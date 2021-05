Wednesday, May 19: Take a Peek Into the African Savannah’s ‘Life at the Waterhole’

Courtesy of Isak Pretorius

Wednesday, May 19

Life at the Waterhole

PBS, 8pm

New Series!

Meet the first animal visitors to a new man-made waterhole in the African savannah. Using state-of-the-art cameras, scientists watch as warthogs and elephants discover the new oasis. Things become dangerous when leopards and lions close in.

The Goldbergs

ABC, 8pm

Season Finale!

In “The Proposal,” Geoff shares with the JTP that he is planning on asking Erica to marry him and gives them the engagement ring for safekeeping. Like any good romantic comedy, several miscommunications and misunderstandings between Geoff and Erica’s friends and family result in a potential derailing of the proposal, forcing Adam to step in to keep the couple’s special moment alive.

The Big Interview With Dan Rather: “Michelle Branch & Patrick Carney”

AXS TV, 8pm

Season Finale!

Dan Rather’s interview series ends its ninth season, which has been dedicated to musical families, with this installment featuring a pair of Grammy-winning rockers. Soulful songstress Michelle Branch and her multitalented husband, Patrick Carney of the Black Keys, sit down to discuss their lives and careers.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Bravo, 8pm

Season Premiere!

With Teddi Mellencamp and Denise Richards gone, the ladies welcome Crystal Kung Minkoff, an entrepreneur with a film-director hubby, for their 11th season of screaming at one another on lavish vacations.

Kids Say the Darndest Things: “World’s Oldest Third Grader/Sugar Rush”

CBS, 8pm

Tiffany Haddish helps an 8-year-old with big dreams achieve his Hollywood ending, and two sisters rock Tiffany’s world when they discuss outer space in the new episode “World’s Oldest Third Grader/Sugar Rush.”

The Masked Singer: “Semifinals”

FOX, 8pm

The final four singers sing their hearts out with the goal of reaching the finals, and Cluedle-Doo finally reveals himself in a not-to-be-missed unmasking.

Chicago Med: “Stories, Secrets, Half Truths and Lies”

NBC, 8pm

Crockett (Dominic Rains) worries he made a surgical error when a recent transplant patient comes in with complications; Carol (Margaret Colin) is once again in distress; Will (Nick Gehlfuss) and Natalie (Torrey DeVitto) must take action to right their wrong.

Cher & the Loneliest Elephant

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

In Pakistan, a 4-ton, malnourished elephant named Kaavan spent nearly 20 years in chains, living in a tiny, dilapidated shed under the scorching sun. Music superstar Cher first learned of Kaavan’s plight through online activists seeking her help. This special chronicles her efforts in lending the power of her celebrity to boost the movement backed by wildlife veterinarians, animal aid groups and sanctuary owners to first free Kaavan, and then eventually move the elephant more than 2,000 miles to a sanctuary in Cambodia during a pandemic.

TCM Spotlight: Order in the Court: “Military Justice”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ Monday night spotlight takes the stand again with more movies centered around courtrooms. This evening’s films are focused on court martials, tribunals and other forms of military justice. The lineup begins with the powerful 1961 Best Picture Oscar nominee Judgment at Nuremberg, one of the most impactful courtroom dramas of all time, a fictionalized account of the third of the 12 military tribunals that tried Nazi war criminals after World War II. It was nominated for 11 Oscars and won for Best Actor (Maximilian Schell as defense counsel Hans Rolfe) and for its screenplay by Abby Mann. Next, cowriter/director Stanley Kubrick’s Paths of Glory (1957) stars Kirk Douglas as a World War I commanding officer of French soldiers who refuses to continue a suicidal attack, then later tries to defend his troops against charges of cowardice in a court-martial. The evening rounds out with the 1980 Oscar-nominated Australian drama Breaker Morant, about a 1902 court-martial that was one of the first war crime prosecutions in British military history; The Rack (1956), with Paul Newman as an American officer who returns home after two years in a North Korean prison camp only to find himself charged with collaboration; and I Accuse! (1958), the fact-based drama directed by and starring José Ferrer as Alfred Dreyfus, a Jewish captain in the French army who was falsely accused of treason. — Jeff Pfeiffer

The Conners

ABC, 9pm

Season Finale!

Here come the brides? The blue-collar comedy wraps its third season with not one but at least two marriage proposals. Of course, that doesn’t guarantee anyone will say yes. “There’s potential in all of the relationships for dramatic or comedic outcomes,” teases executive producer Bruce Helford, adding that three of the show’s four couples have “major events” in the finale.

SEAL Team: “Nightmare of My Choice”

CBS, 9pm

One of the guys is badly injured in an op defending a Nigerian pipeline besieged by Boko Haram. As Bravo leader Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz, who also directed the episode) and teammate Clay Spenser (Max Thieriot) fight to save their friend’s life, they’re stalked by an even more dangerous enemy.

Bargain Block: “Farmhouse and Schoolhouse”

HGTV, 9pm

Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas find themselves counting every penny when it comes to revamping a house with an outdated camper and a home right next door to one of their favorite renovations.

Chicago Fire: “A White-Knuckle Panic”

NBC, 9pm

Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Casey (Jesse Spencer) try to find the best fit for Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), while Ritter (Daniel Kyri), Gallo (Alberto Rosende) and Violet (Hanako Greensmith) help plan an event for Mouch (Christian Stolte).

Malawi Wildlife Rescue

Smithsonian Channel, 9pm

Meet the wildlife experts of Malawi out in the field and in the sanctuary of Malawi’s only wildlife center, and the diverse group of animals they rescue, rehabilitate and release.

Call Your Mother: “Jean There Done That”

ABC, 9:30pm

Season Finale!

Jean (Kyra Sedgwick) and Danny (Patrick Brammall) embark on a trip to Iowa together with hopes of taking their relationship to the next level, but ghosts from Jean’s past life make it difficult for them to move forward. After becoming addicted to true-crime television, Jackie (Rachel Sennott), Freddie (Joey Bragg) and Lane (Austin Crute) realize they don’t know much about Danny and fear that he could be a murderer.

A Million Little Things: “United Front”

ABC, 10pm

Rome tries to help Tyrell find a productive outlet for his frustrations about the racial issues in America while Regina is dealing with her mother’s concerns regarding the future of Someday. Meanwhile, Katherine and Eddie struggle to navigate the waters of their relationship.

S.W.A.T.: “Whistleblower”

CBS, 10pm

A truck stop shootout leads to a race against time for the tactical unit to identify and rescue the victims of a sex-trafficking ring preying on disenfranchised young women. Head honcho Hondo (Shemar Moore) considers a drastic action that could jeopardize his career.

Chicago P.D.: “The Right Thing”

NBC, 10pm

Voight (Jason Beghe) and the team pursue a ruthless crime ring whose business has hit close to home. As they dig deeper, the extent of the danger becomes more apparent. Meanwhile, Miller (Nicole Ari Parker) second-guesses her decisions.

Wipeout

TBS, 2am

It’s been a decade since ABC gifted us with the winter season of this wet-and-wild obstacle show, but now you can relive all the glory of the faux ice-covered sweeper arms hurling contestants off the rotating Ski Lift!

Thursday, May 20

Spy City

AMC+

Season Finale!

The Cold War espionage drama concludes Season 1. Dominic Cooper plays an English spy who is sent to Berlin in 1961 to sift out a traitor in the U.K. embassy or among the Allies, shortly before the construction of the Berlin Wall.

Too Close

AMC+

New Series!

This three-part psychological thriller from Britain centers around forensic psychiatrist Dr. Emma Robertson (Emily Watson), who must assess criminal suspect Connie Mortensen (Denise Gough) — only to fall victim to Connie’s insightful, yet manipulative nature. Connie has a searing insight into Emma’s deepest insecurities and starts to brutally exploit them. Ultimately, their sessions are meant to uncover what happened on the night Connie’s despicable crime occurred. To do that, Emma must uncover the truth around Connie’s complex relationship with her beautiful best friend, Ness (Thalissa Teixeira), which seemingly triggered Connie’s psychological descent. All three episodes are available today.

Going From Broke

Crackle

Season Premiere!

Chegg Inc. CEO Dan Rosensweig and entrepreneur and millennial money expert Tonya Rapley help debtors overcome crippling financial struggles to become CEOs of their own lives. Rosensweig commits his company to fulfill the mission of putting students first by helping them save time and be smarter with both their education as well as their finances. Rapley created the award-winning website “My Fab Finance” in 2013, catapulting her to the forefront as a nationally recognized millennial money expert. Season 2 follows six new cast members from around the country all struggling with debt.

Genius Factory

discovery+

In the 1980s, eccentric billionaire Robert Graham felt that unintelligent people were breeding too often and smart people weren’t breeding enough. In an effort to create the world’s smartest kids, Graham funded the largest legal genetic experiment in human history. Today, the children of his eugenics experiment walk the streets of America as adults. These super babies seem normal enough, but there is a hidden struggle to understand who they are and why they came to be, and if the “Genius Factory” rewarded them or condemned them. In this documentary, for the first time, people who worked at the sperm bank are ready to talk, and the genius children are going to meet each other and find out who their fathers are.

Adventure Time: Distant Lands: “Together Again”

HBO Max

New Episode!

After a break from adventuring, a series of mysterious events leads Finn and Jake farther from home than they have ever traveled before. When they find themselves face-to-face with a monstrous evil, they must unite for the adventure of their lifetimes.

The Big Shot With Bethenny

HBO Max

Season Finale!

The series that finds the next generation of business moguls competing for a chance to be second-in-command to business tycoon and Skinnygirl founder Bethenny Frankel, and win a coveted position working on her executive team, concludes its first season and determines its winner.

Ellen’s Next Great Designer

HBO Max

Season Finale!

The Ellen DeGeneres-hosted furniture-design competition series concludes Season 1.

Gomorrah

HBO Max

Season Premiere!

Season 4 of this Italian crime drama turns the spotlight on Genny (Salvatore Esposito), the lone Savastano dynasty survivor, and sees him on his best behavior for the sake of Azzurra (Ivana Lotito) and little son Pietro — with his own family to protect and an activity to reboot, Genny feels the need for a major life change, committing to legit business while sneaking out, as best he can, from the world his father had him grow up in. His interests in Naples are now entrusted to Patrizia (Cristiana Dell’Anna) who, having first betrayed and then killed Scianel, former leader of the Alliance, has earned her rank within the Savastano clan. Along with Genny, to level the scores and keep the peace in gangland, they will lean on the Levante clan, a branch of the late Donna Imma’s family. Meanwhile, Enzo (Arturo Muselli) and Valerio (Loris De Luna), having tightened their grip over the central Naples turf, are faced with new challenges.

Special

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The offbeat comedy based on creator/star Ryan O’Connell’s life returns for its second and final season. O’Connell stars as Ryan, a gay man with mild cerebral palsy, who decides to rewrite his identity and finally go after the life he wants.

TCM Morning & Afternoon Movies: I Miss … Parties

TCM, beginning at 7am

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies understands how much, over the past year of quarantining, that people have missed certain parts of social life that involve large gatherings, including parties. To help you get some vicarious enjoyment through virtually being at a party via films, this morning and afternoon’s lineup of movies are focused on various types of shindigs. The schedule begins with Hollywood Party (1934), a pre-Code musical set at a wild bash in Tinseltown whose guest list boasts an all-star cast including Laurel and Hardy, the Three Stooges, Jimmy Durante and even Mickey Mouse (voiced by an uncredited Walt Disney). The rest of today’s cinematic soirees are The Firemen’s Ball (1967), an Oscar-nominated comedy directed by Milos Forman, the last film he made in his native Czechoslovakia; Operation Mad Ball (1957), a comedy headlined by Jack Lemmon, Ernie Kovacs and Kathryn Grant; Pajama Party (1964), a beach party film featuring Tommy Kirk, Annette Funicello and Frankie Avalon; The Bachelor Party (1957), an Oscar-nominated drama adapted by Paddy Chayefsky from his 1953 television play and starring Don Murray, E.G. Marshall and Jack Warden; Father of the Bride (1950), Vincente Minnelli’s Best Picture Oscar-nominated comedy starring Best Actor Oscar nominee Spencer Tracy and Elizabeth Taylor; Dinner at Eight (1933), George Cukor’s comedy/drama starring Marie Dressler, John Barrymore, Wallace Beery, Jean Harlow and Lionel Barrymore; and The Party (1968), cowriter/director Blake Edwards’ comedy starring Peter Sellers. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Golf: PGA Championship: First Round

ESPN, 1pm Live

Collin Morikawa looks to defend the PGA Championship title he won in August as the year’s second major tournament takes place at South Carolina’s Kiawah Island Golf Resort. ESPN and CBS combine to televise through Sunday’s final round.

Station 19: “Comfortably Numb”

ABC, 8pm

Ben finally faces the health issues he has been putting off. Meanwhile, Jack and Inara help their neighbor out of a trashy situation, and Carina and Maya reevaluate their relationship.

Walker: “A Tale of Two Families”

The CW, 8pm

The show flashes back to the days right before and after Emily’s (Genevieve Padalecki) death and how the entire Walker family dealt with the sudden tragic loss.

Manifest: “Compass Calibration”

NBC, 8pm

Ben’s (Josh Dallas) pursuit of a vulnerable passenger’s calling lands him in the crosshairs of an enemy; Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) unearths a dangerous arsenal of 828 hate; a seemingly natural disaster leads Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) to make a bold move; Angelina (Holly Taylor) puts her connection with Eden to a dangerous test.

No Demo Reno: “Blended Styles”

HGTV, 8pm

A couple with two very different design styles — she likes farmhouse rustic and he likes modern — asks Jenn Todryk to come up with a reno plan that will satisfy them both. Next, Jenn helps a busy couple who work from home update both their living and working spaces.

Let’s Be Real

FOX, 8:30pm

Season Finale!

The satirical puppet show from Robert Smigel wraps up its first season tonight.

Last Man Standing

FOX, 9pm

Series Finale!

After nine seasons, Mike (Tim Allen), Vanessa (Nancy Travis) and the growing Baxter family say farewell in this two-episode series finale. In “Baxter Boot Camp,” Mike teaches Kristin (Amanda Fuller) the importance of work/life balance as she prepares to take over Outdoor Man. Then in “Keep on Truckin’,” Mike’s gleaming 1956 Ford F-100 is stolen, and the Baxters gather their family and friends together to reflect on what the prized vehicle meant to each of them.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Post-Graduate Psychopath”

NBC, 9pm

Rollins (Kelli Giddish) must revisit an old case when a child sent to juvenile detention is released after his 18th birthday.

Flip or Flop: “Enamored by the View”

HGTV, 9pm

When Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack get a chance to flip a house with panoramic views of the ocean, they go all in. The cost to fix the foundation catches them by surprise, and the duo realize they may have been too distracted by the scenery to see all the problems.

Rebel: “Just Because You’re Paranoid”

ABC, 10pm

We love to see advocate Rebel Bello (Katey Sagal) and equally badass investigator Lana Ray (Tamala Jones) in the field together. They track down a former sales rep who could be the smoking gun for their case against Stonemore Medical.

Law & Order: Organized Crime: “I Got This Rat”

NBC, 10pm

As Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) finalizes plans with a new client, Richie (Nick Creegan) takes a big step in joining the family business.

Friday, May 21

P!NK: All I Know So Far

Amazon Prime Video

Join award-winning musician P!NK as she embarks on her record-breaking 2019 “Beautiful Trauma” world tour and welcomes audiences to join her chosen family while trying to balance being a mom, a wife, a boss and a performer. Mixing footage from the road, behind-the-scenes interviews and personal material, director Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman) gives audiences a glimpse behind the curtain of the circus that P!NK calls life.

Solos

Amazon Prime Video

New Series!

Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway and Helen Mirren headline this seven-part anthology series that explores the strange, beautiful, heartbreaking, hilarious, wondrous truths of what it means to be human. The series spans our present and future, and its character-driven stories contend that even during our most seemingly isolated moments, in the most disparate of circumstances, we are all connected through the human experience. Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens and Constance Wu also star.

Trying

Apple TV+

Season Premiere!

The acclaimed British comedy returns for an eight-episode second season. Nikki (BAFTA nominee Esther Smith) and Jason (SAG nominee Rafe Spall) are continuing to navigate the adoption process. Having been approved by the adoption panel, they now find that matching with a child is not as straightforward as they had hoped. It seems like children are being snapped up by other couples while somehow they’re being left behind. Helped by their eccentric social worker Penny (Imelda Staunton), they are determined to do everything they can. When Nikki meets a little girl called Princess at an adoption event, she knows instantly that this is the child for them. But there are obstacles to Nikki’s plan that may prove insurmountable.

1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything

Apple TV+

New Series!

This docuseries explores the musicians and soundtracks that shaped the culture and politics of 1971. An immersive, deep dive rich with archival footage and interviews, the series will show how the musical icons of the time were influenced by the changing tides of history, and, in turn, how they used their music to inspire hope, change and the culture around them. 1971 will examine the most iconic artists and songs that we still listen to 50 years later, including the Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin, Bob Marley, Marvin Gaye, the Who, Joni Mitchell, Lou Reed and more.

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.

Hulu

New Series!

All 10 episodes of this adult animated comedy series based on the Marvel Comics are available today. In the series, megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (voice of Patton Oswalt) has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet.

Army of the Dead

Netflix

Original Film!

Zack Snyder (Justice League, Man of Steel) cowrote and directed this action horror/thriller that combines elements of Dawn of the Dead and Ocean’s 11. Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble — venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted. Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell and Omari Hardwick lead the cast.

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The animated spinoff of the blockbuster feature-film franchise returns for Season 3. Six teens invited to attend a state-of-the-art adventure camp on Isla Nublar must band together to survive when the dinosaurs break out of captivity.

Major League Baseball: Milwaukee at Cincinnati

FS1, 7pm Live

An NL Central matchup at Cincinnati’s Great American Ball Park has the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Reds in Game 1 of a three-game series.

See Us Unite for Change: The Asian American Foundation in Service of the AAPI Community

MTV, Pop TV, Paramount, Nickelodeon, CMT, Comedy Central, 8pm

This two-hour special presentation is hosted by Ken Jeong and will feature music, comedy performances, short film packages and speakers while seeking to educate viewers about the Asian American and Pacific Islander community’s impact in America and inspire them to support efforts against hate and discrimination. Daniel Dae Kim, Naomi Osaka, Lisa Ling, Jeremy Lin and Michelle Kwan are set to appear along with performances by Jhené Aiko, Saweetie and Sting.

MMA: Invicta Fighting Championships

AXS TV, 8pm

The all-women mixed martial arts promotion makes its cable debut. Bouts include atomweight champ Alesha Zappitella vs. Jéssica Delboni.

Chopped: “Fake Cake, Real Stakes”

Cooking Channel, 8pm

It’s a great fake-out, when all the basket ingredients are in disguise. Everyone should taste the “chicken wings” in the first basket, which are a secretly sweet item.

Jungleland

EPIX, 8pm

A bare-knuckles boxer and his brother (Jack O’Connell and Charlie Hunnam) transport a captive (Jessica Barden) across the country in this dark 2020 drama.

My Lottery Dream Home: “Gone Fishin’ for a Dream Home”

HGTV, 8pm

Tim and Mary are ready for a big change after Tim scratched up $250,000 on a $5 scratcher. The win finally allows Mary, a native of Mandeville, Louisiana, to move back home after spending three decades raising eight kids with Tim in Virginia. And now that all the kids have left the nest, Tim and Mary are looking for a dream home big enough for the whole family to visit, and have Mary’s mom live with them in a fabulous mother-in-law suite. But Tim has strict must-haves on his wish list — a pool, and a fishing hole nearby to ‘wet a line’ whenever he wants to. Can David Bromstad satisfy both Mary and Tim’s wish lists?

Tracking a Killer

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Ever since the death of her father, Haley has struggled with anger management but finds solace in running with her friends Elaina and Abby on their high school track team. But when Abby is found dead in the locker room after a particularly heated argument with Haley, the cops pin the murder on Haley and place her under house arrest. As Haley’s mom, Michelle, tries to figure out who could have framed her daughter, Haley’s assistant track coach also turns up dead, and Haley’s DNA is all over the crime scene. After Haley goes missing, Michelle must work quickly to find her daughter and discover the truth behind the mysterious deaths before Haley or anyone else gets hurt. Stars Laurie Fortier, Jane Dillon, Huntington Daly, Ashton Leigh, Sahara Ale and Rachel Ogechi Kanu.

The Blacklist: “The Protean”

NBC, 8pm

The task force springs into action to stop an elusive assassin on Liz’s (Megan Boone) trail.

The Asian American Experience

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s lineup of three titles on Turner Classic Movies features films that have chronicled various aspects of Asian American life at different time periods, and across different genres. The evening begins with Flower Drum Song, the Oscar-nominated 1961 musical based on the 1958 Rodgers and Hammerstein Broadway production, which itself was based on the 1957 novel by Chinese American author Chin Yang Lee. This was the first major Hollywood feature film to have a predominantly Asian American cast featured in a contemporary story about Asian Americans. That cast is led by Nancy Kwan, James Shigeta, Miyoshi Umeki, Jack Soo and Benson Fong. Next is Samuel Fuller’s 1959 film noir The Crimson Kimono, which, aside from providing a compelling mystery tale, was ahead of its time in notions of race. It stars Shigeta and Glenn Corbett as two cops, who are friends and Korean War veterans, investigating the murder of a local entertainer. A love triangle eventually develops among the men and a key witness, played by Victoria Shaw. The notion of a white woman being attracted to and even kissing the Japanese American character played by Shigeta was apparently so revolutionary for the time that a fairly offensive promotional poster for the film played up the relationship for seemingly shock value (fortunately, the film itself is a lot more tactful). The night concludes with Eat a Bowl of Tea (1989), a romantic comedy/drama about Chinese American immigrants adapting to life in their new home, directed by Hong Kong American filmmaker Wayne Wang, considered a pioneer in Asian American cinema. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Inside the Met

PBS, 9pm

New Series!

This three-part series begins with back-to-back episodes tonight and concludes next Friday. In the first episode, “The Birthday Surprise,” watch as the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s 150th birthday is upended by the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing the art institution to close its doors for the first time in history, while facing financial losses and a battle to protect artistic treasures. The episode “All Things to All People?”, which focuses on how the Met is forced to confront its historical record on inclusion, exclusion and diversity, follows immediately after.

Saturday, May 22

Ghost Brothers: Lights Out: “Flight or Fright”

discovery+

Season Finale!

Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass and Marcus Harvey climb aboard the USS Lexington to confront a dark paranormal presence. As they dive into the World War II aircraft carrier’s history and make contact with restless spirits, they reveal there is more to the haunting than anyone expected.

My Little Pony: Pony Life

Discovery Family Channel, 11:45am

Season Finale!

Season 2 of the animated kids series that follows the Mane 6 as they gallop through learning experiences in Sugarcube Corner ends today.

Valerie’s Hot Dish

Food Network, 12pm

Valerie Bertinelli has the most delicious girl-hang in this special, which finds the actress turned chef bravely sharing her kitchen — and, no doubt, a few laughs — with her comedienne besties Melissa Peterman (Young Sheldon) and Nicole Sullivan (black-ish).

Foreign Correspondent

TCM, 12pm

Catch a Classic!

The second film that British-born Alfred Hitchcock made in Hollywood was this terrific, Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1940 spy thriller starring Joel McCrea as American newsman John Jones, who seeks to give up his dull New York beat and experience adventure. But he gets more than he bargained for after being assigned to London as a foreign correspondent. The intrigue Jones gets caught up in becomes the most dangerous story of his career, as the assassination of a Dutch diplomat leads him into a nest of Nazi spies on the eve of World War II. Laraine Day, Herbert Marshall, George Sanders and Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee Albert Bassermann also star. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Major League Baseball

FOX, beginning at 7pm Live

Saturday MLB regional primetime games return to FOX tonight, with viewers seeing either the Chicago Cubs at the St. Louis Cardinals, the Boston Red Sox at the Philadelphia Phillies or the L.A. Dodgers at the San Francisco Giants.

Wonder Woman 1984

HBO, 8pm

Grab your golden lasso and your shoulder pads. In this divisive 2020 follow-up to 2017’s universally adored Wonder Woman, director Patty Jenkins puts an ’80s spin on the franchise after the World War I-set origin story. Hero Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) is putting her bulletproof bracelets to use at a mall, and working a museum job in D.C., when a mysterious object that grants wishes surfaces. Chaos erupts as her lost love Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) returns and entrepreneur Maxwell Lord (The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal) uses the stone to amass power. Come for the over-the-top action scenes, stay to debate the transformation of Diana’s desperate coworker Barbara Minerva (Kristen Wiig) into the supervillain Cheetah.

Critter Fixers: Country Vets

Nat Geo Wild, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Dr. Hodges and Dr. Ferguson are two lifelong friends who own and operate Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospitals, located 100 miles south of Atlanta. Join the docs for a brand-new season of animal care, country-style. From adhering tilapia scales to saving an attacked dog to assembling a splint on a rare South American bird, for the Critter Fixer team, there is no such thing as “normal.”

Iyanla: Fix My Life: “Iyanla Farewell Special”

OWN, 9pm

Series Finale!

After nine years and eight seasons, the award-winning hit series will come to an end. This two-hour farewell special will showcase memorable moments and never-before-seen footage from the series. “The time I have spent creating and working on Fix My Life has been nothing short of phenomenal,” tells Iyanla Vanzant. “In my heart of hearts, I believe that Fix My Life has contributed to the creation of a new genre of television programming, where people get to speak and see how to address issues that have been taboo. To have a network, a production team and a crew that could stand in and participate in the manifestation of this vision has been humbling and most rewarding. My prayer is that Fix My Life will be standard for others who have the vision and courage to bring personal healing work to the television screen.”

Kindred Spirits: “False Witness”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Season Premiere!

In 1673, Rebecca Cornell was found murdered in her Rhode Island home. Days later, her ghost testified against her son. Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and Chip Coffey attempt to conjure the spirits who played a part in the centuries-old crime and reveal the truth.

Saturday Night Live: “Anya Taylor-Joy/Lil Nas X”

NBC, 11:30pm Live

Season Finale!

Season 46 comes to a close with actress Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit) making her hosting debut. She is joined by rapper Lil Nas X, marking his first time as musical guest.