Wednesday, June 23: ‘The Blacklist’ Season 8 Finale Bids Goodbye to Liz

Will Hart/NBC

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally.

Wednesday, June 23

The Blacklist: “Konets”

NBC, 10pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 8 finale, Red (James Spader) makes a disturbing request to Liz (Megan Boone) in exchange for the truth about his identity. The series has been renewed for Season 9, but Boone announced she will not be back in her role as Liz.

Good on Paper

Netflix

Original Film!

Based on a mostly true story, this comedy is written by and stars comedian Iliza Shlesinger. Andrea Singer (Shlesinger) always put her stand-up career first, and while dating came easy, love wasn’t a priority — that is, until she meets Dennis, a quirky nerd with disarming charm who coaxes her into letting her guard down. Her best friend Margot isnʼt convinced heʼs all he seems, and she urges Andrea to embark on a wild goose chase to uncover who Dennis really is. Ryan Hansen, Margaret Cho and Rebecca Rittenhouse also star.

The House of Flowers: The Movie

Netflix

Original Film!

In this movie based on the darkly comic Mexican series, the De La Mora siblings concoct a mischievous plan to break into their old family home and retrieve a hidden treasure of significant importance.

Too Hot to Handle

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The “no dating” dating show is back for Season 2 with 10 sexy new singles. Anyone who dares to break the rules of no kissing, no heavy petting and no self-gratification of any kind will lose out on their chance for the $100,000 prize.

TCM Morning & Afternoon Movies: Old Dark House Mysteries

TCM, beginning at 7:45am

Catch a Classic!

If a mystery story set in a spooky old house with creaking doors and secret rooms has been a cliché for a long time, there’s a reason for that — those settings are quite effective at establishing an eerie mood, sometimes coupled with a desire to nervously laugh. That is certainly the case with the movies airing on Turner Classic Movies this morning and afternoon, all of which feature the trope of the Old Dark House. The day begins with one of the earliest spooky old house films — the 1925 silent horror comedy The Monster, starring Lon Chaney as a mad doctor who performs experiments on unwilling “volunteers” in an abandoned sanatorium. Next is Seven Keys to Baldpate (1929), the first sound film adaptation of Earl Derr Biggers’ 1913 novel, followed by another 1929 film, The Unholy Night, a murder mystery set at a vast estate and directed by Lionel Barrymore, with an uncredited appearance by Boris Karloff as a lawyer. The rest of the day’s creepy lineup includes: Before Dawn (1933); The Phantom of Crestwood (1932); Mystery House (1938); The Hidden Hand (1942); the 1947 adaptation of Seven Keys to Baldpate; and The Bat (1959), featuring a cast led by legendary horror actor Vincent Price. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Property Brothers: Forever Home: “Beach Dream House”

HGTV, 8pm

A family purchased the L.A. beach house they’ve been dreaming of, but while the property is full of charm, it needs work to function as a forever home. Jonathan and Drew Scott give it a modern-boho refresh so this family can settle down by the beach for good.

MasterChef: Legends: “Chef Morimoto — Monkfish Challenge”

FOX, 8pm

The 15 best home cooks in America begin the battle to become America’s next MasterChef. Legendary chef Morimoto sets the bar high as a guest judge in the new episode “Chef Morimoto — Monkfish Challenge.”

Kids Say the Darndest Things

CBS, 8pm

Season Finale!

The comedy/variety show’s first season on CBS comes to an end as Tiffany Haddish hosts the finale episode “Hatchet Man/FBI Junior Agent.”

Malawi Wildlife Rescue: “Catch Me If You Can”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Witness the center’s biggest monkey release of the year and Dr. Salb’s game of hide-and-seek with an injured hyena. See how the rescue team drives a lion away from a school and how they prepare to release 13 vervets back into the wild.

In the Dark: “Hanging by a Thread”

The CW, 9pm

Season Premiere!

With Nia (Nicki Micheaux) dead and Josh (Theodore Bhat) aware of their involvement in the biggest case of his career, Murphy (Perry Mattfeld), Jess (Brooke Markham), Felix (Morgan Krantz) and Max (Casey Deidrick) are forced to make some life-changing decisions. Meanwhile, Officer Gene Clemens (Matt Murray) suspects something is awry within the department and forms an unlikely partnership with Josh.

Two Steps Home: “The More the Merrier”

HGTV, 9pm

While working with two new parents, Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin pulls out her design tricks to set their home apart from the competition. Then, it’s up to her husband Jon to find them a big house that can support two living spaces — one for the growing family and one for the grandparents!

Mysteries of Mental Illness

PBS, 9pm

Series Finale!

The series concludes with two hourlong episodes. In “The Rise and Fall of the Asylum,” follow the origin and downfall of mental asylums in the United States. Glimpse inside Cook County’s prison, the nation’s largest unintended mental health facility, and meet the detainees in their care. Finally, “The New Frontiers” explores today’s most cutting-edge treatments based on the latest understanding of mental illness, including deep-brain stimulation surgery, infusions of ketamine and modern electroconvulsive therapy.

Thursday, June 24

The Naked Director

Netflix

Season Premiere!

After climbing to the summit, the intense drama of adult video filmmaking master Muranishi (Takayuki Yamada) and his companions concludes in Season 2 of this Japanese series.

The Good Fight

Paramount+

Season Premiere!

The spinoff of The Good Wife returns for a 10-episode fifth season, in which Diane (Christine Baranski) is forced to question whether it’s appropriate for her to help run an African American law firm with Liz (Audra McDonald) when the firm loses two top lawyers. Meanwhile, Marissa (Sarah Steele) and the firm become entangled with Hal Wackner (new series regular Mandy Patinkin), a regular guy who decides to open his own courtroom in the back of a copy shop. New episodes are available Thursdays.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

Paramount+

Season Premiere!

RuPaul Charles, Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews and Carson Kressley return for a fierce sixth season of the competition series, premiering today with two episodes and with subsequent new installments available Thursdays. This season’s lineup of guest judges includes: Aisha Tyler, Big Freedia, Charli XCX, Emma Roberts, Jamal Sims, Justin Simien, Tia Mowry, Tina Knowles-Lawson and Zaldy, plus special appearances by Alec Mapa, Angela Bassett, Cheyenne Jackson, Fortune Feimster, Jermaine Fowler, Miss Piggy and Tanya Tucker. Also returning for a new season is the series’ aftershow, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked.

Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell

Peacock

New Series!

This investigative docuseries examines the powerful, connected and mysterious Ghislaine Maxwell, who was once the heiress to the Maxwell fortune but whose life took a sordid downturn when she met Jeffrey Epstein, the serial sex offender. The series features dozens of candid and powerful exclusive interviews, rare and previously unseen tapes of the Maxwell family and previously unpublished photos to help reveal a complicated story of power, sex and money that led to Maxwell’s arrest and upcoming trial this November.

An Unquiet Grave

Shudder

Original Film!

Shudder’s “Summer of Chills” continues with this creepy original movie. A year after losing his wife in a car crash, Jamie convinces her sister, Ava, to return with him to the site of the accident and help him perform a strange ritual. But as the night wears on, it becomes clear that he has darker intentions.

Innocent

Sundance Now

Season Premiere!

The dramatic anthology series returns for Season 2. The four-part season follows the story of Sally Wright (Katherine Kelly), a teacher who five years ago was convicted of murder, and although it was never proven, accused of having a sexual relationship with one of her 16-year-old students. Overnight her life imploded; she lost her freedom, her job as a teacher and her husband, Sam (Jamie Bamber), who filed for divorce and is now engaged to a new woman, Karen (Priyanga Burford). But now, Sally is finally free — her guilty verdict overturned in the face of incontrovertible evidence. She is determined to recover everything she lost, and prove, without a doubt, her innocence. New episodes are available Thursdays.

When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren

ABC, 8pm

New Series!

Helen Mirren narrates this laugh-out-loud, one-hour comedy looking at the lighter side of the natural world. Based on the format of BBC’s Walk on the Wild Side, the family-friendly series takes fascinating footage from nature documentaries and adds hilarious voice-overs from comedians and actors.

Beat Shazam: “Teachers Edition!”

FOX, 8pm

Host Jamie Foxx and series deejay Corinne Foxx are joined by three teams of educators competing in tonight’s new episode “Teachers Edition!”

Walker: “Four Stones in Hand”

The CW, 8pm

Micki’s (Lindsey Morgan) real mother, Mercedes (guest star Leticia Jimenez), tries to make amends with her daughter, but Micki doesn’t want anything to do with her. Walker (Jared Padalecki) steps in to help and lands in a heap of trouble. Meanwhile, August (Kale Culley) suffers from PTSD after what happened at the Ranch.

Hot Mess House: “Top to Bottom”

HGTV, 8pm

Between the basement and upstairs stashes, two families struggle to find breathing room with their homes’ clutter issues. Cassandra Aarssen dives into decluttering by taking back their spaces with visual storage and a little help from Wendell Holland’s hidden solutions.

Making It

NBC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

This series from executive producers and hosts Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman returns for a third season of celebrating the creativity and craftiness in all of us. This season’s eight episodes highlight how making things brings together communities, friends, neighbors and families, serving as a reminder of the importance of positivity and imagination. Eight of the most talented makers from across the country will take on a variety of handmade projects with the hopes of impressing Poehler, Offerman, trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson and creative visionary/author Simon Doonan as judges. Jimmy DiResta returns as the Wood Shop Master.

TCM Spotlight: Juvenile Delinquents: “Bad Boys”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Bad boys, bad boys, whatcha gonna do? Whatcha gonna do when they come for you? The bad boys featured in tonight’s TCM lineup of films about juvenile delinquents may not be thinking far enough ahead to consider that question, but they’re still entertaining to watch (and some aren’t even really all that “bad,” despite what they might want their hardened exteriors to convey). Tonight (and carrying over well into early tomorrow morning, because would you really expect a bad boy to be in his jammies and in bed by 9pm?), you’ll spend time with incorrigible characters Fargo (Michael Parks) in Wild Seed (1965); Jim (James Dean) in Rebel Without a Cause (1955); Craig (Paul Anka) in Look in Any Window (1961); Johnnie (David McCallum) in Violent Playground (1958); Hal (James MacArthur) in The Young Stranger (1957); Nick (John Derek) in Knock on Any Door (1949); John (John Ashley) in Hot Rod Gang (1958); and Mike (Tommy Cook) in Teen-Age Crime Wave (1955). — Jeff Pfeiffer

United States of Al

CBS, 8:30pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 1 finale “Help/Komak,” Al (Adhir Kalyan) and Vanessa (Kelli Goss) try to convince Riley (Parker Young) to accept the help and benefits he’s earned for his military service so he can be in good health and embrace the next chapter in his life with his family.

Holey Moley: “No Apparent Fear of Death”

ABC, 9pm

As pro golfers and the media continue to question Stephen Curry’s decision to take mini-golf pro, a new crop of players are ready to putt their hearts out. The passion is in the air as two players face off on Holey Matrimony, and a psychic goes up against a basketball mentor on the Agony of Defeat. From the ski slopes, we head to Turfing USA, and later, we’re back to the arctic, where the first contestant of the season survives the North Pole’s Ho Ho Hole. In the end, only one competitor will joust their way to victory on King Parthur’s Court, receive the iconic plaid jacket and golden putter, and return to the course in the season finale to compete for the $250,000 prize.

Legacies: “Fate’s a Bitch, Isn’t It?”

The CW, 9pm

Season Finale!

Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) is forced to work with someone from her past. Kaleb (Chris Lee) and MG (Quincy Fouse) go on their first official superhero mission. Lizzie’s (Jenny Boyd) plan to find Hope a rebound relationship takes an unexpected turn.

Reunion Road Trip: “It’s A Different World”

E!, 9pm

For a very special college homecoming, A Different World alumni Sinbad and Kadeem Hardison invite Darryl M. Bell, Jasmine Guy, Dawnn Lewis and Cree Summer for an intimate, sit-down discussion to look back on the sitcom’s overall success and long-lasting cultural impact on generations by tackling a range of substantive issues and giving a voice to the Black community. They are joined by the show’s director and executive producer Debbie Allen and executive producer Susan Fales-Hill.

Christina on the Coast: “Boho Industrial Bathroom”

HGTV, 9pm

After a successful kitchen renovation, Christina Haack returns to design a couple’s upstairs bathroom. This time around, Christina’s task is to balance the couple’s differing styles while also planning her own daughter’s 10th birthday party.

Good Girls: “Strong Hearts Strong Sales”/“Put It All on Two”

NBC, 9pm

New Time Slot!

New Season 4 episodes of this crime comedy/drama series shift from Sundays into this new time slot beginning with two episodes tonight. In “Strong Hearts Strong Sales,” things become more complicated for the women under Rio’s (Manny Montana) thumb, Stan (Reno Wilson) offers the ladies an unconventional idea and Annie’s (Mae Whitman) new living arrangement causes more problems than anticipated. Then, in “Put It All on Two,” the trio must find a way to smuggle the fake cash, but things are further complicated when Stan gets involved. Meanwhile, Annie reluctantly agrees to go to dinner with Kevin (Shane Coffey), Ruby (Retta) discovers something horrifying, and Beth (Christina Hendricks) and Dean (Matthew Lillard) reach a breaking point.

Bringing Up Bates: “Due Dates & An Engagement Getaway!”

UPtv, 9pm

Season Finale!

As Season 10 of the reality favorite concludes, Whitney and Josie’s due dates are quickly approaching, and the expectant moms meet up to talk about motherhood and to work on a craft project for their nurseries.

To Tell the Truth

ABC, 10pm

This episode is flush with laughs among a 3D chalk artist, an heir hunter, a pickle man, a professional belly dancer and a person who got their hand stuck in a toilet. Brad Garrett, Michael Ealy and Jeannie Mai make up the celebrity panel.

IMPACT With Gal Gadot

Nat Geo, 10pm

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot is an executive producer of this documentary — a full-length collection of the six short-form episodes that aired on Nat Geo’s YouTube channel earlier this year — in which she introduces real-life people whom Gadot refers to as “my Women of Wonder” because of their inspiring work. Each woman featured is making an extraordinary impact on her community, and though they come from very different backgrounds — across Brazil, Puerto Rico, Michigan, California, Louisiana and Tennessee — they are all connected by their unwavering determination and commitment to improving the lives of the people around them.

Clarice

CBS, 10pm

Season Finale!

Clarice (Rebecca Breeds) is imprisoned in an abandoned animal testing facility where she finds trafficked women being held captive in the Season 1 finale “Family Is Freedom.”

Conan

TBS, 11pm

Series Finale!

Conan O’Brien’s long-running late-night show comes to an end tonight in this hourlong finale that looks back on the past 11 years of this iteration of his lengthy late-night career. O’Brien, the longest-serving current late-night talk show host in the U.S., began his late-night career in 1993 when NBC tapped him to take over as host of Late Night. His late-night career has since spanned three shows over 28 years. Next up, O’Brien will turn his focus to his deal with WarnerMedia and the development of his new show for HBO Max.

Friday, June 25

Bosch

Amazon Prime Video

Season Premiere/Series Finale!

The acclaimed crime drama — the longest-running Amazon original series — releases all eight episodes of its seventh and final season. Based on Bosch creator Michael Connelly’s bestselling 2014 novel The Burning Room and the real arson case that inspired it, Season 7 puts Detective Harry Bosch’s (Titus Welliver) famous motto center stage: “Everybody counts or nobody counts.” When a 10-year-old girl dies in an arson fire, Bosch risks everything to bring her killer to justice despite opposition from powerful forces. The highly charged, politically sensitive case forces Bosch to face a grueling dilemma of how far he is willing to go to achieve justice.

Mythic Quest

Apple TV+

Season Finale!

The workplace comedy set at a video game company ends its second season. Rob McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, F. Murray Abraham and Danny Pudi lead the ensemble.

Central Park

Apple TV+

Season Premiere!

In Season 2 of the animated musical comedy series, the Tillerman family continues to navigate living in and caring for the world’s most famous park. Molly (voice of Kristen Bell) experiences the trials and tribulations of adolescence; Cole (Tituss Burgess) is challenged by a truly embarrassing moment at school; Paige (Kathryn Hahn) continues to chase down the mayor’s corruption story; and Owen (Leslie Odom Jr.) juggles managing the park, his staff and his family, all with a smile on his face. Meanwhile, Bitsy (Stanley Tucci) inches ever closer to her sinister goal of claiming Central Park as her own, with Helen (Daveed Diggs) by her side, eternally wondering whether she’s made it into Bitsy’s will. Every step of the way, viewers are guided along by friendly, fumbling, fiddler narrator Birdie (Josh Gad). Ahead of Central Park’s Season 2 premiere, Apple TV+ renewed the show for a third season. The first three episodes drop today; subsequent new episodes will be available Fridays.

Fathom

Apple TV+

This documentary film follows Dr. Ellen Garland and Dr. Michelle Fournet, two scientists focused on the study of humpback whale songs and social communication. As they embark on parallel research journeys on opposite sides of the world, they seek to better understand whale culture and communication. From hypothesis to groundbreaking experiences in the field, Fathom showcases the passion, curiosity, collaboration, perseverance and work it takes for leading scientists to make scientific discoveries.

Wolfgang

Disney+

Legendary chef Wolfgang Puck will lift the curtain for the first time and reveal his incredible and emotional true-life story in this documentary film. It chronicles the inspiring story of a man who survived a troubled childhood filled with a series of challenging obstacles and whose perseverance led him to become one of the most prolific chefs of our time and a household name. Puck changed the perception of what it means to be a chef, and along the way, invented a radically new American cuisine.

The Mysterious Benedict Society

Disney+

New Series!

Placed undercover at a boarding school known as The Institute, a group of orphans must foil a nefarious plot with global ramifications while creating a new sort of family along the way. Based on the bestseller by Trenton Lee Stewart that Time magazine called “one of the best young adult books of all time,” this series stars Tony Hale as the titular Mr. Benedict and features a standout ensemble of young actors.

False Positive

Hulu

Original Film!

After months of trying and failing to get pregnant, Lucy (Ilana Glazer) and Adrian (Justin Theroux) finally find their dream fertility doctor in the illustrious Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan). But after becoming pregnant with a healthy baby girl, Lucy begins to notice something sinister in Dr. Hindle, and she sets out to uncover the unsettling truth about him, and her own “birth story.”

The Ice Road

Netflix

Original Film!

After a remote diamond mine collapses in far northern Canada, a big-rig ice road driver (Liam Neeson) must lead an impossible rescue mission over a frozen ocean to save the trapped miners. Contending with thawing waters and a massive storm, they discover the real threat is one they never saw coming. Laurence Fishburne also stars in this action/thriller from director Jonathan Hensleigh (Die Hard With a Vengeance).

Sex/Life

Netflix

New Series!

Sarah Shahi leads this provocative new look at female identity and desire that tells the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband and her past.

YouTube Pride 2021

YouTube, 3pm

This multihour, star-studded livestream event celebrates the LGBTQ+ community. The virtual celebration will feature celebrity emcees Demi Lovato, Olly Alexander with Mawaan Rizwan, Trixie Mattel and Daniel Howell each hosting their Pride party from their respective YouTube channels. The entertainers will each host an hourlong segment of YouTube Pride 2021, creating a seamless, back-to-back celebration for viewers looking to join Pride Month festivities from home. Special guest Tyler Oakley will also join the list of previously announced talent including Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Peppermint and Denali Foxx, who will join the hosts throughout the live-streamed event.

The 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards

CBS, 8pm Live

The best in daytime television — including game shows, lifestyle series, talk shows, courtroom shows, morning shows, soap operas and children’s programs — from 2020 is honored at the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on CBS.

U.S. Olympic Trials: Women’s Gymnastics

NBC, 8pm Live

NBC Sports’ coverage of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics begins with Day 1 of the women’s competition, featuring notable names like Simone Biles, Sam Mikulak, Jade Carey and Suni Lee.

Starring Jane Russell

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

It may be a few days past what would have been beloved actress Jane Russell’s 100th birthday (the late star was born Ernestine Jane Geraldine Russell on June 21, 1921), but it’s never too late to enjoy her work. You can do so this evening when Turner Classic Movies airs a triple feature of Jane Russell films. The evening appropriately begins with Russell’s first film appearance, as Rio McDonald in Howard Hughes’ 1943 Western The Outlaw. Russell immediately found breakthrough success as a famous Hollywood face and as a sex symbol/“pinup girl” with this first movie, thanks in no small part to the fact that Hughes went to great lengths to showcase the actress’ famously voluptuous figure. She did not make another film for a few years, but was able to reignite her popularity in 1948 with tonight’s next film — The Paleface, another Western, but one with a comedic bent led by Russell’s costar Bob Hope. Russell again went a few years before making another film, her fourth and tonight’s final feature — His Kind of Woman, a 1951 film noir in which she starred alongside Robert Mitchum and Vincent Price. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Great Performances: “Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2020”

PBS, 9pm

Enjoy the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra’s performance of selections by Strauss, Wagner, Offenbach, Puccini and more from the Schönbrunn Palace Gardens under the baton of conductor Valery Gergiev, and featuring Metropolitan Opera tenor Jonas Kaufmann.

Dynasty: “Your Sick and Self-Serving Vendetta”

The CW, 9pm

As Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) continues to work on expanding Fallon Unlimited, she crosses paths with an old college friend who is more than what he seems. Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) throws himself into his work to occupy his time. Culhane (Robert Christopher Riley) and Jeff (Sam Adegoke) support each other until they realize they both want the same thing. Dominique (Michael Michele) and Blake (Grant Show) secretly scheme together.

The Choe Show

FX, 10pm

New Series!

Renowned artist David Choe hosts this innovative interview show in which Choe paints a portrait — literally and figuratively — of his guests. FX airs all five episodes of the series tonight.

Saturday, June 26

Hitchcock Binge-Watch Weekend

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

All day today and tomorrow (and into the early morning of Monday, June 28) on Turner Classic Movies, enjoy a nonstop binge of classic thrillers from Master of Suspense Alfred Hitchcock, with titles ranging from some of the early movies he made in England (including one of his silent films), to his Hollywood masterpieces and his final film. Today’s lineup (running into early tomorrow morning) features, in order: Sabotage (1936), The 39 Steps (1935), The Wrong Man (1956), Saboteur (1942), Torn Curtain (1966), North by Northwest (1959), Vertigo (1958), The Birds (1963), Rear Window (1954), Shadow of a Doubt (1943), Strangers on a Train (1951) and Family Plot (1976, Hitch’s last movie). — Jeff Pfeiffer

NASCAR Cup Series: Pocono 325

NBCSN, 3pm Live

The NASCAR Cup Series is in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, for two races this weekend beginning with Saturday’s 325-mile race on Pocono Raceway’s 2.5-mile “Tricky Triangle.” The second race is Sunday on NBCSN.

Major League Baseball

FOX & FS1, beginning at 4pm Live

Saturday MLB action on FOX Sports starts with the Kansas City Royals at the Texas Rangers on FS1. Then in FOX’s primetime regional broadcast window, viewers will see either the Chicago Cubs at the Los Angeles Dodgers or the New York Yankees at the Boston Red Sox.

U.S. Olympic Trials: Men’s Gymnastics

NBC, 4pm Live

NBC Sports’ coverage of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics begins with Day 2 of the men’s competition.

Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty: “Winter of Discontent”

BBC America, 8pm

All three families of the dynasty are suffering a hard winter. Swift’s life is threatened once again, only this time the enemy is within. Flint is forced to take risks to feed her family, and Daisy takes on the Zulus to win the Ubuntu gang a prized corner of the manor.

Doomsday Mom

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

This is based on the true story of Lori Vallow (Lauren Lee Smith), who gained national attention when her children, J.J. and Tylee, were reported missing from their Idaho home in the fall of 2019. As investigators learned of Lori and her husband Chad Daybell’s (Marc Blucas) involvement in a doomsday-prepper group, a trail of mystery was revealed, spanning five states and numerous questionable deaths. The film also stars Linda Purl and Patrick Duffy.

Sand Dollar Cove

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

Real estate development project manager Elli (Aly Michalka) is sent by her company to the quaint, seaside Connecticut town of Sand Dollar Cove to acquire the beachfront property they’ve chosen as the site of their new resort. Brody (Chad Michael Murray), the charming local who holds the deed, wants to make sure the town’s beloved pier — where many memories have been made over the years — remains intact. Elli and Brody spend time together while she tries to figure out a way to make the deal work, and the undeniable connection between them grows. Based on the book by Nancy Naigle.

U.S. Olympic Trials: Track & Field

NBC, 9pm Live

NBC Sports’ coverage of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for track & field events continues tonight with the finals of the women’s javelin throw, men’s 400-meter hurdles, women’s 10,000-meter race, women’s 200-meter race, men’s 110-meter hurdles, women’s pole vault and women’s long jump.