Channel Guide Magazine

FOX Returns to ‘Fantasy Island,’ And Star Roselyn Sanchez Gives Us The Scoop

August 3, 2021 Holly Friedel TV News & Program Updates 0

“The plane. The plane.” In 1977, TV audiences were introduced to the effervescent Tattoo (Hervé Villechaize) as he alerted his boss Mr. Roarke (Ricardo Montalban) to the arrival of guests to his mysterious island on Fantasy Island. For seven seasons fans enjoyed seeing dreams come true for many unpredictable guests, but some guests did live to regret their requests.

FOX returns to Fantasy Island Tuesdays (beginning Aug. 10) with a contemporary reboot, where Roselyn Sanchez stars as Elena Roarke, a descendant of Mr. Roarke. Previously, we have seen Sanchez as Carmen Luna in Devious Maids. Here Sanchez took a break from filming in her native Puerto Rico and shared what lies ahead for the series.

Your character, Elena Roarke, shares the same last name as the original overseer, Mr. Roarke. Who exactly is your character?
Roselyn Sanchez: My character is the grand-niece of Mr. Roarke. I have become a steward of the island the way he was. Every generation needs a new host from the family and it’s Elena’s turn.

How familiar were you with the series’ history when you were given the script? Did you go back and watch the original? I was young, but in Puerto Rico the show was huge. When you heard “The plane!” everyone knew we were talking about Fantasy Island. I watched original episodes to make sure I understood the genre. Adam Kane, who directed the first two episodes, told me, “Use Montalban as inspiration, but we want you to be able to be yourself.”

What excited you about this character and leading the series for a new generation? It’s wonderful to explore a new take, and as a woman this time. It was important to me to bring some humor to the whole thing because I feel she needs to be light and likable. I’m falling in love with her each day, which is great as an actress.

Give us some insight on a storyline we can look forward to. People come to the island, there is the want-versus-need type of dilemma. They come to the island wanting one thing, but of course, Elena comes in as a steward, as a host, and she becomes like a conduit and tries to make people understand that what they think they need might not be it. … A lot of times it is challenging. It could be scary. It could be funny. There’s different ways that the island goes about it, but it’s always intriguing and mysterious, and people are going to laugh and people are going to cry.

For example, somebody is terminally ill and they want to just have three days of feeling healthy and vibrant, almost like find the fountain of youth. Elena is there to teach them that there’s more to life than what they actually believe they need to be happy.

What’s it like working in Puerto Rico — your homeland? Have you been able to enjoy family during off days?  It’s amazing. I’m able to see my brothers, and my parents are here. So it’s fantastic for me. And to be able to bring my kids. My daughter is 9, my son is 3 and we live in Los Angeles, so being here for three months and for them to be able to spend time with us is so valuable and priceless. … I’ve been traveling and working since November and I haven’t been home. To be able to spend time with my family in Puerto Rico has been great.

We were at the beach, and I was looking around and thought about how amazing it is that I’m here in Puerto Rico, my homeland. I was born and raised here and we have a slogan that says, “We live where you vacation.” One of the locations, and there are many locations, is this beautiful beach resort in Puerto Rico. And I used to produce a triathlon for my foundation. And the third edition of the triathlon was at this location and they have a beautiful clubhouse and I baptized my daughter at that clubhouse. So every time I go to work, every single day, I just drive by this place that is so meaningful to me because that’s where my daughter got baptized. It’s really incredible how life works.

CHECK IT OUT: A Look Back at 40 Years of MTV

 

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Related Articles

No Picture
Music

“Glee in Concert” hits the stage in four cities

March 1, 2010 Jeff Pfeiffer Music, TV News & Program Updates Comments Off on “Glee in Concert” hits the stage in four cities

From FOX: In an unprecedented live event, Twentieth Century Fox Television and Glee co-creator Ryan Murphy are bringing the hit television show to concert stages this spring. Beginning Wednesday, May 18 at the Dodge Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona, Glee stars Lea Michele (Rachel), Cory Monteith (Finn), Amber Riley (Mercedes), Chris Colfer (Kurt), Kevin McHale (Artie), Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina), Mark Salling (Puck), Dianna Agron (Quinn), Naya Rivera (Santana), Heather Morris (Brittany), Harry Shum, Jr. (Mike) and Dijon Talton (Matt) will perform in a singing and dancing celebration of the Golden Globe Award winning show.

No Picture
Drama

New Amsterdam’s Dishy Immortal

March 13, 2008 Channel Guide Staff Drama Comments Off on New Amsterdam’s Dishy Immortal

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. A lot of name for a lot of guy. Waldau (excuse the lack of hyphen here, but he’s used that lone name in the past) looks at some angles a lot like a young Sean Bean, at others like a clone of Gale Harold. Not bad creds for a man who my eyes tell me will be in the running for People Magazine’s sexiest man award. And, as evidenced in the recent episode, he deserves the title in other ways as well. John Amsterdam, you see, is looking for the right woman to make him mortal again. I’m […]

scream-queens_jamie_lee_Curtis
Comedy

Scream Queens: Jamie Lee Curtis, Emma Roberts, Lea Michele star in Ryan Murphy’s campy FOX scarefest

September 10, 2015 Lori Acken Comedy, Drama, Fall TV 2015, TV News & Program Updates 3

Scream Queens FOX Premieres: Sept. 22 at 8pm Airs: Tuesdays at 9pm Who’s In It? Jamie Lee Curtis, Emma Roberts, Lea Michele, Keke Palmer, Oliver Hudson, Diego Boneta, Ariana Grande, Nick Jonas Scream Queens co-creator Ryan Murphy says the idea for this deliciously campy dramedy sprung from his and his creative partner Brad Falchuk’s love of classic horror films and their American Horror Story ingénue Roberts. “When we were doing Coven, we were talking about how much we loved writing the comedy of that — particularly Emma’s stuff,” he says. “Two years later, we were talking about ‘What if we […]

@ 2020 Channel Guide Magazine