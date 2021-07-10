‘WWDS’ Cops Get Their Own Spinoff in ‘Wellington Paranormal’

Helen Bankers/The CW --©2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The 2014 vampire mockumentary What We Do in the Shadows has already spawned a hit series for FX, and now The CW is conjuring up another comedy based on the movie.

From creators Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, Wellington Paranormal debuted in New Zealand in 2018 and is centered on the two scene-stealing cops from the original film.

There’s an unusual amount of strange phenomena in New Zealand’s capital of Wellington, and police officers Minogue (Mike Minogue) and O’Leary (Karen O’Leary) are recruited by Sgt. Maaka (Maaka Pohatu) to join his new paranormal investigations unit.

A documentary crew follows Minogue and O’Leary as they respond to cases involving demons, vampires, ghosts, aliens, zombies and other supernatural entities. Minogue and O’Leary are serious law-enforcement professionals, but their handcuffs and Tasers are typically no match against fiends from the netherworld.

Wellington Paranormal airs Sundays on The CW beginning July 11 at 9pm ET/PT.