finds himself leaning on his older brother Chase for dating advice; and Todd’s parenting is tested as Chloe wants to quit swimming and Savannah is tired of him treating her more like a business partner than a daughter.

Growing Up Chrisley

USA Network, 9:30pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 3 of the Chrisley Knows Best spinoff, Chase and Savannah are back in Nashville, where they are embracing adulthood a bit closer to home. As they each enter new phases of their lives, the brother-sister duo find themselves at a crossroads in their own romantic relationships. Chase prioritizes his future with girlfriend Emmy while also planning a career in real estate and saving to purchase his first home. Meanwhile, Savannah shifts her focus away from her boyfriend Nic and puts more energy toward her beauty brand and social life.

The Hustler: “Teamwork, HUZZAH!”

ABC, 10pm

Five new competitors sit down to collaborate on a series of questions in which Harry Potter and actor and comedian Jim Carrey are clues to discovering the identity of the Hustler in this mind-bending and enigmatic game show hosted by comedian Craig Ferguson.

Hear Me Out

Vice, 11:30pm

New Series!

In this series, Isobel Yeung sits down with some of the most influential names of our generation to discuss the most pressing issues of our time. The series premiere focuses on Stormy Daniels. From authoring a book to paranormal investigations, there is more to Daniels than just Donald Trump. Yeung learns how she moved past her famous affair.

Friday, Aug. 13

Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time

Amazon Prime Video

Feature Film Exclusive!

This Japanese anime film is the fourth and final entry in the Rebuild of Evangelion movie series within the Neon Genesis Evangelion franchise. Upon its release in Japan in March, the well-received feature became the highest-grossing film of the franchise.

Modern Love

Amazon Prime Video

Season Premiere!

The anthology series inspired by The New York Times’ “Modern Love” column about the intricacies of interpersonal relationships returns with a new cast in eight half-hour episodes that were filmed around New York State and New York City, and in Dublin. This season’s cast features Gbenga Akinnagbe, Lucy Boynton, Tom Burke, Minnie Driver, Grace Edwards, Dominique Fishback, Zoë Chao, Kit Harington, Garrett Hedlund, Tobias Menzies, Sophie Okonedo, Zane Pais, Anna Paquin, Isaac Powell, Marquis Rodriguez and Lulu Wilson.

CODA

Apple TV+

Feature Film Exclusive!

Seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family — a CODA, child of deaf adults. Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents (Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur) and working on the family’s struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother (Daniel Durant). But when Ruby joins her high school’s choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and soon finds herself drawn to her duet partner, Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo). Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez) to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams. The drama premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and will also be in limited theatrical release this month.

Home Before Dark

Apple TV+

Season Finale!

The dramatic mystery series led by Brooklynn Prince and Jim Sturgess concludes Season 2.

Schmigadoon!

Apple TV+

Season Finale!

The first season of this affectionate send-up of classic musicals, starring Cecily Strong and Keegan Michael-Key, comes to a close.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Disney+

Season Finale!

The animated Star Wars series following a squad of elite clone troopers with genetic mutations concludes its first season.

Point of View: A Designer Profile

Magnolia Network on discovery+

New Series!

Each episode of this anthology series looks into the creative processes and inspirations of interior designers.

Beckett

Netflix

Original Film!

This action thriller stars John David Washington as the title character, an American tourist vacationing in Greece who becomes the target of a manhunt after a devastating accident. Forced to run for his life and desperate to get across the country to the American embassy to clear his name, Beckett finds tensions escalating as the authorities close in, political unrest mounts and he falls even deeper into a dangerous web of conspiracy. Alicia Vikander also stars.

Gone for Good

Netflix

New Series!

This five-part French thriller follows Guillaume Lucchesi (Finnegan Oldfield), a man in his 30s who thought he had drawn a line under the terrible tragedy that saw the two people he loved the most die: Sonia (Garance Marillier), his first love, and Fred (Nicolas Duvauchelle), his brother. Ten years later, Judith (Nailia Harzoune), whose love has made Guillaume’s life worth living again, suddenly disappears during his mother’s funeral. To find her, Guillaume will have to face all the truths that were hidden from him by his family and friends, as well as those that he’d long decided to ignore.

Summer Under the Stars: Jane Fonda

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Actress Jane Fonda may be the daughter of legendary actor Henry Fonda, but right from the start of her career she used her own talent to establish a strong, acclaimed and beloved body of work over the decades. Many of the films she made can be seen during today’s Summer Under the Stars celebration on Turner Classic Movies. The lineup includes TCM’s premiere airing of Stanley & Iris (1990), a moving romantic drama starring Fonda and Robert De Niro as the title characters, a widow and an illiterate cook who begin falling for each other. Also on tap today are Tall Story (1960), the romantic comedy that marked Fonda’s feature-film debut; Barbarella, the sexy 1968 space opera with Fonda in the title role; Klute (1971), Alan J. Pakula’s superb mystery starring Fonda in her first Best Actress Oscar-winning performance, alongside Donald Sutherland’s title detective; the 1963 romantic comedy Sunday in New York; the 1979 conspiracy thriller The China Syndrome, costarring Jack Lemmon and Michael Douglas; and more.

Amen: “Thelma Says, I Do”

getTV, 9am

The Sherman Hemsley sitcom had viewers rolling with this 1989 episode: The deacon’s daughter, Thelma (Anna Maria Horsford), is determined to say “I do” with Rev. Reuben Gregory (Clifton Davis), even after he faints at their wedding.

Designed for Death

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

After revamping a home, beautiful interior decorator Ava becomes madly obsessed with the handsome owner. She sets out to eliminate his family and live in the house she created with the man she loves. Stars Kelcie Stranahan, Matthew Pohlkamp, Ashlynn Judy and Pauline Egan.

Icon: Music Through the Lens: “On the Wall”

PBS, 9pm

The transition of music photography from being considered disposable to a highly collectible and valuable art form is examined by gallerists, publishers, art experts and featured photographers whose body of work now hangs on the walls of the world’s most revered institutions. Tracing the journey from the early days of low-paid assignments to the first gallery exhibitions of music photography and expensive coffee table books, ultimately arriving at individual prints now selling for six- and even seven-figure sums, this episode offers insight into this relatively new industry, exploring the relationship between art and commerce.

Icon: Music Through the Lens: “On the Net”

PBS, 10pm

Series Finale!

Where does music photography sit in the contemporary popular culture landscape? The seismic switch from analog to digital is discussed alongside the rise and influence of social media. The series finale episode seeks to determine, through the next generation of music photographers, whether music photography still has a role to play — does it still carry the same importance, and who are the new standard-bearers of the profession?

SurrealEstate: “Ft. Ghost Child”

Syfy, 10pm

When a rap star moves into an old house with a recording studio, our favorite ghost-busting real estate agents have to expel the spirit of the small boy haunting it.

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off

Disney Channel, 10:05pm

New Series!

Top Chef meets Mickey Mouse in this lively cooking competition for kids that’s a perfect dessert to tonight’s other premieres: the original musical Spin and the animated Descendants: The Royal Wedding. Hosted by Disney faves Dara Reneé and Issac Ryan Brown, each episode features three teams of two, matched by age range (6-14) and skill level. Some have been at it “since they were quite young,” says exec producer Emily Mraz. “Others learned to bake over the past year.” This week, contestants whip up Descendants-themed wedding cakes. Expect to see every color of fondant in the Enchanted Pantry and the routine use of a dance break: It “gives them a moment to relax, laugh and have fun,” says Mraz. Also, look forward to a gravity-defying, topsy-turvy cake task. “Pro bakers find [those] to be a real challenge,” notes Mraz. “These kids pulled it off.”

Saturday, Aug. 14

Summer Under the Stars: Gregory Peck

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Eldred Gregory Peck, one of the greatest male movie stars of all time, is the subject of today’s daylong Summer Under the Stars celebration on Turner Classic Movies. TCM throws a curveball by not airing an obvious choice today — a film featuring Peck in what is probably his most famous movie role: his Oscar-winning turn as Atticus Finch in To Kill a Mockingbird — but the day still features a stellar lineup. Among the titles is the network premiere (airing in late-night) of The Omen (1976), director Richard Donner’s classic chiller starring Peck and Lee Remick as a couple who unwittingly find themselves raising a literal brat from hell. The day will also feature the 1949 war drama Twelve O’Clock High, featuring Peck in a Best Actor Oscar-nominated performance; Peck as the obsessed Capt. Ahab in the 1956 adaptation of Herman Melville’s Moby-Dick; Peck’s third feature film, the 1945 drama The Valley of Decision; the 1952 adaptation of Ernest Hemingway’s The Snows of Kilimanjaro; the 1980 war film The Sea Wolves, costarring Roger Moore and David Niven; and more.

NTT IndyCar Series: Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix

NBCSN, 12:30pm Live

Indianapolis Motor Speedway hosts both NASCAR and NTT IndyCar Series races this weekend with events on the Brickyard’s 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course. Top IndyCar drivers Alex Palou, Pato O’Ward, Scott Dixon and Josef Newgarden compete for 85 laps.

Major League Baseball: Cincinnati at Philadelphia

FS1, 4pm Live

The Cincinnati Reds are on the road against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second game of a three-game set at Citizens Bank Park.

Eden: Untamed Planet: “Galápagos: Enchanted Isles”

BBC America, 8pm

The volcanic archipelago off the Pacific coast of Ecuador was made famous by Charles Darwin and helped form his theory of evolutionary biology. The new episode “Galápagos: Enchanted Isles” visits the secluded islands to discover how they became one of the world’s most important areas of biodiversity.

Jim Morrison: Rider on the Storm

REELZChannel, 8pm

The creative rebel brilliance of rocker Jim Morrison was matched only by his penchant for raw self-destruction, which culminated in his untimely death at just 27 years old. This special explores every chapter of the mysterious Doors frontman’s life and his search for his true identity.

Say Yes to the Dress: “I’m Not Crying, You’re Crying”

TLC, 8pm

In this new episode, worlds collide as Alex looks for a black gown fit for Morticia Adams and Lucille Ball. Prashanthi needs a dress ASAP, but her appointment is in trouble when her future brother-in-law asks to see a topless dress. Also, Jen has lost 50 pounds, but when she returns to Kleinfeld to pick up her dress, she’s still worried it might not fit!

Sealed With a Kiss: Wedding March 6

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

Before saying, “I do” themselves, Mick (Jack Wagner) and Olivia (Josie Bissett) are hosting the wedding of an A-list actor (Nathan Witte) and his fiancée (Caitlin Stryker), but when the low-key celebration morphs into an event that’s anything but, they have to quickly pivot to pull it off. Meanwhile, when Mick gets an exciting opportunity Olivia won’t let him turn down, they’re faced with delaying their own nuptials until a last-minute change in plans gives both couples the weddings of their dreams.

Pawn Stars: “Off the Rails”/“Bohemian Pawnsody”

History, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The reality show moves to a new time slot as it kicks off a new season with a two-hour combo featuring the “Off the Rails” and “Bohemian Pawnsody” episodes. Among the action in the two hours, a book by Amelia Earhart flies into the shop; the guys meet up with Spencer at the Glamis Sand Dunes to check out a one-of-a-kind sandrail; Rick gets a chance at an iconic collection of Hard Rock photographs; Corey gets revved up for a Harley-Davidson motor; a collection of Pat Morita memorabilia comes into the shop; and more.

Destination Fear: “Ohio State Reformatory”

Travel Channel, 9pm

All bets are off when Tanner picks one of America’s most depraved prisons to investigate — the Ohio State Reformatory, also known for its role in the film The Shawshank Redemption. He unveils a fear experiment so diabolical that the team is forced to decide whether to part ways or to continue on this road trip from hell together.

Sunday, Aug. 15

Shock Docs: “Alien Invasion: Hudson Valley”

discovery+

This latest entry in the Shock Docs franchise follows an in-depth investigation into a reported epicenter of UFO activity in New York’s Hudson Valley to try to find explanations for unearthly and sometimes violent encounters.

Summer Under the Stars: Judy Garland

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Beloved actress and singer Frances Ethel Gumm — better known as Judy Garland — is celebrated during today’s Summer Under the Stars marathon on Turner Classic Movies. You’ll see her talent on full display in a lineup that includes familiar favorites like Meet Me in St. Louis (1944), the musical featuring several enduring Hugh Martin/Ralph Blane musical standards introduced by Garland, “The Trolley Song,” “The Boy Next Door” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”; A Star Is Born (1954), the classic musical drama that earned Garland her first Oscar nomination, for Best Actress; and others. The day will also refreshingly feature some other Garland films that may be less known, or at least certainly less aired. These include The Clock (1945), a romantic drama costarring Robert Walker, which was Garland’s first starring role in which she did not sing and was directed by Vincente Minnelli, whom Garland would marry later that year; A Child Is Waiting (1963), a drama that was Garland’s second-to-last film, costarring Burt Lancaster and directed by John Cassavetes; Summer Stock (1950), her last film for MGM and her last with Gene Kelly; and more.

NASCAR Cup Series: Verizon 200 at the Brickyard

NBC, 1pm Live

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway, racing for the first time on the track’s 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course in the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.

Love Stories in Sunflower Valley

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

Kate Francis (Erin Cahill) has been a loyal assistant at a Seattle newspaper for five years. When one of her story ideas finally gets accepted, the assignment takes her back to her charming hometown of Sunflower Valley. But unexpectedly, a handsome newcomer at the paper, writer Drew Hutton (Marcus Rosner), is accompanying her. They work together and unravel a series of heartwarming romantic stories about the local townspeople. As they delve deeper into these tales of life and love, will they find their own romance?

All Creatures Great and Small: Between the Pages

PBS, 7:30pm

Get to know the cast and creators of All Creatures Great and Small, the new hit series based on James Herriot’s beloved books. Savor the best moments from the first season, including Dame Diana Rigg in her final role as Mrs. Pumphrey, and look ahead to what might happen in Season 2.

Celebrity Family Feud

ABC, 8pm

Comedian Deon Cole takes on actress Tisha Campbell in a funny faceoff when they compete to win money for their respective charities. In the next game, dynamic duo Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes go head-to-head and test their skills against actor Justin Long and his family.

Rock My Collection

AXS TV, 8pm

New Series!

Cohosted by Ahmet Zappa and appraiser Stephen Braitman, this series is a celebration of some of the world’s most legendary music artifacts connected to an impressive roster of industry trailblazers. Collectors are invited into the studio each week — joining both in-person and zooming in from their private collection spaces — to showcase their prized memorabilia, share their personal acquisition stories, learn more about the history behind each piece and, ultimately, find out its potential value. Tonight’s series premiere features an atypical Taylor Swift autograph, an unusual painting by John Mellencamp, the rarest piece of Elvis ever and more.

Chesapeake Shores

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Season Premiere!

There will be a new face in town with Robert Buckley joining the cast. Season 5 will also feature the return of Meghan Ory, Treat Williams, Diane Ladd, Barbara Niven, Laci J. Mailey, Emilie Ullerup, Brendan Penny and Andrew Francis.

Sisters for Life

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Jana is excited to welcome the new pledge class to her sorority. She and her best friend, Arielle, interview several candidates, but Jana immediately connects with Bailee, a transfer student who is keen to form a sisterhood with the girls. Although Arielle is skeptical of Bailee’s inconsistent story and eagerness to be initiated, Bailee ultimately joins the sorority. Once a member, Bailee’s attachment to Jana grows into an obsession as she constantly appears wherever Jana is. While Jana tries to distance herself from Bailee, strange things begin to happen, and she suddenly finds her other relationships in grave danger. Stars Maddison Bullock, Briana Femia and Heather Harris.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All Part 1

TLC, 8pm

In the two-part Season 6 ender (continuing Aug. 22), the couples share (or, over-share) on the highs and lows of married life. Expect Angela to show off her new bod, an update on drama between Elizabeth’s family and Andrei, and a gloves-off face-off for Mike and Natalie!

Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America

A&E, 9pm

New Series!

This six-hour, three-night event weaves the stories of five infamous serial killers — Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy, Jeffrey Dahmer, the Green River Killer and BTK — together into a single narrative exploring the perfect storm of what was happening in culture, communications, law enforcement, media, forensics and technology that allowed them to proliferate and evade capture. The stories of these killers and their victims will be told by those closest to them, including exclusive interviews with survivors, investigators, forensic psychologists, prosecutors and victims’ family members.

The Walking Dead: Season 11 Preview Special

AMC, 9pm

Dead’s brain trust of top cast and producers swing by the Chris Hardwick-hosted Talking Dead for an episode that dives deep into the 11th and final season (premiering a week from tonight). Will we learn more about the newcomers, such as ruthless, red-armored Commonwealth leader Mercer (Michael James Shaw)? We bloody well hope so!

Wellington Paranormal: “Taniwha”

The CW, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Officers Minogue (Mike Minogue) and O’Leary (Karen O’Leary) head for the ocean, joined by Sgt. Maaka (Maaka Pohatu), when 10 anglers disappear from around Wellington Harbour under mysterious circumstances.

Godfather of Harlem: “Ten Harlems”

EPIX, 9pm

Confronted with a betrayal in his ranks, Bumpy (Forest Whitaker) hunts for enemies within his Ten Harlems. Meanwhile, the conflict between Malcolm X (Nigel Thatch) and the Nation of Islam escalates from threats to outright violence.

The White Lotus

HBO, 9pm

Season Finale!

It’s check-out time at the exclusive island resort, and while not everyone is ready to leave, one poor soul is saying “Aloha” permanently. Yep, we finally find out who was in the coffin being loaded onto the plane in the first episode. As for Connie Britton’s bitter Nicole, let’s say she’s going to feel a sense of something missing once the Mossbachers get home. HBO has renewed The White Lotus for a second season with new characters and a new locale.

Unforgotten: “Episode 6”

PBS, 9pm

Season Finale!

Despite a tragic turn of events, Sunny (Sanjeev Bhaskar) and the team narrow down the suspects.

Inside the Factory

Smithsonian Channel, 9pm

New Series!

Visit Britain’s Allied Bakery and see how its team is able to bake, bag and dispatch 1.5 million loaves a week. Follow our hosts as they tour a high-tech, bread-making factory and investigate the rise of bread over the centuries. Discover the remarkable machines that transform wheat to flour to dough to the bread we bring home from the market.

Heels

Starz, 9pm

New Series!

In the world of professional wrestling, the heroes are known as faces and the villains are known as heels. Jack Spade (Stephen Amell, Arrow) is a husband, a father and the owner of the Duffy Wrestling League. While Jack controls everything that goes on inside of his wrestling ring, outside the ropes, he’s fighting to balance his family life, financial pressures, rival wrestling promotions and an ex-family friend who’s come to poach the DWL’s newest star, and Jack’s younger brother, Ace Spade (Alexander Ludwig).

A Discovery of Witches

AMC, 10pm

Season Finale!

Season 2 of the magical drama wraps in back-to-back episodes. First, there’s new intimacy between dreamy vampire Matthew (Matthew Goode) and determined witch Diana (Teresa Palmer), who, in the second, takes steps to finish her supernatural training with Goody Alsop (Sheila Hancock).

Modern Marvels: “Power Tools”

History, 10pm

Adam Richman visits power tool manufacturing “mecca” Dewalt, where he discovers how they’re using cutting-edge technology to make cutting-edge tools. Then, he goes back in time to uncover how one of America’s oldest power tools is still cutting. Next, it’s time to recharge as Richman finds out how power tools have changed the world, from the outer reaches of space to deep under the ocean, to pit crews racing cars and rescue teams racing time.

Professor T: “The Dutiful Child”

PBS, 10pm

Season Finale!

When an attempt is made on a businessman’s life, Professor T (Ben Miller) believes the culprit may be closer than the police suspect.

Monday, Aug. 16

Summer Under the Stars: Robert Young

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

While he may be best remembered for his television work as the Emmy-winning star of classic series like Father Knows Best and Marcus Welby, M.D., actor Robert Young had an extensive film career in the decades before he left the big screen for the small one in 1954. Turner Classic Movies will air several of those movies today as they celebrate Young with a Summer Under the Stars day for the first time. You’ll see early indications of the humorous touch he would bring to Father Knows Best in comedic films like Calm Yourself (1935), Married Before Breakfast (1937), Married Bachelor (1941), The Canterville Ghost (1944) and more, while the more serious chops he brought to Marcus Welby, M.D. are on full display in dramas such as Northwest Passage (1940) and H.M. Pulham, Esq. (1941), the romance The Enchanted Cottage (1945), the film noir They Won’t Believe Me (1947), the Western film Western Union (1941), among other titles.

I Dream of Jeannie

FETV, 11am

Such plans for Princess Tarji’s first visit to the United States! As the VIP guest of astronaut Tony Nelson (Larry Hagman), she’s touring Cocoa Beach, Florida. And as the blood enemy of magical Jeannie (Barbara Eden), she’s the unwitting target of the Death of a Thousand Knives (or something equally grim). A silly-good time from 1966.

Bachelor in Paradise

ABC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

It’s time to return to Bachelor Nation’s favorite beach as a new batch of sexy singles make their way to paradise in hopes for a second — or third — chance at love. With the resort officially open, former fan-favorite bachelors and bachelorettes are ready to find their match while living together in a tropical oasis in Mexico. Twenty-three hopefuls kick off their journeys on day one, but will additional arrivals get in the way of their search for love? Returning to his post as everyone’s favorite bartender, Wells Adams also adds master of rose ceremonies to his duties and will be joined throughout the season by a rotating roster of celebrity guest hosts including David Spade, Lance Bass, Lil Jon and Tituss Burgess.

Roswell, New Mexico: “Walk on the Ocean”

The CW, 8pm

Isobel (Lily Cowles) and Maria (Heather Hemmens) take a trip together to look for answers. Kyle (Michael Trevino) receives a message from his past. Michael (Michael Vlamis) makes a disturbing discovery.

Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns: “More Than a Sticky Situation”

FOX, 8pm

The chefs take on the classic Blind Taste Test challenge with messy consequences. Later, the strategic use of a punishment pass makes one team come unglued during dinner service in the new episode “More Than a Sticky Situation.”

American Ninja Warrior: “Semifinals 3”

NBC, 8pm

The Semifinals continue from Los Angeles, where ninjas face up to 10 challenging obstacles, including new obstacle Drop Zone. For Split Decision, ninjas must choose between upper body and balance obstacles. The top two competitors will face off on the Power Tower, where the winner will earn a Safety Pass for the National Finals.

Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America, Part 2

A&E, 9pm

With their confidences growing in 1978, Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy, Jeffrey Dahmer, the Green River Killer and BTK — also known as “The Five” — continue their game of cat and mouse with law enforcement, some even going as far as directly taunting the police and media. After years of evading capture, Gacy and Bundy are finally brought to justice as they both face punishment for their heinous crimes. Meanwhile, the Green River Killer is still at large and becoming more of a threat than ever; Dahmer struggles to resist his murderous urges; and BTK has also gone silent while he raises a family.

Ben & Jerry’s: Clash of the Cones

Food Network, 9pm

New Series!

Six ice cream makers from across the country attempt to prove they’re chill enough to design an original Ben & Jerry’s flavor. In their first challenges, they have to re-create a discontinued flavor and design a new one in honor of the effortlessly cool Kevin Bacon.

HouseBroken: “Who Done It?”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “Who Done It?,” a visiting parrot’s cage gets knocked over during a blackout, and all of the animals are suspects in his murder.

Duncanville: “Off to the Braces”

FOX, 9:30pm

When the animated sitcom returns from hiatus, Kimberly (voiced by comic Riki Lindhome, who wrote original music for this installment) reaches the day many adolescents dream about: Her braces come off … and suddenly she’s popular at school!

The Celebrity Dating Game

ABC, 10pm

Season Finale!

Joey Lawrence enjoys good music and dancing on a first date. Joey asks the contestants what their ideal first date entails while Michael Bolton performs a hilarious version of “How Can We Be Lovers.” Meanwhile, Marcus Scribner challenges contestants to pretend they are on a reality television show and act out a confessional about how the date is going so far. Michael Bolton sings “Time, Love and Tenderness” to help the women identify Marcus.

The Wall: “Evalyna and Shawn”

NBC, 10pm

Evalyna, an Air Force veteran and member of the Blackfeet tribe, and husband Shawn, a former bomb technician for the Army and currently a detective, are from Great Falls, Montana. They adopted their four daughters within six months of each other to help give them a better life. With millions on the line, will this couple have what it takes to take home a massive payout?

My True Crime Story

VH1, 10pm

Criminal actions lead to inspiring stories of redemption on this series — narrated by rapper (and ex-con) Remy Ma — about real folks who turned their lives around. This week’s episode highlights onetime aspiring NBA star Vince Serrano, who dealt drugs before applying those sales skills to start his own legitimate and legal company.

The Best Thing I Ever Ate: “Ooey Gooey Goodness”

Food Network, 10:30pm

Season Premiere!

Ever wonder what the biggest food stars and chefs eat in their free time — when they’re paying? Find out on The Best Thing I Ever Ate! It’s the ultimate guide to the country’s most amazing meals, eats and treats as told by the pros who spend their lives obsessing over food. Tonight’s premiere looks at the ooey gooey goodness usually found in oodles of cheese and melty desserts.

The Beast Must Die

AMC, 12am (late-night)

Season Finale!

The psychological drama ends with one last twist. Heartbroken Frances (Cush Jumbo) failed to kill the rich man (Jared Harris) behind the hit-and-run death of her 6-year-old son — but someone did. Detective Inspector Nigel Strangeways (Billy Howle) is on the case.

Tuesday, Aug. 17

Untold: “Deal With the Devil”

Netflix

This film from director Laura Brownson details how boxer Christy Martin embarked upon the fight of her life outside the ring after her meteoric rise was followed by a steep fall that included substance abuse, domestic violence and a harrowing brush with death. Martin reveals how she battled back to level ground and a fulfilling personal life.

Summer Under the Stars: Gloria Grahame

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

The wide range of actress/singer Gloria Grahame’s screen career is on display during today’s Summer Under the Stars celebration on Turner Classic Movies, with titles ranging from her first feature film, the 1944 comedy Blonde Fever, to one of her last, the 1979 romantic comedy Chilly Scenes of Winter (aka Head Over Heels). Plenty of great movies Grahame made in the years between those two are also on hand today, including Crossfire (1947), the film noir that earned her a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination, in which she costars with three famed Roberts — Young, Mitchum and Ryan. The day also includes several other great films noir featuring Grahame, like A Woman’s Secret (1949), In a Lonely Place (1950), The Big Heat (1953) and Human Desire (1954), along with The Bad and the Beautiful (1952), the classic melodrama that earned her a Best Supporting Actress Oscar win, in which she costars with Lana Turner and Kirk Douglas, as well as other titles.

LEGO Masters: “Puppet Masters”

FOX, 8pm

Somehow those tiny plastic bricks have to form puppets — in less than 10 hours. (The final six duos will put on a show.) Remember when puppets on TV meant Wayland Flowers and Madame? Anyone?

America’s Got Talent: “Quarterfinals 2”

NBC, 8pm Live

The quarterfinals of the hit talent competition series continues. Live results will air tomorrow.

Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America, Part 3

A&E, 9pm

In the mid 1980s, two of “The Five,” John Wayne Gacy and Ted Bundy, sit on death row as their murderous rampages have at last been curtailed. Meanwhile, the Green River Killer has claimed 41 lives, and with no major suspects, the case’s groundbreaking task force accepts help from an unlikely source — Ted Bundy; BTK kills his own neighbor; and a decade after his first kill, Jeffrey Dahmer succumbs to his devious fantasies and commits his most heinous crimes to date. After years of public fear at the hands of “The Five,” the remaining three killers are captured between 1991-2005. In an ironic twist, the perfect storm of culture, media, law enforcement and technology these men had exploited to evade capture has evolved, ultimately sealing their fates and ending their reigns of terror.

Superman & Lois: “Last Sons of Krypton”

The CW, 9pm

Season Finale!

In the action-packed season finale, Superman’s (Tyler Hoechlin) worst nightmare comes to life, and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) confronts Leslie Larr (guest star Stacey Farber). Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), Kyle (Erik Valdez) and Sarah (Inde Navarette) agree to stay to help Gen. Lane (Dylan Walsh).

Fantasy Island: “His and Hers/The Heartbreak Hotel”

FOX, 9pm

Odette Annable and real-life husband Dave Annable visit as a bored couple looking for the ultimate adventure to reignite their marriage. What they get is more Freaky Friday than fantasy.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life

TLC, 9pm

Season Premiere!

With the end of her engagement in the rearview mirror, Whitney is now focused on her future, including exploring a new relationship. Her virtual fitness business with friend Jessica is thriving, and a recent move back to her hometown of Greensboro, North Carolina, means she’s closer to family and friends.

Man vs. History: “Hamilton vs. Burr”

History, 10pm

Professional storyteller Bil Lepp tracks down the truth behind the deadly beef between America’s first treasury secretary, Alexander Hamilton, and its third vice president, Aaron Burr. Did Hamilton really aim his pistol at the sky? Next week’s semirelated topic: tools and weapons, including the origin of the Colt .45.

Capital One College Bowl: “Quarterfinals 4”

NBC, 10pm

The quarterfinal rounds conclude with USC versus UCLA. The winning school moves on to challenge a new opponent in the semifinals.

Welcome to Plathville

TLC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Last season the Plath family splintered into three separate households: Barry, Kim and their younger kids; Ethan and wife Olivia; and now, Micah and Moriah, teens who also have left the nest. This season, the older kids are still on their own journey to self-discovery, but while some Plaths want to make amends with their parents and continue to see their siblings, that’s not the case for everyone. Tensions continue to rise, marriages are tested and new love is blossoming in this all new season.

Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail: “Independence Rock”

TBS, 10:30pm

The wagon train stops at Independence Rock to celebrate the Fourth of July. While Ezekiel (Daniel Radcliffe) and Prudence (Geraldine Viswanathan) try to enjoy the holiday, Benny (Steve Buscemi) attempts to reclaim his place as the No. 1 outlaw in the West.

Wednesday, Aug. 18

Diary of a Future President

Disney+

Season Premiere!

The series returns for Season 2 with all 10 episodes available today as it continues the origin story of Cuban American and future leader Elena Cañero-Reed, who is seen mostly in her younger years, where she is played by Tess Romero, with executive producer Gina Rodriguez reappearing throughout the season as Elena’s future self and conscience that guides her through middle school and toward the White House. Rodriguez also makes her directorial debut with this season’s first episode.

Growing Up Animal

Disney+

New Series!

This six-episode series from National Geographic features heartwarming stories that follow the development of baby animals on their journey from the safety of the womb to the challenges of the wild.

Summer Under the Stars: Robert Redford

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Amazingly, this month marks the first time that quintessential movie star Robert Redford has been spotlighted with his own day of films during Turner Classic Movies’ Summer Under the Stars event. Fittingly, it airs on the actor’s 85th birthday (he was born Charles Robert Redford Jr. on Aug. 18, 1936). The lineup celebrating the blond-haired birthday boy begins with his second feature film, the 1962 drama War Hunt, and continues with A Bridge Too Far (1977), Inside Daisy Clover (1965, Golden Globe winner for Most Promising Newcomer — Male), The Candidate (1972), The Way We Were (1973), The Natural (1984), Out of Africa (1985), Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969), The Last Castle (2001) and The Chase (1966).

Press Your Luck: “Whammageddon!”

ABC, 8pm

Host Elizabeth Banks is joined by contestants Keyla Ragland (hometown: Severn, California), Dulce Gomez (Newport Beach, California), and Craig Kuykendall (Redondo Beach, California).

MasterChef: Legends: “Cook for Your Legend”

FOX, 8pm

The home cooks whip up a dish for their own personal legends. (Dig in, Mom!)

America’s Got Talent: “Quarterfinals Results 2”

NBC, 8pm

Find out who among last night’s contestants advanced in the talent competition series.

Age of Humans: “Earth”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Take a visually stunning world tour as we explore humankind’s growing impact on the Earth’s surface. Humankind is now the dominant factor in changes to the surface and ecosystems. Discover the severe consequences industrial farming, cities and roads have had on our planet over the millennia, and what’s being done to alter the effects of human habitation.

The $100,000 Pyramid

ABC, 9pm

In this new episode, Ginger Zee faces off against actress Dascha Polanco followed by Dorinda Medley and Sonja Morgan.

House Calls With Dr. Phil

CBS, 9pm

New Series!

Dr. Phil McGraw travels across the country visiting families in need of his help. Using his unique, proven techniques, McGraw will work with each family as they attempt to work through various emotional barriers with the hope of authentically changing their lives for the better.

Beat Shazam: “Our Most Shocking Show Ever!”

FOX, 9pm

A mother and daughter, middle school teachers, and an aunt and nephew battle to a surprising final elimination and an even more unbelievable endgame in the new episode “Our Most Shocking Show Ever!”

Breaking Bland

HGTV, 9pm

In “A New Take on Nautical,” since moving to Charleston almost 10 years ago, a couple feels they’ve done all they can with their 1835 downtown home. Desperate for a change and a little TLC, they call on Mary Welch Fox Stasik to transform the historic home into a modern, seaside paradise. Then in “Bold Design for a Big Family,” a musical family of six is bursting with creativity and energy, but their bland, boxed-in house doesn’t reflect their big personalities. Stasik takes their cookie-cutter home from drab to fab with an upgrade that includes their own performance space.

Family Game Fight!: “The Strutner Family vs. the Caropino Family”

NBC, 9pm

Hosts Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are “adopted” into a family of four to compete in a series of fun-filled and larger-than-life games. The competing families play Pie Rollers, Nosy Neighbors, Taste Buds, Deep Dish Dash and Brain Freeze. The winning family moves on to play Spin Cycle for a chance to win $100,000.

I Survived a Serial Killer

A&E, 9:30pm

New Series!

Each episode documents the harrowing, heroic stories of one or more survivors of the same serial killer. Told from the survivors’ point of view, the series highlights the strength and perseverance of regular people encountering and overcoming pure evil. Interviews with those closest to the cases will round out the stories of these unimaginable crimes. Over the 12-episode series, viewers will hear from survivors of killers including Andrew Urdiales, Richard Beasley (aka the Craigslist Killer), Angel Resendiz (aka the Railroad Killer) and David Parker Ray (aka the Toy Box Killer).

The FBI Declassified

CBS, 10pm

New episodes! Agents and analysts from the Federal Bureau of Investigation talk through their most taxing cases, taking viewers behind the scenes of big wins.

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens

Comedy Central, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Creator and writer Awkwafina’s hit comedy series is back for Season 2 with back-to-back episodes tonight. The series is inspired by Awkwafina’s real life growing up in Queens, New York, with her dad (BD Wong), grandma (Lori Tan Chinn) and cousin (Bowen Yang).

In Pursuit With John Walsh

Investigation Discovery, 10pm; also streaming on discovery+

Season Premiere!

Returning for a third season with 12 new episodes, this series carries forward John Walsh’s lifelong mission of bringing fugitives to justice, finding missing children and empowering the public to help support a more effective and accountable criminal justice system. In the series, John Walsh and his son, Callahan Walsh, introduce viewers to unsolved violent crimes that urgently need to be closed. In Pursuit relies on leads from viewers who may have seen something that would help authorities, with all calls and online tips vetted by experts and followed up on by the appropriate authorities, including local law enforcement, FBI and the U.S. Marshals.

My Feet Are Killing Me: “Witch’s Toe”

TLC, 10pm

The doctors have their hands full treating a woman with fluid dripping out of her foot, a man born with seven toes on each foot and a barber that dropped a steel door on his big toe 20 years ago whose nail has now grown completely deformed.

Thursday, Aug. 19

Smartest Kids in the World

discovery+

This chronicle of four American teenagers who study abroad in countries that dramatically outperform the United States in education offers insights on how to reform high school education in this country.

American Horror Stories: “Game Over”

FX on Hulu

Season Finale!

Series creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk cowrote this episode in which a couple dares to spend a night in one of the most infamous haunted houses.

Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground

HBO Max

This documentary special honors Henry Hampton’s masterpiece Eyes on the Prize (1987-90) and conjures ancestral memories, activates the radical imagination and explores the profound journey for Black liberation through the voices of the movement. A portal through time, this documentary is a mystical and lyrical reimagining of the past, present and future.

Sweet Life: Los Angeles

HBO Max

New Series!

From Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Issa Rae comes this series that gives an honest and unique look into what it means to be young, Black and in constant pursuit of one’s dreams in the heart of South Los Angeles. It follows a group of ambitious childhood friends, showcasing their relatable, authentic and sometimes stumbling mid-20s moments as they embrace the joy and struggles of adulthood, navigate love and family, and build their careers as tastemakers in the city where they grew up.

Jakob’s Wife

Shudder

Exclusive Film Premiere!

Anne is in her late 50s and feels like her life and marriage have been shrinking over the past 30 years. Through a chance encounter with a stranger, she discovers a new sense of power and an appetite to live bigger and bolder than before. However, these changes come with a toll on her marriage — and a heavy body count.

Summer Under the Stars: Setsuko Hara

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Japanese actress Setsuko Hara makes her inaugural appearance as an honoree during Turner Classic Movies’ Summer Under the Stars event today (note that these films are in Japanese with English subtitles). The schedule includes two movies that are making their premieres on the network: the romantic comedy Here’s to the Young Lady (1949) and the 1951 drama Repast. The six dramas on which Hara collaborated with director Yasujirō Ozu, which are some of her most remembered, are also among the titles airing today: Late Spring (1949), Early Summer (1951), Tokyo Story (1953), Tokyo Twilight (1957), Late Autumn (1960) and The End of Summer (1961). Other titles include Sound of the Mountain (1954) and No Regrets for Our Youth (1946).

Coroner: “Bobby”

The CW, 8pm

Season Premiere!

As Season 3 begins, Jenny (Serinda Swan) investigates the mysterious death of a care worker while navigating a new normal brought on by the effects of COVID-19.

Beat Shazam

FOX, 8pm

Season Finale!

Three teams put their friendships on the line as they take on Queen Bey to win the grand prize of $1 million in the season finale episode “Battle for Beyoncé!”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

NBC, 8pm

The final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine continues with two episodes tonight. In “Blue Flu,” Capt. Holt (Andre Braugher) and Amy (Melissa Fumero) manage an understaffed precinct. Then in “Balancing,” Jake (Andy Samberg) and Amy create a system to balance work and childcare, and Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) gets a new houseguest.

When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren: “Nature’s Justice”

ABC, 9pm

Helen Mirren narrates a documentary examination of the animal kingdom, featuring a deer who can’t stop dropping her famous friends’ names, a clown fish who has been cheating with her tennis instructor, a pit-fighting owl called “The Pit Fighter” and a deep examination revealing the plural of “moose.”

Christina on the Coast: “Midcentury Kitchen Reno”

HGTV, 9pm

When Christina Haack takes on the redesign of a 1950s home, she must help a family preserve their history while turning a dark, closed off kitchen into an open and bright entertaining space that will create new memories for years to come.

Making It: “Take It Out Back”

NBC, 9pm

With everyone spending so much time at home lately, hosts Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler task the Makers with making another Mega Craft — an outdoor space that would be the perfect hangout for the entire family.

Alone: “The Reckoning”

History, 9:30pm

Season Finale!

In the 90-minute Season 8 finale of the competition series, with only three people left, the participants struggle to claim the $500,000 prize. Even though the physical challenges are taxing, the effect of missing their loved ones pushes some to the edge. As they continue to fight these mental challenges, a new predator threatens a survivalist’s longevity.

The Hustler: “You’re Overcompensating”

ABC, 10pm

Five new competitors join host Craig Ferguson in this mind-bending and enigmatic game show where Larry David, magic and Katy Perry are clues to discovering The Hustler.

Alone: “Ultimate Moments”

History, 11pm

Each season of Alone has had its share of unforgettable moments. Starting from the very first drop-off, take a look back at some of the most amazing and dangerous events in Alone history. Be prepared to revisit the most popular builds, emotional breakdowns, survival hacks and wildlife encounters that have entertained viewers throughout the years.

Friday, Aug. 20

Annette

Amazon Prime Video

Feature Film Exclusive!

Brothers Ron and Russell Mael, aka the pop/rock duo Sparks, wrote the screenplay and the songs for this musical that opened the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. Directed by French filmmaker Leos Carax in his English-language debut, the film stars Adam Driver as a provocative stand-up comedian and Marion Cotillard as his wife, a world-famous soprano. Their glamorous life takes an unexpected turn when their daughter Annette (Devyn McDowell) is born with a unique gift. Simon Helberg (The Big Bang Theory) costars.

Truth Be Told

Apple TV+

Season Premiere!

Star and executive producer Octavia Spencer returns for the second season of this NAACP Image Award-winning drama, joined by new cast member Kate Hudson in her first lead role for a television series. In the new season, investigative reporter-turned-true crime podcaster Poppy Parnell (Spencer) dives into a new case that deeply involves her childhood friend, media mogul Micah Keith (Hudson). As developments unfold, their lifelong friendship is put to the ultimate test. In addition to Hudson, joining the sophomore season are series regulars Christopher Backus, Alona Tal, David Lyons, Andre Royo, Merle Dandridge and Mychala Faith Lee. Returning cast includes Mekhi Phifer, Michael Beach, Ron Cephas Jones, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, Tami Roman and Katherine LaNasa.

Reminiscence

HBO Max

Feature Film Exclusive!

In this action thriller, Hugh Jackman stars as a scientist who uses technology to help people return to their past lives to escape a present-day postapocalyptic life. But what’s real is at question as he goes in search of his long-lost love. Think Inception meets The Notebook. Rebecca Ferguson, Thandiwe Newton, Daniel Wu, Angela Sarafyan and Cliff Curtis also star. Reminiscence is in theaters and on the HBO Max Ad-Free plan, where it will stream for 31 days.

The Chair

Netflix

New Series!

This half-hour dramedy follows Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim (Sandra Oh, also an executive producer) as she navigates her new role as the chair of the English department at prestigious Pembroke University. Ji-Yoon is faced with a unique set of challenges as the first woman to chair the department, and as one of the few staff members of color at the university. The series also stars Jay Duplass, Holland Taylor, Bob Balaban, Nana Mensah, David Morse and Everly Carganilla.

The Loud House Movie

Netflix

Original Film!

In this animated movie from Nickelodeon based on the TV series, the titular family goes on their biggest vacation ever. The adventure follows the Loud family to Scotland, where they discover that they are descendants of Scottish royalty. The family quickly indulges in the most wish-fulfilling high-life ever when they discover their ancestral home is a castle. The voice cast from the series reprise their roles in the film, joined by notable new voices including David Tennant, Michelle Gomez, Billy Boyd and Ruth Connell.

Sweet Girl

Netflix

Original Film!

Devoted family man Ray Cooper (Jason Momoa) vows justice against the pharmaceutical company responsible for pulling a potentially life-saving drug from the market just before his wife (Adria Arjona) dies from cancer. But when his search for the truth leads to a deadly encounter that puts Ray and his daughter Rachel (Isabela Merced) in harm’s way, Ray’s mission turns into a quest for vengeance in order to protect the only family he has left.

PAW Patrol: The Movie

Paramount+

Feature Film Exclusive!

The lovable pooches of the PAW Patrol are on a roll as the animated children’s TV favorites make the leap to their first feature film, which hits theaters and Paramount+ today. When their biggest rival, Humdinger (voice of Ron Pardo), becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and starts wreaking havoc, 10-year-old Ryder (newcomer Will Brisbin) and everyone’s favorite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge head-on. While one pup must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, savvy dachshund Liberty (Marsai Martin). Together, armed with exciting new gadgets and gear, the PAW Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City. Joining the Patrol in their big-screen adventure are members from the original series’ voice cast along with new vocal contributions from Brisbin, Martin, Iain Armitage, Yara Shahidi, Kim Kardashian West, Randall Park, Dax Shepard, Tyler Perry and Jimmy Kimmel.

Jaws

AMC, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Steven Spielberg’s classic, Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1975 thriller wasn’t his first feature film, but it was the one that truly put him on the map as a director who could not only artfully helm a film, but also do so to massive popular success. The adaptation of Peter Benchley’s bestselling novel about a rogue great white shark terrorizing a New England beach community ultimately became the first U.S. film to gross over $100 million at the box office, with most of its total coming during a summer release that also served to scare many viewers away from beaches that season. With a terrific cast led by Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss and Robert Shaw, Spielberg’s film wisely jettisoned superfluous plot elements, and the rather abrupt ending, from Benchley’s novel to pare things down into a merciless and entertaining thriller/sea adventure. It also added elements that really enhanced the horror, as with Quint’s (Shaw) quietly haunting recollection of being aboard the USS Indianapolis, which sticks with a viewer every bit as much as any of the shark attack scenes (this is certainly a case where the movie is a great improvement upon the book). Jaws was the harbinger of a new blockbuster era; its long lines of eager filmgoers, many of whom saw the film multiple times, showed studios that summertime — before then, considered a largely slow time at theaters — could be big business for movies. And it certainly wasn’t the last time that Spielberg’s name would be attached to a summer blockbuster. The young (he was just in his late 20s when he made the film) filmmaker somehow did not receive a Best Director Oscar nomination even though it was his steady creative hand in the midst of technical difficulties that made the film as successfully suspenseful as it is. But the film did win Academy Awards for its sound and editing, and for John Williams’ iconic musical score — the other major factor that has made the movie an influential and enduring thrill ride, and which helped solidify the director and composer as a memorable creative team more often than not in the decades that would come. — Jeff Pfeiffer

NFL Preseason Football: Kansas City at Arizona

ESPN, 8pm Live

Week 2 of the NFL preseason has the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs visiting the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Secrets in the Mansion

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

When Brandi arrives at her boyfriend Aaron’s family estate, she is surprised to discover that his father is one of the richest men in the country. But as Brandi falls deeper in love, she begins to suspect that Aaron’s family harbors a deadly secret. Stars Natasha Wilson, Taylor Napier, Houston Rhines and Gina Vitori.

Cold Case Files

A&E, 9pm

Season Premiere!

In its return, the true-crime series tackles the case of Mike Williams, who disappeared in 2000 while duck hunting on Florida’s Lake Seminole. A 911 call from his widow 16 years later helps police find the truth.

The Greatest #AtHome Videos

CBS, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Cedric the Entertainer returns as host for Season 2 of this series showcasing the creativity, humor and humanity that have become hallmarks of the next generation of viral home videos.

Love After Lockup: “Secret Cell-Mates”

WE tv, 9pm

Season Finale!

In this two-hour season finale, Rachel makes a shocking discovery about Doug; Daonte faces Nicolle’s ex and Lisa’s ex-con brother interrogates Stan; Jeff uncovers Anissa’s secret and a wild brawl breaks out; Josh gives Courtney a romantic surprise and Britney’s confession stuns her dad.

American Justice

A&E, 10pm

Season Premiere!

A&E’s newly reimagined and iconic American Justice looks at recent criminal cases in the United States through the prism of the criminal justice system and from the firsthand perspectives of the prosecutors, defense attorneys, investigators, victims and perpetrators involved. The series dives into significant crimes that were adjudicated within the last few years, from trials that made national headlines to gripping lesser-known cases. Each story reveals how our justice system works and, sometimes, how it doesn’t.

Saturday, Aug. 21

Summer Under the Stars: Katharine Hepburn

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Legendary actress Katharine Hepburn is celebrated during today’s Summer Under the Stars lineup on Turner Classic Movies. The lineup offers a nice mix of relatively little known titles like the 1933 drama Christopher Strong, Hepburn’s second feature film, and the period drama A Woman Rebels (1936), as well as more familiar favorites like The Lion in Winter (1968, Best Actress Oscar winner), Alice Adams (1935, Best Actress Oscar nominee), Woman of the Year (1942, Best Actress Oscar nominee), The Rainmaker (1956, Best Actress Oscar nominee), Bringing Up Baby (1938), Adam’s Rib (1949), and more. The day will also feature the 1993 TV special Katharine Hepburn: All About Me, a profile of the actress that earned her a shared Emmy nomination.

Major League Baseball

FS1, beginning at 1pm Live

A Saturday afternoon MLB doubleheader on FS1 has the Minnesota Twins at the N.Y. Yankees and the Washington Nationals at the Milwaukee Brewers.

Eden: Untamed Planet: “Patagonia: The Ends of the Earth”

BBC America, 8pm

The land known as Patagonia in southern Argentina and Chile seems frozen in time. The new episode “Patagonia: The Ends of the Earth” explores the region’s diverse geography and wildlife.

Vacation House Rules: “Canoe Cabin Retreat”

HGTV, 8pm

Nadia’s home in the woods feels less like a getaway and more like a boring suburban home. She brings in contractor Scott McGillivray and designer Debra Salmoni to transform the downtrodden property into a lucrative canoe-themed northern adventure destination.

Say Yes to the Dress

TLC, 8pm

In this new episode, Amanda has been obsessing over a Randy Fenoli dress, but will it live up to the hype once it’s on? Kindra’s pastor Mom wants a modest dress, but Kindra has something much sexier in mind. Kelsey’s second dress fitting hits a snag when her belt goes missing!

Stand Up to Cancer

Various Networks, 8pm Live

The entertainment community comes together again for this seventh biennial roadblock event airing simultaneously on more than 60 media platforms across the United States and Canada, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and many other networks. As its name implies, the fundraising special is held to support urgently needed research and new treatments for cancer. Anthony Anderson, Ken Jeong, Tran Ho and Sofia Vergara are cohosts. Visit standuptocancer.org for more info, including where to watch and a list of performers.

A Little Daytime Drama

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

In order to save her daytime soap drama from cancellation, head writer Maggie (Jen Lilley) must convince Darin (Ryan Paevey), fan-favorite actor and her real-life ex-boyfriend, to return to the show. The show’s producer, Alice (Linda Dano), who created the series, wants to retire and hopes to pass the baton to Maggie, if the soap can be salvaged.

Godzilla vs. Kong

HBO, 9pm

Ostensibly the sequel to both Kong: Skull Island (2017) and Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), this 2021 flick finds popcorn pleasures through some (literally) splashy VFX scenes wherein the lizard king makes quick work of warships, earning the ire of the jungle master. There’s some story — involving a sinister corporation and a Kong whisperer anthropologist (Rebecca Hall) — but the real lure is the action between these titans … until an additional worthy combatant enters the fray. Alexander Skarsgård and Millie Bobby Brown costar.

Destination Fear: “Greene County Almshouse”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Fed up with Tanner and Dakota’s experiments, Chelsea picks a revenge location unlike any other. The dark, untapped energy of this Pennsylvania poorhouse is overwhelming, and it forces the team to make a stunning decision to save their sanity.