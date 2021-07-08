Thursday, July 8: New Competition ‘Backyard Bar Wars’ on Tap for truTV

TM & © 2021 Turner Entertainment Networks, Inc. A WarnerMedia Company. All Rights Reserved.

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally.

Thursday, July 8

Backyard Bar Wars

truTV, 10:30pm

New Series!

Based on the rising trend of DIY at-home bars, Backyard Bar Wars is a send-up of the classic home reno show combined with hilarious moments of comedian and host Chris Distefano, roasting the builders in a way that only he can. The one thing that’s not a joke are the bars themselves — viewers will be both jealous and inspired to transform their own homes into these jaw-dropping creations.

Genera+ion

HBO Max

Season Finale!

The drama about youngsters exploring sexuality in their conservative community concludes Season 1.

Gossip Girl

HBO Max

New Series!

Developed by showrunner Joshua Safran, a writer and executive producer on the original series, this extension of the pop culture classic takes us back to the Upper East Side, finding a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark. The series is based on the bestselling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar and the original show, developed by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, which ran from 2007-12 on The CW. The series premiere episode will have a special broadcast on The CW tomorrow night (July 9). Following its broadcast on The CW, it will be available to stream on The CW’s free digital platforms (The CW app and cwtv.com).

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness

Netflix

New Series!

This CG-animated series based on the hit horror video game franchise has a story that takes place in 2006, between the events of the Resident Evil 4 and 5 games and following a hacking incident at the White House. While federal agent Leon Kennedy (voice of Nick Apostolides) is investigating the hack, the White House is attacked by a horde of zombies. A day after dispatching them, Kennedy bumps into Claire Redfield (Stephanie Panisello), who is investigating a strange drawing she received from a child refugee suffering from a viral infection abroad. The series follows them as they try to uncover the mystery behind the two outbreaks.

Son

Shudder

Original Film!

Laura and her 8-year-old son David experience a baffling break-in by a peculiar group of people who attempt to kidnap David. After this experience, Laura and her son flee town in search of safety and refuge. Shortly after the group attempts their kidnapping, David becomes extremely ill, but the doctors have no explanation for it. Laura does anything in her power to keep him alive but finds his safety may be compromised due to her past involvement in a cult. Laura continues to push the boundaries but ultimately must decide how far she will go to save her son.

Ice Cold

YouTube, 12pm

New Series!

This four-episode docuseries uses the prism of hip-hop jewelry to explore deeper issues around racial inequality and the American dream. The series dives into hip-hop’s ability to reimagine and transcend established notions of wealth, status, and superiority, and the sheer resilience of hip-hop culture. Rap trio MIGOS are executive producers of, and appear in, the series; new episodes premiere Thursdays on MIGOS’ YouTube channel.

Beat Shazam: “Two Million Dollar Challenge!”

FOX, 8pm

Host Jamie Foxx surprises everyone by doubling the prize to a staggering $2 million in tonight’s new episode “Two Million Dollar Challenge!”

grown-ish

Freeform, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Zoey (Yara Shahidi) and the gang head to Mexico for a summer getaway filled with drinking games, new hookups, some relationship drama and even a wedding.

Hot Mess House: “Cluttered to Crafty”

HGTV, 8pm

Cassandra Aarssen works with a couple to transform their downstairs living area into a family-friendly oasis that converts for any occasion. Plus, she and Wendell Holland build the perfect second chapter for a veteran eager to start her new career.

Keeping Up With the Joneses

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

This three-part series (airing over consecutive Thursdays) stars Vivica A. Fox as the matriarch of a wealthy family who, along with her four stepdaughters, will stop at nothing to protect their business and family after they are threatened. Each two-hour movie is narrated by Kandi Burruss and also stars Ted McGinley, Eric Roberts, Arie Thompson, Ciarra Carter, Jasmine Aivaliotis, Marcos James and Shellie Sterling.

Making It: “Expand Your World”

NBC, 8pm

Hosts Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler task the Makers with the Mega Craft, the biggest challenge ever. They will convert a regular closet into a completely new room dedicated to a loved one.

Star of the Month: Elvis: “Behind the Wheel”/“Rough and Tumble Elvis”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

It’s a double-shot of themes in tonight’s Thursday night salute to the movies of Elvis Presley. The first three of tonight’s six films starring the King feature him playing one of his most frequent character types — a guy who likes driving fast cars. First up is one of Elvis’ most memorable and best films, Viva Las Vegas (1964), in which he stars as racer Lucky Jackson, who heads to the title city for its first annual grand prix. Along the way, he famously meets Ann-Margret’s hotel swimming instructor, Rusty Martin. Elvis also takes the wheel as a NASCAR driver in Speedway (1968), costarring Nancy Sinatra, and as a singer/part-time racecar driver in Spinout (1966), alongside Shelley Fabares. This evening’s final three movies feature the King in some of his more action-oriented, but often still lighthearted, roles. These include him as movie star Johnny Tyronne, who finds himself embroiled in a murder plot in the Middle East in the musical comedy Harum Scarum (1965); as Native American rodeo rider Joe Lightcloud in the Western comedy Stay Away, Joe (1968); and as former outlaw Jess Wade in the straight-up dramatic Western Charro! (1969), the only one of his films in which Elvis does not sing. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Christina on the Coast: “Modern Kitchen Meets Waterfront Dream”

HGTV, 9pm

When Christina Haack’s contractor brings her a new project, she signs on to find out the new homeowners have little in common with design and must find a compromise between modern and rustic. Meanwhile, Christina also works at warp speed to style a San Diego beach house.

Good Girls: “You”

NBC, 9pm

Rio (Manny Montana) inserts himself in the girls’ new business to Beth’s (Christina Hendricks) dismay, while Phoebe (Lauren Lapkus) discovers a bombshell in the case and returns to Detroit.

Croc That Ate Jaws

Nat Geo, 10pm

From mysterious severed heads and ambush attacks to mob hunts and standoffs, this SharkFest special explores what happens when two of the deadliest predators on the planet go head-to-head.

Roswell: The Final Verdict

Travel Channel, 10pm

This is a sneak peek at the premiere episode of the new miniseries currently streaming on the discovery+ service. Over six hourlong episodes, The Final Verdict seeks the truth behind the supposed crash of an alien craft in Roswell, New Mexico, 74 years ago. This episode, “Crash Landings,” goes back to July 2, 1947, when a rancher discovered what seemed to be otherworldly debris strewn across the ground in Roswell. An Army intelligence officer investigated the evidence and concluded that it was not anything from Earth. Now, sophisticated lie-detection software puts this bold claim to the test.

Impractical Jokers

truTV, 10pm

New Episodes!

Cable’s No. 1 unscripted comedy series returns with new episodes beginning tonight. The series follows lifelong friends — Sal, Joe, Q and Murr (The Tenderloins) — as they compete to embarrass each other with a series of hilarious and outrageous antics.

Friday, July 9

Luxe Listings Sydney

Amazon Prime Video

New Series!

This unscripted series follows three elite agents as they negotiate multimillion-dollar deals in one of the most competitive real estate markets in the world: Sydney, Australia. These agents are among the best, and they showcase some of the most breathtaking homes in the exclusive Sydney property market, complete with stunning harbor views, iconic beachfront backdrops and unrivaled grandeur. The series will follow the agents’ intense professional operations and their extraordinary personal lives.

The Snoopy Show: Part 2

Apple TV+

New Episodes!

Seven new episodes of Season 1 of this animated series starring Charles Schulz’s beloved beagle and the rest of the Peanuts gang drop today.

Black Widow

Disney+ with Premier Access

Feature Film Exclusive!

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe begins with this film, which has Scarlett Johansson returning as the title character, aka Natasha Romanoff. The movie, which is also available in theaters starting today, takes place after Captain America: Civil War and before Avengers: Infinity War. Romanoff lost her life in the battle to defeat Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, resulting in this film focusing on the history of her character. Costarring are Florence Pugh as Natasha’s surrogate sister Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff, the leader of superspy training where Natasha started, and David Harbour as a Soviet supersoldier, also known as the Red Guardian.

Leverage: Redemption: Part 1

IMDb TV

New Series!

In this revival of the 2008-12 TNT action/crime drama, the Leverage crew have watched as the rich and powerful continue to take what they want without consequence. Grifter Sophie Devereaux (Gina Bellman), thief Parker (Beth Riesgraf), hitter Eliot Spencer (Christian Kane) and hacker Alec Hardison (Aldis Hodge) have watched the world change over the last eight years. Since their last job, it’s become easier — and sometimes legal — for the rich to become richer and the powerful to squash anyone who gets in their way. To address the changes in the world around them, the team finds new blood in Harry Wilson (Noah Wyle), a corporate lawyer who is looking for redemption after realizing he’d been sitting on the wrong side of the table for his entire career, and Breanna Casey (Aleyse Shannon), Hardison’s foster sister who has a knack for computers, robotics and getting into trouble.

Atypical

Netflix

Season Premiere!

This coming-of-age series that follows Sam (Keir Gilchrist), a young man on the autism spectrum who is now in college, as he searches for love and independence, returns for a fourth and final season.

Biohackers

Netflix

Season Premiere!

In Season 2 of this German techno-thriller, after being abducted, Mia (Luna Wedler) finds herself with no recollection of what happened since. But when she discovers a message she has written to her future self, she comes to understand that her life is in imminent danger if she doesn’t solve the mystery of her disappearance. In order to do so, she has to team up with the woman she trusts the least — Professor Lorenz (Jessica Schwarz).

Fear Street Part Two: 1978

Netflix

Feature Film Exclusive!

This second installment of a trilogy of teen horror films based on R.L. Stine’s Fear Street book series is set in 1978, at Camp Nightwing. The camp is divided by the campers and counselors who hail from the prosperous town of Sunnyvale, and the campers and maintenance staffers from the downtrodden town of Shadyside. But when horrors from their towns’ shared history come alive, they must band together to solve a terrifying mystery before it’s too late.

Virgin River

Netflix

Season Premiere!

Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence, Annette O’Toole and Tim Matheson return for Season 3 of this romantic drama series based on Robyn Carr’s Virgin River series of books.

Golf: American Century Championship: First Round

NBCSN, 5pm Live

Sports and entertainment superstars are at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Nevada to compete in this celebrity golf event to raise funds for charity. Justin Timberlake, Tony Romo, Aaron Rodgers, Steph Curry, Patrick Mahomes, Michael Strahan, Charles Barkley, Annika Sorenstam and 2020 winner Mardy Fish headline a star-studded field. NBCSN and NBC air the tournament through Sunday. Fans can enter by July 8 to play ACC Fantasy Golf for a chance to win a trip to the 2022 tournament and a $10,000 donation to the charity of their choice.

Secret Celebrity Renovation

CBS, 8pm

New Series!

This new one-hour series gives celebrities in sports, music and entertainment the chance to gift a surprise home renovation to a meaningful person who helped guide them to success. Some of those participating in making these heartfelt gifts include Paula Abdul, Wayne Brady, Boomer Esiason, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Survivor winner “Boston” Rob Mariano, NBA All-Star Chris Paul, Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith and more. The series also features the design team of home improvement contractor and television personality Jason Cameron and interior designer Sabrina Soto.

Gossip Girl

The CW, 8pm

This is a special broadcast of the premiere episode of the new Gossip Girl revival that debuted yesterday on the HBO Max streaming service. Following tonight’s airing, this episode will be available to stream on The CW’s free digital platforms (The CW app and cwtv.com). Subsequent new episodes of Gossip Girl will continue on HBO Max.

Friday Night Neo-Noir

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s lineup of film noir titles not made in the genre’s heyday of the 1940s and ’50s, but in the ensuing decades, features three classics from the 1970s. First up is Get Carter (1971), the influential British crime film that inspired similar gangster films from across the pond that would follow. Michael Caine stars in one of his most famous roles, as the titular character Jack Carter, a small-time London gangster who returns to his hometown in Northeast England to seek the truth behind his brother’s supposedly accidental death. Suspecting foul play, Carter eventually embarks on a mission of vengeance as he delves deeper into the small town’s hardened criminal element. Next, Robert Mitchum — no stranger to film noir, having starred in earlier classics like 1947’s Out of the Past — headlines Peter Yates’ 1973 neo-noir The Friends of Eddie Coyle. Mitchum plays the titular character, a small-time member of the Irish mob in Boston. Tonight’s lineup concludes with what is likely the most famous, and probably the best, neo-noir of the past half-century: Chinatown (1974). Set in the late 1930s, the Best Picture Oscar-nominated movie is both a superb homage to films noir past and a stylishly presented, gripping mystery in its own right, with an Oscar-winning screenplay by Robert Towne. Best Actor Oscar nominee Jack Nicholson stars as private eye J.J. “Jake” Gittes, who, after being hired — in what turns out to be a setup — by a woman claiming to be named Evelyn Mulwray (Best Actress Oscar nominee Faye Dunaway), stumbles further into a conspiracy of political and business corruption, and sordid family dynamics. John Huston, who directed iconic films noir of his own like The Maltese Falcon back in the day, costars here in what should have been an Oscar-nominated performance as the odious Noah Cross, one of the screen’s slimiest villains. Everything about Chinatown — from its complex plot to its shadowy style to its famous, bleak final line (“Forget it, Jake. It’s Chinatown.”) — really captures the essence of noir. — Jeff Pfeiffer

My Lottery Dream Home: “A Million Dollar Hug”

HGTV, 9pm

Six months after tragically losing a husband and father to unexpected illness, Charity and her daughters April and Cassidy are given a million dollars of comfort thanks to a scratch ticket. Ready to find their forever dream home in the small town of Leechburg, Pennsylvania, David Bromstad leads the way one silly walk after another. Hearing-impaired April teaches David how to sign and tries to take the biggest rooms in every house, even if mom has other plans!

World’s Most Dangerous Shark?

Nat Geo, 10pm

The great white has a reputation for being the scariest shark in the sea, but legendary underwater explorer Jacques Cousteau called the oceanic whitetip “the most dangerous of all sharks.” In this SharkFest special, two teams of experts dive deep into the world of the oceanic whitetip to reveal what makes this species a top contender for the title of “world’s most dangerous shark.”

Saturday, July 10

Tennis: Wimbledon: Ladies’ Singles Final

ESPN, 9am Live

The Wimbledon ladies’ singles final match at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club airs live on ESPN.

Golf: American Century Championship: Second Round

NBC, 2:30pm Live

The second round of the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament at Nevada’s Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course airs today on NBC.

Major League Baseball

FS1 & FOX, beginning at 4pm Live

The Oakland A’s are at the Texas Rangers for a Saturday matinee on FS1, then FOX’s primetime regional game options are the St. Louis Cardinals at the Chicago Cubs, the N.Y. Yankees at the Houston Astros or the Cincinnati Reds at the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 2021 ESPYS

ABC, 8pm Live

The 2021 ESPYS celebrate the best teams, athletes, moments and humanitarian efforts in the world of sports from the past year. Special honors include the Arthur Ashe Courage Award, the Pat Tillman Award for Service and the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.

Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty

BBC America, 8pm

Midseason Finale!

BBC America announced that Season 1 of this new addition to the Meerkat Manor saga will have four additional episodes premiering in September. In tonight’s midseason finale, “The Outcast,” evicted Sencha is thrown a lifeline in the form of attractive rover Lilac.

Vacation House Rules: “Waterfall Escape”

HGTV, 8pm

Contractor Scott McGillivray and designer Debra Salmoni put their skills to the test to get homeowners Ellie and Clark the dream home they’ve always wanted. From water damage to foundation issues, it takes a total renovation to turn this neglected cabin in the woods into a waterfront oasis, perfect for vacation fun and rental potential.

Framed by My Husband

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

When June’s wealthy husband Rick becomes the target of an extortionist who claims he sexually assaulted her, Rick convinces his wife it’s an act of revenge by a spurned suitor, and he enlists her help to prevent the accusations from going public. June agrees to help him pay off the extortionist, but when the woman is found dead, June becomes the prime suspect. Stars Christine Chatelain, Dan Payne and Rebecca Roberts.

Cold Justice

Oxygen, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Kelly Siegler and Abbey Abbondandolo head to Stafford, Texas, to investigate the coldblooded killing of a tow truck business owner, Jerry Don Humphrey. Their investigation uncovers a twisted world of alleged abuse, infidelity and a possible murder-for-hire plot.

Shark Terror: USS Indianapolis

REELZChannel, 8pm

It was the worst shark attack in history. While returning from a top-secret mission to deliver components for the atomic bomb during World War II, the heavy cruiser USS Indianapolis, with 1,195 crewmen aboard, was torpedoed and sunk. The rapid descent of the fragmenting ship immediately took hundreds of trapped sailors to their deaths. For the surviving 900 sailors, the sinking ship was just the beginning of their nightmare. This special reveals the terrifying real-life story of the doomed cruiser and its crew as the surviving sailors faced four days of brutal sun exposure, dehydration and, worst of all, relentless attacks from countless hungry and aggressive sharks.

Outlaw Bikers

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Get your motor running with a triple-feature of classic outlaw biker films. The lineup begins with one of the earliest in the genre, The Wild One (1953). Marlon Brando gives an indelible performance as long sideburns-sporting, leather jacket-clad Johnny Strabler, the leader of a delinquent biker gang that takes over a small town, and who, when asked what he is rebelling against, famously answers, “What’ve you got?” Brando’s look and attitude inspired the youth of the early rock ’n’ roll era, and even had stars like James Dean and Elvis Presley adopting some of his style. It also went a long way toward helping The Wild One set the tone for outlaw biker movies to come, even the next two in tonight’s lineup, which both are from 1967 and are of the more exploitative variety of the motorcycle gang film genre from that era. In The Glory Stompers, Dennis Hopper plays a biker gang leader who abducts a rival and his girlfriend. Then, Devil’s Angels finds two rival gangs of bikers (one of whose leaders is played by John Cassavetes) battling each other after taking over a small town. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Crashing Through the Snow

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

Maggie (Amy Acker) and her ex-husband, Jeff (Kristian Bruun), have always been friends first. When Jeff’s new girlfriend, Kate (Brooke Nevin), spontaneously invites Maggie along to their Christmas getaway in Aspen, she jumps at the chance to spend a Yuletide holiday away with her two daughters. Although Maggie feels like a third wheel crashing their Christmas, she’s not alone as Kate’s hapless brother, Sam (Warren Christie), shows up unannounced with a plan. Always seeming to live in Kate’s shadow, Sam, for once, wants to come out ahead, and he convinces Maggie that, together, they can compete with Kate and make this Christmas the best one ever. Neither of them is adequately prepared for the blended family challenges that lie ahead — or the feelings they develop for one another.

Florida Man Murders

Oxygen, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The season premieres with back-to-back new episodes focusing on the most notorious and outrageous killers from the Sunshine State. In “Alligator God,” deep in the Florida Everglades, detectives find a human head but no body. As they attempt to identify the victim, a Florida man comes forward with an unbelievable story. In “Death & Taxes,” when a prominent tax attorney is found strangled and locked inside a storm shelter, authorities are baffled. As disturbing evidence is uncovered, detectives wonder if those close to him may hold the answers.

Sunday, July 11

Shark Academy

discovery+

New Series!

Debuting during Shark Week, Discovery’s first ever shark-themed competitive docuseries follows eight men and women who will compete to secure a coveted crew spot on shark scientist Dr. Riley Elliott’s next great shark-diving expedition. It’s an opportunity of a lifetime for these shark enthusiasts with nontraditional backgrounds to leap ahead in the competitive world of shark research, embarking on a great adventure in hopes of making their dreams a reality. The recruits will work and live together on a research vessel for six weeks as Riley and his team of pros put them to the test to see who has what it really takes. The series will make its debut on the linear Discovery Channel next Sunday.

Sharkbait With David Dobrik

discovery+

Internet sensation David Dobrik and his friends are on their craziest adventure yet — diving with sharks. When faced with bad weather and sharks larger than they expected, these 20-somethings quickly find themselves asking, “Why did we go on Shark Week?”

Song of the Shark

discovery+

This immersive experience launches today and is available through the end of Discovery’s Shark Week on Sunday, July 18. The original film is edited and scored by award-winning filmmaker and YouTuber Dan Mace, and uses never-before-seen footage of sharks from all over the world. In this cinematic, undersea shark-guided tour, viewers will discover the allure of these enigmatic creatures who traverse the oceans of the world.

Tennis: Wimbledon: Gentlemen’s Singles Final

ESPN, 9am Live

The remaining two men compete for the Wimbledon singles championship in this match at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club live on ESPN.

Eyewitness Shark: Fin Frenzy

Disney XD, 7pm

Experts break down amazing viral shark videos and reveal clues to help us understand sharks like never before.

Florida Man Murders

Oxygen, 7pm

Back-to-back episodes air tonight. In “Hurricane Homicides,” when a mother and daughter are found brutally murdered, detectives wonder if a serial killer is lurking in Palm Beach. With a hurricane bearing down, police race to solve the murders before all the evidence is washed away. Finally, in “Nice Guys Finish Last,” the tranquility of the Florida Keys is shattered when a well-known resident is murdered in his home. As police scour the island for a killer, a bizarre trail leads them to a Florida man and a series of shocking crimes.

The Real Housewives of Potomac

Bravo, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Returning this season are Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett and Dr. Wendy Osefo. New housewife Mia Thornton joins the ladies with a boss mentality and is letting them know that, on her end, respect is earned, not given. Askale Davis joins as the newest friend of the housewives.

Shark Week 2021

Discovery Channel, beginning at 8pm

Television’s longest-running programming event devoted to sharks returns for its 33rd year with more programming than ever before, airing across both the linear Discovery Channel and the discovery+ streaming service (with some specials exclusively airing on the streamer). That programming begins tonight with Crikey! It’s Shark Week, in which Robert Irwin follows in his father’s footsteps and gets as close as possible to great white sharks. Other Shark Week programming includes Discovery’s first ever shark-themed competitive docuseries, Shark Academy; the return of shark-themed episodes of Josh Gates Tonight; more celebrities diving with sharks, including William Shatner, Tiffany Haddish, Brad Paisley, the cast of Jackass and others; visits to new locations; stunning, never-before-seen images including bull shark hunting behavior, the first ever look down the gullet of a massive tiger shark and the highest-recorded breach of a great white; and lots more.

Mighty Trains

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Season Premiere!

In “Tren Turistico,” join 290 thrill-seekers on a railway journey from Lima, across the Andes and into Peru’s rich indigenous culture aboard Tren Turistico and see what it takes to keep this mighty train chugging. Enjoy a trek through urban chaos, arid deserts and cloud-topped mountains..

Gossip Girls

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s double feature highlights two of the three film versions of Clare Boothe Luce’s 1936 play The Women, a comedy of manners offering biting commentary on the lives of various wealthy women and with an all-female cast. The first and most famous movie version of the play came just a few years later, in 1939, with The Women. While the comedy/drama was directed by a man, George Cukor, its screenplay adaptation was written by two women, Anita Loos and Jane Murfin, and, as with the play, the entire cast (featuring more than 130 speaking roles) was female. Among that cast are plenty of legendary names, including Norma Shearer, Joan Crawford, Rosalind Russell, Paulette Goddard, Joan Fontaine, Marjorie Main, Ruth Hussey, Hedda Hopper and more. Even the dog featured in one scene was female and was portrayed by Terry, the Cairn terrier who became more famous as Toto in that year’s The Wizard of Oz. Tonight’s second adaptation of The Women is The Opposite Sex, a Golden Globe-nominated romantic musical comedy that serves as a remake of the 1939 movie. Unlike the earlier film, this one does include some men in its cast. The story follows a nightclub singer (June Allyson) who is the last to find out among her circle of gossiping girlfriends that her husband (Leslie Nielsen) is having an affair with a showgirl (Joan Collins). Dolores Gray, Ann Sheridan, Ann Miller, Agnes Moorehead and Joan Blondell also star. — Jeff Pfeiffer

History of the Sitcom

CNN, 9pm

New Series!

Provided there is no breaking news, CNN’s new eight-part docuseries debuts tonight with back-to-back episodes. The series reunites audiences with the television friends, families and coworkers they grew up with while introducing cutting-edge comedies that are sure to be your next binge-watch. Producers have amassed over 180 original interviews with sitcom icons including Norman Lear, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Lisa Kudrow, Jason Alexander, Kelsey Grammer, Kim Fields, Tim Allen, Carl Reiner, Dick Van Dyke, George Lopez, Mel Brooks, Isabella Gomez, Ted Danson, Joey Soloway, Jimmie Walker, Judd Apatow, Dan Levy, Zooey Deschanel, Chuck Lorre, Mara Brock Akil, Helen Hunt and many more, breaking down how sitcoms have helped generations of Americans navigate an ever-shifting cultural landscape. The first episode, titled “A Family Matter,” will examine how sitcoms have evolved to reflect the changing face of American families. Immediately following is “Sex & the Sitcom,” which will explore the revolution of sex in sitcoms, including the integration of LGBTQ+ storylines in representing a more modern world.

Wellington Paranormal

The CW, 9pm

New Series!

This spinoff of the 2014 vampire mockumentary film What We Do in the Shadows comes from creators Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, and follows police officers O’Leary (Karen O’Leary) and Minogue (Mike Minogue) as they investigate supernatural occurrences that arise in the capital of New Zealand on a surprisingly regular basis. The series makes its U.S. debut on The CW with two episodes tonight.

Tiffany Haddish Does Shark Week

Discovery Channel, 9pm

Comedian Tiffany Haddish hosts this Shark Week special. While her fantasy was to uncover the secrets of shark sex while sailing on the fanciest yachts surrounded by friendly sea creatures and pampered by a handsome merman, she’s joined by Dr. Toby Daly-Engle, Dr. Craig O’Connell and Alannah Vellacott for a very sharky wake-up call.

The White Lotus

HBO, 9pm

New Series!

This six-episode satire follows the vacations of various hotel guests over the span of a week as they relax and rejuvenate at the luxurious White Lotus resort in Hawaii. But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees and the idyllic locale itself. Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy and Steve Zahn star.

Battle on the Beach

HGTV, 9pm

New Series!

HGTV’s newest competition series will feature network stars Taniya Nayak, Ty Pennington and Alison Victoria as they each mentor a team of up-and-coming flippers while they renovate identical beachfront properties. The mentors will put their reputations on the line each week while star judges Mike Holmes and Mina Starsiak Hawk will choose which team wins the featured weekly challenge. The team who adds the most value to their home will walk away with a $50,000 grand prize to use toward their next flip, and their mentor will have ultimate bragging rights.

Evil Lives Here: “My Son Should Die in Prison”

Investigation Discovery, 9pm; also streaming on discovery+

New Episodes!

Dylan Eason was sentenced to life without parole for the crime he committed in 2016, but to his father, Jon, that isn’t punishment enough. Infamous in Colorado as the father who wanted the death penalty for his own son, Jon is wracked with guilt over the missteps that paved the way for the tragedy he endures daily. But while he freely admits that any father wishing for his own son’s death is a horrible thing, he refuses to contemplate forgiveness — as far as he is concerned, the punishment should fit the crime, and his son deserves to die for what he has done.

Unforgotten

PBS, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The British crime drama returns for a six-episode Season 4, which PBS says will be its “most dramatic season” as London detectives Cassie Stuart (Nicola Walker) and Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) investigate a cold case with alarming links to the police force. Can the force ever really be trusted, and will Cassie and Sunny find themselves on the wrong side of the law?

Animal Kingdom

TNT, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Season 5 finds Pope (Shawn Hatosy), Craig (Ben Robson), Deran (Jake Weary) and J (Finn Cole) still dealing with the fallout from the events surrounding Smurf’s death, including family members out for revenge. With their kingdom without a leader, the Cody family’s struggle to maintain their fragile alliance, and to see which of them will come out on top, is at the forefront. Meanwhile, they search for more information on Pamela Johnson, whom Smurf made the beneficiary of her estate. And back in 1984, an increasingly volatile 29-year-old Smurf is forging her own path raising Pope and Julia and leading the charge on dangerous jobs with new and old friends.

“Jackass” Shark Week Special

Discovery Channel, 10pm

Johnny Knoxville sends Steve-O, Chris Pontius and new Jackass cast members on a Shark Week mission for the ages. They’ll dial up a series of shark stunts that test their bravery and threshold of pain as they put common shark myths to the test with the help of Dr. Craig O’Connell.

Professor T

PBS, 10pm

New Series!

In this British crime drama, a remake of the Belgian series of the same name, Ben Miller stars as eccentric Cambridge Professor Jasper Tempest. He is obsessed with cleanliness, structure and order, but his genius for solving crimes means he constantly has to get his hands dirty as he helps the police crack their most difficult cases. In tonight’s series premiere, Professor T is persuaded by a former student to help her investigate a serial rapist.

Vaxxed Nation

Smithsonian Channel, 10pm

This special takes a look at how Israel, in spite of conflicts and divisiveness, became the world’s leader in vaccinating its population against COVID-19.

Monday, July 12

Jack Irish

Acorn TV

Season Premiere!

Guy Pearce returns as the title character in the final season of this drama inspired by Peter Temple’s crime novels. The explosive four episodes delve deep into Jack’s past as he questions everything he thought he knew about his life and comes face-to-face with an antagonist more personal and destructive than he has ever encountered. The long-suppressed trauma of his wife Isabel’s brutal and random murder by Jack’s former client Wayne Milovich — which launched the first Jack Irish installment, Bad Debts (2012) — rears its ugly head when Jack discovers there was more to those fateful events all those years ago; namely, a criminal conspiracy involving his trusted friend, old-school homicide detective Barry Tregear (Shane Jacobson). Marta Dusseldorp, Roy Billing and Aaron Pedersen also return to the cast. New episodes are available Mondays through Aug. 2.

Relentless: “The Devil and the Angel”

discovery+

Filmmaker Christina Fontana looks for answers after police do not pursue leads she has shared with them. Meanwhile, Fontana discovers dark truths about missing 21-year-old Christina Whittaker’s past as she digs deeper into the family. Then, a devastating event blindsides everyone.

Stranger Sharks

discovery+

NASA engineer Mark Rober and Noah Schnapp from Stranger Things are teaming up for the ultimate Shark Week adventure — exploring abandoned undersea ruins and man-made artificial reefs in search of the strangest sharks in the ocean.

Air Jaws: Going for Gold

Discovery Channel, 8pm

Chris Rose narrates this latest entry in the Air Jaws series of Shark Week specials. Here, the Air Jaws team — Alison Towner, Dickie Chivell, Chris Fallows and Enrico Gennari — return to Seal Rock to capture the highest breach ever recorded. Rocket Shark holds the record at 15 feet. Will he return to jump even higher, or will a new shark take the “World’s Highest-Flying Great White Shark” title?

MLB Home Run Derby

ESPN, 8pm Live

MLB’s All-Star Break festivities feature the fan-favorite Home Run Derby, as some of the biggest hitters in the Majors swing for the fences at Coors Field in Denver. The N.Y. Mets’ Pete Alonso won the event when it was last held in 2019.

Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns: “If You Can’t Stand the Heat …”

FOX, 8pm

The chefs each cook up a different international cuisine to compete against a chef from the opposing team. During dinner service, Chef Ramsay kicks a chef out of the kitchen for the first time this season in the new episode “If You Can’t Stand the Heat …”

American Ninja Warrior: “Qualifiers 5”

NBC, 8pm

The qualifying rounds for the latest season of the athletic competition series continue.

“Terminator 2: Judgment Day” 30th Anniversary Marathon

Syfy, beginning at 8pm

Thirty years ago this month, Arnold Schwarzenegger came through on his iconic “I’ll be back” promise when he reprised his most famous role as a cyborg from the future in James Cameron’s blockbuster follow-up to his cult 1984 hit The Terminator. Filled with incredible action and setting an early bar for what computer-animated visual effects could do, T2 remains an entertaining classic. Syfy celebrates the influential film’s anniversary with two back-to-back airings tonight.

Max Steiner — Part I

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Legendary, Oscar-winning film composer Max Steiner is the subject of a two-evening film salute on Turner Classic Movies beginning tonight and concluding Monday, July 26. Each night features five movies for which Steiner composed the memorable musical score. Three of tonight’s movies are from Steiner’s earlier days composing for RKO Radio Pictures — The Most Dangerous Game (1932), which begins the evening, King Kong (1933) and Of Human Bondage (1934). Airing between the latter two films is a movie produced by Selznick International Pictures that boasts what may be Steiner’s most memorable score — Gone With the Wind (1939), which earned him an Oscar nomination. The evening concludes with Mildred Pierce (1945), a Warner Bros. production for which Steiner composed the score. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Jaws Awakens: Phred vs. Slash

Discovery Channel, 9pm

Rumor has it that two of the largest sharks in existence have been recently roaming New Zealand waters, but nobody knows which one is the largest. In this Shark Week special, Brandon McMillan and Dickie Chivell are heading out to see which one takes the cake — Phred or Slash?

HouseBroken: “Who’s Getting Cold Feet?”

FOX, 9pm

Honey (voice of Lisa Kudrow) agrees to officiate Shel’s (voice of Will Forte) wedding as part of a bigger plan to manipulate him into calling off the marriage.

Shark Attack Files

Nat Geo, 9pm

New Series!

This action-packed series hosted by marine biologist Melissa Cristina Márquez is an investigation into bizarre and fascinating shark behavior, and features footage from actual attacks, interactions and behavior captured by both professionals and observant bystanders. Scientific experts and investigators dive deeper into the mystery of these unexplained behaviors and come to a stunning revelation that ties these extraordinary events together.

Duncanville: “Crimes and Misters Demean Her”

FOX, 9:30pm

Jack (voice of Ty Burrell) coaches Jing’s (voice of Joy Osmanski) soccer team, but when he feels he’s too easy on the kids, he calls on Duncan (voice of Amy Poehler) to motivate them.

The Celebrity Dating Game: “Nolan Gould and Gabriel Iglesias”

ABC, 10pm

Nolan Gould is looking for someone confident, charismatic and passionate. Nolan asks the contestants what five adjectives their best friends would use to describe them while Michael Bolton performs a witty rendition of “What the World Needs Now.” Meanwhile, Gabriel Iglesias, stand-up comic and sitcom star, describes himself as “cuddly” and asks contestants their favorite way to cuddle. Michael Bolton sings “Because You Loved Me” to help the women guess Gabriel’s identity.

The Beast Must Die

AMC, 10pm

New Series!

This six-part revenge thriller is based on Nicholas Blake’s novel and is shot on the stunning Isle of Wight. After learning the police investigation into the fatal hit-and-run of her young son has been dropped, Frances Cairnes (Cush Jumbo) takes matters into her own hands. Posing as a novelist researching a new murder mystery, Frances ingratiates herself with the family of George Rattery (Jared Harris), the man she suspects is responsible, and sets a plan in action to kill him. She’s tracked by Detective Inspector Nigel Strangeways (Billy Howle), who has reason to believe his department covered up George’s involvement in the incident. Strangeways works to both prove George’s guilt and head off Frances’ plans for revenge before anyone else dies.

American Greed: “A Father’s Fraud”

CNBC, 10pm

Season Finale!

Karl Karlsen is a hardworking man with what seems to be a terrible streak of bad luck when his wife and son both die in accidents nearly 20 years apart. But Karl has a secret — their suspicious deaths and other “tragedies” have been keeping his bank account full for decades. And now his haunted family is ready to share their story with American Greed.

Expedition Unknown: Shark Trek

Discovery Channel, 10pm

During the height of 2020 quarantine, Josh Gates met one of his idols, Star Trek icon William Shatner, via Zoom interview for a Shark Week edition of his talk show Josh Gates Tonight. Gates and Shatner made a deal to go on a shark dive adventure when the world opened up again. To Josh’s surprise, this year Shatner called to cash in on the promise, and the result is this special Shark Week installment of Expedition Unknown. To overcome Shatner’s fear of sharks, the two journey to the Bahamas, where Josh helps the actor boldly go into this “Fin”-al Frontier when they dive with reef sharks, hammerheads, nurse sharks and even 18-foot tiger sharks.

Reasonable Doubt

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Retired homicide detective Chris Anderson and criminal defense attorney Fatima Silva return for Season 4. With 10 all-new cases, they use their resources, collective expertise and objective investigative lens to reexamine controversial murder cases throughout the country to ensure that the right person is behind bars for the crime committed. In the season premiere episode, Anderson and Silva are confronted with one of the most confounding murder cases of the series, and the brother and wife of a man convicted of murder — who claims he was pressured by the court to plead guilty to a 23-year sentence to avoid the death penalty — are relying on the duo’s independent investigation to find the hope that could put their broken family back together.

Shark Attack Investigation: The Paige Winter Story

Nat Geo, 10pm

Paige Winter was only 17 years old when she lost a leg and a portion of her hand to a shark. In this SharkFest special, experts unpack the details of Paige’s attack to determine what kind of shark is responsible and what can be done, if anything, to prevent this from happening again. Despite all Paige has lived through, this inspirational teen remains an advocate for sharks and, with the guidance of professionals, takes brave steps to overcome her greatest fears.

Small Fortune: “Fam Chowda”

NBC, 10pm

Rick and two of his triplets, Bobby and Draw, play for bragging rights and a chance to win vacation money for their mom, a front-line worker who has worked tirelessly during the pandemic for months. These Boston boys can be tough, but will they be tough enough to win the Big Little Heist?

POV: “Landfall”

PBS, 10pm

Through shard-like glimpses of everyday life in post-Hurricane María Puerto Rico, this 90-minute documentary is a cautionary tale for our times. Set against the backdrop of protests that toppled the governor in 2019, the film offers a prismatic portrait of collective trauma and resistance as Puerto Ricans navigate dismantled social services and newcomers eager to profit.

Tuesday, July 13

Fin

discovery+

In writer/director/executive producer Eli Roth’s documentary, the filmmaker joins a group of scientists, researchers, and activists to sail around the globe and unveil the truth behind the deaths of millions of sharks and expose the criminal enterprise that is impacting the extinction of these misunderstood creatures. Leonardo DiCaprio and actress/shark activist Nina Dobrev also serve as executive producers.

Great White Comeback

discovery+

In 2017, one of the strangest ocean mysteries occurred in South Africa when an entire great white shark population disappeared overnight. In this Shark Week special, Alison Towner and her team, Enrico Gennari and Andy Casagrande, head out on an epic investigation to find the missing great whites of Seal Island.

TCM Morning & Afternoon Movies: Screwball Comedies

TCM, beginning at 7am

Catch a Classic!

Get a good laugh this morning and afternoon on Turner Classic Movies with over 12 hours of terrific screwball comedies from the golden age of that genre, the 1930s and ’40s. The day begins with the perhaps lesser-known title Cain and Mabel (1936), starring Marion Davies and Clark Gable, before moving into three very recognizable Cary Grant-led classics that might easily spring to people’s minds when thinking of screwball comedies: The Awful Truth (1937), also starring Irene Dunne and Ralph Bellamy; His Girl Friday (1940), also starring Rosalind Russell and Bellamy; and Bringing Up Baby (1938), also starring Katharine Hepburn. Following those are I Love You Again (1940), a non-Thin Man title starring frequent costars William Powell and Myrna Loy; another iconic screwball title, Nothing Sacred (1937), starring Carole Lombard and Fredric March; Love on the Run (1936), with Gable and Joan Crawford; and Kisses for Breakfast (1941), led by Dennis Morgan and Jane Wyatt. — Jeff Pfeiffer

MotherSharker

Discovery Channel, 8pm

It’s a great mystery where tiger sharks give birth. For Shark Week, one team of scientists and shark experts, including Dr. James Sulikowski, Dr. Toby Daly-Engle, Dr. Neil Hammerschlag and Jamin Martinelli, are deploying an arsenal of new technology to find out, but they need to meet some of the Bahamas’ biggest tiger shark mothers face-to-face for it to work.

MLB All-Star Game

FOX, 8pm Live

Baseball’s biggest stars are at Coors Field in Denver for the 91st All-Star Game between the AL and the NL. The AL has won seven straight Midsummer Classics from 2013-19.

America’s Got Talent: “Auditions 7”

NBC, 8pm

The auditions for the latest season of the talent competition series continue.

Brad Paisley’s Shark Country

Discovery Channel, 9pm

In this Shark Week special, country star Brad Paisley and comedian JB Smoove meet in the Bahamas to attract some new, finned fans. With Dr. Austin Gallagher’s help, they put Brad’s musical talents to the test in shark-infested waters to see how sound can attract or repel sharks.

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: “It Follows”

History, 9pm

Season Finale!

As members of the team investigate the Triangle Area nearly a mile above the ranch in Brandon’s helicopter, they are shadowed by an invisible entity.

The Latino Experience: “Episode 2”

PBS, 9pm

Four more short films chronicling the wide variety of the Latinx experience air tonight. In Un Pequeño Corte, 6-year-old Elizabeth, a first-generation Cuban American in Miami, cuts off one of her pigtails at school and must face the consequences. Body and Spirit in Times of Pandemic follows a Guatemalan immigrant truck driver and pastor in Los Angeles as the COVID pandemic hits. Our Lady Lupe is about Chico, a 10-year-old boy who embarks on a quest to fix his hardworking mother’s car with the help of a mystical mechanic. Pasos de Valor tells the story of a pregnant Mexican American MBA student whose due date and final exam are in conflict.

The Spawn of El Diablo

Discovery Channel, 10pm

In 2012, Michelle Jewell documented one of the largest great white shark mating scars ever recorded. Recently, similar marks have appeared, leading her to believe this is a possible mating ground and that mega-shark “El Diablo” has returned to South Africa.

Mr Inbetween

FX, 10pm

Series Finale!

The darkly funny adventures of family man and criminal for hire Ray Shoesmith (Scott Ryan) conclude after three seasons.

World’s Biggest Bull Shark?

Nat Geo, 10pm

In 2012, off the coast of Florida, shark scientist Dr. Neil Hammerschlag caught the mother of all bull sharks — it stretched more than 10 feet long and weighed over 1,000 pounds. They named her Big Bull and set her free. Bull sharks in Florida patrol the beaches, terrifyingly close the swimmers, and feast on seasonal migrations of baitfish. Many long thought these sharks were just well-fed, but now some scientists believe that Big Bull is the matriarch of a unique population of giants. There is only one way to find out, and you’ve got to get up close with the shark — which this SharkFest special does.

Capital One College Bowl: “Quarterfinals 1”

NBC, 10pm

The quarterfinal rounds of the college competition series begin tonight. NFL legend Peyton Manning, with his brother Cooper as his sidekick, hosts this revival of the classic game show.

Unknown Amazon With Pedro Andrade

Vice, 10pm

New Series!

Is it too late to save the Amazon? Join journalist Pedro Andrade on an incredible journey to find out.

Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail

TBS, 10:30pm

Season Premiere!

The hit anthology-based comedy takes place along the Oregon Trail in 1844, where the characters are faced with many challenges along their journey. The show takes a comedic twist and creates its own depictions of the trail and the time period, including breaking stereotypes that were expected at the time. Steve Buscemi, Daniel Radcliffe, Karan Soni, Geraldine Viswanathan and Jon Bass are returning this season as completely new characters.

Wednesday, July 14

Tiger Queen

discovery+

The shark population in Turks and Caicos has a sizable concentration of female tiger sharks, leaving scientists wondering where all the males are hiding. In this Shark Week special exclusively available on discovery+, shark enthusiast Kinga Philipps joins Dr. Austin Gallagher to help solve this puzzling mystery.

Loki

Disney+

Season Finale!

Marvel’s Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston, will conclude its first season. Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant costar in the series.

Gunpowder Milkshake

Netflix

Original Film!

Sam (Karen Gillan) was only 12 when her mother, Scarlet (Lena Headey), an elite assassin, was forced to abandon her. Sam was raised by The Firm, the ruthless crime syndicate her mother worked for. Now, 15 years later, Sam has followed in her motherʼs footsteps and grown into a fierce hitwoman. But when a high-risk job goes wrong, Sam must choose between serving The Firm and protecting the life of an innocent 8-year-old girl (Chloe Coleman). With a target on her back, Sam has only one chance to survive: Reunite with her mother and her lethal associates, The Librarians (Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett and Carla Gugino).

MechaShark

Discovery Channel, 8pm

Researchers Kina Scollay, Mark Erdmann and Al Baxter build a submersible mechanical shark to track down New Zealand’s monster great white sharks and pilot it deep into what they believe could be a mating ground — the Holy Grail of shark science.

MasterChef: Legends: “Nancy Silverton — Pasta Challenge”

FOX, 8pm

The cooks must prove they can master an Italian staple and impress guest judge Nancy Silverton with a pasta dish of their own in the new episode “Nancy Silverton — Pasta Challenge.”

Property Brothers: Forever Home: “From Starter to Forever”

HGTV, 8pm

A couple thought they found a starter house in their old neighborhood, but three years and two kids later, they’ve decided to stay. Drew and Jonathan Scott tackle the dated kitchen and uneven floors so this family can keep making memories in their forever home.

Dogs With Extraordinary Jobs: “The Partners”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Meet a reading Chocolate Lab, a surfing Golden Retriever and other remarkable dogs that use their sense of smell, their loyalty and even their surfing skills to rescue victims, inspire youngsters, comfort veterans and more. See how creating enduring partnerships with dogs has enabled us to change lives and make the world a better place.

Special Theme: From Hollywood to the Heartland: “Small Town Comedies”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tinseltown’s take on small-town America is featured again on Turner Classic Movies tonight, this time in the form of five comedies set in the heartland. First up is The Miracle of Morgan’s Creek (1944), Preston Sturges’ screwball comedy set in the titular fictional Midwestern town. Sturges received an Oscar nomination for his screenplay; the story is set during World War II and follows a local 4-F boy (Eddie Bracken) who tries to help the woman he loves (Betty Hutton) cover up a surprise pregnancy by a man whose identity she cannot remember. Next, in Best Director Oscar winner Frank Capra’s Best Picture Oscar-nominated comedy/drama Mr. Deeds Goes to Town (1936), poet Longfellow Deeds (Best Actor Oscar nominee Gary Cooper) inherits a fortune and finds himself suddenly dealing with the culture clash of life in New York City after leaving his small Vermont town of Mandrake Falls. Then, Irene Dunne plays the titular character of the screwball comedy Theodora Goes Wild (1936), who is the secret author of a bestselling and very risqué book that has the women’s literary circle of her small Connecticut town in an uproar. Tonight’s visit to the heartland concludes with the 1943 comedy/drama A Stranger in Town, with Frank Morgan, Richard Carlson and Jean Rogers; and the 1936 comedy Small Town Girl, starring Janet Gaynor, Robert Taylor and James Stewart. — Jeff Pfeiffer

The Real Sharknado

Discovery Channel, 9pm

In the sci-fi Sharknado movies, sharks jump into boats, circle in tornados and risk their lives to attack humans. Could these shark feasts really happen? In this Shark Week special, Sharknado stars Ian Ziering and Tara Reid pick up their chainsaws once again — this time with the help of Dr. Tristan Guttridge — to see if a real Sharknado could occur.

Two Steps Home: “Cozy Corners”

HGTV, 9pm

Jon Pierre and Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin help a couple with a house made of awkward angles, confusing layouts and metal sheet fencing. After making some clever updates to help them sell, the Tjon-Joe-Pins avoid the original house’s pitfalls as they overhaul the couple’s new home by turning walls into windows.

Dr. Pimple Popper

TLC, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Renowned dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon Dr. Sandra Lee is known for treating challenging skin conditions in an effort to help her patients live a life free of discomfort or embarrassment. These brand-new episodes will feature some of her most challenging cases to date, including a patient who has enormous growths on his nose that drip pus, attract flies and are so large that he can barely breathe — it is a record-breaking case of rhinophyma; two sisters who reunite and bond over their undiagnosed mystery face bumps; a woman who has been called a monster due to her genetic condition known as neurofibromatosis, which causes head-to-toe bumps; and a return patient with hopes that Lee can remove more growths that stem from a birthmark on her face.

Return to Lair of the Great White

Discovery Channel, 10pm

Dr. Craig O’Connell and Marc Payne return to where they unexpectedly filmed a juvenile great white shark during a past mission. Believing there’s a nursery nearby, they follow the trail to a discovery that could change everything we know about great whites.

Good Trouble: “Knocked Down”

Freeform, 10pm

New Episodes!

In this first episode of the second half of Season 3, Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Gael (Tommy Martinez) decide to give their relationship a shot; Malika (Zuri Adele) is blindsided by Isaac’s (Sarunas J. Jackson) news; Alice (Sherry Cola) returns to the comedy program thanks to help from an unexpected source; and Dennis’ (Josh Pence) return has Davia (Emma Hunton) questioning everything.

Golf: The Open Championship: First Round

Golf Channel, 1:30am Live (late-night)

After last year’s cancellation, the 149th British Open is played at Royal St. George’s Golf Club in England. Ireland’s Shane Lowry won the Claret Jug in 2019. Golf Channel and NBC combine to air the tournament through Sunday.

Thursday, July 15

First Wives Club

BET+

Season Premiere!

After nearly two years, Season 2 of the popular comedy finally drops. In the 10-episode season, returning stars Jill Scott, Michelle Buteau and Ryan Michelle Bathé are joined by new regular Michelle Mitchenor, and new recurring stars Essence Atkins, Gary Dourdan, Jordan Carlos and Mikhail Keize. In Season 2, the pressures of new jobs and new loves are introduced.

Magnolia Network Debut

discovery+

Network Launch!

Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines’ long-awaited Magnolia Network is making its digital debut on the discovery+ streaming service this month, offering a 200-hour summer launch slate featuring more than 30 original programs. Content will also be available on the new companion Magnolia Network app. (Magnolia will make its linear TV launch in January 2022, when it replaces the DIY Network.) Among the new series and episodes debuting on Magnolia at its discovery+ launch today are The Cabin Chronicles, Extraordinary Stories Behind Everyday Things, Family Dinner, First Time Fixer, a new episode of Fixer Upper, Home Work, Homegrown, RE(Motel), the Season 3 premiere of Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines, Restoration Road With Clint Harp, Van Go, Where We Call Home and more. Available library series include all previous seasons of Fixer Upper and Julia Child’s classic series The French Chef. Visit magnolia.com/network/ for more details.

Raging Bulls

discovery+

Bull sharks are one of Australia’s “Big 3” deadly shark species, and recently, there’s been a shift in their behavior concerning the human population. In this Shark Week special exclusively available on discovery+, Paul De Gelder joins Johan Gustafson to uncover why these sharks are becoming more aggressive hunters.

American Horror Stories

FX on Hulu

New Series!

Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s spinoff of their American Horror Story is a weekly anthology series featuring a different horror story in each episode. It begins with the launch today of the two-part “Rubber (Wo)man,” in which a teenager and her dads move into a forsaken home with a grim past. As the family makes renovations, a darkness takes root within them.

Never Have I Ever

Netflix

Season Premiere!

In Season 2 of the coming-of-age comedy/drama executive produced by Mindy Kaling, a new love life, a new classmate and new reasons to bicker with mom give Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) plenty more ways to make courageous moves — and questionable decisions.

Dr. Death

Peacock

New Limited Series!

Joshua Jackson stars in this drama inspired by the true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch, a Dallas neurosurgeon who maimed several patients and killed two. Alec Baldwin, Christian Slater and AnnaSophia Robb also star. All eight episodes are available today.

The Call

Shudder

Exclusive Film!

In the fall of 1987, four friends find themselves fighting for their lives in the home of a disturbing couple after a tragic accident occurs. The request of making a single phone call appeared simple, but the group is confronted with the fact the phone call could potentially end their lives. The group of four encounters sinister and terrorizing events that turn a simple phone call into a night of life or death.

Major League Baseball: Boston at N.Y. Yankees

ESPN, 7pm Live

The second half of the MLB season gets started at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx as Xander Bogaerts and the Boston Red Sox visit Aaron Judge and the Yankees for a four-game series.

When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren: “Dastardly Death Gunk Stuff”

ABC, 8pm

Helen Mirren narrates a documentary examination of the animal kingdom, featuring an otter mom who had a few too many on her first night out after having a baby, a bear and monkey attempting to get out of an escape room, a socially awkward turkey struggling to fit in at a party, and a ground squirrel with a terrible, terrible secret.

Dr. Pimple Popper Pops Shark Week

Discovery Channel, 8pm

Dr. Sandra Lee has entertained millions with her extreme pimple-popping videos. Now, she heads to Turks and Caicos with Dr. Austin Gallagher to explore the world of shark skin and learn how she can apply the science they gather to help human skin issues.

Hot Mess House: “What Lies Beneath (the Kitchen)”

HGTV, 8pm

A couple who loves to entertain needs help making room for their large guest list. When Cas Aarssen and Wendell Holland discover more hidden clutter than expected, they must figure out how to create a layout that matches the family’s organizing style.

Making It: “All the Holidays at Once”

NBC, 8pm

Hosts Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler celebrate the holidays with the Makers. Everyone must create a handmade Halloween costume that incorporates an optical illusion. For the Master Craft, Makers decorate an ordinary fireplace mantel using their favorite holiday as inspiration.

Star of the Month: Elvis: “Out of the Army”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

After putting legions of fans in mourning by taking a music and film hiatus between 1958-60 for his famous stint in the Army, Elvis Presley, upon leaving the service, made up for lost time and satisfied audiences hungry to see him again on the big screen when he starred in a number of early ’60s films. Three of those air during tonight’s salute to the movies of the King on TCM. First is Blue Hawaii (1961), a musical romantic comedy with a chart-topping soundtrack including classic tunes like Presley’s cover of the title song, as well as “Can’t Help Falling in Love” and “Rock-a-Hula Baby.” Next is the musical comedy G.I. Blues (1960), the first film Elvis made upon release from the Army, and whose plot plays off his stint, having him portray an Army tank crewman who also happens to have a singing career. The film also spawned another hit soundtrack, which featured the title song as well as a new recording of “Blue Suede Shoes.” Lastly, for this theme, Elvis plays a boxer in the musical Kid Galahad (1962). After that, TCM takes a different turn as it ends its Elvis movie lineup early the next morning with Elvis: That’s the Way It Is, the classic 1970 concert documentary that chronicled the King’s return to live performances after years of making dramatic films, with footage mostly shot in Las Vegas during that summer. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Holey Moley: “Pretty Tee-rrific”

ABC, 9pm

It’s another beautiful night for mini golf. In the first round, one contestant attempts a comeback after taking a big bounce on Putt-a-Saurus, and later, another competitor makes an impressive near-save while jousting on King Parthur’s Court. Rob Riggle shares more about the legend that is Curry the Kid, and resident course pro Stephen Curry shares his ideas for Holey Moley merch. Later in the competition, the final hole is the first Distractor of the season, which Joe Tessitore declares the most distracting the course has ever seen. In the end, only one finalist will beat the distraction, receive the iconic Holey Moley plaid jacket and golden putter, and return to the course in the season finale to compete for the $250,000 prize.

The Outpost

The CW, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Talon’s (Jessica Green) world is turned upside down when she’s crowned queen after the death of her friend Lady Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse).

Sharkadelic Summer 2

Discovery Channel, 9pm

Sharkadelic is back to find out if this summer will be the sharkiest on record. Snoop Dogg breaks down the craziest encounters, and the wildest and most unpredictable reactions, to discover if America is once again ground zero for the shark superstorm.

Christina on the Coast: “Tall Family, Big Reno”

HGTV, 9pm

Christina Haack’s delivery nurse for Hudson just had her fourth child, and she needs help with a recently purchased fixer-upper. Christina promises to redesign the kitchen and living room, but she has no idea what’s in store at this old Huntington Beach home.

Deadly Women: “To Have and to Harm”

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Roslyn Pilmar lived on New York’s Upper East Side with her millionaire entrepreneur husband Howard and their son. But when Roslyn was caught embezzling money from her former employer, she enlisted her younger brother in a plot to kill Howard and take over the family business. Then, nurse’s aide Marie Poling seemed destined to live the family life, happily married with three children. But, after an affair with a young colleague, Marie fantasized about killing her husband in the “perfect murder.” Finally, 15-year-old Susan was a brilliant but troubled student who was sent to respected psychologist Dr. Felix Polk. They soon began an affair, married when Susan was 24 and went on to raise three sons. But after the marriage fell apart, and Felix was awarded the house and custody of their youngest son in the settlement, Susan snapped.

Good Girls: “Thank You for Your Support”

NBC, 9pm

Beth (Christina Hendricks) runs for City Council as tensions rise between Nick (Ignacio Serricchio) and Rio (Manny Montana). Nancy (Sally Pressman), down on her luck, offers Annie (Mae Whitman) some unlikely relationship advice. Ruby (Retta) becomes suspicious of Stan’s (Reno Wilson) new venture.

The Hustler: “That’s a Lot of Whips”

ABC, 10pm

Five new competitors join host Craig Ferguson in this mind-bending and enigmatic game show where Einstein and chiromancy are clues to discovering The Hustler.

Mega Jaws of Bird Island

Discovery Channel, 10pm

South African great white sharks are on the brink of extinction, but experts believe there is at least one breeder shark left in the waters surrounding Bird Island. In this Shark Week special, Alison Towner, Chris Fallows, Dickie Chivell and Enrico Gennari will search for and tag the last female great white mature enough to carry on the species.

Killer Shark vs. Killer Whale

Nat Geo, 10pm

The mystery of orcas attacking great white sharks for their livers leaves scientists baffled. This unusual predatory behavior has been witnessed in three parts of the world: California, South Africa and Australia. But the most shocking outcome is the disappearance of the other sharks after the event. How are they communicating with their kin and getting out of Dodge when the killer whales move in? This SharkFest special seeks the answers.

Dark Side of the ’90s: “Trash TV: Dirty and Deadly Talk”

Vice, 10pm

New Series!

This new entry in the Dark Side Of franchise reveals the soul of the 1990s through its most captivating pop-culture moments, trends and personalities, through interviews with people who studied the time period. Each episode dissects the nostalgia to uncover the surprising dark truths underlying the glitz, glamour and headlines. In the premiere episode, as ’90s talk TV evolved from the cerebral (Donahue) to the trashy (Jerry Springer), the new format fused combustive relationships, shock and violence to entertain the masses.

Friday, July 16

Making the Cut

Amazon Prime Video

Season Premiere!

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn’s fashion design competition series returns. The second season’s eight episodes bring together 10 visionary designers and entrepreneurs from five different countries who compete in assignments that challenge not only their design skills but also their ability to run all facets of a fashion brand. Throughout the competition, designers who do not “make the cut” will be eliminated, with the winner crowned during the finale receiving the ultimate prize of $1 million to invest in their business, the opportunity to sell a collection in Amazon Fashion’s store and a mentorship with Amazon Fashion.

Lisey’s Story

Apple TV+

Series Finale!

The limited series based on the bestselling novel by executive producer/writer Stephen King concludes. Julianne Moore and Clive Owen lead the cast.

Schmigadoon!

Apple TV+

New Series!

Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels is an executive producer of this six-episode musical comedy series that is a parody of iconic golden age musicals. SNL’s Cecily Strong (also a producer) and Keegan-Michael Key star as a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship who discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical. The first season also features Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Fred Armisen, Jane Krakowski and Martin Short. The first two episodes drop today; subsequent new episodes are available Fridays.

Extinct or Alive: Jaws of Alaska

discovery+

This exclusive discovery+ Shark Week special follows international wildlife biologist Forrest Galante and Jessica Evans as they travel the world in search of rare and elusive wildlife, including those lost to science, and mysterious cold-water sharks.

Space Jam: A New Legacy

HBO Max

Feature Film Exclusive!

LeBron James joins Bugs Bunny and other toons in this follow-up to the 1996 favorite.

McCartney 3, 2, 1

Hulu

New Limited Series!

Paul McCartney sits down for a rare one-on-one with legendary producer Rick Rubin to discuss his groundbreaking work with the Beatles, the emblematic ’70s arena rock of Wings and his 50 years as a solo artist. Join Paul and Rick for this six-episode conversation about the songwriting, influences and personal relationships that informed the iconic songs that have served as the soundtracks of our lives.

Naomi Osaka

Netflix

New Series!

This intimate three-part series takes viewers inside the life of one of the worldʼs best tennis players, Naomi Osaka. With unprecedented access, it follows Osaka during a historic two years in which she works on her game but also begins to find her voice. The series chronicles her hectic training and travel schedule, explores the layers of pressure she is under and reveals how she spends her time off the court hanging with her closest family and friends. The episodes also explore her Haitian roots as well as her deep connection to Japan, the country she represents.

Fear Street Part Three: 1666

Netflix

Feature Film Exclusive!

This final installment of a trilogy of teen horror films based on R.L. Stine’s Fear Street book series is largely set in 1666, when a colony is gripped by a hysterical witch-hunt that has deadly consequences for centuries to come. Meanwhile, the teenagers in 1994 and 1978, introduced in the first two movies, try to finally put an end to the town’s curse before it is too late.

The Sisters of ’96: The 1996 USA Women’s Olympic Soccer Team

Peacock

When the U.S. Women’s National Team made it to the Olympic gold-medal soccer match in Atlanta in 1996, the match was not fully televised. Now, Peacock is making it available in full for the first time and debuting an hourlong special that reunites stars Brandi Chastain, Joy Fawcett, Julie Foudy, Kristine Lilly, Shannon MacMillan, Briana Scurry and Tisha Venturini. For the first time, the women will come together on the field where they played that inaugural Olympic final to watch the match together and give viewers a front-row seat as they recount their victory and the lasting legacy of their team.

Ninja Sharks 2: Mutants Rising

Discovery Channel, 8pm

In the icy waters of Alaska, off populated beaches of New York, and lurking in ghostly shipwrecks off the coast of North Carolina, scientists and shark experts Dr. Craig O’Connell, Joe and Lauren Romeiro, Avery Paxton, Madeline Marens, and Hap Fatzinger have discovered three sharks that have developed unique and deadly ninja skills.

Friday Night Neo-Noir

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s lineup of film noir titles not made in the genre’s heyday of the 1940s and ’50s, but in the ensuing decades, features one title from the 1970s, and two from the ’80s that are making their Turner Classic Movies premieres. First, in the British comedic thriller Pulp (1972), Michael Caine plays the author of cheap paperback pulp-fiction detective novels who finds himself having to piece together a real-life murder mystery when he is transported to a remote island for the prospect of ghostwriting the autobiography of a mystery celebrity. Mickey Rooney also stars. Next, writer/director Lawrence Kasdan’s directorial debut, Body Heat (1981), takes its inspiration from a classic noir — 1944’s Double Indemnity — for its steamy tale of a femme fatale (Kathleen Turner in her star-making performance) who seduces a Florida lawyer (William Hurt) and convinces him to kill her husband (Richard Crenna). The cast also includes Ted Danson and Mickey Rourke in early roles. Finally, William Friedkin’s To Live and Die in L.A. (1985) features more thrilling action sequences and stuntwork than a typical noir as it follows a Secret Service agent (William Petersen) who becomes obsessed with tracking down a notorious and dangerous counterfeiter. The film also features early roles for Willem Dafoe and John Turturro. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Monster Sharks of Andros Island

Discovery Channel, 9pm

For Shark Week, researchers Dr. Tristan Guttridge, Annie Guttridge, Alannah Vellacott and Khrys Carole travel to Andros Island to determine if it’s a new great hammerhead hotspot, and they’re using reports of a half-octopus/half-shark creature known as the Lusca to help them locate massive sharks for their study.

Icon: Music Through the Lens

PBS, 9pm

New Series!

This six-part series exposes the eye-opening, thrilling world of live music photography. The premiere episode, “On Camera,” explores how photographic images of Snoop Dogg, Bob Dylan and Madonna influence perceptions and how they communicate, through themes of interaction, technical skill, occasional luck and cultural impact. The episode goes back to Robert Johnson to find the genesis of music photographs that demonstrate the incredible power of a frozen moment in time. Other highlights include Kevin Cummins on Joy Division, Gered Mankowitz on Jimi Hendrix, and Rachael Wright on Billie Eilish trying not to be beautiful.

Mystery of the Black Demon Shark

Discovery Channel, 10pm

In Mexico, legends swirl around “El Demonio Negro,” a 50-foot shark that has terrorized fisherman and tourists alike for generations. Is this an undiscovered predator? This Shark Week special follows Forrest Galante’s hunt for answers in the most rugged and remote parts of the Baja Peninsula.

SurrealEstate

Syfy, 10pm

New Series!

Syfy fans who were sad to see the recent ends of Wynonna Earp and Van Helsing can find a new Friday night fix with this fun and frightening series that follows Realtor Luke Roman (Tim Rozon, Wynonna Earp) and his elite team of specialists who handle the cases that no one else can: haunted and possessed houses that literally scare would-be buyers away. Investigating and “fixing” the things that go bump in the night, the team works to create closure — and closings — even as they struggle with demons of their own. Rozon’s former Schitt’s Creek costar Sarah Levy also headlines the series.

I Was Prey: Terrors of the Deep 2

Discovery Channel, 11pm

In this Shark Week premiere, two adventure seekers recount their horrifying shark attack experiences.

Saturday, July 17

The Globe

discovery+

New Series!

Food Network star and world traveler Robert Irvine hosts this globetrotting, five-episode competition series. In each installment, four talented chefs will compete across three rounds of culinary gameplay as they are transported to the greatest food destinations around the world via immersive LED screen backdrops that have the chefs traveling the globe without ever having to leave the arena. Award-winning chef Daniela Soto-Innes joins Irvine as a resident judge, and at each destination, they are joined by special guest judges with ties to the region.

Rogue Tiger Shark: The Hunt for Lagertha

discovery+

A monster named Lagertha lurks in the crystal blue waters off the coast of Costa Rica. In this epic Shark Week adventure available exclusively on discovery+, Dr. Craig O’Connell, Vicky Vasquez and Andy Casagrande team up to discover why the tiger sharks in this area are unexpectedly more aggressive.

Major League Baseball

FS1 & FOX, beginning at 4pm Live

Catch the Cleveland Indians at the Oakland A’s on FS1, followed by FOX’s primetime regional game with the Houston Astros at the Chicago White Sox, the San Francisco Giants at the St. Louis Cardinals or the Boston Red Sox at the New York Yankees.

Wild Tokyo

BBC America, 8pm

This documentary special explores the wildlife that lives in Tokyo, an urban jungle densely populated by humans.

Vacation House Rules: “Art Studio Sanctuary”

HGTV, 8pm

Homeowners Nick and Sarah want to turn a former art studio into an income-producing vacation rental. They rely on contractor Scott McGillivray and designer Debra Salmoni’s creativity to completely transform the space, while still accentuating the building’s former life.

Cold Justice: “Deadly Premonition”

Oxygen, 8pm

Kelly Siegler and Steve Spingola try to solve the mysterious murder in Rosenberg, Texas, of a doting father beaten and shot to death in his home with his 6-year-old daughter asleep nearby. The key to identifying his killer may lie in the secret audio recordings found in his attic.

Anthony Quinn Double Feature

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Two of legendary actor Anthony Quinn’s most memorable films are the focus of tonight’s double feature on Turner Classic Movies. First, in Requiem for a Heavyweight (1962), a feature-film adaptation of Rod Serling’s Peabody Award-winning 1956 teleplay, Quinn stars as washed-up prizefighter Louis “Mountain” Rivera, who tries to free himself from his ruthless promoters to build a new life. Jackie Gleason, Mickey Rooney and Julie Harris also star, and Cassius Clay — later known, of course, as Muhammad Ali — appears as one of Rivera’s opponents near the start of the film. Then, in what is perhaps Quinn’s most famous film, the Best Picture Oscar-nominated Zorba the Greek (1964), he gives a Best Actor Oscar-nominated performance as the titular amoral Greek peasant who teaches a British student (Alan Bates) the meaning of life. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Say Yes to the Dress

TLC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Wedding season is approaching and brides are flocking to Kleinfeld, the premier bridal mecca, for help completing their perfect wedding vision. While Randy Fenoli can’t be in the salon full time yet, he’s working his magic from afar and ushering in a new virtual era in the Kleinfeld experience. This season, the brides arrive with a renewed energy and fresh set of challenges, like a blind bride trying to find her perfect silhouette, a “throuple” with two brides sharing a budget, and a virtual bride having second thoughts on her pandemic purchase. But some familiar challenges like last-minute shopping, over-the-top requests, outspoken entourages and one very picky former dance mom still test the team.

Shark Week Best in Show

Discovery Channel, 9pm

Discover everything that has happened in the world of sharks this year, including unbelievable viral videos, big news stories and the latest in cutting-edge shark science.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville

OWN, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The series that follows three power couples — Melody and Martell Holt, LaTisha and Marsau Scott, and Kimmi and Maurice Scott — in Huntsville, Alabama, returns for Season 3. The new season exposes a whole new dynamic between the longtime friends as Melody and Martell are officially divorced and working on co-parenting peacefully, while also pursuing their separate business endeavors. For LaTisha and Marsau, business is booming as they have successfully opened their Huntsville cigar bar, Blaque Cigar Lounge, and are thinking of expanding to a second location in Houston while Tisha fights hard to keep the romance alive in her marriage. Meanwhile, Kimmi and Maurice are navigating parenting a teenager as Maurice’s son, Maurice Jr. (aka Monster), prepares to enter high school. Destiny Payton-Williams returns this season and has a shocking announcement for the group. Plus, Melody introduces a new entrepreneurial couple to the circle, Tiffany and Louis Whitlow, who keep the group on their toes with a challenge for greater transparency among friends.

I Was Prey: Shark Week 2021

Discovery Channel, 10pm

This special recounts two horrific shark attacks told solely by the survivors who overcame life-and-death circumstances to tell their stories.