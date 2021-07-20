On With the Games: Tokyo 2020 Olympic Event Schedule

©2021 NBC Universal, All rights reserved.

The networks of NBCUniversal are again the place to be for all things Olympics, with more than 7,000 hours of coverage across its TV and streaming platforms.

In a first for the network, NBC airs the opening ceremony live on Friday, July 23, at 6:55am ET. (Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of U.S. Eastern Time.) The opening ceremony will air again that night during NBC’s primetime broadcast.

Mike Tirico hosts NBC’s nightly coverage from an outdoor studio with breathtaking views of the Tokyo skyline and the landmark Rainbow Bridge. “The chance to use the city as our daily setting will help bring our viewers back in the States even closer to the Olympic experience,” Tirico says. Rebecca Lowe is NBC’s daytime host.

In addition to NBC’s nightly primetime broadcasts, viewers can catch the Games on NBCSN, Golf Channel, USA Network, CNBC, MSNBC and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA. Spanish-language telecasts air on Telemundo and Universo. NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app stream live and on-demand competition for pay TV subscribers who log in with their account credentials. Streaming service Peacock offers the free Tokyo NOW channel with live coverage, highlights, interviews and the best stories of the Games.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Event Schedule