Dwyane Wade Hosts the High-Stakes, High-Pressure Game Show ‘The Cube’

“I’m not here to make friends,” declares the cold, robotic voice of the Cube. “To defeat me, you need nerves of steel.” And maybe a little assist from former NBA star Dwyane Wade.

Wade is the host, executive producer and occasional participant in The Cube, a game show format imported from the U.K. making its stateside debut on TBS. Teams of two face challenges of nerve and skill inside a box of glass, steel and dazzling lights (the aforementioned Cube) with the ultimate goal of winning a $250,000 jackpot.

Each team gets nine attempts at completing seven games with incrementally increasing prize value. If the contestants get stuck at some point, they can call D-Wade off the bench and into the Cube for a “One Shot” try at winning that particular game.

“As a former athlete, I enjoy competition and I appreciate the skill set needed to compete in high-tension and fast-paced environments,” Wade says. “As executive producer and host, I’m looking forward to teaming up with contestants to embark on a quest that is both physical and mental, as well as adding my own flavor to the show that will make this a fun family viewing event.”

The Cube airs on TBS Thursdays at 9pm ET/PT beginning June 10.

