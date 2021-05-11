Tuesday, May 11: Miracles of Medicine Explored in ‘Extra Life: A Short History of Living Longer’

Courtesy of Nutopia

Tuesday, May 11

Extra Life: A Short History of Living Longer

PBS, 8pm

New Series!

The first episode in this new four-part series that examines the lessons learned from previous outbreaks of communicable diseases is “Vaccines.” It explores the history and use of vaccination, from early practices in Africa introduced to America during the slave trade and Thomas Jefferson’s clinical trials to the first anti-vaccine protests in the 19th century and COVID-19 today.

TCM Morning & Afternoon Movies: Tab Hunter

TCM, beginning at 8:45am

Catch a Classic!

Movie star Tab Hunter (born Arthur Andrew Kelm) embodied the apparently simple, clean-cut, good-looking, all-American “boy next door” persona that many audiences wanted in their male pop-culture stars of the 1950s and early ’60s. Yet like many celebrities, especially at that time, a more complicated person lay beneath the surface. In Hunter’s case, the gay actor publicly kept himself in the closet as he reigned for a while as a top heartthrob during the final years of the studio era. This morning and afternoon on Turner Classic Movies, check out films representing the man across this spectrum. Most of today’s films come from Hunter’s peak of movie stardom during the 1950s. The day begins with The Sea Chase (1955), a World War II drama led by John Wayne. This is followed by two 1956 films costarring Natalie Wood, the Western The Burning Hills and the romantic comedy The Girl He Left Behind; Lafayette Escadrille, a 1958 war film also featuring Clint Eastwood in an early supporting role; and The Golden Arrow (1962), one of the many Italian films Hunter made during the ’60s. The lineup concludes with the 2015 documentary Tab Hunter Confidential, which Hunter’s longtime partner, producer Allan Glaser, adapted from Hunter’s 2005 memoir in which he confirmed the rumors of his sexuality. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Pooch Perfect: “A Dog for All Seasons”

ABC, 8pm

Each team designs its pooch based on a season. By the end of this episode, the competing dog groomers will know the final trio of fur-ocious teams angling to take home a trophy and $100,000 (and maybe some treats?) in next week’s finale.

NCIS: “Unseen Improvements”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “Unseen Improvements,” NCIS tracks a stolen laptop to the uncle of a young boy, Phineas (guest star Jack Fisher), who is Gibbs’ (Mark Harmon) former neighbor.

The Flash: “Timeless”

The CW, 8pm

After a devastating betrayal, Barry (Grant Gustin) turns to Timeless Wells (Tom Cavanagh) for help. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) leads Team Citizen down a dangerous road in search of answers, and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) confides his biggest fear to Kamilla (guest star Victoria Park).

The Resident: “Finding Family”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “Finding Family,” Billie (Jessica Lucas) takes full control of Nic’s (Emily VanCamp) baby shower, but a secret she’s been hiding changes everything.

The Voice: “Live Top 17 Results”

NBC, 8pm Live

Four artists, one from each team, are revealed as safe by America’s votes. Each coach then selects one more artist to move forward; the artist with the next highest votes from each team will compete in the Wildcard Instant Save for the top nine’s last spot.

black-ish: “Snitches Get Boundaries”

ABC, 9pm

After one of Dre’s secrets with Pops is spilled to Ruby, he realizes that his relationships with each of his parents have changed since they got married and he no longer knows in whom to confide. Meanwhile, Bow surprises Jack and Diane with a brand-new car and tries to teach the twins how to drive.

Supergirl: “Fear Knot”

The CW, 9pm

As the Super Friends brave the Phantom Zone to bring Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) home, each member of the team is confronted by visions of their worst fear.

Chopped: “Martha Rules: Grand Finale!”

Food Network, 9pm

In the finale of the Martha Rules tournament, Martha Stewart pulls out all the stops to make the road to $50,000 extra challenging. In the appetizer round, the chefs wonder what’s up when they find footwear in the ingredient basket.

Prodigal Son: “Sun and Fun”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “Sun and Fun,” Malcolm (Tom Payne) gets kicked off the case of a serial killer on the run.

The Crime of the Century, Part 2

HBO, 9pm

The second and final part of Alex Gibney’s documentary shines a spotlight on the mass marketing of the synthetic opioid fentanyl and examines the connections between drug manufacturers and government policy. While America’s silent epidemic was killing 40 people a day, Insys Therapeutics, an upstart opioid manufacturer of fentanyl, continued to bribe doctors to overprescribe. A complex scheme to defraud the insurance companies existed side by side with fraudulent marketing tactics while lawmakers continued to turn a blind eye to the implications of a complex pipeline that delivers billions of pills around the country.

This Is Us: “The Music and the Mirror”

NBC, 9pm

Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) navigates her career path; Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) face unexpected issues; a run-in with someone from his past gives Kevin (Justin Hartley) pause.

Little People, Big World

TLC, 9pm

Season Premiere!

As Matt reimagines how to run the family business, Zach contemplates co-owning and running the farm with his dad. Is he ready to handle all that would come with living and working with his father? Meanwhile, after moving out of the farmhouse for good, Amy and her fiancé Chris start planning their upcoming wedding. But what happens when they realize they don’t share the same vision for their big day? And Zach and Tori see firsthand the little victories and big challenges that go along with raising two babies with dwarfism.

Mixed-ish: “Walk This Way”

ABC, 9:30pm

Paul tries to become better friends with Denise, so he uses his white privilege to help her out with her errands. Meanwhile, Rainbow, Jonah and Santi are selling chocolate bars for their school fundraiser, but they pick up some questionable sales tactics.

Big Sky: “Bitter Roots”

ABC, 10pm

When Scarlet gets an alarming call that her sister is missing, Ronald realizes just how twisted his situation has become and must decide his next move. Meanwhile, Cassie, Jenny, Gil and Rosie find themselves in a whole mess of trouble on the ranch, forced to face off against the worst of the Kleinsasser bunch. But this team is tough and even the strongest family trees can fall. Guest starring is Omar Metwally as Mark Lindor, Ryan Dorsey as Rand Kleinsasser, Britt Robertson as Cheyenne Kleinsasser, Michelle Forbes as Margaret Kleinsasser and Kyle Schmid as John Wayne Kleinsasser.

Mayans M.C.

FX, 10pm

Season Finale!

Bishop (scene-stealer Michael Irby), the Mayans M.C. Santo Padre Charter president, makes his move to become the one and only king. But when the dust settles, who will wear the crown? And where will brothers EZ (JD Pardo) and Angel (Clayton Cardenas) fit in?

America’s Book of Secrets: “The Secret Space Program”

History, 10pm

Season Premiere!

On December 20, 2019, the newest branch of the armed services was established — Space Force. But nearly two decades earlier in 2002, a man named Gary McKinnon claimed he had discovered evidence that a secret military space program already existed … after hacking top-secret Pentagon and NASA computers. Does this suggest that the U.S. has a much greater presence in space than the public is aware? Could we even have occupied bases on the moon and Mars?

New Amsterdam: “Pressure Drop”

NBC, 10pm

Max (Ryan Eggold) implements sweeping changes to hospital sustainability practices; Bloom (Janet Montgomery) returns from vacation; Reynolds (Jocko Sims) treats a young patient with deadly heat stroke; and Iggy (Tyler Labine) discovers a dangerous situation with a former patient.

Wednesday, May 12

Clipped

discovery+

New Series!

This six-episode topiary competition series hosted by Michael Urie follows seven real-life “Edward Scissorhandses” who create breathtaking sculptures out of meticulously trimmed shrubbery, plants and flowers — designing colorful, larger-than-life, living works of art. Throughout the series, competitors will face high-stakes challenges and have their topiary masterpieces evaluated by lead judge and gardening icon Martha Stewart and an expert panel of judges, including critically acclaimed landscape architect Fernando Wong and lifestyle, landscape and horticultural expert Chris Lambton. Each week, they decide who makes the cut, who gets clipped and, in the end, who is crowned as the top topiarist who wins $50,000 cash.

Oxygen

Netflix

Original Film!

This French survival thriller tells the story of a young woman (Mélanie Laurent, Inglourious Basterds) who wakes up in a cryogenic pod and doesn’t remember who she is or how she ended up there. As she’s running out of oxygen, she must rebuild her memory to find a way out of her nightmare.

The Upshaws

Netflix

New Series!

In this comedy cocreated by Regina Hicks and executive producer/costar Wanda Sykes, Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps, also an executive producer), the head of a Black working-class family in Indianapolis, is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family — wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Daniya-Renee Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon); and the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) — and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law (Sykes), all without a blueprint for success.

Kids Say the Darndest Things: “Love Chat/Double Trouble”

CBS, 8pm

Guest Star Alert!

Tiffany Haddish and a wise 8-year-old dish out relationship advice on a special podcast, and Tiffany teams up with Cedric the Entertainer to cause double the trouble when they chat with identical twins in the new episode “Love Chat/Double Trouble.”

The Masked Singer: “The Quarter Finals — Five Fan Favorites”

FOX, 8pm

The remaining five performers take to the stage with the goal of reaching the semifinals in the new episode “The Quarter Finals — Five Fan Favorites.”

Married at First Sight: “Real Life Starts Now”

Lifetime, 8pm

Season Finale!

The journey for five couples who were married at first sight comes to a shocking and dramatic conclusion, as some choose to stay together, others choose to divorce and one refuses to decide.

Chicago Med: “A Red Pill, a Blue Pill”

NBC, 8pm

Third-year med students begin their rotation in the ED, and Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) keeps a careful eye on one of them. Meanwhile, Natalie (Torrey DeVitto) — whose mom’s health takes another decline — tries to cover up how she broke the rules to treat her.

TCM Spotlight: Order in the Court: “Courtroom Comedies”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

May’s TCM Spotlight is back in session with another evening of films centered around courtroom themes. Tonight’s focus is on comedies set at least in part in the judicial system, and first on the docket is Adam’s Rib (1949), the classic romantic comedy starring Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn as married lawyers who find themselves opposing each other in court. Married couple and frequent screenwriting collaborators Ruth Gordon and Garson Kanin received Oscar nominations for their screenplay. Next is Perfect Strangers (1950), a comedy/drama starring Ginger Rogers and Dennis Morgan as jurors who fall in love while sequestered during a murder trial; Ladies of the Jury (1932), a pre-Code comedy; George Stevens’ Cary Grant and Jean Arthur-led comedy/drama The Talk of the Town (1942), which received seven Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and two nods for its story and screenplay; and the comedy The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer (1947), starring Grant, Myrna Loy and Shirley Temple. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Home Economics: “The Triangle Shirtwaist Fire: An Oral History (Used), $11”

ABC, 8:30pm

Connor invites the siblings to a party he’s throwing for his ex-wife, Emily. While he feels the need to prove that he is cool with their divorce, he is not the only one in the competitive spirit. Tom and Marina try to prove to each other that they still have game, while Sarah finds the perfect solution to the fact that she’s a bad gift-giver. Guest starring is Lidia Porto as Lupe and Justine Lupe as Emily.

The Conners: “Jeopardé, Sobrieté, and Infidelité”

ABC, 9pm

Darlene makes a decision about her trip to Hawaii, leading to a heated encounter with Barb. Meanwhile, Becky gives a presentation on addiction to Mark’s class. Guest starring is Candice Bergen as Barb, Katey Sagal as Louise, Estelle Parsons as Bev, Nat Faxon as Neville and Brian Austin Green as Jeff.

SEAL Team: “Hollow at the Core”

CBS, 9pm

Bravo Team is tasked with a covert mission to infiltrate a Boko Haram camp, hack its data network and rescue an American hostage in the new episode “Hollow at the Core.”

Nancy Drew: “The Celestial Visitor”

The CW, 9pm

The stage is set for a potential spinoff when Nancy (Kennedy McMann) helps billionaire inventor Tom Swift (Tian Richards) investigate a case of creepy proportions. “His bag of tricks — technology and gadgets, urban sophistication and enormous wealth and swagger — those don’t work against ghosts,” exec producer Noga Landau says with a laugh.

Bargain Block: “Safari and Country Estates”

HGTV, 9pm

A hoarder’s den and a house of mirrors have Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas shaking their heads, but they rise to the challenge with an animal-print motif and a quick design flip.

The Hills: New Beginnings

MTV, 9pm

Season Premiere!

After a year of lockdowns and lost time, the cast of Hollywood’s most iconic friend group is reuniting. This season finds them at a crossroads and their lives tested like never before. While some struggle with the financial strains from the global pandemic and rebuilding businesses, others are navigating through rocky relationships, struggling with addiction as well as their mental and physical health. From a highly publicized divorce and rekindling former flames to starting new families and surprise pregnancies, all bets are off this season.

Chicago Fire: “What Comes Next”

NBC, 9pm

A fire breaks out at a pet food factory, and Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Severide (Taylor Kinney) help the owner get to the bottom of it. Meanwhile, the annual garage sale takes place at 51, and everyone is on edge.

Call Your Mother: “The Raines Games”

ABC, 9:30pm

Jean fears her family is drifting apart so she brings everyone together for a game night that doesn’t go as planned. Guest starring is Sherri Shepherd as Sharon and Derrick Anthony King as Nick.

A Million Little Things: “Listen”

ABC, 10pm

In response to the killing of George Floyd, the group of friends are forced to reevaluate their own racial biases and take to the streets of Boston. Rome opts out in favor of his mental health and has a candid conversation with his father about how to effect change. Guest starring is Terry Chen as Alan, Adam Swain as Tyrell, Lou Beatty Jr. as Walter, Andrea Savage as Dr. Stacy and Karen Robinson as Florence Davis.

Food Paradise: “Noodle Nirvana”

Cooking Channel, 10pm

Now this is using your noodle: Some of the intriguing pasta-bilities you’ll see are spaghetti in a cone (New York City) and ramen noodles in a burrito (Venice Beach, California).

See No Evil: “Gold Pontiac”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

When two women are gunned down outside their Tulsa apartment complex one morning in 2014, surveillance footage reveals a key clue: the killer lying in wait in a gold Pontiac.

Chicago P.D.: “Safe”

NBC, 10pm

After a series of brutal home invasion robberies, Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) immerses herself in the case and finds herself caught between Voight (Jason Beghe) and Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer).

Thursday, May 13

The Rich and the Ruthless

BET+

Season Premiere!

This behind-the-scenes, dram-com soap that follows the fictional story of the family behind the first Black-owned daytime drama on broadcast television — who stop at nothing to stay in power — returns for its fourth season at its new home on BET’s streaming service, BET+ (the show’s first three seasons streamed on the Urban Movie Channel service, which has recently rebranded as ALLBLK).

Restaurant Recovery

discovery+

Season Finale!

The series in which restaurateur Todd Graves and his celebrity friends help save family-owned restaurants concludes its first season with this episode.

Castlevania

Netflix

Season Premiere/Series Finale!

In the epic fourth and final season of the animated series based on the computer game franchise, Wallachia collapses into chaos as factions clash — some attempting to take control, others attempting to bring Dracula back from the dead. Nobody is who they seem, and nobody can be trusted in these end times.

Young Sheldon: “The Wild and Woolly World of Nonlinear Dynamics”

CBS, 8pm

Season Finale!

Solving a challenging physics problem and annoying his professors is a typical day for 11-year-old East Texas Tech freshman Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage). But in the sitcom’s fourth-season ender, when twin sister Missy (Raegan Revord) experiences her first real heartbreak, here’s hoping the brainiac can pause the logical thinking and just lend a shoulder to cry on.

Walker: “Freedom”

The CW, 8pm

Walker (Jared Padalecki) and Geri (guest star Odette Annable) are both unsure of their feelings for each other after their kiss, and things get very complicated when Hoyt (guest star Matt Barr) comes home from prison. However, the welcome home party is interrupted when Micki (Lindsey Morgan) and Walker get word that Clint West (guest star Austin Nichols) is on the run.

No Demo Reno: “Dream House Redo”

HGTV, 8pm

Homeowners who still consider their house of 20 years to be their dream home feel it has become outdated and ask Jenn Todryk to give it a major facelift. Next, Jenn works with a couple who have always put their kids’ needs before their own to create the bedroom and bathroom suite of their dreams.

Manifest: “Bogey”

NBC, 8pm

Ben (Josh Dallas) reunites with a duplicitous foe; Mick (Melissa Roxburgh) and Zeke’s (Matt Long) dinner party with Jared (J.R. Ramirez) and his new girlfriend is halted by a calling that ignites the Stone siblings to save the life of one of their own; Olive’s (Luna Blaise) friendship with Levi (Will Peltz) blossoms but is tested.

Dream State: California in the Movies — Part I

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Being the home state for Hollywood, it’s not surprising that California has found itself frequently used as a filming backdrop and/or story setting for scores of classic movies. With its “Dream State”-themed evenings, beginning tonight and concluding next Thursday, Turner Classic Movies airs a number of memorable films with a California setting. Tonight’s lineup begins by heading to the shore with Gidget (1959), starring Sandra Dee in the title role of the comedy that was one of the earliest teen “beach” films and introduced California’s surfing culture to a wide audience. Next, head inland a bit to Beverly Hills in Shampoo (1975), Hal Ashby’s Oscar-winning comedy/drama starring Warren Beatty as a successful but dissatisfied hairdresser to the stars. Then, in What Price Hollywood? (1932), the title city is the backdrop for a drama about an aspiring actress’ (Constance Bennett) experiences with various characters in the town. Hollywood is again the setting for the next film, The Big Picture (1989), a comedy starring Kevin Bacon as a Midwesterner who finds himself suddenly thrust into the Tinseltown world after winning a prestigious student film contest. Finally, the darker side of sunny Los Angeles and its surrounding area is the focus of one of the quintessential “California noir” films, The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946), starring Lana Turner and John Garfield. — Jeff Pfeiffer

United States of Al: “Car/Motar”

CBS, 8:30pm

In the new episode “Car/Motar,” when Riley (Parker Young) and Al (Adhir Kalyan) negotiate a deal for Al’s new car, they learn the hard way that they are not adept at finances and contracts.

Mom

CBS, 9pm

Series Finale!

The critically lauded comedy series that has explored the power of family, friendship and forgiveness to overcome addiction and personal strife signs off after eight seasons. Find out how things end up for Bonnie (Allison Janney), Jill (Jaime Pressly) and Marjorie (Mimi Kennedy), and see if Christy (Anna Faris) returns for a final appearance in the series finale episode “My Kinda People and the Big To-Do.”

Restaurant Impossible: “Saving an American Dream”

Food Network, 9pm

Robert Irvine faces the most difficult challenge of his career when he must save an immigrant’s American dream of holding on to her Las Vegas restaurant, Burnt Offerings. Robert must find unique ways to raise revenue and cut costs to keep the dream alive.

Last Man Standing: “Murder, She Wanted”

FOX, 9pm

Mandy (Molly McCook) gets jealous after Mike (Tim Allen) spends time with Ryan (Jordan Masterson) at a marketing retreat in the new episode “Murder, She Wanted.”

Flip or Flop: “Smelly Time Capsule”

HGTV, 9pm

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack make a costly decision to open up the floor plan on a stinky 1950s home in Whittier, California. The duo encounter extensive termite and water damage as they try to turn this disgusting and dated house into a modern money maker.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Trick-Rolled at the Moulin”

NBC, 9pm

The SVU searches for three women suspected of drugging and robbing wealthy men, and the case leads to personal connections for both Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Kat (Jamie Gray Hyder). Christopher Meloni guest-stars.

Paranormal Caught on Camera: “Kentucky Poltergeist and More”

Travel Channel, 9pm

A Kentucky woman hires an empath to rid her home of a pesky poltergeist; a terrifying creature holes up in a barn at night; and a Russian cosmonaut spots a UFO over Antarctica.

B Positive

CBS, 9:30pm

Season Finale!

Before their surgeries, Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) looks for a new apartment while Drew (Thomas Middleditch) celebrates his last day of dialysis in the Season 1 finale “Life Expectancy.”

Rebel: “Heart Burned”

ABC, 10pm

Rebel goes to great lengths to help save Helen’s life after she’s denied her surgery, and continues to push Cruz to negotiate the recall and study of the heart valve. Meanwhile, Cassidy and Lana try to help Luke when his personal life jeopardizes his career and reputation. Elsewhere, Cruz gets close to someone new. Guest starring is Mo McRae as Amir, Mary McDonnell as Helen, Adam Arkin as Mark Duncan, Abigail Spencer as Misha, Dan Bucatinsky as professor Jason Erickson and Sharon Lawrence as Angela.

Clarice: “Silence Is Purgatory”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “Silence Is Purgatory,” ViCAP links the River Murders to a pharmaceutical company, and Clarice (Rebecca Breeds) seeks help from Julia Lawson (guest star Jen Richards), the corporate accountant for the company, who refuses to work with the FBI.

Law & Order: Organized Crime: “An Inferior Product”

NBC, 10pm

Stabler (Christopher Meloni) faces the consequences of a failed drug bust; Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) is forced to choose between the job and her family; and Gina (Charlotte Sullivan) gets an unexpected visitor. Mariska Hargitay and Demore Barnes guest-star.

Dark Side of Football

Vice, 10pm

New Series!

“I enjoy inflicting pain,” says ex-NFL star Tony Casillas in this football version of Vice’s blood-and-guts Dark Side docuseries formula, with tough guys such as Bill Romanowski weighing in on players’ off-camera violence.

Friday, May 14

The Underground Railroad

Amazon Prime Video

New Limited Series!

Oscar winner Barry Jenkins (Moonlight) is showrunner and executive producer, and directed all 10 episodes, of this limited series set in the antebellum South and based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colson Whitehead. Newcomer Thuso Mbedu stars as Cora Randall, who makes a desperate bid for freedom after escaping a Georgia plantation. After hearing rumors about the Underground Railroad, Cora discovers that it is no mere metaphor, but an actual railroad full of engineers and conductors, and a secret network of tracks and tunnels beneath the Southern soil.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Disney+

Season Premiere!

In Season 2, the East High Wildcats, who are preparing to perform Beauty and the Beast as their spring musical, face off against rival school North High to win a prestigious and cutthroat student theater competition. Wigs are snatched, loyalties are tested and ballads are belted. The season also features brand-new solos written by Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett, and includes guest appearances from Derek Hough, Olivia Rose Keegan, Roman Banks, Andrew Barth Feldman and Asher Angel.

Ferry

Netflix

Original Film!

This film is a prequel to the Dutch-Flemish Netflix crime drama series Undercover. The story starts in 2006 in the city of Amsterdam, where Ferry Bouman (Frank Lammers, reprising his series role) works for drug lord Ralph Brink, a powerful criminal and Ferry’s mentor. After years of absence, a job for Brink finds Ferry returning to his beloved Brabant, which he had fled many years before. The difficult reunion with his estranged family, the return to the camper life he had forsaken and meeting his charming neighbor Danielle (Elise Schaap, also returning to her series role) all gradually crawl under Ferry’s skin.

Move to Heaven

Netflix

New Series!

This inspiring Korean drama follows Geu-ru (Tang Jun-sang), a young man with Asperger’s syndrome, and Sang-gu (Lee Je-hoon), who suddenly finds himself as Geu-ru’s guardian. The two work as “trauma cleaners,” a group of people clearing out the last possessions of the deceased and uncovering stories that are left behind. Geu-ru and Sang-gu join hands to help the final move of those who have passed away, and deliver their messages to loved ones.

The Woman in the Window

Netflix

Original Film!

In this suspenseful psychological thriller based on the bestselling novel adapted by Tracy Letts, shocking secrets are revealed and nothing and no one is what they seem. Anna Fox (Amy Adams) is an agoraphobic child psychologist who finds herself keeping tabs on the picture-perfect family across the street through the windows of her New York City brownstone. Letts, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Fred Hechinger, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Julianne Moore also star.

Night Gallery: “Certain Shadows on the Wall”

Comet, 12:15pm

This creepy 1970 segment of Rod Serling’s horror anthology may have wormed its way into your brain as The One Where Agnes Moorehead Dies in Her Sickbed but Then Her Shadow Appears on the Parlor Wall and Won’t Go Away.

Shark Tank

ABC, 8pm

A pair of entrepreneurs from Industry, California, pitch their innovative system which helps create a custom pillow based on your unique sleep profile. Two entrepreneurs from Ipswitch, Massachusetts, believe they’ve hit a hole-in-one with their natural and fun alternative to a traditional sport. Entrepreneurs from Plymouth, Michigan, take outdoor dining to another level when they float their grilling product idea by the Sharks, while a husband-and-wife duo from Boise, Idaho, stretch the boundaries of what it means to wear functional shoes with ease. The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and guest Shark Daniel Lubetzky.

The Goonies

AMC, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Richard Donner directed this fun Steven Spielberg production about a group of kids in Oregon desperately searching for a hidden pirate treasure to help save their homes from foreclosure. While The Goonies didn’t get anywhere near matching the other Spielberg-produced film of the summer of 1985, Back to the Future, at the box office, it still did well and remains a cult favorite among those who were a certain age when they first saw it in the theater. Its young main cast of heroes features names that have remained familiar as they went on to grownup acting roles, including Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman and Martha Plimpton. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Chopped: “Teen Redeem”

Cooking Channel, 8pm

Four teen chefs return to the kitchen with victory and redemption on their minds. The teens get creative with crab, use a novel ingredient, and must hustle to make sweet creations from cookies and peanut butter toast.

Pride

FX, 8pm

New Miniseries!

This six-part documentary series chronicles the struggle for LGBTQ+ civil rights in America decade-by-decade beginning with the 1950s. The first three episodes air back-to-back tonight, with the remaining three episodes airing Friday, May 21.

My Lottery Dream Home: “King and Queen of M’Orlando”

HGTV, 8pm

David Bromstad gets to stay at home to help Lee and Lacherrica find their dream home in Orlando, Florida. Lacherrica scratched up the best one-year wedding anniversary ever, when she hit the top prize of $1 million. It means they can finally leave apartment living behind, and buy their first home, and they’re aiming big. They want four bedrooms and three bathrooms!

Mommy’s Deadly Con Artist

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

After Denise (Jackée Harry) loses her husband, she is determined to find who did it, which leads her to tracking down Stephanie and her “mother.” But things are not as they appear when a wealthy family stands to lose everything at the hands of this mother and daughter tandem. Also stars Dey Young, Chelsea Gilson, Rib Hillis, Andrew Phillip Rodgers and Sophia Katarina.

The Blacklist: “Ivan Stepanov”

NBC, 8pm

Red (James Spader) tries desperately to rescue an old friend at all costs, while Liz (Megan Boone) and Townsend (Reg Rogers) conduct an interrogation.

Happily Whatever: “Family Ties or Unleashed Adventure”

HGTV, 8:30pm

A recently married couple is eager to purchase their first home and plant roots. Having the freedom to live anywhere, the couple is torn between staying near family and friends in their beloved hometown of Los Angeles or making a radical move to Colorado.

Blue Bloods

CBS, 9pm

Season Finale!

The last time the Reagans saw Detective Joe Hill (Will Hochman), he reneged on a promised visit to Sunday dinner. The newly discovered grandson of police commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) returns front and center, though, in tonight’s intense two-hour Season 11 ender. The story opens as Joe’s uncle Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) tracks down a weapon used in multiple crimes. The trail leads to a pair of illegal gun dealers … one of them Joe, working undercover. Unbeknownst to the family, he’s been loaned out to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to infiltrate a crew that is buying and selling guns and drugs up and down the East Coast. (ER favorite Gloria Reuben, who played Selleck’s love interest in several of his Jesse Stone TV movies, guest-stars as the senior ATF agent overseeing Joe.)

We Are Family: Songs of Hope and Unity

PBS, 10pm

We’re even smiling at this American Pops Orchestra concert’s set list, with “You’ve Got a Friend” (sung by Broadway’s Laura Osnes) and “Feeling Good” (The Voice’s Rayshun LaMarr). Judith Light hosts.

Saturday, May 15

Popeye and Pink Panther’s Party

MeTV, 7am

Henry Mancini’s jazzy theme plays the Pink Panther onto MeTV’s Saturday morning classic toon lineup,

where the cool cat joins Popeye.

NTT IndyCar Series: GMR Grand Prix

NBC, 2:30pm Live

The NTT IndyCar Series is at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as drivers battle it out in the GMR Grand Prix on the Brickyard’s 14-turn road course.

Major League Baseball

FS1, beginning at 4pm Live

Saturday MLB action on FS1 features the Oakland A’s at the Minnesota Twins, followed by the St. Louis Cardinals at the San Diego Padres.

Horse Racing: 146th Preakness Stakes

NBC, 5pm Live

The Kentucky Derby winner will try to keep its Triple Crown hopes alive today at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore for the running of the 146th Preakness Stakes.

NBA Basketball: Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

ESPN, 5:30pm

There will be nary a dry eye as Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant is posthumously inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, along with other NBA greats Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Eddie Sutton and Rudy Tomjanovich.

The Manchurian Candidate

TCM, 5:45pm

Catch a Classic!

Eerie, shocking, daring, thrilling and mesmerizing, John Frankenheimer’s 1962 blend of Cold War paranoia and sly satire is one of the finest political thrillers ever made. Patrician Korean War vet Raymond Shaw (Laurence Harvey) returns to his politically placed family a Medal of Honor winner for his combat bravery. Now, however, his former commanding officer, Ben Marco (Frank Sinatra), is plagued by strange dreams of their time in Red Chinese custody. As Marco searches for the answer to what really happened to them there, he discovers threads of a diabolical plot orchestrated by the utterly ruthless Mrs. Iselin — portrayed in a Best Supporting Actress-nominated performance by Angela Lansbury; if you only know the actress as kindly Jessica Fletcher or a singing teapot, prepare to have your breath taken away by her commandingly villainous presence here. The sinister plan involves Iselin’s son, Shaw; her senator husband (James Gregory); and a secret cabal of enemy leaders. Janet Leigh and Henry Silva costar in the film, which also received an Oscar nomination for its editing. — Jeff Pfeiffer

China: Nature’s Ancient Kingdom

BBC America, 8pm

New Series!

This three-part nature series explores China’s national park project that has 10 sites dedicated to protecting the country’s rarest species and delicate ecosystems. The series unveils the hidden paradise of strange and wonderful animals, fascinating plants and breathtaking landscapes, and examines how local communities have lived alongside these splendors of nature for centuries.

The Personal History of David Copperfield

HBO, 8pm

Veep writer-director Armando Iannucci hilariously reimagines Charles Dickens’ classic novel in this 2020 comedy. Dev Patel takes on the title role; as a grownup Copperfield, he’s determined to be the hero of his own life, which means telling his life story and revisiting his birth and troubled boyhood. A deep bench of supporting acting talent gives this whimsical tale even more depth, including Tilda Swinton as Aunt Betsey, Hugh Laurie as Mr. Dick and Ben Whishaw as Copperfield’s nemesis Uriah Heep. The result is cuter than the Dickens.

Sweet Carolina

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

Marketing executive Josie (Lacey Chabert) returns to her small North Carolina hometown when she becomes the unexpected guardian of her niece and nephew. While there, she reconnects with Cooper (Tyler Hynes), her high school boyfriend.

Iyanla: Fix My Life: “An Open Letter to All Black Men”

OWN, 9pm

A widowed father struggles to stop his two sons’ reckless behavior while grieving their mother’s death. Their actions threaten to send these young men straight down the prison pipeline, causing Iyanla to call in Dr. Steve Perry for reinforcements.

Ghost Nation: “Tortured Soul Asylum”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Season Finale!

Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango and Shari DeBenedetti continue their investigation of Pennsylvania’s Harrisburg State Hospital. Hawes’ daughters, Satori and Samantha, join the team as they peel away the layers of the asylum’s sordid past to get to the root of the intense paranormal activity.

The Holzer Files: “Devil in the Rock”

Travel Channel, 10pm

Season Finale!

The team ventures to the Massachusetts coast to follow up on Hans Holzer’s 1964 investigation of the Bates Ship Chandlery. As they delve deep into the property’s past, they uncover a chilling undercurrent of darkness anchored in the rocky shores.