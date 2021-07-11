Sunday, July 11: Let Us Prey: Discovery’s Shark Week Returns for Year 33

Discovery

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally.

Sunday, July 11

Shark Week 2021

Discovery Channel, beginning at 8pm

Television’s longest-running programming event devoted to sharks returns for its 33rd year with more programming than ever before, airing across both the linear Discovery Channel and the discovery+ streaming service (with some specials exclusively airing on the streamer). That programming begins tonight with Crikey! It’s Shark Week, in which Robert Irwin follows in his father’s footsteps and gets as close as possible to great white sharks. Other Shark Week programming includes Discovery’s first ever shark-themed competitive docuseries, Shark Academy; the return of shark-themed episodes of Josh Gates Tonight; more celebrities diving with sharks, including William Shatner, Tiffany Haddish, Brad Paisley, the cast of Jackass and others; visits to new locations; stunning, never-before-seen images including bull shark hunting behavior, the first ever look down the gullet of a massive tiger shark and the highest-recorded breach of a great white; and lots more.

Shark Academy

discovery+

New Series!

Debuting during Shark Week, Discovery’s first ever shark-themed competitive docuseries follows eight men and women who will compete to secure a coveted crew spot on shark scientist Dr. Riley Elliott’s next great shark-diving expedition. It’s an opportunity of a lifetime for these shark enthusiasts with nontraditional backgrounds to leap ahead in the competitive world of shark research, embarking on a great adventure in hopes of making their dreams a reality. The recruits will work and live together on a research vessel for six weeks as Riley and his team of pros put them to the test to see who has what it really takes. The series will make its debut on the linear Discovery Channel next Sunday.

Sharkbait With David Dobrik

discovery+

Internet sensation David Dobrik and his friends are on their craziest adventure yet — diving with sharks. When faced with bad weather and sharks larger than they expected, these 20-somethings quickly find themselves asking, “Why did we go on Shark Week?”

Song of the Shark

discovery+

This immersive experience launches today and is available through the end of Discovery’s Shark Week on Sunday, July 18. The original film is edited and scored by award-winning filmmaker and YouTuber Dan Mace, and uses never-before-seen footage of sharks from all over the world. In this cinematic, undersea shark-guided tour, viewers will discover the allure of these enigmatic creatures who traverse the oceans of the world.

Tennis: Wimbledon: Gentlemen’s Singles Final

ESPN, 9am Live

The remaining two men compete for the Wimbledon singles championship in this match at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club live on ESPN.

Eyewitness Shark: Fin Frenzy

Disney XD, 7pm

Experts break down amazing viral shark videos and reveal clues to help us understand sharks like never before.

Florida Man Murders

Oxygen, 7pm

Back-to-back episodes air tonight. In “Hurricane Homicides,” when a mother and daughter are found brutally murdered, detectives wonder if a serial killer is lurking in Palm Beach. With a hurricane bearing down, police race to solve the murders before all the evidence is washed away. Finally, in “Nice Guys Finish Last,” the tranquility of the Florida Keys is shattered when a well-known resident is murdered in his home. As police scour the island for a killer, a bizarre trail leads them to a Florida man and a series of shocking crimes.

Wicked Tuna

Nat Geo, 7:30pm

Season Finale!

In the final days of fishing, Hard Merchandise and Wicked Pissah battle it out for first in the season finale episode “End of the Line.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac

Bravo, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Returning this season are Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett and Dr. Wendy Osefo. New housewife Mia Thornton joins the ladies with a boss mentality and is letting them know that, on her end, respect is earned, not given. Askale Davis joins as the newest friend of the housewives.

Mighty Trains

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Season Premiere!

In “Tren Turistico,” join 290 thrill-seekers on a railway journey from Lima, across the Andes and into Peru’s rich indigenous culture aboard Tren Turistico and see what it takes to keep this mighty train chugging. Enjoy a trek through urban chaos, arid deserts and cloud-topped mountains..

Gossip Girls

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s double feature highlights two of the three film versions of Clare Boothe Luce’s 1936 play The Women, a comedy of manners offering biting commentary on the lives of various wealthy women and with an all-female cast. The first and most famous movie version of the play came just a few years later, in 1939, with The Women. While the comedy/drama was directed by a man, George Cukor, its screenplay adaptation was written by two women, Anita Loos and Jane Murfin, and, as with the play, the entire cast (featuring more than 130 speaking roles) was female. Among that cast are plenty of legendary names, including Norma Shearer, Joan Crawford, Rosalind Russell, Paulette Goddard, Joan Fontaine, Marjorie Main, Ruth Hussey, Hedda Hopper and more. Even the dog featured in one scene was female and was portrayed by Terry, the Cairn terrier who became more famous as Toto in that year’s The Wizard of Oz. Tonight’s second adaptation of The Women is The Opposite Sex, a Golden Globe-nominated romantic musical comedy that serves as a remake of the 1939 movie. Unlike the earlier film, this one does include some men in its cast. The story follows a nightclub singer (June Allyson) who is the last to find out among her circle of gossiping girlfriends that her husband (Leslie Nielsen) is having an affair with a showgirl (Joan Collins). Dolores Gray, Ann Sheridan, Ann Miller, Agnes Moorehead and Joan Blondell also star. — Jeff Pfeiffer

History of the Sitcom

CNN, 9pm

New Series!

Provided there is no breaking news, CNN’s new eight-part docuseries debuts tonight with back-to-back episodes. The series reunites audiences with the television friends, families and coworkers they grew up with while introducing cutting-edge comedies that are sure to be your next binge-watch. Producers have amassed over 180 original interviews with sitcom icons including Norman Lear, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Lisa Kudrow, Jason Alexander, Kelsey Grammer, Kim Fields, Tim Allen, Carl Reiner, Dick Van Dyke, George Lopez, Mel Brooks, Isabella Gomez, Ted Danson, Joey Soloway, Jimmie Walker, Judd Apatow, Dan Levy, Zooey Deschanel, Chuck Lorre, Mara Brock Akil, Helen Hunt and many more, breaking down how sitcoms have helped generations of Americans navigate an ever-shifting cultural landscape. The first episode, titled “A Family Matter,” will examine how sitcoms have evolved to reflect the changing face of American families. Immediately following is “Sex & the Sitcom,” which will explore the revolution of sex in sitcoms, including the integration of LGBTQ+ storylines in representing a more modern world.

Wellington Paranormal

The CW, 9pm

New Series!

This spinoff of the 2014 vampire mockumentary film What We Do in the Shadows comes from creators Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, and follows police officers O’Leary (Karen O’Leary) and Minogue (Mike Minogue) as they investigate supernatural occurrences that arise in the capital of New Zealand on a surprisingly regular basis. The series makes its U.S. debut on The CW with two episodes tonight.

Tiffany Haddish Does Shark Week

Discovery Channel, 9pm

Comedian Tiffany Haddish hosts this Shark Week special. While her fantasy was to uncover the secrets of shark sex while sailing on the fanciest yachts surrounded by friendly sea creatures and pampered by a handsome merman, she’s joined by Dr. Toby Daly-Engle, Dr. Craig O’Connell and Alannah Vellacott for a very sharky wake-up call.

The White Lotus

HBO, 9pm

New Series!

This six-episode satire follows the vacations of various hotel guests over the span of a week as they relax and rejuvenate at the luxurious White Lotus resort in Hawaii. But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees and the idyllic locale itself. Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy and Steve Zahn star.

Battle on the Beach

HGTV, 9pm

New Series!

HGTV’s newest competition series will feature network stars Taniya Nayak, Ty Pennington and Alison Victoria as they each mentor a team of up-and-coming flippers while they renovate identical beachfront properties. The mentors will put their reputations on the line each week while star judges Mike Holmes and Mina Starsiak Hawk will choose which team wins the featured weekly challenge. The team who adds the most value to their home will walk away with a $50,000 grand prize to use toward their next flip, and their mentor will have ultimate bragging rights.

Evil Lives Here: “My Son Should Die in Prison”

Investigation Discovery, 9pm; also streaming on discovery+

New Episodes!

Dylan Eason was sentenced to life without parole for the crime he committed in 2016, but to his father, Jon, that isn’t punishment enough. Infamous in Colorado as the father who wanted the death penalty for his own son, Jon is wracked with guilt over the missteps that paved the way for the tragedy he endures daily. But while he freely admits that any father wishing for his own son’s death is a horrible thing, he refuses to contemplate forgiveness — as far as he is concerned, the punishment should fit the crime, and his son deserves to die for what he has done.

Unforgotten

PBS, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The British crime drama returns for a six-episode Season 4, which PBS says will be its “most dramatic season” as London detectives Cassie Stuart (Nicola Walker) and Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) investigate a cold case with alarming links to the police force. Can the force ever really be trusted, and will Cassie and Sunny find themselves on the wrong side of the law?

Animal Kingdom

TNT, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Season 5 finds Pope (Shawn Hatosy), Craig (Ben Robson), Deran (Jake Weary) and J (Finn Cole) still dealing with the fallout from the events surrounding Smurf’s death, including family members out for revenge. With their kingdom without a leader, the Cody family’s struggle to maintain their fragile alliance, and to see which of them will come out on top, is at the forefront. Meanwhile, they search for more information on Pamela Johnson, whom Smurf made the beneficiary of her estate. And back in 1984, an increasingly volatile 29-year-old Smurf is forging her own path raising Pope and Julia and leading the charge on dangerous jobs with new and old friends.

“Jackass” Shark Week Special

Discovery Channel, 10pm

Johnny Knoxville sends Steve-O, Chris Pontius and new Jackass cast members on a Shark Week mission for the ages. They’ll dial up a series of shark stunts that test their bravery and threshold of pain as they put common shark myths to the test with the help of Dr. Craig O’Connell.

Professor T

PBS, 10pm

New Series!

In this British crime drama, a remake of the Belgian series of the same name, Ben Miller stars as eccentric Cambridge Professor Jasper Tempest. He is obsessed with cleanliness, structure and order, but his genius for solving crimes means he constantly has to get his hands dirty as he helps the police crack their most difficult cases. In tonight’s series premiere, Professor T is persuaded by a former student to help her investigate a serial rapist.

Vaxxed Nation

Smithsonian Channel, 10pm

This special takes a look at how Israel, in spite of conflicts and divisiveness, became the world’s leader in vaccinating its population against COVID-19.

Monday, July 12

Jack Irish

Acorn TV

Season Premiere!

Guy Pearce returns as the title character in the final season of this drama inspired by Peter Temple’s crime novels. The explosive four episodes delve deep into Jack’s past as he questions everything he thought he knew about his life and comes face-to-face with an antagonist more personal and destructive than he has ever encountered. The long-suppressed trauma of his wife Isabel’s brutal and random murder by Jack’s former client Wayne Milovich — which launched the first Jack Irish installment, Bad Debts (2012) — rears its ugly head when Jack discovers there was more to those fateful events all those years ago; namely, a criminal conspiracy involving his trusted friend, old-school homicide detective Barry Tregear (Shane Jacobson). Marta Dusseldorp, Roy Billing and Aaron Pedersen also return to the cast. New episodes are available Mondays through Aug. 2.

Relentless: “The Devil and the Angel”

discovery+

Filmmaker Christina Fontana looks for answers after police do not pursue leads she has shared with them. Meanwhile, Fontana discovers dark truths about missing 21-year-old Christina Whittaker’s past as she digs deeper into the family. Then, a devastating event blindsides everyone.

Stranger Sharks

discovery+

NASA engineer Mark Rober and Noah Schnapp from Stranger Things are teaming up for the ultimate Shark Week adventure — exploring abandoned undersea ruins and man-made artificial reefs in search of the strangest sharks in the ocean.

Air Jaws: Going for Gold

Discovery Channel, 8pm

Chris Rose narrates this latest entry in the Air Jaws series of Shark Week specials. Here, the Air Jaws team — Alison Towner, Dickie Chivell, Chris Fallows and Enrico Gennari — return to Seal Rock to capture the highest breach ever recorded. Rocket Shark holds the record at 15 feet. Will he return to jump even higher, or will a new shark take the “World’s Highest-Flying Great White Shark” title?

MLB Home Run Derby

ESPN, 8pm Live

MLB’s All-Star Break festivities feature the fan-favorite Home Run Derby, as some of the biggest hitters in the Majors swing for the fences at Coors Field in Denver. The N.Y. Mets’ Pete Alonso won the event when it was last held in 2019.

Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns: “If You Can’t Stand the Heat …”

FOX, 8pm

The chefs each cook up a different international cuisine to compete against a chef from the opposing team. During dinner service, Chef Ramsay kicks a chef out of the kitchen for the first time this season in the new episode “If You Can’t Stand the Heat …”

American Ninja Warrior: “Qualifiers 5”

NBC, 8pm

The qualifying rounds for the latest season of the athletic competition series continue.

“Terminator 2: Judgment Day” 30th Anniversary Marathon

Syfy, beginning at 8pm

Thirty years ago this month, Arnold Schwarzenegger came through on his iconic “I’ll be back” promise when he reprised his most famous role as a cyborg from the future in James Cameron’s blockbuster follow-up to his cult 1984 hit The Terminator. Filled with incredible action and setting an early bar for what computer-animated visual effects could do, T2 remains an entertaining classic. Syfy celebrates the influential film’s anniversary with two back-to-back airings tonight.

Max Steiner — Part I

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Legendary, Oscar-winning film composer Max Steiner is the subject of a two-evening film salute on Turner Classic Movies beginning tonight and concluding Monday, July 26. Each night features five movies for which Steiner composed the memorable musical score. Three of tonight’s movies are from Steiner’s earlier days composing for RKO Radio Pictures — The Most Dangerous Game (1932), which begins the evening, King Kong (1933) and Of Human Bondage (1934). Airing between the latter two films is a movie produced by Selznick International Pictures that boasts what may be Steiner’s most memorable score — Gone With the Wind (1939), which earned him an Oscar nomination. The evening concludes with Mildred Pierce (1945), a Warner Bros. production for which Steiner composed the score. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Jaws Awakens: Phred vs. Slash

Discovery Channel, 9pm

Rumor has it that two of the largest sharks in existence have been recently roaming New Zealand waters, but nobody knows which one is the largest. In this Shark Week special, Brandon McMillan and Dickie Chivell are heading out to see which one takes the cake — Phred or Slash?

HouseBroken: “Who’s Getting Cold Feet?”

FOX, 9pm

Honey (voice of Lisa Kudrow) agrees to officiate Shel’s (voice of Will Forte) wedding as part of a bigger plan to manipulate him into calling off the marriage.

Shark Attack Files

Nat Geo, 9pm

New Series!

This action-packed series hosted by marine biologist Melissa Cristina Márquez is an investigation into bizarre and fascinating shark behavior, and features footage from actual attacks, interactions and behavior captured by both professionals and observant bystanders. Scientific experts and investigators dive deeper into the mystery of these unexplained behaviors and come to a stunning revelation that ties these extraordinary events together.

Duncanville: “Crimes and Misters Demean Her”

FOX, 9:30pm

Jack (voice of Ty Burrell) coaches Jing’s (voice of Joy Osmanski) soccer team, but when he feels he’s too easy on the kids, he calls on Duncan (voice of Amy Poehler) to motivate them.

The Celebrity Dating Game: “Nolan Gould and Gabriel Iglesias”

ABC, 10pm

Nolan Gould is looking for someone confident, charismatic and passionate. Nolan asks the contestants what five adjectives their best friends would use to describe them while Michael Bolton performs a witty rendition of “What the World Needs Now.” Meanwhile, Gabriel Iglesias, stand-up comic and sitcom star, describes himself as “cuddly” and asks contestants their favorite way to cuddle. Michael Bolton sings “Because You Loved Me” to help the women guess Gabriel’s identity.

The Beast Must Die

AMC, 10pm

New Series!

This six-part revenge thriller is based on Nicholas Blake’s novel and is shot on the stunning Isle of Wight. After learning the police investigation into the fatal hit-and-run of her young son has been dropped, Frances Cairnes (Cush Jumbo) takes matters into her own hands. Posing as a novelist researching a new murder mystery, Frances ingratiates herself with the family of George Rattery (Jared Harris), the man she suspects is responsible, and sets a plan in action to kill him. She’s tracked by Detective Inspector Nigel Strangeways (Billy Howle), who has reason to believe his department covered up George’s involvement in the incident. Strangeways works to both prove George’s guilt and head off Frances’ plans for revenge before anyone else dies.

American Greed: “A Father’s Fraud”

CNBC, 10pm

Season Finale!

Karl Karlsen is a hardworking man with what seems to be a terrible streak of bad luck when his wife and son both die in accidents nearly 20 years apart. But Karl has a secret — their suspicious deaths and other “tragedies” have been keeping his bank account full for decades. And now his haunted family is ready to share their story with American Greed.

Expedition Unknown: Shark Trek

Discovery Channel, 10pm

During the height of 2020 quarantine, Josh Gates met one of his idols, Star Trek icon William Shatner, via Zoom interview for a Shark Week edition of his talk show Josh Gates Tonight. Gates and Shatner made a deal to go on a shark dive adventure when the world opened up again. To Josh’s surprise, this year Shatner called to cash in on the promise, and the result is this special Shark Week installment of Expedition Unknown. To overcome Shatner’s fear of sharks, the two journey to the Bahamas, where Josh helps the actor boldly go into this “Fin”-al Frontier when they dive with reef sharks, hammerheads, nurse sharks and even 18-foot tiger sharks.

Reasonable Doubt

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Retired homicide detective Chris Anderson and criminal defense attorney Fatima Silva return for Season 4. With 10 all-new cases, they use their resources, collective expertise and objective investigative lens to reexamine controversial murder cases throughout the country to ensure that the right person is behind bars for the crime committed. In the season premiere episode, Anderson and Silva are confronted with one of the most confounding murder cases of the series, and the brother and wife of a man convicted of murder — who claims he was pressured by the court to plead guilty to a 23-year sentence to avoid the death penalty — are relying on the duo’s independent investigation to find the hope that could put their broken family back together.

Shark Attack Investigation: The Paige Winter Story

Nat Geo, 10pm

Paige Winter was only 17 years old when she lost a leg and a portion of her hand to a shark. In this SharkFest special, experts unpack the details of Paige’s attack to determine what kind of shark is responsible and what can be done, if anything, to prevent this from happening again. Despite all Paige has lived through, this inspirational teen remains an advocate for sharks and, with the guidance of professionals, takes brave steps to overcome her greatest fears.

Small Fortune: “Fam Chowda”

NBC, 10pm

Rick and two of his triplets, Bobby and Draw, play for bragging rights and a chance to win vacation money for their mom, a front-line worker who has worked tirelessly during the pandemic for months. These Boston boys can be tough, but will they be tough enough to win the Big Little Heist?

POV: “Landfall”

PBS, 10pm

Through shard-like glimpses of everyday life in post-Hurricane María Puerto Rico, this 90-minute documentary is a cautionary tale for our times. Set against the backdrop of protests that toppled the governor in 2019, the film offers a prismatic portrait of collective trauma and resistance as Puerto Ricans navigate dismantled social services and newcomers eager to profit.

Tuesday, July 13

Fin

discovery+

In writer/director/executive producer Eli Roth’s documentary, the filmmaker joins a group of scientists, researchers, and activists to sail around the globe and unveil the truth behind the deaths of millions of sharks and expose the criminal enterprise that is impacting the extinction of these misunderstood creatures. Leonardo DiCaprio and actress/shark activist Nina Dobrev also serve as executive producers.

Great White Comeback

discovery+

In 2017, one of the strangest ocean mysteries occurred in South Africa when an entire great white shark population disappeared overnight. In this Shark Week special, Alison Towner and her team, Enrico Gennari and Andy Casagrande, head out on an epic investigation to find the missing great whites of Seal Island.

TCM Morning & Afternoon Movies: Screwball Comedies

TCM, beginning at 7am

Catch a Classic!

Get a good laugh this morning and afternoon on Turner Classic Movies with over 12 hours of terrific screwball comedies from the golden age of that genre, the 1930s and ’40s. The day begins with the perhaps lesser-known title Cain and Mabel (1936), starring Marion Davies and Clark Gable, before moving into three very recognizable Cary Grant-led classics that might easily spring to people’s minds when thinking of screwball comedies: The Awful Truth (1937), also starring Irene Dunne and Ralph Bellamy; His Girl Friday (1940), also starring Rosalind Russell and Bellamy; and Bringing Up Baby (1938), also starring Katharine Hepburn. Following those are I Love You Again (1940), a non-Thin Man title starring frequent costars William Powell and Myrna Loy; another iconic screwball title, Nothing Sacred (1937), starring Carole Lombard and Fredric March; Love on the Run (1936), with Gable and Joan Crawford; and Kisses for Breakfast (1941), led by Dennis Morgan and Jane Wyatt. — Jeff Pfeiffer

MotherSharker

Discovery Channel, 8pm

It’s a great mystery where tiger sharks give birth. For Shark Week, one team of scientists and shark experts, including Dr. James Sulikowski, Dr. Toby Daly-Engle, Dr. Neil Hammerschlag and Jamin Martinelli, are deploying an arsenal of new technology to find out, but they need to meet some of the Bahamas’ biggest tiger shark mothers face-to-face for it to work.

MLB All-Star Game

FOX, 8pm Live

Baseball’s biggest stars are at Coors Field in Denver for the 91st All-Star Game between the AL and the NL. The AL has won seven straight Midsummer Classics from 2013-19.

America’s Got Talent: “Auditions 7”

NBC, 8pm

The auditions for the latest season of the talent competition series continue.

Brad Paisley’s Shark Country

Discovery Channel, 9pm

In this Shark Week special, country star Brad Paisley and comedian JB Smoove meet in the Bahamas to attract some new, finned fans. With Dr. Austin Gallagher’s help, they put Brad’s musical talents to the test in shark-infested waters to see how sound can attract or repel sharks.

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: “It Follows”

History, 9pm

Season Finale!

As members of the team investigate the Triangle Area nearly a mile above the ranch in Brandon’s helicopter, they are shadowed by an invisible entity.

The Latino Experience: “Episode 2”

PBS, 9pm

Four more short films chronicling the wide variety of the Latinx experience air tonight. In Un Pequeño Corte, 6-year-old Elizabeth, a first-generation Cuban American in Miami, cuts off one of her pigtails at school and must face the consequences. Body and Spirit in Times of Pandemic follows a Guatemalan immigrant truck driver and pastor in Los Angeles as the COVID pandemic hits. Our Lady Lupe is about Chico, a 10-year-old boy who embarks on a quest to fix his hardworking mother’s car with the help of a mystical mechanic. Pasos de Valor tells the story of a pregnant Mexican American MBA student whose due date and final exam are in conflict.

The Spawn of El Diablo

Discovery Channel, 10pm

In 2012, Michelle Jewell documented one of the largest great white shark mating scars ever recorded. Recently, similar marks have appeared, leading her to believe this is a possible mating ground and that mega-shark “El Diablo” has returned to South Africa.

Mr Inbetween

FX, 10pm

Series Finale!

The darkly funny adventures of family man and criminal for hire Ray Shoesmith (Scott Ryan) conclude after three seasons.

World’s Biggest Bull Shark?

Nat Geo, 10pm

In 2012, off the coast of Florida, shark scientist Dr. Neil Hammerschlag caught the mother of all bull sharks — it stretched more than 10 feet long and weighed over 1,000 pounds. They named her Big Bull and set her free. Bull sharks in Florida patrol the beaches, terrifyingly close the swimmers, and feast on seasonal migrations of baitfish. Many long thought these sharks were just well-fed, but now some scientists believe that Big Bull is the matriarch of a unique population of giants. There is only one way to find out, and you’ve got to get up close with the shark — which this SharkFest special does.

Capital One College Bowl: “Quarterfinals 1”

NBC, 10pm

The quarterfinal rounds of the college competition series begin tonight. NFL legend Peyton Manning, with his brother Cooper as his sidekick, hosts this revival of the classic game show.

Unknown Amazon With Pedro Andrade

Vice, 10pm

New Series!

Is it too late to save the Amazon? Join journalist Pedro Andrade on an incredible journey to find out.

Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail

TBS, 10:30pm

Season Premiere!

The hit anthology-based comedy takes place along the Oregon Trail in 1844, where the characters are faced with many challenges along their journey. The show takes a comedic twist and creates its own depictions of the trail and the time period, including breaking stereotypes that were expected at the time. Steve Buscemi, Daniel Radcliffe, Karan Soni, Geraldine Viswanathan and Jon Bass are returning this season as completely new characters.

Wednesday, July 14

Tiger Queen

discovery+

The shark population in Turks and Caicos has a sizable concentration of female tiger sharks, leaving scientists wondering where all the males are hiding. In this Shark Week special exclusively available on discovery+, shark enthusiast Kinga Philipps joins Dr. Austin Gallagher to help solve this puzzling mystery.

Loki

Disney+

Season Finale!

Marvel’s Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston, will conclude its first season. Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant costar in the series.

Gunpowder Milkshake

Netflix

Original Film!

Sam (Karen Gillan) was only 12 when her mother, Scarlet (Lena Headey), an elite assassin, was forced to abandon her. Sam was raised by The Firm, the ruthless crime syndicate her mother worked for. Now, 15 years later, Sam has followed in her motherʼs footsteps and grown into a fierce hitwoman. But when a high-risk job goes wrong, Sam must choose between serving The Firm and protecting the life of an innocent 8-year-old girl (Chloe Coleman). With a target on her back, Sam has only one chance to survive: Reunite with her mother and her lethal associates, The Librarians (Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett and Carla Gugino).

MechaShark

Discovery Channel, 8pm

Researchers Kina Scollay, Mark Erdmann and Al Baxter build a submersible mechanical shark to track down New Zealand’s monster great white sharks and pilot it deep into what they believe could be a mating ground — the Holy Grail of shark science.

MasterChef: Legends: “Nancy Silverton — Pasta Challenge”

FOX, 8pm

The cooks must prove they can master an Italian staple and impress guest judge Nancy Silverton with a pasta dish of their own in the new episode “Nancy Silverton — Pasta Challenge.”

Property Brothers: Forever Home: “From Starter to Forever”

HGTV, 8pm

A couple thought they found a starter house in their old neighborhood, but three years and two kids later, they’ve decided to stay. Drew and Jonathan Scott tackle the dated kitchen and uneven floors so this family can keep making memories in their forever home.

Dogs With Extraordinary Jobs: “The Partners”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Meet a reading Chocolate Lab, a surfing Golden Retriever and other remarkable dogs that use their sense of smell, their loyalty and even their surfing skills to rescue victims, inspire youngsters, comfort veterans and more. See how creating enduring partnerships with dogs has enabled us to change lives and make the world a better place.

Special Theme: From Hollywood to the Heartland: “Small Town Comedies”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tinseltown’s take on small-town America is featured again on Turner Classic Movies tonight, this time in the form of five comedies set in the heartland. First up is The Miracle of Morgan’s Creek (1944), Preston Sturges’ screwball comedy set in the titular fictional Midwestern town. Sturges received an Oscar nomination for his screenplay; the story is set during World War II and follows a local 4-F boy (Eddie Bracken) who tries to help the woman he loves (Betty Hutton) cover up a surprise pregnancy by a man whose identity she cannot remember. Next, in Best Director Oscar winner Frank Capra’s Best Picture Oscar-nominated comedy/drama Mr. Deeds Goes to Town (1936), poet Longfellow Deeds (Best Actor Oscar nominee Gary Cooper) inherits a fortune and finds himself suddenly dealing with the culture clash of life in New York City after leaving his small Vermont town of Mandrake Falls. Then, Irene Dunne plays the titular character of the screwball comedy Theodora Goes Wild (1936), who is the secret author of a bestselling and very risqué book that has the women’s literary circle of her small Connecticut town in an uproar. Tonight’s visit to the heartland concludes with the 1943 comedy/drama A Stranger in Town, with Frank Morgan, Richard Carlson and Jean Rogers; and the 1936 comedy Small Town Girl, starring Janet Gaynor, Robert Taylor and James Stewart. — Jeff Pfeiffer

The Real Sharknado

Discovery Channel, 9pm

In the sci-fi Sharknado movies, sharks jump into boats, circle in tornados and risk their lives to attack humans. Could these shark feasts really happen? In this Shark Week special, Sharknado stars Ian Ziering and Tara Reid pick up their chainsaws once again — this time with the help of Dr. Tristan Guttridge — to see if a real Sharknado could occur.

Two Steps Home: “Cozy Corners”

HGTV, 9pm

Jon Pierre and Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin help a couple with a house made of awkward angles, confusing layouts and metal sheet fencing. After making some clever updates to help them sell, the Tjon-Joe-Pins avoid the original house’s pitfalls as they overhaul the couple’s new home by turning walls into windows.

Dr. Pimple Popper

TLC, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Renowned dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon Dr. Sandra Lee is known for treating challenging skin conditions in an effort to help her patients live a life free of discomfort or embarrassment. These brand-new episodes will feature some of her most challenging cases to date, including a patient who has enormous growths on his nose that drip pus, attract flies and are so large that he can barely breathe — it is a record-breaking case of rhinophyma; two sisters who reunite and bond over their undiagnosed mystery face bumps; a woman who has been called a monster due to her genetic condition known as neurofibromatosis, which causes head-to-toe bumps; and a return patient with hopes that Lee can remove more growths that stem from a birthmark on her face.

Return to Lair of the Great White

Discovery Channel, 10pm

Dr. Craig O’Connell and Marc Payne return to where they unexpectedly filmed a juvenile great white shark during a past mission. Believing there’s a nursery nearby, they follow the trail to a discovery that could change everything we know about great whites.

Good Trouble: “Knocked Down”

Freeform, 10pm

New Episodes!

In this first episode of the second half of Season 3, Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Gael (Tommy Martinez) decide to give their relationship a shot; Malika (Zuri Adele) is blindsided by Isaac’s (Sarunas J. Jackson) news; Alice (Sherry Cola) returns to the comedy program thanks to help from an unexpected source; and Dennis’ (Josh Pence) return has Davia (Emma Hunton) questioning everything.

Golf: The Open Championship: First Round

Golf Channel, 1:30am Live (late-night)

After last year’s cancellation, the 149th British Open is played at Royal St. George’s Golf Club in England. Ireland’s Shane Lowry won the Claret Jug in 2019. Golf Channel and NBC combine to air the tournament through Sunday.

Thursday, July 15

First Wives Club

BET+

Season Premiere!

After nearly two years, Season 2 of the popular comedy finally drops. In the 10-episode season, returning stars Jill Scott, Michelle Buteau and Ryan Michelle Bathé are joined by new regular Michelle Mitchenor, and new recurring stars Essence Atkins, Gary Dourdan, Jordan Carlos and Mikhail Keize. In Season 2, the pressures of new jobs and new loves are introduced.

Magnolia Network Debut

discovery+

Network Launch!

Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines’ long-awaited Magnolia Network is making its digital debut on the discovery+ streaming service this month, offering a 200-hour summer launch slate featuring more than 30 original programs. Content will also be available on the new companion Magnolia Network app. (Magnolia will make its linear TV launch in January 2022, when it replaces the DIY Network.) Among the new series and episodes debuting on Magnolia at its discovery+ launch today are The Cabin Chronicles, Extraordinary Stories Behind Everyday Things, Family Dinner, First Time Fixer, a new episode of Fixer Upper, Home Work, Homegrown, RE(Motel), the Season 3 premiere of Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines, Restoration Road With Clint Harp, Van Go, Where We Call Home and more. Available library series include all previous seasons of Fixer Upper and Julia Child’s classic series The French Chef. Visit magnolia.com/network/ for more details.

Raging Bulls

discovery+

Bull sharks are one of Australia’s “Big 3” deadly shark species, and recently, there’s been a shift in their behavior concerning the human population. In this Shark Week special exclusively available on discovery+, Paul De Gelder joins Johan Gustafson to uncover why these sharks are becoming more aggressive hunters.

American Horror Stories

FX on Hulu

New Series!

Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s spinoff of their American Horror Story is a weekly anthology series featuring a different horror story in each episode. It begins with the launch today of the two-part “Rubber (Wo)man,” in which a teenager and her dads move into a forsaken home with a grim past. As the family makes renovations, a darkness takes root within them.

Never Have I Ever

Netflix

Season Premiere!

In Season 2 of the coming-of-age comedy/drama executive produced by Mindy Kaling, a new love life, a new classmate and new reasons to bicker with mom give Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) plenty more ways to make courageous moves — and questionable decisions.

Dr. Death

Peacock

New Limited Series!

Joshua Jackson stars in this drama inspired by the true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch, a Dallas neurosurgeon who maimed several patients and killed two. Alec Baldwin, Christian Slater and AnnaSophia Robb also star. All eight episodes are available today.

The Call

Shudder

Exclusive Film!

In the fall of 1987, four friends find themselves fighting for their lives in the home of a disturbing couple after a tragic accident occurs. The request of making a single phone call appeared simple, but the group is confronted with the fact the phone call could potentially end their lives. The group of four encounters sinister and terrorizing events that turn a simple phone call into a night of life or death.

Major League Baseball: Boston at N.Y. Yankees

ESPN, 7pm Live

The second half of the MLB season gets started at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx as Xander Bogaerts and the Boston Red Sox visit Aaron Judge and the Yankees for a four-game series.

When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren: “Dastardly Death Gunk Stuff”

ABC, 8pm

Helen Mirren narrates a documentary examination of the animal kingdom, featuring an otter mom who had a few too many on her first night out after having a baby, a bear and monkey attempting to get out of an escape room, a socially awkward turkey struggling to fit in at a party, and a ground squirrel with a terrible, terrible secret.

Dr. Pimple Popper Pops Shark Week

Discovery Channel, 8pm

Dr. Sandra Lee has entertained millions with her extreme pimple-popping videos. Now, she heads to Turks and Caicos with Dr. Austin Gallagher to explore the world of shark skin and learn how she can apply the science they gather to help human skin issues.

Hot Mess House: “What Lies Beneath (the Kitchen)”

HGTV, 8pm

A couple who loves to entertain needs help making room for their large guest list. When Cas Aarssen and Wendell Holland discover more hidden clutter than expected, they must figure out how to create a layout that matches the family’s organizing style.

Making It: “All the Holidays at Once”

NBC, 8pm

Hosts Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler celebrate the holidays with the Makers. Everyone must create a handmade Halloween costume that incorporates an optical illusion. For the Master Craft, Makers decorate an ordinary fireplace mantel using their favorite holiday as inspiration.

Star of the Month: Elvis: “Out of the Army”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

After putting legions of fans in mourning by taking a music and film hiatus between 1958-60 for his famous stint in the Army, Elvis Presley, upon leaving the service, made up for lost time and satisfied audiences hungry to see him again on the big screen when he starred in a number of early ’60s films. Three of those air during tonight’s salute to the movies of the King on TCM. First is Blue Hawaii (1961), a musical romantic comedy with a chart-topping soundtrack including classic tunes like Presley’s cover of the title song, as well as “Can’t Help Falling in Love” and “Rock-a-Hula Baby.” Next is the musical comedy G.I. Blues (1960), the first film Elvis made upon release from the Army, and whose plot plays off his stint, having him portray an Army tank crewman who also happens to have a singing career. The film also spawned another hit soundtrack, which featured the title song as well as a new recording of “Blue Suede Shoes.” Lastly, for this theme, Elvis plays a boxer in the musical Kid Galahad (1962). After that, TCM takes a different turn as it ends its Elvis movie lineup early the next morning with Elvis: That’s the Way It Is, the classic 1970 concert documentary that chronicled the King’s return to live performances after years of making dramatic films, with footage mostly shot in Las Vegas during that summer. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Holey Moley: “Pretty Tee-rrific”

ABC, 9pm

It’s another beautiful night for mini golf. In the first round, one contestant attempts a comeback after taking a big bounce on Putt-a-Saurus, and later, another competitor makes an impressive near-save while jousting on King Parthur’s Court. Rob Riggle shares more about the legend that is Curry the Kid, and resident course pro Stephen Curry shares his ideas for Holey Moley merch. Later in the competition, the final hole is the first Distractor of the season, which Joe Tessitore declares the most distracting the course has ever seen. In the end, only one finalist will beat the distraction, receive the iconic Holey Moley plaid jacket and golden putter, and return to the course in the season finale to compete for the $250,000 prize.

The Outpost

The CW, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Talon’s (Jessica Green) world is turned upside down when she’s crowned queen after the death of her friend Lady Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse).

Sharkadelic Summer 2

Discovery Channel, 9pm

Sharkadelic is back to find out if this summer will be the sharkiest on record. Snoop Dogg breaks down the craziest encounters, and the wildest and most unpredictable reactions, to discover if America is once again ground zero for the shark superstorm.

Christina on the Coast: “Tall Family, Big Reno”

HGTV, 9pm

Christina Haack’s delivery nurse for Hudson just had her fourth child, and she needs help with a recently purchased fixer-upper. Christina promises to redesign the kitchen and living room, but she has no idea what’s in store at this old Huntington Beach home.

Deadly Women: “To Have and to Harm”

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Roslyn Pilmar lived on New York’s Upper East Side with her millionaire entrepreneur husband Howard and their son. But when Roslyn was caught embezzling money from her former employer, she enlisted her younger brother in a plot to kill Howard and take over the family business. Then, nurse’s aide Marie Poling seemed destined to live the family life, happily married with three children. But, after an affair with a young colleague, Marie fantasized about killing her husband in the “perfect murder.” Finally, 15-year-old Susan was a brilliant but troubled student who was sent to respected psychologist Dr. Felix Polk. They soon began an affair, married when Susan was 24 and went on to raise three sons. But after the marriage fell apart, and Felix was awarded the house and custody of their youngest son in the settlement, Susan snapped.

Good Girls: “Thank You for Your Support”

NBC, 9pm

Beth (Christina Hendricks) runs for City Council as tensions rise between Nick (Ignacio Serricchio) and Rio (Manny Montana). Nancy (Sally Pressman), down on her luck, offers Annie (Mae Whitman) some unlikely relationship advice. Ruby (Retta) becomes suspicious of Stan’s (Reno Wilson) new venture.

The Hustler: “That’s a Lot of Whips”

ABC, 10pm

Five new competitors join host Craig Ferguson in this mind-bending and enigmatic game show where Einstein and chiromancy are clues to discovering The Hustler.

Mega Jaws of Bird Island

Discovery Channel, 10pm

South African great white sharks are on the brink of extinction, but experts believe there is at least one breeder shark left in the waters surrounding Bird Island. In this Shark Week special, Alison Towner, Chris Fallows, Dickie Chivell and Enrico Gennari will search for and tag the last female great white mature enough to carry on the species.

Killer Shark vs. Killer Whale

Nat Geo, 10pm

The mystery of orcas attacking great white sharks for their livers leaves scientists baffled. This unusual predatory behavior has been witnessed in three parts of the world: California, South Africa and Australia. But the most shocking outcome is the disappearance of the other sharks after the event. How are they communicating with their kin and getting out of Dodge when the killer whales move in? This SharkFest special seeks the answers.

Dark Side of the ’90s: “Trash TV: Dirty and Deadly Talk”

Vice, 10pm

New Series!

This new entry in the Dark Side Of franchise reveals the soul of the 1990s through its most captivating pop-culture moments, trends and personalities, through interviews with people who studied the time period. Each episode dissects the nostalgia to uncover the surprising dark truths underlying the glitz, glamour and headlines. In the premiere episode, as ’90s talk TV evolved from the cerebral (Donahue) to the trashy (Jerry Springer), the new format fused combustive relationships, shock and violence to entertain the masses.

Friday, July 16

Making the Cut

Amazon Prime Video

Season Premiere!

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn’s fashion design competition series returns. The second season’s eight episodes bring together 10 visionary designers and entrepreneurs from five different countries who compete in assignments that challenge not only their design skills but also their ability to run all facets of a fashion brand. Throughout the competition, designers who do not “make the cut” will be eliminated, with the winner crowned during the finale receiving the ultimate prize of $1 million to invest in their business, the opportunity to sell a collection in Amazon Fashion’s store and a mentorship with Amazon Fashion.

Lisey’s Story

Apple TV+

Series Finale!

The limited series based on the bestselling novel by executive producer/writer Stephen King concludes. Julianne Moore and Clive Owen lead the cast.

Schmigadoon!

Apple TV+

New Series!

Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels is an executive producer of this six-episode musical comedy series that is a parody of iconic golden age musicals. SNL’s Cecily Strong (also a producer) and Keegan-Michael Key star as a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship who discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical. The first season also features Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Fred Armisen, Jane Krakowski and Martin Short. The first two episodes drop today; subsequent new episodes are available Fridays.

Extinct or Alive: Jaws of Alaska

discovery+

This exclusive discovery+ Shark Week special follows international wildlife biologist Forrest Galante and Jessica Evans as they travel the world in search of rare and elusive wildlife, including those lost to science, and mysterious cold-water sharks.

Space Jam: A New Legacy

HBO Max

Feature Film Exclusive!

LeBron James joins Bugs Bunny and other toons in this follow-up to the 1996 favorite.

McCartney 3, 2, 1

Hulu

New Limited Series!

Paul McCartney sits down for a rare one-on-one with legendary producer Rick Rubin to discuss his groundbreaking work with the Beatles, the emblematic ’70s arena rock of Wings and his 50 years as a solo artist. Join Paul and Rick for this six-episode conversation about the songwriting, influences and personal relationships that informed the iconic songs that have served as the soundtracks of our lives.

Naomi Osaka

Netflix

New Series!

This intimate three-part series takes viewers inside the life of one of the worldʼs best tennis players, Naomi Osaka. With unprecedented access, it follows Osaka during a historic two years in which she works on her game but also begins to find her voice. The series chronicles her hectic training and travel schedule, explores the layers of pressure she is under and reveals how she spends her time off the court hanging with her closest family and friends. The episodes also explore her Haitian roots as well as her deep connection to Japan, the country she represents.

Fear Street Part Three: 1666

Netflix

Feature Film Exclusive!

This final installment of a trilogy of teen horror films based on R.L. Stine’s Fear Street book series is largely set in 1666, when a colony is gripped by a hysterical witch-hunt that has deadly consequences for centuries to come. Meanwhile, the teenagers in 1994 and 1978, introduced in the first two movies, try to finally put an end to the town’s curse before it is too late.

The Sisters of ’96: The 1996 USA Women’s Olympic Soccer Team

Peacock

When the U.S. Women’s National Team made it to the Olympic gold-medal soccer match in Atlanta in 1996, the match was not fully televised. Now, Peacock is making it available in full for the first time and debuting an hourlong special that reunites stars Brandi Chastain, Joy Fawcett, Julie Foudy, Kristine Lilly, Shannon MacMillan, Briana Scurry and Tisha Venturini. For the first time, the women will come together on the field where they played that inaugural Olympic final to watch the match together and give viewers a front-row seat as they recount their victory and the lasting legacy of their team.

Ninja Sharks 2: Mutants Rising

Discovery Channel, 8pm

In the icy waters of Alaska, off populated beaches of New York, and lurking in ghostly shipwrecks off the coast of North Carolina, scientists and shark experts Dr. Craig O’Connell, Joe and Lauren Romeiro, Avery Paxton, Madeline Marens, and Hap Fatzinger have discovered three sharks that have developed unique and deadly ninja skills.

Friday Night Neo-Noir

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s lineup of film noir titles not made in the genre’s heyday of the 1940s and ’50s, but in the ensuing decades, features one title from the 1970s, and two from the ’80s that are making their Turner Classic Movies premieres. First, in the British comedic thriller Pulp (1972), Michael Caine plays the author of cheap paperback pulp-fiction detective novels who finds himself having to piece together a real-life murder mystery when he is transported to a remote island for the prospect of ghostwriting the autobiography of a mystery celebrity. Mickey Rooney also stars. Next, writer/director Lawrence Kasdan’s directorial debut, Body Heat (1981), takes its inspiration from a classic noir — 1944’s Double Indemnity — for its steamy tale of a femme fatale (Kathleen Turner in her star-making performance) who seduces a Florida lawyer (William Hurt) and convinces him to kill her husband (Richard Crenna). The cast also includes Ted Danson and Mickey Rourke in early roles. Finally, William Friedkin’s To Live and Die in L.A. (1985) features more thrilling action sequences and stuntwork than a typical noir as it follows a Secret Service agent (William Petersen) who becomes obsessed with tracking down a notorious and dangerous counterfeiter. The film also features early roles for Willem Dafoe and John Turturro. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Monster Sharks of Andros Island

Discovery Channel, 9pm

For Shark Week, researchers Dr. Tristan Guttridge, Annie Guttridge, Alannah Vellacott and Khrys Carole travel to Andros Island to determine if it’s a new great hammerhead hotspot, and they’re using reports of a half-octopus/half-shark creature known as the Lusca to help them locate massive sharks for their study.

Icon: Music Through the Lens

PBS, 9pm

New Series!

This six-part series exposes the eye-opening, thrilling world of live music photography. The premiere episode, “On Camera,” explores how photographic images of Snoop Dogg, Bob Dylan and Madonna influence perceptions and how they communicate, through themes of interaction, technical skill, occasional luck and cultural impact. The episode goes back to Robert Johnson to find the genesis of music photographs that demonstrate the incredible power of a frozen moment in time. Other highlights include Kevin Cummins on Joy Division, Gered Mankowitz on Jimi Hendrix, and Rachael Wright on Billie Eilish trying not to be beautiful.

Mystery of the Black Demon Shark

Discovery Channel, 10pm

In Mexico, legends swirl around “El Demonio Negro,” a 50-foot shark that has terrorized fisherman and tourists alike for generations. Is this an undiscovered predator? This Shark Week special follows Forrest Galante’s hunt for answers in the most rugged and remote parts of the Baja Peninsula.

SurrealEstate

Syfy, 10pm

New Series!

Syfy fans who were sad to see the recent ends of Wynonna Earp and Van Helsing can find a new Friday night fix with this fun and frightening series that follows Realtor Luke Roman (Tim Rozon, Wynonna Earp) and his elite team of specialists who handle the cases that no one else can: haunted and possessed houses that literally scare would-be buyers away. Investigating and “fixing” the things that go bump in the night, the team works to create closure — and closings — even as they struggle with demons of their own. Rozon’s former Schitt’s Creek costar Sarah Levy also headlines the series.

I Was Prey: Terrors of the Deep 2

Discovery Channel, 11pm

In this Shark Week premiere, two adventure seekers recount their horrifying shark attack experiences.

Saturday, July 17

The Globe

discovery+

New Series!

Food Network star and world traveler Robert Irvine hosts this globetrotting, five-episode competition series. In each installment, four talented chefs will compete across three rounds of culinary gameplay as they are transported to the greatest food destinations around the world via immersive LED screen backdrops that have the chefs traveling the globe without ever having to leave the arena. Award-winning chef Daniela Soto-Innes joins Irvine as a resident judge, and at each destination, they are joined by special guest judges with ties to the region.

Rogue Tiger Shark: The Hunt for Lagertha

discovery+

A monster named Lagertha lurks in the crystal blue waters off the coast of Costa Rica. In this epic Shark Week adventure available exclusively on discovery+, Dr. Craig O’Connell, Vicky Vasquez and Andy Casagrande team up to discover why the tiger sharks in this area are unexpectedly more aggressive.

Major League Baseball

FS1 & FOX, beginning at 4pm Live

Catch the Cleveland Indians at the Oakland A’s on FS1, followed by FOX’s primetime regional game with the Houston Astros at the Chicago White Sox, the San Francisco Giants at the St. Louis Cardinals or the Boston Red Sox at the New York Yankees.

Wild Tokyo

BBC America, 8pm

This documentary special explores the wildlife that lives in Tokyo, an urban jungle densely populated by humans.

Vacation House Rules: “Art Studio Sanctuary”

HGTV, 8pm

Homeowners Nick and Sarah want to turn a former art studio into an income-producing vacation rental. They rely on contractor Scott McGillivray and designer Debra Salmoni’s creativity to completely transform the space, while still accentuating the building’s former life.

Cold Justice: “Deadly Premonition”

Oxygen, 8pm

Kelly Siegler and Steve Spingola try to solve the mysterious murder in Rosenberg, Texas, of a doting father beaten and shot to death in his home with his 6-year-old daughter asleep nearby. The key to identifying his killer may lie in the secret audio recordings found in his attic.

Anthony Quinn Double Feature

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Two of legendary actor Anthony Quinn’s most memorable films are the focus of tonight’s double feature on Turner Classic Movies. First, in Requiem for a Heavyweight (1962), a feature-film adaptation of Rod Serling’s Peabody Award-winning 1956 teleplay, Quinn stars as washed-up prizefighter Louis “Mountain” Rivera, who tries to free himself from his ruthless promoters to build a new life. Jackie Gleason, Mickey Rooney and Julie Harris also star, and Cassius Clay — later known, of course, as Muhammad Ali — appears as one of Rivera’s opponents near the start of the film. Then, in what is perhaps Quinn’s most famous film, the Best Picture Oscar-nominated Zorba the Greek (1964), he gives a Best Actor Oscar-nominated performance as the titular amoral Greek peasant who teaches a British student (Alan Bates) the meaning of life. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Say Yes to the Dress

TLC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Wedding season is approaching and brides are flocking to Kleinfeld, the premier bridal mecca, for help completing their perfect wedding vision. While Randy Fenoli can’t be in the salon full time yet, he’s working his magic from afar and ushering in a new virtual era in the Kleinfeld experience. This season, the brides arrive with a renewed energy and fresh set of challenges, like a blind bride trying to find her perfect silhouette, a “throuple” with two brides sharing a budget, and a virtual bride having second thoughts on her pandemic purchase. But some familiar challenges like last-minute shopping, over-the-top requests, outspoken entourages and one very picky former dance mom still test the team.

Shark Week Best in Show

Discovery Channel, 9pm

Discover everything that has happened in the world of sharks this year, including unbelievable viral videos, big news stories and the latest in cutting-edge shark science.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville

OWN, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The series that follows three power couples — Melody and Martell Holt, LaTisha and Marsau Scott, and Kimmi and Maurice Scott — in Huntsville, Alabama, returns for Season 3. The new season exposes a whole new dynamic between the longtime friends as Melody and Martell are officially divorced and working on co-parenting peacefully, while also pursuing their separate business endeavors. For LaTisha and Marsau, business is booming as they have successfully opened their Huntsville cigar bar, Blaque Cigar Lounge, and are thinking of expanding to a second location in Houston while Tisha fights hard to keep the romance alive in her marriage. Meanwhile, Kimmi and Maurice are navigating parenting a teenager as Maurice’s son, Maurice Jr. (aka Monster), prepares to enter high school. Destiny Payton-Williams returns this season and has a shocking announcement for the group. Plus, Melody introduces a new entrepreneurial couple to the circle, Tiffany and Louis Whitlow, who keep the group on their toes with a challenge for greater transparency among friends.

I Was Prey: Shark Week 2021

Discovery Channel, 10pm

This special recounts two horrific shark attacks told solely by the survivors who overcame life-and-death circumstances to tell their stories.