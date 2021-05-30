Sunday, May 30: ‘Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre’ and Black Wall Street 100 Years Later

History/Blackfin/Firelight Films

Sunday, May 30

Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre

History, 8pm

It’s been a century since the neighborhood of Greenwood in Tulsa, known as Black Wall Street, was destroyed and hundreds of Black people massacred by the surrounding white community and police. Now, this informative documentary shows, there is finally an investigation into the May 31-June 1, 1921, attack — set in motion when a Black teen was accused of assaulting a white woman — as the city excavates mass graves filled with victims. Against a moving score, the story unspools through interviews with historians, descendants, community activists and, via revelatory older footage, survivors themselves. The film leaves us with the sense that the public reckoning is only beginning, and that what happened then in some ways reflects the reality of race relations now. As the Rev. Robert Turner says, “Black people, a generation out of slavery, built a mecca for themselves. And how did their government respond? They burned it to the ground.”

Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death: “Mother’s Day Murder”

discovery+

Season Finale!

2011: Mother’s Day looks a little different this year for high school freshman Tony Gana. His mother, Annamaria Gana, is battling stage 2 breast cancer. She says she’s fine, but Tony can tell the medicine and the chemo are taking their toll. Then, Officer Todd Hylton is called to the scene of an alleged shooting; just moments earlier, the caller told dispatch that his mom shot him.

Memorial Day Marathon Continues

TCM, all day

Turner Classic Movies’ remembrance of Memorial Day continues all day long (and into early tomorrow morning) with the following military-/war-related films, in order: The Hook (1963), The Clay Pigeon (1949), Act of Violence (1948), The Devil’s Brigade (1968), Kelly’s Heroes (1970), The Green Berets (1968), The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress (1944), The Great Escape (1963), Where Eagles Dare (1968), The Dirty Dozen (1967) and Hell to Eternity (1960). — Jeff Pfeiffer

Tennis: French Open: Early Rounds

Tennis Channel, 5am Live

Spain’s Rafael Nadal tries for his fifth straight (and 14th overall) French Open title at Roland Garros in Paris. Poland’s Iga Swiatek is defending women’s singles champion. Tennis Channel and NBC air the tournament through June 13.

NTT IndyCar Series: 105th Indianapolis 500

NBC, 12:30pm Live

Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden, Colton Herta, Will Power and 2020 Indy 500 champion Takuma Sato return to famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway to compete in the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600

FOX, 6pm Live

Top Cup Series stars Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and defending race champ Brad Keselowski compete in NASCAR’s longest event, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Biography: Mick Foley

A&E, 8pm

Follow the unique, multifaceted career of Mick Foley, a 2013 WWE Hall of Fame inductee better known as “Mankind.” A fan favorite during WWE’s “Attitude Era,” Foley shocked audiences in 1998 during a career-defining match as he was thrown off the top of the Hell in a Cell by Undertaker.

National Memorial Day Concert

PBS, 8pm Live

Tune in to the 32nd annual broadcast of America’s national night of remembrance, honoring the military service of all our men and women in uniform, their families and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Johnny Cash: The Man in Black

REELZChannel, 8pm

Johnny Cash was one of the most accomplished and influential artists of the 20th century. But he was also one of the most self-destructive and deeply conflicted, with roots from a religious upbringing that would collide with the temptations of fame. In this two-hour special, rare archival interviews allow viewers to hear Cash in his own words describing how much he despised drugs and their consequences on his own life, but how his addictive cravings crushed him. Sharing her experiences of her father is Rosanne Cash, and Cash’s friend Johnny Western and sister Joanne Cash Yates also relate stories about the Man in Black. Michael Darlow, who directed Cash’s famous concert at San Quentin prison, offers additional commentary.

The Girlfriend Experience: “The Embrace”

Starz, 8pm

Buying time, Iris (Julia Goldani Telles) escapes the messy leftovers of her double life and takes time off the grid. Georges (Oliver Masucci), a former client, takes Iris into his world, but reality has a way of catching up.

The Story of Late Night: “Late Night Makes the News”

CNN, 9pm

As the 2000s unfold, Jay Leno’s monologue mastery captivates mainstream America. But his succession struggle with heir-apparent Conan O’Brien is no joke, making waves across the late-night landscape and bringing Jimmy Fallon’s fresh voice to the front. Thanks to cable’s rise, diverse voices like Chelsea Handler, Andy Cohen and George Lopez get their seat behind the late-night desk, while Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert take the news into their own hilarious hands.

Fall River

EPIX, 9pm

Miniseries Finale!

In the two-part series finale, which airs an hour earlier than last week’s episode, Robin Murphy comes forward to tell her story for the first time, in a prison interview. Her revelations paint a picture of corruption. An additional murder is revealed, previously thought to be unconnected to the case.

Worst Cooks in America: “Final Test and Celebrity Caterers”

Food Network, 9pm

Chefs Anne Burrell and Michael Symon teach their final two recruits how to make a three-course meal, and the judges choose a winner. Then, former recruits react to an episode with celebrities, an hors d’oeuvre cook-off and Chef Tyler Florence.

Signs of a Psychopath

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The series returns for Season 2 with two back-to-back half-hour episodes. First, in “I Didn’t Do Anything,” a former escort hires a hitman to kill her husband. She thinks she’s committed the perfect crime when officers notify her that he is dead. Little does she know that the police have been watching and recording her every move. Next, in “Fantasy Over Family,” a troubled 29-year-old son gets kicked out of his parents’ house after spending the family fortune on a web-cam model. But when his mother, father and brother are found murdered, the young man insists he is innocent.

Mare of Easttown

HBO, 10pm

Season Finale!

Detective Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet) and the residents of this economically depressed Philadelphia suburb learn the truth behind the murder of an ill-fated young single mother and the disappearance of several other girls in the community in the season finale episode “Sacrament.” Jean Smart, Julianne Nicholson, Guy Pearce and Angourie Rice also star in the miniseries.

Modern Warriors: Reflections

FOX News Channel, 10pm

FOX News’ Proud American franchise continues with special programming honoring Memorial Day. Veteran and FOX & Friends Weekend cohost Pete Hegseth hosts this Modern Warriors special honoring four American warriors who have bravely served our nation. Proud American coverage will continue through FNC’s primetime programming on Memorial Day with various programs highlighting the franchise.

Monday, May 31

Memorial Day Marathon Continues

TCM, all day

Turner Classic Movies’ remembrance of Memorial Day comes to an end with the following military-/war-related movies airing all day long (and into early tomorrow morning), in order: Ace of Aces (1933), Sergeant York (1941), Flying Leathernecks (1951), The Naked and the Dead (1958), The Steel Helmet (1951), Target Zero (1955), The Red Badge of Courage (1951), Battleground (1949), Run Silent, Run Deep (1958), The Enemy Below (1957), Battle of the Bulge (1965) and War Nurse (1930). — Jeff Pfeiffer

Teen Titans Go!: “Space House”

Cartoon Network, 6pm

This four-part, hourlong animated special is a crossover event between Teen Titans Go! and DC Super Hero Girls. It follows the teen superheroes from each series as they accept a mysterious invitation to enjoy a vacation getaway among the stars. The Space House is equipped with enough state-of-the-art technology that even Batgirl takes notice, but where is it headed, and who invited them on this vacation in the first place? Robin, Wonder Woman, Raven, Supergirl and the rest of the crime-fighting heroes join forces to solve this ultimate intergalactic mystery.

The Wonderful World of Disney: The Princess and the Frog

ABC, 8pm

Set in the great city of New Orleans, this is a modern twist on a classic tale featuring a beautiful girl named Tiana (voice of Anika Noni Rose), a frog prince who desperately wants to be human again and a fateful kiss that leads them both on a hilarious adventure through the mystical bayous of Louisiana.

Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns

FOX, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The hit culinary competition returns for its landmark 20th season as Chef Gordon Ramsay puts aspiring chefs — all age 23 or younger — through rigorous culinary challenges at Hell’s Kitchen in Las Vegas.

The Food That Built America: “A Game of Chicken”

History, 8pm

This episode of The Food That Built America airs on a special night, just ahead of the premiere of History’s latest entry in the That Built franchise, The Titans That Built America. This episode looks back at the 1970s, when McDonald’s CEO Ray Kroc is far ahead of his fast-food competition. But when a burger chain claiming to be king poaches his third-highest ranking executive, Don Smith, it’s war. Smith re-engineers the emerging rival, using the best ideas of his former franchise to modernize the brand. In an unprecedented move, Kroc brings on a world-renowned chef to develop the chicken nugget and breakfast, and tries to crush the would-be king once and for all.

People Magazine Investigates: “Red Christmas”

Investigation Discovery, 8pm; also streaming on discovery+

On Dec. 11, 2003, police receive a mysterious 911 call for a home in the tony Walnut Estates neighborhood of Mansfield, Texas. Officers are dispatched to investigate, and when they enter the home they encounter a horrific scene — the bloodied bodies of homeowners Rick and Suzy Wamsley. The couple was highly regarded around the neighborhood and thought to have the perfect family life, so detectives are left with a big question mark: Who and why would anyone want to kill the Wamsleys? When detectives launch an investigation to find out, the myth of the Wamsleys’ perfect life begins to unravel. It turns out that underneath the polished exterior, there are deep, dark secrets.

A Party Gone Wrong

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Inspired by a true story, this film follows April (Shellie Sterling) as she finds herself fighting for her life after attending a party with her best friend, Brittney (Kate Edmonds). After drinking too much, April stumbles into a suspicious ride share to take her home, but quickly realizes the driver has other plans in mind — stealing her organs to sell them on the black market.

American Ninja Warrior

NBC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Zuri Hall are back to call the action for Season 13 of this athletic competition series, which is set to take place in Seattle, Los Angeles and Las Vegas for the finals. The new season will feature more than 400 competitors. For the first time in ANW history, the age limit to compete is being lowered to 15 years old, and in some cases, teenagers will compete against adults. A top prize of $1 million will go to the winner if they can conquer all four stages at the National Finals in Las Vegas.

Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street

CNN & CNN en Español, 9pm; streams live for subscribers on CNNgo and on CNN mobile apps

LeBron James is an executive producer of this cinematic documentary that celebrates the Black cultural renaissance that once existed in the Greenwood District of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and investigates the race massacre committed in that neighborhood 100 years ago by a mob of white vigilantes that left an indelible, though hidden, stain on American history. As present-day Tulsa seeks reconciliation and accountability for this century-old crime, this film blends archival media, animation, narrated letters and diary entries with contemporary interviews to tell its story, and also examines the findings of the current archeological search for mass graves.

HouseBroken

FOX, 9pm

New Series!

Featuring the voices of Lisa Kudrow, Nat Faxon, Tony Hale and Will Forte, this new animated comedy follows a group of neighborhood pets and stray animals as they work through their issues inside and outside their therapy group. Honey (Kudrow), a standard poodle, opens her living room for the group to come and support each other through the misery, mayhem and majesty that is being a pet.

The Titans That Built America

History, 9pm

New Miniseries!

This three-night miniseries (continuing tomorrow and Wednesday) chronicles the incredible rise and fierce rivalries of industrial heavy-hitters Henry Ford, William Boeing, Walter Chrysler, J.P. Morgan Jr. and Pierre Du Pont. The ruthless, innovative and cunning titans battled each other — and FDR — to create entirely new industries at a time when America was in absolute peril. Out of the rubble of the Great Depression, this new group of robber barons emerged to help lift America to new heights — from revolutionizing the automobile and erecting monuments and skyscrapers, to conquering human flight and helping fuel victory in World War II.

American Cartel

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Network Premiere!

This three-part docuseries that originally premiered on discovery+ explores the explosive and devastating aftermath of the 2003 murder of Burbank police officer Matthew Pavelka after a routine traffic stop. His murder puts into motion an international manhunt, millions of dollars seized, multiple homicides, exposure of government corruption, a multistate wiretap investigation and the discovery of the Mexican Cartel’s infiltration of a United States street gang.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted

Nat Geo, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Gordon Ramsay laces his boots, grabs his knives and buckles up as he hits the road to embark on exhilarating adventures exploring world cultures through food. Under the guidance of local experts and food legends he meets along the way, Ramsay partakes in culinary customs, learns about delicious delicacies and tastes fresh flavors unique to each region. In Season 3, Ramsay goes off the grid and off recipe as he feasts his way through Texas, Portugal, Croatia, Puerto Rico, Iceland, Maine, the Smoky Mountains and Mexico.

Tulsa: The Fire and the Forgotten

PBS, 9pm

One of the worst incidents of racial violence in American history occurred 100 years ago, May 31-June 1, 1921. Known as the Tulsa Race Massacre, the attack saw a mob of white residents set fire to “Black Wall Street” — hundreds of Black-owned businesses and homes in the Greenwood District of Tulsa, Oklahoma — killing an estimated 100-300 Black residents and leaving an estimated 10,000 Black residents homeless. This documentary examines the deadly assault on the 100th anniversary of the crime in the context of other racial massacres and police killings.

sMothered

TLC, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Everyone’s favorite sMothered — mamma and daughter — pairings from the series’ freshman season are returning, along with some brand-new extreme duos who will leave jaws on the floor. Extreme? Well, some of these new pairs share underwear and joint showers and exchange Brazilian waxes. These outrageous moments add to the shocking relationships that viewers were exposed to from past seasons. Back this year are Sunhe and Angelica, Kathy and Cristina, and Dawn and Cher.

Duncanville: “Who’s Vroomin’ Who?”

FOX, 9:30pm

Duncan (voice of Amy Poehler) starts racing stock cars to get away from his mom (also voiced by Poehler), but it turns out they make a great racing team in the new episode “Who’s Vroomin’ Who?”

The Good Doctor

ABC, 10pm

Season Finale!

The St. Bonaventure surgical team is pushed to their limits when they head to Guatemala on a medical mission in Season 4’s two-part finale (concluding June 7). “Putting them in an even more intense environment, living together, gives us an opportunity to explore emotional connections and challenges in a way we haven’t before,” explains showrunner David Shore. Expect to see “the heart-wrenching process” of choosing which locals get one of the limited number of surgeries — and also what happens when the power goes out mid-procedures. This experience may also help heal Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and his love, Lea (Paige Spara), as they grieve — in very different ways — her recent miscarriage.

The Secrets She Keeps

Lifetime, 10pm

Original Film!

Despite her mother Diane’s (Zoe Cramond) disapproval, 16-year-old Amara (Emily Miceli) gets on a dating app with hopes to find a boyfriend. When she matches with Shane (Keller Fornes), everything is initially fantastic, but soon, Diane and Amara are being stalked and harassed. At first, they’re unsure who it could be, but when Diane digs a little deeper into Shane’s past, she discovers that he’s every mother’s nightmare — and she’ll have to use all her cunning and courage to save her daughter.

Breaking Bobby Bones

Nat Geo, 10pm

New Series!

Radio/TV personality and bestselling author Bobby Bones crisscrosses the country to meet everyday heroes who have extraordinary jobs, hobbies and abilities, where they welcome him with open arms and give him a crash course in their specialized skills. Bobby accepts the challenge of living a day in their lives and attempting the tricks of their trades, which often means pushing past his own comfort zone, like dangling over the Grand Canyon 4,000 feet above the Colorado River despite his greatest fear in life — heights. Along the way, Bobby is able to make a personal and compassionate connection with each person’s unique life story.

Small Fortune

NBC, 10pm

New Series!

This eight-episode game show hosted by Lil Rel Howery is based on a popular U.K. format. In each episode, teams of three from various backgrounds work together to earn a shot at competing for the $250,000 cash prize in the finale game. To get there, each team must prove their skills on miniature playing fields from a shrunken sushi conveyor belt with tiny chopsticks to a mini Ellis Island. Challenges will require considerable dexterity and intense focus because with games this small, there’s no room for error as the slightest miscalculation or tremble may result in losing tens of thousands of dollars.

Tuesday, June 1

TCM Morning & Afternoon Movies: Summer Camp

TCM, beginning at 6:15am

Kick off your summer of classic movie viewing with this morning and afternoon lineup of some of the kitschiest and campiest cult favorites ever made. The lineup begins with Trog (1970), a British sci-fi/horror film about a living caveman who is discovered by an anthropologist (played by Joan Crawford in what would be her final film appearance). Next is The Brain That Wouldn’t Die (1962), another sci-fi/horror flick, about a mad doctor who keeps his fiancée’s severed head alive. (You may be familiar with this movie from when it was mercilessly mocked on Mystery Science Theater 3000.) After that, Laurie Mitchell plays Yllana, the titular ruthless ruler of Venus in 1958’s Queen of Outer Space, which also features Zsa Zsa Gabor and whose content was found quite objectionable by the now-defunct National Legion of Decency, so it’s got that going for it. The day of summer camp also includes Hercules, Samson & Ulysses (1963), one of the many Italian sword-and-sandals flicks of the ’60s; The Prodigal (1955), a biblical epic led by Lana Turner; Attack of the 50 Foot Woman (1958); Dead Ringer, a 1964 horror film with Bette Davis, Karl Malden and Peter Lawford; and The Bad Seed (1956), featuring Patty McCormack as the quintessential cinematic problem child. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Mike Tyson: The Knockout

ABC, 8pm

Series Finale!

The second and final part of this inside look at Mike Tyson’s career and personal life examines what the legend has learned and how events have inspired him to go forward in his life.

LEGO Masters

FOX, 8pm

Season Premiere!

A new batch of builders compete in Season 2 of LEGO Masters, featuring ambitious challenges like an earthquake tower challenge, a demolition derby and a LEGO fashion show. The winning team carries away $100,000, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of LEGO Masters. Will Arnett returns as host.

America’s Got Talent

NBC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The 16th season of AGT features a new set of aspiring performers looking to compete for the ultimate $1 million prize. Executive producer Simon Cowell returns to the star-studded judging panel with Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofía Vergara. Terry Crews also returns as host. This season promises some of the wildest acts to ever grace the stage after an unprecedented number of submissions poured in from across the country.

Extra Life: A Short History of Living Longer: “Behavior”

PBS, 8pm

Series Finale!

Understand the importance of persuading the public to protect themselves during health crises. History shows that handwashing, social distancing and grassroots campaigning all play important roles in helping to shift behavior and save lives.

The Haves and the Have Nots

OWN, 8pm

New Episodes!

OWN’s long-running Tyler Perry drama will be concluding its eight-season run with these remaining new episodes. In the dramatic final eight episodes with a finale no one will see coming, the wealthy residents of Savannah, Georgia, are involved in a true-to-life Greek tragedy as Judge Jim Cryer (John Schneider) and his rich friends find out what happens when personal flaws go unchecked. Karma has not been kind to the elite 1 percenters.

Superman & Lois: “Holding the Wrench”

The CW, 9pm

Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) encourages Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) to reach out for help after noticing her reaching a breaking point. Meanwhile, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) finds himself in a dangerous situation. Lastly, Kyle (Erik Valdez) encourages Sarah (Inde Navarrette) to audition for the musical revue at school.

Unsellable Houses: “Rough Rental Reno”

HGTV, 9pm

Selling their rental house is the only thing stopping Ted and Teresa from starting a college fund for their daughters, but it’s in rough shape. Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb step in to transform the worn-out home into a sophisticated showplace that will attract first-time home buyers.

The Titans That Built America: “Titans vs. FDR”

History, 9pm

As the nation descends into the Great Depression, a new leader emerges — a president proposing a bold “New Deal” for America. As the Titans struggle to save their businesses from collapse, the federal spending enables a new generation to rise up, build bigger than ever and rescue the economy.

Philly D.A.: “Episode 8”

PBS, 9pm

Series Finale!

Krasner recruits law students to join the next generation of prosecutors leading reform from within. Meanwhile, activists who campaigned for Krasner’s election warn him of consequences if he doesn’t accelerate plans to phase out cash bail.

True Hollywood Story: “Transgender in Hollywood”

E!, 10pm

A new generation of transgender actors, writers, producers and directors including Candis Cayne, Angelica Ross, Trace Lysette and Ian Alexander speak on breaking down barriers and pushing for new industry standards in storytelling.

New Amsterdam: “Fight Time”

NBC, 10pm

Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) offers help to a reluctant Mina (Nadia Affolter); Max (Ryan Eggold) is faced with a tough decision about Luna; Bloom (Janet Montgomery) and Casey (Alejandro Hernandez) treat a patient who has been hiding a lifelong secret; Iggy (Tyler Labine) finds himself in a very dangerous predicament; Reynolds (Jocko Sims) treats a young heart transplant patient with astonishing symptoms.

Frontline: “The Jihadist”

PBS, 10pm

A powerful Syrian militant called a terrorist by the United States seeks a new relationship with the West. In his first interview with a Western reporter, former al-Qaida commander Abu Mohammed al-Julani says his fight is with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, not the U.S.

Doubling Down With the Derricos

TLC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

There is never a dull moment for this family comprised of 14 children — including four sets of naturally conceived multiples and singletons. In the new season, the Derricos face unforeseen challenges that catapult them into the most challenging year of their lives. This season continues to highlight how much heart and soul this family has, as Karen and Deon work through an incredibly tumultuous time with grace, love and humor.

Wednesday, June 2

Too Large

discovery+

New Series!

This series introduces viewers to cases of dire obesity with oversized personalities to match. Seven desperate hopefuls, each weighing between 400 and 800 pounds, seek the help of renowned bariatric surgeon Dr. Charles Procter as they attempt to lose weight and change their lives forever. New episodes are available Wednesdays. The special two-hour series premiere introduces best friends Meghan and Vanessa. Despite their fun-loving energy and wit, both women are plagued by health problems. Weighing in at 496 pounds, Meghan is tired of living her life connected to an oxygen tank and wants to inspire Vanessa to join her in having bariatric surgery. However, at 440 pounds, Vanessa is not convinced by looking at the intense diet and exercise changes they need to make in order to meet Dr. Procter’s weight loss requirements prior to the surgery.

Kim’s Convenience

Netflix

Season Premiere/Series Finale!

The fifth and final season of this Canadian sitcom drops on Netflix for U.S. viewers today. The series follows members of a Korean Canadian family who deal with customers, each other and the evolving world around them while running a convenience store in Toronto. The cast includes Simu Liu, who stars in the title role of Marvel’s upcoming film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

TCM Morning & Afternoon Movies: Let’s Go to the Beach

TCM, beginning at 6:45am

As summer begins, many people’s thoughts might be turning toward the beach. If you can’t get there in person, Turner Classic Movies will bring the beach to you through a lineup of various film titles. But be warned: The beaches in these movies aren’t the idyllic paradises you might be dreaming of, but often feature beach-related horror, monsters or melancholy, and no lifeguard on duty to help you. The lineup begins with Ebirah, Horror of the Deep, a 1966 production from Japan’s Toho Studios that pits Godzilla against the titular threat, which is basically a giant shrimp/lobster sort of thing. Next is another monster movie, Creature From the Haunted Sea (1961), a Creature From the Black Lagoon knockoff directed by Roger Corman. The rest of the day at the beach includes The Sea Bat (1930); Doctor X (1932); Tormented (1960); The Pack (1977); Summer of ’42 (1971); Death Curse of Tartu (1966); and Bloodlust (1961). — Jeff Pfeiffer

Press Your Luck: “We Got Robots”

ABC, 8pm

Host Elizabeth Banks is back to help contestants try to win those big bucks. The stakes have never been higher as contestants try to avoid the iconic and devilish whammy for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes. Banks is joined by contestants Josh Coleman (hometown: Bakersfield, California), Lacie Armstrong (hometown: Glendale, California) and Cassandra Willis (hometown: Riverside, California).

MasterChef: Legends

FOX, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Season 11 of MasterChef promises to be the most intense in the series’ history. Chef Gordon Ramsay, chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich have invited culinary legends Emeril Lagasse, Paula Deen, Roy Choi, Nancy Silverton and Morimoto to raise the “steaks” of the competition. Only 15 home cooks will have the chance to impress the legends with all-new challenges, including a head-to-head battle with Ramsay.

Property Brothers: Forever Home: “Heart of the Family”

HGTV, 8pm

Family means everything to professional musician Josefina, and her Los Angeles home is where they all come together. However, the cramped flow and uneven floors make it tough for her sister, who uses a wheelchair, to move around, so Drew and Jonathan Scott open things up to create the perfect layout.

Life at the Waterhole: “Episode 3”

PBS, 8pm

Series Finale!

Learn how rain transforms the area into a lush grazing pasture, creating an abundance of food. Moderate weather makes it harder for predators, as prey can migrate further. With plenty of food available, mating and birthing seasons have arrived.

The $100,000 Pyramid

ABC, 9pm

This week, Saturday Night Live stars Rachel Dratch and Chris Redd compete for the winner’s circle, and Dr. Mehmet Oz squares off against his daughter Daphne Oz.

Family Karma

Bravo, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Bravo’s critically acclaimed series returns to explore the personal journeys of nine young Indian American friends trying to navigate life, friendship, careers and family. Their traditional parents and grandparents offer no shortage of unsolicited advice wrapped in love.

Nancy Drew: “The Echo of Lost Tears”

The CW, 9pm

Season Finale!

Carson (Scott Wolf), Ryan (Riley Smith) and the Drew Crew work together to help Nancy (Kennedy McMann).

Hunting Atlantis

Discovery Channel, 9pm

New Series!

The lost city of Atlantis has fascinated philosophers and historians for nearly 2,400 years. Now, with a new trail of evidence, expert Stel Pavlou and volcanologist Jess Phoenix set out on a quest to solve the greatest archaeological mystery of all time — the rediscovery of Atlantis. Pavlou is the author of the groundbreaking new theory on the date for Atlantis’ destruction near the beginning of the fifth millennium BCE. Phoenix’s expertise is in volcanic hazards. In this series, they travel around the world exploring ancient sites and uncovering clues in search of the legendary lost city.

Crime Scene Kitchen

FOX, 9pm

Another mouthwatering dessert has disappeared in tonight’s new episode, and it’s up to the contestants to use the crumbs, flour trails and a few elusive clues to decode what was made. Teams must then re-create the recipe for celebrity judges, chef Curtis Stone and cake artist Yolanda Gampp, who will determine how closely their sweet treat matches the missing dessert — and how good it tastes! Joel McHale hosts.

Bargain Block: “Pride and Weird”

HGTV, 9pm

Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas take some major risks with their next houses, but Keith isn’t one for conformity and isn’t going to temper his passion. He goes all out for a house dedicated to the best of Detroit, and a colorful abstract imaginative home.

The Titans That Built America: “United They Stand”

History, 9pm

Miniseries Finale!

The same businesses whose quest for power and profit led the country into a depression must now use their industrial might to build America’s war machine. To confront a global threat, the Titans must choose patriotism over profit and hand their factories over to the government.

NOVA: “Ship That Changed the World”

PBS, 9pm

Five centuries ago, the Age of Exploration and Europe’s imperial colonization of far-off lands was launched by a revolution in ship design that made long-distance ocean voyages practical. But exactly how this momentous innovation happened eludes historians. Now, the excavation of a rare intact wreck discovered off the coast of Sweden offers vital new clues to a maritime mystery.

VICE VERSA: The Neglected Pandemic, 40 Years of HIV & AIDS

Vice, 9pm

Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye) narrates this two-hour documentary that takes a comprehensive look at what it is to be HIV-positive in America in 2021. Through personal accounts and insights from different communities, organizations, races, genders and sexual orientations, the program showcases the front lines of scientific advancements in the field and the reality of the experience. Exploring the truth behind the statistics, viewers will be taken across the United States to meet those living with HIV/AIDS, such as Hamilton star and activist Javier Muñoz, and the advocates fighting for better civil rights for the affected communities.

Court Cam Presents Under Oath

A&E, 10pm

New Series!

It is incredibly rare for a defendant to take the stand during a trial in their own defense, and in this new series, viewers are given an unprecedented look at defendants fighting for their freedom with their words. Hosted by Dan Abrams, each episode will cover everything from firsthand defendant testimony, juxtaposed with contentious cross-examination, to the final verdict.

A Million Little Things: “No One Is to Blame”

ABC, 10pm

When Gary once again acts as the glue that keeps this friend group together, he discovers that it is taking a toll on his relationship with Darcy. Meanwhile, Sophie leans on Rome to process her dad’s struggles and choices and how they might influence her own life.

Married at First Sight: Unmatchables

Lifetime, 10pm

Season Finale!

Momma’s boy Frank is an over-thinking perfectionist who’s not confident with himself or the men he dates; Sam is an eccentric wildflower who is all over the place. Dr. Viviana and Pastor Cal have to rein Sam in, while pushing Frank to let loose.

Human: The World Within: “React”

PBS, 10pm

Series Finale!

Discover how the technology of the brain and nervous system shapes our experience of the world. Through the stories of a boxer, a first responder, a cell tower climber and a man with a bionic limb, this episode goes deep into the universe of the most powerful machine on earth: the human brain and the vast nervous system it controls.

Thursday, June 3

Yellowstone: Super Volcanoes

discovery+

Yellowstone, one of America’s most famous national parks, has long been a source of wonder and mystery. Epic both in scale and natural wonder, the park is perhaps best known for its hyperactive geological makeup. Hidden deep beneath the park is an unseen terror — a fiery time bomb slowly building up to its next eruption with the potential to become a modern Pompeii and the biggest natural disaster to ever hit the modern world. This super volcano is a mysterious danger that has left experts and scientists on edge … and it’s not the only one of its kind. With access to world experts, this documentary explores the global phenomenon of super volcanoes and the threats they pose to the rest of the world.

Dancing Queens

Netflix

Original Film!

This Swedish comedy centers around Dylan Pettersson (Molly Nutley), a 23-year-old woman from a small island in the Bohuslän archipelago with big dancing aspirations. When she is talked into cleaning at the struggling drag club Queens, the clubʼs star dancer and choreographer (Fredrik Quiñones) accidentally discovers Dylan’s talent. She desperately wants to be a part of the show, but she’s a woman — and it’s a drag show. However, where there’s a will, thereʼs a way.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie

Netflix

Original Film!

This film featuring the latest adventures of the popular anime characters is set as Tokyo celebrates the largest total solar eclipse of the century. As the new moon obscures the sun and gradually dims its light, a mysterious troupe called the Dead Moon Circus appears with a plan to scatter the nightmare incarnations known as Lemures, seize the Legendary Silver Crystal, rule over the moon and the Earth, and eventually dominate the entire universe. To battle this dark power, the scattered Sailor Guardians must reunite to bring light back into the world.

Why Women Kill

Paramount+

Season Premiere!

Creator Marc Cherry’s (Desperate Housewives, Devious Maids) anthology series returns for Season 2. The dark comedy’s 10-episode arc features a new ensemble cast and storylines set in 1949 that will explore what it means to be beautiful, the hidden truth behind the facades people present to the world, the effects of being ignored and overlooked by society, and, finally, the lengths one woman will go in order to finally belong. Season 2 stars Allison Tolman, Lana Parrilla, B.K. Cannon, Jordane Christie, Matthew Daddario, Veronica Falcón and Nick Frost. New episodes are available Thursdays.

Woman in Motion: Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek and the Remaking of NASA

Paramount+

This feature-length documentary details the remarkable and inspiring true story of how renowned Star Trek actress Nichelle Nichols pioneered the NASA recruiting program to hire people of color and the first female astronauts for the space agency in the late 1970s and 1980s. The film chronicles how Nichols transformed her sci-fi television stardom into a real-life science career when, in 1977, she embarked on a campaign to bring diversity to NASA. Nichols formed the company Women in Motion, Inc., and recruited more than 8,000 African American, Asian and Latino women and men for the agency.

We Are Lady Parts

Peacock

New Series!

This six-episode series (all episodes are available today) is an anarchic, joyful and irreverent music comedy following a Muslim female punk band called Lady Parts who are on a mission to find a lead guitarist and maybe, just maybe, get a proper gig. The series is written, created and directed by Nida Manzoor, who has drawn on her own experiences and taken inspiration from the rich and diverse cultural collectives and artists in London. The series is packed with original punk songs and surprising cover tracks, written and adapted by Nida and her siblings Shez Manzoor, who also scored the show, Sanya Manzoor and Benni Fregin.

Caveat

Shudder

Original Film!

Throughout June, July and August, Shudder — the streaming service for all things horror, thriller and supernatural — will debut 12 original and exclusive films in a programming event it is calling Summer of Chills. The Summer of Chills begins with the original title Caveat. In the film, lone drifter Isaac accepts a job to look after his landlord’s niece, Olga, for a few days in an isolated house on a remote island. It seems like easy money, but there’s a catch: He must wear a leather harness and chain that restricts his movements to certain rooms. Soon, a game of cat and mouse ensues between the trapped Isaac and the increasingly erratic Olga.

Promiseland

Crackle

New Series!

Promiseland takes a fresh, visceral approach to exploring the intimate journey and personal evolution of Ja Morant, a remarkable athlete who comes of age during his rookie season in the NBA. The story unfolds in real time, shining a spotlight on the evolution of an extraordinary young man working hard to achieve his dreams of basketball superstardom. A small-town kid is thrust into a brave new world, made up of big business, power players, a small-market NBA franchise and a ravenous public spotlight, all while the radically unprecedented twists and turns of the 2019-20 season come into focus.

Station 19

ABC, 8pm

Season Finale!

In “Forever and Ever, Amen,” Maya addresses some unresolved family issues, and the crew takes matters into their own hands when faced with a life-or-death moment. Meanwhile, Andy and Sullivan’s marriage is put to the test.

Mountain Men

History, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Season 10 of the reality series digs deeper into the unique abilities it takes to create and sustain a livelihood in some of the most remote — and dangerous — corners of the United States. In the season premiere episode, “Hunt to Survive,” Tom and Nancy face the challenges of isolation at the onset of winter; Jake hunts pronghorn antelope and faces down a deadly rattlesnake; Eustace has new neighbors and begins teaching them his mountain man ways; Mike takes a perilous sea journey in search of better hunting grounds; and Martha puts her off-road capability to the test while traversing Alaska’s toughest terrain.

The Perfect Wedding

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Lindsay is about to marry the man of her dreams … until the bachelorette party, where everything spirals out of control. Now the wedding is off! Little does Lindsay know that her “friend” Catherine is responsible for the debacle and will stop at nothing to marry Brandon. Now Lindsay must fight against all odds to clear her name and thwart Catherine’s plan. Stars Tenika Davis, Lydia Zadel, Eric Hicks and Julia Borsellino.

Manifest: “Duty Free”

NBC, 8pm

The consequences of Ben’s (Josh Dallas) actions test his marriage and send Grace (Athena Karkanis) reeling; Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) makes a difficult decision regarding Saanvi’s (Parveen Kaur) secret; Cal (Jack Messina), following his intuition, provides secret refuge to an outcast.

TCM Spotlight: Juvenile Delinquents: “School’s a Drag”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

School may be out for the summer in many cases, but three months of idle time can lead to trouble for some kids, including the ones seen in the movies featured each Thursday night this month on Turner Classic Movies. The June spotlight is on cinematic juvenile delinquents, with lineups featuring titles that fall into various themes. The initial theme for tonight’s programming block is “School’s a Drag,” with a number of films featuring youngsters who don’t care too much for the classroom or teachers’ authority. The evening begins with the cult classic High School Confidential! (1958), with Russ Tamblyn as a young police officer who goes undercover as a high school student to infiltrate a drug ring. Mamie Van Doren also stars in the film, which features a cameo by rocker Jerry Lee Lewis, who performs the hit title song. Another classic tune of the early rock ’n’ roll era can be heard in tonight’s next film, the Oscar-nominated Blackboard Jungle (1955), whose soundtrack gave Bill Haley and His Comets’ “Rock Around the Clock” more exposure and turned it into a hit. The film also featured a breakout performance by Sidney Poitier as a rebellious but musically talented student. Poitier also stars in tonight’s next feature, To Sir, With Love (1967), this time playing a teacher who tries to win over a classroom of rowdy students at a school in London’s tough East End. The rest of tonight’s (and into early tomorrow morning) curriculum includes: High School Hellcats (1958); Diary of a High School Bride (1959, network premiere); The Careless Years (1957); and Street of Sinners (1957). — Jeff Pfeiffer

Station 19

ABC, 8pm

Season Finale!

The fourth season of this series following the firefighters of Seattle ends tonight.

Beat Shazam

FOX, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Jamie Foxx returns as host for Season 4 of the musical quiz show in which teams race against each other and the clock to identify the biggest hit songs of all time.

United States of Al: “Matchmaker/Roybar”

CBS, 8:30pm

Al (Adhir Kalyan) and Riley (Parker Young) help Art (Dean Norris) get back into the dating scene in the new episode “Matchmaker/Roybar.”

Grey’s Anatomy

ABC, 9pm

Season Finale!

In “Someone Saved My Life Tonight,” it’s wedding day for Maggie and Winston. Meanwhile, Meredith takes on a new role at the hospital, and Jo makes a life-changing decision.

Christina on the Coast

HGTV, 9pm

Season Premiere!

In the season premiere, real estate expert/designer Christina Haack will meet a musician and his wife, who have a strong sentimental attachment to their Spanish-style home where she grew up. The property is in desperate need of a design face-lift, specifically the cramped kitchen. To maximize the space for this young family, Christina will extend the kitchen into an unused living area, adding tons of cabinets, a statement backsplash and reclaimed wood trim on the vent hood and large island that incorporate their desired modern hacienda vibe.

Alone

History, 9:30pm

Season Premiere!

The hit nonfiction survival series returns for Season 8. Ten contestants will fight to survive in the Canadian wilderness on the shores of Chilko Lake, British Columbia — a location with one of the densest grizzly bear populations on Earth. Survivalists are dropped off in undisclosed, remote locations and equipped with just 10 survival tools and enough camera gear to self-document their experiences. The survivalist who endures the longest — facing total isolation, punishing weather and deadly predators — will win the $500,000 grand prize.

Rebel: “It’s All About the Chemistry”

ABC, 10pm

While Rebel tries to convince a key witness to testify in their case against Stonemore Medical, Lana confronts Grady about someone from his past.

Clarice: “Motherless Child”

CBS, 10pm

When Catherine Martin (Marnee Carpenter) escapes to confront Lila Gumb (guest star Maria Ricossa), Clarice (Rebecca Breeds) volunteers to find Catherine before she becomes a monster herself in the new episode “Motherless Child.”

Friday, June 4

Dom

Amazon Prime Video

New Series!

This original crime drama from Brazil tells the story of Pedro (Gabriel Leone), a boy from Rio de Janeiro’s middle class who is introduced to cocaine in his teen years, putting him on the path to becoming the leader of a criminal gang that dominated Rio’s tabloids in the early 2000s: Pedro Dom. Shifting between action, adventure and drama, the series also follows Pedro’s father, Victor Dantas (Flávio Tolezani), who is part of the police intelligence service. Dom shows the journey of father and son living opposite lives, often mirroring and complementing each other, while both confront situations that blur the lines between right and wrong.

Lisey’s Story

Apple TV+

New Series!

This eight-episode limited series from executive producer J.J. Abrams is based on the bestselling novel by executive producer Stephen King, who — in a rare occurrence among the many TV adaptations of his work — personally adapted his novel and wrote each episode for what the author calls “a passion project.” The deeply personal, pensive thriller follows Lisey Landon (Julianne Moore) two years after the death of her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon (Clive Owen). A series of unsettling events causes Lisey to face memories of her marriage to Scott that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind. Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Dane DeHaan, Ron Cephas Jones and Sung Kang also star. The first two episodes are available today, with subsequent new episodes available Fridays.

The Mosquito Coast

Apple TV+

Season Finale!

The drama based on Paul Theroux’s acclaimed novel ends its first season. Justin Theroux (Paul’s nephew), Melissa George, Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman star.

Marvel Studios: Legends: “Loki”/“The Tesseract”

Disney+

New Episodes!

Ahead of next Wednesday’s premiere of Loki, Marvel’s latest live-action Disney+ series, these two episodes of Marvel Studios: Legends will give you a refresher on the backstories of, and where things left off with, Thor’s mischievous brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston reprises his film role in the series) and the mysterious Tesseract, which Loki was last seen absconding with in Avengers: Endgame.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

HBO Max

Feature Film Exclusive!

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are back as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren in this latest installment of the chilling Conjuring franchise. Like the other films, this one is inspired by actual events. Here, the Warrens risk their lives to prove the innocence of an accused man and the existence of evil forces in the first U.S. murder trial where demonic possession is being used as a legal defense. The film is rated R and will be available on HBO Max at no extra cost to subscribers for 31 days from its theatrical premiere, which is also June 4.

Sweet Tooth

Netflix

New Series!

Ten years ago, “The Great Crumble” wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids — babies born part human, part animal. Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery) befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what’s left of America in search of answers — about Gus’ origins, Jepperd’s past and the true meaning of home. Based on the DC comic book series.

Emergency Call: “Testing Trouble”

ABC, 8pm

New Episodes!

Witness the harrowing 911 calls from teenage girls in Austin, Texas, who narrowly escape a possible kidnapper; a mother and her children in Waukesha, Wisconsin, who get stuck on the roof while attempting to rescue their parrot; a woman in Wasilla, Alaska, who goes into anaphylactic shock after getting stung by a bee; and a group of deaf and hard-of-hearing hikers in Austin, Texas, who text the 911 call center to help their injured friend.

My Lottery Dream Home: “Million-Dollar Wonderland”

HGTV, 8pm

Rob and Katie have a million reasons to smile! After winning big on a scratch off, the couple are on the hunt for their dream home near Canton, Ohio. The only problem is how to decide where to live. Katie loves the city, while Rob’s a country boy. Braving the cold, David Bromstad helps them find the perfect place in a snow-covered winter wonderland real estate adventure. They might even find bigfoot!

Jane Austen Triple Feature

TCM, beginning at 8pm

The classic works of 19th-century British author Jane Austen are such compelling and witty reads in their own rights, and effectively speak to various elements of the human condition, that it makes sense they have lent themselves to numerous film adaptations. Three of the most memorable movie versions of Austen novels are featured tonight on Turner Classic Movies, beginning with 1995’s popular and acclaimed Best Picture Oscar nominee Sense and Sensibility, a period drama directed by Ang Lee. Star Emma Thompson won an Oscar for her adaptation of Austen’s 1811 novel, and received a Best Actress Oscar nomination for her lead performance as Elinor Dashwood. The cast also includes Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee Kate Winslet in an early role, along with Alan Rickman, Hugh Grant and Harriet Walter. Up next is the network premiere of another Austen film made during the 1990s boom of adapting the author’s work, Persuasion (1995). This version of Austen’s 1817 novel stars Amanda Root in her feature film debut as lead character Anne Elliot, with Ciarán Hinds as her romantic interest, Capt. Frederick Wentworth. Tonight’s triple feature concludes with 1940’s Oscar-winning Pride and Prejudice, one of the most famous versions of one of Austen’s most famous novels, published in 1813. Greer Garson and Laurence Olivier lead the cast as Elizabeth Bennet and Fitzwilliam Darcy. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Happily Wherever: “Hot or Hotter”

HGTV, 8:30pm

Los Angeles-loving Vanessa and Terry want to get out of their pricey rental and start a family. But can their budget stretch to buy a home in the city and maintain their lifestyle, or can they embrace a new one in suburbia? The couple seeks an answer by exploring options in L.A., Palm Springs and Phoenix.

Dynasty: “New Hopes, New Beginnings”

The CW, 9pm

With her new position as self-appointed head of the family, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) finds that with power comes great responsibility. As Fallon works to repair her image, she leaves Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) and Adam (Sam Underwood) in her wake. Jeff (Sam Adegoke) and Dominique (Michael Michele) have a true heart-to-heart as Jeff delivers some unexpected news.

Law & Order: SVU

NBC, 9pm

Season Finale!

Could SVU finally have its first onscreen wedding for a series regular after 22 seasons? Sgt. Fin Tutuola (Ice-T) and his fiancée, Phoebe (Jennifer Esposito), are making plans!

American Masters: “Ballerina Boys”

PBS, 9pm

Discover Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo (The Trocks), an all-male company that for 45 years has offered audiences their passion for ballet classics mixed with exuberant comedy. With every step they poke fun at their strictly gendered art form.

Cellmate Secrets

Lifetime, 10pm

New Series!

Angie Harmon (Rizzoli & Isles) narrates this six-episode documentary series that revisits some of the most infamous and headline-grabbing true crime stories. The series provides new insights and information as former friends, guards, cellmates and lovers give firsthand accounts of their time with the famed felons and/or defendants. From Casey Anthony to Drew Peterson, this is an evening of secrets being spilled.

Law & Order: Organized Crime

NBC, 10pm

Season Finale!

Tonight, we learn if Det. Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) can bring down his nemesis, Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott). The suave CEO of a digital drug company is also the brutal boss of an underground cartel and the man who arranged the car bomb that killed Stabler’s wife, launching this latest L&O spinoff.

Saturday, June 5

Pushing the Line

discovery+

New Series!

What is it like to walk on a line, hundreds of feet above the ground, on a one-inch rope that’s thinner than your belt? And why would anyone ever do it? Highlining is the coolest sport that you’ve never heard of — until now. This series follows some of the top highliners and the up-and-comers of the sport, who live together and push each other to take on the craziest places to set lines and break records.

Web of Darkness

discovery+

New Series!

Deep beneath the outer layers of the internet is a web of darkness inhabited by the unexplained and the unnerving. Inspired by true events and the internet’s scariest stories, this spine-chilling anthology series brings these terrifying tales to life. Each episode features five stranger-than-fiction accounts of monsters, aliens and encounters from beyond. Among the stories featured in the series premiere episode: A dishonest antiques dealer makes a grave mistake when she summons a vengeful spirit; an aspiring actress gets a ghostly warning while housesitting for a famous producer; and a grad student is caught in a sinister web spun by her friendly landlords. Two other new episodes are also available today.

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats

Netflix

Documentary filmmakers capture the daily lives, routines and adventures of a group of Dutch cats — from the cute to the curious.

Police Squad!

Before the Naked Gun movies, hilariously serious detective Frank Drebin (Leslie Nielsen) made his name in this 1982 series that was canceled so quickly (only six episodes!), it’s criminal.

Horse Racing: 153rd Belmont Stakes

NBC, 5pm

Another messy Triple Crown season ends with the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

Major League Baseball

FOX, beginning at 7pm Live

Viewers will see the Los Angeles Dodgers at the Atlanta Braves, the Boston Red Sox at the New York Yankees or the Chicago Cubs at the San Francisco Giants for FOX’s Saturday MLB primetime regional game.

Vikings: The Saga of the Vikings

History, 7pm

This hourlong special airs ahead of the return of the acclaimed historical drama Vikings. The second half of the series’ sixth and final season makes its linear History premiere with two new episodes immediately following this special.

Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty

BBC America, 8pm

New Series!

This new installment of the Emmy-nominated, cult favorite 2005-08 natural history series Meerkat Manor continues the compelling saga of the heartstring-tugging, dramatic tale of survival revolving around three families of meerkats who are descendants of legendary meerkat matriarch Flower. Neighbors and rivals who share a bloodline are forced to compete for food and resources in an environment that is undergoing a great deal of change: the Kalahari Desert in South Africa. Actor Bill Nighy, narrator of the original series’ British broadcasts, returns as narrator, his first time narrating U.S. broadcasts in the Meerkat franchise.

Vacation House Rules

HGTV, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Contractor and real estate expert Scott McGillivray proves that homeowners don’t need a million bucks to own the vacation home of their dreams. Relying on his years of smart real estate and renovation experience, Scott will teach families how to take their vacation property and unlock its full rental potential.

Vikings: “King of Kings”/“All Change”

History, 8pm

New Episodes!

The second half of this acclaimed historical drama’s sixth and final season begins its linear cable debut with two hourlong episodes tonight. First, in “King of Kings,” in Iceland, Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) learns the truth about Kjetill (Adam Copeland), and has a difficult decision to make. Back in Norway, the battle against the Rus has had grave consequences. But reinforcements have arrived, and Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig) has an idea that may save the day. Then, in “All Change,” the mood shifts when the Rus army returns to Kiev and Oleg (Danila Kozlovskiy) isolates Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen). But Dir (Lenn Kudrjawizki) confirms that he’s mustering a force to overthrow Oleg, and Ivar is part of the plan. Meanwhile, Ubbe and a group of settlers depart Iceland in search of the Golden Land.

Cary Grant Double Feature

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Beloved British actor Archibald Leach (better known, of course, as Cary Grant) is the subject of a double feature on Turner Classic Movies tonight, and to the network’s credit, they’ve chosen some less obvious but still highly enjoyable titles headlined by the suave and handsome performer, who gives engagingly comedic performances. First up is Monkey Business (1952), a screwball comedy directed by Howard Hawks and featuring Grant as Dr. Barnaby Fulton, an absent-minded research chemist who finds his personal and professional lives turned upside down when one of the chimpanzees in his lab inadvertently creates an elixir that acts as a fountain of youth. Ginger Rogers and Marilyn Monroe also star. Hawks also directed the second comedy on tonight’s bill, 1949’s I Was a Male War Bride. Here, Grant portrays French Capt. Henri Rochard, who marries American Lt. Catherine Gates (Ann Sheridan) in post-war Germany and then seeks to accompany her back to the States under the terms of the War Brides Act. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Gone Mom

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

This Lifetime original was inspired by a true story and shares the story of Jennifer Dulos (Annabeth Gish), who believed she had found her Prince Charming in Fotis Dulos (Warren Christie). The couple married in 2004 and had five children together, but their happily-ever-after disintegrated. The couple were engaged in a contentious custody dispute when Jennifer disappeared. While the police turned the spotlight on Fotis, Fotis claimed Jennifer staged her own disappearance similar to the Ben Affleck thriller Gone Girl.

You Had Me at Aloha

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

When the host of a popular travel show resigns, the network enlists Paige (Pascale Hutton) to step in for the next season set in Hawaii. Unbeknownst to her, they have also hired Ben (Kavan Smith), who likes to push everything to the extreme. As these two new cohosts clash over their opposing ideas for production, they grapple with the fact that not only do they need each other to further their careers, but they also balance each other on and off the screen.