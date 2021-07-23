Friday, July 23: Tokyo 2020 Olympics Opening Ceremony on NBC

©2021 NBC Universal, All rights reserved.

Friday, July 23

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Opening Ceremony

NBC, 6:55am Live

The world finally comes together for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games. In a first for the network, NBC airs the opening ceremony live this morning. (Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of U.S. Eastern Time.) The opening ceremony will air again tonight during NBC’s primetime broadcast.

Friday’s Olympic Coverage NBC

6:55am: Opening Ceremony (Live)

1pm: Preview Show

7:30pm: Opening Ceremony USA Network

7:30pm: Rowing – Qualifying Heats & Repechages (Live); Cycling – Men’s Road Race (Live) NBCSN

2am: Men’s Soccer – Mexico vs. France

4am: Men’s Soccer – Japan vs. South Africa

6am: Men’s Soccer – Brazil vs. Germany

8am: Softball – U.S. vs. Italy, Softball – U.S. vs. Canada, Rowing – Qualifying Heats

1:30pm: Women’s Soccer – China vs. Brazil

3:30pm: Women’s Soccer – Japan vs. Canada

5:30pm: Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Sweden

12am: Basketball, Archery – Mixed Team Elimination Rounds, Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan (Live) Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA

10pm: Tennis (Live), Men’s Singles, First Round; Women’s Singles, First Round; Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round

Jolt

Amazon Prime Video

Feature Film Exclusive!

Kate Beckinsale and Stanley Tucci lead this darkly funny action thriller. Beckinsale plays a woman struggling to manage a lifelong, rare neurological disorder that causes her to react violently to anyone she witnesses being cruel, deceitful or abusive.

Ted Lasso

Apple TV+

Season Premiere!

Jason Sudeikis’ acclaimed and award-winning comedy sensation returns for a second season. Also an executive producer, Sudeikis stars in a Screen Actors Guild Award- and Golden Globe-winning performance as the title character, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. Hannah Waddingham, series codeveloper Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift and Juno Temple also star. The series has already been renewed for Season 3.

Roswell: The Final Verdict: “Extraterrestrial Truth”

discovery+

Season Finale!

Decades after the Roswell incident, the U.S. government fights to suppress public interest in UFO sightings and extraterrestrial contact. Cutting-edge AI compares the government’s account of the crash with what it has uncovered. After 70 years, are we getting closer to the truth?

Playing With Sharks

Disney+

This special from National Geographic Documentary Films follows underwater filmmaking and shark research pioneer Valerie Taylor, whose life’s work has become the basis for much of what we know about sharks today. Through remarkable underwater archival footage, along with interviews with Taylor herself, the special traces this daring ocean explorer’s trajectory from champion spearfisher to passionate shark protector. From the birth of cage-diving to Jaws hysteria to the dawn of cageless shark-diving, she became a trailblazing advocate for the ocean’s most maligned and misunderstood creatures.

Blood Red Sky

Netflix

Original Film!

Flying with her young son, a mysteriously ill woman is forced to unleash a dark secret when terrorists attempt to hijack their trans-Atlantic flight.

The Last Letter From Your Lover

Netflix

Original Film!

Consisting of a pair of interwoven stories set in the present and past, this drama based on the novel by JoJo Moyes follows Ellie Haworth (Felicity Jones), a journalist who discovers a trove of secret love letters from 1965 and becomes determined to solve the mystery of the forbidden affair at their center. As she uncovers the story behind Jennifer Stirling (Shailene Woodley), the wife of a wealthy industrialist, and Anthony OʼHare (Callum Turner), the financial journalist assigned to cover him, a love story of Ellieʼs own begins to unfold with the assistance of an endearing archivist (Nabhaan Rizwan) who helps her track down more letters.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 1

Netflix

New Series!

The war for Eternia culminates in this animated series developed by filmmaker Kevin Smith that picks up where the iconic characters of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe left off decades ago. After a cataclysmic battle between He-Man (voice of Chris Wood) and Skeletor (Mark Hamill), Eternia is fractured, and the Guardians of Grayskull are scattered. And after decades of secrets tore them apart, it’s up to Teela (Sarah Michelle Gellar) to reunite the broken band of heroes and solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power.

The Movies That Made Us

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The series that looks at influential and popular films returns for Season 2. The four-episode batch will include examinations of Jurassic Park (1993), Back to the Future (1985), Pretty Woman (1990) and Forrest Gump (1994).

Sky Rojo

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The female-led action crime drama from Spain returns for Season 2. The series follows three prostitutes who go on the run after fleeing their pimp. Together, they embark on a frantic, chaotic journey during which they face dangers of all kinds and live every second as if it was their last.

Parks and Recreation

IFC, 9:30am

From 2012: Gloria Estefan’s “Get on Your Feet” accompanies a side-splitting campaign event … on ice (long story).

Charmed: “I Dreamed a Dream…”

The CW, 8pm

Season Finale!

When an encounter with the Whispering Evil leaves Macy (Madeleine Mantock) on the brink of death, Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) cast an ancient spell sending the Charmed Ones off on a series of epic adventures. Meanwhile, realizing only a Whitelighter can save Macy, Harry (Rupert Evans) asks Jordan (Jordan Donica) and Celeste (guest star Kate Burton) to help him do the unthinkable.

My Lottery Dream Home: “Scratch Offs: Vacation Time at the Cape”

HGTV, 8pm

A Massachusetts couple has been vacationing with their family in Cape Cod for over 30 years, and now they’re buying a dream home there. David Bromstad must work fast to help them snatch up their perfect place in this hot market.

Friday Night Neo-Noir

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s lineup of film noir titles not made in the genre’s heyday of the 1940s and ’50s, but in the ensuing decades, features one title from the 1970s, and two from the ’80s. First up is Blood Simple (1984), the fantastic debut movie from writers/directors Joel and Ethan Coen. The thriller follows a Texas bartender (John Getz) who finds himself in the middle of a murder plot after his boss (Dan Hedaya) discovers that the bartender is having an affair with the boss’ wife (Frances McDormand in her feature-film debut). Then, check out Arthur Penn’s outstanding Night Moves (1975), which is one of the bleakest thrillers of the ’70s, and that’s saying something. Gene Hackman is terrific as L.A. private investigator Harry Moseby, who uncovers all kinds of sinister activity while searching for the missing teenage daughter (Melanie Griffith) of a famous actress. Susan Clark, Jennifer Warren and James Woods also star. The final film is Cutter’s Way (1981), making its network premiere. The thriller provides a devastating look at post-Vietnam, post-Watergate America, as exemplified by its trio of damaged protagonists: a slightly dim beach-boy gigolo (Jeff Bridges), a ferocious disabled veteran (John Heard) and the cynical, alcoholic young woman (Lisa Eichhorn) they both love. All three actors are explosive in this dark tale set in sunny Santa Barbara about the attempt to pin a murder on a local tycoon (Stephen Elliott) — who may, in fact, be guilty.

Music Box: Woodstock ’99: Peace, Love and Rage

HBO, 9pm

Or, how a musical celebration of high-minded ideals devolved into three days of mayhem and violence. Artists such as Korn’s Jonathan Davis, Moby and Creed’s Scott Stapp weigh in.

Icon: Music Through the Lens: “On the Road”

PBS, 9pm

Episode 2 features touring stories from early trailblazers who went on the road with artists such as Led Zeppelin, David Bowie, the Rolling Stones and The Who, mixed with tales from the punk era of CBGB, the Clash and the Sex Pistols. The episode also explores photographers’ relationships with Oasis, Metallica, U2, Ed Sheeran and Courtney Barnett, plus special sections on music photography legend Jim Marshall and the origins of the “Three Songs, No Flash” rule.

Saturday, July 24

Saturday’s Olympic Coverage NBC

9am: Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France (Live)

10:45am: 3×3 U.S. Women’s Basketball; Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan; Rowing – Qualifying Heats and Repechages; Archery – Mixed Team Final; Cycling – Men’s Road Race

2:45pm: Swimming – Qualifying Heats; Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round; Gymnastics – Men’s Team Competition

8pm: Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (Live);

Gymnastics – Men’s Team Competition; Swimming Finals (Live) Men’s 400m Individual Medley, Men’s 400m Freestyle, Women’s 400m Individual Medley, Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay; Skateboarding – Men’s Street Qualifying

8:30pm: Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final (Live)

12am: Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final (Live); Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina USA

2am: Cycling – Men’s Road Race (Live); Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (Live); Rowing – Qualifying Heats and Repechages; Swimming – Qualifying Heats (Live); Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (Live); 3×3 Basketball (Live)

10am: Women’s Water Polo – China vs. Russian Olympic Committee; Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round; Men’s Handball – Germany vs. Spain;

Fencing – Men’s Sabre & Women’s Epee Finals; Shooting – Women’s Air Rifle; Weightlifting – Women’s Final;

Boxing – Elimination Rounds; Judo – Finals; Taekwondo – Finals; Table Tennis – Elimination Round; Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. New Zealand

8pm: Skateboarding – Men’s Street Qualifying (Live); 3×3 Basketball (Live); Archery – Women’s Team Elimination Round; Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final (Live); Cycling – Women’s Round Race (Live) CNBC

8pm: 3×3 U.S. Women’s Basketball Qualifying Round; Softball – U.S. vs. Australia (Live); Rowing – Qualifying Heats; Table Tennis – Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal

1am: Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan (Live) NBCSN

2am: Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan (Live); Softball – U.S. vs. Mexico (Live); Archery – Mixed Team Final (Live); 3×3 Basketball; Women’s Soccer – Sweden vs. Australia (Live); Men’s Handball – France vs. Argentina

7:30am: Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. New Zealand (Live)

9:30am: Women’s Soccer – Netherlands vs. Brazil; Table Tennis – Elimination Round; Equestrian – Dressage; Badminton – Qualifying Round; Men’s Handball – Denmark vs. Japan; Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round; Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France

8pm: Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan; Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round; Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France; Softball – U.S. vs. Australia Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA

2am: Tennis (Live) Men’s Singles, First Round; Women’s Singles, First Round; Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round

7am: Tennis Men’s Singles, First Round; Women’s Singles, First Round; Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round

10pm: Tennis (Live) Men’s Singles, First Round; Women’s Singles, First Round; Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round Peacock

6am: Men’s Gymnastics Qualifying (Live); Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France (Live)

Major League Baseball

FS1, beginning at 4pm Live

A Saturday MLB doubleheader on FS1 has the New York Yankees at the Boston Red Sox, followed by the Tampa Bay Rays at the Cleveland Indians.

The Adventures of Robin Hood

TCM, 6pm

Catch a Classic!

This action-packed, Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1938 adventure classic directed by Michael Curtiz and William Keighley took home three Academy Awards, for its editing, art direction and the rousing musical score by Erich Wolfgang Korngold. Robin Hood (Errol Flynn) accuses Prince John (Claude Rains) of treachery when he discovers his plan of overthrowing the throne while King Richard (Ian Hunter), John’s brother, is being held captive for ransom. Robin escapes John’s knights and assembles a team to help the poor who have been suffering the rich’s oppression. When Robin is lured out of the woods and finds himself sentenced to death, his men come to help, and Robin is left in the ultimate standoff with Prince John. Along with the action, the film also incorporates a subtle love story between Robin and Maid Marian (Olivia De Havilland, in one of her many popular onscreen pairings with Flynn) that does not overpower the initial plot. Basil Rathbone, Melville Cooper and Patric Knowles also star.

Crown for Christmas

Hallmark Channel, 7pm

Christmas in July jingles on with a weekend countdown of greatest holiday hits. We just love this 2015 Danica McKellar-Rupert Penry-Jones romance.

Eden: Untamed Planet

BBC America, 8pm & AMC, 9pm

New Series!

Helena Bonham Carter narrates this new natural history series taking viewers to the far corners of the planet to discover the secrets of Earth’s few remaining untouched lands, all flourishing with rich biodiversity. The premiere episode, “Borneo: Sacred Forest,” visits the Southeast Asian island’s primeval rainforest.

Vacation House Rules: “Groovy Getaway”

HGTV, 8pm

Two siblings need help bringing their 1960s vacation home into the 21st century. Capitalizing on the home’s retro design, contractor Scott McGillivray and designer Debra Salmoni transform the mid-century cottage into a blast-from-the-past vacation rental.

Next Door Nightmare

Lifetime, 8pm

In tonight’s world premiere film, a young couple — Sarah and Kyle — move next door to Helen, a charismatic older woman, but they have no idea she’s a deeply disturbed psychopath who will stop at nothing to become Sarah’s surrogate mother, and grandmother to the child she is expecting. Stars Julia Borsellino, Mark Taylor, Deborah Grover and Marium Carvell.

Cold Justice: “A Touch of Evidence”

Oxygen, 8pm

Kelly Siegler and Tonya Rider investigate the shocking murder of Leola Jordan, a 91-year-old grandmother in Picayune, Mississippi, who was stabbed nearly 40 times in her bed. New DNA technology may help identify her killer and reveal a tragic family secret.

Freaky

HBO, 8:15pm

How can the Freaky Friday film formula of two people switching bodies get even freakier? This 2020 comedy tries it with a bullied high school teen (quirkily believable Kathryn Newton) and a local slasher known as the Blissfield Butcher (Vince Vaughn).

Snapped: Notorious

Oxygen, 9pm

Anthony Sowell, the Cleveland Strangler, raped and killed 11 women, receiving a death sentence in 2011. Tonight, hear from women who escaped his so-called “house of horrors.”

Destination Fear: “Waverly Hills Sanatorium”

Travel Channel, 9pm; also streaming on discovery+

Season Premiere!

The team is back for Season 3, and their first stop is straight out of a nightmare. They’ve feared Waverly Hills Sanatorium their entire lives, and for good reason. What they catch on video lives up to the location’s reputation as the most haunted in all of America.

Sunday, July 25

Sunday’s Olympic Coverage NBC

8am: Swimming – Qualifying Heats (Live); Women’s 3×3 Basketball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee (Live); Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (Live); Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan; Rowing – Qualifying Heats & Repechages; Cycling – Women’s Road Race

12:15pm: Canoe Slalom – Qualifying; Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final; Surfing Day 1 Report; Swimming – Qualifying Heats; Diving – Women’s Synchronized Springboard Final; Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France

7pm: Triathlon – Men’s Final (Live); Gymnastics – Women’s Team Competition

9:30pm: Swimming – Finals (Live) Women’s 100m Butterfly, Men’s 100m Breaststroke, Women’s 400m Freestyle, Men’s 4×100 Freestyle Relay; Skateboarding – Women’s Street Qualifying

8:30pm (PT): Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (Live)

12:05am: Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (Live); Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee USA Network

2am: Cycling – Women’s Road Race (Live); Women’s 3×3 Basketball – U.S. vs. Romania (Live); Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round; Swimming – Qualifying Heats (Live)

8:30am: Archery – Women’s Team Final; Canoe Slalom – Qualifying; Men’s Soccer – Brazil vs. Ivory Coast; Women’s Handball – Spain vs. Sweden; Fencing – Women’s Foil & Men’s Epee Finals; Judo – Finals; Taekwondo – Finals; Boxing – Elimination Rounds; Weightlifting – Men’s Finals; Surfing Report Day 1

5:30pm: Triathlon – Men’s Final (Live); Women’s Beach Volleyball (Live)

9pm: Softball – U.S. vs. Japan (Live)

11pm: 3×3 Basketball (Live); Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (Live); Rowing – Semifinals; Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China (Live) CNBC

2am: Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan (Live); Diving – Women’s Synchronized Springboard Final (Live); Archery – Women’s Team Final (Live)

8pm: Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (Live); Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (Live); Archery – Men’s Team Elimination Round; Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (Live); Fencing – Men’s Individual Foil Round of 32; Men’s Basketball – Argentina vs. Slovenia (Live) NBCSN

2am: Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. New Zealand; 3×3 Basketball

4:30am: Men’s Soccer – Brazil vs. Ivory Coast (Live)

6:30am: Men’s Soccer – Australia vs. Spain (Live)

8:30am: Men’s Soccer – Japan vs. Mexico (Live)

9am: Men’s Water Polo – Serbia vs. Spain; Women’s Handball – Norway vs. Korea; Table Tennis – Elimination Rounds; Badminton – Qualifying Rounds

1:30pm: Equestrian – Dressage; Table Tennis – Elimination Rounds; Men’s Soccer – Japan vs. Mexico; Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina

8pm: Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan; Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round; Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina; Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA

2am: Tennis (Live) Men’s Singles, First Round; Women’s Singles, First Round; Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round

7am: Tennis Men’s Singles, First Round; Women’s Singles, First Round; Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round

10pm: Tennis (Live) Men’s Singles, Second Round; Women’s Singles, Second Round; Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Second Round Peacock

6am: Women’s Gymnastics Qualifying (Live); Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France (Live)

Kevin Can @#$% Himself: “Fixed”

AMC+

Season Finale!

Stream the Season 1 finale of this new darkly comic series on AMC+ one week before its linear premiere on AMC. In “Fixed,” detectives question Allison (Annie Murphy) about the night before. After the trauma of the break-in, Kevin (Eric Petersen) searches for meaning by running for city council. Kurt (Sean Clements) plants a seed of doubt while Allison and Patty (Mary Hollis Inboden) deal with the repercussions of their actions.

Murder on Maple Drive

Lifetime, 8pm

In this network movie premiere, in an effort to “keep up with the Joneses,” a couple stretches their finances to purchase a home in an upper-class neighborhood. Due to a murder-suicide by the previous owners, the house is deeply discounted. After they move in, they form a quick friendship with a neighbor. But strange things begin to happen, and they soon suspect the neighbor may have played a part in the murders. Stars Bea Santos and Sebastien Roberts.

Autopsy: The Last Hours of … Leonard Nimoy

Reelz, 8pm

The iconic actor who played Star Trek’s unflappable half-Vulcan passed away in 2015 at 83. Though smoking led to his COPD, a severe lung disorder, the show examines why Nimoy died so quickly after diagnosis of the often treatable disease.

Hitler’s American Battleground

Science Channel, 8pm

This two-hour special follows experts as they chart forgotten World War II underwater battlegrounds off America’s coasts, revealing the truth about Nazi submarines that mercilessly stalked the Atlantic before U.S. forces gained the upper hand.

Gothic Governesses

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Many classic Gothic novels feature as their protagonists governesses who encounter mysteries at the vast, somewhat spooky old estates at which they find employment. It’s been a cliché for a few hundred years, and for good reason, because it’s an effective setup for compelling and suspenseful tales. It was natural that when film came around, these stories would be adapted for the screen for that same reason, and tonight’s double feature on Turner Classic Movies spotlights two of the finest versions of such “Gothic governess” stories. First is Dragonwyck (1946), based on Anya Seton’s 1944 novel and set in the 1840s. Moodily directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz (who also wrote the screenplay adaptation), the film follows farm girl Miranda Wells (Gene Tierney), who takes an opportunity for what she hopes is a more luxurious life off the farm when she signs on to be companion for the young daughter of her family’s wealthy distant cousin Nicholas Van Ryn (Vincent Price) at his Dragonwyck estate. Tonight’s second feature is the 1943 adaptation of the quintessential Gothic governess story — Charlotte Brontë’s classic 1847 novel Jane Eyre. The book had already been adapted into several films, mainly silent ones, by 1943, but this version remains one of the best-known and best-executed productions, with a screenplay by John Houseman, Aldous Huxley and Robert Stevenson. Joan Fontaine stars as the title character, who takes a job as governess for a young girl at the gloomy, isolated Thornfield Hall. There she finds mysteries surrounding the place and its equally shadowy and brooding owner, Edward Rochester (Orson Welles). — Jeff Pfeiffer

History of the Sitcom: “Working for Laughs”

CNN, 9pm

Tonight, the eight-part docuseries clocks in to examine 30 Rock, Veep, WKRP in Cincinnati, Designing Women and a host of other workplace comedies. The subgenre is a writer’s dream: Where else can you assemble a colorful, idiosyncratic ensemble with absolutely nothing in common?!

Wellington Paranormal: “She-Wolf”

The CW, 9pm

The mockumentary spinoff of What We Do in the Shadows proves to be a real howl once again: Kiwi cops Minogue and O’Leary (Mike Minogue and Karen O’Leary) investigate a dog attack that quickly morphs into a very hairy werewolf situation.

Good Witch

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Series Finale!

The last spell is cast for Season 7: Magical cousins Cassie (Catherine Bell), Abigail (Sarah Power) and Joy (Katherine Barrell) hope they’ve figured out how to overcome that powerful force. Meanwhile, Cassie and husband Sam (James Denton) make a big decision about their future.

The Machines That Built America: “Titans of Television”

History, 9pm

The latest take on the That Built America franchise chronicles the 1930s feud between Philo Farnsworth, the inventor of the television, and David Sarnoff, a ruthless RCA exec who sought to buy the pioneer’s fledgling company and control the new medium.

Unforgotten: “Episode Three”

PBS, 9pm

Cassie (Nicola Walker) and Sunny (Sanjeev Bhaskar) interview the four suspects in the cold case, and all deny knowing the victim.

Snackmasters: “Wagon Wheel”

Cooking Channel, 10pm

On this episode of the fun British series, the treat that must be re-created is the Wagon Wheel, advertised with the slogan “If there’s a bigger bite, it can’t be found!” The chefs run in circles to deduce the perfect combo of crumbly biscuits (U.S. translation: cookies), marshmallow center and chocolate coating.

Canceled in the USA

FOX News Channel, 10pm

Dan Bongino hosts this special edition of FOX Nation’s Canceled in the USA featuring a variety of guests — comedians, professors, business professionals and everyday Americans — who have fallen victim to the cancel culture movement. Bongino provides them a platform to share their perspective on why they were canceled.

Modern Marvels: “Adventure Machines”

History, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Adrenaline runs high when Adam Richman visits the factory where Yamaha makes ATVs, Waverunners and more. Then, get an inside look at a company built to get people sky-high in paramotors, as well as amusement park Diggerland USA. Then, can mech-suits become the sport of the future? Plus, learn all about a personal submarine built for undersea sightseeing for two.

Professor T: “Tiger Tiger”

PBS, 10pm

Professor Tempest (Ben Miller) deals with a hostage situation using his unconventional negotiating tactics.

Secret Nazi Ruins

Science Channel, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Nazi Germany left ominous footprints throughout the world, from tunnels and towers to underground bases and communication centers. To this day, the structural remains of that regime lie waiting to reveal the truth about Hitler’s tactics and guard clues about the nefarious plots he was planning to carry out. In an all-new season of this series, experts investigate more of these abandoned sites to dissect and reveal what covert projects they were intended for.

These Woods Are Haunted: “Revenge of Past Battles and Guard Against the Dark”

Travel Channel, 10pm

In this two-hour episode of the paranormal series, the past comes back to haunt a group of Civil War reenactors in the Virginia woods, and a young woman encounters an eerie apparition in a Kentucky cemetery.

Jade Fever: “Mountains to Climb”

The Weather Channel, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The Weather Channel begins airing Season 2 of this Gold Rush-like Canadian reality series that follows several nephrite jade miners in British Columbia. This season first aired in Canada in 2016; the series has aired six seasons to date. In the Season 2 premiere, Claudia and Robin’s untested machines start breaking down on the brutal trek up to the Wolverine mine site.

Maude: “Nostalgia Party”

FETV, 1:30am

In this 1974 hoot, Maude (Bea Arthur) asks New Year’s Eve guests to dress as their favorite year — so Vivian (Rue McClanahan) channels Shirley Temple to come as the year she was 5.

Monday, July 26

Monday’s Olympic Coverage NBC

12pm: Canoe Slalom – Men’s Final; Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China; Women’s 3×3 Basketball – U.S. vs. China; Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final; Swimming – Qualifying Heats; Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round;

8pm: Diving – Men’s Synchronized Platform Final; Gymnastics – Men’s Team Final

9:30pm: Swimming – Finals (Live) Men’s 200m Freestyle, Women’s 100m Backstroke, Men’s 100m Backstroke, Women’s 100m Breaststroke; Triathlon – Women’s Final

8:30pm (PT) U.S. Men’s Rugby Qualifying Round

12:05am: Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. China USA

2am: Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China (Live); Diving – Men’s Synchronized Platform Final (Live); Fencing – Men’s Individual Foil & Women’s Individual Sabre Quarterfinals; Canoe Slalom – Men’s Final (Live); Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (Live); Swimming – Qualifying Heats (Live); 3×3 Basketball (Live); Men’s Volleyball – Brazil vs. Argentina (Live)

10:30am: Archery – Men’s Team Final; Table Tennis – Mixed Doubles Final; Surfing Report Day 2; Cycling – Men’s Mountain Bike; Weightlifting – Women’s Final; Shooting – Women’s and Men’s Skeet Finals; Boxing – Elimination Rounds; Taekwondo – Finals; Judo – Finals

5:30pm: Triathlon – Women’s Final (Live)

11pm: Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (Live); Archery – Individual Elimination Rounds

12:40am: Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria (Live) CNBC

2am: Men’s Basketball – Argentina vs. Slovenia (Live); Shooting Skeet – Women’s Final; Shooting Skeet – Men’s Final (Live); Archery – Men’s Team Final (Live); Cycling – Men’s Mountain Bike

8pm: Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (Live); Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. South Africa (Live)

10:10pm: Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (Live); Fencing – Women’s Team Epee Quarterfinals (Live); Rowing – Semifinals and Finals

12am: Softball – Bronze Medal Game (Live) NBCSN

2am: Men’s Beach Volleyball; Softball – U.S. vs. Japan

5am: 3×3 Basketball (Live); Fencing – Men’s Individual Foil & Women’s Individual Sabre Finals (Live); Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round (Live); Rowing – Semifinals & Qualifying Heats; Men’s Handball – Egypt vs. Denmark; Badminton – Qualifying Round; Men’s Handball – Spain vs. Norway; Women’s Water Polo – Australia vs. Netherlands; Men’s Volleyball – Poland vs. Italy; Men’s Basketball – Argentina vs. Slovenia;

8pm: Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China; Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee; U.S. Rugby – Qualifying Round; Triathlon – Women’s Final Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA

2am: Tennis (Live) Men’s Singles, Second Round; Women’s Singles, Second Round; Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Second Round

7am: Tennis Men’s Singles, Second Round; Women’s Singles, Second Round; Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Second Round

10pm: Tennis (Live) Men’s Singles, Second Round; Women’s Singles, Third Round; Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Quarterfinals Peacock

6am: Men’s Gymnastics Team Final (Live)

The Heart Guy

Acorn TV

Season Premiere!

The heartwarming Australian medical dramedy returns for a fifth and final season (all eight episodes are available today). Former city heart surgeon Hugh Knight (Rodger Corser) seems to have finally settled into his bad-boy local doctor role in sleepy Whyhope, while the town is reeling from a temporary hospital closure and the local mining industry is on its knees. With everyone looking to Hugh to save the day, even he wonders if he can step up and fight for his hometown.

Celebrity IOU: Joyride

discovery+

New Series!

In this spinoff of Drew and Jonathan Scott’s Celebrity IOU series, master mechanic Ant Anstead and car guru Cristy Lee team up with celebrities Renée Zellweger, Mary J. Blige, Tony Hawk, Octavia Spencer, James Marsden and Danny Trejo as they roll up their sleeves to create automotive masterpieces for someone special in their lives. In each episode, viewers will hear the inspiring story behind the star’s relationship with this person and the reasons why they are so deserving of a one-of-a-kind car transformation.

Jeopardy!

Syndicated

After a successful campaign by fans, LeVar Burton (Reading Rainbow) finally gets his chance to guest host. A Jeopardy! devotee from the days of original emcee Art Fleming, he hopes the gig becomes permanent. No pressure!

Today

NBC, 7am

With the Olympics in full swing, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb anchor live from Tokyo, where they get to sleep in (it’s early evening there) and catch up with the athletes. “They’re so proud to show you their medal,” says Guthrie. “Sometimes they even let you put it on.”

Roswell, New Mexico: “Hands”

The CW, 8pm

Season Premiere!

While Liz (Jeanine Mason) is settling in to her new life and career in Los Angeles, Max (Nathan Parsons), Isobel (Lily Cowles) and Michael (Michael Vlamis) are figuring out if the stranger in the cave, with the familiar face, is friend or foe.

Max Steiner — Part II

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ two-night salute to legendary film composer Max Steiner concludes with five more films boasting classic Steiner scores. The first three films airing tonight earned Steiner Oscar nominations for his music: Johnny Belinda (1948), a drama starring Jane Wyman; Now, Voyager (1942), the Bette Davis/Paul Henreid-led melodrama; and Casablanca (1942), the iconic romantic drama starring Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman, Henreid and Claude Rains, and whose reputation as one of the greatest movies ever made has Steiner’s famous score as one of the big contributors as to why. The Steiner salute concludes as his music is heard in Adventures of Don Juan (1948), one of Errol Flynn’s many swashbucklers, and The Searchers (1956), John Ford’s classic Western starring John Wayne. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes

HBO, 9pm

Season Finale!

The second of tonight’s episodes hits close to home for journalist Ronan Farrow in this docuseries tracking his work to uncover the alleged sexual crimes of film producer Harvey Weinstein. He interviews a whistleblower originally hired by Weinstein associates to spy on him.

ATL Homicide

TV One, 9pm

New Episodes!

Season 3 of the true-crime docuseries returns with new episodes. Thirty-year Atlanta Police Department veteran detectives David Quinn and Vince Velazquez recount their past homicide investigations along with their quests to put heinous murderers behind bars. Real-life interviews are paired with dramatic re-creations to explore those cases.

The Beast Must Die

AMC, 10pm

Episode 3 of AMC’s six-part thriller sees Frances (Cush Jumbo) staying on as a house guest, and working out how she is going to see through her murderous plan. Strangeways’ (Billy Howle) suspicions over his predecessor’s handling of Frances’ case begin to grow.

POV: “Mayor”

PBS, 10pm

Musa Hadid is the Christian mayor of Ramallah, the de facto capital of the Palestinian Authority. As he tries to keep his city running while paving sidewalks, planning holidays and building a new fountain, his job is made increasingly difficult by the Israeli occupation of his home. This documentary asks, with humor and outrage: How do you run a city if you don’t have a country?

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “The Box”

TBS, 1:30am (late night)

Sterling K. Brown earned an Emmy nod guest-starring as the cunning murderer Jake (Andy Samberg) and Holt (Andre Braugher) can’t get to confess in this 2018 episode, the cop comedy’s finest.

Tuesday, July 27

Citizen P.I.

discovery+

New Series!

This series showcases the colorful personalities behind the amateur sleuths who have played major roles in cracking real unsolved cases.

Chicago Fire: “Purgatory”

ion, 8pm

Tuesdays are heating up, thanks to ion’s weekly 16-episode marathon of the NBC drama. Today’s top pick: an emotional hour from 2017 that tears apart the Firehouse 51 family. A superior’s vendetta against Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker) finds 51’s bravest transferred to other stations, including one that unhappy Mouch (Christian Stolte) dubs “Purgatory.” Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) returns to her former house, led by a sexist bully, while left-behind lieutenants Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Severide (Taylor Kinney) cope with hapless new teams. But fear not. At a multi-engine hotel blaze, our heroes reunite to demonstrate their teamwork is simply irreplaceable.

The Haves and the Have Nots: “Final Cast Reunion”

OWN, 8pm

In this first of a two-part special, the beloved cast is coming together one final time in front of a live audience to relive all of the greatest moments, iconic scenes and tumultuous relationships of OWN’s beloved No. 1 drama series. The special features Tika Sumpter (Candace Young), Angela Robinson (Veronica Harrington), Crystal Fox (Hanna Young), Renée Lawless (Kathryn Cryer), Tyler Lepley (Benny Young), Peter Parros (David Harrington), Gavin Houston (Jeffrey Harrington) and Aaron O’Connell (Wyatt Cryer). The special is hosted by television personality Egypt Sherrod.

In Their Own Words: “Chuck Berry”

PBS, 8pm

Take a riveting ride on the Chuck Berry train, exploring the life of the man behind the music. By blending “hillbilly” music with R&B and writing impactful lyrics, Berry birthed a renaissance in popular music that we now call rock ’n’ roll.

BUtterfield 8

TCM, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Elizabeth Taylor gives a Best Actress Oscar-winning performance alongside Laurence Harvey in this 1960 drama directed by Daniel Mann and based on John O’Hara’s novel. Taylor’s character, social butterfly and model Gloria Wandrous, falls in love with the married Weston Liggett (Harvey) after a night out that turns into a chaotic love story with disastrous repercussions. The impressive cast also includes Kay Medford, Betty Field, Mildred Dunnock and Jeffrey Lynn.

The Real Housewives of New York City

Bravo, 9pm

The ladies are planning a joint birthday party for Sonja and Ramona. That is, if they survive an eventful recording session for Lu’s new holiday single!

American Masters: “Buddy Guy: The Blues Chase the Blues Away”

PBS, 9pm

Dive into the career of legendary blues guitarist Buddy Guy, a pioneer of Chicago’s West Side sound who was a major influence on rock titans like Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton. This 90-minute installment of the biographical documentary series includes new performances and interviews with John Mayer, Carlos Santana and more.

Wednesday, July 28

Chip ’N’ Dale: Park Life

Disney+

New Series!

Disney’s beloved chipmunks — nervous worrier Chip and laid-back dreamer Dale — are back in this animated series that finds the two tiny troublemakers trying to live the good life in a big city park while having giant-sized, sky-high adventures. In their perpetual pursuit of acorns, these ultimate underdogs are joined by Pluto, Butch and other iconic Disney characters as they face down bullies great and small. The 36 seven-minute episodes combine classic-style cartoon comedy with contemporary storytelling.

3rd Rock From the Sun: “Sensitive Dick”

Cozi TV, 7:30pm

Alien professor Dr. Dick Solomon (the incomparable John Lithgow) fails sensitivity training — hilariously! — in this 1997 episode.

Dogs With Extraordinary Jobs: “The Scent Detectives”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Season Finale!

Marvel at “scent detectives,” including Australian cattle dog Dio, who sniffs out orca scat in the Puget Sound to help scientists understand the species’ decline.

Special Theme: From Hollywood to the Heartland: “The Heartland”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies concludes its monthlong Wednesday night tour across small-town and rural America with an evening of dramatic films whose sometimes bleak realism shows the less-idyllic, if not outright darker, side of the heartland. First is Some Came Running (1958), a tale set in the late ’40s about a troubled veteran (Frank Sinatra) who returns to his Midwestern hometown to deal with family secrets and small-town scandals. Dean Martin, Best Actress Oscar nominee Shirley MacLaine, Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee Arthur Kennedy and Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee Martha Hyer costar. Next, Peter Bogdanovich’s road comedy/drama Paper Moon (1973), shot in black and white, takes place in Kansas and Missouri during the Great Depression. Real-life father and daughter Ryan and Tatum O’Neal star as a bible salesman and the orphan girl with whom he teams to form a money-making con team. Tatum O’Neal, at age 10, won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar, making her the youngest winner in a competitive category in Oscar history. Costar Madeline Kahn was also nominated in that category. Bogdanovich also directed, as well as cowrote, tonight’s next feature: The Last Picture Show (1971). Set in the early 1950s, the Best Picture Oscar-nominated film follows a group of high schoolers in a small Texas town that is slowly dying, both culturally and economically. Bogdanovich received a Best Director Oscar nomination for his masterfully rendered drama, and also shared, with Larry McMurtry, an Oscar nomination for the screenplay, which is based on McMurtry’s novel. The stellar cast boasts a top-notch mix of then-newer stars as well as classic character actors, including: Jeff Bridges (Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee), Timothy Bottoms, Cloris Leachman (Best Supporting Actress Oscar winner), Cybill Shepherd, Ben Johnson (Best Supporting Actor Oscar winner), Ellen Burstyn (Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee), Eileen Brennan, Clu Gulager and Randy Quaid. Next, it’s back to the heartland during the Great Depression in the Best Picture Oscar-nominated Bonnie and Clyde (1967), starring Best Actor and Actress Oscar nominees Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway as the infamous outlaws who embark on a robbery and murder spree across the Southwest in the early ’30s. The landmark film, considered one of the first of the “New Hollywood” era, earned seven other Oscar nominations, including Best Director (Arthur Penn) and Best Supporting Actor (Gene Hackman and Michael J. Pollard). Estelle Parsons won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. The evening concludes with another film about a male and female criminal pair with Terrence Malick’s atmospheric Badlands (1973). Loosely based on the real-life murder spree of Charles Starkweather and his girlfriend, the film stars Martin Sheen and Sissy Spacek as young lovers on the run across the Great Plains. — Jeff Pfeiffer

The $100,000 Pyramid

ABC, 9pm

This week’s celebrity guests are Saturday Night Live alums Ana Gasteyer and Rachel Dratch followed by Impractical Jokers Joe Gatto and James Murray.

Family Karma: “One Last Proposal”

Bravo, 9pm

Season Finale!

Vishal plans an epic week of surprises to get the ring back on Richa’s finger, but first, their mums must meet up to settle old scores; meanwhile, Anisha considers a life away from home, and the Aunties try to “out party” the kids.

Match Game

ABC, 10pm

Season Finale!

In the final episode this season, Horatio Sanz, Marilu Henner, Michael Colter, Ali Wentworth, Justin Long and Drea de Matteo compete.

Dave: “The Burds”

FXX, 10pm

Who knew spending time with the parents could be so revelatory? Certainly not aspiring rapper Dave (Lil Dicky), who pays his mom and dad (Gina Hecht and David Paymer) a visit after facing a setback in the comedy’s second season.

Younger: “The Last Unicorn”

TV Land, 10pm

Book editor Liza (Sutton Foster) attends a 1920s-themed costume party as a flapper, dances to a number from Thoroughly Modern Millie (which Foster won a Tony for on Broadway) and meets an eligible bachelor. Is he the bee’s knees, or another romantic disappointment?

Thursday, July 29

The Wine Show

Acorn TV, AMC+ & Sundance Now

Season Premiere!

In the third season of this U.K. series that, as its title implies, explores the world of wine, Dominic West (The Affair) joins James Purefoy (The Following) to taste wines at the beautiful HQ in the Douro Valley; Matthew Goode (A Discovery of Witches) and Purefoy learn about the Portuguese Age of Discoveries in Lisbon; Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason, The Americans) takes wine expert Joe Fattorini for lunch at a Jewish restaurant in New York; and Fattorini and fellow expert Amelia Singer lead a wine tour in Madeira. Seasons 1 and 2 are also currently available to stream.

FBoy Island

HBO Max

New Series!

In this reality dating show, three women move to a tropical island where they’re joined by 24 men — 12 self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” looking for love, and 12 self-proclaimed “FBoys,” there to compete for cold, hard cash. Hosted by hit comedian and actress Nikki Glaser, this is a social experiment that asks the age-old question: Can FBoys truly reform or do Nice Guys always finish last?

Jellystone!

HBO Max

New Series!

Yogi Bear, Cindy Bear, Boo-Boo, Huckleberry Hound, Jabberjaw, Top Cat and other favorite Hanna-Barbera cartoon characters are back in this all-new animated series set in the charming titular town where these beloved figures live, work and play together. “I grew up watching tons of Hanna-Barbera cartoons,” says showrunner C.H. Greenblatt (Chowder), “and have a deep love for these characters. … We hope longtime fans appreciate our take on this world, and we’re excited that parents get to introduce and enjoy their favorite Hanna-Barbera characters with their kids.”

Resort to Love

Netflix

Original Film!

In this romantic comedy that features singer-songwriter Alicia Keys as a producer, aspiring pop star Erica (Christina Milian) ends up as the entertainment at her ex-fiancéʼs wedding after reluctantly taking a gig at a luxurious Mauritius island resort while in the wake of a music career meltdown. She tries to keep their past relationship a secret from his bride-to-be, Beverly, but Erica rediscovers her feelings for her ex, Jason (Jay Pharaoh), despite his brother Caleb’s (Sinqua Walls) attempts to keep them from falling back in love.

Behind the Music

Paramount+

New Series!

The groundbreaking music documentary series is back, with several new episodes as well as previous installments that have been remastered and updated for today’s audiences. Episodes will be available Thursdays, and the series launches today with two episodes, featuring Ricky Martin and LL Cool J.

Why Women Kill

Paramount+

Season Finale!

Season 2 of creator Marc Cherry’s (Desperate Housewives, Devious Maids) dark comedy/drama anthology series concludes. The current season has been set in 1949, with a cast including Allison Tolman, Nick Frost and Lana Parrilla.

2021 NBA Draft

ABC, 8pm Live

The first round of the 2021 NBA Draft airs live tonight from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Top prospects include Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham, USC’s Evan Mobley, Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs and the G League’s Jalen Green.

Star of the Month: Elvis: “Smooth Talker”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Try not to be all shook up, but tonight is TCM’s last evening of its Thursday night July salute to the films of Elvis Presley. Things end on a strong note, though, with five movies, beginning with 1965’s Tickle Me. The musical comedy stars the King as a rodeo star, and features — for the only time in his movie career — a soundtrack with no new Elvis material, but rather a recycling of earlier album cuts. Next, Presley stars as the sexiest crop-dusting pilot you’ll ever see in It Happened at the World’s Fair (1963), a musical filmed at Seattle’s 1962 Century 21 Exposition. After that, in 1969’s The Trouble With Girls, Elvis stars in his second-to-last film acting role as the manager of a late-1920s musical troupe. Then, Presley gets in on the beach movie trend of the early ’60s with Girl Happy (1965), a musical romantic comedy costarring Shelley Fabares and introducing the hit tune “Puppet on a String.” Very early the next morning, TCM says farewell to the King for this month with This Is Elvis (1981), a documentary of Elvis’ life released just a little over three years after his 1977 passing. The film interestingly, if not always successfully, combines archival footage with voice-overs narrating the words of the legend and others, along with reenactments of pivotal points in Presley’s life. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Dark Side of the 90s: “TV for Teens”

Vice, 10pm

The docuseries looks at the rise of Teen TV — and growing up fast — with the help of Beverly Hills, 90210 costars Jason Priestley and Gabrielle Carteris and Party of Five’s Scott Wolf.

Friday, July 30

The Pursuit of Love

Amazon Prime Video

New Series!

This limited series (all three episodes drop today) is a romantic comedy/drama about love, friendship and choice that was produced by the BBC and is set in Europe between the two world wars. The story follows the adventures (and misadventures) of the charismatic and fearless Linda Radlett (Lily James) and her best friend and cousin Fanny Logan (Emily Beecham). Consumed by a desire for love and marriage, the two women are on the hunt for the ideal husband. Their friendship is put to the test as Fanny settles for a steady life and Linda decides to follow her heart to increasingly wild and outrageous places. As social and political divisions split the nation, their diverging choices raise personal questions that remain intensely relevant today — questions about freedom, about love and sex, and about the mystery of the human heart. The series is written and directed by costar Emily Mortimer. The cast also includes Dominic West, Dolly Wells, Andrew Scott and Beattie Edmondson.

Watch the Sound With Mark Ronson

Apple TV+

New Series!

Renowned DJ and Oscar-, Golden Globe- and Grammy-winning artist and producer Mark Ronson hosts this six-episode docuseries that examines sound creation and the revolutionary technology that has shaped music as we know it. Each episode follows Ronson as he uncovers the untold stories behind music creation and the lengths producers and creators are willing to go to find the perfect sound. He explores music’s intersection with artistry and technology in candid conversations with top music names including Paul McCartney, Questlove, King Princess, Dave Grohl, Adrock and Mike D from Beastie Boys, Charli XCX and more.

Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts

Disney+

New Series!

Good Morning America and ABC News co-anchor Robin Roberts hosts and executive produces this four-episode series featuring intimate roundtable conversations with female celebrities from all walks of life. In each episode, Roberts sits down with three famous women who share experiences that are both personal and moving. As the title suggests, the guests often “turn the tables” and interview Roberts and each other in heartfelt and often humorous conversations. Guests include Debbie Allen, Sofia Carson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jenna Dewan, Sheila E., Melissa Etheridge, Mickey Guyton, Betsey Johnson, Billie Jean King, Tig Notaro, Raven-Symoné and Josie Totah. LeBron James is also an executive producer of the series.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: “Second Chances”

Disney+

Season Finale!

In the Season 2 finale, while the Wildcats head to Salt Lake Slices to digest the excitement of opening night — and a pizza or two — Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders) continues to experience tunnel vision over the Menkie Awards. Meanwhile, Mr. Mazzara (Mark St. Cyr) shows his softer side; Ricky (Joshua Bassett) reevaluates a party crasher; Gina (Sofia Wylie) speaks her truth; and Nini (Olivia Rodrigo) makes a life-altering call.

Jungle Cruise

Disney+

Feature Film Exclusive!

This title requires Disney+ with Premier Access (a cost of $29.99 in addition to standard Disney+ subscription)

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt star in this adventure-filled thrill ride down the Amazon inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride. Intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton (Blunt) travels from London to the Amazon jungle and enlists wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff’s (Johnson) questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila — his ramshackle but charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities and the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest.

The Last Mercenary

Netflix

Original Film!

This action comedy follows Richard Brumère (Jean-Claude Van Damme), a former French secret service special agent turned mercenary, who is back in the saddle as the immunity he was granted 25 years earlier for his son Archibald is lifted. A mob operation threatens Archibaldʼs life, and to save him, Richard will have to reach out to his old contacts and join forces with a bunch of reckless youngsters from the projects and an offbeat bureaucrat — but mostly find the courage to let Archibald know heʼs his father.

Outer Banks

Netflix

Season Premiere!

This coming-of-age drama that follows a tight-knit group of local teens (the “Pogues”) in the beach vacation destination of the Outer Banks of North Carolina returns for Season 2. After their near-death escape, John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) are on the run — and in over their heads — in the Bahamas. New friends also bring new foes as they’re back on the trail of the gold, while the stakes for Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss) and JJ (Rudy Pankow) rapidly escalate at home. The $400 million is still in the game, but will the uncovering of a new-found secret reunite the group for a fresh mission?

Burden of Truth: “River City”

The CW, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Joanna Chang (Kristin Kreuk) has taken on the case of Helen Graham (guest star Pamela Matthews), a local farm owner whose land is standing firmly in the way of the Oro North mining project. With the tide of opinion turning against them, Joanna arranges for an improved offer, but — after many sleepless nights with her new baby — she makes a crucial error that changes the case, leading to shocking consequences.

Gold Rush: Winter’s Fortune

Discovery Channel, 8pm; also streaming on discovery+

New Series!

This latest spinoff of Discovery’s No. 1-rated show, Gold Rush, takes viewers inside the high-stakes gambles of the gold-mining offseason for the first time ever. The series follows Gold Rush fan favorites — including Tony Beets, Rick Ness, Dave Turin, Fred Lewis and Dustin Hurt — as they go about their winter prospecting, purchasing and permitting in preparation for hitting their ambitious season goals. While the miners wait for the spring thaw, they have a golden opportunity. Will they make the necessary preparations to ensure they have their most successful season ever? Or will they come up empty-handed?

Back on the Record With Bob Costas

HBO, 11pm

New Series!

It’s fitting that the beloved broadcaster’s return to HBO comes as the Olympic Games pop into the schedule. As with his two previous stints on the network — which won a total of seven Sports Emmys — Costas talks to top athletes, past and present, and tackles controversial issues of the day.

My Lottery Dream Home: “Scratch Offs: King and Queen of M’Orlando”

HGTV, 8pm

David Bromstad helps lucky newlyweds find their dream home in Orlando, Florida. After winning a million dollars on their anniversary, they want a two-story house where they can feel like royalty overlooking the neighborhood.

Friday Night Neo-Noir

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s lineup of film noir titles not made in the genre’s heyday of the 1940s and ’50s, but in the ensuing decades, features three titles from the 1980s. First up is Ridley Scott’s iconic and influential combo of sci fi and noir, Blade Runner (1982), making its TCM premiere. Set in a future dystopian Los Angeles, the film stars Harrison Ford as a burnt-out ex-cop who is called out of retirement to track down and eliminate a team of humanoid androids that have escaped back to Earth from an outer space mining colony. During his search, he discovers disturbing secrets about the future plans of the androids’ manufacturer. Rutger Hauer, Sean Young and Edward James Olmos costar in the film, whose stunning art direction-set decoration and visual effects were nominated for Oscars. (Note: There have been several versions of Blade Runner since its initial release, and the one TCM is airing tonight is the 117-minute version shown in select theaters in 2007 and billed as The Final Cut. It’s the only version over which Scott had complete artistic control, and the one that he considers the definitive incarnation of his vision.) Up next is cowriter/director Neil Jordan’s 1986 British crime drama Mona Lisa, starring Best Actor Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner Bob Hoskins as a small-time crook just released from prison who finds trouble when he gets entangled in the dangerous life of a high-class call girl (Cathy Tyson). Robbie Coltrane and Michael Caine also star. Finally, and also making its network premiere, is Tequila Sunrise (1988), written and directed by Oscar-winning Chinatown scribe Robert Towne. In the crime drama, a Los Angeles restaurateur (Michelle Pfeiffer) becomes involved in a romantic triangle with two old friends: one a police officer (Kurt Russell) and the other an ex-drug dealer (Mel Gibson). — Jeff Pfeiffer

Dino Hunters

Discovery Channel, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The dino-hunting cowboys are back and ready to dig up more prehistoric treasure across the Wild West. In the badlands of Wyoming and Montana, and the high deserts of New Mexico, the hunt is on not only for dinosaur fossils, but for buyers, as well. In Season 2, cowboys and ranchers continue scouring the West for the rarest and most valuable prehistoric fossils and remains — from discovering a trove of mammoth tusks to a field of Triceratops bones to prepping a nearly complete T-Rex skull — in order to entice buyers, make a profit and, ultimately, keep their way of life alive.

One Week to Sell

HGTV, 9pm

New Series!

In back-to-back episodes, this new series follows interior designer and home stager Taylor Spellman as she transforms unsold homes into red hot properties. Aided by Kate Dickens, her right-hand woman and friend of more than 30 years, Taylor creates personalized design plans for lagging listings, making them market ready with high-end style on a small budget. Taylor meets with the real estate agent to identify areas that are a turn off to potential buyers and, in just a few short days, implements beautiful, practical and creative solutions that turn the house into a desirable dream home.

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog

Nat Geo & Nat Geo Wild, 9pm

New Series!

Dog behavior expert Cesar Millan is back in this new series that opens the gates to Millan’s famed Dog Psychology Center, his California ranch retreat for dogs. Here he transforms canines — and families — one case at a time. Back-to-back episodes will air each Friday, and they will be available to stream on Disney+ each Wednesday following their linear premieres.

Icon: Music Through the Lens: “On the Record”

PBS, 9pm

The photography of record sleeves from jazz and early rock ’n’ roll is analyzed and explored, from the Beatles and Pink Floyd to the highly stylized and conceptual imagery on albums by Blur and Dizzee Rascal. Themes of nostalgia, resonance and association run through the superb stories of classic album covers by the Jam, Lou Reed, Thin Lizzy, Bruce Springsteen, Iggy Pop, Joy Division, and Crosby, Stills & Nash. Highlights include Lynn Goldsmith on Patti Smith’s Horses, Jonathan Mannion on Jay-Z and DMX, and Elliott Landy on Bob Dylan’s Nashville Skyline.

Ghost Adventures: “Airfield of Evil”

Travel Channel, 9pm

In this two-hour network premiere, Zak and the crew investigate intense paranormal activity at Freakling Bros. Trilogy of Terror, an infamous haunted attraction in Las Vegas. They then visit the March Field Air Museum, where employees have felt spirits move through their bodies.

Classic Albums: “Fleetwood Mac — Rumours”

PBS, 10pm

Tonight, this British Behind the Music-style series revisits the making of Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 monster Rumours, with a specially recorded version of Christine McVie’s “Songbird.”

Saturday, July 31

Heartbreak Island

discovery+

New Series!

In this competition series, single guys and girls put everything on the line in a bid to find their perfect match and possibly win $100,000.

Puppy Bowl Presents: The Summer Dog Games

discovery+

Kym Whitley hosts this special in which five teams of dogs and their trainers face off to see who will be named the top canine athlete when it comes to showmanship and talent. The ultimate prize of $5,000 will be donated to the winning team’s favorite animal charity.

Daniel Boone: “Empire of the Lost”

Decades, 12pm

A full weekend marathon of the 1964-70 drama starts with the frontier legend (Fess Parker) teaming with a Native American rival (Abel Fernandez) to outwit British soldiers.

Where Eagles Dare

TCM, 3:30pm

Catch a Classic!

The mission is clear: Get in, get the general, get out. Commandos charged with freeing a U.S. general from a Nazi fortress high in the Alps should also be told to trust nothing — including the search-and-rescue orders just issued. Richard Burton and Clint Eastwood lead this 1968 World War II action thriller classic written by Alistair MacLean (The Guns of Navarone, Ice Station Zebra), who adapted his 1966 novel of the same name, and directed by Brian G. Hutton (Kelly’s Heroes). Previously best known for fiery dramatic roles, Burton ventures into the realm of movie pyrotechnics here with dynamic efficiency, while Eastwood’s cool-under-fire presence heightens one searing action sequence after another (the film became Eastwood’s then-biggest hit). If the film looks and feels more above average than a typical action film, it’s because some of the top filmmakers of the period were involved in its production, notably legendary stuntman Yakima Canutt, who was second-unit director and shot most of the nail-biting action sequences.

Major League Baseball

FS1, beginning at 4pm Live

Just before the dog days of August arrive, FS1 airs an MLB twin bill featuring the Oakland A’s at the Los Angeles Angels and an interleague matchup with the Minnesota Twins at the St. Louis Cardinals.

Eden: Untamed Planet: “Namib: Skeleton Coast and Beyond”

BBC America & AMC, 8pm

From its Skeleton Coast along the Atlantic to the “sea of sand” and the haze of distant mountains, Africa’s Namib Desert flourishes with life where none seemed possible. Helena Bonham Carter narrates the new episode “Namib: Skeleton Coast and Beyond.”

Vacation House Rules: “Executive Waterfront Retreat”

HGTV, 8pm

Two ambitious homeowners recently purchased a million-dollar home, but it needs some serious work. Contractor Scott McGillivray and Designer Debra now need to turn it into a successful, income-producing vacation property to help pay for the investment.

You’re Not Safe Here

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Highly pregnant Ava just got into graduate school! However, her boyfriend, Shane, who’s been increasingly violent lately, doesn’t want her to go back to school. She’s had enough and makes a run for it, trying to get to her sister and to safety. On the way, Ava has an accident and wakes up in Valerie and William’s home. The nice, affluent and childless couple lives isolated in the woods — the roads are closed off and the phone doesn’t work, but William is a doctor and can take care of Ava, they say. Soon, things seem a bit fishy to Ava. She is not a guest — she is a prisoner and they want her baby! On top of it all, Shane is still looking for her, and his violent tendencies escalate … but Ava will not give up without a fight. Stars Haskiri Velazquez, Cleo Anthony, Nicky Whelan and Austin Weyant.

Cold Justice: “Unnatural Causes”

Oxygen, 8pm

In Rio Arriba County, New Mexico, Kelly Siegler and Steve Spingola investigate the strange case of a man who appeared to have died from natural causes. But when scans revealed a gunshot wound, his death became a murder investigation. Is it too late to crack the case?

Say Yes to the Dress: “This Is My Husband, and This Is My Fiancée”

TLC, 8pm

In this new episode, an unconventional throuple needs dresses for their wedding, but one bride may have to compromise so the other can shine. Ashley, a doctor on the front lines of COVID-19, was gifted a free dress from Kleinfeld during a virtual appointment, and with just a few weeks until she ties the knot, Ronnie teams up with Randy to surprise her one last time.

Love, for Real

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

Hayley and her friend Bree go on a dating show to forward their careers. But bachelor Marco and producer Luke’s plans are for Hayley to stay through the finale. Stars Chloe Bridges, Scott Michael Foster, Corbin Bleu, Taiana Tully and Karen Malina-White.