Thursday, July 1: The ‘Scrubs’ Cast Gets Back Together for E!’s ‘Reunion Road Trip’

Thursday, July 1

Reunion Road Trip: “Back in Scrubs”

E!, 9pm

Scrubs cast members Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke and Donald Faison reconvene as they go on a quest to track down Rowdy, the show’s treasured taxidermied dog. Along the way, they reminisce on their time on the groundbreaking sitcom, spill their juiciest behind-the-scenes stories and are surprised by a few of their favorite costars, Robert Maschio and Judy Reyes.

Martha Gets Down and Dirty

discovery+

New Series!

In this series, lifestyle expert Martha Stewart showcases her seasonal gardening know-how, and lifestyle and entertainment tips from her Bedford, New York, property. Over eight episodes, Stewart will prep her farm for spring and summer, as well as share fun summer decor and entertainment ideas with help from her longtime friend and creative director Kevin Sharkey and right-hand gardener Ryan McCallister. Martha’s superfans and celebrity friends also will reach out for video check-ins to get her valuable and cheeky counsel on their home projects.

No Sudden Move

HBO Max

Feature Film Exclusive!

This 1950s set heist thriller comes from Steven Soderbergh and stars Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, Jon Hamm, Amy Seimetz, David Harbour, Brendan Fraser, Ray Liotta, Kieran Culkin and more. The film follows a group of Detroit criminals whose plans to steal a simple document go horribly wrong, catapulting them into an obsessive search for who set them up and why.

Full Bloom

HBO Max

Season Finale!

The floral design competition series concludes its second season and determines the winner of the $100,000 grand prize.

Tom and Jerry in New York

HBO Max

New Series!

In this animated sequel series to the live-action/CGI hybrid film that aired earlier this year, the legendary cartoon cat and mouse take their eternal chase to the Big Apple, where they settle into their new digs at the Royal Gate Hotel before unleashing mayhem across the city.

The Mighty Ones

Hulu & Peacock

Season Premiere!

See what hilarious adventures are in store for this ragtag bundle of yard waste in Season 2 of this animated family comedy series. Stars Josh Brener as Twig, Alex Cazares as Verry Berry, Jessica McKenna as Rocksy and Jimmy Tatro as Leaf.

Audible

Netflix

This cinematic and immersive coming-of-age documentary follows Maryland School for the Deaf high school athlete Amaree McKenstry and his close friends as they face the pressures of senior year and grapple with the realities of venturing off into the hearing world. Amaree and his teammates take out their frustrations on the football field as they battle to protect an unprecedented winning streak, while coming to terms with the tragic loss of a close friend. This is a story about kids who stand up to adversity. They face conflict, but approach the future with hope — shouting to the world that they exist and they matter.

Young Royals

Netflix

New Series!

When Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) arrives at the prestigious boarding school Hillerska, he finally gets an opportunity to explore his true self and find out what kind of life he really wants. Wilhelm starts dreaming of a future filled with freedom and unconditional love far away from royal obligations. But when he unexpectedly becomes next in line for the throne, his dilemma is heightened as he has to make a choice — love or duty.

Princess Diana 60th Birthday

BBC America, beginning at 8pm

On what would’ve been Princess Diana’s 60th birthday, BBC America presents two specials: the 2017 documentary Diana, 7 Days and 1998’s Diana: Legacy of a Princess.

Top Chef

Bravo, 8pm

Season Finale!

The 18th season comes to a close tonight as a winner is crowned.

Beat Shazam: “Going for the Gold!”

FOX, 8pm

Host Jamie Foxx and series deejay Corinne Foxx are joined by Olympic athletes, best friends and a mother-daughter team competing in tonight’s new episode “Going for the Gold!”

Hot Mess House: “Mudroom Mayhem”

HGTV, 8pm

Cassandra Aarssen and Wendell Holland help a couple whose home has become a giant playroom for their kids and another family drowning in clothes and books. They help both ditch the clutter with space-saving hacks to keep them organized from now on.

Making It: “Random Crafts of Kindness”

NBC, 8pm

Hosts Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler embrace the theme of sharing as the Makers create a dozen unique cookies for a cookie swap, transforming various types one can buy at the grocery store. The sharing continues as the Makers create a lending library themed to something they would want to share with their own neighborhood.

Star of the Month: Elvis: “Seeing Double”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

The King of Rock ’n’ Roll reigns over Thursday nights on Turner Classic Movies as the Star of the Month in July. Each week, tune in to see Elvis Presley acting, singing, dancing and romancing in an evening of his films that are grouped together by a certain theme. The month kicks off tonight with movies in which you get twice the Elvis action in one way or another. First up, the singer stars as both dark-haired Air Force officer Josh Morgan and Morgan’s blond-haired, lookalike hillbilly distant cousin Jodie Tatum in Kissin’ Cousins (1964). Then, the King finds the titular problems of 1967’s Double Trouble when he plays an American singer who crosses paths with a beautiful heiress and the jewel thieves targeting her in Europe. After that, in Clambake (1967), Elvis plays an heir to an oil fortune who switches identities with a Florida water ski instructor to see if people like him for himself or his money. Finally, in Live a Little, Love a Little (1968), Presley plays a photographer with two drastically different gigs in the same building — one for a Playboy-like magazine, the other for a conservative advertising firm — who tries to hustle back and forth between jobs without anyone noticing his double life. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Top Chef Amateurs

Bravo, 9pm

New Series!

In each episode, two amateur chefs will compete head-to-head in some of the most iconic challenges from the Top Chef archives. Putting their kitchen skills to the test are a wide variety of amateur chefs ranging from an ex-CIA agent to a dental hygienist turned food blogger as well as an architect. The amateur chefs will be paired with different Top Chef finalists, front-runners and fan favorites who will cook alongside them and help the amateurs battle against the clock.

Christina on the Coast: “Mid Century Boho Home”

HGTV, 9pm

After Christina Haack bumps into a friend who runs one of her favorite design stores, she signs on to help him remake his new home; simultaneously, she’s offered the chance to go out of her comfort zone on a new beachside project.

Good Girls: “Family First”

NBC, 9pm

A frustrated Rio (Manny Montana) takes matters into his own hands; more complications arise as the strip club undertakes some trouble; and Dean (Matthew Lillard) forges an unexpected alliance with Stan (Reno Wilson).

The Impractical Jokers Awards

truTV, 10pm

Join Joe, Q, Sal and Murr for an awards special unlike any other, as they honor and celebrate the best stunts and jokes from the Impractical Jokers franchise comprising 200+ episodes.

Impractical Jokers: The Movie

truTV, 10:30pm

This box office hit tells the story of a humiliating high school mishap from 1992 that sends the four lifelong friends (Joe, Q, Sal and Murr) on the road competing in hidden-camera challenges for the chance to turn back the clock and find redemption.

Friday, July 2

The Tomorrow War

Amazon Prime Video

Feature Film Exclusive!

In this sci-fi action movie that was originally slated for theatrical release but will now air exclusively on Amazon, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future, humanity is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with brilliant scientist Vicki Winslow (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

Trying

Apple TV+

Season Finale!

The acclaimed British comedy starring Esther Smith and Rafe Spall as a couple navigating the adoption process concludes Season 2.

Roswell: The Final Verdict

discovery+

New Miniseries!

Did aliens really crash-land near Roswell, New Mexico, on July 2, 1947? Debuting on the 74th anniversary of the supposed event, this six-part docuseries explores how tapes of haunting first-person accounts from the past are being analyzed in a totally modern way, using artificial intelligence (AI) lie-detection software to test if the eyewitnesses of the event are telling the truth. Although most of the witnesses are now deceased, AI permits truth to be separated from fiction, and the potentially most important UFO event in world history can be weighed in the balance with all the evidence at hand. The first three episodes are available today; the remaining episodes debut subsequent Fridays.

Summer of Soul

Hulu

Questlove (Ahmir Khalib Thompson) directs this documentary about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival. It’s part music film and part historical record created around an epic event that celebrated Black history, culture and fashion. Over the course of six weeks in the summer of 1969, just 100 miles south of Woodstock, the Harlem Cultural Festival was filmed in Marcus Garvey Park. The footage was never seen and largely forgotten. Summer of Soul shines a light on the importance of history and stands as a testament to the healing power of music during times of unrest, both past and present. The feature includes never-before-seen concert performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Ray Barretto, Abbey Lincoln & Max Roach and more. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won both the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award.

Fear Street Part One: 1994

Netflix

Feature Film Exclusive!

This is the first installment of a trilogy of teen horror films based on R.L. Stine’s Fear Street book series. The movies were originally intended for theatrical release before the pandemic, and will now debut as Netflix exclusives. In this first film, set in 1994, a group of teenagers find out that the terrifying events that have occurred in their town of Shadyside, Ohio, may be connected to each other, and that they may be the next targets. Parts Two and Three will premiere over the next two Fridays.

The Boss Baby: Family Business

Peacock

Feature Film Exclusive!

Alec Baldwin again leads the voice cast of this animated sequel that debuts on Peacock the same day it hits theaters. In the film, the Templeton brothers — Tim (voice of James Marsden) and his Boss Baby little bro Ted (Baldwin) — have become adults and drifted away from each other. Tim is now a married stay-at-home dad. Ted is a hedge fund CEO. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again … and inspire a new family business. Eva Longoria, Jeff Goldblum, Amy Sedaris, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy Kimmel and Ariana Greenblatt also provide voices.

National UFO Day Movie Marathon

Syfy, beginning at 6:30am

Look for unidentified flying objects from the safety of your own couch with this out-of-this-world marathon. The day begins with five episodes of Syfy’s new hit series Resident Alien, followed by the movies Alien Resurrection (1997), Alien 3 (1992), Aliens (1986) and Alien (1979).

Emergency Call

ABC, 8pm

Season Finale!

In “Cliffhanger,” 911 call-takers receive gripping phone calls involving domestic disputes in Austin, Texas, and Ogden, Utah; a motorcycle flying off a ramp in Waukesha, Wisconsin; a New Orleans, Louisiana, man found unconscious after a possible drug overdose; and climbers in Wasilla, Alaska, stranded on a mountain cliff.

Friday Night Neo-Noir

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

When people think of the film noir genre, they might recall classics from its heyday in the 1940s and ’50s. But in the decades after the form became popular and, for a while, dominant, filmmakers have revisited film noir in their storytelling, incorporating the elements that make it so compelling — a dark ambience with lots of shadow in its cinematography; a generally bleak worldview set amid a dark underbelly of criminal activity; a frequently brutal realism; and a central character who is often a world-weary/sardonic private eye investigating a case so convoluted that in the end it may not even be fully understood or resolved, and if it is, not always with what would be considered a “happy” ending. Some of these films are set in the period during which they were made; others take place in the ’30s or ’40s, offering both an homage and a reimagining of original film noir classics. Each Friday night this month, Turner Classic Movies will air a lineup of some of the best of these “neo-noir” movies that have been made in roughly the past 50 years that are every bit the equals of their predecessors from decades earlier. Tonight’s initial lineup begins with Harper (1966), starring Paul Newman as the titular detective who sets out to find a rich woman’s missing husband. As an homage to Humphrey Bogart’s vintage portrayals of private eyes Sam Spade and Philip Marlowe in classic films noir like The Maltese Falcon and The Big Sleep, Harper features Lauren Bacall, Bogie’s widow, as the woman who hires Newman’s character. Next, Lee Marvin stars in Point Blank (1967) as a gangster who is out for revenge on the partner and others who double-crossed him after they robbed a major crime operation. Finally, Warning Shot (1967) stars David Janssen as a police sergeant who kills a man while on a stakeout, then must prove it was in self-defense. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Dynasty: “Equal Justice for the Rich”

The CW, 9pm

Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Blake (Grant Show) brainstorm ideas for the Fallon Unlimited IPO, which leads to a meeting with Corinne Simon (guest star Laura Leighton), an SEC officer, and a figure from Liam’s (Adam Huber) past. Meanwhile, Jeff (Sam Adegoke) and Culhane’s (Robert Christopher Riley) friendly agreement becomes a fierce competition. Lastly, Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) and Dominique (Michael Michele) are seemingly nowhere to be found.

Saturday, July 3

Aerial America Roadtrip: July 4th Stunt

Smithsonian Channel, 6am

It’s a two-day road trip going through the 50 states, featuring the previous best episodes.

Fourth of July Wizarding World Marathon

Syfy, beginning at 8am

Syfy kicks off three days (today through Monday, July 5) during which its mornings, afternoons and evenings will be filled with movies based on the J.K. Rowling favorites. Things start today with the two Fantastic Beasts movies, and the rest of the holiday weekend will feature the eight Harry Potter films.

Major League Baseball

FS1 & FOX, beginning at 4pm Live

Saturday MLB action on FOX Sports starts with the San Diego Padres at the Philadelphia Phillies on FS1. FOX’s regional broadcast window offers viewers the Houston Astros at the Cleveland Indians, the Boston Red Sox at the Oakland A’s or the L.A. Dodgers at the Washington Nationals.

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

TCM, 6pm

Catch a Classic!

This fun and funny Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1969 Western tells the story of Butch Cassidy (Paul Newman) and his sidekick, the Sundance Kid (Robert Redford). Butch, the leader and brains of their Hole-in-the-Wall Gang, alongside Sundance, the skilled gunman, end up on the run when a train robbery goes wrong. The two men and Sundance’s girlfriend, Etta Place (Katharine Ross), flee but are followed by the posse wherever they go, so they venture to Bolivia in hopes they will no longer have to be on the run. The film was nominated for six other Oscars, and won four, including Best Original Screenplay (William Goldman), Best Original Score (Burt Bacharach) and Best Original Song (“Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head” by Bacharach and Hal David).

A Date With Danger

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Single mom Nikki (Lara Jean Chorostecki) is looking for a fresh start in a new town when she meets fellow single mom Liz (Ipsita Paul). They immediately hit it off, with Liz giving Nikki a job at her boutique. Nikki aspires to be as self-sufficient as Liz and takes all her advice, especially when Liz warns Nikki about Gavin (Jamie Spilchuk), the local café owner whom Nikki has been dating. After Liz points out several questionable traits about Gavin, Nikki decides to take a pause on her relationship with him. But when Liz suddenly goes missing, it’s Gavin who supports Nikki through this ordeal. When Gavin starts to behave suspiciously, Nikki wonders if the man she’s fallen for is the same person who took Liz, determined to remove anyone from Nikki’s life who threatens their relationship.

Critter Fixers: Country Vets: “Tooth Be Told”

Nat Geo Wild, 9pm

Season Finale!

Parasite-plagued alpacas arrive in critical condition, Dr. Hodges performs hip surgery on a virtually blind kitten and Dr. Ferguson discovers an abscess surprise while operating on a Labrador retriever. Plus, a belly-burned ball python receives a bath, Zoe gets a piggy pedicure, Chipin Pee Wee has a big medical adventure and the Critter Fixer techs enjoy a surprise.