Thursday, July 29: Yogi, Boo-Boo, Cindy and More Hanna-Barbera Favorites in ‘Jellystone!’

© and ᵀᴹ 2021. Warner Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally.

Thursday, July 29

Jellystone!

HBO Max

New Series!

Yogi Bear, Cindy Bear, Boo-Boo, Huckleberry Hound, Jabberjaw, Top Cat and other favorite Hanna-Barbera cartoon characters are back in this all-new animated series set in the charming titular town where these beloved figures live, work and play together. “I grew up watching tons of Hanna-Barbera cartoons,” says showrunner C.H. Greenblatt (Chowder), “and have a deep love for these characters. … We hope longtime fans appreciate our take on this world, and we’re excited that parents get to introduce and enjoy their favorite Hanna-Barbera characters with their kids.”

Thursday’s Olympic Coverage NBC

12pm: Rowing – Finals; Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Italy; Cycling – BMX Racing Quarterfinals; Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Final; Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Turkey; Swimming – Qualifying Heats

8pm: Gymnastics – Women’s All-Around; Swimming – Finals (Live) Women’s 200m Breaststroke, Men’s 200m Backstroke, Women’s 100m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Individual Medley; Swimming – Women’s 200m Backstroke Semifinals; Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds (Live) Women’s 800m, Men’s 400m Hurdles, Women’s 100m

8:30pm (PT): Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round

12:05am: Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds; Cycling – BMX Racing Finals USA Network

2am: Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Italy (Live); Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Final (Live)

Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round (Live); Swimming – Qualifying Heats (Live); Archery – Individual Eliminations; Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Turkey (Live); Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round

12:30pm: Table Tennis – Men’s Semifinals; Fencing – Women’s Team Foil Final; Shooting – Women’s Trap Final; Judo – Finals; Boxing – Elimination Rounds; Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Final

6pm: Men’s Basketball – Spain vs. Argentina

8pm: Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds (Live); Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round; Archery – Women’s Elimination Round

12:40am: Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Japan (Live) CNBC

2am: Fencing – Women’s Team Foil Semifinal (Live); Table Tennis – Men’s Semifinals (Live); Men’s Water Polo – Croatia vs. Montenegro

8pm: Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Brazil (Live); Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (Live); Rowing – Finals (Live); Women’s Rugby – U.S. vs. Australia (Live); Cycling – BMX Racing Finals (Live); Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Brazil (Live); Badminton – Women’s Singles Quarterfinal; Gymnastics – Women’s Trampoline Final (Live) NBCSN

2am: Rugby – Men’s Bronze Medal and Final; Soccer – Men’s Qualifying Round; Men’s Beach Volleyball; Badminton – Elimination Round; Fencing – Women’s Team Foil Bronze Medal and Final (Live)

8:10am: Men’s Basketball – Spain vs. Argentina (Live)

10am: Table Tennis – Women’s Singles Final; Women’s Handball – Montenegro vs. Norway; Badminton – Elimination Rounds; Archery – Individual Eliminations; Women’s Handball – Sweden vs. France; Rowing – Finals; Women’s Volleyball – China vs. Russian Olympic Committee; Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round

8pm: Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Italy; Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Turkey; Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round; Women’s Handball – Montenegro vs. Norway; Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA

2am: Tennis (Live) Men’s Singles and Mixed, Quarterfinals; Women’s Singles and Doubles, Semifinals

7am: Tennis Men’s Singles and Mixed, Quarterfinals; Women’s Singles and Doubles, Semifinals

11pm: Tennis (Live) Men’s Singles and Mixed, Semifinals; Men’s Doubles, Final Golf Channel

11:30am: Golf – Men’s First Round

6:30pm: Golf – Men’s Second Round (Live) Peacock

6am: Women’s Gymnastics All Around (Live)

The Wine Show

Acorn TV, AMC+ & Sundance Now

Season Premiere!

In the third season of this U.K. series that, as its title implies, explores the world of wine, Dominic West (The Affair) joins James Purefoy (The Following) to taste wines at the beautiful HQ in the Douro Valley; Matthew Goode (A Discovery of Witches) and Purefoy learn about the Portuguese Age of Discoveries in Lisbon; Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason, The Americans) takes wine expert Joe Fattorini for lunch at a Jewish restaurant in New York; and Fattorini and fellow expert Amelia Singer lead a wine tour in Madeira. Seasons 1 and 2 are also currently available to stream.

FBoy Island

HBO Max

New Series!

In this reality dating show, three women move to a tropical island where they’re joined by 24 men — 12 self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” looking for love, and 12 self-proclaimed “FBoys,” there to compete for cold, hard cash. Hosted by hit comedian and actress Nikki Glaser, this is a social experiment that asks the age-old question: Can FBoys truly reform or do Nice Guys always finish last?

Resort to Love

Netflix

Original Film!

In this romantic comedy that features singer-songwriter Alicia Keys as a producer, aspiring pop star Erica (Christina Milian) ends up as the entertainment at her ex-fiancéʼs wedding after reluctantly taking a gig at a luxurious Mauritius island resort while in the wake of a music career meltdown. She tries to keep their past relationship a secret from his bride-to-be, Beverly, but Erica rediscovers her feelings for her ex, Jason (Jay Pharaoh), despite his brother Caleb’s (Sinqua Walls) attempts to keep them from falling back in love.

Behind the Music

Paramount+

New Series!

The groundbreaking music documentary series is back, with several new episodes as well as previous installments that have been remastered and updated for today’s audiences. Episodes will be available Thursdays, and the series launches today with two episodes, featuring Ricky Martin and LL Cool J.

Why Women Kill

Paramount+

Season Finale!

Season 2 of creator Marc Cherry’s (Desperate Housewives, Devious Maids) dark comedy/drama anthology series concludes. The current season has been set in 1949, with a cast including Allison Tolman, Nick Frost and Lana Parrilla.

2021 NBA Draft

ABC, 8pm Live

The first round of the 2021 NBA Draft airs live tonight from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Top prospects include Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham, USC’s Evan Mobley, Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs and the G League’s Jalen Green.

Star of the Month: Elvis: “Smooth Talker”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Try not to be all shook up, but tonight is TCM’s last evening of its Thursday night July salute to the films of Elvis Presley. Things end on a strong note, though, with five movies, beginning with 1965’s Tickle Me. The musical comedy stars the King as a rodeo star, and features — for the only time in his movie career — a soundtrack with no new Elvis material, but rather a recycling of earlier album cuts. Next, Presley stars as the sexiest crop-dusting pilot you’ll ever see in It Happened at the World’s Fair (1963), a musical filmed at Seattle’s 1962 Century 21 Exposition. After that, in 1969’s The Trouble With Girls, Elvis stars in his second-to-last film acting role as the manager of a late-1920s musical troupe. Then, Presley gets in on the beach movie trend of the early ’60s with Girl Happy (1965), a musical romantic comedy costarring Shelley Fabares and introducing the hit tune “Puppet on a String.” Very early the next morning, TCM says farewell to the King for this month with This Is Elvis (1981), a documentary of Elvis’ life released just a little over three years after his 1977 passing. The film interestingly, if not always successfully, combines archival footage with voice-overs narrating the words of the legend and others, along with reenactments of pivotal points in Presley’s life. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Dark Side of the 90s: “TV for Teens”

Vice, 10pm

The docuseries looks at the rise of Teen TV — and growing up fast — with the help of Beverly Hills, 90210 costars Jason Priestley and Gabrielle Carteris and Party of Five’s Scott Wolf.

Friday, July 30

Friday’s Olympic Coverage NBC

12pm: Rowing – Women’s and Men’s Finals; Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee; Cycling – BMX Racing Finals; Diving – Women’s Springboard Qualifying; Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round; Swimming – Qualifying Heats

8pm: Track & Field – Women’s 400m Hurdles Round One (Live); Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (Live); Track & Field – Mixed 4x400m Relay Semifinals; Swimming – Finals (Live) Men’s 100m Butterfly, Women’s 200m Backstroke, Women’s 800m Freestyle, Mixed 4×100 Medley; Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds Men’s 800m Round One, Women’s 100m Hurdles Round One, Men’s 100m Prelims

8:30pm (PT): Archery – Men’s Individual Round of 16

12:05am: Triathlon – Mixed Relay; Cycling – BMX Freestyle Qualifying USA Network

2am: Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Japan (Live); Diving – Women’s Springboard Qualifying (Live); Table Tennis – Men’s Singles Final; Women’s Rugby – Quarterfinals; Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Brazil

4:30am: Women’s Rugby – Quarterfinals (Live)

6am: Swimming – Qualifying Heats (Live)

2pm: Canoeing – Men’s Slalom Final; Archery – Women’s Individual Final; Archery – Men’s Individual Round of 16; Judo – Finals; Boxing – Quarterfinals; Table Tennis – Men’s Singles Final; Cycling – BMX Freestyle Qualifying (Live); Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round

6:30pm: Triathlon – Mixed Relay (Live)

8pm: Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds (Live) Women’s 400m Hurdles, Men’s 800m, Women’s 100m Hurdles

1am: Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary (Live) CNBC

2am: Gymnastics – Women’s Trampoline Final (Live); Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee (Live); Archery – Women’s Individual Final (Live)

8pm: Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (Live); Cycling – Women’s BMX Freestyle Qualifying (Live); Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee (Live); Rugby – Women’s Semifinals; Fencing – Women’s Team Sabre, Semifinals (Live); Gymnastics – Men’s Trampoline Final (Live) NBCSN

2am: Baseball – U.S. vs. Israel; Men’s Handball – France vs. Spain; Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal; Women’s Volleyball – China vs. Russian Olympic Committee (Live)

4am: Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal TBD (Live)

6am: Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal TBD (Live)

8am: Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal TBD (Live)

9am: Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (Live)

10am: Men’s Volleyball – France vs. Russian Olympic Committee (Live)

2pm: Badminton – Mixed Doubles Final; Equestrian – Eventing, Dressage; Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Japan; Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal; Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round; Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee; Women’s Rugby – Semifinals Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA

2am: Tennis (Live) Men’s Doubles Final, Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal, Men’s Singles Semifinals, Mixed Doubles Semifinals,

7am: Tennis Men’s Doubles Final, Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal, Men’s Singles Semifinals, Mixed Doubles Semifinals

11pm: Tennis (Live) Women’s Singles Final, Men’s Singles Bronze Medal, Women’s Singles Bronze Medal, Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal, Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Golf Channel

11:30am: Golf – Men’s Second Round

6:30pm: Golf – Men’s Third Round (Live) Peacock

6am: Track & Field (Live) Women’s 5000m Round 1, Women’s Triple Jump Qualifying Round, Women’s Shot Put Qualifying Round, Mixed 4x400m Relay Round 1, Men’s 10000m Final

The Pursuit of Love

Amazon Prime Video

New Series!

This limited series (all three episodes drop today) is a romantic comedy/drama about love, friendship and choice that was produced by the BBC and is set in Europe between the two world wars. The story follows the adventures (and misadventures) of the charismatic and fearless Linda Radlett (Lily James) and her best friend and cousin Fanny Logan (Emily Beecham). Consumed by a desire for love and marriage, the two women are on the hunt for the ideal husband. Their friendship is put to the test as Fanny settles for a steady life and Linda decides to follow her heart to increasingly wild and outrageous places. As social and political divisions split the nation, their diverging choices raise personal questions that remain intensely relevant today — questions about freedom, about love and sex, and about the mystery of the human heart. The series is written and directed by costar Emily Mortimer. The cast also includes Dominic West, Dolly Wells, Andrew Scott and Beattie Edmondson.

Watch the Sound With Mark Ronson

Apple TV+

New Series!

Renowned DJ and Oscar-, Golden Globe- and Grammy-winning artist and producer Mark Ronson hosts this six-episode docuseries that examines sound creation and the revolutionary technology that has shaped music as we know it. Each episode follows Ronson as he uncovers the untold stories behind music creation and the lengths producers and creators are willing to go to find the perfect sound. He explores music’s intersection with artistry and technology in candid conversations with top music names including Paul McCartney, Questlove, King Princess, Dave Grohl, Adrock and Mike D from Beastie Boys, Charli XCX and more.

Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts

Disney+

New Series!

Good Morning America and ABC News co-anchor Robin Roberts hosts and executive produces this four-episode series featuring intimate roundtable conversations with female celebrities from all walks of life. In each episode, Roberts sits down with three famous women who share experiences that are both personal and moving. As the title suggests, the guests often “turn the tables” and interview Roberts and each other in heartfelt and often humorous conversations. Guests include Debbie Allen, Sofia Carson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jenna Dewan, Sheila E., Melissa Etheridge, Mickey Guyton, Betsey Johnson, Billie Jean King, Tig Notaro, Raven-Symoné and Josie Totah. LeBron James is also an executive producer of the series.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: “Second Chances”

Disney+

Season Finale!

In the Season 2 finale, while the Wildcats head to Salt Lake Slices to digest the excitement of opening night — and a pizza or two — Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders) continues to experience tunnel vision over the Menkie Awards. Meanwhile, Mr. Mazzara (Mark St. Cyr) shows his softer side; Ricky (Joshua Bassett) reevaluates a party crasher; Gina (Sofia Wylie) speaks her truth; and Nini (Olivia Rodrigo) makes a life-altering call.

Jungle Cruise

Disney+

Feature Film Exclusive!

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt star in this adventure-filled thrill ride down the Amazon inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride. Intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton (Blunt) travels from London to the Amazon jungle and enlists wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff’s (Johnson) questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila — his ramshackle but charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities and the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest.

The Last Mercenary

Netflix

Original Film!

This action comedy follows Richard Brumère (Jean-Claude Van Damme), a former French secret service special agent turned mercenary, who is back in the saddle as the immunity he was granted 25 years earlier for his son Archibald is lifted. A mob operation threatens Archibaldʼs life, and to save him, Richard will have to reach out to his old contacts and join forces with a bunch of reckless youngsters from the projects and an offbeat bureaucrat — but mostly find the courage to let Archibald know heʼs his father.

Outer Banks

Netflix

Season Premiere!

This coming-of-age drama that follows a tight-knit group of local teens (the “Pogues”) in the beach vacation destination of the Outer Banks of North Carolina returns for Season 2. After their near-death escape, John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) are on the run — and in over their heads — in the Bahamas. New friends also bring new foes as they’re back on the trail of the gold, while the stakes for Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss) and JJ (Rudy Pankow) rapidly escalate at home. The $400 million is still in the game, but will the uncovering of a new-found secret reunite the group for a fresh mission?

Burden of Truth: “River City”

The CW, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Joanna Chang (Kristin Kreuk) has taken on the case of Helen Graham (guest star Pamela Matthews), a local farm owner whose land is standing firmly in the way of the Oro North mining project. With the tide of opinion turning against them, Joanna arranges for an improved offer, but — after many sleepless nights with her new baby — she makes a crucial error that changes the case, leading to shocking consequences.

Gold Rush: Winter’s Fortune

Discovery Channel, 8pm; also streaming on discovery+

New Series!

This latest spinoff of Discovery’s No. 1-rated show, Gold Rush, takes viewers inside the high-stakes gambles of the gold-mining offseason for the first time ever. The series follows Gold Rush fan favorites — including Tony Beets, Rick Ness, Dave Turin, Fred Lewis and Dustin Hurt — as they go about their winter prospecting, purchasing and permitting in preparation for hitting their ambitious season goals. While the miners wait for the spring thaw, they have a golden opportunity. Will they make the necessary preparations to ensure they have their most successful season ever? Or will they come up empty-handed?

Back on the Record With Bob Costas

HBO, 11pm

New Series!

It’s fitting that the beloved broadcaster’s return to HBO comes as the Olympic Games pop into the schedule. As with his two previous stints on the network — which won a total of seven Sports Emmys — Costas talks to top athletes, past and present, and tackles controversial issues of the day.

My Lottery Dream Home: “Scratch Offs: King and Queen of M’Orlando”

HGTV, 8pm

David Bromstad helps lucky newlyweds find their dream home in Orlando, Florida. After winning a million dollars on their anniversary, they want a two-story house where they can feel like royalty overlooking the neighborhood.

Friday Night Neo-Noir

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s lineup of film noir titles not made in the genre’s heyday of the 1940s and ’50s, but in the ensuing decades, features three titles from the 1980s. First up is Ridley Scott’s iconic and influential combo of sci fi and noir, Blade Runner (1982), making its TCM premiere. Set in a future dystopian Los Angeles, the film stars Harrison Ford as a burnt-out ex-cop who is called out of retirement to track down and eliminate a team of humanoid androids that have escaped back to Earth from an outer space mining colony. During his search, he discovers disturbing secrets about the future plans of the androids’ manufacturer. Rutger Hauer, Sean Young and Edward James Olmos costar in the film, whose stunning art direction-set decoration and visual effects were nominated for Oscars. (Note: There have been several versions of Blade Runner since its initial release, and the one TCM is airing tonight is the 117-minute version shown in select theaters in 2007 and billed as The Final Cut. It’s the only version over which Scott had complete artistic control, and the one that he considers the definitive incarnation of his vision.) Up next is cowriter/director Neil Jordan’s 1986 British crime drama Mona Lisa, starring Best Actor Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner Bob Hoskins as a small-time crook just released from prison who finds trouble when he gets entangled in the dangerous life of a high-class call girl (Cathy Tyson). Robbie Coltrane and Michael Caine also star. Finally, and also making its network premiere, is Tequila Sunrise (1988), written and directed by Oscar-winning Chinatown scribe Robert Towne. In the crime drama, a Los Angeles restaurateur (Michelle Pfeiffer) becomes involved in a romantic triangle with two old friends: one a police officer (Kurt Russell) and the other an ex-drug dealer (Mel Gibson). — Jeff Pfeiffer

Dino Hunters

Discovery Channel, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The dino-hunting cowboys are back and ready to dig up more prehistoric treasure across the Wild West. In the badlands of Wyoming and Montana, and the high deserts of New Mexico, the hunt is on not only for dinosaur fossils, but for buyers, as well. In Season 2, cowboys and ranchers continue scouring the West for the rarest and most valuable prehistoric fossils and remains — from discovering a trove of mammoth tusks to a field of Triceratops bones to prepping a nearly complete T-Rex skull — in order to entice buyers, make a profit and, ultimately, keep their way of life alive.

One Week to Sell

HGTV, 9pm

New Series!

In back-to-back episodes, this new series follows interior designer and home stager Taylor Spellman as she transforms unsold homes into red hot properties. Aided by Kate Dickens, her right-hand woman and friend of more than 30 years, Taylor creates personalized design plans for lagging listings, making them market ready with high-end style on a small budget. Taylor meets with the real estate agent to identify areas that are a turn off to potential buyers and, in just a few short days, implements beautiful, practical and creative solutions that turn the house into a desirable dream home.

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog

Nat Geo & Nat Geo Wild, 9pm

New Series!

Dog behavior expert Cesar Millan is back in this new series that opens the gates to Millan’s famed Dog Psychology Center, his California ranch retreat for dogs. Here he transforms canines — and families — one case at a time. Back-to-back episodes will air each Friday, and they will be available to stream on Disney+ each Wednesday following their linear premieres.

Icon: Music Through the Lens: “On the Record”

PBS, 9pm

The photography of record sleeves from jazz and early rock ’n’ roll is analyzed and explored, from the Beatles and Pink Floyd to the highly stylized and conceptual imagery on albums by Blur and Dizzee Rascal. Themes of nostalgia, resonance and association run through the superb stories of classic album covers by the Jam, Lou Reed, Thin Lizzy, Bruce Springsteen, Iggy Pop, Joy Division, and Crosby, Stills & Nash. Highlights include Lynn Goldsmith on Patti Smith’s Horses, Jonathan Mannion on Jay-Z and DMX, and Elliott Landy on Bob Dylan’s Nashville Skyline.

Ghost Adventures: “Airfield of Evil”

Travel Channel, 9pm

In this two-hour network premiere, Zak and the crew investigate intense paranormal activity at Freakling Bros. Trilogy of Terror, an infamous haunted attraction in Las Vegas. They then visit the March Field Air Museum, where employees have felt spirits move through their bodies.

Classic Albums: “Fleetwood Mac — Rumours”

PBS, 10pm

Tonight, this British Behind the Music-style series revisits the making of Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 monster Rumours, with a specially recorded version of Christine McVie’s “Songbird.”

Saturday, July 31

Saturday’s Olympic Coverage NBC

8am: Archery – Men’s Final; Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary; Rugby – Women’s Final; Cycling – BMX Freestyle Qualifying; Gymnastics – Men’s Trampoline Final; Tennis – Women’s Singles Final; Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round; Golf – Men’s Third Round Report; Diving – Women’s Springboard Semifinal

2pm: Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee

4pm: Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Czech Republic

8pm: Beach Volleyball – Women’s Elimination Round (Live); Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds; Swimming – Finals (Live) Men’s and Women’s 50m Freestyle, Men’s 1500m Freestyle, Men’s and Women’s 4x100m Medleys; Track & Field – Finals, Mixed 4×400 Relay Final, Women’s 100m Final

8:30pm (PT): Fencing – Men’s Team Foil, Quarterfinal

12am: Beach Volleyball – Men’s Elimination Round (Live); Cycling – BMX Freestyle Finals; Men’s Swimming 1500m Freestyle Final USA Network

2am: Diving – Women’s Springboard Semifinal (Live); Women’s Handball – Russian Olympic Committee vs. France

4:30am: Women’s Rugby – Final and Bronze Medal (Live)

5:30pm: Men’s Soccer – Quarterfinal (Live)

7am: Men’s Soccer – Quarterfinal (Live); Women’s Volleyball – China vs. Italy (Live)

10:30am: Men’s Basketball – Australia vs. Germany;

Women’s Volleyball – Serbia vs. Brazil; Women’s Rugby – Final and Bronze Medal; Judo – Team Final; Boxing – Semifinals; Weightlifting – Finals; Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary; Men’s Soccer – Quarterfinal; Men’s Water Polo – Croatia vs. Serbia; Fencing – Men’s Team Foil, Quarterfinal; Women’s Basketball – Canada vs. Spain; Fencing – Men’s Team Foil, Semifinal (Live)

8:10pm: Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying Round (Live) Women’s Shotput Final, Men’s 400m Qualifying Round, Women’s Steeplechase Qualifying Round CNBC

2am: Gymnastics – Men’s Trampoline Final (Live); Shooting – Mixed Trap Final; Archery – Men’s Individual Final (Live)

8pm: Women’s Rugby – Final; Archery – Men’s Individual Final; Cycling – BMX Freestyle Finals (Live); Wrestling – Qualifying Round (Live); Badminton – Men’s Singles Semifinal (Live); Beach Volleyball – Elimination Round (Live) NBCSN

2am: Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Brazil

4am: Men’s Soccer – Quarterfinal (Live)

6am: Baseball – U.S. vs. Korea (Live)

9am: Badminton – Men’s Doubles Final (Live); Women’s Handball – Norway vs. Netherlands; Fencing – Women’s Team Sabre Final; Beach Volleyball – Lucky Loser; Equestrian – Eventing, Dressage

3pm: Badminton – Women’s Semifinal; Archery – Men’s Individual Final; Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round & Lucky Loser; Tennis – Women’s Final; Men’s Soccer – Quarterfinal

9:45pm: Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee

11:45pm: Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary

12:45am: Women’s Rugby – Bronze Medal & Final

1:45am: Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Czech Republic Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA

2am: Tennis (Live) Women’s Singles Final, Women’s Singles Bronze Medal, Men’s Singles Bronze Medal, Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal, Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal

7am: Tennis Women’s Singles Final, Women’s Singles Bronze Medal, Men’s Singles Bronze Medal, Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal, Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal

11pm: Tennis (Live) Men’s Singles Final, Women’s Doubles Final, Mixed Doubles Final Golf Channel

11:30am: Golf – Men’s Third Round

6:30pm: Golf – Men’s Final Round (Live) Peacock

6am: Track & Field (Live) Men’s Long Jump Qualifying Round, Women’s 100m Semifinals, Men’s 100m Round 1, Men’s Discus Throw Final, Women’s 800m Semifinals, Mixed 4x400m Relay Final, Women’s 100m Final; Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. TBD (Live)

Heartbreak Island

discovery+

New Series!

In this competition series, single guys and girls put everything on the line in a bid to find their perfect match and possibly win $100,000.

Puppy Bowl Presents: The Summer Dog Games

discovery+

Kym Whitley hosts this special in which five teams of dogs and their trainers face off to see who will be named the top canine athlete when it comes to showmanship and talent. The ultimate prize of $5,000 will be donated to the winning team’s favorite animal charity.

Daniel Boone: “Empire of the Lost”

Decades, 12pm

A full weekend marathon of the 1964-70 drama starts with the frontier legend (Fess Parker) teaming with a Native American rival (Abel Fernandez) to outwit British soldiers.

Where Eagles Dare

TCM, 3:30pm

Catch a Classic!

The mission is clear: Get in, get the general, get out. Commandos charged with freeing a U.S. general from a Nazi fortress high in the Alps should also be told to trust nothing — including the search-and-rescue orders just issued. Richard Burton and Clint Eastwood lead this 1968 World War II action thriller classic written by Alistair MacLean (The Guns of Navarone, Ice Station Zebra), who adapted his 1966 novel of the same name, and directed by Brian G. Hutton (Kelly’s Heroes). Previously best known for fiery dramatic roles, Burton ventures into the realm of movie pyrotechnics here with dynamic efficiency, while Eastwood’s cool-under-fire presence heightens one searing action sequence after another (the film became Eastwood’s then-biggest hit). If the film looks and feels more above average than a typical action film, it’s because some of the top filmmakers of the period were involved in its production, notably legendary stuntman Yakima Canutt, who was second-unit director and shot most of the nail-biting action sequences.

Major League Baseball

FS1, beginning at 4pm Live

Just before the dog days of August arrive, FS1 airs an MLB twin bill featuring the Oakland A’s at the Los Angeles Angels and an interleague matchup with the Minnesota Twins at the St. Louis Cardinals.

Eden: Untamed Planet: “Namib: Skeleton Coast and Beyond”

BBC America & AMC, 8pm

From its Skeleton Coast along the Atlantic to the “sea of sand” and the haze of distant mountains, Africa’s Namib Desert flourishes with life where none seemed possible. Helena Bonham Carter narrates the new episode “Namib: Skeleton Coast and Beyond.”

Vacation House Rules: “Executive Waterfront Retreat”

HGTV, 8pm

Two ambitious homeowners recently purchased a million-dollar home, but it needs some serious work. Contractor Scott McGillivray and Designer Debra now need to turn it into a successful, income-producing vacation property to help pay for the investment.

You’re Not Safe Here

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Highly pregnant Ava just got into graduate school! However, her boyfriend, Shane, who’s been increasingly violent lately, doesn’t want her to go back to school. She’s had enough and makes a run for it, trying to get to her sister and to safety. On the way, Ava has an accident and wakes up in Valerie and William’s home. The nice, affluent and childless couple lives isolated in the woods — the roads are closed off and the phone doesn’t work, but William is a doctor and can take care of Ava, they say. Soon, things seem a bit fishy to Ava. She is not a guest — she is a prisoner and they want her baby! On top of it all, Shane is still looking for her, and his violent tendencies escalate … but Ava will not give up without a fight. Stars Haskiri Velazquez, Cleo Anthony, Nicky Whelan and Austin Weyant.

Cold Justice: “Unnatural Causes”

Oxygen, 8pm

In Rio Arriba County, New Mexico, Kelly Siegler and Steve Spingola investigate the strange case of a man who appeared to have died from natural causes. But when scans revealed a gunshot wound, his death became a murder investigation. Is it too late to crack the case?

Say Yes to the Dress: “This Is My Husband, and This Is My Fiancée”

TLC, 8pm

In this new episode, an unconventional throuple needs dresses for their wedding, but one bride may have to compromise so the other can shine. Ashley, a doctor on the front lines of COVID-19, was gifted a free dress from Kleinfeld during a virtual appointment, and with just a few weeks until she ties the knot, Ronnie teams up with Randy to surprise her one last time.

Love, for Real

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

Hayley and her friend Bree go on a dating show to forward their careers. But bachelor Marco and producer Luke’s plans are for Hayley to stay through the finale. Stars Chloe Bridges, Scott Michael Foster, Corbin Bleu, Taiana Tully and Karen Malina-White.

Sunday, Aug. 1

Sunday’s Olympic Coverage NBC

8:45am: Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina (Live)

10:45am: Fencing – Men’s Team Foil Final; Equestrian – Eventing, Cross Country; Tennis – Men’s Singles Final; Beach Volleyball – Men’s Elimination Round; Golf – Men’s Final Round; Beach Volleyball – Women’s Elimination Round; Cycling – BMX Freestyle Finals; Gymnastics – Men’s Floor & Pommel Horse Finals

7pm: Diving – Women’s Springboard Final; Track & Field – Semifinals, Men’s 100m, Women’s 100m Hurdles; Beach Volleyball – Women’s Elimination Round (Live)

9pm: Gymnastics – Women’s Vault Final

9:30pm: Track & Field – Semifinals and Finals Men’s 100m Final, Women’s 100m Hurdle Final, Men’s Long Jump Final, Men’s 800m Semifinal, Men’s 400m Semifinal, Women’s 200m Round One

11pm: Gymnastics – Women’s Uneven Bars Final

8:30pm (PT): Canoeing – Spring Qualifying (Live)

12:05am: Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Italy USA Network

2am: Diving – Women’s Springboard Final (Live); Men’s Volleyball – Brazil vs. France; Beach Volleyball – Elimination Round; Men’s Handball – Denmark vs. Sweden (Live); Women’s Water Polo – Hungary vs. China; Women’s Water Polo – Netherlands vs. Canada

4:20am: Men’s Basketball – Spain vs. Slovenia (Live)

2pm: Men’s Handball – Germany vs. Brazil; Wrestling – Semifinals; Boxing – Semifinals; Weightlifting – Women’s Final; Tennis – Men’s Singles Final; Canoeing – Spring Qualifying (Live)

8pm: Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying Rounds (Live) Women’s 100m Hurdles Final, Men’s Long Jump Final, Women’s 1500m Round One, Women’s 200m Round One

12:40am: Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France (Live) CNBC

2am: Badminton – Men’s Singles Semifinal; Men’s Handball – Norway vs. France (Live)

8pm: Fencing – Men’s Team Foil Final; Beach Volleyball – Men’s Elimination Round (Live); Men’s Water Polo – Hungary vs. Italy; Field Hockey – Women’s Quarterfinal (Live); Badminton – Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal & Final (Live)

10:30pm: Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Greece (Live) NBCSN

2am: Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Czech Republic

3:30am: Men’s Soccer – Quarterfinal; Field Hockey – Men’s Quarterfinal; Weightlifting – Women’s Final (Live); Fencing – Men’s Team Foil Final (Live); Badminton – Women’s Singles Final (Live); Table Tennis – Elimination Round; Badminton – Men’s Singles Semifinal

2pm: Equestrian – Eventing, Cross Country; Golf – Men’s Final Round; Men’s Handball – Denmark vs. Sweden; Badminton – Women’s Singles Final

6pm: Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA

2am: Tennis (Live) Men’s Singles Final, Women’s Doubles Final, Mixed Doubles Final

7am: Tennis Men’s Singles Final, Women’s Doubles Final, Mixed Doubles Final

7pm: Wrestling Qualifying Rounds & Semifinals Greco Roman 60kg and 130 kg, Women’s Freestyle 76 kg

10pm: Wrestling Qualifying Rounds & Semifinals (Live) Greco Roman 60kg, 77 kg, 97 kg, and 130 kg, Women’s Freestyle 68kg and 76 kg Golf Channel

11:30am: Golf – Men’s Final Round

5pm: Golf – Men’s Final Round Peacock

4am: Gymnastics Event Finals (Live) Men’s Floor Exercise, Women’s Vault, Men’s Pommel Horse, Women’s Uneven Bars, Track & Field (Live)

Men’s High Jump Final, Men’s 100m Semifinals, Women’s 100m Hurdles Semifinals, Women’s Triple Jump Final, Men’s 800m Semifinal, Men’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals, Men’s 100m Final

Summer Under the Stars

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

TCM’s annual August programming favorite returns. This month, the network will again devote each day to movies from a famous — or, in some cases, a perhaps not-as-well-known — actor or actress. Twelve first-timers will be featured in the 2021 installment of SUTS, including Richard Burton (Aug. 2), Abbott and Costello (Aug. 7), Robert Redford (Aug. 18), Eve Arden (Aug. 23), Maurice Chevalier (Aug. 24) and more. It all begins today with a salute to the legendary Bette Davis. Enjoy the Oscar-winning actress in classics like Jezebel (1938), What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962) and many others.

Johnson

Bounce, 8pm

New Series!

“We’re brothers — just different moms … and dads,” says lovelorn photographer Keith Johnson (Philip Smithey) of his three lifelong best buds, all with the same last name. This dramedy, from exec producer Cedric the Entertainer, follows the Atlanta-based quartet, who maintain a Sex and the City charm while navigating relationships and race through bouts of insecurity and frustration. There’s pleasing camaraderie as Keith gets romance advice from his pals (Derrex Brady, Thomas Q. Jones and Deji LaRay). But it’s when Omar’s uncle (D.L. Hughley) invites the guys to a multigenerational poker night that the series truly shows its winning hand. The series kicks off with back-to-back episodes tonight.

Naked and Afraid

Discovery Channel, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The toughest adventure-seekers in the world will leave the comforts of home and be dropped into the wildest survival challenge of their lives in the new season of the survival series. Survivalists will travel across the globe for the ultimate test of human endurance — surviving 21 days without clothes, food or water. This season, all-stars Fernando Calderon and Dani Beauchemin return to a rainforest in Ecuador, where they attempt to hunt for piranha with their bare hands, while a threesome consisting of two men and one woman will risk their lives in order to find food by scaling massive waterfall cliffs down to a beach. And, for the first time, four survivalists from different countries will come together in South Africa for the ultimate international challenge — USA versus the World.

Kevin Can @#$% Himself

AMC, 9pm

Season Finale!

Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek) wraps up her freshman season as lead in this dark dramedy.

War of the Worlds

EPIX, 9pm

Season Finale!

This series that reimagines H.G. Wells’ classic sci-fi novel ends its second season. Gabriel Byrne, Elizabeth McGovern and Daisy Edgar-Jones lead the cast. In the episode, the survivors prepare for a final attack on the aliens that could change the entire course of recent events. With the weight of the world on his shoulders, can Bill (Byrne) step up when humanity’s survival depends on him?

Mystery 101: Deadly History

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm

Original Film!

Amy (Jill Wagner) and Travis (Kristoffer Polaha) travel to New York to investigate when Amy’s uncle goes missing, along with all his research on the “accidental” death 50 years ago of a family heir. Also stars Robin Thomas.

Waking Up to Danger

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

A young mother attempts to pick up the pieces after a horrible accident damages her memory, but she soon begins to suspect that her husband’s indiscretions are what caused her suffering, and her whole family might still be in danger. Stars Donna Benedicto, Erin Kathleen Boyes and Hamza Fouad.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: “Finland’s Midnight Sun”

Nat Geo, 9pm

Season Finale!

Gordon is in Finland to unlock the summer secrets of the land of the midnight sun.

Unforgotten: “Episode 4”

PBS, 9pm

Cassie (Nicola Walker) and Sunny (Sanjeev Bhaskar) discover Walsh (David Schofield) was chased by all four suspects on the night in question.

Wipeout: The Suicide Squad Special

TBS, 9pm

Watch the Suicide Squad and your favorite big balls in TBS’ one-hour crossover episode, featuring the writer/director of the upcoming superhero action adventure film, James Gunn, with cameos from stars Nathan Fillion, Joel Kinnaman, David Dastmalchian and Daniela Melchior, along with Wipeout hosts John Cena, Nicole Byer and Camille Kostek. In support of the premiere of The Suicide Squad on Aug. 6 in theaters and on the HBO Max Ad-Free plan, TBS, TNT and truTV conclude their weekend cross-network event that features programming of fan-favorite squads from iconic films.

Domina: “Happiness”

EPIX, 10pm

Season Finale!

Season 1 of this drama that examines the power struggles of ancient Rome from a female perspective ends tonight. In the season finale, as Livia (Kasia Smutniak) finally approaches her sons about their role in her mission, the truth behind her role in Marcellus’ (Finn Bennett) death threatens to come out and destroy everything when Aprio’s (Pedro Leandro) skeleton is discovered with damning evidence at Baiae.

Professor T: “Mother Love”

PBS, 10pm

Professor T (Ben Miller) is called upon to help investigate the disappearance of a 6-year-old girl.

Black Monday

Showtime, 10pm

Season Finale!

On New Year’s Eve 1989, record producer Mo Monroe (Don Cheadle) reunites with his cohorts — including congressman Blair Pfaff (Andrew Rannells), who survived an assassination attempt only to see multiple people close to him shot dead — to ensure they live to see the ’90s.

Beach Cabana Royale

HGTV, 11pm

Three families get some much-needed help from professional designers to transform their crumbling beach cabanas from broken-down into breathtaking. They have just one day to save the summer in this seaside competition hosted by the one and only Snooki!

Monday, Aug. 2

Monday’s Olympic Coverage NBC

12pm: Equestrian – Eventing, Jumping Finals; Artistic Swimming – Duet Qualifying, Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Greece, Beach Volleyball – Men’s Elimination Round, Diving – Men’s Springboard Qualifying, Gymnastics – Men’s Vault and Men’s Rings Finals

8pm: Beach Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal (Live;) Gymnastics – Women’s Floor Final; Track & Field – Finals, Semifinals & Qualifying Women’s 200m Semifinal (Live), Men’s 400m Semifinal (Live), Women’s 400 Hurdles Semifinal (Live), Men’s Steeplechase Final (Live), Women’s 5000m Final (Live), Women’s 400m Round 1 (Live), Men’s 400 Hurdles Final (Live), Women’s Long Jump Final (Live), Men’s 200m Round 1 (Live); Soccer – Women’s Semifinal

8:30pm (PT): Canoeing – Sprint Finals (Live); Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal (Live)

12:05am: Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal (Live) USA Network

4am: Soccer – Women’s Semifinal (Live); Cycling – Track Finals; Soccer – Women’s Semifinal (Live); Beach Volleyball – Elimination Round (Live); Men’s Water Polo – Spain vs. Croatia (Live); Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying; Handball – Spain vs. China; Women’s Weightlifting – Finals; Wrestling – Finals; Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France; Soccer – Women’s Semifinal

11pm: Men’s Diving – Springboard Semifinal; Water Polo – Women’s Quarterfinal (Live) CNBC

2am: Diving – Men’s Springboard Qualifying (Live); Field Hockey – Women’s Quarterfinal

8pm: Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying Women’s 400m Round 1 (Live), Men’s 400 Hurdles Final (Live), Women’s Long Jump Final (Live), Men’s 200m Round 1 (Live), Men’s 1500m Round 1 (Live), Beach Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal, Canoeing – Sprint Finals NBCSN

2am: Equestrian – Eventing, Cross Country; Beach Volleyball – Elimination Rounds (Live); Fencing – Men’s Team Foil Final; Volleyball – Women, China vs. Turkey; Weightlifting – Women’s Final (Live); Badminton – Men’ Singles Final (Live); Soccer – Women’s Semifinal; Badminton – Women’s Doubles Final; Equestrian – Eventing, Jumping Finals; Field Hockey – Women’s Quarterfinal; Handball – Women, Netherlands vs. Montenegro Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA

5am: Wrestling Finals (Live) Greco-Roman 60kg Final, Greco-Roman 130kg Final, Women’s Freestyle 76kg Final, Greco-Roman 77kg Semifinal, Greco-Roman 97kg Semifinal

9am: Wrestling

10pm: Wrestling Qualifying Rounds (Live) Greco-Roman 67kg, Greco-Roman 77kg, Greco-Roman 87kg, Greco-Roman 97kg, Women’s Freestyle 62kg, Women’s Freestyle 68kg

12:30am: Wrestling Golf Channel

8am: Golf – Men’s First Round Peacock

12:40am: Men’s Basketball – Quarterfinal (Live)

4am: Gymnastics Event Finals (Live) Men’s Rings Final, Women’s Floor Exercise, Men’s Vault, Track & Field (Live), Women’s Pole Vault Qualifying Round, Women’s 200m Semifinals, Women’s Discus Throw Final, Men’s 400m Semifinals, Women’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals, Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final, Women’s 5000m Final

Hinterland

Acorn TV

U.S. Premiere Series!

What Wallander is to Sweden, Hinterland is to Wales: a dark and harrowing detective drama with compelling characters and suspenseful stories. Richard Harrington plays DCI Tom Mathias, a brilliant, brooding loner on the run from his past, while Mali Harries is smart, hard-working DI Mared Rhys, a local girl who knows the land and its people. Together they confront a series of mystifying murders. Filmed on location in the bleakly beautiful coastal town of Aberystwyth. Season 1 is available today, Season 2 drops Aug. 9 and Season 3 drops Aug. 16.

Summer Under the Stars: Richard Burton

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Acclaimed Welsh actor Richard Burton, famous for his baritone, his marriages to fellow superstar Elizabeth Taylor and his commanding screen presence that helped make him one of the biggest and highest-paid box office stars of the 1960s, is spotlighted in Turner Classic Movies’ Summer Under the Stars event for the first time today. You’ll of course enjoy seeing the star in three of the films he made with Taylor — The Sandpiper (1965), The Comedians (1967) and The Taming of the Shrew (1967). The day also features several of his other memorable titles, including the World War II action classic Where Eagles Dare (1968), his Best Actor Oscar-nominated performances in Anne of the Thousand Days (1969) and Equus (1977), and more.

The Bachelorette

ABC, 8pm

One week until the finale! Katie Thurston’s trek to ABC’s altar enters the home stretch as she sorts through her feelings for the remaining men.

Roswell, New Mexico: “Give Me One Reason”

The CW, 8pm

Jones (Nathan Parsons) fills Michael (Michael Vlamis) and Isobel (Lily Cowles) in on bits from the past as they look for a way to save Max’s (Nathan Parsons) life. Meanwhile, Maria (Heather Hemmens) goes to extremes to try and stop a murder, and in order to move forward in her research, Liz (Jeanine Mason) will have to face her past.

When Sharks Attack

Nat Geo Wild, 8pm

Starting tonight and over the next few weeks, Nat Geo Wild will air encores of SharkFest 2021 specials that first aired last month on Nat Geo. In this special, the world’s beaches quickly turn deadly in this terror-filled deep-sea saga when sharks descend, shocking the local community and sending scientists reeling. What causes these spikes in activity, and how can they be prevented?

Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump

HBO, 9pm

New Series!

This six-part, half-hour documentary series pulls back the curtain on life at a privately owned TV station in the small desert town of Pahrump, Nevada, revealing a colorful cast of characters in front of and behind the cameras.

The Celebrity Dating Game

ABC, 10pm

In this new episode, actor and comedian David Koechner spills that he asks many questions on a first date and is looking for kindness in a woman. David asks the contestants to describe themselves in one sound while Michael Bolton performs a witty rendition of “To Make You Feel My Love.” Meanwhile, Rashad Jennings, NFL running back and winner of Dancing With the Stars Season 24, describes his ideal woman as goofy enough to laugh at herself. Rashad reveals he is studying to be a therapist and asks the woman to give relationship advice. Michael Bolton sings “Fly Me to the Moon” to help the women guess Rashad’s identity.

The Beast Must Die

AMC, 10pm

Methodical Frances (Cush Jumbo) decides exactly how she will murder rich George Rattery (Jared Harris), who she believes killed her 6-year-old son in a hit-and-run, while Detective Strangeways (Billy Howle) closes in on the case from the right side of the law.

Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth

Nat Geo Wild, 10pm

This one-hour SharkFest special follows actor Chris Hemsworth as he uncovers the science of shark behavior and learns how humans and the ocean’s top predator can safely coexist. His journey begins in his own backyard, the East Coast of Australia, to better understand different species of sharks while also exploring new ways to help avoid shark-human encounters. The special features top shark experts, including renowned diver, ocean photographer and filmmaker Valerie Taylor. The 85-year-old Taylor takes Hemsworth for a dive, where he experiences firsthand her awe of nurse sharks and more.

POV: “Pier Kids”

PBS, 10pm

Follow the Black, homeless queer and trans youth who call New York City’s Christopher Street Pier their home.

My True Crime Story

VH1, 10pm

New Series!

This new eight-episode true-crime series, narrated by Remy Ma, features first-person stories of real people mixed up in headline-grabbing crimes. Each episode features ordinary people with good intentions who engage in scandalous criminal activities and ultimately find redemption. Told by the people who lived through these life-changing misadventures, these thrilling stories include cases of international smuggling, million-dollar jewelry heists, bank robbery and drug trafficking.

One Day at a Time

FETV, 2:30am

Six months before his introduction as Luke Skywalker, Mark Hamill played Harvey Schneider, the super’s (Pat Harrington Jr.) larcenous nephew. (No sign of Aunt Beru.)

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Tuesday’s Olympic Coverage NBC

12pm: Equestrian – Jumping Qualifying; Cycling – Track Finals; Water Polo – Women’s Quarterfinal; Sport Climbing – Men’s Qualifying; Gymnastics – Men’s Parallel Bars Final; Basketball – Men’s Quarterfinal

8pm: Diving – Men’s Springboard Final; Track & Field – Finals, Semifinals & Qualifying Men’s 110 Hurdles Round 1, Men’s 200m Semifinals, Women’s 800m Final, Women’s 200m Final, Men’s 110 Hurdles Semifinals (Live), Women’s 400 Hurdles Final (Live), Gymnastics – Men’s Horizontal Bar Final, Gymnastics – Women’s Balance Beam Final

8:30pm (PT): Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying

12:05am: Skateboarding – Women’s Park Final; Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal (Live) USA Network

2am: Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinals; Basketball – Men’s Quarterfinals

8am: Basketball – Men’s Quarterfinal (Live)

9:50am: Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal (Live); Sport Climbing – Men’s Qualifying; Soccer – Men’s Semifinal; Table Tennis – Women’s Team Semifinal; Weightlifting – Men’s Final; Boxing – Finals; Wrestling – Finals; Handball – Men’s Quarterfinal; Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal

8pm: Track & Field – Finals and Semifinals Women’s 400 Hurdles Final (Live), Men’s 110 Hurdles Semifinals (Live), Decathlon (Live), Heptathlon (Live), Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal

12:30am: Basketball – Women’s Quarterfinal (Live) CNBC

2am: Diving – Men’s Springboard Final (Live); Handball – Men’s Quarterfinal

8pm: Beach Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal (Live); Skateboarding – Women’s Park Qualifying (Live); Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying; Canoeing – Sprint Quarterfinals (Live); Skateboarding – Women’s Park Final (Live); Water Polo – Men’s Quarterfinal (Live) NBCSN

2am: Beach Volleyball – Women’s Elimination Round; Beach Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal

4am: Soccer – Men’s Semifinal (Live); Cycling – Track Finals;

Soccer – Men’s Semifinal (Live); Beach Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal (Live); Beach Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal; Water Polo – Women’s Quarterfinal; Canoeing – Sprint Finals; Field Hockey – Men’s Semifinal; Artistic Swimming – Duet Qualifying; Equestrian – Jumping Qualifying; Water Polo – Women’s Quarterfinal; Swimming – Women’s Marathon (Live)

8pm: Water Polo – Women’s Quarterfinal; Soccer – Men’s Semifinal; Basketball – Men’s Quarterfinal; Soccer – Men’s Semifinal Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA

5am: Wrestling Finals (Live) Greco-Roman 77kg Final, Greco-Roman 97kg Final, Women’s Freestyle 68kg Final, Greco-Roman 67kg Semifinals, Greco-Roman 87kg Semifinals, Women’s Freestyle 62kg Semifinals

9am: Wrestling

10pm: Wrestling Qualifying Rounds (Live) Greco-Roman 67kg Final, Greco-Roman 87kg Final, Women’s Freestyle 57kg, Women’s Freestyle 62kg Final, Men’s Freestyle 57kg, Men’s Freestyle 86kg

12:30am: Wrestling Golf Channel

6:30pm: Golf – Women’s First Round (Live) Peacock

4am: Gymnastics Event Finals (Live) Men’s Parallel Bars, Women’s Balance Beam, Men’s Horizontal Bar; Track & Field (Live) Men’s 110m Hurdles Round 1, Men’s Shot Put Qualifying Round, Men’s Pole Vault Final, Men’s 5000m Round 1, Women’s Hammer Throw Final, Men’s 200m Semifinals, Women’s 800m Final, Women’s 200m Final

Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified

Netflix

New Series!

This docuseries is said to feature the most recent information and proof exposing the most top-secret government projects that handled contacts with — and coverups of — extraterrestrial presence on Earth.

Summer Under the Stars: Kim Novak

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Legendary, beloved actress Marilyn Pauline “Kim” Novak is celebrated with today’s Summer Under the Stars lineup on Turner Classic Movies. The schedule offers a nice mix of lesser-known works like the 1954 film noir Pushover, featuring Novak in her first credited role, some of her all-time classics, including Vertigo (1958) and Bell, Book and Candle (1958), and everything in between. The day will also feature an encore presentation of the 2013 special Live From the TCM Classic Film Festival: Kim Novak, in which host Robert Osborne sat down with the actress for an interview.

Supernatural

TNT, 12pm

A girls’-school musical based on a novel about monster hunters Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) offers a delightful love letter to SPN fandom.

Breaking News in Yuba County

EPIX, 8pm

Allison Janney astonishes (per usual) as a love-deprived wife who finds a bizarre silver lining when her husband expires after she catches him — on her birthday — in the act with his mistress. Like a lesser Coen brothers effort, part dark farce and part kooky crime drama, the 2021 film pokes fun at our dangerous fascination with a good human-interest story. Often too broad, Yuba has its pluses, primarily a very capable top-tier cast (such as Regina Hall and a perfect Juliette Lewis) led by mad housewife Janney.

Orca vs. Great White

Nat Geo Wild, 10pm

Off the coast of South Africa in 2017, orcas began hunting and killing great white sharks. This SharkFest special chronicles how researchers in New Zealand are setting out to discover if it could happen again. Diving with several shark populations along New Zealand’s southern coast, they investigate this murder mystery and seek answers to a burning question: Have their local orcas developed a taste for great white sharks?

Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail: “What Happens in Branchwater”

TBS, 10:30pm

The wagon train stops in the sinful town of Branchwater, luring Ezekiel (Daniel Radcliffe) into a night of debauchery and temptation. Meanwhile, Benny (Steve Buscemi) finds his favorite saloon has transformed into an inauthentic tourist trap.

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Wednesday’s Olympic Coverage NBC

12pm: Equestrian – Individual Jumping Final; Artistic Swimming – Duet Final; Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying; Sport Climbing – Women’s Qualifying; Beach Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal; Skateboarding – Women’s Park Final; Diving – Women’s Platform Qualifying

8pm: Beach Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal (Live); Track & Field – Finals, Semifinals and Qualifying Women’s 4×100 Relay Qualifying (Live), Women’s Steeplechase Final, Men’s 800m Final, Men’s 200m Final, Women’s 400m Semifinals, Women’s 1500m Semifinals, Men’s 4×100 Relay Qualifying (Live), Men’s Triple Jump Final (Live), Men’s Shot Put Final (Live), Men’s 110 Hurdles Final (Live), Diving – Women’s Platform Semifinal (Live)

8:30pm (PT): Beach Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal

12:05am: Volleyball – Men’s Semifinal (Live) USA Network

2am: Basketball – Women’s Quarterfinals (Live); Diving – Women’s Platform Qualifying (Live); Artistic Swimming – Duet Final (Live)

10am: Sport Climbing – Women’s Qualifying; Cycling – Track Finals; Table Tennis – Team Semifinal; Handball – Women’s Quarterfinal; Weightlifting – Men’s Final; Wrestling – Finals; Boxing – Finals and Semifinals; Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal; Basketball – Women’s Quarterfinal

8pm: Track & Field – Finals (Live) Men’s 110 Hurdles Final, Men’s Shot Put Final, Men’s Triple Jump Final, Heptathlon, Decathlon CNBC

2am: Beach Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal; Handball – Women’s Quarterfinal

8pm: Skateboarding – Men’s Park Qualifying (Live); Skateboarding – Men’s Park Qualifying; Diving – Women’s Platform Semifinal (Live); Canoeing – Sprint Finals (Live); Skateboarding – Men’s Park Final (Live); Canoeing – Sprint Finals; Field Hockey – Men’s Bronze Medal NBCSN

2am: Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal; Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinals (Live); Equestrian – Individual Jumping Final (Live); Beach Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinals; Field Hockey – Women’s Semifinal; Water Polo – Men’s Quarterfinal; Baseball – Semifinal; Swimming – Men’s Marathon (Live)

8pm: Water Polo – Men’s Quarterfinal; Beach Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal; Basketball – Women’s Quarterfinal; Equestrian – Individual Jumping Final Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA

5am: Wrestling Finals (Live) Greco-Roman 67kg Final, Greco-Roman 87kg Final, Women’s Freestyle 62g Final, Men’s Freestyle 57kg Semifinals, Men’s Freestyle 86kg Semifinals, Women’s Freestyle 57kg Semifinals

9am: Wrestling

10pm: Wrestling Qualifying Rounds (Live) Women’s Freestyle 53kg, Women’s Freestyle 57kg, Men’s Freestyle 57kg, Men’s Freestyle 74kg, Men’s Freestyle 86kg, Men’s Freestyle 125kg

12:30am: Wrestling Golf Channel

9:30am: Golf – Women’s First Round

6:30pm: Golf – Women’s Second Round (Live) Peacock

12:15am: Men’s Basketball – Semifinal (Live)

6am: Track & Field (Live) Men’s Decathlon High Jump, Women’s 1500m Semifinals, Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put, Women’s 400m Semifinals, Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final and Victory Ceremony, Men’s Hammer Throw Final, Women’s Heptathlon 200m, Men’s 800m Final, Men’s Decathlon 400m, Men’s 200m Final

Marvel Studios Legends: “Peggy Carter”/“The Avengers Initiative”/“The Ravagers”

Disney+

New Episodes!

Ahead of Marvel Studios’ new animated series What If…?, which debuts Aug. 11, get reintroduced to some favorite characters and elements of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that will be featured in the alternate-history series in new Legends episodes focusing on Peggy Carter from the Captain America films, the Avengers Initiative from the Avengers films and the Ravagers from the Guardians of the Galaxy films.

Walt Disney Animation Studios Short Circuit Experimental Films

Disney+

Season Premiere!

Short Circuit is an experimental program where anyone at Walt Disney Animation Studios can pitch an idea and potentially be selected to create an original, innovative short film with the support of the studio and their fellow artists. The goal is to take risks, surface new and diverse storytelling voices, and experiment with new technical innovation in the filmmaking process. This month, enjoy the latest batch of films to come out of this program.

Car Masters: Rust to Riches

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The gang at Gotham Garage returns for a third season of restoring and flipping an eclectic collection of cars.

Summer Under the Stars: Louis Armstrong

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Iconic trumpeter and singer Louis Armstrong gets his first daylong celebration during Turner Classic Movies’ Summer Under the Stars on what would have been his 120th birthday (he was born in New Orleans on Aug. 4, 1901). In many of these films, “Satchmo” offers a commanding presence just showing up as himself, whether in a romantic musical comedy like High Society (1956) or in a straight-up concert film like Jazz on a Summer’s Day (1959), which features the musician and a host of other legends in highlights from the 1958 Newport Jazz Festival. There are also some movies in which Armstrong acts as a character, notably in the 1966 Sammy Davis Jr.-led musical drama A Man Called Adam, which Armstrong made five years before his passing. Among many other titles, the day will also include the network premiere of the 1989 documentary Satchmo: The Life of Louis Armstrong, which originally aired as part of PBS’ American Masters series.

Good Times

getTV, 10am

Relive the emotional 1977 four-parter about child abuse that introduced Janet Jackson as Penny on the hit sitcom.

Olympics: Wrestling

USA Network, 10am

Within the gripping drama of the wrestling finals is one big subplot: the attempt of Cuba’s Mijaín López Núñez to make history as the first four-time gold medalist in Greco-Roman wrestling’s super heavyweight division (290 lbs.), breaking the tie with legendary “Russian Bear” Aleksandr Karelin.

Music’s Greatest Mysteries

AXS TV, 8pm

Tonight, the docuseries deconstructs an infamous 1979 promotion at Chicago’s Comiskey Park. Did Disco Demolition Night — where vinyl from the Bee Gees and other “offenders” was blown up … and a riot ensued — bring down the whole genre?

Expedition Unknown

Discovery Channel, 8pm

Explorer Josh Gates tracks infamous hijacker D.B. Cooper, who disappeared in 1971 after leaping from a 727 with $200,000 in ransom money. Among the finds: a suspect who confessed to being the high-altitude criminal.

Over Australia

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

New Series!

In “Arid Heat,” soar over and into Australia’s Great Divide and explore the diverse habitats and inhabitants of this mountain range. Explore the Great Divide’s towering cliffs, snow-capped peaks, primordial forests, and wildly diverse creatures. Discover the story of the Great Dividing Range, captured through breathtaking aerial footage and intimate examinations. Get up close with the Great Divide’s creatures and witness their remarkable adaptations over millions of years.

Breaking Bland

HGTV, 9pm

New Series!

This Charleston, South Carolina-based series introduces designer Mary Welch Stasik, who in each episode will break any design boundary and encourage clients to eschew traditional looks to create a truly personalized space.

The Croc That Ate Jaws

Nat Geo Wild, 10pm

From mysterious severed heads and ambush attacks to mob hunts and standoffs, this SharkFest special explores what happens when two of the deadliest predators on the planet go head-to-head.

My Feet Are Killing Me

TLC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Dr. Ebonie, Dr. Brad and Dr. Sarah are back to treat exceptional foot maladies, including a condition so rare that only eight people in the world have ever been diagnosed with it. In these new episodes, the doctors perform transformational work on patients with everything from literal horns to bark-like growths on their feet.

Thursday, Aug. 5

Thursday’s Olympic Coverage NBC

12pm: Canoeing – Sprint Finals; Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal; Sport Climbing – Men’s Final; Cycling – Track Finals; Track & Field – Women’s Heptathlon; Basketball – Men’s Semifinal

8pm: Skateboarding – Men’s Park Final; Diving – Women’s Platform Final; Track & Field, Men’s 400m – Final, Decathlon, Heptathlon, Men’s 1500m – Semifinal; Beach Volleyball – Women’s Final (Live)

11:30pm (PT): Soccer – Women’s Final (Live)

12:05am: Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying; Basketball – Women’s Semifinal (Live) USA Network

2am: Diving – Women’s Platform Final (Live); Beach Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal; Soccer – Women’s Bronze Medal (Live)

6am: Cycling – Track Finals; Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal (Live); Volleyball – Men’s Semifinal (Live)

10am: Beach Volleyball – Men’s Semifinals; Table Tennis – Women’s Team Final; Karate – Finals; Boxing – Finals & Semifinals

4pm: Wrestling – Finals; Sport Climbing – Men’s Final; Basketball – Men’s Semifinal; Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal

8pm: Cycling – Track Finals; Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying (Live)

10pm: Soccer – Women’s Final (Live); Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal (Live) CNBC

2am: Field Hockey – Men’s Bronze Medal; Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal (Live)

8pm: Table Tennis – Women’s Team Final; Beach Volleyball – Women’s Bronze Medal (Live); Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Qualifying (Live)

12:15am: Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying; Field Hockey – Women’s Bronze Medal NBCSN

2am: Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal; Track & Field – Men’s 20km Walk (Live); Skateboarding – Men’s Park Final; Handball – Men’s Semifinal

7am: Basketball – Men’s Semifinal (Live)

9am: Table Tennis – Women’s Team Bronze Medal; Handball – Men’s Semifinal

12pm: Field Hockey – Men’s Final; Baseball – Semifinal

4:30pm: Track & Field – Men’s 50 km Walk (Live)

8:30pm: Beach Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal; Soccer – Women’s Bronze Medal; Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal

11pm: Basketball – Men’s Semifinal; Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA

2am: Wrestling – Competition

5:15am: Wrestling – Finals (Live)

9am: Wrestling – Competition

10pm: Wrestling – Finals (Live); Wrestling – Competition Golf Channel

7am: Golf – Women’s Second Round

6:30pm: Golf – Women’s Third Round (Live) Peacock

6am: Track & Field (Live) Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw, Women’s Pole Vault Final, Women’s 4x400m Relay Round 1, Men’s 1500m Semifinals, Men’s 400m Final, Women’s Heptathlon 800m, Men’s Decathlon 1500m

Lil Duval: Living My Best Life

ALLBLK

Building off of his wildly successful 2018 single “Smile (Living My Best Life),” Lil Duval employs his special brand of humor as he takes an intimate and hilarious look at life, sex, relationships, and the world in his first stand-up special. Filmed before a star-studded, live audience in Atlanta, the hourlong special also features appearances from actress Bresha Webb (Marlon), comedians Gary “G Thang” Johnson and Navaris “Navv” Greene, and social media star Pretty Vee.

Furry Friends Forever: Elmo Gets a Puppy

HBO Max

There will be a new resident on 123 Sesame Street when the beloved kids education series returns with new episodes this fall — Tango, Elmo’s adopted puppy. This half-hour animated special from Sesame Workshop introduces the dog and shows how she made her way to Sesame Street. In the special, Elmo and Grover discover a sweet, stray puppy — whom they quickly name Tango — and embark on an adventure throughout the neighborhood with friends Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby and Oscar the Grouch. Together, they search for the local pet adoption fair in the hopes of finding her a “forever home.” Sesame Workshop says that the introduction of Tango — who will be a mainstay in future Sesame Street content — allows for consistent modeling of safe behavior and age-appropriate help with a pet. In the special and beyond, Elmo and his friends will show preschoolers how to meet a new animal, gently play with and brush a pet, teach new tricks, give baths and, most especially, show love and affection for their furry friends.

The Suicide Squad

HBO Max

Feature Film Exclusive!

This delightfully fun DC follow-up finds the squad back together with a King Shark (Sylvester Stallone). The government sends these most dangerous supervillains on a jungle search-and-destroy mission with plenty of rules for the newbies to abide by. The film stars Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, John Cena as Peacemaker, Idris Elba as Bloodsport and Joel Kinnaman as Rich Flag. The Suicide Squad is also in theaters today; it will be available to stream on HBO Max’s Ad-Free plan for 31 days.

Hart to Heart

Peacock

New Series!

Actor/comedian Kevin Hart hosts this hourlong talk show in which he invites A-list talent to sit back, have a glass of wine and engage in an unfiltered conversation. From award-winning musicians to top actors, the guests on the show will represent Hart’s range of interests and influences, and he assures viewers that no topic is off limits. New episodes of Hart to Heart will drop in batches on Thursdays, starting with the first three episodes today. Guests will be announced each week ahead of the drop (the first week’s guest list had not been announced at presstime).

Teddy

Shudder

Original Film!

Twenty-something Teddy lives in a foster home and works as a temp in a massage parlor as a scorching hot summer begins. Teddy ends up scratched by a beast in the woods — the wolf that angry local farmers have been hunting for months — and as weeks go by, animal impulses soon start to overcome the young man.

Summer Under the Stars: Margaret Rutherford

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Dame Margaret Rutherford, the Oscar-winning British actress whose career encompassed stage, films and television from the 1920s-60s, gets her first Summer Under the Stars celebration on Turner Classic Movies today. You’ll see her in her Oscar-winning role (for Best Supporting Actress) in the 1963 drama The V.I.P.s; in her beloved appearances as Agatha Christie’s sleuth Miss Marple in Murder, She Said (1961), Murder at the Gallop (1963), Murder Most Foul (1964) and Murder Ahoy! (1964); in comedies like Blithe Spirit (1945) and The Importance of Being Earnest (1952); and more.

Major League Baseball: Atlanta at St. Louis

ESPN, 8pm Live

Freddie Freeman and the Atlanta Braves are at Busch Stadium in St. Louis for a Thursday night clash with Nolan Arenado and the Cardinals.

NFL Preseason Football: Hall of Fame Game: Pittsburgh vs. Dallas

FOX, 8pm Live

The 2021 NFL preseason — shortened to three weeks — kicks off tonight in Canton, Ohio, as the Pittsburgh Steelers face the Dallas Cowboys in the Hall of Fame Game on FOX.

Deadly Mom Retreat

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Jules has been struggling to move on from her divorce but jumps at the chance for some R&R with her new friend, Marissa, when invited on a singles’ retreat. Plus, Jules is attracted to single dad Zack, who is also attending the retreat. But almost immediately upon arriving, Jules has a series of near fatal “accidents” that all seem to involve fellow retreat attendee Georgia. Jules must fight back if she ever hopes to start fresh. Stars Lara Amersey, Christina Cox, Chris Violette, Tanya Clarke, Rebecca Lamarche, Jon Welch and Sophie Cook.

grown-ish

Freeform, 8pm

A serious turn: Following a police shooting of an unarmed Black man, Doug (Diggy Simmons) and new Hawkins Hall freshman Kiela (Daniella Perkins) clash over whether her scheme to use his party to raise awareness is the best idea.

Top Chef Amateurs

Bravo, 9pm

Host Gail Simmons puts two more home cooks to the test — the blind taste test, that is — to see if they can ID ingredients without actually seeing them. Then Chef alums Eric Adjepong and Jen Carroll help the cooks make something yummy with those mystery components.

Underground Marvels

Science Channel, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Throughout this season, historians, engineers and experts reveal more underground structures that seem to defy human imagination, from Southwest England to Moldova and beyond. Whether exploring decades-old mines fraught with danger or investigating impossibly complex underground tunnel systems, the series leaves no cavern, tunnel, bunker or mystery unturned.

Brat Loves Judy

WE tv, 9pm

New Series!

This new series brings audiences a never-before-seen look into the world of veteran hip-hop artist and two-time Grammy Award nominee Da Brat and her girlfriend, Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, multimillionaire business owner and CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, as they navigate their new relationship — from building a new home together and growing their budding careers to couples therapy, dealing with meddling loved ones and a surprise proposal.

World’s Most Dangerous Shark?

Nat Geo Wild, 10pm

The great white has a reputation for being the scariest shark in the sea, but legendary underwater explorer Jacques Cousteau called the oceanic whitetip “the most dangerous of all sharks.” In this SharkFest special, two teams of experts dive deep into the world of the oceanic whitetip to reveal what makes this species a top contender for the title of “world’s most dangerous shark.”

Abandoned: Expedition Shipwreck

Science Channel, 10pm

New Series!

In this series, experts follow investigations around the world that reveal the most epic, infamous and notorious shipwrecks from throughout history. From wartime disasters to commercial ship collisions, this series exposes the many volatile risks at sea and how they’ve shaped regulations and technological advancements, and also pieces together disasters from history to reveal what really happened and why. Following intel from maritime archaeologists, along with data from sonar mapping and CGI reenactments, Abandoned: Expedition Shipwreck looks to uncover new details about some of the most infamous wrecks from history.

Impractical Jokers

truTV, 10pm

The four jokers — Joe, Sal, Q and Murr — are in for a rude awakening when the buddies (some of whom are married) learn what it’s like to date in the digital age.

Friday, Aug. 6

Friday’s Olympic Coverage NBC

12pm: Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying; Equestrian – Jumping Qualifying; Artistic Swimming – Team Qualifying

1:45pm: Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Qualifying; Sport Climbing – Women’s Final; Soccer – Women’s Final (Report); Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal

8pm: Track & Field – Women’s Marathon (Live); Diving – Men’s Platform Qualifying; Track & Field Men’s 4x100m – Final, Women’s 4x100m – Final, Women’s 1500m – Final, Women’s 400m – Final, Men’s 5000m – Final

10:30pm: Basketball – Men’s Final (Live)

1:05am: Beach Volleyball – Men’s Final USA Network

2am: Diving – Men’s Platform Qualifying (Live); Handball – Women’s Semifinal (Live); Cycling – Track Finals

6am: Field Hockey – Women’s Final (Live); Artistic Swimming – Team Qualifying; Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal (Live)

10am: Basketball – Women’s Semifinal, Handball – Women’s Semifinal, Cycling – Track Finals

2:45pm: Wrestling – Finals; Boxing – Final & Semifinals; Karate – Finals; Sport Climbing – Women’s Final

6pm: Track & Field – Women’s Marathon (Live)

9pm: Diving – Men’s Platform Semifinal (Live); Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Qualifying (Live); Canoeing – Sprint Finals

12:30am: Volleyball – Men’s Bronze Medal (Live) CNBC

2am: Cycling – Track Finals; Water Polo – Men’s Semifinal (Live)

8pm: Cycling – Track Finals; Handball – Women’s Semifinal; Beach Volleyball – Men’s Bronze Medal (Live); Modern Pentathlon – Women’s Final; Beach Volleyball – Men’s Final (Live)

11:30pm: Baseball – Bronze Medal (Live) NBCSN

2am: Volleyball – Men’s Semifinal

3:30am: Track & Field – Women’s 20km Walk (Live); Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Qualifying

7am: Soccer – Men’s Bronze Medal (Live); Soccer – Women’s Final

11am: Water Polo – Men’s Semifinal; Table Tennis – Men’s Team Bronze Medal & Final; Equestrian – Jumping Qualifying

4:15pm: Basketball – Women’s Semifinal; Soccer – Women’s Final;

8pm: Beach Volleyball – Women’s Final; Basketball – Women’s Semifinal; Water Polo – Men’s Semifinal

11:30pm: Soccer – Women’s Final; Handball – Women’s Semifinal Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA

2am: Wrestling – Competition

5:15am: Wrestling – Finals (Live)

9am: Wrestling – Competition Golf Channel

6:30pm: Golf – Women’s Final Round Peacock

6am: Track & Field (Live) Men’s 4x400m Relay Round 1; Women’s Javelin Throw Final, Men’s 5000m Final, Women’s 400m Final, Women’s 1500m Final, Women’s 4x400m Relay Final, Men’s 4x100m Relay Final

10:30pm: Men’s Basketball – Final (Live)

Making the Cut

Amazon Prime Video

Season Finale!

The second season winner of Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn’s fashion design competition series is determined.

Val

Amazon Prime Video

For over 40 years, Val Kilmer, one of Hollywood’s most mercurial and/or misunderstood actors, has been documenting his own life and craft through film and video. He has amassed thousands of hours of footage, from 16mm home movies made with his brothers, to time spent in iconic roles for blockbuster movies like Top Gun, The Doors, Tombstone and Batman Forever. This raw, wildly original and unflinching documentary reveals a life lived to extremes and a heart-filled, sometimes hilarious look at what it means to be an artist and a complex man.

Mr. Corman

Apple TV+

New Series!

Joseph Gordon-Levitt created, directed and stars in this 10-episode dramedy described as “darkly funny, oddly beautiful and deeply heartfelt.” The series follows the days and nights of Josh Corman (Gordon-Levitt), an artist at heart but not by trade. A career in music hasn’t panned out, and he teaches fifth grade at a public school in the San Fernando Valley. His ex-fiancée Megan has moved out, and his high school buddy Victor (Arturo Castro) has moved in. He knows he has a lot to be thankful for, but finds himself struggling nevertheless through anxiety, loneliness and a sneaking suspicion that he sucks as a person. Mr. Corman looks to speak for the contemporary generation of 30-somethings — rich with good intentions, poor with student loans and yearning to become real grownups sometime before they die. Debra Winger, Bobby Hall (aka Logic), Alexander Jo, Juno Temple, Jamie Chung, Shannon Woodward and Hector Hernandez also star. The first two episodes drop today; subsequent new episodes are available on Fridays.

Physical

Apple TV+

Season Finale!

The dark comedy starring Rose Byrne as a frustrated ’80s housewife who finds release through the world of aerobics concludes its first season.

For the Love of Kitchens

Magnolia Network on discovery+

New Series!

This series follows the exceptionally skilled artisans at deVOL, an English design company, who design and craft beautiful kitchens. The first two episodes are available today.

Ranch to Table

Magnolia Network on discovery+

Seventh-generation cattle rancher and entrepreneur Elizabeth Poett runs her family’s 14,000-acre ranch while crafting regional dishes using her own fresh ingredients.

The Mysterious Benedict Society

Disney+

Season Finale!

Check out the final first season installment of this series based on the young-adult bestseller by Trenton Lee Stewart. It follows a group of orphans placed undercover at a boarding school known as The Institute who must foil a nefarious plot with global ramifications while creating a new sort of family along the way.

Madagascar: A Little Wild

Hulu & Peacock

Season Premiere!

In Season 4 of this animated series based on the hit feature film, fearless pals Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria are back with even bigger adventures in their concrete jungle of New York City. Melman loses his first tooth, Gloria plans a flashy production for a shy hermit crab with a secret talent and a snowstorm hits the city, blocking zookeeper Kate from the habitat.

Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary

IMDb TV

New Series!

This five-part docuseries follows country music superstar Luke Bryan as he experiences the ups, downs, triumphs and tragedies along the road to unprecedented success. Through original home videos, interviews and incredibly personal footage, viewers will get a backstage pass to Bryan’s life. “The devotion and support of my fans are the reason I have made it this far in my career,” Bryan says. “Life can be tough, and the past 15 months have been very difficult for everyone. I hope in sharing this raw look into my life that it may be an encouragement to others. Through the heartaches, triumphs can come.”

Summer Under the Stars: Robert Mitchum

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Robert Mitchum, one of the most memorable stars of Hollywood’s golden age, and who maintained a strong screen presence even well into the “New Hollywood” era, would have turned 104 today (he was born Aug. 6, 1917; he passed away in 1997 at age 79). So it is fitting that he gets his celebration during Turner Classic Movies’ Summer Under the Stars event all day long. The lineup includes plenty of the films noir for which Mitchum is well remembered, including the classic Out of the Past (1947), along with The Big Steal (1949), which reunited Mitchum with his Out of the Past costar Jane Greer; Angel Face (1952); Macao (1952); the 1975 neo-noir Farewell, My Lovely; and others. You’ll also see Mitchum in other genres of movies, like the romantic comedy Johnny Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1944); the adventure film Rampage (1963); the Western The Way West (1967); and more.

Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends

Disney Channel & Disney Junior, 9am

New Series!

This animated show is the first full-length Marvel series for preschoolers. It follows the adventures of Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales as the young heroes team up with Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Black Panther to defeat foes like Rhino, Doc Ock and Green Goblin, learning that teamwork is the best way to save the day. The series kicks off with two 25-minute episodes, each consisting of two stories.

Death She Wrote

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Lila, a famous author, hires Mary, a personal assistant, to work out of her home. Little does Lila know that Mary is actually a deranged fan intent on taking over this author’s life. Over time, Mary manages to convince Lila that she is losing her mind, until Lila finds herself trapped in her own home under Mary’s controlling “care.” Mary even assumes Lila’s identity behind the scenes, taking over everything from writing to corresponding with her agent, and eventually plans to murder her the same way that Lila plans to murder a main character in her upcoming book. Stars Samora Smallwood and Paula Brancati.

Ancient Aliens: “The Mystery of Mount Shasta”

History, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Mount Shasta in Northern California has been a hotspot of UFO activity for decades and the site of many unusual disappearances, Bigfoot sightings and accounts of paranormal activity dating back centuries. Native American tribes in the area warn that no one should attempt to ascend the mountain’s peak. Is it possible that Mount Shasta is a place of unusual power as they attest?

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog

Nat Geo, 9pm

In tonight’s back-to-back episodes, the famed dog whisperer teaches owners techniques to regain control of their pack, soothe separation anxiety, ease overprotective instincts and stop a puppy from eating trash on walks. It’s a dachshund. Good luck!

Icon: Music Through the Lens: “On the Cover”

PBS, 9pm

Music magazines played a pivotal role in elevating music photography to iconic status, providing a visual context for some of the world’s greatest bands and their music. This episode explores the legacy of the early covers of Rolling Stone, Creem, NME, Mojo and Q. Journalists, musicians and publicists discuss the enduring appeal and importance of the printed page, with music photographers who shot many of the most iconic front covers telling some touching, scandalous and never-heard-before stories about these images.

Shark Attack Investigation: The Paige Winter Story

Nat Geo Wild, 10pm

Paige Winter was only 17 years old when she lost a leg and a portion of her hand to a shark. In this SharkFest special, experts unpack the details of Paige’s attack to determine what kind of shark is responsible and what can be done, if anything, to prevent this from happening again. Despite all Paige has lived through, this inspirational teen remains an advocate for sharks and, with the guidance of professionals, takes brave steps to overcome her greatest fears.

Classic Albums: “Pink Floyd — Dark Side of the Moon”

PBS, 10pm

All four band members tell the story behind one of the greatest rock albums ever made, Pink Floyd’s 1973 masterpiece The Dark Side of the Moon. The iconic album broke records at the time when it sold more than 30 million copies and spent 740 weeks on the U.S. charts.

Saturday, Aug. 7

Saturday’s Olympic Coverage NBC

8am: Volleyball – Men’s Final (Live)

10:15am: Handball – Men’s Final; Water Polo – Women’s Final; Golf – Women’s Final Round

1:30pm: Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Final; Artistic Swimming – Team Final; Equestrian – Jumping Final; Canoeing – Sprint Finals; Beach Volleyball – Men’s Final

8pm: Track & Field – Men’s Marathon (Live); Water Polo – Women’s Final; Track & Field Women’s High Jump – Final, Women’s 10,000m – Final, Men’s Javelin – Final, Men’s 1500m – Final, Women’s 4x400m – Final, Men’s 4x400m – Final; Diving – Men’s Platform Final

10:30pm: Basketball – Women’s Final (Live)

1:30am: Volleyball – Women’s Final (Live) USA Network

2am: Volleyball – Men’s Bronze Medal (Live); Diving – Men’s Platform Final (Live); Water Polo – Women’s Final (Live)

5am: Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Final; Basketball – Men’s Bronze Medal (Live); Basketball – Men’s Ceremony (Live)

9:30am: Baseball – Final

12:30pm: Handball – Men’s Final; Volleyball – Men’s Final; Karate – Finals; Wrestling – Finals; Boxing – Finals

6pm: Track & Field – Men’s Marathon (Live); Volleyball – Women’s Bronze Medal (Live); Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Final (Live)

11:30pm: Cycling – Track Finals; Volleyball – Women’s Final (Live) CNBC

2am: Water Polo – Women’s Bronze Medal; Basketball – Women’s Bronze Medal (Live)

8pm: Soccer – Men’s Final; Handball – Women’s Bronze Medal (Live); Modern Pentathlon – Men’s Final

12:30am: Water Polo – Men’s Bronze Medal (Live); Boxing – Finals (Live) NBCSN

2am: Handball – Women’s Semifinal; Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal

5am: Handball – Men’s Bronze Medal; Cycling – Track Final

7:30am: Soccer – Men’s Final (Live)

10am: Canoeing – Sprint Finals; Artistic Swimming – Team Final

11:30am: Equestrian – Jumping Final; Modern Pentathlon – Men’s Final; Golf – Women’s Final Round

3:30pm: Track & Field – Women’s Marathon; Basketball – Men’s Final

8pm: Handball – Men’s Final; Water Polo – Women’s Final; Volleyball – Men’s Final

12:30am: Beach Volleyball – Men’s Final; Basketball – Men’s Final Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA

5:45am: Wrestling – Finals (Live)

9am: Wrestling – Competition Golf Channel

6:30am: Golf – Women’s Final Round Peacock

6am: Track & Field (Live) Women’s High Jump Final, Women’s 10000m Final, Men’s Javelin Throw Final, Men’s 1500m Final, Women’s 4x400m Relay Final, Men’s 4x400m Relay Final

Summer Under the Stars: Abbott and Costello

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

The legendary comedy team of Bud Abbott and Lou Costello — whose humor successfully transitioned from burlesque and radio to films and television — finally make their debuts as part of Turner Classic Movies’ Summer Under the Stars with a day of laugh-riot movies. The lineup includes everything from their first starring roles in 1941’s Buck Privates, to other favorite early films like Ride ’Em Cowboy (1942) and Lost in a Harem (1944), to their encounters with famous Universal monsters, as in the uproarious Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948), and plenty more classics.

Major League Baseball

FS1, beginning at 4pm Live

A Saturday MLB twin bill on FS1 has an NL East rivalry game between the N.Y. Mets and the Phillies in Philadelphia and an NL West matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks at the San Diego Padres.

Eden: Untamed Planet: “Luangwa: The Emerald Valley”

BBC America & AMC, 8pm

The new episode “Luangwa: The Emerald Valley” explores the rolling grasslands in the Luangwa Valley at the very end of East Africa’s Great Rift.

The 27-Hour Day

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

An entrepreneur (Autumn Reeser) takes a necessary break from developing her wellness brand empire and discovers that the work-life balance she needs won’t be easy. Will a new romance and relaxing retreat change her life forever? Also stars Andrew Walker.

Vacation House Rules: “Winter Oasis”

HGTV, 8pm

Siblings Mark and Sherri love their family lakefront home, but they want to create some additional income during the winter months. Contractor Scott McGillvray and Designer Debra Salmoni give this four-season home a full facelift, ideal for a winter vacation getaway.

Destination Fear: “Fort Knox”

Travel Channel, 9pm

The team is left with less-than-warm feelings for Dakota when he hatches a chilling plan to communicate with the dead at an abandoned fort in Prospect, Maine. Things get even more heated when a ghostly caretaker threatens to throw them all out into the cold.