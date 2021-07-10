Vacationers Unpack Their Emotional Baggage in Dark Comedy ‘The White Lotus’

Mario Perez/HBO

You know you’ve had a bad trip when you fly home in a box marked Human Remains.

Creator/writer/director Mike White (Enlightened) is behind The White Lotus, a six-part social satire set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort and following a handful of guests and hotel staff who have a week in paradise that one of them will not survive.

Nicole Mossbacher (Connie Britton) is a high-level tech-company exec who spends her vacation working and rearranging the room’s furniture. Her husband, Mark (Steve Zahn), has a chronic case of insecurity. Their daughter, Olivia (Sydney Sweeney), and her friend, Paula (Brittany O’Grady), are cynical college students who show contempt for everyone around them. Teenage son Quinn (Fred Hechinger) would rather play on his phone for the week.

High-maintenance eccentric Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) has come to the island to cast the ashes of her mother on the sea. Before she can work up the nerve to do that, she monopolizes the time of eager-to-please spa manager Belinda (Natasha Rothwell).

Honeymooners Shane (Jake Lacy) and Rachel (Alexandra Daddario) are expecting a romantic getaway in the Pineapple Suite, but a booking error puts them in the equally luxurious Palm Suite. Unable to put the perceived slight out of his mind, entitled Jake relentlessly harasses hotel manager Armond (Murray Bartlett), whose sanity and sobriety are about to snap. Freelance journalist Rachel is in the midst of an identity crisis, since marrying into a rich family has made her career aspirations pointless.

As the guests’ paths cross throughout the week and their stories intertwine, secrets are revealed, loyalties are betrayed, tempers boil over, a lot of drugs are taken and someone ends up dead.

The White Lotus airs Sundays on HBO beginning July 11 at 9pm ET/PT.