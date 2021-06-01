Channel Guide Magazine

A New Batch of Builders Hit the Bricks for ‘LEGO Masters’ Season 2

June 1, 2021 Ryan Berenz Competition, Magazine Archive, Preview, Reality TV 0
©2021 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Tom Griscom/FOX

Get ready for more un-bricking-believable creations in Season 2 of FOX’s LEGO Masters competition series, as 12 teams of two talented builders vie for a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of LEGO Masters.

Season 1’s builds featured jaw-dropping movie scenes, fairy tale fantasy worlds, bridges that could support in upward of 1,000 pounds and structures that looked cool exploding on super-slow-motion video. This season, contestants will take on even more ambitious challenges, like an earthquake-resistant tower, a demolition derby and a LEGO fashion show.

It takes a lot of imagination and ingenuity to impress host Will Arnett and Brickmaster judges Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard. Contestants learned last season that being a LEGO Master requires more than just architectural know-how.

“We’re looking for dynamic teams of two — relatable, inspiring partners who also have incredible LEGO brick building skills,” says Allison Kaz, LEGO Masters head of casting and talent. “There’s a technical side to it, a creative side to it, and then there’s the personality aspect of it.”

It’s not how many bricks you have, but what you’re able to do with them, that counts. “The ingenuity and artistry that goes into these builds, even on a very small level, is incredible,” Kaz says. “Even for fans who maybe don’t follow LEGO or don’t build with bricks themselves, when you see these incredible designs that some of these contestants have done, it really does inspire you to take your creativity to the next level.”

LEGO Masters Season 2 premieres Tuesday, June 1, at 8pm ET/PT, on FOX.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


About Ryan Berenz 2086 Articles
Some things I like (in no particular order): Sports, Star Wars, LEGO, beer, 'The Simpsons' Seasons 1-13, my family and the few friends who are not embarrassed to be seen with me. Why yes, I am very interested in how much you like 'Alaskan Bush People.' #LynxForLife
Website Facebook Twitter Google+

Related Articles

No Picture
Animation

“Simpsons” desktop app available for April Fool’s Day

March 31, 2010 Jeff Pfeiffer Animation, Comedy, TV News & Program Updates Comments Off on “Simpsons” desktop app available for April Fool’s Day

From FOX: Just in time for April Fool’s Day, Simpsons fans have the chance to pull the ultimate Bart-worthy pranks on their friends through The Simpsons Unleashed! desktop application available for download at www.thesimpsons.com. This free desktop app allows The Simpsons to invade your computer screen with irreverent humor and high jinks, as well as the latest news and updates on all things Simpsons. Powered by Adobe® AIR®, The Simpsons Unleashed! gives fans the chance to engage with The Simpsons like never before while interacting with their Facebook friends. After downloading the app, fans can compete against each other to […]

No Picture
Sports

Updated: NFL playoffs TV schedule

January 4, 2011 Ryan Berenz Sports, TV News & Program Updates 1

By Ryan Berenz Click here for the 2013 NFL Playoffs TV Schedule The NFL playoffs kick off Saturday, Jan. 8, with four wild-card games during the weekend. Here are the NFL playoffs seedings and current schedule (check back for updates after each round): American Football Conference 1.  New England (14-2, AFC East champion) 2.  Pittsburgh (12-4, AFC North champion) 3.  Indianapolis (10-6, AFC South champion) 4.  Kansas City (10-6, AFC West champion) 5.  Baltimore (12-4) 6.  New York Jets (11-5) National Football Conference 1.  Atlanta (13-3, NFC South champion) 2.  Chicago (11-5, NFC North champion) 3.  Philadelphia (10-6, NFC East […]

No Picture
Music

Can “The Voice” pose a threat to the “American Idol” dynasty?

March 5, 2012 Tom Comi Music, Reality TV Comments Off on Can “The Voice” pose a threat to the “American Idol” dynasty?

This week will be very intriguing for music fans as American Idol and The Voice both get to the next stages of their respective competitions. And it will be interesting from a ratings standpoint to see if Idol will continue to be the standard bearer or if the up-and-coming Voice can present a challenge to the throne. There was a time when Idol was the only kid on the block, but shows like The Voice, X-Factor and even The Sing-Off are now giving music fans some options. That doesn’t mean Idol still isn’t a ratings juggernaut, because it’s still the […]

@ 2020 Channel Guide Magazine