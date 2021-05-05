Wednesday, May 5: ‘Human: The World Within’ Reveals the Wonders of Our Species

Courtesy of Stephen David Entertainment

Wednesday, May 5

Human: The World Within

PBS, 9pm

New Series!

An examination of diverse personal stories from around the world reveals how our lives, passions and goals are powered by the amazing systems that define our biology as a species. Two episodes premiere tonight: In “Birth,” learn the astonishing story of human reproduction from attraction to the moment of a baby’s first breath. In “Pulse,” dive into the world of an ice climber, a bus driver, a woman in labor and a senior dance club to show how the human heart and circulatory system power our physical and emotional lives, and create the pulsing rhythm of our world.

The Circle

Netflix

Season Finale!

The reality competition series ends its second season with this episode. In the series, contestants bond, flirt and plot, all in an effort to earn clout exclusively through a unique social media platform. With $100,000 on the line, everyone’s competing to gain influence and avoid getting voted out. But who’s for real and who’s a catfish?

NHL Hockey: Washington at N.Y. Rangers

NBCSN, 7pm Live

Wednesday Night Hockey on NBCSN features Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals at New York City’s Madison Square Garden to skate against Chris Kreider and the Rangers.

Kids Say the Darndest Things

CBS, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Previously airing on ABC during the 2019-20 season, CBS has picked up the comedy/variety show for another stint. Comedy superstar Tiffany Haddish emcees this incarnation of the classic format, which finds Haddish interacting with kids who have innocent, unfiltered and amusing points of view.

The Masked Singer: “The Spicy 6 — The Competition Heats Up!”

FOX, 8pm

The remaining six performers make the stage sizzle in the new episode “The Spicy 6 — The Competition Heats Up!” Special guest panelist Chrissy Metz (This Is Us) brings her vocal expertise to the show.

Chicago Med: “What a Tangled Web We Weave”

NBC, 8pm

An auto accident sends Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) into a spiral as she tries to help a young boy and his mother. Meanwhile, Natalie’s (Torrey DeVitto) secretive behavior begins to draw the attention of Drs. Marcel (Dominic Rains) and Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss).

TCM Spotlight: Order in the Court: “Murder in the First”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

All rise each Wednesday this month on Turner Classic Movies when the network airs a primetime lineup of memorable courtroom-set films falling under various themes. Tonight’s theme is films featuring murder trials, beginning with the 1957 Best Picture Oscar nominee 12 Angry Men (1957), helmed by Best Director Oscar nominee Sidney Lumet and written by Reginald Rose, who received an Oscar nomination for adapting his 1954 teleplay. Henry Fonda, Lee J. Cobb, Ed Begley, E.G. Marshall and Jack Warden lead the cast in this tense drama almost exclusively set in a jury deliberation room where a group of men are debating the conviction or acquittal of an 18-year-old defendant. Up next is Anatomy of a Murder, the 1959 drama from director Otto Preminger that received seven Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. Best Actor Oscar nominee James Stewart gives one of his finest performances as a small-town Michigan lawyer who takes on a difficult case: that of a young Army lieutenant (Ben Gazzara) accused of murdering the local tavern owner who he believes raped his wife (Lee Remick). Rounding out the evening are Robert Wise’s crime drama Criminal Court (1946); David Lean’s 19th-century-set Madeleine (1950), based on a true Scottish murder trial; Beyond a Reasonable Doubt (1956), a film noir that was the last American film directed by Fritz Lang; and Midnight Mary (1933), a pre-Code crime drama directed by William A. Wellman and starring Loretta Young as the title character, who is on trial for murder. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Home Economics: “35% of Allied Harness and Sling LTD, $3,000,000”

ABC, 8:30pm

After upsetting Marina, Tom tries to help out more around the house. While Sarah tries to find temporary employment, she and Denise worry their son will be corrupted after Kelvin decides he wants to learn all about Uncle Connor’s business. Guest starring is Lidia Porto as Lupe.

SEAL Team: “Do No Harm”

CBS, 9pm

Bravo Team is tasked with bringing a defecting Boko Haram lieutenant into U.S. custody in the new episode “Do No Harm.”

Guy’s Grocery Games: “Delivery: Mom Cooks Best”

Food Network, 9pm

For Mother’s Day, Guy Fieri recruits three Triple G all-star chef moms for cooking challenges in their own homes. Guy tests their multitasking mastery as he tries to blindside them with games, surprises and unexpected challenges.

Bargain Block: “Calm Minds and Dark Moods”

HGTV, 9pm

Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas have their work cut out for them between a house with hidden plumbing problems and one with a fallen tree on its roof. For one home, Keith will create a new age haven and then a bold dark black masterpiece in the other.

The Murder Tapes: “The Girl in the Park”

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Homicide investigations unfold through dramatic real footage in this groundbreaking series, which begins its fourth season tonight. Each episode provides an up-close perspective of the case, incorporating body-cam footage from the initial crime scene, surveillance video and interrogation room recordings.

Chicago Fire: “Don’t Hang Up”

NBC, 9pm

A mysterious caller who is in danger relies on Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) to help save her and her brother, while the firehouse helps Cruz (Joe Minoso) get ready for fatherhood.

A Million Little Things: “Junior”

ABC, 10pm

Gary’s dad connects with Darcy about his personal experience from the Vietnam War. Meanwhile, during a dinner hosted by Rome and Regina, the video of George Floyd’s murder is released, and they watch together in shock. Guest starring is Terry Chen as Alan, Adam Swain as Tyrell, Lou Beatty Jr. as Walter, Bobbi-Jean Charlton as Jackie, Paul Rodriguez as Javier Mendez and Karen Robinson as Florence.

Chicago P.D.: “Trouble Dolls”

NBC, 10pm

The shocking murder of a young pregnant woman leads the team on a desperate hunt for the killer, revealing something even darker than expected. Meanwhile, Burgess (Marina Squerciati) has to make a tough decision about Makayla (Ramona Edith Williams).

Thursday, May 6

Notorious Queens

ALLBLK

Season Finale!

The reality series ends its first season with this installment. From Growing Up Hip Hop creator Datari Turner, the half-hour series follows four women — Stormey Ramdhan, Tonesha Wright, La’Britney and Mehgan James — who have been labeled “notorious” due to their past romantic relationships and intense media coverage, who work to leave behind their troublesome pasts and cultivate new experiences in all areas of their lives.

Stuck With You

ALLBLK

Season Premiere!

The romantic dramedy returns for a six-episode second season. The series stars Tammy Townsend and Timon Kyle Durrett as Candace and Luvell, an unhappily married celebrity couple who struggle with being the face of #relationshipgoals while living separate lives behind closed doors. Joining the cast this season is Vivica A. Fox in a recurring role as Terry Parker, an entertainment industry mogul who, along with her husband, Blu Parker (new recurring actor Isaac Keys), coauthors a new hit relationship book that challenges the spotlight once held by Candace and Luvell. Also joining the cast is Reneé Lawless as Charlotte Reed, a well-respected Hollywood vet and former manager to Luvell who is determined to get him back to work and at the top of his acting game.

Citizen Penn

discovery+

With unprecedented access, this documentary directed by Don Hardy (Pick of the Litter) chronicles the humanitarian efforts of Sean Penn and a dedicated team of volunteers as they set up a long-term base to bring aid to Haitians after the devastating 7.0 earthquake struck in 2010.

Girls5eva

Peacock

New Series!

Grammy-winning, and Tony- and Emmy-nominated, singer Sara Bareilles; Grammy- and Tony-winning actress/singer Renée Elise Goldsberry; Emmy-winning actress Paula Pell; and bestselling author/actress Busy Philipps headline this comedy from creator/executive producer Meredith Scardino (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), which also boasts Tina Fey as an EP. When a one-hit wonder girl group from the ’90s gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop-star dreams one more shot. They may now be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents and shoulder pain, but can’t they also be Girls5eva?

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live

A pair of NBA matchups on TNT has Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets in Dallas to face Luka Dončić and the Mavericks, and the Lakers are “on the road” against the Clippers at their shared Staples Center arena in Los Angeles.

Station 19: “I Guess I’m Floating”

ABC, 8pm

Ben and Dean wrestle with life and death after the Black Fighter’s Coalition banquet. Guest starring is Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey.

Walker: “Encore”

The CW, 8pm

With the Sidestep now in their name, Walker (Jared Padalecki), Stella (Violet Brinson) and August (Kale Culley) put their stamp on the place. Liam (Keegan Allen) turns to Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) for advice on a career move, while Micki (Lindsey Morgan) and Trey (Jeff Pierre) work through the aftermath of his injuries after the hurricane. Stella confronts Clint (guest star Austin Nichols) about Trevor (guest star Gavin Casalegno) and his response prompts Stella to make a dangerous decision that will leave a permanent mark on the Walker family.

No Demo Reno: “Family Memories”

HGTV, 8pm

A couple asks Jenn Todryk to revitalize their outdated family home, which contains, among other challenges, the most unusual bathroom she’s ever seen. Next, Jenn works with a family whose home has lots of space but no personality to give it the style it deserves.

Manifest

NBC, 8pm

Two episodes air tonight. In “Precious Cargo,” Mick (Melissa Roxburgh) questions Ben’s (Josh Dallas) developing relationship with Eureka; a new adversarial group suspicious of Ben takes drastic measures to gain answers; Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) proves her worth through a scientific breakthrough; Angelina (Holly Taylor) reaches a breaking point. Then, in “Destination Unknown,” as Mick and Ben join forces to aid a desperate Flight 828 passenger, Saanvi grapples with a discovery at Eureka and the burden of secrecy that comes with it. Meanwhile, Grace (Athena Karkanis) and Angelina’s (Holly Taylor) bond deepens, and a maturing Cal (Jack Messina) enlists Zeke’s (Matt Long) help in a personal matter.

2021 TCM Classic Film Festival Kickoff: “West Side Story” 60th Anniversary

TCM, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight, tonight, won’t be just any night when Turner Classic Movies begins the 2021 TCM Classic Film Festival, being held virtually this year, with a 60th anniversary screening of West Side Story. The 1961 classic is the Best Picture Oscar-winning adaptation of the smash Broadway musical, a retelling of Romeo and Juliet set amid the world of rival street gangs and boasting an iconic soundtrack with music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. The film won nine other Academy Awards, making it the musical film with the most Oscar wins to date. Rita Moreno won Best Supporting Actress for her screen-dominating performance as fiery Anita, and she will be on hand during a cast reunion featured with the film, giving new and exclusive interviews along with George Chakiris (Bernardo, leader of the Sharks) and Russ Tamblyn (Riff, leader of the Jets). Following West Side Story this evening, more highlights from the festival include an airing of Martin Scorsese’s Mean Streets (1973), with an introduction by the director; a restored version of the 1932 horror film Doctor X; and a screening of Ocean’s 11 (1960), with an introduction that costar Angie Dickinson gave for the 2019 festival. Linear cable network TCM and its sister streaming service HBO Max will continue airing and streaming content from this year’s virtual film festival over the next three days. The titles available for streaming on HBO Max cross over with in some cases, but mostly differ from, those on TCM; the streaming titles fall under various themes and will be available on demand over the next few days. For more information, visit filmfestival.tcm.com. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Kennedy: Cancel This

FOX Business Network, 8pm

Hosted by Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery, this special examines the growing cancel culture trend and its impact across the country. Featured guests include Twisted Sister lead singer Dee Snider, former University of Miami School of Law Professor Daniel Ravicher, author Alex Berenson, Reason senior editor Robby Soave, Cancel This Book: The Progressive Case Against Cancel Culture author Daniel Kovalik and journalist Andy Ngo.

United States of Al: “Fundraiser/Baspana Towlawal”

CBS, 8:30pm

In the new episode “Fundraiser/Baspana Towlawal,” Riley (Parker Young) and Al (Adhir Kalyan) are invited to make speeches at a fundraiser for interpreters who are waiting for visas.

Grey’s Anatomy: “Look Up Child”

ABC, 9pm

Jackson pays a visit to his father that helps set him on the right path. Guest starring is Sarah Drew as Dr. April Kepner and Eric Roberts as Robert Avery.

Million Dollar Listing New York

Bravo, 9pm

Season Premiere!

This season, the agents face the New York City market in an unprecedented way. At the epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis and facing looming uncertainties, the city is completely flipped upside down. The agents must work together to strategize their listings as city dwellers flee to more scenic locations and listing prices dramatically drop. Despite the real estate crisis, the agents list the iconic New York landmark Ansonia building and work with high-end clientele — the Ali Forney Foundation, Kelly Bensimon and a luxury fashion designer.

Restaurant Impossible: “Taking Ownership in Vegas”

Food Network, 9pm

Julissa, the widowed owner of the Polaris Street Cafe in Las Vegas, is struggling to save her deceased husband’s dream restaurant. If Robert Irvine can’t get her to find her own path, that dream will die, and so will the business.

Last Man Standing: “Yoga and Boo-Boo”

FOX, 9pm

After his doctor recommends that he start stretching, Mike (Tim Allen) looks for an excuse to get out of doing yoga with Vanessa (Nancy Travis) in the new episode “Yoga and Boo-Boo.”

Flip or Flop: “Filthy Flip”

HGTV, 9pm

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack have seen some nasty houses during their years of flipping, but this house in Garden Grove, California, might take the cake. As they attempt to update the old home, they encounter new problems that make them question their choices.

For My Man: “By Any Means Necessary (Jocelin Williams)”

TV One, 9pm

Season Finale!

When her father passes away, a beautiful young woman finds solace in a new boyfriend. But when he ropes her into one of his criminal schemes, she finds herself in the midst of a brutal bloodbath, willing to step in and save her man’s life — by any means necessary.

Dark Side of the Ring: “Brian Pillman Part One”

Vice, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The acclaimed docuseries that exposes the hidden, heartbreaking and untold stories of professional wrestling returns for Season 3 with a special two-hour premiere that begins a look at Brian Pillman. Other subjects featured over the course of this season’s 14 episodes include Nick Gage, Collision in Korea, Ultimate Warrior, Grizzly Smith and Dynamite Kid.

Rebel: “The Right Thing”

ABC, 10pm

As new details surrounding Sharon’s cause of death are revealed, Cruz suffers a medical emergency that leads to troublesome consequences. Meanwhile, Rebel and Grady team up against a crooked funeral homeowner, and Lana meets someone from her past. Guest starring is Adam Arkin as Mark Duncan, Mo McRae as Amir, Abigail Spencer as Misha, Jalen Thomas Brooks as Sean, Mary McDonnell as Helen, Sharon Lawrence as Angela and Nina Millin as Judge Mary Bobiak.

Clarice: “Add-a-Bead”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “Add-a-Bead,” Clarice (Rebecca Breeds) feels an emotional tie to a medical student who was an apparent victim of suicide.

Friday, May 7

Ghostwriter: Part 2

Apple TV+

New Episodes!

In the second half of Season 2, the young heroes of Ghostwriter work to save their bookstore and discover the true identity of their ghostly companion. Viewers will dive into new stories including “Time Castaways” by Liesl Shurtliff and an original story called “The Cobalt Mask,” written especially for the show, as well as meet familiar literary characters including Dr. Watson of Sherlock Holmes fame.

Mythic Quest

Apple TV+

Season Premiere!

The hit workplace comedy set at a video game studio, cocreated by star Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, returns for its sophomore season. With the quarantine finally over, Season 2 finds almost everyone back in the office, attempting to build upon the success of Raven’s Banquet by launching an epic new expansion, but Ian (McElhenney) and newly promoted co-creative director Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) struggle with the game’s direction. Meanwhile, C.W. (F. Murray Abraham) reconciles some unresolved issues from his past, the testers (Ashly Burch and Imani Hakim) test the bounds of an office romance and David (David Hornsby) loses yet another woman in his life as Jo (Jessie Ennis) leaves him to assist Brad (Danny Pudi).

Queen of Meth

discovery+

This special takes viewers on a deeply personal journey unveiling how one of America’s most infamous — and unexpected — drug lords turned addiction into an enterprise. Lori Arnold, a former “queenpin” and sister to celebrity Tom Arnold, takes viewers back to the scene of the crime in her hometown of Ottumwa, Iowa, where for six years, she ran a sprawling multi-state meth empire. Lori and Tom’s vivid recollections of their formative years reveal hidden family secrets and trauma, poignantly piecing together how Lori’s disturbing childhood and wild adolescence led her down a drug-riddled path and left immeasurable destruction in her wake.

Shrill

Hulu

Season Premiere!/Series Finale!

All eight episodes of this acclaimed comedy’s third and final season drop today. Season 3 finds Annie (Aidy Bryant, also an executive producer) energized by her breakup with dud boyfriend Ryan and her newfound momentum at work. Annie feels like everything is finally falling into place for her, but does she actually know how to get what she wants? “The first season of Annie [was] a person who I was maybe more [like] in my teens and early 20s,” Bryant says, looking back over her character’s evolution. “And I feel so far from that now. … I think that’s part of where we get to in this season and where I’m really proud of how the season ends. I think the idea that you come away with is that the battle against self‑hatred is never over. … It’s going to hit you when it hits you forever, but you can deal with it in different ways. … In that way, I think Annie’s journey really comes to a beautiful end.”

Jupiter’s Legacy

Netflix

New Series!

Based on the graphic novels by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, this series is an epic superhero drama that spans decades and navigates the complex dynamics of family, power and loyalty. After nearly a century of keeping humanity safe, the world’s first generation of superheroes must look to their children to continue the legacy. But tensions rise as the young superheroes, hungry to prove their worth, struggle to live up to their parents’ legendary public reputations — and exacting personal standards. Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb, Ben Daniels, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, Mike Wade, Matt Lanter and Ian Quinlan star.

Monster

Netflix

Original Film!

This drama tells the story of Steve Harmon (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), a 17-year-old honor student whose world comes crashing down around him when he is charged with felony murder. The film follows his dramatic journey from a smart, likable film student from Harlem attending an elite high school through a complex legal battle that could leave him spending the rest of his life in prison. Jennifer Hudson, Jeffrey Wright, Jharrel Jerome, Tim Blake Nelson, Nasir “Nas” Jones, John David Washington and Rakim Mayers (aka A$AP Rocky) also star.

2021 TCM Classic Film Festival Day 2

TCM, all day

Catch a Classic!

Day 2 of the 2021 TCM Classic Film Festival includes a number of notable events, with the day’s highlight being a TCM primetime airing of SF Sketchfest Presents Plan 9 From Outer Space — Adapted by Dana Gould, a table read of a script based on Ed Wood’s notorious “so-bad-it’s-good” cult classic from 1959, Plan 9 From Outer Space. This reading is an existing program that TCM has licensed; it was originally produced by SF Sketchfest, which is the presenter of the evening’s table read. The script for this reading was written by Dana Gould, adapted from Wood’s screenplay. Laraine Newman is the narrator, and taking part in the read are Gould, Bobcat Goldthwait, Janet Varney, David Koechner, Bob Odenkirk, Paul F. Tompkins, Maria Bamford and several other actors/comedians. This table read will be followed by an airing of the original film itself. Other festival highlights today on TCM: In the late morning on TCM, there will be an airing of the 1950 Western musical Annie Get Your Gun that includes an intro discussing the insensitive stereotypes of Native Americans in the film as a whole, and in one of the outtakes that will accompany the screening. Three outtakes will be featured, two with Judy Garland, one with Betty Hutton, all airing after the movie. Later this evening, TCM will air Grease 2 (1982) under the “Slumberground” banner (replacing the TCM Underground franchise for one night, but maintaining the same spirit). This follow-up to the classic 1978 musical film stars Michelle Pfeiffer in an early role, and has developed a cult following. Other festival films also air throughout the day on TCM, and are available to stream on HBO Max. For more information, visit filmfestival.tcm.com. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Charmed: “Witchful Thinking”

The CW, 8pm

The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery) go in search of an ancient relic that will help them cure their magical allergy but find themselves unprepared for the outcome. Josefina (guest star Mareya Salazar) makes an important decision for her future.

My Lottery Dream Home: “Vacation Time at the Cape”

HGTV, 8pm

One of the most enviable holiday destinations in the USA is Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and it’s where Carol and Joe have vacationed with their family for over 30 years. When Joe scratched a million dollars, they knew exactly where their dream vacation home was going to be. David Bromstad knows his way around the Cape, too, but the property market has never been hotter! Properties are being snapped up hours and days after being listed, so he needs to work fast at finding the perfect dream home for the pair, and prepare them for a bidding war!

Deceived by My Mother-in-Law

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

With the help of her therapist, Denise, Kristin is recovering from an awful attack by a stalker. After meeting and marrying James, life seems to be going great until her mother-in-law, Maggie, moves in unexpectedly. Friction turns to fighting as Kristin tries to keep it all together until she discovers her new family has ulterior motives. Stars Allison McAtee, Dey Young, Jackée Harry, Rib Hillis, Michael Paré and Katie Kelly.

The Blacklist: “Nicholas Obenrader”

NBC, 8pm

Liz (Megan Boone) and the Task Force track new leads in their investigation of N-13, while Red (James Spader) takes steps to infiltrate Townsend’s (Reg Rogers) criminal organization.

Happily Wherever

HGTV, 8:30pm

New Series!

Cincinnati couple Chuck and Nate recently adopted two kids and want to find the perfect home where their active family will have space to thrive. They have the difficult choice of staying in all-weather Cincinnati with deep personal ties or venturing out to the sunnier skies of Savannah or Orlando.

Magnum: P.I.

CBS, 9pm

Season Finale!

Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) work a stalking case involving a man with a past in espionage in the Season 3 finale episode “Bloodline.”

Dynasty: “That Unfortunate Dinner”

The CW, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Liam (Adam Huber) plan their wedding, with some unsolicited input from Alexis (Elaine Hendrix), which leaves Fallon questioning if Alexis could be right. Alexis and Jeff (Sam Adegoke) have a photo shoot to announce their new “power couple” status. Meanwhile, Anders (Alan Dale) does some digging and is shocked by what he finds, and Adam’s (Sam Underwood) confession to Kirby (Maddison Brown) is met with surprising results.

Great Performances: “Uncle Vanya”

PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 9pm)

Experience Anton Chekov’s masterpiece in this Olivier Award-nominated West End production adapted by Conor McPherson. Toby Jones (Detectorists) and Richard Armitage (The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug) star in this production from London’s Harold Pinter Theatre.

Doing the Most With Phoebe Robinson

Comedy Central, 11pm

Season Finale!

Comedian, actress and writer Phoebe Robinson wraps up her first season of this series featuring one-on-one interviews and unique experiences with pop culture luminaries. Tonight’s episodes feature Dulcé Sloan and Eric Nam.

Saturday, May 8

Portals to Hell: “The Padre Hotel”

discovery+

Season Finale!

Jack Osbourne and special guest investigator Heather Taddy travel to Bakersfield, California, for a stay at the five-star Padre Hotel, a Prohibition-era inn that has never been investigated for television. Uncovering a dark and deadly past, the team, aided by psychic Michelle Belanger, soon learn that not all of the hotel’s guests are living.

2021 TCM Classic Film Festival Day 3

TCM, all day

Catch a Classic!

Day 3 of the 2021 TCM Classic Film Festival kicks off with a fun lineup of Saturday morning cartoons — several classic shorts made by legendary animation director Fred “Tex” Avery that nicely represent the heyday of his hilariously manic MGM productions of the 1940s and ’50s. The morning begins early with the hourlong 1988 documentary Tex Avery, the King of Cartoons, which leads into seven iconic Avery ’toons: Red Hot Riding Hood (1943), Bad Luck Blackie (1949), Deputy Droopy (1955), Screwball Squirrel (1944), King-Size Canary (1947), T.V. of Tomorrow (1953) and Symphony in Slang (1951). Other festival highlights today on TCM: Right after the cartoons comes the TCM premiere of the 1948 film noir I Love Trouble, starring Franchot Tone; and earlier this evening, TCM will feature Bullitt (1968), the Steve McQueen action classic, with an introduction by costar Jacqueline Bisset. Other festival films also air throughout the day on TCM, and are available to stream on HBO Max. For more information, visit filmfestival.tcm.com. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Major League Baseball

FS1, beginning at 4pm Live

Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres face the San Francisco Giants in an NL West matchup. The second game in FS1’s doubleheader has Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies visiting Freddie Freeman and the Atlanta Braves in an NL East contest.

Riviera

Ovation, 7pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 2 of the drama, Georgina (Julia Stiles) tries to find a way to live with her actions from the Season 1 finale, but secrets from her past wash up on the sandy shores of the Cote d’Azur that force her to explore her turbulent childhood against her will. Returning to the cast with Stiles are Lena Olin, Dimitri Leonidas and Roxane Duran, who are joined by new cast members Will Arnett, Juliet Stevenson, Poppy Delevingne, Jack Fox and Alex Lanipekun.

VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World

ABC, CBS & YouTube, 8pm; FOX, 11pm

This benefit concert special promotes equitable COVID-19 vaccine distribution around the world. Selena Gomez hosts, and Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and H.E.R. are among the performers.

Attenborough’s Journey

BBC America, 8pm

BBC America’s Wonderstruck Saturday programming block celebrates the 95th birthday of renowned natural history filmmaker David Attenborough with this special presentation documenting his extraordinary life, career and innovations that changed how the world saw nature onscreen.

MLS Soccer: LA Galaxy vs. Los Angeles FC

FOX, 8pm Live

FOX Sports continues its coverage of MLS with the highly anticipated “El Tráfico” rivalry matchup between the LA Galaxy and Los Angeles FC.

Memories of a Murder

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Gail, a young woman running a “murderabilia” shop, is taunted by an anonymous killer, who leaves trophies from unsolved murders at her doorstep. As her investigation gets closer to the truth, the personal stakes become much higher. Stars Isabella Pisacane, Jamie Donnelly, Abby Awe, Rosa Gilmore and Craig Walker.

Baby, It’s Cold Inside

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Movie!

Top-level travel agent Hanna (Jocelyn Hudon) is asked by her company to forgo her family holiday cruise and travel to the Ice Hotel to research it as a vacation destination. Hanna convinces her best friend Phoebe (Kathryn Kohut), who is sad about a recent breakup, to join her. When they arrive at the hotel, Hanna is dazzled with its icy wonder and meets Ben (Steve Lund), the designer and co-owner. When Phoebe begins to reconnect with her ex, Hanna starts to spend more time with Ben. As her feelings grow, will Hanna find the confidence to make her dreams come true?

Pink Skies Ahead

MTV, 9pm

Original Film!

Set in Los Angeles in 1998, this film follows Winona (Jessica Barden), who, after dropping out of college and moving back home to live with her parents, is diagnosed with an anxiety disorder. Skeptical of her doctor’s opinion — she hasn’t had a panic attack, after all — Winona carries on with her wild lifestyle. Only when things begin to truly unravel around her does she reluctantly decide to see a therapist and face her truths. Also stars Mary J. Blige, Marcia Gay Harden, Lewis Pullman, Michael McKean and Henry Winkler. The critically acclaimed film, which made its world premiere at the AFI Film Festival, showcases mental health issues in a nuanced and authentic way as part of MTV’s newly launched “Mental Health is Health” initiative.

Iyanla: Fix My Life: “99 Problems and the Corona Is One ”

OWN, 9pm

A family with adult children feels disconnected and frustrated when life circumstances find them all living together under one roof. But while the surface issue is the lack of space, the real problem is the generational history of alcohol abuse.