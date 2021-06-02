Wednesday, June 2: ‘Hunting Atlantis’ and the World’s Greatest Archaeological Mystery

Discovery

Wednesday, June 2

Hunting Atlantis

Discovery Channel, 9pm

New Series!

The lost city of Atlantis has fascinated philosophers and historians for nearly 2,400 years. Now, with a new trail of evidence, expert Stel Pavlou and volcanologist Jess Phoenix set out on a quest to solve the greatest archaeological mystery of all time — the rediscovery of Atlantis. Pavlou is the author of the groundbreaking new theory on the date for Atlantis’ destruction near the beginning of the fifth millennium BCE. Phoenix’s expertise is in volcanic hazards. In this series, they travel around the world exploring ancient sites and uncovering clues in search of the legendary lost city.

Too Large

discovery+

New Series!

This series introduces viewers to cases of dire obesity with oversized personalities to match. Seven desperate hopefuls, each weighing between 400 and 800 pounds, seek the help of renowned bariatric surgeon Dr. Charles Procter as they attempt to lose weight and change their lives forever. New episodes are available Wednesdays. The special two-hour series premiere introduces best friends Meghan and Vanessa. Despite their fun-loving energy and wit, both women are plagued by health problems. Weighing in at 496 pounds, Meghan is tired of living her life connected to an oxygen tank and wants to inspire Vanessa to join her in having bariatric surgery. However, at 440 pounds, Vanessa is not convinced by looking at the intense diet and exercise changes they need to make in order to meet Dr. Procter’s weight loss requirements prior to the surgery.

Kim’s Convenience

Netflix

Season Premiere/Series Finale!

The fifth and final season of this Canadian sitcom drops on Netflix for U.S. viewers today. The series follows members of a Korean Canadian family who deal with customers, each other and the evolving world around them while running a convenience store in Toronto. The cast includes Simu Liu, who stars in the title role of Marvel’s upcoming film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

TCM Morning & Afternoon Movies: Let’s Go to the Beach

TCM, beginning at 6:45am

Catch a Classic!

As summer begins, many people’s thoughts might be turning toward the beach. If you can’t get there in person, Turner Classic Movies will bring the beach to you through a lineup of various film titles. But be warned: The beaches in these movies aren’t the idyllic paradises you might be dreaming of, but often feature beach-related horror, monsters or melancholy, and no lifeguard on duty to help you. The lineup begins with Ebirah, Horror of the Deep, a 1966 production from Japan’s Toho Studios that pits Godzilla against the titular threat, which is basically a giant shrimp/lobster sort of thing. Next is another monster movie, Creature From the Haunted Sea (1961), a Creature From the Black Lagoon knockoff directed by Roger Corman. The rest of the day at the beach includes The Sea Bat (1930); Doctor X (1932); Tormented (1960); The Pack (1977); Summer of ’42 (1971); Death Curse of Tartu (1966); and Bloodlust (1961). — Jeff Pfeiffer

Press Your Luck: “We Got Robots”

ABC, 8pm

Host Elizabeth Banks is back to help contestants try to win those big bucks. The stakes have never been higher as contestants try to avoid the iconic and devilish whammy for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes. Banks is joined by contestants Josh Coleman (hometown: Bakersfield, California), Lacie Armstrong (hometown: Glendale, California) and Cassandra Willis (hometown: Riverside, California).

MasterChef: Legends

FOX, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Season 11 of MasterChef promises to be the most intense in the series’ history. Chef Gordon Ramsay, chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich have invited culinary legends Emeril Lagasse, Paula Deen, Roy Choi, Nancy Silverton and Morimoto to raise the “steaks” of the competition. Only 15 home cooks will have the chance to impress the legends with all-new challenges, including a head-to-head battle with Ramsay.

Property Brothers: Forever Home: “Heart of the Family”

HGTV, 8pm

Family means everything to professional musician Josefina, and her Los Angeles home is where they all come together. However, the cramped flow and uneven floors make it tough for her sister, who uses a wheelchair, to move around, so Drew and Jonathan Scott open things up to create the perfect layout.

Life at the Waterhole: “Episode 3”

PBS, 8pm

Series Finale!

Learn how rain transforms the area into a lush grazing pasture, creating an abundance of food. Moderate weather makes it harder for predators, as prey can migrate further. With plenty of food available, mating and birthing seasons have arrived.

The $100,000 Pyramid

ABC, 9pm

This week, Saturday Night Live stars Rachel Dratch and Chris Redd compete for the winner’s circle, and Dr. Mehmet Oz squares off against his daughter Daphne Oz.

Family Karma

Bravo, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Bravo’s critically acclaimed series returns to explore the personal journeys of nine young Indian American friends trying to navigate life, friendship, careers and family. Their traditional parents and grandparents offer no shortage of unsolicited advice wrapped in love.

Nancy Drew: “The Echo of Lost Tears”

The CW, 9pm

Season Finale!

Carson (Scott Wolf), Ryan (Riley Smith) and the Drew Crew work together to help Nancy (Kennedy McMann).

Crime Scene Kitchen

FOX, 9pm

Another mouthwatering dessert has disappeared in tonight’s new episode, and it’s up to the contestants to use the crumbs, flour trails and a few elusive clues to decode what was made. Teams must then re-create the recipe for celebrity judges, chef Curtis Stone and cake artist Yolanda Gampp, who will determine how closely their sweet treat matches the missing dessert — and how good it tastes! Joel McHale hosts.

Bargain Block: “Pride and Weird”

HGTV, 9pm

Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas take some major risks with their next houses, but Keith isn’t one for conformity and isn’t going to temper his passion. He goes all out for a house dedicated to the best of Detroit, and a colorful abstract imaginative home.

The Titans That Built America: “United They Stand”

History, 9pm

Miniseries Finale!

The same businesses whose quest for power and profit led the country into a depression must now use their industrial might to build America’s war machine. To confront a global threat, the Titans must choose patriotism over profit and hand their factories over to the government.

NOVA: “Ship That Changed the World”

PBS, 9pm

Five centuries ago, the Age of Exploration and Europe’s imperial colonization of far-off lands was launched by a revolution in ship design that made long-distance ocean voyages practical. But exactly how this momentous innovation happened eludes historians. Now, the excavation of a rare intact wreck discovered off the coast of Sweden offers vital new clues to a maritime mystery.

VICE VERSA: The Neglected Pandemic, 40 Years of HIV & AIDS

Vice, 9pm

Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye) narrates this two-hour documentary that takes a comprehensive look at what it is to be HIV-positive in America in 2021. Through personal accounts and insights from different communities, organizations, races, genders and sexual orientations, the program showcases the front lines of scientific advancements in the field and the reality of the experience. Exploring the truth behind the statistics, viewers will be taken across the United States to meet those living with HIV/AIDS, such as Hamilton star and activist Javier Muñoz, and the advocates fighting for better civil rights for the affected communities.

Court Cam Presents Under Oath

A&E, 10pm

New Series!

It is incredibly rare for a defendant to take the stand during a trial in their own defense, and in this new series, viewers are given an unprecedented look at defendants fighting for their freedom with their words. Hosted by Dan Abrams, each episode will cover everything from firsthand defendant testimony, juxtaposed with contentious cross-examination, to the final verdict.

A Million Little Things: “No One Is to Blame”

ABC, 10pm

When Gary once again acts as the glue that keeps this friend group together, he discovers that it is taking a toll on his relationship with Darcy. Meanwhile, Sophie leans on Rome to process her dad’s struggles and choices and how they might influence her own life.

Married at First Sight: Unmatchables

Lifetime, 10pm

Season Finale!

Momma’s boy Frank is an over-thinking perfectionist who’s not confident with himself or the men he dates; Sam is an eccentric wildflower who is all over the place. Dr. Viviana and Pastor Cal have to rein Sam in, while pushing Frank to let loose.

Human: The World Within: “React”

PBS, 10pm

Series Finale!

Discover how the technology of the brain and nervous system shapes our experience of the world. Through the stories of a boxer, a first responder, a cell tower climber and a man with a bionic limb, this episode goes deep into the universe of the most powerful machine on earth: the human brain and the vast nervous system it controls.

Thursday, June 3

Yellowstone: Super Volcanoes

discovery+

Yellowstone, one of America’s most famous national parks, has long been a source of wonder and mystery. Epic both in scale and natural wonder, the park is perhaps best known for its hyperactive geological makeup. Hidden deep beneath the park is an unseen terror — a fiery time bomb slowly building up to its next eruption with the potential to become a modern Pompeii and the biggest natural disaster to ever hit the modern world. This super volcano is a mysterious danger that has left experts and scientists on edge … and it’s not the only one of its kind. With access to world experts, this documentary explores the global phenomenon of super volcanoes and the threats they pose to the rest of the world.

Dancing Queens

Netflix

Original Film!

This Swedish comedy centers around Dylan Pettersson (Molly Nutley), a 23-year-old woman from a small island in the Bohuslän archipelago with big dancing aspirations. When she is talked into cleaning at the struggling drag club Queens, the clubʼs star dancer and choreographer (Fredrik Quiñones) accidentally discovers Dylan’s talent. She desperately wants to be a part of the show, but she’s a woman — and it’s a drag show. However, where there’s a will, thereʼs a way.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie

Netflix

Original Film!

This film featuring the latest adventures of the popular anime characters is set as Tokyo celebrates the largest total solar eclipse of the century. As the new moon obscures the sun and gradually dims its light, a mysterious troupe called the Dead Moon Circus appears with a plan to scatter the nightmare incarnations known as Lemures, seize the Legendary Silver Crystal, rule over the moon and the Earth, and eventually dominate the entire universe. To battle this dark power, the scattered Sailor Guardians must reunite to bring light back into the world.

Why Women Kill

Paramount+

Season Premiere!

Creator Marc Cherry’s (Desperate Housewives, Devious Maids) anthology series returns for Season 2. The dark comedy’s 10-episode arc features a new ensemble cast and storylines set in 1949 that will explore what it means to be beautiful, the hidden truth behind the facades people present to the world, the effects of being ignored and overlooked by society, and, finally, the lengths one woman will go in order to finally belong. Season 2 stars Allison Tolman, Lana Parrilla, B.K. Cannon, Jordane Christie, Matthew Daddario, Veronica Falcón and Nick Frost. New episodes are available Thursdays.

Woman in Motion: Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek and the Remaking of NASA

Paramount+

This feature-length documentary details the remarkable and inspiring true story of how renowned Star Trek actress Nichelle Nichols pioneered the NASA recruiting program to hire people of color and the first female astronauts for the space agency in the late 1970s and 1980s. The film chronicles how Nichols transformed her sci-fi television stardom into a real-life science career when, in 1977, she embarked on a campaign to bring diversity to NASA. Nichols formed the company Women in Motion, Inc., and recruited more than 8,000 African American, Asian and Latino women and men for the agency.

We Are Lady Parts

Peacock

New Series!

This six-episode series (all episodes are available today) is an anarchic, joyful and irreverent music comedy following a Muslim female punk band called Lady Parts who are on a mission to find a lead guitarist and maybe, just maybe, get a proper gig. The series is written, created and directed by Nida Manzoor, who has drawn on her own experiences and taken inspiration from the rich and diverse cultural collectives and artists in London. The series is packed with original punk songs and surprising cover tracks, written and adapted by Nida and her siblings Shez Manzoor, who also scored the show, Sanya Manzoor and Benni Fregin.

Caveat

Shudder

Original Film!

Throughout June, July and August, Shudder — the streaming service for all things horror, thriller and supernatural — will debut 12 original and exclusive films in a programming event it is calling Summer of Chills. The Summer of Chills begins with the original title Caveat. In the film, lone drifter Isaac accepts a job to look after his landlord’s niece, Olga, for a few days in an isolated house on a remote island. It seems like easy money, but there’s a catch: He must wear a leather harness and chain that restricts his movements to certain rooms. Soon, a game of cat and mouse ensues between the trapped Isaac and the increasingly erratic Olga.

Promiseland

Crackle

New Series!

Promiseland takes a fresh, visceral approach to exploring the intimate journey and personal evolution of Ja Morant, a remarkable athlete who comes of age during his rookie season in the NBA. The story unfolds in real time, shining a spotlight on the evolution of an extraordinary young man working hard to achieve his dreams of basketball superstardom. A small-town kid is thrust into a brave new world, made up of big business, power players, a small-market NBA franchise and a ravenous public spotlight, all while the radically unprecedented twists and turns of the 2019-20 season come into focus.

Station 19

ABC, 8pm

Season Finale!

In “Forever and Ever, Amen,” Maya addresses some unresolved family issues, and the crew takes matters into their own hands when faced with a life-or-death moment. Meanwhile, Andy and Sullivan’s marriage is put to the test.

Mountain Men

History, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Season 10 of the reality series digs deeper into the unique abilities it takes to create and sustain a livelihood in some of the most remote — and dangerous — corners of the United States. In the season premiere episode, “Hunt to Survive,” Tom and Nancy face the challenges of isolation at the onset of winter; Jake hunts pronghorn antelope and faces down a deadly rattlesnake; Eustace has new neighbors and begins teaching them his mountain man ways; Mike takes a perilous sea journey in search of better hunting grounds; and Martha puts her off-road capability to the test while traversing Alaska’s toughest terrain.

The Perfect Wedding

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Lindsay is about to marry the man of her dreams … until the bachelorette party, where everything spirals out of control. Now the wedding is off! Little does Lindsay know that her “friend” Catherine is responsible for the debacle and will stop at nothing to marry Brandon. Now Lindsay must fight against all odds to clear her name and thwart Catherine’s plan. Stars Tenika Davis, Lydia Zadel, Eric Hicks and Julia Borsellino.

Manifest: “Duty Free”

NBC, 8pm

The consequences of Ben’s (Josh Dallas) actions test his marriage and send Grace (Athena Karkanis) reeling; Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) makes a difficult decision regarding Saanvi’s (Parveen Kaur) secret; Cal (Jack Messina), following his intuition, provides secret refuge to an outcast.

TCM Spotlight: Juvenile Delinquents: “School’s a Drag”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

School may be out for the summer in many cases, but three months of idle time can lead to trouble for some kids, including the ones seen in the movies featured each Thursday night this month on Turner Classic Movies. The June spotlight is on cinematic juvenile delinquents, with lineups featuring titles that fall into various themes. The initial theme for tonight’s programming block is “School’s a Drag,” with a number of films featuring youngsters who don’t care too much for the classroom or teachers’ authority. The evening begins with the cult classic High School Confidential! (1958), with Russ Tamblyn as a young police officer who goes undercover as a high school student to infiltrate a drug ring. Mamie Van Doren also stars in the film, which features a cameo by rocker Jerry Lee Lewis, who performs the hit title song. Another classic tune of the early rock ’n’ roll era can be heard in tonight’s next film, the Oscar-nominated Blackboard Jungle (1955), whose soundtrack gave Bill Haley and His Comets’ “Rock Around the Clock” more exposure and turned it into a hit. The film also featured a breakout performance by Sidney Poitier as a rebellious but musically talented student. Poitier also stars in tonight’s next feature, To Sir, With Love (1967), this time playing a teacher who tries to win over a classroom of rowdy students at a school in London’s tough East End. The rest of tonight’s (and into early tomorrow morning) curriculum includes: High School Hellcats (1958); Diary of a High School Bride (1959, network premiere); The Careless Years (1957); and Street of Sinners (1957). — Jeff Pfeiffer

Station 19

ABC, 8pm

Season Finale!

The fourth season of this series following the firefighters of Seattle ends tonight.

Beat Shazam

FOX, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Jamie Foxx returns as host for Season 4 of the musical quiz show in which teams race against each other and the clock to identify the biggest hit songs of all time.

United States of Al: “Matchmaker/Roybar”

CBS, 8:30pm

Al (Adhir Kalyan) and Riley (Parker Young) help Art (Dean Norris) get back into the dating scene in the new episode “Matchmaker/Roybar.”

Grey’s Anatomy

ABC, 9pm

Season Finale!

In “Someone Saved My Life Tonight,” it’s wedding day for Maggie and Winston. Meanwhile, Meredith takes on a new role at the hospital, and Jo makes a life-changing decision.

Christina on the Coast

HGTV, 9pm

Season Premiere!

In the season premiere, real estate expert/designer Christina Haack will meet a musician and his wife, who have a strong sentimental attachment to their Spanish-style home where she grew up. The property is in desperate need of a design face-lift, specifically the cramped kitchen. To maximize the space for this young family, Christina will extend the kitchen into an unused living area, adding tons of cabinets, a statement backsplash and reclaimed wood trim on the vent hood and large island that incorporate their desired modern hacienda vibe.

Alone

History, 9:30pm

Season Premiere!

The hit nonfiction survival series returns for Season 8. Ten contestants will fight to survive in the Canadian wilderness on the shores of Chilko Lake, British Columbia — a location with one of the densest grizzly bear populations on Earth. Survivalists are dropped off in undisclosed, remote locations and equipped with just 10 survival tools and enough camera gear to self-document their experiences. The survivalist who endures the longest — facing total isolation, punishing weather and deadly predators — will win the $500,000 grand prize.

Rebel: “It’s All About the Chemistry”

ABC, 10pm

While Rebel tries to convince a key witness to testify in their case against Stonemore Medical, Lana confronts Grady about someone from his past.

Clarice: “Motherless Child”

CBS, 10pm

When Catherine Martin (Marnee Carpenter) escapes to confront Lila Gumb (guest star Maria Ricossa), Clarice (Rebecca Breeds) volunteers to find Catherine before she becomes a monster herself in the new episode “Motherless Child.”

Friday, June 4

Dom

Amazon Prime Video

New Series!

This original crime drama from Brazil tells the story of Pedro (Gabriel Leone), a boy from Rio de Janeiro’s middle class who is introduced to cocaine in his teen years, putting him on the path to becoming the leader of a criminal gang that dominated Rio’s tabloids in the early 2000s: Pedro Dom. Shifting between action, adventure and drama, the series also follows Pedro’s father, Victor Dantas (Flávio Tolezani), who is part of the police intelligence service. Dom shows the journey of father and son living opposite lives, often mirroring and complementing each other, while both confront situations that blur the lines between right and wrong.

Lisey’s Story

Apple TV+

New Series!

This eight-episode limited series from executive producer J.J. Abrams is based on the bestselling novel by executive producer Stephen King, who — in a rare occurrence among the many TV adaptations of his work — personally adapted his novel and wrote each episode for what the author calls “a passion project.” The deeply personal, pensive thriller follows Lisey Landon (Julianne Moore) two years after the death of her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon (Clive Owen). A series of unsettling events causes Lisey to face memories of her marriage to Scott that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind. Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Dane DeHaan, Ron Cephas Jones and Sung Kang also star. The first two episodes are available today, with subsequent new episodes available Fridays.

The Mosquito Coast

Apple TV+

Season Finale!

The drama based on Paul Theroux’s acclaimed novel ends its first season. Justin Theroux (Paul’s nephew), Melissa George, Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman star.

Marvel Studios: Legends: “Loki”/“The Tesseract”

Disney+

New Episodes!

Ahead of next Wednesday’s premiere of Loki, Marvel’s latest live-action Disney+ series, these two episodes of Marvel Studios: Legends will give you a refresher on the backstories of, and where things left off with, Thor’s mischievous brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston reprises his film role in the series) and the mysterious Tesseract, which Loki was last seen absconding with in Avengers: Endgame.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

HBO Max

Feature Film Exclusive!

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are back as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren in this latest installment of the chilling Conjuring franchise. Like the other films, this one is inspired by actual events. Here, the Warrens risk their lives to prove the innocence of an accused man and the existence of evil forces in the first U.S. murder trial where demonic possession is being used as a legal defense. The film is rated R and will be available on HBO Max at no extra cost to subscribers for 31 days from its theatrical premiere, which is also June 4.

Sweet Tooth

Netflix

New Series!

Ten years ago, “The Great Crumble” wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids — babies born part human, part animal. Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery) befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what’s left of America in search of answers — about Gus’ origins, Jepperd’s past and the true meaning of home. Based on the DC comic book series.

Emergency Call: “Testing Trouble”

ABC, 8pm

New Episodes!

Witness the harrowing 911 calls from teenage girls in Austin, Texas, who narrowly escape a possible kidnapper; a mother and her children in Waukesha, Wisconsin, who get stuck on the roof while attempting to rescue their parrot; a woman in Wasilla, Alaska, who goes into anaphylactic shock after getting stung by a bee; and a group of deaf and hard-of-hearing hikers in Austin, Texas, who text the 911 call center to help their injured friend.

My Lottery Dream Home: “Million-Dollar Wonderland”

HGTV, 8pm

Rob and Katie have a million reasons to smile! After winning big on a scratch off, the couple are on the hunt for their dream home near Canton, Ohio. The only problem is how to decide where to live. Katie loves the city, while Rob’s a country boy. Braving the cold, David Bromstad helps them find the perfect place in a snow-covered winter wonderland real estate adventure. They might even find bigfoot!

Jane Austen Triple Feature

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

The classic works of 19th-century British author Jane Austen are such compelling and witty reads in their own rights, and effectively speak to various elements of the human condition, that it makes sense they have lent themselves to numerous film adaptations. Three of the most memorable movie versions of Austen novels are featured tonight on Turner Classic Movies, beginning with 1995’s popular and acclaimed Best Picture Oscar nominee Sense and Sensibility, a period drama directed by Ang Lee. Star Emma Thompson won an Oscar for her adaptation of Austen’s 1811 novel, and received a Best Actress Oscar nomination for her lead performance as Elinor Dashwood. The cast also includes Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee Kate Winslet in an early role, along with Alan Rickman, Hugh Grant and Harriet Walter. Up next is the network premiere of another Austen film made during the 1990s boom of adapting the author’s work, Persuasion (1995). This version of Austen’s 1817 novel stars Amanda Root in her feature film debut as lead character Anne Elliot, with Ciarán Hinds as her romantic interest, Capt. Frederick Wentworth. Tonight’s triple feature concludes with 1940’s Oscar-winning Pride and Prejudice, one of the most famous versions of one of Austen’s most famous novels, published in 1813. Greer Garson and Laurence Olivier lead the cast as Elizabeth Bennet and Fitzwilliam Darcy. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Happily Wherever: “Hot or Hotter”

HGTV, 8:30pm

Los Angeles-loving Vanessa and Terry want to get out of their pricey rental and start a family. But can their budget stretch to buy a home in the city and maintain their lifestyle, or can they embrace a new one in suburbia? The couple seeks an answer by exploring options in L.A., Palm Springs and Phoenix.

Dynasty: “New Hopes, New Beginnings”

The CW, 9pm

With her new position as self-appointed head of the family, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) finds that with power comes great responsibility. As Fallon works to repair her image, she leaves Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) and Adam (Sam Underwood) in her wake. Jeff (Sam Adegoke) and Dominique (Michael Michele) have a true heart-to-heart as Jeff delivers some unexpected news.

Law & Order: SVU

NBC, 9pm

Season Finale!

Could SVU finally have its first onscreen wedding for a series regular after 22 seasons? Sgt. Fin Tutuola (Ice-T) and his fiancée, Phoebe (Jennifer Esposito), are making plans!

American Masters: “Ballerina Boys”

PBS, 9pm

Discover Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo (The Trocks), an all-male company that for 45 years has offered audiences their passion for ballet classics mixed with exuberant comedy. With every step they poke fun at their strictly gendered art form.

Cellmate Secrets

Lifetime, 10pm

New Series!

Angie Harmon (Rizzoli & Isles) narrates this six-episode documentary series that revisits some of the most infamous and headline-grabbing true crime stories. The series provides new insights and information as former friends, guards, cellmates and lovers give firsthand accounts of their time with the famed felons and/or defendants. From Casey Anthony to Drew Peterson, this is an evening of secrets being spilled.

Law & Order: Organized Crime

NBC, 10pm

Season Finale!

Tonight, we learn if Det. Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) can bring down his nemesis, Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott). The suave CEO of a digital drug company is also the brutal boss of an underground cartel and the man who arranged the car bomb that killed Stabler’s wife, launching this latest L&O spinoff.

Saturday, June 5

Pushing the Line

discovery+

New Series!

What is it like to walk on a line, hundreds of feet above the ground, on a one-inch rope that’s thinner than your belt? And why would anyone ever do it? Highlining is the coolest sport that you’ve never heard of — until now. This series follows some of the top highliners and the up-and-comers of the sport, who live together and push each other to take on the craziest places to set lines and break records.

Web of Darkness

discovery+

New Series!

Deep beneath the outer layers of the internet is a web of darkness inhabited by the unexplained and the unnerving. Inspired by true events and the internet’s scariest stories, this spine-chilling anthology series brings these terrifying tales to life. Each episode features five stranger-than-fiction accounts of monsters, aliens and encounters from beyond. Among the stories featured in the series premiere episode: A dishonest antiques dealer makes a grave mistake when she summons a vengeful spirit; an aspiring actress gets a ghostly warning while housesitting for a famous producer; and a grad student is caught in a sinister web spun by her friendly landlords. Two other new episodes are also available today.

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats

Netflix

Documentary filmmakers capture the daily lives, routines and adventures of a group of Dutch cats — from the cute to the curious.

Police Squad!

Decades, 12pm

Before the Naked Gun movies, hilariously serious detective Frank Drebin (Leslie Nielsen) made his name in this 1982 series that was canceled so quickly (only six episodes!), it’s criminal.

Horse Racing: 153rd Belmont Stakes

NBC, 5pm

Another messy Triple Crown season ends with the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

Major League Baseball

FOX, beginning at 7pm Live

Viewers will see the Los Angeles Dodgers at the Atlanta Braves, the Boston Red Sox at the New York Yankees or the Chicago Cubs at the San Francisco Giants for FOX’s Saturday MLB primetime regional game.

Vikings: The Saga of the Vikings

History, 7pm

This hourlong special airs ahead of the return of the acclaimed historical drama Vikings. The second half of the series’ sixth and final season makes its linear History premiere with two new episodes immediately following this special.

Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty

BBC America, 8pm

New Series!

This new installment of the Emmy-nominated, cult favorite 2005-08 natural history series Meerkat Manor continues the compelling saga of the heartstring-tugging, dramatic tale of survival revolving around three families of meerkats who are descendants of legendary meerkat matriarch Flower. Neighbors and rivals who share a bloodline are forced to compete for food and resources in an environment that is undergoing a great deal of change: the Kalahari Desert in South Africa. Actor Bill Nighy, narrator of the original series’ British broadcasts, returns as narrator, his first time narrating U.S. broadcasts in the Meerkat franchise.

Vacation House Rules

HGTV, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Contractor and real estate expert Scott McGillivray proves that homeowners don’t need a million bucks to own the vacation home of their dreams. Relying on his years of smart real estate and renovation experience, Scott will teach families how to take their vacation property and unlock its full rental potential.

Vikings: “King of Kings”/“All Change”

History, 8pm

New Episodes!

The second half of this acclaimed historical drama’s sixth and final season begins its linear cable debut with two hourlong episodes tonight. First, in “King of Kings,” in Iceland, Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) learns the truth about Kjetill (Adam Copeland), and has a difficult decision to make. Back in Norway, the battle against the Rus has had grave consequences. But reinforcements have arrived, and Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig) has an idea that may save the day. Then, in “All Change,” the mood shifts when the Rus army returns to Kiev and Oleg (Danila Kozlovskiy) isolates Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen). But Dir (Lenn Kudrjawizki) confirms that he’s mustering a force to overthrow Oleg, and Ivar is part of the plan. Meanwhile, Ubbe and a group of settlers depart Iceland in search of the Golden Land.

Cary Grant Double Feature

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Beloved British actor Archibald Leach (better known, of course, as Cary Grant) is the subject of a double feature on Turner Classic Movies tonight, and to the network’s credit, they’ve chosen some less obvious but still highly enjoyable titles headlined by the suave and handsome performer, who gives engagingly comedic performances. First up is Monkey Business (1952), a screwball comedy directed by Howard Hawks and featuring Grant as Dr. Barnaby Fulton, an absent-minded research chemist who finds his personal and professional lives turned upside down when one of the chimpanzees in his lab inadvertently creates an elixir that acts as a fountain of youth. Ginger Rogers and Marilyn Monroe also star. Hawks also directed the second comedy on tonight’s bill, 1949’s I Was a Male War Bride. Here, Grant portrays French Capt. Henri Rochard, who marries American Lt. Catherine Gates (Ann Sheridan) in post-war Germany and then seeks to accompany her back to the States under the terms of the War Brides Act. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Gone Mom

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

This Lifetime original was inspired by a true story and shares the story of Jennifer Dulos (Annabeth Gish), who believed she had found her Prince Charming in Fotis Dulos (Warren Christie). The couple married in 2004 and had five children together, but their happily-ever-after disintegrated. The couple were engaged in a contentious custody dispute when Jennifer disappeared. While the police turned the spotlight on Fotis, Fotis claimed Jennifer staged her own disappearance similar to the Ben Affleck thriller Gone Girl.

You Had Me at Aloha

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

When the host of a popular travel show resigns, the network enlists Paige (Pascale Hutton) to step in for the next season set in Hawaii. Unbeknownst to her, they have also hired Ben (Kavan Smith), who likes to push everything to the extreme. As these two new cohosts clash over their opposing ideas for production, they grapple with the fact that not only do they need each other to further their careers, but they also balance each other on and off the screen.