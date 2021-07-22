Thursday, July 22: The Jig Is Up: ‘Good Girls’ Series Finale on NBC

Danielle Levitt/NBC

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally.

Thursday, July 22

Good Girls

NBC, 9pm

Series Finale!

The crime drama/comedy starring Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman as the titular “good girls” ends with two back-to-back hourlong episodes tonight. In “We’re Even,” the Secret Service forces the girls into a heist, while Ruby (Retta) tries to mend things between Beth and Stan (Hendricks, Reno Wilson). In “Nevada,” Beth and Rio (Manny Montana) form a surprise alliance without anticipating the shocking consequences of that partnership. Ruby makes a tough decision, and reality finally catches up with Annie (Whitman).

Ultra City Smiths

AMC+

New Series!

Kristen Bell and Debra Winger are among the voice cast of this stop-motion animated baby doll series. First two episodes available today; subsequent new episodes drop on Thursdays.

Ghost Adventures: “The Great Saltair Curse”

discovery+

Season Premiere!

As the Ghost Adventures crew returns for Season 25, Zak, Aaron, Billy and Jay are on the banks of Utah’s Great Salt Lake to investigate the Great Saltair, a century-old music venue that is host to terrifying hauntings and plagued by misfortune, disaster and even death. Many believe the property is haunted by Saltair Sally, a woman whose body was found on the property in 2000, and evidence suggests the surrounding land is cursed, amplifying the hostile paranormal energy. During their investigation, the team is plagued by intense physical afflictions, disembodied voices, unexplained figures and an array of frightening anomalies. New Ghost Adventures episodes are available Thursdays.

Through Our Eyes

HBO Max

New Series!

This four-part documentary series from Sesame Workshop showcases the perspectives of children as they experience challenging issues facing families today, including homelessness, parental incarceration, military caregiving and climate displacement.

Walker: “Dig”

The CW, 8pm

Walker (Jared Padalecki) and Micki (Lindsey Morgan) investigate a bomb threat at the school that targeted Liam (Keegan Allen) and Stan (guest star Jeffrey Nordling). Abeline (Molly Hagan) and Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) plan a vow renewal, and Trey’s (Jeff Pierre) mother (guest star Schelle Purcell) comes for a visit.

Beat Shazam: “All About the Abs, Butt and Thighs!”

FOX, 8pm

The musical guessing game gets physical as teams of fitness moms, male cheerleaders and lifeguards compete for a chance to win $1 million in the new episode “All About the Abs, Butt and Thighs!”

Hot Mess House: “Hidden Hacks”

HGTV, 8pm

A couple’s home has been overtaken by their children’s stuff, so Cas Aarssen and Wendell Holland tackle the large basement to make it a multifunctional space. Plus, they give another couple’s kitchen some clever hidden organization.

Star of the Month: Elvis: “Troubled Youth”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s lineup of Elvis Presley film classics begins with four titles covering a spectrum of the “troubled youth” theme, from the King playing such youths, to him portraying a character helping underserved youngsters in need. The night begins with one of Elvis’ most famous movies, 1957’s musical drama Jailhouse Rock, his third feature and the one that introduced some of the most iconic images of Presley’s film career against the backdrop of a soundtrack filled with classic Jerry Lieber/Mike Stoller songs, including the rockin’ title track, “Treat Me Nice” and “(You’re So Square) Baby I Don’t Care.” Next, in the musical Follow That Dream (1962), Elvis plays the son of a vagabond family traveling through Florida, while the 1966 musical Frankie and Johnny finds him playing a compulsive riverboat gambler. Rounding out tonight’s themed lineup is Change of Habit (1969), Elvis’ final acting role, in which he plays a doctor serving an underprivileged community, starring alongside Mary Tyler Moore as a nun who can’t really be blamed when she finds herself tempted with feelings for a physician who looks like Elvis. After this film, early the next morning, is Elvis on Tour (1972), a Golden Globe-winning concert documentary. — Jeff Pfeiffer

CMT Campfire Sessions

CMT, 9pm

Season Finale!

In this intimate fireside jam, country queen Trisha Yearwood and her longtime band strip down her hits “She’s in Love With the Boy” and “Walkaway Joe” as well as her latest collaboration, “Ran Into You.”

Christina on the Coast: “Home Run Reno”

HGTV, 9pm

Christina Haack’s sports-loving clients just purchased a home that needs major rehab and got in over their heads trying to take it on themselves. And, Christina helps her best friend get ready for her big wedding.

Alone

History, 9:30pm

If only this episode were in 3-D! A grizzly comes running at one of the survivalists in the Canadian wilderness — and it’s “not even 10 yards” away before bear spray repels the predator, the relieved competitor recalls. “That is something you never forget.”

Friday, July 23

Jolt

Amazon Prime Video

Feature Film Exclusive!

Kate Beckinsale and Stanley Tucci lead this darkly funny action thriller. Beckinsale plays a woman struggling to manage a lifelong, rare neurological disorder that causes her to react violently to anyone she witnesses being cruel, deceitful or abusive.

Ted Lasso

Apple TV+

Season Premiere!

Jason Sudeikis’ acclaimed and award-winning comedy sensation returns for a second season. Also an executive producer, Sudeikis stars in a Screen Actors Guild Award- and Golden Globe-winning performance as the title character, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. Hannah Waddingham, series codeveloper Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift and Juno Temple also star. The series has already been renewed for Season 3.

Roswell: The Final Verdict: “Extraterrestrial Truth”

discovery+

Season Finale!

Decades after the Roswell incident, the U.S. government fights to suppress public interest in UFO sightings and extraterrestrial contact. Cutting-edge AI compares the government’s account of the crash with what it has uncovered. After 70 years, are we getting closer to the truth?

Playing With Sharks

Disney+

This special from National Geographic Documentary Films follows underwater filmmaking and shark research pioneer Valerie Taylor, whose life’s work has become the basis for much of what we know about sharks today. Through remarkable underwater archival footage, along with interviews with Taylor herself, the special traces this daring ocean explorer’s trajectory from champion spearfisher to passionate shark protector. From the birth of cage-diving to Jaws hysteria to the dawn of cageless shark-diving, she became a trailblazing advocate for the ocean’s most maligned and misunderstood creatures.

Blood Red Sky

Netflix

Original Film!

Flying with her young son, a mysteriously ill woman is forced to unleash a dark secret when terrorists attempt to hijack their trans-Atlantic flight.

The Last Letter From Your Lover

Netflix

Original Film!

Consisting of a pair of interwoven stories set in the present and past, this drama based on the novel by JoJo Moyes follows Ellie Haworth (Felicity Jones), a journalist who discovers a trove of secret love letters from 1965 and becomes determined to solve the mystery of the forbidden affair at their center. As she uncovers the story behind Jennifer Stirling (Shailene Woodley), the wife of a wealthy industrialist, and Anthony OʼHare (Callum Turner), the financial journalist assigned to cover him, a love story of Ellieʼs own begins to unfold with the assistance of an endearing archivist (Nabhaan Rizwan) who helps her track down more letters.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 1

Netflix

New Series!

The war for Eternia culminates in this animated series developed by filmmaker Kevin Smith that picks up where the iconic characters of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe left off decades ago. After a cataclysmic battle between He-Man (voice of Chris Wood) and Skeletor (Mark Hamill), Eternia is fractured, and the Guardians of Grayskull are scattered. And after decades of secrets tore them apart, it’s up to Teela (Sarah Michelle Gellar) to reunite the broken band of heroes and solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power.

The Movies That Made Us

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The series that looks at influential and popular films returns for Season 2. The four-episode batch will include examinations of Jurassic Park (1993), Back to the Future (1985), Pretty Woman (1990) and Forrest Gump (1994).

Sky Rojo

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The female-led action crime drama from Spain returns for Season 2. The series follows three prostitutes who go on the run after fleeing their pimp. Together, they embark on a frantic, chaotic journey during which they face dangers of all kinds and live every second as if it was their last.

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Opening Ceremony

NBC, 7am Live

The world finally comes together for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games. In a first for the network, NBC airs the opening ceremony live this morning. (Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of U.S. Eastern Time.) The opening ceremony will air again tonight during NBC’s primetime broadcast.

Parks and Recreation

IFC, 9:30am

From 2012: Gloria Estefan’s “Get on Your Feet” accompanies a side-splitting campaign event … on ice (long story).

Charmed: “I Dreamed a Dream…”

The CW, 8pm

Season Finale!

When an encounter with the Whispering Evil leaves Macy (Madeleine Mantock) on the brink of death, Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) cast an ancient spell sending the Charmed Ones off on a series of epic adventures. Meanwhile, realizing only a Whitelighter can save Macy, Harry (Rupert Evans) asks Jordan (Jordan Donica) and Celeste (guest star Kate Burton) to help him do the unthinkable.

My Lottery Dream Home: “Scratch Offs: Vacation Time at the Cape”

HGTV, 8pm

A Massachusetts couple has been vacationing with their family in Cape Cod for over 30 years, and now they’re buying a dream home there. David Bromstad must work fast to help them snatch up their perfect place in this hot market.

Friday Night Neo-Noir

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s lineup of film noir titles not made in the genre’s heyday of the 1940s and ’50s, but in the ensuing decades, features one title from the 1970s, and two from the ’80s. First up is Blood Simple (1984), the fantastic debut movie from writers/directors Joel and Ethan Coen. The thriller follows a Texas bartender (John Getz) who finds himself in the middle of a murder plot after his boss (Dan Hedaya) discovers that the bartender is having an affair with the boss’ wife (Frances McDormand in her feature-film debut). Then, check out Arthur Penn’s outstanding Night Moves (1975), which is one of the bleakest thrillers of the ’70s, and that’s saying something. Gene Hackman is terrific as L.A. private investigator Harry Moseby, who uncovers all kinds of sinister activity while searching for the missing teenage daughter (Melanie Griffith) of a famous actress. Susan Clark, Jennifer Warren and James Woods also star. The final film is Cutter’s Way (1981), making its network premiere. The thriller provides a devastating look at post-Vietnam, post-Watergate America, as exemplified by its trio of damaged protagonists: a slightly dim beach-boy gigolo (Jeff Bridges), a ferocious disabled veteran (John Heard) and the cynical, alcoholic young woman (Lisa Eichhorn) they both love. All three actors are explosive in this dark tale set in sunny Santa Barbara about the attempt to pin a murder on a local tycoon (Stephen Elliott) — who may, in fact, be guilty.

Music Box: Woodstock ’99: Peace, Love and Rage

HBO, 9pm

Or, how a musical celebration of high-minded ideals devolved into three days of mayhem and violence. Artists such as Korn’s Jonathan Davis, Moby and Creed’s Scott Stapp weigh in.

Icon: Music Through the Lens: “On the Road”

PBS, 9pm

Episode 2 features touring stories from early trailblazers who went on the road with artists such as Led Zeppelin, David Bowie, the Rolling Stones and The Who, mixed with tales from the punk era of CBGB, the Clash and the Sex Pistols. The episode also explores photographers’ relationships with Oasis, Metallica, U2, Ed Sheeran and Courtney Barnett, plus special sections on music photography legend Jim Marshall and the origins of the “Three Songs, No Flash” rule.

Saturday, July 24

Major League Baseball

FS1, beginning at 4pm Live

A Saturday MLB doubleheader on FS1 has the New York Yankees at the Boston Red Sox, followed by the Tampa Bay Rays at the Cleveland Indians.

The Adventures of Robin Hood

TCM, 6pm

Catch a Classic!

This action-packed, Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1938 adventure classic directed by Michael Curtiz and William Keighley took home three Academy Awards, for its editing, art direction and the rousing musical score by Erich Wolfgang Korngold. Robin Hood (Errol Flynn) accuses Prince John (Claude Rains) of treachery when he discovers his plan of overthrowing the throne while King Richard (Ian Hunter), John’s brother, is being held captive for ransom. Robin escapes John’s knights and assembles a team to help the poor who have been suffering the rich’s oppression. When Robin is lured out of the woods and finds himself sentenced to death, his men come to help, and Robin is left in the ultimate standoff with Prince John. Along with the action, the film also incorporates a subtle love story between Robin and Maid Marian (Olivia De Havilland, in one of her many popular onscreen pairings with Flynn) that does not overpower the initial plot. Basil Rathbone, Melville Cooper and Patric Knowles also star.

Crown for Christmas

Hallmark Channel, 7pm

Christmas in July jingles on with a weekend countdown of greatest holiday hits. We just love this 2015 Danica McKellar-Rupert Penry-Jones romance.

Eden: Untamed Planet

BBC America, 8pm & AMC, 9pm

New Series!

Helena Bonham Carter narrates this new natural history series taking viewers to the far corners of the planet to discover the secrets of Earth’s few remaining untouched lands, all flourishing with rich biodiversity. The premiere episode, “Borneo: Sacred Forest,” visits the Southeast Asian island’s primeval rainforest.

Vacation House Rules: “Groovy Getaway”

HGTV, 8pm

Two siblings need help bringing their 1960s vacation home into the 21st century. Capitalizing on the home’s retro design, contractor Scott McGillivray and designer Debra Salmoni transform the mid-century cottage into a blast-from-the-past vacation rental.

Next Door Nightmare

Lifetime, 8pm

In tonight’s world premiere film, a young couple — Sarah and Kyle — move next door to Helen, a charismatic older woman, but they have no idea she’s a deeply disturbed psychopath who will stop at nothing to become Sarah’s surrogate mother, and grandmother to the child she is expecting. Stars Julia Borsellino, Mark Taylor, Deborah Grover and Marium Carvell.

Cold Justice: “A Touch of Evidence”

Oxygen, 8pm

Kelly Siegler and Tonya Rider investigate the shocking murder of Leola Jordan, a 91-year-old grandmother in Picayune, Mississippi, who was stabbed nearly 40 times in her bed. New DNA technology may help identify her killer and reveal a tragic family secret.

Freaky

HBO, 8:15pm

How can the Freaky Friday film formula of two people switching bodies get even freakier? This 2020 comedy tries it with a bullied high school teen (quirkily believable Kathryn Newton) and a local slasher known as the Blissfield Butcher (Vince Vaughn).

Snapped: Notorious

Oxygen, 9pm

Anthony Sowell, the Cleveland Strangler, raped and killed 11 women, receiving a death sentence in 2011. Tonight, hear from women who escaped his so-called “house of horrors.”

Destination Fear: “Waverly Hills Sanatorium”

Travel Channel, 9pm; also streaming on discovery+

Season Premiere!

The team is back for Season 3, and their first stop is straight out of a nightmare. They’ve feared Waverly Hills Sanatorium their entire lives, and for good reason. What they catch on video lives up to the location’s reputation as the most haunted in all of America.