Wednesday, Aug. 4: ‘Breaking Bland’ Designer Mary Welch Stasik Helps Clients Create Personalized Spaces

HGTV

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Breaking Bland

HGTV, 9pm

New Series!

Host and designer Mary Welch Fox Stasik breaks design boundaries and encourages clients to take a pass on traditional and predictable looks to create a truly personalized space in this new home improvement series. In the premiere, “Copper, Blue and a Wet Bar Too,” a family of four want to bring out their home’s innate Charleston spirit, but accomplish that without all the conventional decor clichés. Stark pushes them to take some risks with a design that infuses their residence with a bold, colorful and modern vibe.

Wednesday’s Olympic Coverage NBC

12pm: Equestrian – Individual Jumping Final; Artistic Swimming – Duet Final; Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying; Sport Climbing – Women’s Qualifying; Beach Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal; Skateboarding – Women’s Park Final; Diving – Women’s Platform Qualifying

8pm: Beach Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal (Live); Track & Field – Finals, Semifinals and Qualifying Women’s 4×100 Relay Qualifying (Live), Women’s Steeplechase Final, Men’s 800m Final, Men’s 200m Final, Women’s 400m Semifinals, Women’s 1500m Semifinals, Men’s 4×100 Relay Qualifying (Live), Men’s Triple Jump Final (Live), Men’s Shot Put Final (Live), Men’s 110 Hurdles Final (Live), Diving – Women’s Platform Semifinal (Live)

8:30pm (PT): Beach Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal

12:05am: Volleyball – Men’s Semifinal (Live) USA Network

2am: Basketball – Women’s Quarterfinals (Live); Diving – Women’s Platform Qualifying (Live); Artistic Swimming – Duet Final (Live)

10am: Sport Climbing – Women’s Qualifying; Cycling – Track Finals; Table Tennis – Team Semifinal; Handball – Women’s Quarterfinal; Weightlifting – Men’s Final; Wrestling – Finals; Boxing – Finals and Semifinals; Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal; Basketball – Women’s Quarterfinal

8pm: Track & Field – Finals (Live) Men’s 110 Hurdles Final, Men’s Shot Put Final, Men’s Triple Jump Final, Heptathlon, Decathlon CNBC

2am: Beach Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal; Handball – Women’s Quarterfinal

8pm: Skateboarding – Men’s Park Qualifying (Live); Skateboarding – Men’s Park Qualifying; Diving – Women’s Platform Semifinal (Live); Canoeing – Sprint Finals (Live); Skateboarding – Men’s Park Final (Live); Canoeing – Sprint Finals; Field Hockey – Men’s Bronze Medal NBCSN

2am: Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal; Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinals (Live); Equestrian – Individual Jumping Final (Live); Beach Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinals; Field Hockey – Women’s Semifinal; Water Polo – Men’s Quarterfinal; Baseball – Semifinal; Swimming – Men’s Marathon (Live)

8pm: Water Polo – Men’s Quarterfinal; Beach Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal; Basketball – Women’s Quarterfinal; Equestrian – Individual Jumping Final Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA

5am: Wrestling Finals (Live) Greco-Roman 67kg Final, Greco-Roman 87kg Final, Women’s Freestyle 62g Final, Men’s Freestyle 57kg Semifinals, Men’s Freestyle 86kg Semifinals, Women’s Freestyle 57kg Semifinals

9am: Wrestling

10pm: Wrestling Qualifying Rounds (Live) Women’s Freestyle 53kg, Women’s Freestyle 57kg, Men’s Freestyle 57kg, Men’s Freestyle 74kg, Men’s Freestyle 86kg, Men’s Freestyle 125kg

12:30am: Wrestling Golf Channel

9:30am: Golf – Women’s First Round

6:30pm: Golf – Women’s Second Round (Live) Peacock

12:15am: Men’s Basketball – Semifinal (Live)

6am: Track & Field (Live) Men’s Decathlon High Jump, Women’s 1500m Semifinals, Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put, Women’s 400m Semifinals, Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final and Victory Ceremony, Men’s Hammer Throw Final, Women’s Heptathlon 200m, Men’s 800m Final, Men’s Decathlon 400m, Men’s 200m Final

Marvel Studios Legends: “Peggy Carter”/“The Avengers Initiative”/“The Ravagers”

Disney+

New Episodes!

Ahead of Marvel Studios’ new animated series What If…?, which debuts Aug. 11, get reintroduced to some favorite characters and elements of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that will be featured in the alternate-history series in new Legends episodes focusing on Peggy Carter from the Captain America films, the Avengers Initiative from the Avengers films and the Ravagers from the Guardians of the Galaxy films.

Walt Disney Animation Studios Short Circuit Experimental Films

Disney+

Season Premiere!

Short Circuit is an experimental program where anyone at Walt Disney Animation Studios can pitch an idea and potentially be selected to create an original, innovative short film with the support of the studio and their fellow artists. The goal is to take risks, surface new and diverse storytelling voices, and experiment with new technical innovation in the filmmaking process. This month, enjoy the latest batch of films to come out of this program.

Car Masters: Rust to Riches

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The gang at Gotham Garage returns for a third season of restoring and flipping an eclectic collection of cars.

Summer Under the Stars: Louis Armstrong

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Iconic trumpeter and singer Louis Armstrong gets his first daylong celebration during Turner Classic Movies’ Summer Under the Stars on what would have been his 120th birthday (he was born in New Orleans on Aug. 4, 1901). In many of these films, “Satchmo” offers a commanding presence just showing up as himself, whether in a romantic musical comedy like High Society (1956) or in a straight-up concert film like Jazz on a Summer’s Day (1959), which features the musician and a host of other legends in highlights from the 1958 Newport Jazz Festival. There are also some movies in which Armstrong acts as a character, notably in the 1966 Sammy Davis Jr.-led musical drama A Man Called Adam, which Armstrong made five years before his passing. Among many other titles, the day will also include the network premiere of the 1989 documentary Satchmo: The Life of Louis Armstrong, which originally aired as part of PBS’ American Masters series.

Good Times

getTV, 10am

Relive the emotional 1977 four-parter about child abuse that introduced Janet Jackson as Penny on the hit sitcom.

Music’s Greatest Mysteries

AXS TV, 8pm

Tonight, the docuseries deconstructs an infamous 1979 promotion at Chicago’s Comiskey Park. Did Disco Demolition Night — where vinyl from the Bee Gees and other “offenders” was blown up … and a riot ensued — bring down the whole genre?

Expedition Unknown

Discovery Channel, 8pm

Explorer Josh Gates tracks infamous hijacker D.B. Cooper, who disappeared in 1971 after leaping from a 727 with $200,000 in ransom money. Among the finds: a suspect who confessed to being the high-altitude criminal.

Over Australia

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

New Series!

In “Arid Heat,” soar over and into Australia’s Great Divide and explore the diverse habitats and inhabitants of this mountain range. Explore the Great Divide’s towering cliffs, snow-capped peaks, primordial forests, and wildly diverse creatures. Discover the story of the Great Dividing Range, captured through breathtaking aerial footage and intimate examinations. Get up close with the Great Divide’s creatures and witness their remarkable adaptations over millions of years.

The Croc That Ate Jaws

Nat Geo Wild, 10pm

From mysterious severed heads and ambush attacks to mob hunts and standoffs, this SharkFest special explores what happens when two of the deadliest predators on the planet go head-to-head.

My Feet Are Killing Me

TLC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Dr. Ebonie, Dr. Brad and Dr. Sarah are back to treat exceptional foot maladies, including a condition so rare that only eight people in the world have ever been diagnosed with it. In these new episodes, the doctors perform transformational work on patients with everything from literal horns to bark-like growths on their feet.

Thursday, Aug. 5

Thursday’s Olympic Coverage NBC

12pm: Canoeing – Sprint Finals; Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal; Sport Climbing – Men’s Final; Cycling – Track Finals; Track & Field – Women’s Heptathlon; Basketball – Men’s Semifinal

8pm: Skateboarding – Men’s Park Final; Diving – Women’s Platform Final; Track & Field, Men’s 400m – Final, Decathlon, Heptathlon, Men’s 1500m – Semifinal; Beach Volleyball – Women’s Final (Live)

11:30pm (PT): Soccer – Women’s Final (Live)

12:05am: Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying; Basketball – Women’s Semifinal (Live) USA Network

2am: Diving – Women’s Platform Final (Live); Beach Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal; Soccer – Women’s Bronze Medal (Live)

6am: Cycling – Track Finals; Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal (Live); Volleyball – Men’s Semifinal (Live)

10am: Beach Volleyball – Men’s Semifinals; Table Tennis – Women’s Team Final; Karate – Finals; Boxing – Finals & Semifinals

4pm: Wrestling – Finals; Sport Climbing – Men’s Final; Basketball – Men’s Semifinal; Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal

8pm: Cycling – Track Finals; Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying (Live)

10pm: Soccer – Women’s Final (Live); Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal (Live) CNBC

2am: Field Hockey – Men’s Bronze Medal; Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal (Live)

8pm: Table Tennis – Women’s Team Final; Beach Volleyball – Women’s Bronze Medal (Live); Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Qualifying (Live)

12:15am: Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying; Field Hockey – Women’s Bronze Medal NBCSN

2am: Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal; Track & Field – Men’s 20km Walk (Live); Skateboarding – Men’s Park Final; Handball – Men’s Semifinal

7am: Basketball – Men’s Semifinal (Live)

9am: Table Tennis – Women’s Team Bronze Medal; Handball – Men’s Semifinal

12pm: Field Hockey – Men’s Final; Baseball – Semifinal

4:30pm: Track & Field – Men’s 50 km Walk (Live)

8:30pm: Beach Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal; Soccer – Women’s Bronze Medal; Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal

11pm: Basketball – Men’s Semifinal; Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA

2am: Wrestling – Competition

5:15am: Wrestling – Finals (Live)

9am: Wrestling – Competition

10pm: Wrestling – Finals (Live); Wrestling – Competition Golf Channel

7am: Golf – Women’s Second Round

6:30pm: Golf – Women’s Third Round (Live) Peacock

6am: Track & Field (Live) Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw, Women’s Pole Vault Final, Women’s 4x400m Relay Round 1, Men’s 1500m Semifinals, Men’s 400m Final, Women’s Heptathlon 800m, Men’s Decathlon 1500m

Lil Duval: Living My Best Life

ALLBLK

Building off of his wildly successful 2018 single “Smile (Living My Best Life),” Lil Duval employs his special brand of humor as he takes an intimate and hilarious look at life, sex, relationships, and the world in his first stand-up special. Filmed before a star-studded, live audience in Atlanta, the hourlong special also features appearances from actress Bresha Webb (Marlon), comedians Gary “G Thang” Johnson and Navaris “Navv” Greene, and social media star Pretty Vee.

Furry Friends Forever: Elmo Gets a Puppy

HBO Max

There will be a new resident on 123 Sesame Street when the beloved kids education series returns with new episodes this fall — Tango, Elmo’s adopted puppy. This half-hour animated special from Sesame Workshop introduces the dog and shows how she made her way to Sesame Street. In the special, Elmo and Grover discover a sweet, stray puppy — whom they quickly name Tango — and embark on an adventure throughout the neighborhood with friends Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby and Oscar the Grouch. Together, they search for the local pet adoption fair in the hopes of finding her a “forever home.” Sesame Workshop says that the introduction of Tango — who will be a mainstay in future Sesame Street content — allows for consistent modeling of safe behavior and age-appropriate help with a pet. In the special and beyond, Elmo and his friends will show preschoolers how to meet a new animal, gently play with and brush a pet, teach new tricks, give baths and, most especially, show love and affection for their furry friends.

The Suicide Squad

HBO Max

Feature Film Exclusive!

This delightfully fun DC follow-up finds the squad back together with a King Shark (Sylvester Stallone). The government sends these most dangerous supervillains on a jungle search-and-destroy mission with plenty of rules for the newbies to abide by. The film stars Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, John Cena as Peacemaker, Idris Elba as Bloodsport and Joel Kinnaman as Rich Flag. The Suicide Squad is also in theaters today; it will be available to stream on HBO Max’s Ad-Free plan for 31 days.

Hart to Heart

Peacock

New Series!

Actor/comedian Kevin Hart hosts this hourlong talk show in which he invites A-list talent to sit back, have a glass of wine and engage in an unfiltered conversation. From award-winning musicians to top actors, the guests on the show will represent Hart’s range of interests and influences, and he assures viewers that no topic is off limits. New episodes of Hart to Heart will drop in batches on Thursdays, starting with the first three episodes today. Guests will be announced each week ahead of the drop (the first week’s guest list had not been announced at presstime).

Teddy

Shudder

Original Film!

Twenty-something Teddy lives in a foster home and works as a temp in a massage parlor as a scorching hot summer begins. Teddy ends up scratched by a beast in the woods — the wolf that angry local farmers have been hunting for months — and as weeks go by, animal impulses soon start to overcome the young man.

Summer Under the Stars: Margaret Rutherford

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Dame Margaret Rutherford, the Oscar-winning British actress whose career encompassed stage, films and television from the 1920s-60s, gets her first Summer Under the Stars celebration on Turner Classic Movies today. You’ll see her in her Oscar-winning role (for Best Supporting Actress) in the 1963 drama The V.I.P.s; in her beloved appearances as Agatha Christie’s sleuth Miss Marple in Murder, She Said (1961), Murder at the Gallop (1963), Murder Most Foul (1964) and Murder Ahoy! (1964); in comedies like Blithe Spirit (1945) and The Importance of Being Earnest (1952); and more.

Major League Baseball: Atlanta at St. Louis

ESPN, 8pm Live

Freddie Freeman and the Atlanta Braves are at Busch Stadium in St. Louis for a Thursday night clash with Nolan Arenado and the Cardinals.

NFL Preseason Football: Hall of Fame Game: Pittsburgh vs. Dallas

FOX, 8pm Live

The 2021 NFL preseason — shortened to three weeks — kicks off tonight in Canton, Ohio, as the Pittsburgh Steelers face the Dallas Cowboys in the Hall of Fame Game on FOX.

Deadly Mom Retreat

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Jules has been struggling to move on from her divorce but jumps at the chance for some R&R with her new friend, Marissa, when invited on a singles’ retreat. Plus, Jules is attracted to single dad Zack, who is also attending the retreat. But almost immediately upon arriving, Jules has a series of near fatal “accidents” that all seem to involve fellow retreat attendee Georgia. Jules must fight back if she ever hopes to start fresh. Stars Lara Amersey, Christina Cox, Chris Violette, Tanya Clarke, Rebecca Lamarche, Jon Welch and Sophie Cook.

grown-ish

Freeform, 8pm

A serious turn: Following a police shooting of an unarmed Black man, Doug (Diggy Simmons) and new Hawkins Hall freshman Kiela (Daniella Perkins) clash over whether her scheme to use his party to raise awareness is the best idea.

Top Chef Amateurs

Bravo, 9pm

Host Gail Simmons puts two more home cooks to the test — the blind taste test, that is — to see if they can ID ingredients without actually seeing them. Then Chef alums Eric Adjepong and Jen Carroll help the cooks make something yummy with those mystery components.

Underground Marvels

Science Channel, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Throughout this season, historians, engineers and experts reveal more underground structures that seem to defy human imagination, from Southwest England to Moldova and beyond. Whether exploring decades-old mines fraught with danger or investigating impossibly complex underground tunnel systems, the series leaves no cavern, tunnel, bunker or mystery unturned.

Brat Loves Judy

WE tv, 9pm

New Series!

This new series brings audiences a never-before-seen look into the world of veteran hip-hop artist and two-time Grammy Award nominee Da Brat and her girlfriend, Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, multimillionaire business owner and CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, as they navigate their new relationship — from building a new home together and growing their budding careers to couples therapy, dealing with meddling loved ones and a surprise proposal.

World’s Most Dangerous Shark?

Nat Geo Wild, 10pm

The great white has a reputation for being the scariest shark in the sea, but legendary underwater explorer Jacques Cousteau called the oceanic whitetip “the most dangerous of all sharks.” In this SharkFest special, two teams of experts dive deep into the world of the oceanic whitetip to reveal what makes this species a top contender for the title of “world’s most dangerous shark.”

Abandoned: Expedition Shipwreck

Science Channel, 10pm

New Series!

In this series, experts follow investigations around the world that reveal the most epic, infamous and notorious shipwrecks from throughout history. From wartime disasters to commercial ship collisions, this series exposes the many volatile risks at sea and how they’ve shaped regulations and technological advancements, and also pieces together disasters from history to reveal what really happened and why. Following intel from maritime archaeologists, along with data from sonar mapping and CGI reenactments, Abandoned: Expedition Shipwreck looks to uncover new details about some of the most infamous wrecks from history.

Impractical Jokers

truTV, 10pm

The four jokers — Joe, Sal, Q and Murr — are in for a rude awakening when the buddies (some of whom are married) learn what it’s like to date in the digital age.

Friday, Aug. 6

Friday’s Olympic Coverage NBC

12pm: Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying; Equestrian – Jumping Qualifying; Artistic Swimming – Team Qualifying

1:45pm: Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Qualifying; Sport Climbing – Women’s Final; Soccer – Women’s Final (Report); Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal

8pm: Track & Field – Women’s Marathon (Live); Diving – Men’s Platform Qualifying; Track & Field Men’s 4x100m – Final, Women’s 4x100m – Final, Women’s 1500m – Final, Women’s 400m – Final, Men’s 5000m – Final

10:30pm: Basketball – Men’s Final (Live)

1:05am: Beach Volleyball – Men’s Final USA Network

2am: Diving – Men’s Platform Qualifying (Live); Handball – Women’s Semifinal (Live); Cycling – Track Finals

6am: Field Hockey – Women’s Final (Live); Artistic Swimming – Team Qualifying; Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal (Live)

10am: Basketball – Women’s Semifinal, Handball – Women’s Semifinal, Cycling – Track Finals

2:45pm: Wrestling – Finals; Boxing – Final & Semifinals; Karate – Finals; Sport Climbing – Women’s Final

6pm: Track & Field – Women’s Marathon (Live)

9pm: Diving – Men’s Platform Semifinal (Live); Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Qualifying (Live); Canoeing – Sprint Finals

12:30am: Volleyball – Men’s Bronze Medal (Live) CNBC

2am: Cycling – Track Finals; Water Polo – Men’s Semifinal (Live)

8pm: Cycling – Track Finals; Handball – Women’s Semifinal; Beach Volleyball – Men’s Bronze Medal (Live); Modern Pentathlon – Women’s Final; Beach Volleyball – Men’s Final (Live)

11:30pm: Baseball – Bronze Medal (Live) NBCSN

2am: Volleyball – Men’s Semifinal

3:30am: Track & Field – Women’s 20km Walk (Live); Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Qualifying

7am: Soccer – Men’s Bronze Medal (Live); Soccer – Women’s Final

11am: Water Polo – Men’s Semifinal; Table Tennis – Men’s Team Bronze Medal & Final; Equestrian – Jumping Qualifying

4:15pm: Basketball – Women’s Semifinal; Soccer – Women’s Final;

8pm: Beach Volleyball – Women’s Final; Basketball – Women’s Semifinal; Water Polo – Men’s Semifinal

11:30pm: Soccer – Women’s Final; Handball – Women’s Semifinal Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA

2am: Wrestling – Competition

5:15am: Wrestling – Finals (Live)

9am: Wrestling – Competition Golf Channel

6:30pm: Golf – Women’s Final Round Peacock

6am: Track & Field (Live) Men’s 4x400m Relay Round 1; Women’s Javelin Throw Final, Men’s 5000m Final, Women’s 400m Final, Women’s 1500m Final, Women’s 4x400m Relay Final, Men’s 4x100m Relay Final

10:30pm: Men’s Basketball – Final (Live)

Making the Cut

Amazon Prime Video

Season Finale!

The second season winner of Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn’s fashion design competition series is determined.

Val

Amazon Prime Video

For over 40 years, Val Kilmer, one of Hollywood’s most mercurial and/or misunderstood actors, has been documenting his own life and craft through film and video. He has amassed thousands of hours of footage, from 16mm home movies made with his brothers, to time spent in iconic roles for blockbuster movies like Top Gun, The Doors, Tombstone and Batman Forever. This raw, wildly original and unflinching documentary reveals a life lived to extremes and a heart-filled, sometimes hilarious look at what it means to be an artist and a complex man.

Mr. Corman

Apple TV+

New Series!

Joseph Gordon-Levitt created, directed and stars in this 10-episode dramedy described as “darkly funny, oddly beautiful and deeply heartfelt.” The series follows the days and nights of Josh Corman (Gordon-Levitt), an artist at heart but not by trade. A career in music hasn’t panned out, and he teaches fifth grade at a public school in the San Fernando Valley. His ex-fiancée Megan has moved out, and his high school buddy Victor (Arturo Castro) has moved in. He knows he has a lot to be thankful for, but finds himself struggling nevertheless through anxiety, loneliness and a sneaking suspicion that he sucks as a person. Mr. Corman looks to speak for the contemporary generation of 30-somethings — rich with good intentions, poor with student loans and yearning to become real grownups sometime before they die. Debra Winger, Bobby Hall (aka Logic), Alexander Jo, Juno Temple, Jamie Chung, Shannon Woodward and Hector Hernandez also star. The first two episodes drop today; subsequent new episodes are available on Fridays.

Physical

Apple TV+

Season Finale!

The dark comedy starring Rose Byrne as a frustrated ’80s housewife who finds release through the world of aerobics concludes its first season.

For the Love of Kitchens

Magnolia Network on discovery+

New Series!

This series follows the exceptionally skilled artisans at deVOL, an English design company, who design and craft beautiful kitchens. The first two episodes are available today.

Ranch to Table

Magnolia Network on discovery+

Seventh-generation cattle rancher and entrepreneur Elizabeth Poett runs her family’s 14,000-acre ranch while crafting regional dishes using her own fresh ingredients.

The Mysterious Benedict Society

Disney+

Season Finale!

Check out the final first season installment of this series based on the young-adult bestseller by Trenton Lee Stewart. It follows a group of orphans placed undercover at a boarding school known as The Institute who must foil a nefarious plot with global ramifications while creating a new sort of family along the way.

Madagascar: A Little Wild

Hulu & Peacock

Season Premiere!

In Season 4 of this animated series based on the hit feature film, fearless pals Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria are back with even bigger adventures in their concrete jungle of New York City. Melman loses his first tooth, Gloria plans a flashy production for a shy hermit crab with a secret talent and a snowstorm hits the city, blocking zookeeper Kate from the habitat.

Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary

IMDb TV

New Series!

This five-part docuseries follows country music superstar Luke Bryan as he experiences the ups, downs, triumphs and tragedies along the road to unprecedented success. Through original home videos, interviews and incredibly personal footage, viewers will get a backstage pass to Bryan’s life. “The devotion and support of my fans are the reason I have made it this far in my career,” Bryan says. “Life can be tough, and the past 15 months have been very difficult for everyone. I hope in sharing this raw look into my life that it may be an encouragement to others. Through the heartaches, triumphs can come.”

Summer Under the Stars: Robert Mitchum

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Robert Mitchum, one of the most memorable stars of Hollywood’s golden age, and who maintained a strong screen presence even well into the “New Hollywood” era, would have turned 104 today (he was born Aug. 6, 1917; he passed away in 1997 at age 79). So it is fitting that he gets his celebration during Turner Classic Movies’ Summer Under the Stars event all day long. The lineup includes plenty of the films noir for which Mitchum is well remembered, including the classic Out of the Past (1947), along with The Big Steal (1949), which reunited Mitchum with his Out of the Past costar Jane Greer; Angel Face (1952); Macao (1952); the 1975 neo-noir Farewell, My Lovely; and others. You’ll also see Mitchum in other genres of movies, like the romantic comedy Johnny Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1944); the adventure film Rampage (1963); the Western The Way West (1967); and more.

Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends

Disney Channel & Disney Junior, 9am

New Series!

This animated show is the first full-length Marvel series for preschoolers. It follows the adventures of Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales as the young heroes team up with Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Black Panther to defeat foes like Rhino, Doc Ock and Green Goblin, learning that teamwork is the best way to save the day. The series kicks off with two 25-minute episodes, each consisting of two stories.

Death She Wrote

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Lila, a famous author, hires Mary, a personal assistant, to work out of her home. Little does Lila know that Mary is actually a deranged fan intent on taking over this author’s life. Over time, Mary manages to convince Lila that she is losing her mind, until Lila finds herself trapped in her own home under Mary’s controlling “care.” Mary even assumes Lila’s identity behind the scenes, taking over everything from writing to corresponding with her agent, and eventually plans to murder her the same way that Lila plans to murder a main character in her upcoming book. Stars Samora Smallwood and Paula Brancati.

Ancient Aliens: “The Mystery of Mount Shasta”

History, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Mount Shasta in Northern California has been a hotspot of UFO activity for decades and the site of many unusual disappearances, Bigfoot sightings and accounts of paranormal activity dating back centuries. Native American tribes in the area warn that no one should attempt to ascend the mountain’s peak. Is it possible that Mount Shasta is a place of unusual power as they attest?

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog

Nat Geo, 9pm

In tonight’s back-to-back episodes, the famed dog whisperer teaches owners techniques to regain control of their pack, soothe separation anxiety, ease overprotective instincts and stop a puppy from eating trash on walks. It’s a dachshund. Good luck!

Icon: Music Through the Lens: “On the Cover”

PBS, 9pm

Music magazines played a pivotal role in elevating music photography to iconic status, providing a visual context for some of the world’s greatest bands and their music. This episode explores the legacy of the early covers of Rolling Stone, Creem, NME, Mojo and Q. Journalists, musicians and publicists discuss the enduring appeal and importance of the printed page, with music photographers who shot many of the most iconic front covers telling some touching, scandalous and never-heard-before stories about these images.

Shark Attack Investigation: The Paige Winter Story

Nat Geo Wild, 10pm

Paige Winter was only 17 years old when she lost a leg and a portion of her hand to a shark. In this SharkFest special, experts unpack the details of Paige’s attack to determine what kind of shark is responsible and what can be done, if anything, to prevent this from happening again. Despite all Paige has lived through, this inspirational teen remains an advocate for sharks and, with the guidance of professionals, takes brave steps to overcome her greatest fears.

Classic Albums: “Pink Floyd — Dark Side of the Moon”

PBS, 10pm

All four band members tell the story behind one of the greatest rock albums ever made, Pink Floyd’s 1973 masterpiece The Dark Side of the Moon. The iconic album broke records at the time when it sold more than 30 million copies and spent 740 weeks on the U.S. charts.

Saturday, Aug. 7

Saturday’s Olympic Coverage NBC

8am: Volleyball – Men’s Final (Live)

10:15am: Handball – Men’s Final; Water Polo – Women’s Final; Golf – Women’s Final Round

1:30pm: Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Final; Artistic Swimming – Team Final; Equestrian – Jumping Final; Canoeing – Sprint Finals; Beach Volleyball – Men’s Final

8pm: Track & Field – Men’s Marathon (Live); Water Polo – Women’s Final; Track & Field Women’s High Jump – Final, Women’s 10,000m – Final, Men’s Javelin – Final, Men’s 1500m – Final, Women’s 4x400m – Final, Men’s 4x400m – Final; Diving – Men’s Platform Final

10:30pm: Basketball – Women’s Final (Live)

1:30am: Volleyball – Women’s Final (Live) USA Network

2am: Volleyball – Men’s Bronze Medal (Live); Diving – Men’s Platform Final (Live); Water Polo – Women’s Final (Live)

5am: Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Final; Basketball – Men’s Bronze Medal (Live); Basketball – Men’s Ceremony (Live)

9:30am: Baseball – Final

12:30pm: Handball – Men’s Final; Volleyball – Men’s Final; Karate – Finals; Wrestling – Finals; Boxing – Finals

6pm: Track & Field – Men’s Marathon (Live); Volleyball – Women’s Bronze Medal (Live); Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Final (Live)

11:30pm: Cycling – Track Finals; Volleyball – Women’s Final (Live) CNBC

2am: Water Polo – Women’s Bronze Medal; Basketball – Women’s Bronze Medal (Live)

8pm: Soccer – Men’s Final; Handball – Women’s Bronze Medal (Live); Modern Pentathlon – Men’s Final

12:30am: Water Polo – Men’s Bronze Medal (Live); Boxing – Finals (Live) NBCSN

2am: Handball – Women’s Semifinal; Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal

5am: Handball – Men’s Bronze Medal; Cycling – Track Final

7:30am: Soccer – Men’s Final (Live)

10am: Canoeing – Sprint Finals; Artistic Swimming – Team Final

11:30am: Equestrian – Jumping Final; Modern Pentathlon – Men’s Final; Golf – Women’s Final Round

3:30pm: Track & Field – Women’s Marathon; Basketball – Men’s Final

8pm: Handball – Men’s Final; Water Polo – Women’s Final; Volleyball – Men’s Final

12:30am: Beach Volleyball – Men’s Final; Basketball – Men’s Final Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA

5:45am: Wrestling – Finals (Live)

9am: Wrestling – Competition Golf Channel

6:30am: Golf – Women’s Final Round Peacock

6am: Track & Field (Live) Women’s High Jump Final, Women’s 10000m Final, Men’s Javelin Throw Final, Men’s 1500m Final, Women’s 4x400m Relay Final, Men’s 4x400m Relay Final

Summer Under the Stars: Abbott and Costello

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

The legendary comedy team of Bud Abbott and Lou Costello — whose humor successfully transitioned from burlesque and radio to films and television — finally make their debuts as part of Turner Classic Movies’ Summer Under the Stars with a day of laugh-riot movies. The lineup includes everything from their first starring roles in 1941’s Buck Privates, to other favorite early films like Ride ’Em Cowboy (1942) and Lost in a Harem (1944), to their encounters with famous Universal monsters, as in the uproarious Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948), and plenty more classics.

Major League Baseball

FS1, beginning at 4pm Live

A Saturday MLB twin bill on FS1 has an NL East rivalry game between the N.Y. Mets and the Phillies in Philadelphia and an NL West matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks at the San Diego Padres.

Eden: Untamed Planet: “Luangwa: The Emerald Valley”

BBC America & AMC, 8pm

The new episode “Luangwa: The Emerald Valley” explores the rolling grasslands in the Luangwa Valley at the very end of East Africa’s Great Rift.

The 27-Hour Day

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

An entrepreneur (Autumn Reeser) takes a necessary break from developing her wellness brand empire and discovers that the work-life balance she needs won’t be easy. Will a new romance and relaxing retreat change her life forever? Also stars Andrew Walker.

Vacation House Rules: “Winter Oasis”

HGTV, 8pm

Siblings Mark and Sherri love their family lakefront home, but they want to create some additional income during the winter months. Contractor Scott McGillvray and Designer Debra Salmoni give this four-season home a full facelift, ideal for a winter vacation getaway.

Destination Fear: “Fort Knox”

Travel Channel, 9pm

The team is left with less-than-warm feelings for Dakota when he hatches a chilling plan to communicate with the dead at an abandoned fort in Prospect, Maine. Things get even more heated when a ghostly caretaker threatens to throw them all out into the cold.