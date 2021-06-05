Saturday, June 5: Flower’s Descendants Live on in ‘Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty’

© 2021 BBCA & Oxford Scientific Films Ltd. Credit: Elliot Jones/BBCA

Saturday, June 5

Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty

BBC America, 8pm

New Series!

This new installment of the Emmy-nominated, cult favorite 2005-08 natural history series Meerkat Manor continues the compelling saga of the heartstring-tugging, dramatic tale of survival revolving around three families of meerkats who are descendants of legendary meerkat matriarch Flower. Neighbors and rivals who share a bloodline are forced to compete for food and resources in an environment that is undergoing a great deal of change: the Kalahari Desert in South Africa. Actor Bill Nighy, narrator of the original series’ British broadcasts, returns as narrator, his first time narrating U.S. broadcasts in the Meerkat franchise.

Pushing the Line

discovery+

New Series!

What is it like to walk on a line, hundreds of feet above the ground, on a one-inch rope that’s thinner than your belt? And why would anyone ever do it? Highlining is the coolest sport that you’ve never heard of — until now. This series follows some of the top highliners and the up-and-comers of the sport, who live together and push each other to take on the craziest places to set lines and break records.

Web of Darkness

discovery+

New Series!

Deep beneath the outer layers of the internet is a web of darkness inhabited by the unexplained and the unnerving. Inspired by true events and the internet’s scariest stories, this spine-chilling anthology series brings these terrifying tales to life. Each episode features five stranger-than-fiction accounts of monsters, aliens and encounters from beyond. Among the stories featured in the series premiere episode: A dishonest antiques dealer makes a grave mistake when she summons a vengeful spirit; an aspiring actress gets a ghostly warning while housesitting for a famous producer; and a grad student is caught in a sinister web spun by her friendly landlords. Two other new episodes are also available today.

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats

Netflix

Documentary filmmakers capture the daily lives, routines and adventures of a group of Dutch cats — from the cute to the curious.

Police Squad!

Decades, 12pm

Before the Naked Gun movies, hilariously serious detective Frank Drebin (Leslie Nielsen) made his name in this 1982 series that was canceled so quickly (only six episodes!), it’s criminal.

Horse Racing: 153rd Belmont Stakes

NBC, 5pm

Another messy Triple Crown season ends with the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

Major League Baseball

FOX, beginning at 7pm Live

Viewers will see the Los Angeles Dodgers at the Atlanta Braves, the Boston Red Sox at the New York Yankees or the Chicago Cubs at the San Francisco Giants for FOX’s Saturday MLB primetime regional game.

Vikings: The Saga of the Vikings

History, 7pm

This hourlong special airs ahead of the return of the acclaimed historical drama Vikings. The second half of the series’ sixth and final season makes its linear History premiere with two new episodes immediately following this special.

Vacation House Rules

HGTV, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Contractor and real estate expert Scott McGillivray proves that homeowners don’t need a million bucks to own the vacation home of their dreams. Relying on his years of smart real estate and renovation experience, Scott will teach families how to take their vacation property and unlock its full rental potential.

Vikings: “King of Kings”/“All Change”

History, 8pm

New Episodes!

The second half of this acclaimed historical drama’s sixth and final season begins its linear cable debut with two hourlong episodes tonight. First, in “King of Kings,” in Iceland, Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) learns the truth about Kjetill (Adam Copeland), and has a difficult decision to make. Back in Norway, the battle against the Rus has had grave consequences. But reinforcements have arrived, and Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig) has an idea that may save the day. Then, in “All Change,” the mood shifts when the Rus army returns to Kiev and Oleg (Danila Kozlovskiy) isolates Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen). But Dir (Lenn Kudrjawizki) confirms that he’s mustering a force to overthrow Oleg, and Ivar is part of the plan. Meanwhile, Ubbe and a group of settlers depart Iceland in search of the Golden Land.

Cary Grant Double Feature

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Beloved British actor Archibald Leach (better known, of course, as Cary Grant) is the subject of a double feature on Turner Classic Movies tonight, and to the network’s credit, they’ve chosen some less obvious but still highly enjoyable titles headlined by the suave and handsome performer, who gives engagingly comedic performances. First up is Monkey Business (1952), a screwball comedy directed by Howard Hawks and featuring Grant as Dr. Barnaby Fulton, an absent-minded research chemist who finds his personal and professional lives turned upside down when one of the chimpanzees in his lab inadvertently creates an elixir that acts as a fountain of youth. Ginger Rogers and Marilyn Monroe also star. Hawks also directed the second comedy on tonight’s bill, 1949’s I Was a Male War Bride. Here, Grant portrays French Capt. Henri Rochard, who marries American Lt. Catherine Gates (Ann Sheridan) in post-war Germany and then seeks to accompany her back to the States under the terms of the War Brides Act. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Gone Mom

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

This Lifetime original was inspired by a true story and shares the story of Jennifer Dulos (Annabeth Gish), who believed she had found her Prince Charming in Fotis Dulos (Warren Christie). The couple married in 2004 and had five children together, but their happily-ever-after disintegrated. The couple were engaged in a contentious custody dispute when Jennifer disappeared. While the police turned the spotlight on Fotis, Fotis claimed Jennifer staged her own disappearance similar to the Ben Affleck thriller Gone Girl.

You Had Me at Aloha

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

When the host of a popular travel show resigns, the network enlists Paige (Pascale Hutton) to step in for the next season set in Hawaii. Unbeknownst to her, they have also hired Ben (Kavan Smith), who likes to push everything to the extreme. As these two new cohosts clash over their opposing ideas for production, they grapple with the fact that not only do they need each other to further their careers, but they also balance each other on and off the screen.

Unfiltered With Dan Bongino

FOX News Channel, 10pm

New Series!

FOX News contributor and former U.S. Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino joins FNC’s weekend primetime lineup as the host of this new series. Bongino will tackle the week’s most pressing headlines, drawing on his experiences as a former law enforcement official to discuss Americans’ top priorities: liberty, security and their families. Viewers can expect Bongino’s passionate and powerful voice on topics from policing to censorship. Each week he will feature stories and interviews that highlight community heroes like veterans and police officers on the front lines keeping America safe.

Sunday, June 6

Killing Eve

BBC America, 6am

To kick off Pride Month: a marathon of this darkly comic thriller’s third season, in which the simmering sexual attraction between former agent Eve (Sandra Oh) and assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) reaches a boil.

DC Super Hero Girls

Cartoon Network, 8am

Season Premiere!

The animated series that follows the adventures of teenage versions of comic book favorites Wonder Woman, Batgirl, Bumblebee, Supergirl, Green Lantern and Zatanna returns for Season 2.

Gregory Porter Live at Nice Jazz Festival

TV One, 5:30pm

Acclaimed jazz vocalist, songwriter and Grammy Award winner Gregory Porter performs live at the Nice Jazz Festival in 2012. One of the most successful jazz artists of his day, Porter’s velvety baritone voice is effortlessly displayed in a medley of ballads including “Be Good,” “Water” and “On My Way to Harlem.”

Black Star Live at Vienne Jazz Festival

TV One, 7pm

Legendary hip-hop duo Black Star, featuring Mos Def (Yasiin Bey) and Talib Kweli, reunite on center stage of the Vienne Jazz Festival in 2018 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their first album.

Sunday Night in America With Trey Gowdy

FOX News Channel, 7pm

New Series!

This series offers insightful analysis and a new outlook on the latest issues facing the country. Capitalizing on his experiences as a former prosecutor and Chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, former South Carolina Congressman Trey Gowdy uses his signature mixture of wisdom, humor and historical references to break down the latest legal and political news from across the nation. Sunday Night in America will offer seasoned perspective while providing viewers with the tools and information to draw their own conclusions. The program will also feature timely, solution-oriented interviews with decision makers and Washington insiders, as well as original stories of triumph and success highlighting why Americans should be optimistic about the future.

Bless the Harts: “Tiny Pies”

FOX, 7:30pm

Jenny, Betty and Violet (voices of Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph and Jillian Bell) get caught in a lie trying to impress their new neighbors in the new episode “Tiny Pies.”

Biography: Bret “Hitman” Hart

A&E, 8pm

This film tells the story of Bret Hart, one of the greatest technical athletes in WWE history, who earned the nicknames “The Hitman” and “The Excellence of Execution.” Throughout his storied career, the five-time WWE titleholder famously defeated “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, Ric Flair and Yokozuna, and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006 and 2019.

Celebrity Family Feud

ABC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Hosted by the highly popular stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy winner Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud has celebrities along with their immediate family members or extended TV families going head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.

43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors

CBS, 8pm

Debbie Allen, Joan Baez, Garth Brooks, Midori and Dick Van Dyke are recognized for their artistic achievements at the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony in Washington, D.C.

Soccer Mom Madam

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Country music singer, actress and Dancing With the Stars alum Jana Kramer takes on the role of Anna, a mother who after a bitter breakup struggles to support her young children on her own. Anna initially goes to work for her cousin at a massage parlor known for “happy endings,” and then branches out on her own, establishing a high-end New York escort service that matches beautiful young women with the wealthiest and most powerful men in the city. She operates undetected for years, making millions while keeping the secret of her success hidden. But when the FBI starts to poke around, her double life leads to devastating consequences.

The Kings

Showtime, 8pm

New Series!

This four-part series chronicles the success of boxing’s “Four Kings” of the 1980s: Roberto Durán, Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Thomas “The Hitman” Hearns and Sugar Ray Leonard.

Paul Newman Double Feature

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Last night was a Cary Grant double feature, and tonight Turner Classic Movies is giving you another double-shot of films starring an iconically handsome and talented Hollywood star — Paul Newman. The blue-eyed legend can be seen giving some of his best dramatic work in the films, starting with The Long, Hot Summer (1958). Based on various short works by William Faulkner, this drama is as steamy as its title implies, and stars Newman as ambitious drifter Ben Quick, whose arrival in a small Mississippi town creates conflicts within a local family. The film also stars Joanne Woodward (shortly after filming, Newman divorced his first wife, Jackie Witte, and married Woodward), Orson Welles, Lee Remick and Angela Lansbury. Newman and Woodward also costar in tonight’s second feature, Paris Blues (1961). Shot on location in the City of Light, the film features Newman and Sidney Poitier as expatriate jazz musicians who romance two vacationing American tourists (portrayed by Woodward and Diahann Carroll). Befitting its jazzy backdrop, notable musicians Louis Armstrong and Aaron Bridgers also appear in and perform in the film. Duke Ellington’s musical score received an Oscar nomination. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Alicia Keys: Live in L.A.

TV One, 8pm

Electrifying singer Alicia Keys, who has sold 50 million albums and scooped up 15 Grammy Awards with her blend of soul, gospel, R&B and hip-hop, takes to the stage at Los Angeles’ Ace Hotel Theatre for an unforgettable evening of music and storytelling.

The Chase

ABC, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The race to “The Chase” is back as the heart-racing quiz show where three competitors must face off and pit their wits against the Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius determined to stop them from winning cash prizes, returns to ABC. Each hourlong episode is a fast-paced battle of brainpower, where contestants are challenged to think faster than they ever thought possible to answer up to 166 questions across all topics. Sara Haines hosts.

The Story of Late Night: “Reinventing Late Night”

CNN, 9pm

Season Finale!

Jimmy Fallon takes over for Jay Leno; Stephen Colbert inherits David Letterman’s desk; Trevor Noah becomes a surprise pick for Jon Stewart’s replacement; and new hosts James Corden, Seth Meyers, Amber Ruffin, Desus & Mero and Samantha Bee join the late-night TV ranks. It’s a late-night free-for-all as this diverse generation of hosts reimagine political comedy for the Trump era, only to confront the format’s greatest challenge yet: COVID-19.

War of the Worlds

EPIX, 9pm

Season Premiere!

This modern-day retelling of H.G. Wells’ classic novel, set in France and the U.K., returns for Season 2, with Gabriel Byrne and Daisy Edgar-Jones again leading the ensemble cast. In the first season, an alien attack all but wiped out mankind, with just a handful of humans fighting to survive. And no one felt more rocked by the invasion than Emily (Edgar-Jones), who discovered she may have her own strange personal connection to the aliens. Season 2 sees the characters left reeling by the possibility that the invaders could be human, and a tense fight to take back the planet awaits them.

The Great Food Truck Race

Food Network, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Seven winning alumni teams from The Great Food Truck Race are back for an action-packed culinary journey to decide once and for all which truck is the ultimate champion. Hosted by Tyler Florence and shot on location in the food mecca of San Francisco and the Bay Area, the series shows that each team must prove their cooking chops, marketing savvy and selling skills to stay in the game.

Very Scary People: “The Firestarter”

HLN, 9pm

Season Finale!

A string of horrifying fires plagues California in the ’80s and ’90s, one of them fatally trapping four people inside. Years of meticulous investigation lead law enforcement to uncover a wave of terrifying fires set by a man some call the most prolific arsonist of the 20th century, who turns out to be none other than renowned fire investigator Capt. John Orr. In a game of cat and mouse, colleagues discover dark secrets behind the man who thrived on the chaos of igniting the fires he was supposed to be fighting.

Searching for Secrets

Smithsonian Channel, 9pm

New Series!

Follow historians and local guides as they investigate the unknown histories of the greatest cities in the world and reveal their most fascinating and strangest secrets. In the series premiere, “New York,” find out why you can’t go up Lady Liberty’s torch, what’s behind the famous 21 Club’s secret door and how the city’s top tourist attraction put cowboys out of work.

Little Birds

Starz, 9pm

New Miniseries!

Based on Anaïs Nin’s erotic short stories, this six-part series follows New York heiress Lucy Savage (Juno Temple), who is fresh off the trans-Atlantic steamer and ready for love and marriage in exotic climes. Also stars Hugh Skinner and Yumna Marwan.

To Tell the Truth

ABC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Hosted by black-ish star Anthony Anderson, To Tell the Truth is the funny reimagination of the beloved game show that features prominent pop-culture icons as well as unique commentary and banter from Anderson’s mother, Mama Doris.

Domina

EPIX, 10pm

New Series!

This epic, sweeping eight-part drama takes place during one of the most provocative periods in Roman history. Filmed in Rome, the series follows the extraordinary rise of Emperor Augustus Caesar’s third wife, Livia Drusilla (Kasia Smutniak), and brings to life the exploits, affairs and battles for political clout that surrounded this power couple who sat at the heart of the Roman Empire.

Monday, June 7

TCM Birthday Tribute: Dean Martin

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Dino Paul Crocetti — better known as beloved singer, actor and all-around entertainer Dean Martin — would have turned 104 today (he passed away in 1995 at age 78). To celebrate the occasion of the birth of the “King of Cool,” Turner Classic Movies is airing a nice mix of memorable Martin movies this morning and afternoon. The day begins bright and early with The Silencers (1966), the first of four spy spoof films in which Martin famously portrayed secret agent Matt Helm. Stella Stevens costars. Next, Martin’s singing talent is on display along with his acting as he and Judy Holliday star in Vincente Minnelli’s Oscar-nominated 1960 romantic comedy/musical Bells Are Ringing, based on the 1956 Broadway hit. After that, in the 1963 Western comedy 4 for Texas, Martin and fellow Rat Packer Frank Sinatra play Old West rivals who must join forces to stop a band of outlaws led by Charles Bronson as well as a corrupt banker (Victor Buono). Martin and Sinatra — as well as other Rat Pack members Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford and Joey Bishop — are back together in the next movie, the iconic 1960 heist film Ocean’s 11. The sparkling cast also includes Angie Dickinson, Cesar Romero, Henry Silva and many more. You can enjoy more of Martin and Sinatra’s chemistry in the day’s next film, which was the pair’s first movie together — the Oscar-nominated 1958 drama Some Came Running, costarring Best Actress Oscar nominee Shirley MacLaine. The birthday celebration concludes with Howard Hawks’ classic 1959 Western Rio Bravo, headlined by Martin and John Wayne, and costarring Dickinson, Ricky Nelson, Walter Brennan and Ward Bond. — Jeff Pfeiffer

The Bachelorette

ABC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Katie Thurston, who appeared on Matt James’ recent season of The Bachelor, steps into her own spotlight this time as 34 men compete for her affections and the chance for true love.

Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns: “Temping the Meat”

FOX, 8pm

In the milestone 300th episode of Hell’s Kitchen, “Temping the Meat,” both teams are put to the test as they prepare dinner for boxing legend Mike Tyson and NASCAR driver Kurt Busch.

American Ninja Warrior: “Qualifiers 2”

NBC, 8pm

The Qualifiers continue at the Tacoma Dome with a new generation of ninjas taking on the course. For the first time, competitors as young as 15 compete, and they will face up to six challenging obstacles, including the Shrinking Steps, Weight for It, Split Decision, Tipping Point and V Formation, in addition to the iconic Warped Wall.

Inside Hampton Court Palace

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

New Series!

Spend a summer at King Henry VIII’s beloved Hampton Court and discover the palace’s many secrets, past and present. See what it takes to keep the 1,300-room, 750-acre palace preserved and running in the modern day.

HouseBroken: “Who Did This?”

FOX, 9pm

Honey (voice of Lisa Kudrow) causes a disaster when she refuses to go outside after the groomer gives her a humiliating new haircut in the new episode “Who Did This?”

Cartel Crew

VH1, 9pm

Season Premiere!

After a year-and-a-half hiatus, the docuseries returns for Season 3. This season continues to take a deep look into the lives of the descendants of the cartel while also tackling important issues such as social justice, mental health, gun reform and mending broken family relationships. As the cast members work hard to (legitimately) grow their careers and businesses, they continue to find themselves at a crossroads.

Duncanville: “Sibling Revelry”

FOX, 9:30pm

In order to get them to stop fighting with each other, Duncan and Kimberly (voices of Amy Poehler and Riki Lindhome) are sent away to therapy camp in the new episode “Sibling Revelry.”

The Good Doctor

ABC, 10pm

Season Finale!

The last episode of Season 4 airs tonight, but fans, don’t fret — the drama has already been renewed for Season 5. In “Vamos,” Dr. Shaun Murphy must perform a risky surgery on a patient without electricity when the power suddenly goes out at the hospital in Guatemala. Additionally, Dr. Lim and Dr. Mateo Rendón Osma’s relationship deepens as they overcome difficulties during their surgery.

American Greed: “Inside El Chapo’s Empire”

CNBC, 10pm

New Episodes!

Everyone knows “El Chapo” — aka Joaquín Guzmán Loera, billionaire drug lord and for years the world’s most wanted man. But few are familiar with the betrayal that helped land him in American custody. Meet the Flores twins, Chicago-born drug dealers who earned the trust of the boss of the Sinaloa cartel — then helped the Feds put him away for life. Today, the twins are in hiding, but for the first time on television their wives sit down to share what life was like at the heights of the drug trade.

People Magazine Investigates: “Bible Belt Massacre”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

Season Finale!

Two days before the new millennium, the Freeman family trailer in rural Oklahoma is burned to the ground. The couple’s remains are found with bullets to the head, but their teenage daughter and her friend are missing. What happened to Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman?

Small Fortune: “Grandma Knows Best”

NBC, 10pm

Three generations of women — grandmother (Sylvia), mother (Jennifer) and daughter (Alyssa) — are playing to fund a big family reunion for Grandma Sylvia, who lives in Tennessee and hasn’t been able to see her family together in years. See this feisty grandma call it like it is in her attempt to break the bank and steal the prize.

Infamy: When Fame Turns Deadly

VH1, 10pm

New Series!

Singer-songwriter Monica hosts this series that explores celebrity cases where notoriety and fame turn fatal. Cases featured over the eight-episode first season include the murder of NBA player Lorenzen Wright and the investigation of his shocking death; hip-hop artist on the rise Young Greatness, who was gunned down under mysterious circumstances in his hometown of New Orleans; a runway model found dead at the bottom of a swimming pool; and a popular Chicago radio personality targeted by someone nobody could expect.

Tuesday, June 8

The Amusement Park

Shudder

Exclusive Film Premiere!

This is the legendary “lost” film from famed horror director George A. Romero that was recently discovered and restored 46 years after it was completed. It is an allegory that follows an elderly man who finds himself disoriented and increasingly isolated as the pains, tragedies and humiliations of aging in America are manifested through roller coasters and chaotic crowds.

Major League Baseball: Washington at Tampa Bay

FS1, 7pm Live

Trea Turner and the Washington Nationals start a two-game set against Austin Meadows and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

LEGO Masters: “Hero Shot!”

FOX, 8pm

Teams must think carefully and strategically to craft an immersive build filled with slime, water, glitter and colored dust to create an explosive action-movie scene in the new episode “Hero Shot!”

America’s Got Talent: “Auditions 2”

NBC, 8pm

The auditions continue with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges’ table along with Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofía Vergara and host Terry Crews. A variety of acts and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is back, allowing select lucky acts the chance to go directly to the live shows to compete for America’s vote.

Star of the Month: Cyd Charisse

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies continues its Tuesday night salute to legendary screen actress and dancer Cyd Charisse (born Tula Ellice Finklea) with another lineup of her memorable films. Tonight’s lineup begins with Two Weeks in Another Town (1962), Vincente Minnelli’s drama about the escapades of decadent Hollywood stars during the filming of a romantic costume drama in Rome. Charisse costars with Kirk Douglas and Edward G. Robinson. Next, Charisse has a chance to display both her acting talent and dancing prowess as a chorus girl in the film noir Party Girl (1958). Charisse’s last film for MGM while under contract with the studio, it was directed by Nicholas Ray and costars Robert Taylor and Lee J. Cobb. After that, Charisse costars in another crime film, 1949’s East Side, West Side, with Barbara Stanwyck, James Mason, Van Heflin and Ava Gardner. Charisse stars alongside Margaret O’Brien in the next film, The Unfinished Dance (1947), one of her earliest major roles. The lineup then concludes early the next morning with Sombrero (1953), a drama about three couples in budding romances who get caught in the middle of a feud between two Mexican villages. Ricardo Montalbán and Yvonne De Carlo also star. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Mental Samurai

FOX, 9pm

Host Rob Lowe welcomes an Army veteran, a medical lab scientist and an animal activist for their chances to defeat the Circle of Samurai in tonight’s new episode.

Unsellable Houses: “Nineties to Now”

HGTV, 9pm

Now that their kids have grown up and left home, a couple wants to downsize but have had no luck selling their dated ’90s tract home. Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb step in to transform the property into a luxurious cabin with a brand-new feel, bringing in offers way over asking price.

The Legacy of Black Wall Street — Part 2

OWN, 9pm

This is the second installment of a two-part documentary special looking back at the rise of Black Wall Street in Oklahoma’s Greenwood District up until the tragic 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre that destroyed the 36-block booming business epicenter. This entry examines how, after the massacre, Tulsa’s Greenwood District rose again, despite obstacles from integration, urban renewal and gentrification. Today, a new generation of entrepreneurs and leaders follow the path of their ancestors and are determined to ensure that Black Wall Street lives forever.

New Amsterdam: “Death Begins in Radiology”

NBC, 10pm

Season Finale!

Reynolds (Jocko Sims) receives a dramatic offer; Max (Ryan Eggold) scours the hospital after he misplaces his wedding ring; Iggy (Tyler Labine) contemplates a serious life change; and Bloom (Janet Montgomery) learns some potentially life-changing news about Leyla (Shiva Kalaiselvan). The hit medical drama will return; it has been renewed through the 2022-23 season.

Wednesday, June 9

Loki

Disney+

New Series!

The latest live-action series from Marvel Studios finds Tom Hiddleston reprising his feature-film role as the titular God of Mischief, with Loki stepping out of his brother Thor’s shadow in his own adventure that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. In that movie, Loki was last seen absconding with the infamous Tesseract, and he now finds himself a fish out of water after this theft lands him in a world of trouble with the bureaucratic Time Variance Authority. They force Loki to repair several timelines he broke and assist in stopping a greater threat — or face deletion. Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant also star.

Awake

Netflix

Original Film!

After a sudden global event wipes out all electronics and takes away humanity’s ability to sleep, chaos quickly begins to consume the world. Only Jill (Gina Rodriguez), an ex-soldier with a troubled past, may hold the key to a cure in the form of her own daughter. The question is — can Jill safely deliver her daughter and save the world before she herself loses her mind? Jennifer Jason Leigh, Finn Jones and Barry Pepper also star.

Vanderpump Dogs

Peacock

New Series!

This docuseries brings fans and pet lovers deeper into Lisa Vanderpump’s (Vanderpump Rules) luxurious life by chronicling the stories and adoptions that occur at her beloved namesake foundation — Vanderpump Dogs, West Hollywood. The rescue center was founded in 2016 with the goal of reinventing the image of a dog shelter from a pound to a palace, doing everything the Vanderpump way: They rescue, rehabilitate, primp and pamper dogs in need of a loving forever home.

TCM Morning & Afternoon Movies: Andy Hardy

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

This morning and afternoon on Turner Classic Movies, enjoy the first nine films in the famous 16-film “Andy Hardy” franchise of generally comedic movies that depicted the life of the all-American Hardy family, eventually turning their primary focus to son Andy, thanks to that character’s popularity due to the endearingly winning portrayal by Mickey Rooney. Rooney appeared as Andy in all 16 films, and you’ll see him in his trademark role in all of today’s titles, which run in order starting with the first film in the franchise: A Family Affair (1937), You’re Only Young Once (1937), Judge Hardy’s Children (1938), Love Finds Andy Hardy (1938), Out West With the Hardys (1938), The Hardys Ride High (1939), Andy Hardy Gets Spring Fever (1939), Judge Hardy and Son (1939) and Andy Hardy Meets Debutante (1940). TCM will air the remaining seven Andy Hardy films in a morning/afternoon marathon on Tuesday, June 29. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Press Your Luck: “Four in a Row”

ABC, 8pm

Host Elizabeth Banks is back to help contestants try to win those big bucks. The stakes have never been higher as contestants try to avoid the iconic and devilish whammy for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes. Banks is joined by contestants Sarah Schultz (hometown: Valley Village, California), Alfred Aguilar (hometown: Los Angeles) and Sandra McDaniel-Webb (hometown: Oakland, California)

2021 CMT Music Awards

CMT, 8pm Live

This year’s awards show will air from Nashville, offering country music fans two and a half hours of performances and unique collaborations — and, of course, entirely fan-voted awards celebrating the top music videos of the year.

MasterChef: Legends: “Curtis Stone — Auditions Round 2”

FOX, 8pm

With only nine aprons remaining in the audition round, the competing home cooks have just 45 minutes to impress the judges, one of whom is guest chef Curtis Stone.

Property Brothers: Forever Home: “Go With the Flow”

HGTV, 8pm

A couple has loved living in their L.A. bungalow for over 20 years, but the tired home needs a facelift to work with their evolving needs. Drew and Jonathan Scott transform the traffic flow of the main floor to give the home a much-needed feng shui refresh.

Malawi Wildlife Rescue: “Big Buck Chase”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

A poacher’s snare, pesky flies, and a group of hedgehogs and bulbul birds preparing for freedom keep our animal rescue team busy. Follow Dr. Salb as she chases down a buck in need and the rescue center team as they treat a fly-bitten hyena.

A Million Little Things

ABC, 9pm

Season Finale!

In “Justice: Part 1 & 2,” Sophie seeks justice for her trauma, and Maggie forces Gary to take a hard look at himself and his relationships. Meanwhile, Eddie goes to extreme measures to fight for his family, and Rome and Regina make big changes for their future.

Sistas

BET, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The No. 1 scripted series on cable for African Americans ages 18-49 returns for Season 3. The hourlong drama follows a group of single Black women as they navigate their love lives, careers and friendship through the ups and downs of the modern world. The ensemble cast includes KJ Smith, Ebony Obsidian, Mignon Von and Novi Brown.

Crime Scene Kitchen: “Just Desserts”

FOX, 9pm

The bakers head back into the kitchen to take on a new challenge in this culinary guessing game. Cheryl Hines is a guest judge in the new episode “Just Desserts.”

BET Presents The Encore

BET, 10pm

New Series!

Nine of the most memorable solo artists and girl groups from the 1990s and 2000s come together to form the ultimate R&B supergroup in this series. Shamari DeVoe, Irish Grinstead, LeMisha Grinstead, Nivea Nash, Felisha King, Fallon King, Pamela Long, Aubrey O’Day and Kiely Williams have signed on to the one-of-a-kind music experiment to become the next big musical sensation. With nothing to lose and everything to gain, these talented singers turned wives, moms and entrepreneurs will move in together, write new music, learn choreography, record an album and put on a live performance. The catch? The songstresses must achieve this in only 30 days, with none of them knowing who their bandmates will be ahead of time.

Queen of the South

USA Network, 10pm

Series Finale!

The fifth and final season of this crime drama based on the hit telenovela La Reina del Sur ends tonight. The series tells the powerful story of Teresa Mendoza (Alice Braga), a woman who is forced to run from the Mexican cartel and seek refuge in America, and her eventual rise to power over her own drug-trafficking empire. Can Teresa complete her transformation into the cunning woman in white in order to maintain her place at the top?

Thursday, June 10

A Closer Look: “Marsha Ambrosius”

ALLBLK

New Episode!

ALLBLK celebrates Black Music Month with a new episode of A Closer Look, a docuseries airing semiregularly that profiles R&B, soul and hip-hop artists whose songs continue to top the charts and reshape the music industry. This fourth installment looks at multi-Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Marsha Ambrosius.

Stuck With You

ALLBLK

Season Finale!

The drama about a celebrity couple whose marriage is coming apart concludes Season 2.

Fear the Walking Dead: “The Beginning”

AMC+

Season Finale!

Three days before it premieres on the linear AMC channel, watch the Season 6 finale to this hit drama. In the episode, everyone desperately scrambles to live out the coming destruction on their own terms. Fear the Walking Dead has been renewed for a seventh season.

Weekend Getaway With Michelle Buteau

discovery+

New Series!

In this unscripted series executive produced by Queen Latifah, comedian, actor, author and loving wife and mother of twin toddlers Michelle Buteau finally takes a break from home life and hits the road for a few weekends of much-deserved fun, food and wild times with her comedian pals. In each episode, Michelle and a friend take a no-judgment, potentially debaucherous journey to locales across the country, from the Gulf Coast of Mississippi with Tig Notaro to New Orleans with Sasheer Zamata to Malibu with Chelsea Peretti.

In the Heights

HBO Max

Feature Film Exclusive!

Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera and Jimmy Smits lead this musical drama written and produced by Quiara Alegría Hudes, and based on the stage musical by Hudes and Lin-Manuel Miranda (who costars in a small role and also produces). The story follows a New York City bodega owner who saves his money in hopes of a better life. The film is rated PG-13 and will be available on HBO Max for 31 days following its theatrical release, which is also today.

Hacks

HBO Max

Season Finale!

The final two episodes of this dark baby boomer/Gen Z buddy comedy’s first season drop today. The series stars Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder.

Legendary

HBO Max

Season Finale!

Season 2 of this voguing reality competition series exploring the world of ball culture concludes as the latest winner is determined.

Trolls: Trollstopia

Hulu & Peacock

Season Premiere!

The animated comedy based on the Trolls feature films begins Season 3.

Younger

Paramount+ & Hulu

Series Finale!

Sutton Foster’s acclaimed comedy/drama comes to an end after seven seasons. The series also stars Hilary Duff, Nico Tortorella and Debi Mazar. The series’ final season will be available on the linear TV Land channel later this year.

Moloch

Sundance Now

New Series!

This French mystery series is set in an industrial, labyrinthine seaside town, where strangers are suddenly bursting into flames for no reason. Suicides? Murders? Supernatural phenomena? To find out, Louise (Marine Vacth), an ambitious and unstable young journalist, and Gabriel (Olivier Gourmet), a brilliant psychiatrist mourning his son, will lead the investigation. Soon, six fiery letters, “MOLOCH,” are scrawled across the city walls like a signature. As society seems to be on fire, Louise and Gabriel will have to take a terrifying journey to the heart of their personal hell to glimpse the truth — at the risk of burning themselves, too.

TCM Birthday Tribute: Judy Garland

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Frances Ethel Gumm — better known as legendary singer and actress Judy Garland — would have turned 99 today (she passed away at the untimely young age of 47 in 1969). To commemorate the anniversary of Garland’s birth, Turner Classic Movies presents a morning and afternoon of some of her notable movie performances, with the lineup refreshingly featuring some deep cuts from Garland’s filmography. First up is Presenting Lily Mars (1943), Norman Taurog’s musical comedy featuring Garland as the title character in one of her first adult type roles in a movie. Next is another musical comedy, Listen, Darling (1938), costarring Freddie Bartholomew and Mary Astor. Another early adult type of role came for Garland in the next film, For Me and My Gal (1942), a Busby Berkeley musical also starring Gene Kelly in his film debut. Following that, in the musical Till the Clouds Roll By (1946), Garland portrays 1920s-’30s Broadway star Marilyn Miller as she leads a cast stacked with musical stars in a fictionalized biopic of famed composer Jerome Kern (portrayed by Robert Walker). Garland and Kelly are back together in the next two films: the 1948 musical The Pirate, featuring songs by Cole Porter; and Summer Stock (1950), Garland’s final onscreen pairing with Kelly and her last film for MGM. The day concludes with one of Garland’s most famous performances, her Best Actress Oscar-nominated turn in the 1954 musical drama A Star Is Born. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

E!, 8pm

Series Finale!

TV’s most famous reality family is finally calling it quits after 20 seasons. The Kardashian-Jenner clan has shared just about everything with their TV fans, from infidelities to births to heartbreaking divorces. “It’s been a really excruciating decision to make,” matriarch Kris Jenner said to their crew about ending the show. “This journey’s been the most incredible thing that we’ve ever done, and we can’t even express the appreciation that we had for you along the way.”

Beat Shazam: “Beat Shazam Celebrity Challenge!”

FOX, 8pm

Teaming up to play for charity in tonight’s new episode are rapper Ludacris and actor Larenz Tate, Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski and supermodel Camille Kostek, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Dorit Kemsley and Garcelle Beauvais.

Lethal Love Letter

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Workaholic Amelia is focused on running her small business despite harassing comments from an anonymous follower on her blog. As Amelia struggles to work through her professional problems, she receives a letter from the dying wife of her former boyfriend, Mark. In the letter, Mark’s wife asks Amelia to reconnect with him upon her passing. Intrigued, Amelia meets with Mark and old flames reignite. As Amelia dives back into her intense relationship with Mark and leaves her eager assistant, Becca, to her own devices at work, suspicious activities and online threats make Amelia question whether the people closest to her have her best interests at heart. Stars Clare Grant, Rick Malambri, Krystal Ellsworth and Michael Steger.

Manifest: “Mayday: Part 1”/“Mayday: Part 2”

NBC, 8pm

Season Finale!

The hit supernatural drama concludes its third season with a double-episode, two-hour finale tonight. In Part 1, the Stones are reunited with Olive (Luna Blaise), yet their happiness is quickly interrupted when they discover Cal (Jack Messina) has run away. As Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) struggles to help the passengers avoid a deadly threat, her relationship with Jared (J.R. Ramirez) sours over mistrust. In the second part, Ben (Josh Dallas) and Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) undertake a treacherous mission to save someone they love, defying Eureka and the forces of nature. Driven by her most ominous calling to date, Michaela, along with Zeke (Matt Long), races to stop a passenger before his actions turn deadly. Jared and Vance (Daryl Edwards) team up to save a loved one, but the partnership soon reveals secrets that could upend both men’s lives.

United States of Al: “Blackout/Parchawi”

CBS, 8:30pm

Al (Adhir Kalyan) fears the worst when he doesn’t hear from his family in Afghanistan for a few days in the new episode “Blackout/Parchawi.”

Rebel

ABC, 9pm

Series Finale!

ABC opted not to renew Rebel for a second season, so it will end with a two-episode series finale tonight. In “Trial Day,” Rebel’s personal life becomes headline news and she begrudgingly distances herself from the Stonemore Medical trial. In “36 Hours,” Rebel, Cruz, Lana and Ziggy round up an army of support to bring the case to a close.

Reunion Road Trip: “With All of My Children”

E!, 9pm

New Series!

This four-part special event series catches up with beloved cast members as they reconnect with old friends and share surprising behind-the-scenes scoop. In the premiere episode, All My Children fan favorites Rebecca Budig, Eva LaRue, Cameron Mathison and Jacob Young come together at an exclusive Hollywood mansion to celebrate the show’s 50th anniversary with surprise visits from former cast members Susan Lucci, Alicia Minshew, Debbi Morgan, Kelly Ripa and Darnell Williams. As part of one of the most unforgettable soap operas of all time, the group dishes on the show’s origins, off-camera romances and series cliffhangers that always left fans wanting more.

The Cube

TBS, 9pm

New Series!

This high-octane series spotlights contestant pairs who must demonstrate skill, nerve and determination as they endure seemingly simple physical and mental tasks, all while confined in the Cube — an intimidating glass box with its own mind and attitude. Teams have nine lives to win at seven games and score a $250,000 jackpot. Former NBA star Dwyane Wade hosts.

Clarice: “Achilles Heel”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “Achilles Heel,” the impending sale of Alastor Pharmaceuticals sends the ViCAP team racing into action to prevent the purging of incriminating evidence.

Friday, June 11

Flack

Amazon Prime Video

Season Premiere!

This mix of drama and comedy that is set in a world of high-stakes public relations and shows the dark underbelly of cleaning up clients’ messes returns for a six-episode second season, all of which is available today. Anna Paquin plays Robyn — a flack who’s a sharp and witty publicist and an expert at her craft, but is completely self-sabotaging when it comes to her personal life. Sophie Okonedo, Rebecca Benson and Lydia Wilson also star. Daniel Dae Kim, Sam Neill and Martha Plimpton are among the guest stars in Season 2, and Paquin’s husband, Stephen Moyer, directs Episodes 5 and 6.

Home Before Dark

Apple TV+

Season Premiere!

In the 10-episode second season of this dramatic mystery series, which stars Brooklynn Prince and Jim Sturgess and is inspired by real-life young investigative journalist Hilde Lysiak, when a mysterious explosion hits a local farm, reporter Hilde Lisko (Prince) begins an investigation that will lead her to fight a powerful and influential corporation — with the health of her family and Erie Harbor in the balance. The first two episodes are available today.

Shock Docs: The Devil Made Me Do It

discovery+

Charged with a brutal murder, a Connecticut man claims his innocence, insisting “the devil made me do it.” For the first time in U.S. history, the existence of demonic forces is used as a defense at trial. This documentary examines the harrowing events leading up to the murder and the astonishing court case that followed. Getting to the very heart of evil and to where the actual terror lies, the family — aided by renowned demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren — must do battle with overpowering demons. Based on the real-life inspiration for the current horror film The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, this special dives into the true story, with never-before-seen interviews with the family, the Warrens, the defendant’s lawyer and local police.

Zenimation

Disney+

Season Premiere!

This series that creates a mindfulness soundscape experience with scenes from the timeless films of Walt Disney Animation Studios returns for a second season with all-new episodes. Season 2 features moments from over eight decades of acclaimed films — including scenes from Disney’s first animated feature film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, all the way through to the studio’s latest animated feature, Raya and the Last Dragon. Relax and refresh your senses with an aural experience as Zenimation pays tribute to both the visual and sound artists who have created Disney Animation’s legacy of films.

Love, Victor

Hulu

Season Premiere!

This popular teen drama returns with 10 new episodes this month. Season 2 picks up with a newly out-of-the-closet Victor (Michael Cimino) entering his junior year at Creekwood High. However, being out brings new challenges as Victor faces a family struggling with his revelation, a heartbroken ex-girlfriend in Mia (Rachel Naomi Hilson) and the difficulties of being an openly gay star athlete — all while navigating the excitement of his new relationship with Benji (George Sear).

Timewasters

IMDb TV

New Series!

IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service, debuts Seasons 1 and 2 of this half-hour British comedy about a struggling four-piece South London jazz band who time-travel via a urine-soaked elevator in a dilapidated block of flats. In the first season, the band travels to 1920s high-society London — encountering pop-culture luminaries, historical figures and everyday citizens — while in the second season, the time-traveling quartet is transported to London in the 1950s.

Skater Girl

Netflix

Original Film!

A teen in rural India must fight against all odds to follow her dreams of becoming a skateboarder and competing in the national championship.

Wish Dragon

Netflix

Original Film!

In this computer-animated fantasy comedy, Din (voice of Jimmy Wong), a working-class college student with big dreams but small means, and Long (John Cho), a cynical but all-powerful dragon capable of granting wishes, set off on a hilarious adventure through modern-day Shanghai in pursuit of Din’s long-lost childhood friend, Lina (Natasha Liu Bordizzo). Their journey forces them to answer some of life’s biggest. Constance Wu and Will Yun Lee are also part of the voice cast.

Lupin: Part 2

Netflix

Season Premiere!

As the French mystery thriller returns for Season 2, Assane (Omar Sy) is pursued by Hubert (Hervé Pierre) and his henchmen, scrambles to find Raoul (Etan Simon), and wins an unlikely new ally while he draws up a grand plan to reveal Hubert’s crimes.

Soccer: UEFA Euro 2020: Group Stage

ESPN, beginning at 2:30pm Live

Postponed from last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this tournament features 24 of Europe’s best national soccer teams competing in 11 different cities throughout the continent. Group Stage action begins today with Turkey vs. Italy in Rome. ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC televise the tournament through July 11.

Queen Elizabeth II 95th Birthday

BBC America, beginning at 3pm

BBC America celebrates Queen Elizabeth II’s 95th birthday with two documentary presentations: The Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II (2012) and Our Queen (2013).

Camille

TCM, 4pm

Catch a Classic!

Best Actress Oscar nominee Greta Garbo leads the cast of this 1936 romantic drama, the most well-known and acclaimed of the several adaptations of Alexandre Dumas’ tear-jerkingly tragic tale. In mid-19th-century Paris, vivacious courtesan Marguerite Gautier (Garbo) is looking for a provider with whom to settle down. She winds up losing her heart to attentive young attorney Armand Duval (Robert Taylor), but their cultural divide and her fragile health may compromise any chance they have for happiness. Lionel Barrymore also stars in the film, which was directed by George Cukor.

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition

Nat Geo Wild, 7pm

New Series!

The popular, long-running series America’s Funniest Home Videos has often featured humorous video submissions starring pets and other animals, mixed in among clips of toddlers saying outrageous things or dads taking footballs to the groin. But in Nat Geo Wild’s new spinoff, America’s Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition, hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, animal lovers won’t have to sit through boring human videos to get to the stuff they really want — this series, befitting its home channel, is all about hilarious and cute critter content.

Emergency: “Plains, Trains and Auto Defrost”

ABC, 8pm

Relive intense 911 calls detailing a private plane crash in Wasilla, Alaska; a car stuck on the train tracks in Ogden, Utah; a child who is choking on a key in Waukesha, Wisconsin; and a group of girls who barricade themselves inside the bathroom while burglars ransack their New Orleans rental home.

My Lottery Dream Home: “Border Town Bonanza”

HGTV, 8pm

David Bromstad has never been on a home search this far north in Upstate New York. He’s meeting his newest winners Kyron and Brianna in Massena, right on the U.S./Canadian border. It’s beautiful, semi-rural countryside, perfect to raise a young family. Even though it’s winter, Kyron and Brianna would love a pool in their dream home to entertain their kids, extended family and friends during the long summers. David finds some incredible houses to tempt them, all with a country charm of their own, and with extremely good value for the money.

NBC Movie of the Week: “Minions”

NBC, 8pm

This animated 2015 prequel to the Despicable Me franchise follows the title characters — protective leader Kevin, teenage rebel Stuart and lovable little Bob (all voiced by Pierre Coffin) — as they go on a road trip where they’ll earn a shot to work for a new boss, the world’s first female supervillain, and try to save all of Minionkind from annihilation.

Mama June: From Not to Hot

WE tv, 9pm

Season Finale!

After navigating some tough losses and big obstacles, will Mama June Shannon make it through to the other side?

Saturday, June 12

Tennis: French Open: Women’s Singles Final

NBC, 9am Live

NBC presents live coverage of the 2021 French Open women’s singles final match at Roland Garros in Paris.

145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Preliminary Activities

FS2, 1pm Live

Prior to this evening’s start of the famed annual Westminster dog show, enjoy live coverage of pre-event activities this afternoon as FS2 offers select live coverage of Breed Judging and Junior Showmanship Preliminaries.

NTT IndyCar Series: Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix: Race 1

NBC, 2pm Live

IndyCar stars take on the 2.35-mile, 13-turn temporary street circuit on Detroit’s Belle Isle for two races this weekend. Race 2 is Sunday on NBC.

Westminster Masters Agility Championship Finals

FOX, 5pm Live

One of the highlights of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show weekend is this event that features agility dogs that have achieved higher titles competing on a Masters-level course. Enjoy the best of this year’s agility entrants as FOX airs the finals of the latest competition.

Ship of Fools

TCM, 5:15pm

Catch a Classic!

Vivien Leigh’s final film role was in the lead of this 1965 Best Picture Oscar-nominated drama from director Stanley Kramer. Set aboard an ocean liner bound for Germany from Mexico in the 1930s, the story follows various passengers as they struggle with their tangled relations and the rise of Nazism. The stellar cast also includes Best Actor Oscar nominee Oskar Werner, Best Actress Oscar nominee Simone Signoret, Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee Michael Dunn, José Ferrer and Lee Marvin. Screenwriter Abby Mann received an Oscar nomination for adapting Katherine Anne Porter’s 1962 novel, and the film won Oscars for its black-and-white cinematography and art direction.

Major League Baseball

FOX, beginning at 7pm Live

Three options are on the table for FOX’s Saturday regional game: the San Francisco Giants at the Washington Nationals, the Houston Astros at the Minnesota Twins or the St. Louis Cardinals at the Chicago Cubs.

145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Group Judging, Night 1

FS1, 7:30pm Live (pre-show at 7pm)

This year, due to the pandemic, the famous Westminster dog show — traditionally held in February inside Madison Square Garden — moves to a new month and to a new, outdoor location: Lyndhurst, a property of the National Trust for Historic Preservation in Tarrytown, New York. But it still features plenty of cute doggos vying for Best in Show, including first-time entrants from four breeds recently recognized by the American Kennel Club: the barbet (Sporting group), Belgian Laekenois (Herding), Biewer terrier (Toy) and dogo Argentino (Working). Tonight’s first evening of breed judging features the Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting and Herding groups. The remaining breeds, and Best in Show, will be judged tomorrow night on FOX.

Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty: “Location, Location, Location”

BBC America, 8pm

There are unexpected outcomes for both families when an infestation at the nursery burrow forces the Whiskers to make a risky move with their youngest pups. Meanwhile, heavily pregnant Flint Lockwood leads Hakuna Matata in search of a new home in which to raise her imminent new litter.

Vikings: “The Signal”/“Lost Souls”

History, 8pm

Two new installments of the historical drama’s final batch of episodes air tonight. First, in “The Signal,” it’s Election Day in Kattegat, and all eyes are on the voting. But strangers arriving at the harbor may force an unexpected outcome. Meanwhile, Ivar receives the signal from Prince Dir that his forces are ready to challenge Oleg. Then, in “Lost Souls,” Prince Igor receives a hero’s welcome in Novgorod but back in Kiev the mood is darker; Prince Oleg will not be giving up the fight. Meanwhile, Ubbe’s settlers are overjoyed to find land, but it’s not the Golden Land they expected.

Left for Dead: The Ashley Reeves Story

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Inspired by a true story, this film follows Ashley Reeves (Anwen O’Driscoll), who has no memory of how she was left for dead in the woods. She begins a long and painful recovery while searching her shattered memory to unlock the mystery of who did this to her. With the help of her mother (Jennie Garth), Ashley had to fight for her life three times — first in the woods, then in the hospital and finally in court.

Young Dylan

Nickelodeon, 8:30pm

Season Premiere!

In the Season 2 premiere episode “Food for the Soul,” Dylan (Dylan Gilmer) gets ready to return to Chicago with his mother when a change in the plan causes him to question their relationship and prompts the Wilson family to help him through this latest crisis.

The Baker’s Son

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

Matt’s (Brant Daugherty) passion transforms his bread from bland to brilliant. But when his bread loses its magic, the island locals panic and turn to Annie (Eloise Mumford) — Matt’s childhood friend and true love — for help.