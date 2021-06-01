A New Batch of Builders Hit the Bricks for ‘LEGO Masters’ Season 2

©2021 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Tom Griscom/FOX

Get ready for more un-bricking-believable creations in Season 2 of FOX’s LEGO Masters competition series, as 12 teams of two talented builders vie for a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of LEGO Masters.

Season 1’s builds featured jaw-dropping movie scenes, fairy tale fantasy worlds, bridges that could support in upward of 1,000 pounds and structures that looked cool exploding on super-slow-motion video. This season, contestants will take on even more ambitious challenges, like an earthquake-resistant tower, a demolition derby and a LEGO fashion show.

It takes a lot of imagination and ingenuity to impress host Will Arnett and Brickmaster judges Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard. Contestants learned last season that being a LEGO Master requires more than just architectural know-how.

“We’re looking for dynamic teams of two — relatable, inspiring partners who also have incredible LEGO brick building skills,” says Allison Kaz, LEGO Masters head of casting and talent. “There’s a technical side to it, a creative side to it, and then there’s the personality aspect of it.”

It’s not how many bricks you have, but what you’re able to do with them, that counts. “The ingenuity and artistry that goes into these builds, even on a very small level, is incredible,” Kaz says. “Even for fans who maybe don’t follow LEGO or don’t build with bricks themselves, when you see these incredible designs that some of these contestants have done, it really does inspire you to take your creativity to the next level.”

LEGO Masters Season 2 premieres Tuesday, June 1, at 8pm ET/PT, on FOX.