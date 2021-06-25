Friday, June 25: David Choe Puts Special Guests on Canvas in ‘The Choe Show’

FX

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally.

Friday, June 25

The Choe Show

FX, 10pm

New Series!

Renowned artist David Choe hosts this innovative interview show in which Choe paints a portrait — literally and figuratively — of his guests. FX airs all five episodes of the series tonight, featuring subjects Asa Akira, Kat Von D, Rafael Reyes, Will Arnett, Denzel Curry, Rainn Wilson, Neil Strauss, Erica Garza, Maya Erskine and Steve-O.

Bosch

Amazon Prime Video

Season Premiere/Series Finale!

The acclaimed crime drama — the longest-running Amazon original series — releases all eight episodes of its seventh and final season. Based on Bosch creator Michael Connelly’s bestselling 2014 novel The Burning Room and the real arson case that inspired it, Season 7 puts Detective Harry Bosch’s (Titus Welliver) famous motto center stage: “Everybody counts or nobody counts.” When a 10-year-old girl dies in an arson fire, Bosch risks everything to bring her killer to justice despite opposition from powerful forces. The highly charged, politically sensitive case forces Bosch to face a grueling dilemma of how far he is willing to go to achieve justice.

Mythic Quest

Apple TV+

Season Finale!

The workplace comedy set at a video game company ends its second season. Rob McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, F. Murray Abraham and Danny Pudi lead the ensemble.

Central Park

Apple TV+

Season Premiere!

In Season 2 of the animated musical comedy series, the Tillerman family continues to navigate living in and caring for the world’s most famous park. Molly (voice of Kristen Bell) experiences the trials and tribulations of adolescence; Cole (Tituss Burgess) is challenged by a truly embarrassing moment at school; Paige (Kathryn Hahn) continues to chase down the mayor’s corruption story; and Owen (Leslie Odom Jr.) juggles managing the park, his staff and his family, all with a smile on his face. Meanwhile, Bitsy (Stanley Tucci) inches ever closer to her sinister goal of claiming Central Park as her own, with Helen (Daveed Diggs) by her side, eternally wondering whether she’s made it into Bitsy’s will. Every step of the way, viewers are guided along by friendly, fumbling, fiddler narrator Birdie (Josh Gad). Ahead of Central Park’s Season 2 premiere, Apple TV+ renewed the show for a third season. The first three episodes drop today; subsequent new episodes will be available Fridays.

Fathom

Apple TV+

This documentary film follows Dr. Ellen Garland and Dr. Michelle Fournet, two scientists focused on the study of humpback whale songs and social communication. As they embark on parallel research journeys on opposite sides of the world, they seek to better understand whale culture and communication. From hypothesis to groundbreaking experiences in the field, Fathom showcases the passion, curiosity, collaboration, perseverance and work it takes for leading scientists to make scientific discoveries.

Wolfgang

Disney+

Legendary chef Wolfgang Puck will lift the curtain for the first time and reveal his incredible and emotional true-life story in this documentary film. It chronicles the inspiring story of a man who survived a troubled childhood filled with a series of challenging obstacles and whose perseverance led him to become one of the most prolific chefs of our time and a household name. Puck changed the perception of what it means to be a chef, and along the way, invented a radically new American cuisine.

The Mysterious Benedict Society

Disney+

New Series!

Placed undercover at a boarding school known as The Institute, a group of orphans must foil a nefarious plot with global ramifications while creating a new sort of family along the way. Based on the bestseller by Trenton Lee Stewart that Time magazine called “one of the best young adult books of all time,” this series stars Tony Hale as the titular Mr. Benedict and features a standout ensemble of young actors.

False Positive

Hulu

Original Film!

After months of trying and failing to get pregnant, Lucy (Ilana Glazer) and Adrian (Justin Theroux) finally find their dream fertility doctor in the illustrious Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan). But after becoming pregnant with a healthy baby girl, Lucy begins to notice something sinister in Dr. Hindle, and she sets out to uncover the unsettling truth about him, and her own “birth story.”

The Ice Road

Netflix

Original Film!

After a remote diamond mine collapses in far northern Canada, a big-rig ice road driver (Liam Neeson) must lead an impossible rescue mission over a frozen ocean to save the trapped miners. Contending with thawing waters and a massive storm, they discover the real threat is one they never saw coming. Laurence Fishburne also stars in this action/thriller from director Jonathan Hensleigh (Die Hard With a Vengeance).

Sex/Life

Netflix

New Series!

Sarah Shahi leads this provocative new look at female identity and desire that tells the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband and her past.

YouTube Pride 2021

YouTube, 3pm

This multihour, star-studded livestream event celebrates the LGBTQ+ community. The virtual celebration will feature celebrity emcees Demi Lovato, Olly Alexander with Mawaan Rizwan, Trixie Mattel and Daniel Howell each hosting their Pride party from their respective YouTube channels. The entertainers will each host an hourlong segment of YouTube Pride 2021, creating a seamless, back-to-back celebration for viewers looking to join Pride Month festivities from home. Special guest Tyler Oakley will also join the list of previously announced talent including Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Peppermint and Denali Foxx, who will join the hosts throughout the live-streamed event.

The 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards

CBS, 8pm Live

The best in daytime television — including game shows, lifestyle series, talk shows, courtroom shows, morning shows, soap operas and children’s programs — from 2020 is honored at the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on CBS.

U.S. Olympic Trials: Women’s Gymnastics

NBC, 8pm Live

NBC Sports’ coverage of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics begins with Day 1 of the women’s competition, featuring notable names like Simone Biles, Sam Mikulak, Jade Carey and Suni Lee.

Starring Jane Russell

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

It may be a few days past what would have been beloved actress Jane Russell’s 100th birthday (the late star was born Ernestine Jane Geraldine Russell on June 21, 1921), but it’s never too late to enjoy her work. You can do so this evening when Turner Classic Movies airs a triple feature of Jane Russell films. The evening appropriately begins with Russell’s first film appearance, as Rio McDonald in Howard Hughes’ 1943 Western The Outlaw. Russell immediately found breakthrough success as a famous Hollywood face and as a sex symbol/“pinup girl” with this first movie, thanks in no small part to the fact that Hughes went to great lengths to showcase the actress’ famously voluptuous figure. She did not make another film for a few years, but was able to reignite her popularity in 1948 with tonight’s next film — The Paleface, another Western, but one with a comedic bent led by Russell’s costar Bob Hope. Russell again went a few years before making another film, her fourth and tonight’s final feature — His Kind of Woman, a 1951 film noir in which she starred alongside Robert Mitchum and Vincent Price. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Great Performances: “Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2020”

PBS, 9pm

Enjoy the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra’s performance of selections by Strauss, Wagner, Offenbach, Puccini and more from the Schönbrunn Palace Gardens under the baton of conductor Valery Gergiev, and featuring Metropolitan Opera tenor Jonas Kaufmann.

Dynasty: “Your Sick and Self-Serving Vendetta”

The CW, 9pm

As Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) continues to work on expanding Fallon Unlimited, she crosses paths with an old college friend who is more than what he seems. Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) throws himself into his work to occupy his time. Culhane (Robert Christopher Riley) and Jeff (Sam Adegoke) support each other until they realize they both want the same thing. Dominique (Michael Michele) and Blake (Grant Show) secretly scheme together.

Saturday, June 26

Hitchcock Binge-Watch Weekend

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

All day today and tomorrow (and into the early morning of Monday, June 28) on Turner Classic Movies, enjoy a nonstop binge of classic thrillers from Master of Suspense Alfred Hitchcock, with titles ranging from some of the early movies he made in England (including one of his silent films), to his Hollywood masterpieces and his final film. Today’s lineup (running into early tomorrow morning) features, in order: Sabotage (1936), The 39 Steps (1935), The Wrong Man (1956), Saboteur (1942), Torn Curtain (1966), North by Northwest (1959), Vertigo (1958), The Birds (1963), Rear Window (1954), Shadow of a Doubt (1943), Strangers on a Train (1951) and Family Plot (1976, Hitch’s last movie). — Jeff Pfeiffer

NASCAR Cup Series: Pocono 325

NBCSN, 3pm Live

The NASCAR Cup Series is in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, for two races this weekend beginning with Saturday’s 325-mile race on Pocono Raceway’s 2.5-mile “Tricky Triangle.” The second race is Sunday on NBCSN.

Major League Baseball

FOX & FS1, beginning at 4pm Live

Saturday MLB action on FOX Sports starts with the Kansas City Royals at the Texas Rangers on FS1. Then in FOX’s primetime regional broadcast window, viewers will see either the Chicago Cubs at the Los Angeles Dodgers or the New York Yankees at the Boston Red Sox.

U.S. Olympic Trials: Men’s Gymnastics

NBC, 4pm Live

NBC Sports’ coverage of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics begins with Day 2 of the men’s competition.

Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty: “Winter of Discontent”

BBC America, 8pm

All three families of the dynasty are suffering a hard winter. Swift’s life is threatened once again, only this time the enemy is within. Flint is forced to take risks to feed her family, and Daisy takes on the Zulus to win the Ubuntu gang a prized corner of the manor.

Doomsday Mom

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

This is based on the true story of Lori Vallow (Lauren Lee Smith), who gained national attention when her children, J.J. and Tylee, were reported missing from their Idaho home in the fall of 2019. As investigators learned of Lori and her husband Chad Daybell’s (Marc Blucas) involvement in a doomsday-prepper group, a trail of mystery was revealed, spanning five states and numerous questionable deaths. The film also stars Linda Purl and Patrick Duffy.

Sand Dollar Cove

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

Real estate development project manager Elli (Aly Michalka) is sent by her company to the quaint, seaside Connecticut town of Sand Dollar Cove to acquire the beachfront property they’ve chosen as the site of their new resort. Brody (Chad Michael Murray), the charming local who holds the deed, wants to make sure the town’s beloved pier — where many memories have been made over the years — remains intact. Elli and Brody spend time together while she tries to figure out a way to make the deal work, and the undeniable connection between them grows. Based on the book by Nancy Naigle.

U.S. Olympic Trials: Track & Field

NBC, 9pm Live

NBC Sports’ coverage of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for track & field events continues tonight with the finals of the women’s javelin throw, men’s 400-meter hurdles, women’s 10,000-meter race, women’s 200-meter race, men’s 110-meter hurdles, women’s pole vault and women’s long jump.

Sunday, June 27

Hitchcock Binge-Watch Weekend Continues

TCM, beginning at 6:30am

Catch a Classic!

There are plenty more thrillers from Master of Suspense Alfred Hitchcock to enjoy during today’s (and running into early tomorrow) movie marathon on Turner Classic Movies. The lineup, in order, features: The Lady Vanishes (1938), Suspicion (1941), Shadow of a Doubt (1943), Rope (1948), The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956), Dial M for Murder (1954), The Trouble With Harry (1955), Psycho (1960), Marnie (1964), The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog (1927), The Man Who Knew Too Much (1934) and Frenzy (1972). — Jeff Pfeiffer

NASCAR Cup Series: Explore the Pocono Mountains 350

NBCSN, 3:30pm Live

NASCAR Cup Series drivers wrap up a doubleheader weekend of racing at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, for the Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 on NBCSN.

U.S. Olympic Trials: Track & Field

NBC, 7pm Live

NBC Sports’ live coverage of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for track & field events concludes tonight with the finals of the men’s high jump, women’s 400-meter hurdles, men’s 5,000-meter race, women’s 800-meter race, men’s 1,500-meter race, men’s 200-meter race, heptathlon and men’s long jump.

2021 BET Awards

BET, 8pm Live

Taraji P. Henson hosts this year’s installment of the annual ceremony celebrating Black excellence across music, television, film and sports, which returns as a live event following last year’s virtual awards show. Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby lead the nominees with seven nominations each, followed by Cardi B and Drake with five nods apiece. Queen Latifah will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement BET Award. The ceremony is preceded an hour earlier by a live countdown special, and is followed by DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic: BET Awards Edition.

This Is Me: Pride Celebration Spectacular

Disney+ YouTube & Facebook accounts, 8pm

The Disney+ YouTube (youtube.com/disneyplus) and Facebook (facebook.com/disneyplus) accounts will stream the service’s first ever variety show, which celebrates its community of LGBTQ+ creators, employees and fans. Hosted by Nina West (RuPaul’s Drag Race), the special will feature one-of-a-kind musical performances from iconic movies and series available to stream on Disney+, reinterpreted through an LGBTQ+ lens.

Picture Perfect Lies

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Rachel Collins (Megan Elizabeth Barker) is thriving and about to celebrate her sweet 16th birthday. But when a shocking murder at her party unravels a dark web of lies in her family, Rachel questions everything she’s ever known. She’s determined to find out the truth, even if the answers could be deadly. Also stars Laurie Fortier and Matthew Pohlkamp.

The Kings

Showtime, 8pm

Series Finale!

The documentary series chronicling 1980s boxing greats Roberto Durán, Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Thomas “The Hitman” Hearns and Sugar Ray Leonard concludes.

U.S. Olympic Trials: Gymnastics

NBC, 8:30pm Live

NBC Sports’ live coverage of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics concludes with Night 2 of the women’s competition.

Biography: KISStory

A&E, 9pm

This four-hour, two-night event chronicles the band’s five decades in the business as founders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, along with current members Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer, as well as guests Dave Grohl (Nirvana, Foo Fighters), Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine), manager Doc McGhee (Mötley Crüe, Bon Jovi), music producer Bob Ezrin (Alice Cooper, Pink Floyd) and more tell the wild story of the most successful and influential band in the world.

Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story

CNN, 9pm

This immersive documentary film is a definitive, cinematic portrait of trailblazing author, mother, rebel and icon Jackie Collins, one of the world’s most successful and celebrated writers, whose “girls can do anything” motto was aspirational for both fans and the author alike. Spanning Collins’ life, the film’s intimate narrative is enhanced with family photographs, home movie footage, audio recordings of Collins’ novels and even excerpts from her personal diaries.

Batwoman: “Power”

The CW, 9pm

Season Finale!

Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) questions her place as the city’s hero as she, Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson), Mary Hamilton (Nicole Kang) and Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy) must join forces when Black Mask (guest star Peter Outerbridge) instigates chaos in the Gotham streets. Meanwhile, Alice’s attempt to rescue her sister means another encounter with Circe (guest star Wallis Day). In an epic standoff, unexpected alliances and transformations will upend Gotham as we know it.

The Food That Built America: “Breakfast Barons”

History, 9pm

Season Finale!

Dr. John Kellogg and his brother start a revolution in breakfast, while rival C.W. Post takes direct aim at an empire of his own. But the creation of an iconic food comes at a cost, as the Kellogg brothers’ relationship reaches a boiling point under the weight of their success.

The Beatrice Six: Keith Morrison Investigates

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Dateline correspondent Keith Morrison looks at how the 1985 murder of Helen Wilson rocked the small town of Beatrice, Nebraska. Four years after the murder, six people were convicted of the crime, but one of the six, Joseph White, fought for two decades to overturn his conviction and prove his innocence. When DNA evidence from the crime scene was finally tested, and a new investigation into the murder was opened, the results turned the case — and the town — upside down.

Us: “Episode 2”

PBS, 9pm

Miniseries Finale!

Searching for Albie (Tom Taylor) in Venice, Douglas (Tom Hollander) makes a new friend, Freja (Sofia Gråbøl). Later, he lands in jail. Meanwhile, back in England, Connie (Saskia Reeves) wonders what’s going on.

FOX Nation Presents: What Made America Great

FOX News Channel, 10pm

Hosted by FOX & Friends’ Brian Kilmeade, this one-hour special will showcase highlights from the upcoming seventh season of FOX Nation’s What Made America Great. During the series, Kilmeade will travel to Little Havana with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez; tour a massive underground bunker at the famed Greenbrier Resort with West Virginia Governor Jim Justice; explore Ernest Hemingway’s home in Key West; and take viewers along for a scenic tour of the Montauk Lighthouse, a national historic landmark in Montauk, New York. All of What Made America Great Season 7 is available to stream Monday on FOX Nation.

Monday, June 28

Relentless

discovery+

New Series!

When 21-year-old Christina Whittaker disappeared in the small town of Hannibal, Missouri, leaving behind her 6-month-old daughter, a frantic search ensued. Eight months later, filmmaker Christina Fontana met Whittaker’s mother, Cindy, when filming a documentary about the families of missing persons. Fontana was deeply moved by Cindy’s steely determination to find her daughter and turned her camera on Whittaker’s family. Little did she know, this case would lead her down a path of conspiracies, betrayal, suicide and murder as she herself became entangled in the story. In this six-part true-crime series, follow Fontana’s uncompromising and urgent search for the truth.

Tennis: Wimbledon: First Round

ESPN & ESPN2, beginning at 6am Live

Wimbledon was canceled outright in 2020, but the prestigious tournament is back this year at the All England Club. In 2019, Novak Djokovic successfully defended his title in an epic final match against Roger Federer. On the ladies’ side, Romania’s Simona Halep needed less than an hour to defeat Serena Williams in the final. ESPN and ESPN2 air this year’s tournament June 28-July 11.

Suddenly, Last Summer

TCM, 6pm

Catch a Classic!

Gore Vidal adapted Tennessee Williams’ one-act play of the same name (Williams was also credited on the screenplay but denied having any part in writing it) into this compelling and disturbing 1959 Gothic mystery film starring Katharine Hepburn and Elizabeth Taylor, both of whom received Best Actress Oscar nominations. Hepburn portrays wealthy dowager Violet Venable, who attempts to bribe Dr. John Cukrowicz (Montgomery Clift), a young psycho-surgeon from a New Orleans mental hospital that is desperately in need of funds, into lobotomizing her niece, Catherine Holly (Taylor). Violet wants the operation performed in order to prevent Catherine from defiling the memory of her son, the poet Sebastian (Julián Ugarte). Catherine has been babbling obscenely about Sebastian’s mysterious death that she witnessed while on vacation with him in Spain the previous summer. The event has clearly traumatized Catherine emotionally but has not made her as insane as her aunt desperately would like her to be, since Violet herself proves thoroughly unable to process the awful truth of what really happened to Sebastian once Cukrowicz is finally able to get Catherine to fully remember it.

The Parker Andersons

BYUtv, 7pm

Season Finale!

This series and Amelia Parker (immediately following) end their first seasons tonight. They are two interwoven scripted series highlighting events in the life of a blended multicultural, interracial family from two different perspectives. The Parker Andersons follows Tony Parker, a British widower and father of two (Nathan and Amelia), who moves to the United States, where he marries Cleo Anderson, a mother of two (Victoria and Charlie). All together, they quickly discover that sometimes being “blended” feels a lot like being in a blender.

Amelia Parker

BYUtv, 7:30pm

Season Finale!

This series that centers around Amelia, the quietest member of the Parker Anderson family (the family featured in The Parker Andersons, a stand-alone series that is also interwoven with this one, and which airs just before it), ends its first season.

All American: “No Opp Left Behind”

The CW, 8pm

As Spencer’s (Daniel Ezra) high school football career is coming to an end, he starts to imagine what his future might look like. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) grows concerned about his football future and Asher (Cody Christian) gets upset when he discovers that Montes (guest star Alexandra Barreto) has been keeping something from him. Meanwhile, the group holds a Friendsgiving at Layla’s (Greta Onieogou), but not everyone seems to receive a friendly welcome.

Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns: “Stirring the Pot”

FOX, 8pm

After a big shakeup during the last elimination, both teams must work together to decipher recipes written in emoji in the new episode “Stirring the Pot.”

American Ninja Warrior: “Qualifiers 4”

NBC, 8pm

The qualifying rounds for the latest season of the athletic competition series continue.

HouseBroken: “Who’s Afraid of Boomsday?”

FOX, 9pm

Honey (voice of Lisa Kudrow) spends free time with a new friend and Chief (voice of Nat Faxon) goes missing on the Fourth of July. Anna Faris provides a guest voice in the new episode “Who’s Afraid of Boomsday?”

Duncanville: “That Jing You Do”

FOX, 9:30pm

In the new episode “That Jing You Do,” Jing and Jack (voices of Joy Osmanski and Ty Burrell) start a kids birthday band together, and Annie (voice of Amy Poehler) takes on managing them.

The Celebrity Dating Game

ABC, 10pm

In this new episode, Taye Diggs challenges contestants to describe the word “love” without using the word “love” while Michael Bolton sings a clever rendition of “You Are so Beautiful.” Meanwhile, Bachelor in Paradise television personality Demi Burnett is looking for a loving companion no matter their gender. Demi tries to get to know the contestants by asking them what the sentence at the top of their dating profile would be. Michael Bolton sings “I’ll Stand by You” to help the contestants predict Demi’s identity.

Independent Lens: “The People vs. Agent Orange”

PBS, 10pm

Follow Vietnamese activist Tran To Nga, who, in a French court, is suing the American chemical industry for poisoning her and her family in Vietnam. Meanwhile, in Oregon, Carol Van Strum battles to stop the ongoing spraying of toxins by the timber industry.

Tuesday, June 29

Cleopatra

FXM, 9am

Catch a Classic!

Befitting the legendary Egyptian queen of the title, portrayed by Elizabeth Taylor in one of her most famous roles, everything about this 1963 Best Picture Oscar-nominated historical epic is on a grand scale — from its scope to its sets to its runtime (a little over four hours) to the number of costume changes Taylor made (a then-record 65). The design for those costumes was awarded with one of the nine Oscars for which Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s film was nominated. It also won for its cinematography, art direction-set decoration and special effects. Rex Harrison received a Best Actor Oscar nomination as Julius Caesar, but the more famous male star in the film is Richard Burton, who plays Mark Antony. Taylor and Burton created scandal when they began an extramarital affair during production; they would marry a year after the film’s release.

The Flash: “Enemy at the Gates”

The CW, 8pm

When an army of Godspeeds attack Central City, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) must put their family plans on hold and focus on the latest threat to their home. Meanwhile, Chillblaine (guest star John Cor) is released from prison and claims to be reformed, but Frost (Danielle Panabaker) has her doubts.

Mental Samurai

FOX, 8pm

In two back-to-back new episodes tonight, host Rob Lowe welcomes a professional stilt walker, a poker player, an aspiring astronaut, a jewelry designer, a restaurateur, a librarian, a new father, an engineer and a mammal trainer to attempt to defeat the Circle of Samurai and win over $100,000.

America’s Got Talent: “Auditions 5”

NBC, 8pm

The auditions for the latest season of the talent competition series continue.

Good Bones

HGTV, 9pm

Season Premiere!

In the premiere episode, Mina and Karen will take an old, insect-infested house and attempt to transform it into a chic oasis for a new family. They will save as much of the home’s charming original Victorian details as possible, as well as showcase a sentimental connection with the home’s past owner during the renovation. As the season continues, Mina and Karen will rescue more centuries-old homes in the Old Southside neighborhood, many of which seem impossible to salvage; venture into the Near Eastside community to overhaul a cottage-style home with a choppy floor plan; and take on one of their biggest renovations yet for a five-bedroom property in Fountain Square.

$50K Three Ways: “Time Warp Reno”

HGTV, 10pm

From a batting cage basement to a main bedroom suite stuck in the ’80s, this family’s home has problems on literally every level. Tiffany Brooks is ready to get this house in line, but a slew of unforeseen hiccups immediately starts to eat away at their budget.

Capital One College Bowl: “Qualifiers 2”

NBC, 10pm

The qualifying rounds continue with Mississippi challenging Tennessee, and Morehouse College taking on Columbia University. NFL legend Peyton Manning, with his brother Cooper as his sidekick, hosts this revival of the classic game show.

Frontline: “Germany’s Neo-Nazis & the Far Right”

PBS, 10pm

Germany is witnessing a major resurgence of far-right political violence and activity. In this new film, award-winning producer Evan Williams investigates a string of recent antisemitic and anti-immigrant attacks and explores how far-right ideology is infiltrating political parties and government security agencies. Additionally, the film looks at international links between far-right groups in Germany and others across the world, talks to those involved in fighting back and examines the efforts of the German government to tackle the growing problem.

Wednesday, June 30

America: The Motion Picture

Netflix

Original Film!

In this wildly tongue-in-cheek animated revisionist history comedy, a chainsaw-wielding George Washington (voice of Channing Tatum) assembles a team of rabble rousers — including beer-loving bro Sam Adams, famed scientist Thomas Edison, acclaimed horseman Paul Revere (Bobby Moynihan) and a very pissed-off Geronimo (Raoul Max Trujillo) — to defeat Benedict Arnold and King James (Simon Pegg) in the American Revolution.

Press Your Luck: “2nd Annual 4th of July Spectacular”

ABC, 8pm

In the spirit of the holiday, host Elizabeth Banks is joined by essential workers Natalie Shore (hometown: Lexington, Kentucky), Kristopher Hull (Santa Ana, California) and Anu Iwanefun (Escondido, California).

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

AMC, 8pm

The third installment in the live-action film franchise based on the popular toys makes its debut tonight on AMC. Shia LaBeouf reprises his role as Sam Witwicky.

MasterChef: Legends: “Sherry Yard — Dessert Challenge”

FOX, 8pm

With elimination on the line, the dessert challenge in tonight’s new episode puts the spotlight on the home cooks’ baking skills. Sherry Yard, one of the world’s most influential pastry chefs, is guest judge.

Nature: “The Bat Man of Mexico”

PBS, 8pm

An ecologist tracks the lesser long-nosed bats’ epic migration across Mexico, braving hurricanes, snakes, Mayan tombs and seas of cockroaches, in order to save the species and the tequila plants they pollinate. David Attenborough narrates the episode.

Dogs With Extraordinary Jobs

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Series Premiere!

In “The Rescuers,” from Italy to Africa to America, watch dogs come to the rescue using their strength, sense of smell and loyalty. Meet heroic dogs that rescue disaster victims, endangered wildlife and those with life-limiting conditions. See what it takes to become a rescue dog as we travel the globe to see them in training on land and in the water.

Starring Olivia de Havilland

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

For a long time, legendary actress Olivia de Havilland seemed like she might live forever. Sadly, that could not be, at least not in the physical sense; she passed away last July at age 104, but left behind a classic body of movie performances that will continue to last. Several of those titles air tonight and early tomorrow morning on Turner Classic Movies. First on the lineup is Hold Back the Dawn (1941), a romantic drama in which de Havilland gives a Best Actress Oscar-nominated performance as an American woman in Mexico who marries a Romanian gigolo (Charles Boyer) in order for him to gain entry to the United States. De Havilland won the Best Actress Oscar in the next film, The Heiress (1949), another romance in which she plays a naive woman from a wealthy family who falls for a man (Montgomery Clift) whom her father believes to be a fortune hunter. Next, de Havilland shows her witty side as the title character in the 1956 romantic comedy The Ambassador’s Daughter, costarring John Forsythe, Myrna Loy and Adolphe Menjou. Following that is In This Our Life (1942), the John Huston-directed drama starring de Havilland and Bette Davis as sisters who are rivals in romance and in life. This was the third of six films de Havilland and Davis made together, and de Havilland teams up again with another frequent costar, Errol Flynn, in the final film on tonight’s lineup, the thrilling 1939 Western Dodge City. — Jeff Pfeiffer

The $100,000 Pyramid

ABC, 9pm

This week, Lorraine Bracco (The Sopranos) faces off against Ralph Macchio (Cobra Kai) followed by actress and comedian Rosie O’Donnell and Paige Davis (Trading Spaces).

The Wizard of Paws

BYUtv, 9pm

Season Finale!

Season 2 of this heartwarming unscripted series that follows animal prosthetist Derrick Campana as he travels the country in pursuit of animals in desperate need of his services concludes tonight.

In the Dark: “I Know What You Did Last Night”

The CW, 9pm

Murphy (Perry Mattfeld), Jess (Brooke Markham), Felix (Morgan Krantz) and Max (Casey Deidrick) begin a long and arduous journey as they attempt to stay one step ahead of Josh (Theodore Bhat) and Clemens (Matt Murray).

Crime Scene Kitchen: “Red, White and Clue”

FOX, 9pm

The best dessert detectives will continue on in the competition and the duo that falls short will head home in the new episode “Red White and Clue.” Chef Aarón Sánchez is a guest judge.

The Bold Type: “I Expect You to Have Adventures”

Freeform, 10pm

Series Finale!

After a season of big changes and hard decisions, the future looks bright for the women of The Bold Type … but it’s always full of surprises. Jane (Katie Stevens), Kat (Aisha Dee) and Sutton (Meghann Fahy) each face huge choices and evaluate their own paths.

When Big Things Go Wrong

History, 10pm

New Series!

This series examines the catastrophic result of some of the world’s worst engineering disasters caught on tape. Each episode breaks down shocking footage from collapses and collisions to reveal the shocking answers to the question, “What happened?” Woven together through innovative graphics, eyewitness accounts and expert knowledge, the series unravels the mystery behind these destructive moments and their lasting worldwide impact. In the series premiere, “Overloaded,” the busy I-35 bridge in the heart of Minneapolis collapses at the peak of rush-hour traffic. How did this enormous steel bridge fail without warning?

Thursday, July 1

Martha Gets Down and Dirty

discovery+

New Series!

In this series, lifestyle expert Martha Stewart showcases her seasonal gardening know-how, and lifestyle and entertainment tips from her Bedford, New York, property. Over eight episodes, Stewart will prep her farm for spring and summer, as well as share fun summer decor and entertainment ideas with help from her longtime friend and creative director Kevin Sharkey and right-hand gardener Ryan McCallister. Martha’s superfans and celebrity friends also will reach out for video check-ins to get her valuable and cheeky counsel on their home projects.

No Sudden Move

HBO Max

Feature Film Exclusive!

This 1950s set heist thriller comes from Steven Soderbergh and stars Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, Jon Hamm, Amy Seimetz, David Harbour, Brendan Fraser, Ray Liotta, Kieran Culkin and more. The film follows a group of Detroit criminals whose plans to steal a simple document go horribly wrong, catapulting them into an obsessive search for who set them up and why.

Full Bloom

HBO Max

Season Finale!

The floral design competition series concludes its second season and determines the winner of the $100,000 grand prize.

Tom and Jerry in New York

HBO Max

New Series!

In this animated sequel series to the live-action/CGI hybrid film that aired earlier this year, the legendary cartoon cat and mouse take their eternal chase to the Big Apple, where they settle into their new digs at the Royal Gate Hotel before unleashing mayhem across the city.

The Mighty Ones

Hulu & Peacock

Season Premiere!

See what hilarious adventures are in store for this ragtag bundle of yard waste in Season 2 of this animated family comedy series. Stars Josh Brener as Twig, Alex Cazares as Verry Berry, Jessica McKenna as Rocksy and Jimmy Tatro as Leaf.

Audible

Netflix

This cinematic and immersive coming-of-age documentary follows Maryland School for the Deaf high school athlete Amaree McKenstry and his close friends as they face the pressures of senior year and grapple with the realities of venturing off into the hearing world. Amaree and his teammates take out their frustrations on the football field as they battle to protect an unprecedented winning streak, while coming to terms with the tragic loss of a close friend. This is a story about kids who stand up to adversity. They face conflict, but approach the future with hope — shouting to the world that they exist and they matter.

Young Royals

Netflix

New Series!

When Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) arrives at the prestigious boarding school Hillerska, he finally gets an opportunity to explore his true self and find out what kind of life he really wants. Wilhelm starts dreaming of a future filled with freedom and unconditional love far away from royal obligations. But when he unexpectedly becomes next in line for the throne, his dilemma is heightened as he has to make a choice — love or duty.

Princess Diana 60th Birthday

BBC America, beginning at 8pm

On what would’ve been Princess Diana’s 60th birthday, BBC America presents two specials: the 2017 documentary Diana, 7 Days and 1998’s Diana: Legacy of a Princess.

Top Chef

Bravo, 8pm

Season Finale!

The 18th season comes to a close tonight as a winner is crowned.

Beat Shazam: “Going for the Gold!”

FOX, 8pm

Host Jamie Foxx and series deejay Corinne Foxx are joined by Olympic athletes, best friends and a mother-daughter team competing in tonight’s new episode “Going for the Gold!”

Hot Mess House: “Mudroom Mayhem”

HGTV, 8pm

Cassandra Aarssen and Wendell Holland help a couple whose home has become a giant playroom for their kids and another family drowning in clothes and books. They help both ditch the clutter with space-saving hacks to keep them organized from now on.

Making It: “Random Crafts of Kindness”

NBC, 8pm

Hosts Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler embrace the theme of sharing as the Makers create a dozen unique cookies for a cookie swap, transforming various types one can buy at the grocery store. The sharing continues as the Makers create a lending library themed to something they would want to share with their own neighborhood.

Star of the Month: Elvis: “Seeing Double”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

The King of Rock ’n’ Roll reigns over Thursday nights on Turner Classic Movies as the Star of the Month in July. Each week, tune in to see Elvis Presley acting, singing, dancing and romancing in an evening of his films that are grouped together by a certain theme. The month kicks off tonight with movies in which you get twice the Elvis action in one way or another. First up, the singer stars as both dark-haired Air Force officer Josh Morgan and Morgan’s blond-haired, lookalike hillbilly distant cousin Jodie Tatum in Kissin’ Cousins (1964). Then, the King finds the titular problems of 1967’s Double Trouble when he plays an American singer who crosses paths with a beautiful heiress and the jewel thieves targeting her in Europe. After that, in Clambake (1967), Elvis plays an heir to an oil fortune who switches identities with a Florida water ski instructor to see if people like him for himself or his money. Finally, in Live a Little, Love a Little (1968), Presley plays a photographer with two drastically different gigs in the same building — one for a Playboy-like magazine, the other for a conservative advertising firm — who tries to hustle back and forth between jobs without anyone noticing his double life. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Top Chef Amateurs

Bravo, 9pm

New Series!

In each episode, two amateur chefs will compete head-to-head in some of the most iconic challenges from the Top Chef archives. Putting their kitchen skills to the test are a wide variety of amateur chefs ranging from an ex-CIA agent to a dental hygienist turned food blogger as well as an architect. The amateur chefs will be paired with different Top Chef finalists, front-runners and fan favorites who will cook alongside them and help the amateurs battle against the clock.

Reunion Road Trip: “Back in Scrubs”

E!, 9pm

Scrubs cast members Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke and Donald Faison reconvene as they go on a quest to track down Rowdy, the show’s treasured taxidermied dog. Along the way, they reminisce on their time on the groundbreaking sitcom, spill their juiciest behind-the-scenes stories and are surprised by a few of their favorite costars, Robert Maschio and Judy Reyes.

Christina on the Coast: “Mid Century Boho Home”

HGTV, 9pm

After Christina Haack bumps into a friend who runs one of her favorite design stores, she signs on to help him remake his new home; simultaneously, she’s offered the chance to go out of her comfort zone on a new beachside project.

Good Girls: “Family First”

NBC, 9pm

A frustrated Rio (Manny Montana) takes matters into his own hands; more complications arise as the strip club undertakes some trouble; and Dean (Matthew Lillard) forges an unexpected alliance with Stan (Reno Wilson).

The Impractical Jokers Awards

truTV, 10pm

Join Joe, Q, Sal and Murr for an awards special unlike any other, as they honor and celebrate the best stunts and jokes from the Impractical Jokers franchise comprising 200+ episodes.

Impractical Jokers: The Movie

truTV, 10:30pm

This box office hit tells the story of a humiliating high school mishap from 1992 that sends the four lifelong friends (Joe, Q, Sal and Murr) on the road competing in hidden-camera challenges for the chance to turn back the clock and find redemption.

Friday, July 2

The Tomorrow War

Amazon Prime Video

Feature Film Exclusive!

In this sci-fi action movie that was originally slated for theatrical release but will now air exclusively on Amazon, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future, humanity is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with brilliant scientist Vicki Winslow (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

Trying

Apple TV+

Season Finale!

The acclaimed British comedy starring Esther Smith and Rafe Spall as a couple navigating the adoption process concludes Season 2.

Roswell: The Final Verdict

discovery+

New Miniseries!

Did aliens really crash-land near Roswell, New Mexico, on July 2, 1947? Debuting on the 74th anniversary of the supposed event, this six-part docuseries explores how tapes of haunting first-person accounts from the past are being analyzed in a totally modern way, using artificial intelligence (AI) lie-detection software to test if the eyewitnesses of the event are telling the truth. Although most of the witnesses are now deceased, AI permits truth to be separated from fiction, and the potentially most important UFO event in world history can be weighed in the balance with all the evidence at hand. The first three episodes are available today; the remaining episodes debut subsequent Fridays.

Summer of Soul

Hulu

Questlove (Ahmir Khalib Thompson) directs this documentary about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival. It’s part music film and part historical record created around an epic event that celebrated Black history, culture and fashion. Over the course of six weeks in the summer of 1969, just 100 miles south of Woodstock, the Harlem Cultural Festival was filmed in Marcus Garvey Park. The footage was never seen and largely forgotten. Summer of Soul shines a light on the importance of history and stands as a testament to the healing power of music during times of unrest, both past and present. The feature includes never-before-seen concert performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Ray Barretto, Abbey Lincoln & Max Roach and more. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won both the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award.

Fear Street Part One: 1994

Netflix

Feature Film Exclusive!

This is the first installment of a trilogy of teen horror films based on R.L. Stine’s Fear Street book series. The movies were originally intended for theatrical release before the pandemic, and will now debut as Netflix exclusives. In this first film, set in 1994, a group of teenagers find out that the terrifying events that have occurred in their town of Shadyside, Ohio, may be connected to each other, and that they may be the next targets. Parts Two and Three will premiere over the next two Fridays.

The Boss Baby: Family Business

Peacock

Feature Film Exclusive!

Alec Baldwin again leads the voice cast of this animated sequel that debuts on Peacock the same day it hits theaters. In the film, the Templeton brothers — Tim (voice of James Marsden) and his Boss Baby little bro Ted (Baldwin) — have become adults and drifted away from each other. Tim is now a married stay-at-home dad. Ted is a hedge fund CEO. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again … and inspire a new family business. Eva Longoria, Jeff Goldblum, Amy Sedaris, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy Kimmel and Ariana Greenblatt also provide voices.

National UFO Day Movie Marathon

Syfy, beginning at 6:30am

Look for unidentified flying objects from the safety of your own couch with this out-of-this-world marathon. The day begins with five episodes of Syfy’s new hit series Resident Alien, followed by the movies Alien Resurrection (1997), Alien 3 (1992), Aliens (1986) and Alien (1979).

Emergency Call

ABC, 8pm

Season Finale!

In “Cliffhanger,” 911 call-takers receive gripping phone calls involving domestic disputes in Austin, Texas, and Ogden, Utah; a motorcycle flying off a ramp in Waukesha, Wisconsin; a New Orleans, Louisiana, man found unconscious after a possible drug overdose; and climbers in Wasilla, Alaska, stranded on a mountain cliff.

Friday Night Neo-Noir

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

When people think of the film noir genre, they might recall classics from its heyday in the 1940s and ’50s. But in the decades after the form became popular and, for a while, dominant, filmmakers have revisited film noir in their storytelling, incorporating the elements that make it so compelling — a dark ambience with lots of shadow in its cinematography; a generally bleak worldview set amid a dark underbelly of criminal activity; a frequently brutal realism; and a central character who is often a world-weary/sardonic private eye investigating a case so convoluted that in the end it may not even be fully understood or resolved, and if it is, not always with what would be considered a “happy” ending. Some of these films are set in the period during which they were made; others take place in the ’30s or ’40s, offering both an homage and a reimagining of original film noir classics. Each Friday night this month, Turner Classic Movies will air a lineup of some of the best of these “neo-noir” movies that have been made in roughly the past 50 years that are every bit the equals of their predecessors from decades earlier. Tonight’s initial lineup begins with Harper (1966), starring Paul Newman as the titular detective who sets out to find a rich woman’s missing husband. As an homage to Humphrey Bogart’s vintage portrayals of private eyes Sam Spade and Philip Marlowe in classic films noir like The Maltese Falcon and The Big Sleep, Harper features Lauren Bacall, Bogie’s widow, as the woman who hires Newman’s character. Next, Lee Marvin stars in Point Blank (1967) as a gangster who is out for revenge on the partner and others who double-crossed him after they robbed a major crime operation. Finally, Warning Shot (1967) stars David Janssen as a police sergeant who kills a man while on a stakeout, then must prove it was in self-defense. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Dynasty: “Equal Justice for the Rich”

The CW, 9pm

Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Blake (Grant Show) brainstorm ideas for the Fallon Unlimited IPO, which leads to a meeting with Corinne Simon (guest star Laura Leighton), an SEC officer, and a figure from Liam’s (Adam Huber) past. Meanwhile, Jeff (Sam Adegoke) and Culhane’s (Robert Christopher Riley) friendly agreement becomes a fierce competition. Lastly, Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) and Dominique (Michael Michele) are seemingly nowhere to be found.

Saturday, July 3

Aerial America Roadtrip: July 4th Stunt

Smithsonian Channel, 6am

It’s a two-day road trip going through the 50 states, featuring the previous best episodes.

Fourth of July Wizarding World Marathon

Syfy, beginning at 8am

Syfy kicks off three days (today through Monday, July 5) during which its mornings, afternoons and evenings will be filled with movies based on the J.K. Rowling favorites. Things start today with the two Fantastic Beasts movies, and the rest of the holiday weekend will feature the eight Harry Potter films.

Major League Baseball

FS1 & FOX, beginning at 4pm Live

Saturday MLB action on FOX Sports starts with the San Diego Padres at the Philadelphia Phillies on FS1. FOX’s regional broadcast window offers viewers the Houston Astros at the Cleveland Indians, the Boston Red Sox at the Oakland A’s or the L.A. Dodgers at the Washington Nationals.

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

TCM, 6pm

Catch a Classic!

This fun and funny Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1969 Western tells the story of Butch Cassidy (Paul Newman) and his sidekick, the Sundance Kid (Robert Redford). Butch, the leader and brains of their Hole-in-the-Wall Gang, alongside Sundance, the skilled gunman, end up on the run when a train robbery goes wrong. The two men and Sundance’s girlfriend, Etta Place (Katharine Ross), flee but are followed by the posse wherever they go, so they venture to Bolivia in hopes they will no longer have to be on the run. The film was nominated for six other Oscars, and won four, including Best Original Screenplay (William Goldman), Best Original Score (Burt Bacharach) and Best Original Song (“Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head” by Bacharach and Hal David).

A Date With Danger

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Single mom Nikki (Lara Jean Chorostecki) is looking for a fresh start in a new town when she meets fellow single mom Liz (Ipsita Paul). They immediately hit it off, with Liz giving Nikki a job at her boutique. Nikki aspires to be as self-sufficient as Liz and takes all her advice, especially when Liz warns Nikki about Gavin (Jamie Spilchuk), the local café owner whom Nikki has been dating. After Liz points out several questionable traits about Gavin, Nikki decides to take a pause on her relationship with him. But when Liz suddenly goes missing, it’s Gavin who supports Nikki through this ordeal. When Gavin starts to behave suspiciously, Nikki wonders if the man she’s fallen for is the same person who took Liz, determined to remove anyone from Nikki’s life who threatens their relationship.

Critter Fixers: Country Vets: “Tooth Be Told”

Nat Geo Wild, 9pm

Season Finale!

Parasite-plagued alpacas arrive in critical condition, Dr. Hodges performs hip surgery on a virtually blind kitten and Dr. Ferguson discovers an abscess surprise while operating on a Labrador retriever. Plus, a belly-burned ball python receives a bath, Zoe gets a piggy pedicure, Chipin Pee Wee has a big medical adventure and the Critter Fixer techs enjoy a surprise.