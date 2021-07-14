Wednesday, July 14: ‘Loki’ Season 1 Wraps Up on Disney+

© Marvel Studios 2020. All rights reserved.

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally.

Wednesday, July 14

Loki

Disney+

Season Finale!

Marvel’s Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston, will conclude its first season. Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant costar in the series.

Tiger Queen

discovery+

The shark population in Turks and Caicos has a sizable concentration of female tiger sharks, leaving scientists wondering where all the males are hiding. In this Shark Week special exclusively available on discovery+, shark enthusiast Kinga Philipps joins Dr. Austin Gallagher to help solve this puzzling mystery.

Gunpowder Milkshake

Netflix

Original Film!

Sam (Karen Gillan) was only 12 when her mother, Scarlet (Lena Headey), an elite assassin, was forced to abandon her. Sam was raised by The Firm, the ruthless crime syndicate her mother worked for. Now, 15 years later, Sam has followed in her motherʼs footsteps and grown into a fierce hitwoman. But when a high-risk job goes wrong, Sam must choose between serving The Firm and protecting the life of an innocent 8-year-old girl (Chloe Coleman). With a target on her back, Sam has only one chance to survive: Reunite with her mother and her lethal associates, The Librarians (Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett and Carla Gugino).

MechaShark

Discovery Channel, 8pm

Researchers Kina Scollay, Mark Erdmann and Al Baxter build a submersible mechanical shark to track down New Zealand’s monster great white sharks and pilot it deep into what they believe could be a mating ground — the Holy Grail of shark science.

MasterChef: Legends: “Nancy Silverton — Pasta Challenge”

FOX, 8pm

The cooks must prove they can master an Italian staple and impress guest judge Nancy Silverton with a pasta dish of their own in the new episode “Nancy Silverton — Pasta Challenge.”

Property Brothers: Forever Home: “From Starter to Forever”

HGTV, 8pm

A couple thought they found a starter house in their old neighborhood, but three years and two kids later, they’ve decided to stay. Drew and Jonathan Scott tackle the dated kitchen and uneven floors so this family can keep making memories in their forever home.

Dogs With Extraordinary Jobs: “The Partners”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Meet a reading Chocolate Lab, a surfing Golden Retriever and other remarkable dogs that use their sense of smell, their loyalty and even their surfing skills to rescue victims, inspire youngsters, comfort veterans and more. See how creating enduring partnerships with dogs has enabled us to change lives and make the world a better place.

Special Theme: From Hollywood to the Heartland: “Small Town Comedies”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tinseltown’s take on small-town America is featured again on Turner Classic Movies tonight, this time in the form of five comedies set in the heartland. First up is The Miracle of Morgan’s Creek (1944), Preston Sturges’ screwball comedy set in the titular fictional Midwestern town. Sturges received an Oscar nomination for his screenplay; the story is set during World War II and follows a local 4-F boy (Eddie Bracken) who tries to help the woman he loves (Betty Hutton) cover up a surprise pregnancy by a man whose identity she cannot remember. Next, in Best Director Oscar winner Frank Capra’s Best Picture Oscar-nominated comedy/drama Mr. Deeds Goes to Town (1936), poet Longfellow Deeds (Best Actor Oscar nominee Gary Cooper) inherits a fortune and finds himself suddenly dealing with the culture clash of life in New York City after leaving his small Vermont town of Mandrake Falls. Then, Irene Dunne plays the titular character of the screwball comedy Theodora Goes Wild (1936), who is the secret author of a bestselling and very risqué book that has the women’s literary circle of her small Connecticut town in an uproar. Tonight’s visit to the heartland concludes with the 1943 comedy/drama A Stranger in Town, with Frank Morgan, Richard Carlson and Jean Rogers; and the 1936 comedy Small Town Girl, starring Janet Gaynor, Robert Taylor and James Stewart. — Jeff Pfeiffer

2021 NBA Finals: Game 4: Phoenix at Milwaukee

ABC, 9pm Live

The Eastern Conference champion Milwaukee Bucks host the Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of the NBA Finals tonight on ABC. The Suns lead the series 2-1.

The Real Sharknado

Discovery Channel, 9pm

In the sci-fi Sharknado movies, sharks jump into boats, circle in tornados and risk their lives to attack humans. Could these shark feasts really happen? In this Shark Week special, Sharknado stars Ian Ziering and Tara Reid pick up their chainsaws once again — this time with the help of Dr. Tristan Guttridge — to see if a real Sharknado could occur.

Two Steps Home: “Cozy Corners”

HGTV, 9pm

Jon Pierre and Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin help a couple with a house made of awkward angles, confusing layouts and metal sheet fencing. After making some clever updates to help them sell, the Tjon-Joe-Pins avoid the original house’s pitfalls as they overhaul the couple’s new home by turning walls into windows.

Dr. Pimple Popper

TLC, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Renowned dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon Dr. Sandra Lee is known for treating challenging skin conditions in an effort to help her patients live a life free of discomfort or embarrassment. These brand-new episodes will feature some of her most challenging cases to date, including a patient who has enormous growths on his nose that drip pus, attract flies and are so large that he can barely breathe — it is a record-breaking case of rhinophyma; two sisters who reunite and bond over their undiagnosed mystery face bumps; a woman who has been called a monster due to her genetic condition known as neurofibromatosis, which causes head-to-toe bumps; and a return patient with hopes that Lee can remove more growths that stem from a birthmark on her face.

Return to Lair of the Great White

Discovery Channel, 10pm

Dr. Craig O’Connell and Marc Payne return to where they unexpectedly filmed a juvenile great white shark during a past mission. Believing there’s a nursery nearby, they follow the trail to a discovery that could change everything we know about great whites.

Good Trouble: “Knocked Down”

Freeform, 10pm

New Episodes!

In this first episode of the second half of Season 3, Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Gael (Tommy Martinez) decide to give their relationship a shot; Malika (Zuri Adele) is blindsided by Isaac’s (Sarunas J. Jackson) news; Alice (Sherry Cola) returns to the comedy program thanks to help from an unexpected source; and Dennis’ (Josh Pence) return has Davia (Emma Hunton) questioning everything.

Golf: The Open Championship: First Round

Golf Channel, 1:30am Live (late-night)

After last year’s cancellation, the 149th British Open is played at Royal St. George’s Golf Club in England. Ireland’s Shane Lowry won the Claret Jug in 2019. Golf Channel and NBC combine to air the tournament through Sunday.

Thursday, July 15

First Wives Club

BET+

Season Premiere!

After nearly two years, Season 2 of the popular comedy finally drops. In the 10-episode season, returning stars Jill Scott, Michelle Buteau and Ryan Michelle Bathé are joined by new regular Michelle Mitchenor, and new recurring stars Essence Atkins, Gary Dourdan, Jordan Carlos and Mikhail Keize. In Season 2, the pressures of new jobs and new loves are introduced.

Magnolia Network Debut

discovery+

Network Launch!

Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines’ long-awaited Magnolia Network is making its digital debut on the discovery+ streaming service this month, offering a 200-hour summer launch slate featuring more than 30 original programs. Content will also be available on the new companion Magnolia Network app. (Magnolia will make its linear TV launch in January 2022, when it replaces the DIY Network.) Among the new series and episodes debuting on Magnolia at its discovery+ launch today are The Cabin Chronicles, Extraordinary Stories Behind Everyday Things, Family Dinner, First Time Fixer, a new episode of Fixer Upper, Home Work, Homegrown, RE(Motel), the Season 3 premiere of Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines, Restoration Road With Clint Harp, Van Go, Where We Call Home and more. Available library series include all previous seasons of Fixer Upper and Julia Child’s classic series The French Chef. Visit magnolia.com/network/ for more details.

Raging Bulls

discovery+

Bull sharks are one of Australia’s “Big 3” deadly shark species, and recently, there’s been a shift in their behavior concerning the human population. In this Shark Week special exclusively available on discovery+, Paul De Gelder joins Johan Gustafson to uncover why these sharks are becoming more aggressive hunters.

American Horror Stories

FX on Hulu

New Series!

Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s spinoff of their American Horror Story is a weekly anthology series featuring a different horror story in each episode. It begins with the launch today of the two-part “Rubber (Wo)man,” in which a teenager and her dads move into a forsaken home with a grim past. As the family makes renovations, a darkness takes root within them.

Never Have I Ever

Netflix

Season Premiere!

In Season 2 of the coming-of-age comedy/drama executive produced by Mindy Kaling, a new love life, a new classmate and new reasons to bicker with mom give Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) plenty more ways to make courageous moves — and questionable decisions.

Dr. Death

Peacock

New Limited Series!

Joshua Jackson stars in this drama inspired by the true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch, a Dallas neurosurgeon who maimed several patients and killed two. Alec Baldwin, Christian Slater and AnnaSophia Robb also star. All eight episodes are available today.

The Call

Shudder

Exclusive Film!

In the fall of 1987, four friends find themselves fighting for their lives in the home of a disturbing couple after a tragic accident occurs. The request of making a single phone call appeared simple, but the group is confronted with the fact the phone call could potentially end their lives. The group of four encounters sinister and terrorizing events that turn a simple phone call into a night of life or death.

Major League Baseball: Boston at N.Y. Yankees

ESPN, 7pm Live

The second half of the MLB season gets started at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx as Xander Bogaerts and the Boston Red Sox visit Aaron Judge and the Yankees for a four-game series.

When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren: “Dastardly Death Gunk Stuff”

ABC, 8pm

Helen Mirren narrates a documentary examination of the animal kingdom, featuring an otter mom who had a few too many on her first night out after having a baby, a bear and monkey attempting to get out of an escape room, a socially awkward turkey struggling to fit in at a party, and a ground squirrel with a terrible, terrible secret.

Dr. Pimple Popper Pops Shark Week

Discovery Channel, 8pm

Dr. Sandra Lee has entertained millions with her extreme pimple-popping videos. Now, she heads to Turks and Caicos with Dr. Austin Gallagher to explore the world of shark skin and learn how she can apply the science they gather to help human skin issues.

Hot Mess House: “What Lies Beneath (the Kitchen)”

HGTV, 8pm

A couple who loves to entertain needs help making room for their large guest list. When Cas Aarssen and Wendell Holland discover more hidden clutter than expected, they must figure out how to create a layout that matches the family’s organizing style.

Making It: “All the Holidays at Once”

NBC, 8pm

Hosts Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler celebrate the holidays with the Makers. Everyone must create a handmade Halloween costume that incorporates an optical illusion. For the Master Craft, Makers decorate an ordinary fireplace mantel using their favorite holiday as inspiration.

Star of the Month: Elvis: “Out of the Army”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

After putting legions of fans in mourning by taking a music and film hiatus between 1958-60 for his famous stint in the Army, Elvis Presley, upon leaving the service, made up for lost time and satisfied audiences hungry to see him again on the big screen when he starred in a number of early ’60s films. Three of those air during tonight’s salute to the movies of the King on TCM. First is Blue Hawaii (1961), a musical romantic comedy with a chart-topping soundtrack including classic tunes like Presley’s cover of the title song, as well as “Can’t Help Falling in Love” and “Rock-a-Hula Baby.” Next is the musical comedy G.I. Blues (1960), the first film Elvis made upon release from the Army, and whose plot plays off his stint, having him portray an Army tank crewman who also happens to have a singing career. The film also spawned another hit soundtrack, which featured the title song as well as a new recording of “Blue Suede Shoes.” Lastly, for this theme, Elvis plays a boxer in the musical Kid Galahad (1962). After that, TCM takes a different turn as it ends its Elvis movie lineup early the next morning with Elvis: That’s the Way It Is, the classic 1970 concert documentary that chronicled the King’s return to live performances after years of making dramatic films, with footage mostly shot in Las Vegas during that summer. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Holey Moley: “Pretty Tee-rrific”

ABC, 9pm

It’s another beautiful night for mini golf. In the first round, one contestant attempts a comeback after taking a big bounce on Putt-a-Saurus, and later, another competitor makes an impressive near-save while jousting on King Parthur’s Court. Rob Riggle shares more about the legend that is Curry the Kid, and resident course pro Stephen Curry shares his ideas for Holey Moley merch. Later in the competition, the final hole is the first Distractor of the season, which Joe Tessitore declares the most distracting the course has ever seen. In the end, only one finalist will beat the distraction, receive the iconic Holey Moley plaid jacket and golden putter, and return to the course in the season finale to compete for the $250,000 prize.

The Outpost

The CW, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Talon’s (Jessica Green) world is turned upside down when she’s crowned queen after the death of her friend Lady Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse).

Sharkadelic Summer 2

Discovery Channel, 9pm

Sharkadelic is back to find out if this summer will be the sharkiest on record. Snoop Dogg breaks down the craziest encounters, and the wildest and most unpredictable reactions, to discover if America is once again ground zero for the shark superstorm.

Christina on the Coast: “Tall Family, Big Reno”

HGTV, 9pm

Christina Haack’s delivery nurse for Hudson just had her fourth child, and she needs help with a recently purchased fixer-upper. Christina promises to redesign the kitchen and living room, but she has no idea what’s in store at this old Huntington Beach home.

Deadly Women: “To Have and to Harm”

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Roslyn Pilmar lived on New York’s Upper East Side with her millionaire entrepreneur husband Howard and their son. But when Roslyn was caught embezzling money from her former employer, she enlisted her younger brother in a plot to kill Howard and take over the family business. Then, nurse’s aide Marie Poling seemed destined to live the family life, happily married with three children. But, after an affair with a young colleague, Marie fantasized about killing her husband in the “perfect murder.” Finally, 15-year-old Susan was a brilliant but troubled student who was sent to respected psychologist Dr. Felix Polk. They soon began an affair, married when Susan was 24 and went on to raise three sons. But after the marriage fell apart, and Felix was awarded the house and custody of their youngest son in the settlement, Susan snapped.

Good Girls: “Thank You for Your Support”

NBC, 9pm

Beth (Christina Hendricks) runs for City Council as tensions rise between Nick (Ignacio Serricchio) and Rio (Manny Montana). Nancy (Sally Pressman), down on her luck, offers Annie (Mae Whitman) some unlikely relationship advice. Ruby (Retta) becomes suspicious of Stan’s (Reno Wilson) new venture.

The Hustler: “That’s a Lot of Whips”

ABC, 10pm

Five new competitors join host Craig Ferguson in this mind-bending and enigmatic game show where Einstein and chiromancy are clues to discovering The Hustler.

Mega Jaws of Bird Island

Discovery Channel, 10pm

South African great white sharks are on the brink of extinction, but experts believe there is at least one breeder shark left in the waters surrounding Bird Island. In this Shark Week special, Alison Towner, Chris Fallows, Dickie Chivell and Enrico Gennari will search for and tag the last female great white mature enough to carry on the species.

Killer Shark vs. Killer Whale

Nat Geo, 10pm

The mystery of orcas attacking great white sharks for their livers leaves scientists baffled. This unusual predatory behavior has been witnessed in three parts of the world: California, South Africa and Australia. But the most shocking outcome is the disappearance of the other sharks after the event. How are they communicating with their kin and getting out of Dodge when the killer whales move in? This SharkFest special seeks the answers.

Dark Side of the ’90s: “Trash TV: Dirty and Deadly Talk”

Vice, 10pm

New Series!

This new entry in the Dark Side Of franchise reveals the soul of the 1990s through its most captivating pop-culture moments, trends and personalities, through interviews with people who studied the time period. Each episode dissects the nostalgia to uncover the surprising dark truths underlying the glitz, glamour and headlines. In the premiere episode, as ’90s talk TV evolved from the cerebral (Donahue) to the trashy (Jerry Springer), the new format fused combustive relationships, shock and violence to entertain the masses.

Friday, July 16

Making the Cut

Amazon Prime Video

Season Premiere!

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn’s fashion design competition series returns. The second season’s eight episodes bring together 10 visionary designers and entrepreneurs from five different countries who compete in assignments that challenge not only their design skills but also their ability to run all facets of a fashion brand. Throughout the competition, designers who do not “make the cut” will be eliminated, with the winner crowned during the finale receiving the ultimate prize of $1 million to invest in their business, the opportunity to sell a collection in Amazon Fashion’s store and a mentorship with Amazon Fashion.

Lisey’s Story

Apple TV+

Series Finale!

The limited series based on the bestselling novel by executive producer/writer Stephen King concludes. Julianne Moore and Clive Owen lead the cast.

Schmigadoon!

Apple TV+

New Series!

Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels is an executive producer of this six-episode musical comedy series that is a parody of iconic golden age musicals. SNL’s Cecily Strong (also a producer) and Keegan-Michael Key star as a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship who discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical. The first season also features Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Fred Armisen, Jane Krakowski and Martin Short. The first two episodes drop today; subsequent new episodes are available Fridays.

Extinct or Alive: Jaws of Alaska

discovery+

This exclusive discovery+ Shark Week special follows international wildlife biologist Forrest Galante and Jessica Evans as they travel the world in search of rare and elusive wildlife, including those lost to science, and mysterious cold-water sharks.

Space Jam: A New Legacy

HBO Max

Feature Film Exclusive!

LeBron James joins Bugs Bunny and other toons in this follow-up to the 1996 favorite.

McCartney 3, 2, 1

Hulu

New Limited Series!

Paul McCartney sits down for a rare one-on-one with legendary producer Rick Rubin to discuss his groundbreaking work with the Beatles, the emblematic ’70s arena rock of Wings and his 50 years as a solo artist. Join Paul and Rick for this six-episode conversation about the songwriting, influences and personal relationships that informed the iconic songs that have served as the soundtracks of our lives.

Naomi Osaka

Netflix

New Series!

This intimate three-part series takes viewers inside the life of one of the worldʼs best tennis players, Naomi Osaka. With unprecedented access, it follows Osaka during a historic two years in which she works on her game but also begins to find her voice. The series chronicles her hectic training and travel schedule, explores the layers of pressure she is under and reveals how she spends her time off the court hanging with her closest family and friends. The episodes also explore her Haitian roots as well as her deep connection to Japan, the country she represents.

Fear Street Part Three: 1666

Netflix

Feature Film Exclusive!

This final installment of a trilogy of teen horror films based on R.L. Stine’s Fear Street book series is largely set in 1666, when a colony is gripped by a hysterical witch-hunt that has deadly consequences for centuries to come. Meanwhile, the teenagers in 1994 and 1978, introduced in the first two movies, try to finally put an end to the town’s curse before it is too late.

The Sisters of ’96: The 1996 USA Women’s Olympic Soccer Team

Peacock

When the U.S. Women’s National Team made it to the Olympic gold-medal soccer match in Atlanta in 1996, the match was not fully televised. Now, Peacock is making it available in full for the first time and debuting an hourlong special that reunites stars Brandi Chastain, Joy Fawcett, Julie Foudy, Kristine Lilly, Shannon MacMillan, Briana Scurry and Tisha Venturini. For the first time, the women will come together on the field where they played that inaugural Olympic final to watch the match together and give viewers a front-row seat as they recount their victory and the lasting legacy of their team.

Ninja Sharks 2: Mutants Rising

Discovery Channel, 8pm

In the icy waters of Alaska, off populated beaches of New York, and lurking in ghostly shipwrecks off the coast of North Carolina, scientists and shark experts Dr. Craig O’Connell, Joe and Lauren Romeiro, Avery Paxton, Madeline Marens, and Hap Fatzinger have discovered three sharks that have developed unique and deadly ninja skills.

Friday Night Neo-Noir

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s lineup of film noir titles not made in the genre’s heyday of the 1940s and ’50s, but in the ensuing decades, features one title from the 1970s, and two from the ’80s that are making their Turner Classic Movies premieres. First, in the British comedic thriller Pulp (1972), Michael Caine plays the author of cheap paperback pulp-fiction detective novels who finds himself having to piece together a real-life murder mystery when he is transported to a remote island for the prospect of ghostwriting the autobiography of a mystery celebrity. Mickey Rooney also stars. Next, writer/director Lawrence Kasdan’s directorial debut, Body Heat (1981), takes its inspiration from a classic noir — 1944’s Double Indemnity — for its steamy tale of a femme fatale (Kathleen Turner in her star-making performance) who seduces a Florida lawyer (William Hurt) and convinces him to kill her husband (Richard Crenna). The cast also includes Ted Danson and Mickey Rourke in early roles. Finally, William Friedkin’s To Live and Die in L.A. (1985) features more thrilling action sequences and stuntwork than a typical noir as it follows a Secret Service agent (William Petersen) who becomes obsessed with tracking down a notorious and dangerous counterfeiter. The film also features early roles for Willem Dafoe and John Turturro. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Monster Sharks of Andros Island

Discovery Channel, 9pm

For Shark Week, researchers Dr. Tristan Guttridge, Annie Guttridge, Alannah Vellacott and Khrys Carole travel to Andros Island to determine if it’s a new great hammerhead hotspot, and they’re using reports of a half-octopus/half-shark creature known as the Lusca to help them locate massive sharks for their study.

Icon: Music Through the Lens

PBS, 9pm

New Series!

This six-part series exposes the eye-opening, thrilling world of live music photography. The premiere episode, “On Camera,” explores how photographic images of Snoop Dogg, Bob Dylan and Madonna influence perceptions and how they communicate, through themes of interaction, technical skill, occasional luck and cultural impact. The episode goes back to Robert Johnson to find the genesis of music photographs that demonstrate the incredible power of a frozen moment in time. Other highlights include Kevin Cummins on Joy Division, Gered Mankowitz on Jimi Hendrix, and Rachael Wright on Billie Eilish trying not to be beautiful.

Mystery of the Black Demon Shark

Discovery Channel, 10pm

In Mexico, legends swirl around “El Demonio Negro,” a 50-foot shark that has terrorized fisherman and tourists alike for generations. Is this an undiscovered predator? This Shark Week special follows Forrest Galante’s hunt for answers in the most rugged and remote parts of the Baja Peninsula.

SurrealEstate

Syfy, 10pm

New Series!

Syfy fans who were sad to see the recent ends of Wynonna Earp and Van Helsing can find a new Friday night fix with this fun and frightening series that follows Realtor Luke Roman (Tim Rozon, Wynonna Earp) and his elite team of specialists who handle the cases that no one else can: haunted and possessed houses that literally scare would-be buyers away. Investigating and “fixing” the things that go bump in the night, the team works to create closure — and closings — even as they struggle with demons of their own. Rozon’s former Schitt’s Creek costar Sarah Levy also headlines the series.

I Was Prey: Terrors of the Deep 2

Discovery Channel, 11pm

In this Shark Week premiere, two adventure seekers recount their horrifying shark attack experiences.

Saturday, July 17

The Globe

discovery+

New Series!

Food Network star and world traveler Robert Irvine hosts this globetrotting, five-episode competition series. In each installment, four talented chefs will compete across three rounds of culinary gameplay as they are transported to the greatest food destinations around the world via immersive LED screen backdrops that have the chefs traveling the globe without ever having to leave the arena. Award-winning chef Daniela Soto-Innes joins Irvine as a resident judge, and at each destination, they are joined by special guest judges with ties to the region.

Rogue Tiger Shark: The Hunt for Lagertha

discovery+

A monster named Lagertha lurks in the crystal blue waters off the coast of Costa Rica. In this epic Shark Week adventure available exclusively on discovery+, Dr. Craig O’Connell, Vicky Vasquez and Andy Casagrande team up to discover why the tiger sharks in this area are unexpectedly more aggressive.

Major League Baseball

FS1 & FOX, beginning at 4pm Live

Catch the Cleveland Indians at the Oakland A’s on FS1, followed by FOX’s primetime regional game with the Houston Astros at the Chicago White Sox, the San Francisco Giants at the St. Louis Cardinals or the Boston Red Sox at the New York Yankees.

Wild Tokyo

BBC America, 8pm

This documentary special explores the wildlife that lives in Tokyo, an urban jungle densely populated by humans.

Vacation House Rules: “Art Studio Sanctuary”

HGTV, 8pm

Homeowners Nick and Sarah want to turn a former art studio into an income-producing vacation rental. They rely on contractor Scott McGillivray and designer Debra Salmoni’s creativity to completely transform the space, while still accentuating the building’s former life.

Cold Justice: “Deadly Premonition”

Oxygen, 8pm

Kelly Siegler and Steve Spingola try to solve the mysterious murder in Rosenberg, Texas, of a doting father beaten and shot to death in his home with his 6-year-old daughter asleep nearby. The key to identifying his killer may lie in the secret audio recordings found in his attic.

Anthony Quinn Double Feature

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Two of legendary actor Anthony Quinn’s most memorable films are the focus of tonight’s double feature on Turner Classic Movies. First, in Requiem for a Heavyweight (1962), a feature-film adaptation of Rod Serling’s Peabody Award-winning 1956 teleplay, Quinn stars as washed-up prizefighter Louis “Mountain” Rivera, who tries to free himself from his ruthless promoters to build a new life. Jackie Gleason, Mickey Rooney and Julie Harris also star, and Cassius Clay — later known, of course, as Muhammad Ali — appears as one of Rivera’s opponents near the start of the film. Then, in what is perhaps Quinn’s most famous film, the Best Picture Oscar-nominated Zorba the Greek (1964), he gives a Best Actor Oscar-nominated performance as the titular amoral Greek peasant who teaches a British student (Alan Bates) the meaning of life. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Say Yes to the Dress

TLC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Wedding season is approaching and brides are flocking to Kleinfeld, the premier bridal mecca, for help completing their perfect wedding vision. While Randy Fenoli can’t be in the salon full time yet, he’s working his magic from afar and ushering in a new virtual era in the Kleinfeld experience. This season, the brides arrive with a renewed energy and fresh set of challenges, like a blind bride trying to find her perfect silhouette, a “throuple” with two brides sharing a budget, and a virtual bride having second thoughts on her pandemic purchase. But some familiar challenges like last-minute shopping, over-the-top requests, outspoken entourages and one very picky former dance mom still test the team.

Shark Week Best in Show

Discovery Channel, 9pm

Discover everything that has happened in the world of sharks this year, including unbelievable viral videos, big news stories and the latest in cutting-edge shark science.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville

OWN, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The series that follows three power couples — Melody and Martell Holt, LaTisha and Marsau Scott, and Kimmi and Maurice Scott — in Huntsville, Alabama, returns for Season 3. The new season exposes a whole new dynamic between the longtime friends as Melody and Martell are officially divorced and working on co-parenting peacefully, while also pursuing their separate business endeavors. For LaTisha and Marsau, business is booming as they have successfully opened their Huntsville cigar bar, Blaque Cigar Lounge, and are thinking of expanding to a second location in Houston while Tisha fights hard to keep the romance alive in her marriage. Meanwhile, Kimmi and Maurice are navigating parenting a teenager as Maurice’s son, Maurice Jr. (aka Monster), prepares to enter high school. Destiny Payton-Williams returns this season and has a shocking announcement for the group. Plus, Melody introduces a new entrepreneurial couple to the circle, Tiffany and Louis Whitlow, who keep the group on their toes with a challenge for greater transparency among friends.

I Was Prey: Shark Week 2021

Discovery Channel, 10pm

This special recounts two horrific shark attacks told solely by the survivors who overcame life-and-death circumstances to tell their stories.