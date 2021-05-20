Channel Guide Magazine

How Will It End? ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Signs Off After Seven Seasons on CBS

May 20, 2021 Ryan Berenz Drama, Magazine Archive, Preview 0
NCIS New Orleans Series Finale CBS Sam Lothridge/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

NCIS: New Orleans

Series finale: CBS, Sunday, May 23, at 10pm ET/PT

Total run: Seven seasons, 155 episodes

How it started: Special Agent Dwayne Pride (Scott Bakula) heads up the NCIS field office investigating criminal cases involving military personnel in New Orleans.

Signature episode: Matthew 5:9,” Season 6, Episode 6: Special Agent Christopher LaSalle (original cast member and fan favorite Lucas Black) meets his fate while searching for the drug ring responsible for his brother’s murder.

Notable guest stars: Tom Arnold, LeVar Burton, Mark Harmon, Kelly Hu, Mario Lopez, Wendie Malick, Pauley Perrette, Annie Potts, Wilmer Valderrama, Steven Weber

How will it end? In the series finale episode “Laissez les Bons Temps Rouler,” Pride has plenty to deal with on the eve of his wedding to Rita (Chelsea Field). The end of one NCIS might mark the beginning of another. NCIS: Hawaii is on the way, and it would be shocking if the door wasn’t left open for NOLA characters to make future trips to the Aloha State.

