Tuesday, July 27: Olympic Women’s Gymnastics Team Gold Medal Finals on NBC

Tuesday, July 27

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

NBC, 8pm

NBC’s primetime Olympic coverage from Tokyo features the women’s gymnastics team gold-medal final. Also, live coverage of the swimming finals in women’s 200m freestyle, men’s 200m butterfly, women’s 200m individual medley, women’s 1500m freestyle and men’s 4x200m freestyle in Swimming.

Tuesday’s Olympic Coverage NBC

12pm: Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Final; Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round; Cycling – Women’s Mountain Bike;

3×3 Basketball – Quarterfinal; Swimming – Qualifying Heats; Diving – Women’s Synchronized Platform Final; Swimming – Qualifying Heats

8pm: Gymnastics – Women’s Team Final; Swimming – Finals (Live) Women’s 200m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Butterfly, Women’s 200m Individual Medley, Women’s 1500m Freestyle, Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay

9pm (PT): Slalom Canoeing – Qualifying (Live)

12:35am: Cycling – Women’s Team Trial; Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary (Live) USA Network

2am: Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria (Live); Cycling – Women’s Mountain Bike (Live); Swimming – Qualifying Heats (Live); 3×3 Basketball – Quarterfinals (Live)

4am: Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Australia (Live)

10am: Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Australia

12pm: Women’s Soccer – Canada vs. Great Britain

2pm: Rugby – Men’s Quarterfinal; Weightlifting – Women’s Finals; Judo – Finals; Taekwondo – Finals; Boxing – Elimination Rounds; Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria

6pm: Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Australia

8pm: Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (Live); Table Tennis – Women’s Quarterfinal (Live); Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Tunisia (Live); Rugby – Men’s Semifinals; Archery – Individual Eliminations; Slalom Canoeing – Qualifying (Live) CNBC

2am: Diving – Women’s Synchronized Platform Final (Live); Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Final (Live); 3×3 Basketball

8pm: Rowing – Finals and Semifinals (Live); Cycling – Women’s Time Trial (Live); Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round; Cycling – Men’s Time Trial (Live) NBCSN

2am: Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (Live); Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria; Rugby – Men’s Quarterfinal (Live); 3×3 Basketball

7am: Softball – Final (Live)

9:30am: Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (Live); Women’s Handball – France vs. Spain; Archery – Individual Eliminations; Badminton – Qualifying Rounds; Equestrian – Team Dressage Final; Fencing – Women’s Team Epee Final; Softball – Final; Table Tennis – Elimination Rounds; Surfing – Semifinals; Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. China

8pm: Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria; Softball – Final; Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Australia; Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. China Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA

2am: Tennis (Live) Men’s Singles, Second Round; Women’s Singles, Third Round; Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Quarterfinals

7am: Tennis Men’s Singles, Second Round; Women’s Singles, Third Round; Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Quarterfinals

10pm: Tennis (Live) Men’s Singles, Third Round; Women’s Singles and Doubles, Quarterfinals; Men’s Doubles, Semifinals; Mixed, First Round Peacock

6am: Women’s Gymnastics Team Final (Live)

Citizen P.I.

discovery+

New Series!

This series showcases the colorful personalities behind the amateur sleuths who have played major roles in cracking real unsolved cases.

Chicago Fire: “Purgatory”

ion, 8pm

Tuesdays are heating up, thanks to ion’s weekly 16-episode marathon of the NBC drama. Today’s top pick: an emotional hour from 2017 that tears apart the Firehouse 51 family. A superior’s vendetta against Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker) finds 51’s bravest transferred to other stations, including one that unhappy Mouch (Christian Stolte) dubs “Purgatory.” Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) returns to her former house, led by a sexist bully, while left-behind lieutenants Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Severide (Taylor Kinney) cope with hapless new teams. But fear not. At a multi-engine hotel blaze, our heroes reunite to demonstrate their teamwork is simply irreplaceable.

The Haves and the Have Nots: “Final Cast Reunion”

OWN, 8pm

In this first of a two-part special, the beloved cast is coming together one final time in front of a live audience to relive all of the greatest moments, iconic scenes and tumultuous relationships of OWN’s beloved No. 1 drama series. The special features Tika Sumpter (Candace Young), Angela Robinson (Veronica Harrington), Crystal Fox (Hanna Young), Renée Lawless (Kathryn Cryer), Tyler Lepley (Benny Young), Peter Parros (David Harrington), Gavin Houston (Jeffrey Harrington) and Aaron O’Connell (Wyatt Cryer). The special is hosted by television personality Egypt Sherrod.

In Their Own Words: “Chuck Berry”

PBS, 8pm

Take a riveting ride on the Chuck Berry train, exploring the life of the man behind the music. By blending “hillbilly” music with R&B and writing impactful lyrics, Berry birthed a renaissance in popular music that we now call rock ’n’ roll.

BUtterfield 8

TCM, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Elizabeth Taylor gives a Best Actress Oscar-winning performance alongside Laurence Harvey in this 1960 drama directed by Daniel Mann and based on John O’Hara’s novel. Taylor’s character, social butterfly and model Gloria Wandrous, falls in love with the married Weston Liggett (Harvey) after a night out that turns into a chaotic love story with disastrous repercussions. The impressive cast also includes Kay Medford, Betty Field, Mildred Dunnock and Jeffrey Lynn.

The Real Housewives of New York City

Bravo, 9pm

The ladies are planning a joint birthday party for Sonja and Ramona. That is, if they survive an eventful recording session for Lu’s new holiday single!

American Masters: “Buddy Guy: The Blues Chase the Blues Away”

PBS, 9pm

Dive into the career of legendary blues guitarist Buddy Guy, a pioneer of Chicago’s West Side sound who was a major influence on rock titans like Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton. This 90-minute installment of the biographical documentary series includes new performances and interviews with John Mayer, Carlos Santana and more.

Wednesday, July 28

Wednesday’s Olympic Coverage NBC

12pm: Rowing – Finals; Cycling – Individual Time Trials; Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round; Swimming – Qualifying Heats

3pm: Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Iran

8pm: Gymnastics – Men’s Individual All-Around; Diving – Men’s Synchronized Springboard Final; Swimming – Finals (Live) Men’s 800m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Breaststroke, Women’s 200m Butterfly, Men’s 100m Freestyle, Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay

9pm (PT): Table Tennis – Women’s Semifinal

12:35am: 3×3 Basketball – Finals; Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round; Cycling – BMX Racing Quarterfinals USA Network

2am: Diving – Men’s Synchronized Springboard Final; Slalom Canoeing – Qualifying (Live); 3×3 Basketball – Women’s Semifinal (Live); Rugby – Men’s Bronze Medal and Final (Live); 3×3 Basketball – Men’s Semifinal; Swimming – Qualifying Heats (Live); 3×3 Basketball – Finals (Live); Men’s Volleyball – Brazil vs. Russian Olympic Committee (Live); Surfing – Finals; Slalom Canoeing – Men’s Qualifying

12pm: Archery – Individual Eliminations; Table Tennis – Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals & Semifinal; Rowing – Finals; Fencing – Men’s Team Sabre Finals; Judo – Finals; Weightlifting – Men’s Final; Boxing – Elimination Rounds; 3×3 Basketball – Finals; Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Tunisia; Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary

8pm: Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round (Live); Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round (Live); Table Tennis – Women’s Semifinal (Live); Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Italy (Live) CNBC

2am: Cycling – Men’s Individual Time Trial (Live)

8pm: Rowing – Finals (Live); Cycling – BMX Racing Quarterfinals (Live); Fencing – Women’s Team Foil Quarterfinals; Archery – Individual Eliminations; Fencing – Women’s Team Foil Semifinals (Live) NBCSN

2am: Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. China; Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round

4am: Men’s Soccer – Germany vs. Ivory Coast (Live); Men’s Soccer – Romania vs. New Zealand (Live)

6:30am: Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Qualifying

7:30am: Men’s Soccer – France vs. Japan (Live)

9:30am: Men’s Soccer – Spain vs. Argentina

11:30am: Men’s Basketball – Australia vs. Italy

1:30pm: Men’s Handball – France vs. Germany; Badminton – Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals; Equestrian – Dressage Individual Final; Women’s Water Polo – China vs. Japan; Rugby – Men’s Bronze Medal and Final

8pm: 3×3 Basketball – Finals; Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Tunisia; Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary; Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Iran; Rugby – Men’s Bronze Medal and Final Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA

2am: Tennis (Live) Men’s Singles, Third Round; Women’s Singles and Doubles, Quarterfinals; Men’s Doubles, Semifinals; Mixed, First Round

7am: Tennis Men’s Singles, Third Round; Women’s Singles and Doubles, Quarterfinals; Men’s Doubles, Semifinals; Mixed, First Round

10pm: Tennis (Live) Men’s Singles and Mixed, Quarterfinals; Women’s Singles and Doubles, Semifinals Golf Channel

6:30pm: Golf – Men’s First Round (Live) Peacock

12:40am: Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Iran (Live)

6am: Men’s Gymnastics All Around (Live)

Chip ’N’ Dale: Park Life

Disney+

New Series!

Disney’s beloved chipmunks — nervous worrier Chip and laid-back dreamer Dale — are back in this animated series that finds the two tiny troublemakers trying to live the good life in a big city park while having giant-sized, sky-high adventures. In their perpetual pursuit of acorns, these ultimate underdogs are joined by Pluto, Butch and other iconic Disney characters as they face down bullies great and small. The 36 seven-minute episodes combine classic-style cartoon comedy with contemporary storytelling.

3rd Rock From the Sun: “Sensitive Dick”

Cozi TV, 7:30pm

Alien professor Dr. Dick Solomon (the incomparable John Lithgow) fails sensitivity training — hilariously! — in this 1997 episode.

Dogs With Extraordinary Jobs: “The Scent Detectives”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Season Finale!

Marvel at “scent detectives,” including Australian cattle dog Dio, who sniffs out orca scat in the Puget Sound to help scientists understand the species’ decline.

Special Theme: From Hollywood to the Heartland: “The Heartland”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies concludes its monthlong Wednesday night tour across small-town and rural America with an evening of dramatic films whose sometimes bleak realism shows the less-idyllic, if not outright darker, side of the heartland. First is Some Came Running (1958), a tale set in the late ’40s about a troubled veteran (Frank Sinatra) who returns to his Midwestern hometown to deal with family secrets and small-town scandals. Dean Martin, Best Actress Oscar nominee Shirley MacLaine, Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee Arthur Kennedy and Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee Martha Hyer costar. Next, Peter Bogdanovich’s road comedy/drama Paper Moon (1973), shot in black and white, takes place in Kansas and Missouri during the Great Depression. Real-life father and daughter Ryan and Tatum O’Neal star as a bible salesman and the orphan girl with whom he teams to form a money-making con team. Tatum O’Neal, at age 10, won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar, making her the youngest winner in a competitive category in Oscar history. Costar Madeline Kahn was also nominated in that category. Bogdanovich also directed, as well as cowrote, tonight’s next feature: The Last Picture Show (1971). Set in the early 1950s, the Best Picture Oscar-nominated film follows a group of high schoolers in a small Texas town that is slowly dying, both culturally and economically. Bogdanovich received a Best Director Oscar nomination for his masterfully rendered drama, and also shared, with Larry McMurtry, an Oscar nomination for the screenplay, which is based on McMurtry’s novel. The stellar cast boasts a top-notch mix of then-newer stars as well as classic character actors, including: Jeff Bridges (Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee), Timothy Bottoms, Cloris Leachman (Best Supporting Actress Oscar winner), Cybill Shepherd, Ben Johnson (Best Supporting Actor Oscar winner), Ellen Burstyn (Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee), Eileen Brennan, Clu Gulager and Randy Quaid. Next, it’s back to the heartland during the Great Depression in the Best Picture Oscar-nominated Bonnie and Clyde (1967), starring Best Actor and Actress Oscar nominees Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway as the infamous outlaws who embark on a robbery and murder spree across the Southwest in the early ’30s. The landmark film, considered one of the first of the “New Hollywood” era, earned seven other Oscar nominations, including Best Director (Arthur Penn) and Best Supporting Actor (Gene Hackman and Michael J. Pollard). Estelle Parsons won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. The evening concludes with another film about a male and female criminal pair with Terrence Malick’s atmospheric Badlands (1973). Loosely based on the real-life murder spree of Charles Starkweather and his girlfriend, the film stars Martin Sheen and Sissy Spacek as young lovers on the run across the Great Plains. — Jeff Pfeiffer

The $100,000 Pyramid

ABC, 9pm

This week’s celebrity guests are Saturday Night Live alums Ana Gasteyer and Rachel Dratch followed by Impractical Jokers Joe Gatto and James Murray.

Family Karma: “One Last Proposal”

Bravo, 9pm

Season Finale!

Vishal plans an epic week of surprises to get the ring back on Richa’s finger, but first, their mums must meet up to settle old scores; meanwhile, Anisha considers a life away from home, and the Aunties try to “out party” the kids.

Match Game

ABC, 10pm

Season Finale!

In the final episode this season, Horatio Sanz, Marilu Henner, Michael Colter, Ali Wentworth, Justin Long and Drea de Matteo compete.

Dave: “The Burds”

FXX, 10pm

Who knew spending time with the parents could be so revelatory? Certainly not aspiring rapper Dave (Lil Dicky), who pays his mom and dad (Gina Hecht and David Paymer) a visit after facing a setback in the comedy’s second season.

Younger: “The Last Unicorn”

TV Land, 10pm

Book editor Liza (Sutton Foster) attends a 1920s-themed costume party as a flapper, dances to a number from Thoroughly Modern Millie (which Foster won a Tony for on Broadway) and meets an eligible bachelor. Is he the bee’s knees, or another romantic disappointment?

Thursday, July 29

Thursday’s Olympic Coverage NBC

12pm: Rowing – Finals; Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Italy; Cycling – BMX Racing Quarterfinals; Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Final; Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Turkey; Swimming – Qualifying Heats

8pm: Gymnastics – Women’s All-Around; Swimming – Finals (Live) Women’s 200m Breaststroke, Men’s 200m Backstroke, Women’s 100m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Individual Medley; Swimming – Women’s 200m Backstroke Semifinals; Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds (Live) Women’s 800m, Men’s 400m Hurdles, Women’s 100m

8:30pm (PT): Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round

12:05am: Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds; Cycling – BMX Racing Finals USA Network

2am: Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Italy (Live); Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Final (Live)

Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round (Live); Swimming – Qualifying Heats (Live); Archery – Individual Eliminations; Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Turkey (Live); Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round

12:30pm: Table Tennis – Men’s Semifinals; Fencing – Women’s Team Foil Final; Shooting – Women’s Trap Final; Judo – Finals; Boxing – Elimination Rounds; Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Final

6pm: Men’s Basketball – Spain vs. Argentina

8pm: Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds (Live); Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round; Archery – Women’s Elimination Round

12:40am: Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Japan (Live) CNBC

2am: Fencing – Women’s Team Foil Semifinal (Live); Table Tennis – Men’s Semifinals (Live); Men’s Water Polo – Croatia vs. Montenegro

8pm: Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Brazil (Live); Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (Live); Rowing – Finals (Live); Women’s Rugby – U.S. vs. Australia (Live); Cycling – BMX Racing Finals (Live); Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Brazil (Live); Badminton – Women’s Singles Quarterfinal; Gymnastics – Women’s Trampoline Final (Live) NBCSN

2am: Rugby – Men’s Bronze Medal and Final; Soccer – Men’s Qualifying Round; Men’s Beach Volleyball; Badminton – Elimination Round; Fencing – Women’s Team Foil Bronze Medal and Final (Live)

8:10am: Men’s Basketball – Spain vs. Argentina (Live)

10am: Table Tennis – Women’s Singles Final; Women’s Handball – Montenegro vs. Norway; Badminton – Elimination Rounds; Archery – Individual Eliminations; Women’s Handball – Sweden vs. France; Rowing – Finals; Women’s Volleyball – China vs. Russian Olympic Committee; Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round

8pm: Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Italy; Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Turkey; Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round; Women’s Handball – Montenegro vs. Norway; Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA

2am: Tennis (Live) Men’s Singles and Mixed, Quarterfinals; Women’s Singles and Doubles, Semifinals

7am: Tennis Men’s Singles and Mixed, Quarterfinals; Women’s Singles and Doubles, Semifinals

11pm: Tennis (Live) Men’s Singles and Mixed, Semifinals; Men’s Doubles, Final Golf Channel

11:30am: Golf – Men’s First Round

6:30pm: Golf – Men’s Second Round (Live) Peacock

6am: Women’s Gymnastics All Around (Live)

The Wine Show

Acorn TV, AMC+ & Sundance Now

Season Premiere!

In the third season of this U.K. series that, as its title implies, explores the world of wine, Dominic West (The Affair) joins James Purefoy (The Following) to taste wines at the beautiful HQ in the Douro Valley; Matthew Goode (A Discovery of Witches) and Purefoy learn about the Portuguese Age of Discoveries in Lisbon; Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason, The Americans) takes wine expert Joe Fattorini for lunch at a Jewish restaurant in New York; and Fattorini and fellow expert Amelia Singer lead a wine tour in Madeira. Seasons 1 and 2 are also currently available to stream.

FBoy Island

HBO Max

New Series!

In this reality dating show, three women move to a tropical island where they’re joined by 24 men — 12 self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” looking for love, and 12 self-proclaimed “FBoys,” there to compete for cold, hard cash. Hosted by hit comedian and actress Nikki Glaser, this is a social experiment that asks the age-old question: Can FBoys truly reform or do Nice Guys always finish last?

Jellystone!

HBO Max

New Series!

Yogi Bear, Cindy Bear, Boo-Boo, Huckleberry Hound, Jabberjaw, Top Cat and other favorite Hanna-Barbera cartoon characters are back in this all-new animated series set in the charming titular town where these beloved figures live, work and play together. “I grew up watching tons of Hanna-Barbera cartoons,” says showrunner C.H. Greenblatt (Chowder), “and have a deep love for these characters. … We hope longtime fans appreciate our take on this world, and we’re excited that parents get to introduce and enjoy their favorite Hanna-Barbera characters with their kids.”

Resort to Love

Netflix

Original Film!

In this romantic comedy that features singer-songwriter Alicia Keys as a producer, aspiring pop star Erica (Christina Milian) ends up as the entertainment at her ex-fiancéʼs wedding after reluctantly taking a gig at a luxurious Mauritius island resort while in the wake of a music career meltdown. She tries to keep their past relationship a secret from his bride-to-be, Beverly, but Erica rediscovers her feelings for her ex, Jason (Jay Pharaoh), despite his brother Caleb’s (Sinqua Walls) attempts to keep them from falling back in love.

Behind the Music

Paramount+

New Series!

The groundbreaking music documentary series is back, with several new episodes as well as previous installments that have been remastered and updated for today’s audiences. Episodes will be available Thursdays, and the series launches today with two episodes, featuring Ricky Martin and LL Cool J.

Why Women Kill

Paramount+

Season Finale!

Season 2 of creator Marc Cherry’s (Desperate Housewives, Devious Maids) dark comedy/drama anthology series concludes. The current season has been set in 1949, with a cast including Allison Tolman, Nick Frost and Lana Parrilla.

2021 NBA Draft

ABC, 8pm Live

The first round of the 2021 NBA Draft airs live tonight from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Top prospects include Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham, USC’s Evan Mobley, Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs and the G League’s Jalen Green.

Star of the Month: Elvis: “Smooth Talker”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Try not to be all shook up, but tonight is TCM’s last evening of its Thursday night July salute to the films of Elvis Presley. Things end on a strong note, though, with five movies, beginning with 1965’s Tickle Me. The musical comedy stars the King as a rodeo star, and features — for the only time in his movie career — a soundtrack with no new Elvis material, but rather a recycling of earlier album cuts. Next, Presley stars as the sexiest crop-dusting pilot you’ll ever see in It Happened at the World’s Fair (1963), a musical filmed at Seattle’s 1962 Century 21 Exposition. After that, in 1969’s The Trouble With Girls, Elvis stars in his second-to-last film acting role as the manager of a late-1920s musical troupe. Then, Presley gets in on the beach movie trend of the early ’60s with Girl Happy (1965), a musical romantic comedy costarring Shelley Fabares and introducing the hit tune “Puppet on a String.” Very early the next morning, TCM says farewell to the King for this month with This Is Elvis (1981), a documentary of Elvis’ life released just a little over three years after his 1977 passing. The film interestingly, if not always successfully, combines archival footage with voice-overs narrating the words of the legend and others, along with reenactments of pivotal points in Presley’s life. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Dark Side of the 90s: “TV for Teens”

Vice, 10pm

The docuseries looks at the rise of Teen TV — and growing up fast — with the help of Beverly Hills, 90210 costars Jason Priestley and Gabrielle Carteris and Party of Five’s Scott Wolf.

Friday, July 30

Friday’s Olympic Coverage NBC

12pm: Rowing – Women’s and Men’s Finals; Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee; Cycling – BMX Racing Finals; Diving – Women’s Springboard Qualifying; Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round; Swimming – Qualifying Heats

8pm: Track & Field – Women’s 400m Hurdles Round One (Live); Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (Live); Track & Field – Mixed 4x400m Relay Semifinals; Swimming – Finals (Live) Men’s 100m Butterfly, Women’s 200m Backstroke, Women’s 800m Freestyle, Mixed 4×100 Medley; Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds Men’s 800m Round One, Women’s 100m Hurdles Round One, Men’s 100m Prelims

8:30pm (PT) Archery – Men’s Individual Round of 16

12:05am: Triathlon – Mixed Relay; Cycling – BMX Freestyle Qualifying USA Network

2am: Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Japan (Live); Diving – Women’s Springboard Qualifying (Live); Table Tennis – Men’s Singles Final; Women’s Rugby – Quarterfinals; Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Brazil

4:30am: Women’s Rugby – Quarterfinals (Live)

6am: Swimming – Qualifying Heats (Live)

2pm: Canoeing – Men’s Slalom Final; Archery – Women’s Individual Final; Archery – Men’s Individual Round of 16; Judo – Finals; Boxing – Quarterfinals; Table Tennis – Men’s Singles Final; Cycling – BMX Freestyle Qualifying (Live); Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round

6:30pm: Triathlon – Mixed Relay (Live)

8pm: Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds (Live) Women’s 400m Hurdles, Men’s 800m, Women’s 100m Hurdles

1am: Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary (Live) CNBC

2am: Gymnastics – Women’s Trampoline Final (Live); Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee (Live); Archery – Women’s Individual Final (Live)

8pm: Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (Live); Cycling – Women’s BMX Freestyle Qualifying (Live); Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee (Live); Rugby – Women’s Semifinals; Fencing – Women’s Team Sabre, Semifinals (Live); Gymnastics – Men’s Trampoline Final (Live) NBCSN

2am: Baseball – U.S. vs. Israel; Men’s Handball – France vs. Spain; Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal; Women’s Volleyball – China vs. Russian Olympic Committee (Live)

4am: Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal TBD (Live)

6am: Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal TBD (Live)

8am: Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal TBD (Live)

9am: Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (Live)

10am: Men’s Volleyball – France vs. Russian Olympic Committee (Live)

2pm: Badminton – Mixed Doubles Final; Equestrian – Eventing, Dressage; Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Japan; Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal; Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round; Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee; Women’s Rugby – Semifinals Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA

2am: Tennis (Live) Men’s Doubles Final, Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal, Men’s Singles Semifinals, Mixed Doubles Semifinals,

7am: Tennis Men’s Doubles Final, Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal, Men’s Singles Semifinals, Mixed Doubles Semifinals

11pm: Tennis (Live) Women’s Singles Final, Men’s Singles Bronze Medal, Women’s Singles Bronze Medal, Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal, Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Golf Channel

11:30am: Golf – Men’s Second Round

6:30pm: Golf – Men’s Third Round (Live) Peacock

6am: Track & Field (Live) Women’s 5000m Round 1, Women’s Triple Jump Qualifying Round, Women’s Shot Put Qualifying Round, Mixed 4x400m Relay Round 1, Men’s 10000m Final

The Pursuit of Love

Amazon Prime Video

New Series!

This limited series (all three episodes drop today) is a romantic comedy/drama about love, friendship and choice that was produced by the BBC and is set in Europe between the two world wars. The story follows the adventures (and misadventures) of the charismatic and fearless Linda Radlett (Lily James) and her best friend and cousin Fanny Logan (Emily Beecham). Consumed by a desire for love and marriage, the two women are on the hunt for the ideal husband. Their friendship is put to the test as Fanny settles for a steady life and Linda decides to follow her heart to increasingly wild and outrageous places. As social and political divisions split the nation, their diverging choices raise personal questions that remain intensely relevant today — questions about freedom, about love and sex, and about the mystery of the human heart. The series is written and directed by costar Emily Mortimer. The cast also includes Dominic West, Dolly Wells, Andrew Scott and Beattie Edmondson.

Watch the Sound With Mark Ronson

Apple TV+

New Series!

Renowned DJ and Oscar-, Golden Globe- and Grammy-winning artist and producer Mark Ronson hosts this six-episode docuseries that examines sound creation and the revolutionary technology that has shaped music as we know it. Each episode follows Ronson as he uncovers the untold stories behind music creation and the lengths producers and creators are willing to go to find the perfect sound. He explores music’s intersection with artistry and technology in candid conversations with top music names including Paul McCartney, Questlove, King Princess, Dave Grohl, Adrock and Mike D from Beastie Boys, Charli XCX and more.

Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts

Disney+

New Series!

Good Morning America and ABC News co-anchor Robin Roberts hosts and executive produces this four-episode series featuring intimate roundtable conversations with female celebrities from all walks of life. In each episode, Roberts sits down with three famous women who share experiences that are both personal and moving. As the title suggests, the guests often “turn the tables” and interview Roberts and each other in heartfelt and often humorous conversations. Guests include Debbie Allen, Sofia Carson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jenna Dewan, Sheila E., Melissa Etheridge, Mickey Guyton, Betsey Johnson, Billie Jean King, Tig Notaro, Raven-Symoné and Josie Totah. LeBron James is also an executive producer of the series.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: “Second Chances”

Disney+

Season Finale!

In the Season 2 finale, while the Wildcats head to Salt Lake Slices to digest the excitement of opening night — and a pizza or two — Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders) continues to experience tunnel vision over the Menkie Awards. Meanwhile, Mr. Mazzara (Mark St. Cyr) shows his softer side; Ricky (Joshua Bassett) reevaluates a party crasher; Gina (Sofia Wylie) speaks her truth; and Nini (Olivia Rodrigo) makes a life-altering call.

Jungle Cruise

Disney+

Feature Film Exclusive!

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt star in this adventure-filled thrill ride down the Amazon inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride. Intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton (Blunt) travels from London to the Amazon jungle and enlists wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff’s (Johnson) questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila — his ramshackle but charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities and the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest.

The Last Mercenary

Netflix

Original Film!

This action comedy follows Richard Brumère (Jean-Claude Van Damme), a former French secret service special agent turned mercenary, who is back in the saddle as the immunity he was granted 25 years earlier for his son Archibald is lifted. A mob operation threatens Archibaldʼs life, and to save him, Richard will have to reach out to his old contacts and join forces with a bunch of reckless youngsters from the projects and an offbeat bureaucrat — but mostly find the courage to let Archibald know heʼs his father.

Outer Banks

Netflix

Season Premiere!

This coming-of-age drama that follows a tight-knit group of local teens (the “Pogues”) in the beach vacation destination of the Outer Banks of North Carolina returns for Season 2. After their near-death escape, John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) are on the run — and in over their heads — in the Bahamas. New friends also bring new foes as they’re back on the trail of the gold, while the stakes for Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss) and JJ (Rudy Pankow) rapidly escalate at home. The $400 million is still in the game, but will the uncovering of a new-found secret reunite the group for a fresh mission?

Burden of Truth: “River City”

The CW, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Joanna Chang (Kristin Kreuk) has taken on the case of Helen Graham (guest star Pamela Matthews), a local farm owner whose land is standing firmly in the way of the Oro North mining project. With the tide of opinion turning against them, Joanna arranges for an improved offer, but — after many sleepless nights with her new baby — she makes a crucial error that changes the case, leading to shocking consequences.

Gold Rush: Winter’s Fortune

Discovery Channel, 8pm; also streaming on discovery+

New Series!

This latest spinoff of Discovery’s No. 1-rated show, Gold Rush, takes viewers inside the high-stakes gambles of the gold-mining offseason for the first time ever. The series follows Gold Rush fan favorites — including Tony Beets, Rick Ness, Dave Turin, Fred Lewis and Dustin Hurt — as they go about their winter prospecting, purchasing and permitting in preparation for hitting their ambitious season goals. While the miners wait for the spring thaw, they have a golden opportunity. Will they make the necessary preparations to ensure they have their most successful season ever? Or will they come up empty-handed?

Back on the Record With Bob Costas

HBO, 11pm

New Series!

It’s fitting that the beloved broadcaster’s return to HBO comes as the Olympic Games pop into the schedule. As with his two previous stints on the network — which won a total of seven Sports Emmys — Costas talks to top athletes, past and present, and tackles controversial issues of the day.

My Lottery Dream Home: “Scratch Offs: King and Queen of M’Orlando”

HGTV, 8pm

David Bromstad helps lucky newlyweds find their dream home in Orlando, Florida. After winning a million dollars on their anniversary, they want a two-story house where they can feel like royalty overlooking the neighborhood.

Friday Night Neo-Noir

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s lineup of film noir titles not made in the genre’s heyday of the 1940s and ’50s, but in the ensuing decades, features three titles from the 1980s. First up is Ridley Scott’s iconic and influential combo of sci fi and noir, Blade Runner (1982), making its TCM premiere. Set in a future dystopian Los Angeles, the film stars Harrison Ford as a burnt-out ex-cop who is called out of retirement to track down and eliminate a team of humanoid androids that have escaped back to Earth from an outer space mining colony. During his search, he discovers disturbing secrets about the future plans of the androids’ manufacturer. Rutger Hauer, Sean Young and Edward James Olmos costar in the film, whose stunning art direction-set decoration and visual effects were nominated for Oscars. (Note: There have been several versions of Blade Runner since its initial release, and the one TCM is airing tonight is the 117-minute version shown in select theaters in 2007 and billed as The Final Cut. It’s the only version over which Scott had complete artistic control, and the one that he considers the definitive incarnation of his vision.) Up next is cowriter/director Neil Jordan’s 1986 British crime drama Mona Lisa, starring Best Actor Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner Bob Hoskins as a small-time crook just released from prison who finds trouble when he gets entangled in the dangerous life of a high-class call girl (Cathy Tyson). Robbie Coltrane and Michael Caine also star. Finally, and also making its network premiere, is Tequila Sunrise (1988), written and directed by Oscar-winning Chinatown scribe Robert Towne. In the crime drama, a Los Angeles restaurateur (Michelle Pfeiffer) becomes involved in a romantic triangle with two old friends: one a police officer (Kurt Russell) and the other an ex-drug dealer (Mel Gibson). — Jeff Pfeiffer

Dino Hunters

Discovery Channel, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The dino-hunting cowboys are back and ready to dig up more prehistoric treasure across the Wild West. In the badlands of Wyoming and Montana, and the high deserts of New Mexico, the hunt is on not only for dinosaur fossils, but for buyers, as well. In Season 2, cowboys and ranchers continue scouring the West for the rarest and most valuable prehistoric fossils and remains — from discovering a trove of mammoth tusks to a field of Triceratops bones to prepping a nearly complete T-Rex skull — in order to entice buyers, make a profit and, ultimately, keep their way of life alive.

One Week to Sell

HGTV, 9pm

New Series!

In back-to-back episodes, this new series follows interior designer and home stager Taylor Spellman as she transforms unsold homes into red hot properties. Aided by Kate Dickens, her right-hand woman and friend of more than 30 years, Taylor creates personalized design plans for lagging listings, making them market ready with high-end style on a small budget. Taylor meets with the real estate agent to identify areas that are a turn off to potential buyers and, in just a few short days, implements beautiful, practical and creative solutions that turn the house into a desirable dream home.

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog

Nat Geo & Nat Geo Wild, 9pm

New Series!

Dog behavior expert Cesar Millan is back in this new series that opens the gates to Millan’s famed Dog Psychology Center, his California ranch retreat for dogs. Here he transforms canines — and families — one case at a time. Back-to-back episodes will air each Friday, and they will be available to stream on Disney+ each Wednesday following their linear premieres.

Icon: Music Through the Lens: “On the Record”

PBS, 9pm

The photography of record sleeves from jazz and early rock ’n’ roll is analyzed and explored, from the Beatles and Pink Floyd to the highly stylized and conceptual imagery on albums by Blur and Dizzee Rascal. Themes of nostalgia, resonance and association run through the superb stories of classic album covers by the Jam, Lou Reed, Thin Lizzy, Bruce Springsteen, Iggy Pop, Joy Division, and Crosby, Stills & Nash. Highlights include Lynn Goldsmith on Patti Smith’s Horses, Jonathan Mannion on Jay-Z and DMX, and Elliott Landy on Bob Dylan’s Nashville Skyline.

Ghost Adventures: “Airfield of Evil”

Travel Channel, 9pm

In this two-hour network premiere, Zak and the crew investigate intense paranormal activity at Freakling Bros. Trilogy of Terror, an infamous haunted attraction in Las Vegas. They then visit the March Field Air Museum, where employees have felt spirits move through their bodies.

Classic Albums: “Fleetwood Mac — Rumours”

PBS, 10pm

Tonight, this British Behind the Music-style series revisits the making of Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 monster Rumours, with a specially recorded version of Christine McVie’s “Songbird.”

Saturday, July 31

Saturday’s Olympic Coverage NBC

8am: Archery – Men’s Final; Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary; Rugby – Women’s Final; Cycling – BMX Freestyle Qualifying; Gymnastics – Men’s Trampoline Final; Tennis – Women’s Singles Final; Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round; Golf – Men’s Third Round Report; Diving – Women’s Springboard Semifinal

2pm: Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee

4pm: Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Czech Republic

8pm: Beach Volleyball – Women’s Elimination Round (Live); Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds; Swimming – Finals (Live) Men’s and Women’s 50m Freestyle, Men’s 1500m Freestyle, Men’s and Women’s 4x100m Medleys; Track & Field – Finals, Mixed 4×400 Relay Final, Women’s 100m Final

8:30pm (PT): Fencing – Men’s Team Foil, Quarterfinal

12am: Beach Volleyball – Men’s Elimination Round (Live); Cycling – BMX Freestyle Finals; Men’s Swimming 1500m Freestyle Final USA Network

2am: Diving – Women’s Springboard Semifinal (Live); Women’s Handball – Russian Olympic Committee vs. France

4:30am: Women’s Rugby – Final and Bronze Medal (Live)

5:30pm: Men’s Soccer – Quarterfinal (Live)

7am: Men’s Soccer – Quarterfinal (Live); Women’s Volleyball – China vs. Italy (Live)

10:30am: Men’s Basketball – Australia vs. Germany;

Women’s Volleyball – Serbia vs. Brazil; Women’s Rugby – Final and Bronze Medal; Judo – Team Final; Boxing – Semifinals; Weightlifting – Finals; Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary; Men’s Soccer – Quarterfinal; Men’s Water Polo – Croatia vs. Serbia; Fencing – Men’s Team Foil, Quarterfinal; Women’s Basketball – Canada vs. Spain; Fencing – Men’s Team Foil, Semifinal (Live)

8:10pm: Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying Round (Live) Women’s Shotput Final, Men’s 400m Qualifying Round, Women’s Steeplechase Qualifying Round CNBC

2am: Gymnastics – Men’s Trampoline Final (Live); Shooting – Mixed Trap Final; Archery – Men’s Individual Final (Live)

8pm: Women’s Rugby – Final; Archery – Men’s Individual Final; Cycling – BMX Freestyle Finals (Live); Wrestling – Qualifying Round (Live); Badminton – Men’s Singles Semifinal (Live); Beach Volleyball – Elimination Round (Live) NBCSN

2am: Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Brazil

4am: Men’s Soccer – Quarterfinal (Live)

6am: Baseball – U.S. vs. Korea (Live)

9am: Badminton – Men’s Doubles Final (Live); Women’s Handball – Norway vs. Netherlands; Fencing – Women’s Team Sabre Final; Beach Volleyball – Lucky Loser; Equestrian – Eventing, Dressage

3pm: Badminton – Women’s Semifinal; Archery – Men’s Individual Final; Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round & Lucky Loser; Tennis – Women’s Final; Men’s Soccer – Quarterfinal

9:45pm: Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee

11:45pm: Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary

12:45am: Women’s Rugby – Bronze Medal & Final

1:45am: Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Czech Republic Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA

2am: Tennis (Live) Women’s Singles Final, Women’s Singles Bronze Medal, Men’s Singles Bronze Medal, Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal, Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal

7am: Tennis Women’s Singles Final, Women’s Singles Bronze Medal, Men’s Singles Bronze Medal, Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal, Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal

11pm: Tennis (Live) Men’s Singles Final, Women’s Doubles Final, Mixed Doubles Final Golf Channel

11:30am: Golf – Men’s Third Round

6:30pm: Golf – Men’s Final Round (Live) Peacock

6am: Track & Field (Live) Men’s Long Jump Qualifying Round, Women’s 100m Semifinals, Men’s 100m Round 1, Men’s Discus Throw Final, Women’s 800m Semifinals, Mixed 4x400m Relay Final, Women’s 100m Final; Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. TBD (Live)

Heartbreak Island

discovery+

New Series!

In this competition series, single guys and girls put everything on the line in a bid to find their perfect match and possibly win $100,000.

Puppy Bowl Presents: The Summer Dog Games

discovery+

Kym Whitley hosts this special in which five teams of dogs and their trainers face off to see who will be named the top canine athlete when it comes to showmanship and talent. The ultimate prize of $5,000 will be donated to the winning team’s favorite animal charity.

Daniel Boone: “Empire of the Lost”

Decades, 12pm

A full weekend marathon of the 1964-70 drama starts with the frontier legend (Fess Parker) teaming with a Native American rival (Abel Fernandez) to outwit British soldiers.

Where Eagles Dare

TCM, 3:30pm

Catch a Classic!

The mission is clear: Get in, get the general, get out. Commandos charged with freeing a U.S. general from a Nazi fortress high in the Alps should also be told to trust nothing — including the search-and-rescue orders just issued. Richard Burton and Clint Eastwood lead this 1968 World War II action thriller classic written by Alistair MacLean (The Guns of Navarone, Ice Station Zebra), who adapted his 1966 novel of the same name, and directed by Brian G. Hutton (Kelly’s Heroes). Previously best known for fiery dramatic roles, Burton ventures into the realm of movie pyrotechnics here with dynamic efficiency, while Eastwood’s cool-under-fire presence heightens one searing action sequence after another (the film became Eastwood’s then-biggest hit). If the film looks and feels more above average than a typical action film, it’s because some of the top filmmakers of the period were involved in its production, notably legendary stuntman Yakima Canutt, who was second-unit director and shot most of the nail-biting action sequences.

Major League Baseball

FS1, beginning at 4pm Live

Just before the dog days of August arrive, FS1 airs an MLB twin bill featuring the Oakland A’s at the Los Angeles Angels and an interleague matchup with the Minnesota Twins at the St. Louis Cardinals.

Eden: Untamed Planet: “Namib: Skeleton Coast and Beyond”

BBC America & AMC, 8pm

From its Skeleton Coast along the Atlantic to the “sea of sand” and the haze of distant mountains, Africa’s Namib Desert flourishes with life where none seemed possible. Helena Bonham Carter narrates the new episode “Namib: Skeleton Coast and Beyond.”

Vacation House Rules: “Executive Waterfront Retreat”

HGTV, 8pm

Two ambitious homeowners recently purchased a million-dollar home, but it needs some serious work. Contractor Scott McGillivray and Designer Debra now need to turn it into a successful, income-producing vacation property to help pay for the investment.

You’re Not Safe Here

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Highly pregnant Ava just got into graduate school! However, her boyfriend, Shane, who’s been increasingly violent lately, doesn’t want her to go back to school. She’s had enough and makes a run for it, trying to get to her sister and to safety. On the way, Ava has an accident and wakes up in Valerie and William’s home. The nice, affluent and childless couple lives isolated in the woods — the roads are closed off and the phone doesn’t work, but William is a doctor and can take care of Ava, they say. Soon, things seem a bit fishy to Ava. She is not a guest — she is a prisoner and they want her baby! On top of it all, Shane is still looking for her, and his violent tendencies escalate … but Ava will not give up without a fight. Stars Haskiri Velazquez, Cleo Anthony, Nicky Whelan and Austin Weyant.

Cold Justice: “Unnatural Causes”

Oxygen, 8pm

In Rio Arriba County, New Mexico, Kelly Siegler and Steve Spingola investigate the strange case of a man who appeared to have died from natural causes. But when scans revealed a gunshot wound, his death became a murder investigation. Is it too late to crack the case?

Say Yes to the Dress: “This Is My Husband, and This Is My Fiancée”

TLC, 8pm

In this new episode, an unconventional throuple needs dresses for their wedding, but one bride may have to compromise so the other can shine. Ashley, a doctor on the front lines of COVID-19, was gifted a free dress from Kleinfeld during a virtual appointment, and with just a few weeks until she ties the knot, Ronnie teams up with Randy to surprise her one last time.

Love, for Real

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

Hayley and her friend Bree go on a dating show to forward their careers. But bachelor Marco and producer Luke’s plans are for Hayley to stay through the finale. Stars Chloe Bridges, Scott Michael Foster, Corbin Bleu, Taiana Tully and Karen Malina-White.