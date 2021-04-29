Thursday, April 29: With the First Pick in the 2021 NFL Draft…

NFL

Thursday, April 29

NFL Draft: First Round

ABC, ESPN & NFL Network, 8pm Live

The Jacksonville Jaguars are on the clock first as the NFL Draft takes place in Cleveland. The Jags are expected to pick Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence. The first round airs tonight, with the second and third rounds Friday and rounds 4-7 on Saturday.

Chasing Ocean Giants

discovery+

New Series!

Follow Patrick Dykstra, Wall Street lawyer turned BAFTA award-winning ocean cinematographer and modern-day sea explorer, as he seeks new and unrecorded ocean phenomena to reveal the secrets of our ocean’s giants. From blue whales off the coast of Sri Lanka to the biggest population of orcas in the world in the Norwegian fjords, Patrick’s journey takes audiences through some of the most difficult and hostile places on Earth.

Duff’s Happy Fun Bake Time

discovery+

New Series!

In this series from The Jim Henson Company, join host Duff Goldman in his laboratory kitchen along with his puppet crew as they explore the science behind cooking and baking to create some of the most popular foods. Each of the six half-hour episodes is a flavorful adventure that goes beyond food rules and recipes to discover how ingredients work together to create delicious dishes and desserts.

Things Heard & Seen

Netflix

Original Film!

This horror thriller is based on the novel All Things Cease to Appear by Elizabeth Brundage. In the film, an artist relocates to the Hudson Valley and begins to suspect that her marriage has a sinister darkness, one that rivals her new home’s history. Amanda Seyfried, James Norton, Natalia Dyer and F. Murray Abraham star.

William & Kate’s Royal Anniversary

The CW, 8pm

From college sweethearts to tying the knot in the wedding of the century, Prince William and Kate Middleton are celebrating 10 years of marriage. The royal couple are now a party of five and redefining the royal parenting playbook while at the same time cementing themselves as the future of the monarchy. Get the inside scoop on all things William and Kate as we toast the couple who will one day be crowned king and queen.

No Demo Reno: “Glam Guest House”

HGTV, 8pm

A couple who bought their home eight years ago loved the layout but not the look, so Jenn Todryk gives them a Cape Cod-style makeover that works for their entire family. Then, Jenn transforms a plain pool house into a glam guesthouse that’s ideal for visitors.

Manifest: “Water Landing”

NBC, 8pm

Michaela’s (Melissa Roxburgh) premonition leads her to pursue a fugitive; Ben (Josh Dallas) tries to gain the trust of an unlikely ally; Olive’s (Luna Blaise) relationship with Levi (Will Peltz) leads to a fascinating discovery; Jared (J.R. Ramirez) and Drea (Ellen Tamaki) uncover devastating secrets; and Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) finds herself faced with a dilemma that may jeopardize the Eureka project. Another new episode, “Graveyard Spiral,” follows.

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre

TCM, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

John Huston won Oscars for his screenplay adaptation of B. Traven’s novel of the same name and for directing this masterful 1948 study of greed that was nominated for a Best Picture Oscar. Humphrey Bogart and Tim Holt star as Fred C. Dobbs and Bob Curtin, down-on-their-luck American vagrants in 1925 Mexico who team up with a grizzled prospector named Howard (Huston’s father Walter, who won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar) in search of gold in the central Mexican wilds. Through enormous difficulties, they eventually succeed in finding gold, but bandits (who famously “ain’t got no badges”), the elements and, most especially, greed threaten to turn their success into disaster. Bruce Bennett, Barton MacLane and Alfonso Bedoya also star in this legendary production that shot on location south of the border and cost a then-unheard-of $3 million to make.

Last Man Standing: “Love & Negotiation”

FOX, 9pm

Kristin (Amanda Fuller) and Ryan (Jordan Masterson) are at odds over a business deal for Outdoor Man that puts their marriage in a sticky situation in the new episode “Love & Negotiation.”

Flip or Flop

HGTV, 9pm

New Episodes!

Real estate experts Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack are back at it with five new episodes of their megahit series. The new episodes will follow Tarek and Christina as they successfully flip houses with loads of costly issues, including termite damage, water leaks, foundation cracks and even a front yard overrun with cacti, in order to create dream family homes that will fly off the market.

Let’s Be Real

FOX, 9:30pm

New Series!

After premiering as a satirical election-season special last year, this puppet show from writer/executive producer Robert Smigel returns as a series covering politics and pop culture in 2021 through topical sketches, celebrity cameos and remote pieces.

The Ingraham Angle Town Hall: Red State Trailblazers

FOX News Channel, 10pm Live

Moderated by host Laura Ingraham, this live town hall special from Orlando, Florida, will feature a panel of Republican governors, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves and Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts. The event will focus on the successes and challenges each state has endured throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, including their state’s approach to unemployment and GDP growth, among other topics. Throughout the forum, the governors will take questions from a live, socially distanced audience during FNC’s The Ingraham Angle. Additionally, the governors will have an opportunity to give their reactions to President Joe Biden’s first joint address to Congress.

Friday, April 30

Invincible

Amazon Prime Video

Season Finale!

The adult animated superhero series based on the comic book cocreated by The Walking Dead’s Robert Kirkman concludes its first season.

Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse

Amazon Prime Video

Original Film!

This action thriller produced by and starring Michael B. Jordan is an origin story for John Clark, one of the most popular characters in author Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan universe. When a squad of Russian soldiers kills his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret op, Sr. Chief John Kelly (Jordan) pursues the assassins at all costs. Joining forces with a fellow SEAL (Jodie Turner-Smith) and a shadowy CIA agent (Jamie Bell), Kelly’s mission unwittingly exposes a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war.

The Mosquito Coast

Apple TV+

New Series!

Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman lead this drama based on the bestselling novel (written by Theroux’s uncle, Paul Theroux), which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. Created and executive produced by award-winning novelist Neil Cross, the series is a gripping adventure and layered character drama that follows the dangerous journey of radical idealist and brilliant inventor Allie Fox (Theroux), who uproots his family for Mexico when they suddenly find themselves on the run from the U.S. government.

Marvel Studios Assembled: “The Making of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

Disney+

New Episode!

Go behind the scenes of the production of Disney+’s most recent live-action Marvel series, which stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, and just ended its first season last week.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Netflix

Feature Film Exclusive!

Phil Lord and Chris Miller (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The LEGO Movie) are producers of this animated action/comedy that was originally planned for a theatrical release before the pandemic hit. It’s about an ordinary family who find themselves in the middle of their biggest family challenge yet — saving the world from the robot apocalypse. The voice cast includes Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride and Maya Rudolph.

The Innocent

Netflix

New Miniseries!

This miniseries thriller based on the novel by Harlan Coben follows characters Mateo (Mario Casas), Olivia (Aura Garrido), Lorena (Alexandra Jiménez) and Aguilar (Jose Coronado). An accidental killing leads a man down a dark hole of intrigue and murder. Just as he finds love and freedom, one phone call brings back the nightmare. For each of these characters, starting over would be the only possible salvation, but none of them can do it.

Pet Stars

Netflix

New Series!

This reality series follows talent management company Pets on Q as they work with the biggest animal influencers on social media.

NFL Draft: Rounds 2 & 3

ABC, ESPN & NFL Network, 7pm Live

The NFL Draft continues tonight in Cleveland with the second- and third-round picks.

MacGyver

CBS, 8pm

Series Finale!

CBS passed on a sixth season for MacGyver, so tonight’s season finale episode, “Abduction + Memory + Time + Fireworks + Dispersal,” serves as the series ender. Mac (Lucas Till) and Riley (Tristin Mays) must unravel the mystery after they wake up in a cornfield with no memory of how they got there.

World’s Funniest Animals: Spring Fling

The CW, 8pm

This special looks to bring the cute as it serves up a helping of hilarious animals just in time for spring.

The Blacklist: “The Russian Knot”

NBC, 8pm

The task force hatches a plan to steal a Soviet-era cipher machine needed to decrypt coded messages; Townsend (Reg Rogers) puts Liz’s (Megan Boone) loyalty to the test; and Red (James Spader) and Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq) are called to an unexpected meeting.

Daddy’s Perfect Little Girl

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Two years after her adoptive mother died, 12-year-old Ella now lives alone with her adored adoptive father, Nolan. But everything is about to change when a new woman with a 14-year-old boy enters her father’s life … and Ella will have none of it! Stars Hattie Kragten, Matt Wells and Tracy Shreve.

The Uninvited

TCM, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

A well-deserved Oscar nomination for its lovely black-and-white cinematography went to this masterful and still-chilling 1944 Gothic ghost story based on Dorothy Macardle’s 1942 novel Uneasy Freehold. One of the first movies to depict ghosts as a legitimate phenomenon, its story follows a brother and sister (Ray Milland and Ruth Hussey) who encounter paranormal events — from hearing an unseen woman sobbing to detecting a “scent of mimosa” from an unknown source to eventually seeing a full-on apparition — and discover a tragic history in the abandoned manor they purchase on the windswept Cornish coast. Beyond remaining memorable for its chills and thrills, The Uninvited also introduced the classic popular musical standard “Stella by Starlight,” which was part of the film’s musical score by composer Victor Young. — Jeff Pfeiffer

International Jazz Day 10th Anniversary Celebration

PBS, 9pm

In this look back at 10 years of historic International Jazz Day concerts, watch unforgettable performances by Herbie Hancock, Wynton Marsalis, Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Annie Lennox, Hugh Masekela and many more.

Bering Sea Gold

Discovery Channel, 9:05pm

Season Premiere!

Nome, Alaska, has been stirring up a summer mining season no one can pass up. This season, gold prices are on track to reach an all-time high and with this new opportunity comes new challenges. With the biggest shakeup Nome has seen in over 100 years, seasoned miners and average joes alike are on the hunt for the biggest money-making claims. Find out who is staking their claim as the reality series returns for its 10th year.

Saturday, May 1

Super Soul: “Julianna Margulies: ‘Sunshine Girl’”

discovery+

Actress Julianna Margulies joins Oprah to discuss her new memoir, Sunshine Girl: An Unexpected Life. She shares candid reflections on her unconventional childhood, her marriage and the most memorable moments from her career.

NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7

ABC, ESPN & NFL Network, beginning at 12pm Live

The NFL Draft in Cleveland concludes with player selections in Rounds 4-7.

Horse Racing: 147th Kentucky Derby

NBC, 2:30pm Live

Celebrities, outrageously lavish hats, deluxe $1,000 mint juleps, “My Old Kentucky Home” and, yes, even a horse race are back on the first Saturday in May at Louisville’s Churchill Downs. Essential Quality, Hot Rod Charlie, Like the King and Known Agenda are among the top horses who could be in the starting gate.

White Heat

TCM, 6pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ “31 Days of Oscar: Oscars From A to Z” programming event concludes today with titles starting with W-Z (you might not be surprised that there are no “X” titles, but there actually is one title starting with “Z”). The brunt of today’s titles start with “W,” including the Oscar-nominated 1949 gangster classic White Heat. James Cagney, who became a star nearly 20 years earlier with a legendary breakthrough performance in another memorable crime flick, The Public Enemy, gives an equally iconic turn here as coldblooded Cody Jarrett, a psychotic thug devoted to his hardboiled Ma (Margaret Wycherly). Bracingly directed by Raoul Walsh, this fast-paced film noir tracing Jarrett’s violent life in and out of jail is also a harrowing character study. Jarrett is a psychological time bomb ruled by impulse — he murders a wounded accomplice and revels in the act; neglects his sultry wife (Virginia Mayo); and adores his doting mother. It is among the most vivid screen performances of Cagney’s career, and shows that when it came to portraying such characters, the actor was “top of the world!” — Jeff Pfeiffer

Boxing: Erislandy Lara vs. Thomas LaManna

FOX, 7pm Live

This Premier Boxing Champions event features Cuban star Erislandy Lara vs. contender Thomas LaManna for the WBA middleweight championship.

NTT IndyCar Series: Genesys 300

NBCSN, 7pm Live

IndyCar holds a pair of races this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway as Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden, Colton Herta, Will Power and other contenders race in the Genesys 300 tonight and the Xpel 375 on Sunday afternoon, both on NBCSN.

One Wild Day

BBC America, 8pm

Series Finale!

The third and final episode of One Wild Day visits Earth’s most diverse habitat, the jungle, to witness a day in the life of sloths, monkeys, lizards and more.

Inspiring America: The 2021 Inspiration List

NBC & Telemundo, 8pm; available to stream May 2 at 9pm on NBC News NOW and on demand on Peacock

This NBC News special is the first of what will be an annual primetime event that will focus on people who have a positive impact on their communities. The inaugural list features a diverse group of people, including Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, San Antonio Spurs assistant coach (and first woman to serve as an acting head coach in the NBA) Becky Hammon, World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés and CEO of Feeding America Claire Babineaux-Fontenot. The entire list will be revealed in the week leading up to the program. The special will encore tomorrow (Sunday, May 2), in the afternoon on CNBC and in the evening on MSNBC.

Iyanla: Fix My Life: “Taking Care of Business, Losing in Love”

OWN, 9pm

Four female friends who are at the top of their game in their careers seek Iyanla’s help to figure out why their romantic relationships always seem to fail. They soon discover that old wounds from the past are creating blocks for the future.

Sunday, May 2

Vincenzo

Netflix

Season Finale!

The South Korean action drama concludes its first season with this episode. It follows a Korean-Italian Mafia lawyer who, during a visit to his motherland, gives an unrivaled conglomerate a taste of its own medicine with a side of justice.

NASCAR Cup Series: Buschy McBusch Race 400

FS1, 3pm Live

Yes, the Buschy McBusch Race 400 is really this race’s name. The sponsor held a fan vote, and that was the winner. Fortunately, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and other top NASCAR Cup Series stars will let the best man/machine determine the winner today at Kansas Speedway.

NTT IndyCar Series: Xpel 375

NBCSN, 5pm Live

NTT IndyCar Series drivers compete in the second of two races this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

Woman of the Year

TCM, 6pm

Catch a Classic!

Before Katharine Hepburn ever met Spencer Tracy, she wanted him as her costar in this 1942 romantic comedy/drama directed by George Stevens. Conceived to build on the smashing comeback Hepburn had made in The Philadelphia Story, Woman of the Year is the story of rival newspaper reporters who wed, only to find that their careers aren’t so compatible when they both demonstrate unflinching commitment to their work. The freewheeling but pinpoint-sharp screenplay by Ring Lardner Jr. and Michael Kanin won an Oscar, and Hepburn was nominated for Best Actress. In the film, the legendary Hollywood pair forged a fresh and realistic vision of what marriage could be, and it marked the beginning of the long-lasting personal and professional union between Hepburn and Tracy, who would go on to make eight more films together. Woman of the Year stands as a dazzling, funny and sometimes rueful observation of what it takes for men and women to get along — both in the workplace and out of it.

Bless the Harts: “The Drincan Temple”

FOX, 7:30pm

Wayne (voice of Ike Barinholtz) opens a bar with his best buddy, Travis (guest voice of Kenan Thompson), in the new episode “The Drincan Temple.”

Biography: “Macho Man” Randy Savage

A&E, 8pm

This is the larger-than-life story of one of the most colorful and charismatic superstars to ever step foot inside the ring. With two WWE Championships, four WCW World Championships and a 14-month reign as Intercontinental Champion, Randy Savage became known for his famous catchphrases, larger-than-life personality and the enormous, flashy robes he wore into the ring.

American Idol: “Disney Night”

ABC, 8pm Live

The season gets closer to crowning its winner on this all-new, magical episode. To kick off the night, the results of the Comeback show will be announced. Then, after the top nine travel to Walt Disney World for a one-on-one session with a celebrity mentor and inspiration from the Most Magical Place on Earth, the season’s top 10 contestants, including the Comeback winner, will perform a song from the renowned Disney songbook in hopes of securing America’s real-time vote. The top seven finalists will be revealed at the end of the episode.

The Equalizer: “Hunting Grounds”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “Hunting Grounds,” McCall (Queen Latifah) races to find a woman kidnapped by a serial killer whose past crimes went undetected because the victims were from marginalized communities.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: “Ground Control to Sara Lance”

The CW, 8pm

Season Premiere!

After a night of celebrating their beating the Fates, the Legends quickly discover that Sara (Caity Lotz) is missing. Trying to keep it together, the Legends are shocked to discover that she was taken by Aliens. Ava (Jes Macallan) sends Rory (Dominic Purcell) and Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) to follow a lead on who can possibly help them find Sara, while Constantine (Matt Ryan) tries to work his magic. Meanwhile, Sara does all she can to try to escape, which includes releasing Aliens into the timeline, but is shocked to learn who one of her kidnappers turns out to be.

Home Town Takeover

HGTV, 8pm

New Series!

For five years, HGTV superstars Ben and Erin Napier of Home Town have been using their heart, creativity, design and building skills to renovate, restore and uplift scores of historic homes and businesses in the small town of Laurel, Mississippi. In this new six-episode docuseries, it will take every hand and hammer as HGTV takes Ben and Erin’s favorite phrase, “make something good today,” and looks to do a whole-town makeover in Wetumpka, Alabama. The series will showcase 12 major renovations all over Wetumpka, including restaurants, shops, historic homes, public spaces, a new farmers’ market — and even an entire downtown street — with the goal that the impact will ripple through the community for generations to come.

Revealed: The Hunt for Bin Laden

History, 8pm

Premiering on the 10th anniversary of the raid that found and took out 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden in 2011, this two-hour documentary provides a sweeping account of the event. The special includes interviews with not only President Barack Obama, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Secretary of Defense Robert Gates, CIA director Leon Panetta and Admiral William McRaven, but also key — though unnamed — intelligence officers, and the military planners, SEAL operators and Army pilots selected to carry out the raid.

How I Met Your Murderer

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Mack Meyer has built a large fanbase discussing true crime on her wildly successful podcast How I Met Your Murderer. However, she finds herself the center of the story after learning her husband, Henry, was involved in the death of his high school sweetheart, Lily. With the help of her new neighbor, Oliver, Mack links Lily’s death to other murders in the area and fears she may be living with a serial killer. Stars Rachele Schank, Chris Zylka and Billy Armstrong.

Ellen’s Game of Games: “Wife of the Party”

NBC, 8pm

Contestants play Blindfolded Musical Chairs, Danger Word, new game Name Dropper and You Bet Your Wife. The winner of each of the first four rounds moves on to Know or Go, and that winner advances to Hotter Hands for a chance to win a cash prize.

The Girlfriend Experience

Starz, 8pm

Season Premiere!

This anthology series that reimagines executive producer Steven Soderbergh’s 2009 film returns for Season 3. It explores the relationships between an exclusive escort who provides “The Girlfriend Experience” — emotional and sexual relationships at a very high price — for various clients. This season is set in the London tech scene and follows Iris (Julia Goldani Telles), a neuroscience major who begins to explore the transactional world of the Girlfriend Experience only to find herself deep inside the uncanny valley with the relationships she creates, and heads down a deep path of exploration. Two episodes air tonight.

Fear the Walking Dead: “The Holding”

AMC, 9pm

An infiltration turns into a rescue mission as members of the group dig deeper into an underground community.

NCIS: Los Angeles: “Imposter Syndrome”

CBS, 9pm

NCIS obtains a hard drive containing a realistic deep fake video of a deceased terrorist and must retrieve the dangerous technology behind it in the new episode “Imposter Syndrome.”

The Story of Late Night: “Inventing Late Night”

CNN, 9pm

At the dawn of the TV era in the 1950s, Steve Allen’s zany spontaneity turns Tonight into a hilarious and unexpected hit. But in the early 1960s, it’s Jack Paar’s captivating, quirky personality and Johnny Carson’s impeccably hip humor that transform late night from a shot in the dark into an enduring television staple.

Batwoman: “Initiate Self-Destruct”

The CW, 9pm

Ryan (Javicia Leslie) is faced with a difficult decision that could expose her as Batwoman, creating a rift in the Bat Team. Meanwhile, Black Mask’s (guest star Peter Outerbridge) plans for Kate Kane (Wallis Day) begin to unfold. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) is reunited with someone from her past, and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) must decide where her loyalty lies.

Godfather of Harlem: “The Fruit Stand Riot”

EPIX, 9pm

When innocent Black teenagers and bystanders are savagely beaten and arrested by police, the Harlem community rallies to free them. Adam Clayton Powell and Mayme Johnson use peaceful protest, but Bumpy Johnson and Malcolm X prefer street justice.

Bob’s Burgers: “Bridge Over Troubled Rudy”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “Bridge Over Troubled Rudy,” Louise (voice of Kristen Schaal) finds out that Rudy (voice of Brian Huskey) has a model bridge that explodes, and she drags her siblings along on a sort-of-kind-of-perilous journey.

Very Scary People

HLN, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The true-crime docuseries that chronicles the twisted lives of some of the most frightening and diabolical characters in recent history returns for Season 3. Donnie Wahlberg hosts.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Double Date”

NBC, 9pm

Zoey (Jane Levy) attempts to throw all her energy into her relationship, but things get complicated when a double date doesn’t go as planned.

Confronting a Serial Killer: “Behold the Monster”

Starz, 9pm

Little’s new confessions are matched to cold cases. Two female law enforcement agents describe how they caught the killer — by focusing on survivors who were ignored in the past.

Family Guy: “Meg Goes to College”

FOX, 9:30pm

Peter and Lois (voices of Seth MacFarlane and Alex Borstein) are at the center of a college-admissions scandal in the new episode “Meg Goes to College.”

NCIS: New Orleans: “Choices”

CBS, 10pm

The team investigates the deadly bar bombing and impending criminal turf war involving Sasha Broussard (returning guest star Callie Thorne) in the new episode “Choices.”

United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell

CNN, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Host W. Kamau Bell is back for a sixth season of his series that finds him exploring communities across the country to understand the issues that impact them, approaching topics with empathy and humor as he gives voice to those whose perspectives are too often left out of the conversation. In the extended season premiere, “Policing the Police,” Bell examines the history and current state of policing in America through the eyes of activists, organizers, politicians, victims and police themselves in his hometown of Oakland, California, and the Bay Area.

Condor: “Death Is the Harvest”

EPIX, 10pm

Deacon’s traumatic past comes into focus. Sharla pursues Joubert. Mae makes a terrifying discovery. After the location of the plot is uncovered, Bob considers his options and Joe compels Janice and Caleb to help him.

Pose

FX, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The drama spotlighting the legends, icons and ferocious house mothers of New York’s underground ball culture begins its third and final season with two episodes tonight. The season picks up in 1994, and ballroom feels like a distant memory for Blanca (Mj Rodriguez), who struggles to balance life as a mother, a nurse’s aide and a partner to her new love.

On the Case With Paula Zahn: “Clearing the Docket”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm; also streaming on discovery+

A teenager vanishes during a walk to the store on a cold winter night. The next morning, police find her lifeless body in a snowbank six miles away.

Good Girls: “Carolyn With a Y”

NBC, 10pm

Ruby (Retta) and Annie (Mae Whitman) get frustrated with Beth (Christina Hendricks); things change when Rio (Manny Montana) asks Beth to recruit a new team member; Stan (Reno Wilson) is wary of involving Beth in new business; Annie is convinced to pull Ben (Isaiah Stannard) from private school.

Bar Rescue

Paramount Network, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Jon Taffer returns to help struggling bar owners in the most emotional season yet. The series opens its doors to give viewers a behind-the-scenes look as they work to get Las Vegas bar owners back on their feet. “In a normal Bar Rescue, when I walk through the front door, the person says, ‘Uh oh,’” Taffer tells. “This season when I walk through the front door, they are so happy to see me. It’s a whole different attitude. ‘Oh my God. He’s here. Yay.’ It’s very emotional for me, quite candidly.”

The Gloaming: “The Mark of the Witch”

Starz, 10pm

The task force makes an astonishing discovery about the connection between three women involved in the investigation. Alex retraces his steps to discover the truth about Jenny’s death.

Deep Water Salvage

The Weather Channel, 10pm

New Series!

This eight-part docuseries follows some of the world’s best marine construction firms as they battle against the elements and the clock to salvage valuable property and fortunes of others from the effects of extreme weather. These crews will risk almost anything to recover priceless artifacts and service abandoned ships, but they never truly know what to expect when they come face-to-face with Mother Nature out on the open waters.

Extreme Sisters: “Me, My Sister and My Mister”

TLC, 10:10pm

Psychic sisters Jessica and Christina are connected spiritually and emotionally, but it gets in the way of their romantic relationships until Christina decides she’s going to do things differently with her new boyfriend. Brooke and Baylee are pushed to make an important decision when Brooke’s husband Denver gives them an ultimatum for Baylee to move out. Patrix pushes Patrica to lease an apartment in Orlando, but Patrica gets cold feet about leaving her family behind. Anna and Lucy are still struggling to do everything identically, but they want to move forward with their shared boyfriend, Ben.

Monday, May 3

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live

Two teams on the West’s playoff bubble battle as Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors visit Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans. Then in Los Angeles, LeBron James could still be questionable for the injury-riddled Lakers as they run the floor with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Test Run”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “Welcome to the Test Run,” Gemma (Beth Behrs) wants to have another baby, but Dave (Max Greenfield) wants to remind her how difficult it is to care for a newborn.

9-1-1: “First Responders”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “First Responders,” the members of the 118 rush to the site of a hit-and-run that leaves a familiar face in critical condition.

$50K Three Ways

HGTV, 8pm

For homeowners who have the cash but need big help with a vision that can turn their home reno wish list into a breathtaking reality, popular Chicago-based interior designer Tiffany Brooks offers them three options. Brooks, winner of HGTV Star and designer for HGTV Smart Home, guides each homeowner through three colorful, carefully curated design choices and works with them to select the one approach that perfectly reflects their personal story and current needs.

The Voice: “The Road to Lives — 10th Anniversary Edition”

NBC, 8pm

The Voice takes a look back at the journeys of this season’s remaining artists, chronicling their time from the Blind Auditions to the Live Playoffs. The special also features best moments from the series so far as the coaches reflect on the past 10 years. The episode also includes never-before-seen footage and this season’s coach performance.

Star of the Month: Movie “Roberts”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Beloved longtime Turner Classic Movies host Robert Osborne, who passed away in 2017, would have turned 89 today. In celebration of his birthday month, TCM honors him each Monday beginning tonight with lineups of films starring actors named “Robert.” Tonight’s schedule fittingly begins with Private Screenings: Robert Osborne, a 2014 installment of the interview series hosted by Osborne in which he had the tables turned on him, and found himself interviewed by guest host Alec Baldwin. After that, the lineup of films starring famous Roberts includes: Crossfire (1947, Robert Young); The Night of the Hunter (1955, Robert Mitchum); King Kong (1933, Robert Armstrong); The 39 Steps (1935, Robert Donat); Strangers on a Train (1951, Robert Walker); Night Must Fall (1937, Robert Montgomery); and A Kiss Before Dying (1956, Robert Wagner). — Jeff Pfeiffer

All Rise: “Caught Up in Circles”

CBS, 9pm

In the new episode “Caught Up in Circles,” Lola (Simone Missick) is conflicted when a former judge (guest star Charlayne Woodard), whom Lola idolized, has been accused of bribery and is representing herself in a bench trial.

Best Baker in America: “The South”

Food Network, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The competition kicks off with 10 elite bakers and Southern dessert challenges. First the bakers must make Kentucky’s May Day PieCaken with bourbon as the featured flavor. The elimination bake-off challenge involves the elements of Florida’s Key Lime Pie.

9-1-1: Lone Star: “Slow Burn”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “Slow Burn,” Owen (Rob Lowe) is forced to take time off to recover from his surgery, but he becomes immersed in the search for a serial arsonist.

Bull: “Under the Influence”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “Under the Influence,” Bull (Michael Weatherly) does a favor for Chunk (Christopher Jackson) by representing a teenage defendant who refuses to name his accomplice in a robbery.

People Magazine Investigates: “Little Girl Gone”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm; also streaming on discovery+

In the summer of 2003, the Iron Range of northern Minnesota is a peaceful community where parents let their kids play outside on their own without a second thought. But when 5-year-old LeeAnna Warner vanishes without a trace, investigators do a deep dive into the quaint community and realize that some of the familiar faces in the neighborhood might be hiding some disturbing secrets that may never fully be uncovered.

Debris: “I Am Icarus”

NBC, 10pm

The mystery deepens as Bryan (Jonathan Tucker) and Finola (Riann Steele) attempt to right what has gone wrong and prevent the fabric of reality from unwinding.

Tuesday, May 4

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Disney+

New Series!

Star Wars fans will have something to celebrate on May the Fourth as Disney+ debuts another series in the saga. This animated adventure is spun off from The Clone Wars and follows Clone Force 99, a band of elite and experimental clone troopers who must fight to find their place in the galaxy following the Clone Wars. Hunter, Echo, Tech, Wrecker and Crosshair genetically differ from their Clone Army brothers, and each one possesses a singular skill that makes them exceptional soldiers — and high-value targets for the ruthless Empire. The series debuts today with a special 70-minute premiere; subsequent new episodes will be available Fridays beginning May 7.

Selena: The Series Part 2

Netflix

New Episodes!

The series launches its concluding set of episodes. The biographical drama explores the journey of Selena Quintanilla (Christian Serratos) from singing small gigs to becoming the Queen of Tejano Music and one of the most successful female Latin artists of all time during her brief life that was cut tragically short when she was shot and killed at age 23.

NCIS: “Misconduct”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “Misconduct,” Gibbs (Mark Harmon) prepares to testify against a financial adviser who stole millions from his Navy clients.

The Flash: “The People v. Killer Frost”

The CW, 8pm

With Frost (Danielle Panabaker) facing an unjust punishment for her past crimes, Caitlin goes to great lengths to save her sister. Meanwhile, Barry’s (Grant Gustin) efforts to protect Speed Force Nora (guest star Michelle Harrison) lead to a shocking discovery.

The Resident: “Hope in the Unseen”

FOX, 8pm

Nic and Conrad (Emily VanCamp and Matt Czuchry) intend to enjoy a relaxing day off, but their plans are interrupted when a patient with a medical mystery sends them rushing back to Chastain in the new episode “Hope in the Unseen.”

Young Rock: “Election Day”

NBC, 8pm

Season Finale!

As election day 2032 approaches, Dwayne Johnson (portrayed by himself) reflects on the ups and downs his family endured during his childhood in Hawaii, Pennsylvania and Miami, and how the unpredictability of his family’s story prepared him for this moment.

Finding Your Roots

PBS, 8pm

Season Finale!

The episode “Laughing on the Inside” concludes this season’s run of Finding Your Roots. Henry Louis Gates Jr. provides comedians Lewis Black and Roy Wood Jr. with their family trees.

Special Theme: Body Images on Film

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Hollywood films are notorious for the often unrealistic body types of their characters, and of actors and actresses. But once in a while, a movie will come along and buck this trend, featuring a compelling story about a character who has an appearance more relatable to an average filmgoer. Some of those titles are the subject of each Tuesday night’s TCM lineup this month. Tonight, things kick off with Hairspray (1988), John Waters’ original comedy. Ricki Lake stars as self-described “pleasantly plump” Tracy Turnblad, whose weight doesn’t stand in the way of her gaining a regular spot as a dancer on a teen music show in 1962 Baltimore (or from stealing away the boyfriend of that show’s mean reigning queen). Tracy then uses her spotlight to help champion the cause of racial integration. Next, in the 1994 Australian comedy/drama Muriel’s Wedding, Toni Collette stars as Muriel Heslop, a socially awkward young woman ridiculed by her shallow “friends.” Muriel lives her life in a daydream of ABBA songs and fantasies of a wedding that will take her away from her dead-end town, before events cause her to take a hard look at her life and gain control of it. Rounding out the schedule later this evening are Georgy Girl (1966) and Shag (1989). — Jeff Pfeiffer

The Real Housewives of New York City

Bravo, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Returning this season are Leah McSweeney, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan. New housewife Eboni K. Williams is the definition of a multi-hyphenate as a successful attorney, broadcaster, producer and author. After ending her engagement at the beginning of the year, Eboni is ready for a change of scenery. Not only is she on the hunt for new real estate, but she’s also on a journey to learn more about her family history and how it has inspired the woman she is today.

Survivalists

BYUtv, 9pm

Season Premiere!

This series, which features two everyday families who embark on a three-day survival immersion course in the wild to reconnect and repair their relationships, returns for Season 2.

FBI: “Fathers and Sons”

CBS, 9pm

The team rushes to track down two doctors abducted by a desperate father willing to do anything to save his son in the new episode “Fathers and Sons.”

Prodigal Son: “You Can Run…”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “You Can Run…,” Malcolm (Tom Payne) and the NYPD are in a race against time to track down three escapees from Claremont.

Unsellable Houses: “Sibling Split Level”

HGTV, 9pm

In this episode, contractor Jeff’s sister and brother-in-law need help renovating their split-level house so they can get it off the market and get into their forever home. With the help of a generous sibling discount and the twins’ creativity, Leslie and Lyndsay transform the cookie-cutter home into a stunning French Country style cottage.

This Is Us: “In the Room”

NBC, 9pm

The Pearsons navigate huge family milestones together, from a distance.

FBI: Most Wanted: “Criminal Justice”

CBS, 10pm

The team members find themselves in a moral dilemma when a young man accidentally shoots a cop in self-defense and goes on the run in the new episode “Criminal Justice.”

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: “Breaking Ground”

History, 10pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 2, as the team recommences their monumental search for answers on the notorious 512-acre property, an excavation of a mysterious pit at Homestead Two leads to a frightening encounter. The deeper they dig, the stranger and more dangerous their hunt gets. With further investigations, advanced technology and new theories, will Travis Taylor and his team finally find the answers they’re searching for?

Murder in the Heartland: “Farming for a Motive”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

New Episodes!

New Season 3 episodes resume tonight. This series relies on the collective viewpoints of everyday American townsfolk to share critical clues in the homicides that forever changed their lives and how they understand their hometowns.

New Amsterdam: “Radical”

NBC, 10pm

Max (Ryan Eggold) reckons with New Amsterdam’s past; Bloom (Janet Montgomery) and Reynolds (Jocko Sims) treat a patient in an unconventional relationship; Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) decides to take a stricter approach to parenting her frustrated teenage niece; Iggy (Tyler Labine) tries to connect with a patient desperate to have gastric bypass surgery.

Wednesday, May 5

The Circle

Netflix

Season Finale!

The reality competition series ends its second season with this episode. In the series, contestants bond, flirt and plot, all in an effort to earn clout exclusively through a unique social media platform. With $100,000 on the line, everyone’s competing to gain influence and avoid getting voted out. But who’s for real and who’s a catfish?

NHL Hockey: Washington at N.Y. Rangers

NBCSN, 7pm Live

Wednesday Night Hockey on NBCSN features Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals at New York City’s Madison Square Garden to skate against Chris Kreider and the Rangers.

Kids Say the Darndest Things

CBS, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Previously airing on ABC during the 2019-20 season, CBS has picked up the comedy/variety show for another stint. Comedy superstar Tiffany Haddish emcees this incarnation of the classic format, which finds Haddish interacting with kids who have innocent, unfiltered and amusing points of view.

The Masked Singer: “The Spicy 6 — The Competition Heats Up!”

FOX, 8pm

The remaining six performers make the stage sizzle in the new episode “The Spicy 6 — The Competition Heats Up!” Special guest panelist Chrissy Metz (This Is Us) brings her vocal expertise to the show.

Chicago Med: “What a Tangled Web We Weave”

NBC, 8pm

An auto accident sends Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) into a spiral as she tries to help a young boy and his mother. Meanwhile, Natalie’s (Torrey DeVitto) secretive behavior begins to draw the attention of Drs. Marcel (Dominic Rains) and Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss).

TCM Spotlight: Order in the Court: “Murder in the First”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

All rise each Wednesday this month on Turner Classic Movies when the network airs a primetime lineup of memorable courtroom-set films falling under various themes. Tonight’s theme is films featuring murder trials, beginning with the 1957 Best Picture Oscar nominee 12 Angry Men (1957), helmed by Best Director Oscar nominee Sidney Lumet and written by Reginald Rose, who received an Oscar nomination for adapting his 1954 teleplay. Henry Fonda, Lee J. Cobb, Ed Begley, E.G. Marshall and Jack Warden lead the cast in this tense drama almost exclusively set in a jury deliberation room where a group of men are debating the conviction or acquittal of an 18-year-old defendant. Up next is Anatomy of a Murder, the 1959 drama from director Otto Preminger that received seven Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. Best Actor Oscar nominee James Stewart gives one of his finest performances as a small-town Michigan lawyer who takes on a difficult case: that of a young Army lieutenant (Ben Gazzara) accused of murdering the local tavern owner who he believes raped his wife (Lee Remick). Rounding out the evening are Robert Wise’s crime drama Criminal Court (1946); David Lean’s 19th-century-set Madeleine (1950), based on a true Scottish murder trial; Beyond a Reasonable Doubt (1956), a film noir that was the last American film directed by Fritz Lang; and Midnight Mary (1933), a pre-Code crime drama directed by William A. Wellman and starring Loretta Young as the title character, who is on trial for murder. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Home Economics: “35% of Allied Harness and Sling LTD, $3,000,000”

ABC, 8:30pm

After upsetting Marina, Tom tries to help out more around the house. While Sarah tries to find temporary employment, she and Denise worry their son will be corrupted after Kelvin decides he wants to learn all about Uncle Connor’s business. Guest starring is Lidia Porto as Lupe.

SEAL Team: “Do No Harm”

CBS, 9pm

Bravo Team is tasked with bringing a defecting Boko Haram lieutenant into U.S. custody in the new episode “Do No Harm.”

Guy’s Grocery Games: “Delivery: Mom Cooks Best”

Food Network, 9pm

For Mother’s Day, Guy Fieri recruits three Triple G all-star chef moms for cooking challenges in their own homes. Guy tests their multitasking mastery as he tries to blindside them with games, surprises and unexpected challenges.

Bargain Block: “Calm Minds and Dark Moods”

HGTV, 9pm

Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas have their work cut out for them between a house with hidden plumbing problems and one with a fallen tree on its roof. For one home, Keith will create a new age haven and then a bold dark black masterpiece in the other.

The Murder Tapes: “The Girl in the Park”

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Homicide investigations unfold through dramatic real footage in this groundbreaking series, which begins its fourth season tonight. Each episode provides an up-close perspective of the case, incorporating body-cam footage from the initial crime scene, surveillance video and interrogation room recordings.

Chicago Fire: “Don’t Hang Up”

NBC, 9pm

A mysterious caller who is in danger relies on Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) to help save her and her brother, while the firehouse helps Cruz (Joe Minoso) get ready for fatherhood.

Human: The World Within

PBS, 9pm

New Series!

An examination of diverse personal stories from around the world reveals how our lives, passions and goals are powered by the amazing systems that define our biology as a species. Two episodes premiere tonight: In “Birth,” learn the astonishing story of human reproduction from attraction to the moment of a baby’s first breath. In “Pulse,” dive into the world of an ice climber, a bus driver, a woman in labor and a senior dance club to show how the human heart and circulatory system power our physical and emotional lives, and create the pulsing rhythm of our world.

A Million Little Things: “Junior”

ABC, 10pm

Gary’s dad connects with Darcy about his personal experience from the Vietnam War. Meanwhile, during a dinner hosted by Rome and Regina, the video of George Floyd’s murder is released, and they watch together in shock. Guest starring is Terry Chen as Alan, Adam Swain as Tyrell, Lou Beatty Jr. as Walter, Bobbi-Jean Charlton as Jackie, Paul Rodriguez as Javier Mendez and Karen Robinson as Florence.

Chicago P.D.: “Trouble Dolls”

NBC, 10pm

The shocking murder of a young pregnant woman leads the team on a desperate hunt for the killer, revealing something even darker than expected. Meanwhile, Burgess (Marina Squerciati) has to make a tough decision about Makayla (Ramona Edith Williams).

Thursday, May 6

Notorious Queens

ALLBLK

Season Finale!

The reality series ends its first season with this installment. From Growing Up Hip Hop creator Datari Turner, the half-hour series follows four women — Stormey Ramdhan, Tonesha Wright, La’Britney and Mehgan James — who have been labeled “notorious” due to their past romantic relationships and intense media coverage, who work to leave behind their troublesome pasts and cultivate new experiences in all areas of their lives.

Stuck With You

ALLBLK

Season Premiere!

The romantic dramedy returns for a six-episode second season. The series stars Tammy Townsend and Timon Kyle Durrett as Candace and Luvell, an unhappily married celebrity couple who struggle with being the face of #relationshipgoals while living separate lives behind closed doors. Joining the cast this season is Vivica A. Fox in a recurring role as Terry Parker, an entertainment industry mogul who, along with her husband, Blu Parker (new recurring actor Isaac Keys), coauthors a new hit relationship book that challenges the spotlight once held by Candace and Luvell. Also joining the cast is Reneé Lawless as Charlotte Reed, a well-respected Hollywood vet and former manager to Luvell who is determined to get him back to work and at the top of his acting game.

Citizen Penn

discovery+

With unprecedented access, this documentary directed by Don Hardy (Pick of the Litter) chronicles the humanitarian efforts of Sean Penn and a dedicated team of volunteers as they set up a long-term base to bring aid to Haitians after the devastating 7.0 earthquake struck in 2010.

Girls5eva

Peacock

New Series!

Grammy-winning, and Tony- and Emmy-nominated, singer Sara Bareilles; Grammy- and Tony-winning actress/singer Renée Elise Goldsberry; Emmy-winning actress Paula Pell; and bestselling author/actress Busy Philipps headline this comedy from creator/executive producer Meredith Scardino (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), which also boasts Tina Fey as an EP. When a one-hit wonder girl group from the ’90s gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop-star dreams one more shot. They may now be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents and shoulder pain, but can’t they also be Girls5eva?

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live

A pair of NBA matchups on TNT has Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets in Dallas to face Luka Dončić and the Mavericks, and the Lakers are “on the road” against the Clippers at their shared Staples Center arena in Los Angeles.

Station 19: “I Guess I’m Floating”

ABC, 8pm

Ben and Dean wrestle with life and death after the Black Fighter’s Coalition banquet. Guest starring is Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey.

Walker: “Encore”

The CW, 8pm

With the Sidestep now in their name, Walker (Jared Padalecki), Stella (Violet Brinson) and August (Kale Culley) put their stamp on the place. Liam (Keegan Allen) turns to Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) for advice on a career move, while Micki (Lindsey Morgan) and Trey (Jeff Pierre) work through the aftermath of his injuries after the hurricane. Stella confronts Clint (guest star Austin Nichols) about Trevor (guest star Gavin Casalegno) and his response prompts Stella to make a dangerous decision that will leave a permanent mark on the Walker family.

No Demo Reno: “Family Memories”

HGTV, 8pm

A couple asks Jenn Todryk to revitalize their outdated family home, which contains, among other challenges, the most unusual bathroom she’s ever seen. Next, Jenn works with a family whose home has lots of space but no personality to give it the style it deserves.

Manifest

NBC, 8pm

Two episodes air tonight. In “Precious Cargo,” Mick (Melissa Roxburgh) questions Ben’s (Josh Dallas) developing relationship with Eureka; a new adversarial group suspicious of Ben takes drastic measures to gain answers; Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) proves her worth through a scientific breakthrough; Angelina (Holly Taylor) reaches a breaking point. Then, in “Destination Unknown,” as Mick and Ben join forces to aid a desperate Flight 828 passenger, Saanvi grapples with a discovery at Eureka and the burden of secrecy that comes with it. Meanwhile, Grace (Athena Karkanis) and Angelina’s (Holly Taylor) bond deepens, and a maturing Cal (Jack Messina) enlists Zeke’s (Matt Long) help in a personal matter.

2021 TCM Classic Film Festival Kickoff: “West Side Story” 60th Anniversary

TCM, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight, tonight, won’t be just any night when Turner Classic Movies begins the 2021 TCM Classic Film Festival, being held virtually this year, with a 60th anniversary screening of West Side Story. The 1961 classic is the Best Picture Oscar-winning adaptation of the smash Broadway musical, a retelling of Romeo and Juliet set amid the world of rival street gangs and boasting an iconic soundtrack with music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. The film won nine other Academy Awards, making it the musical film with the most Oscar wins to date. Rita Moreno won Best Supporting Actress for her screen-dominating performance as fiery Anita, and she will be on hand during a cast reunion featured with the film, giving new and exclusive interviews along with George Chakiris (Bernardo, leader of the Sharks) and Russ Tamblyn (Riff, leader of the Jets). Following West Side Story this evening, more highlights from the festival include an airing of Martin Scorsese’s Mean Streets (1973), with an introduction by the director; a restored version of the 1932 horror film Doctor X; and a screening of Ocean’s 11 (1960), with an introduction that costar Angie Dickinson gave for the 2019 festival. Linear cable network TCM and its sister streaming service HBO Max will continue airing and streaming content from this year’s virtual film festival over the next three days. The titles available for streaming on HBO Max cross over with in some cases, but mostly differ from, those on TCM; the streaming titles fall under various themes and will be available on demand over the next few days. For more information, visit filmfestival.tcm.com. — Jeff Pfeiffer

United States of Al: “Fundraiser/Baspana Towlawal”

CBS, 8:30pm

In the new episode “Fundraiser/Baspana Towlawal,” Riley (Parker Young) and Al (Adhir Kalyan) are invited to make speeches at a fundraiser for interpreters who are waiting for visas.

Grey’s Anatomy: “Look Up Child”

ABC, 9pm

Jackson pays a visit to his father that helps set him on the right path. Guest starring is Sarah Drew as Dr. April Kepner and Eric Roberts as Robert Avery.

Million Dollar Listing New York

Bravo, 9pm

Season Premiere!

This season, the agents face the New York City market in an unprecedented way. At the epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis and facing looming uncertainties, the city is completely flipped upside down. The agents must work together to strategize their listings as city dwellers flee to more scenic locations and listing prices dramatically drop. Despite the real estate crisis, the agents list the iconic New York landmark Ansonia building and work with high-end clientele — the Ali Forney Foundation, Kelly Bensimon and a luxury fashion designer.

Restaurant Impossible: “Taking Ownership in Vegas”

Food Network, 9pm

Julissa, the widowed owner of the Polaris Street Cafe in Las Vegas, is struggling to save her deceased husband’s dream restaurant. If Robert Irvine can’t get her to find her own path, that dream will die, and so will the business.

Last Man Standing: “Yoga and Boo-Boo”

FOX, 9pm

After his doctor recommends that he start stretching, Mike (Tim Allen) looks for an excuse to get out of doing yoga with Vanessa (Nancy Travis) in the new episode “Yoga and Boo-Boo.”

Flip or Flop: “Filthy Flip”

HGTV, 9pm

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack have seen some nasty houses during their years of flipping, but this house in Garden Grove, California, might take the cake. As they attempt to update the old home, they encounter new problems that make them question their choices.

For My Man: “By Any Means Necessary (Jocelin Williams)”

TV One, 9pm

Season Finale!

When her father passes away, a beautiful young woman finds solace in a new boyfriend. But when he ropes her into one of his criminal schemes, she finds herself in the midst of a brutal bloodbath, willing to step in and save her man’s life — by any means necessary.

Dark Side of the Ring: “Brian Pillman Part One”

Vice, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The acclaimed docuseries that exposes the hidden, heartbreaking and untold stories of professional wrestling returns for Season 3 with a special two-hour premiere that begins a look at Brian Pillman. Other subjects featured over the course of this season’s 14 episodes include Nick Gage, Collision in Korea, Ultimate Warrior, Grizzly Smith and Dynamite Kid.

Rebel: “The Right Thing”

ABC, 10pm

As new details surrounding Sharon’s cause of death are revealed, Cruz suffers a medical emergency that leads to troublesome consequences. Meanwhile, Rebel and Grady team up against a crooked funeral homeowner, and Lana meets someone from her past. Guest starring is Adam Arkin as Mark Duncan, Mo McRae as Amir, Abigail Spencer as Misha, Jalen Thomas Brooks as Sean, Mary McDonnell as Helen, Sharon Lawrence as Angela and Nina Millin as Judge Mary Bobiak.

Clarice: “Add-a-Bead”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “Add-a-Bead,” Clarice (Rebecca Breeds) feels an emotional tie to a medical student who was an apparent victim of suicide.

Friday, May 7

Ghostwriter: Part 2

Apple TV+

New Episodes!

In the second half of Season 2, the young heroes of Ghostwriter work to save their bookstore and discover the true identity of their ghostly companion. Viewers will dive into new stories including “Time Castaways” by Liesl Shurtliff and an original story called “The Cobalt Mask,” written especially for the show, as well as meet familiar literary characters including Dr. Watson of Sherlock Holmes fame.

Mythic Quest

Apple TV+

Season Premiere!

The hit workplace comedy set at a video game studio, cocreated by star Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, returns for its sophomore season. With the quarantine finally over, Season 2 finds almost everyone back in the office, attempting to build upon the success of Raven’s Banquet by launching an epic new expansion, but Ian (McElhenney) and newly promoted co-creative director Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) struggle with the game’s direction. Meanwhile, C.W. (F. Murray Abraham) reconciles some unresolved issues from his past, the testers (Ashly Burch and Imani Hakim) test the bounds of an office romance and David (David Hornsby) loses yet another woman in his life as Jo (Jessie Ennis) leaves him to assist Brad (Danny Pudi).

Queen of Meth

discovery+

This special takes viewers on a deeply personal journey unveiling how one of America’s most infamous — and unexpected — drug lords turned addiction into an enterprise. Lori Arnold, a former “queenpin” and sister to celebrity Tom Arnold, takes viewers back to the scene of the crime in her hometown of Ottumwa, Iowa, where for six years, she ran a sprawling multi-state meth empire. Lori and Tom’s vivid recollections of their formative years reveal hidden family secrets and trauma, poignantly piecing together how Lori’s disturbing childhood and wild adolescence led her down a drug-riddled path and left immeasurable destruction in her wake.

Shrill

Hulu

Season Premiere!/Series Finale!

All eight episodes of this acclaimed comedy’s third and final season drop today. Season 3 finds Annie (Aidy Bryant, also an executive producer) energized by her breakup with dud boyfriend Ryan and her newfound momentum at work. Annie feels like everything is finally falling into place for her, but does she actually know how to get what she wants? “The first season of Annie [was] a person who I was maybe more [like] in my teens and early 20s,” Bryant says, looking back over her character’s evolution. “And I feel so far from that now. … I think that’s part of where we get to in this season and where I’m really proud of how the season ends. I think the idea that you come away with is that the battle against self‑hatred is never over. … It’s going to hit you when it hits you forever, but you can deal with it in different ways. … In that way, I think Annie’s journey really comes to a beautiful end.”

Jupiter’s Legacy

Netflix

New Series!

Based on the graphic novels by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, this series is an epic superhero drama that spans decades and navigates the complex dynamics of family, power and loyalty. After nearly a century of keeping humanity safe, the world’s first generation of superheroes must look to their children to continue the legacy. But tensions rise as the young superheroes, hungry to prove their worth, struggle to live up to their parents’ legendary public reputations — and exacting personal standards. Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb, Ben Daniels, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, Mike Wade, Matt Lanter and Ian Quinlan star.

Monster

Netflix

Original Film!

This drama tells the story of Steve Harmon (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), a 17-year-old honor student whose world comes crashing down around him when he is charged with felony murder. The film follows his dramatic journey from a smart, likable film student from Harlem attending an elite high school through a complex legal battle that could leave him spending the rest of his life in prison. Jennifer Hudson, Jeffrey Wright, Jharrel Jerome, Tim Blake Nelson, Nasir “Nas” Jones, John David Washington and Rakim Mayers (aka A$AP Rocky) also star.

2021 TCM Classic Film Festival Day 2

TCM, all day

Catch a Classic!

Day 2 of the 2021 TCM Classic Film Festival includes a number of notable events, with the day’s highlight being a TCM primetime airing of SF Sketchfest Presents Plan 9 From Outer Space — Adapted by Dana Gould, a table read of a script based on Ed Wood’s notorious “so-bad-it’s-good” cult classic from 1959, Plan 9 From Outer Space. This reading is an existing program that TCM has licensed; it was originally produced by SF Sketchfest, which is the presenter of the evening’s table read. The script for this reading was written by Dana Gould, adapted from Wood’s screenplay. Laraine Newman is the narrator, and taking part in the read are Gould, Bobcat Goldthwait, Janet Varney, David Koechner, Bob Odenkirk, Paul F. Tompkins, Maria Bamford and several other actors/comedians. This table read will be followed by an airing of the original film itself. Other festival highlights today on TCM: In the late morning on TCM, there will be an airing of the 1950 Western musical Annie Get Your Gun that includes an intro discussing the insensitive stereotypes of Native Americans in the film as a whole, and in one of the outtakes that will accompany the screening. Three outtakes will be featured, two with Judy Garland, one with Betty Hutton, all airing after the movie. Later this evening, TCM will air Grease 2 (1982) under the “Slumberground” banner (replacing the TCM Underground franchise for one night, but maintaining the same spirit). This follow-up to the classic 1978 musical film stars Michelle Pfeiffer in an early role, and has developed a cult following. Other festival films also air throughout the day on TCM, and are available to stream on HBO Max. For more information, visit filmfestival.tcm.com. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Charmed: “Witchful Thinking”

The CW, 8pm

The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery) go in search of an ancient relic that will help them cure their magical allergy but find themselves unprepared for the outcome. Josefina (guest star Mareya Salazar) makes an important decision for her future.

My Lottery Dream Home: “Vacation Time at the Cape”

HGTV, 8pm

One of the most enviable holiday destinations in the USA is Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and it’s where Carol and Joe have vacationed with their family for over 30 years. When Joe scratched a million dollars, they knew exactly where their dream vacation home was going to be. David Bromstad knows his way around the Cape, too, but the property market has never been hotter! Properties are being snapped up hours and days after being listed, so he needs to work fast at finding the perfect dream home for the pair, and prepare them for a bidding war!

Deceived by My Mother-in-Law

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

With the help of her therapist, Denise, Kristin is recovering from an awful attack by a stalker. After meeting and marrying James, life seems to be going great until her mother-in-law, Maggie, moves in unexpectedly. Friction turns to fighting as Kristin tries to keep it all together until she discovers her new family has ulterior motives. Stars Allison McAtee, Dey Young, Jackée Harry, Rib Hillis, Michael Paré and Katie Kelly.

The Blacklist: “Nicholas Obenrader”

NBC, 8pm

Liz (Megan Boone) and the Task Force track new leads in their investigation of N-13, while Red (James Spader) takes steps to infiltrate Townsend’s (Reg Rogers) criminal organization.

Happily Wherever

HGTV, 8:30pm

New Series!

Cincinnati couple Chuck and Nate recently adopted two kids and want to find the perfect home where their active family will have space to thrive. They have the difficult choice of staying in all-weather Cincinnati with deep personal ties or venturing out to the sunnier skies of Savannah or Orlando.

Magnum: P.I.

CBS, 9pm

Season Finale!

Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) work a stalking case involving a man with a past in espionage in the Season 3 finale episode “Bloodline.”

Dynasty: “That Unfortunate Dinner”

The CW, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Liam (Adam Huber) plan their wedding, with some unsolicited input from Alexis (Elaine Hendrix), which leaves Fallon questioning if Alexis could be right. Alexis and Jeff (Sam Adegoke) have a photo shoot to announce their new “power couple” status. Meanwhile, Anders (Alan Dale) does some digging and is shocked by what he finds, and Adam’s (Sam Underwood) confession to Kirby (Maddison Brown) is met with surprising results.

Great Performances: “Uncle Vanya”

PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 9pm)

Experience Anton Chekov’s masterpiece in this Olivier Award-nominated West End production adapted by Conor McPherson. Toby Jones (Detectorists) and Richard Armitage (The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug) star in this production from London’s Harold Pinter Theatre.

Doing the Most With Phoebe Robinson

Comedy Central, 11pm

Season Finale!

Comedian, actress and writer Phoebe Robinson wraps up her first season of this series featuring one-on-one interviews and unique experiences with pop culture luminaries. Tonight’s episodes feature Dulcé Sloan and Eric Nam.

Saturday, May 8

Portals to Hell: “The Padre Hotel”

discovery+

Season Finale!

Jack Osbourne and special guest investigator Heather Taddy travel to Bakersfield, California, for a stay at the five-star Padre Hotel, a Prohibition-era inn that has never been investigated for television. Uncovering a dark and deadly past, the team, aided by psychic Michelle Belanger, soon learn that not all of the hotel’s guests are living.

2021 TCM Classic Film Festival Day 3

TCM, all day

Catch a Classic!

Day 3 of the 2021 TCM Classic Film Festival kicks off with a fun lineup of Saturday morning cartoons — several classic shorts made by legendary animation director Fred “Tex” Avery that nicely represent the heyday of his hilariously manic MGM productions of the 1940s and ’50s. The morning begins early with the hourlong 1988 documentary Tex Avery, the King of Cartoons, which leads into seven iconic Avery ’toons: Red Hot Riding Hood (1943), Bad Luck Blackie (1949), Deputy Droopy (1955), Screwball Squirrel (1944), King-Size Canary (1947), T.V. of Tomorrow (1953) and Symphony in Slang (1951). Other festival highlights today on TCM: Right after the cartoons comes the TCM premiere of the 1948 film noir I Love Trouble, starring Franchot Tone; and earlier this evening, TCM will feature Bullitt (1968), the Steve McQueen action classic, with an introduction by costar Jacqueline Bisset. Other festival films also air throughout the day on TCM, and are available to stream on HBO Max. For more information, visit filmfestival.tcm.com. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Major League Baseball

FS1, beginning at 4pm Live

Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres face the San Francisco Giants in an NL West matchup. The second game in FS1’s doubleheader has Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies visiting Freddie Freeman and the Atlanta Braves in an NL East contest.

Riviera

Ovation, 7pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 2 of the drama, Georgina (Julia Stiles) tries to find a way to live with her actions from the Season 1 finale, but secrets from her past wash up on the sandy shores of the Cote d’Azur that force her to explore her turbulent childhood against her will. Returning to the cast with Stiles are Lena Olin, Dimitri Leonidas and Roxane Duran, who are joined by new cast members Will Arnett, Juliet Stevenson, Poppy Delevingne, Jack Fox and Alex Lanipekun.

VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World

ABC, CBS & YouTube, 8pm; FOX, 11pm

This benefit concert special promotes equitable COVID-19 vaccine distribution around the world. Selena Gomez hosts, and Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and H.E.R. are among the performers.

Attenborough’s Journey

BBC America, 8pm

BBC America’s Wonderstruck Saturday programming block celebrates the 95th birthday of renowned natural history filmmaker David Attenborough with this special presentation documenting his extraordinary life, career and innovations that changed how the world saw nature onscreen.

MLS Soccer: LA Galaxy vs. Los Angeles FC

FOX, 8pm Live

FOX Sports continues its coverage of MLS with the highly anticipated “El Tráfico” rivalry matchup between the LA Galaxy and Los Angeles FC.

Memories of a Murder

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Gail, a young woman running a “murderabilia” shop, is taunted by an anonymous killer, who leaves trophies from unsolved murders at her doorstep. As her investigation gets closer to the truth, the personal stakes become much higher. Stars Isabella Pisacane, Jamie Donnelly, Abby Awe, Rosa Gilmore and Craig Walker.

Baby, It’s Cold Inside

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Movie!

Top-level travel agent Hanna (Jocelyn Hudon) is asked by her company to forgo her family holiday cruise and travel to the Ice Hotel to research it as a vacation destination. Hanna convinces her best friend Phoebe (Kathryn Kohut), who is sad about a recent breakup, to join her. When they arrive at the hotel, Hanna is dazzled with its icy wonder and meets Ben (Steve Lund), the designer and co-owner. When Phoebe begins to reconnect with her ex, Hanna starts to spend more time with Ben. As her feelings grow, will Hanna find the confidence to make her dreams come true?

Pink Skies Ahead

MTV, 9pm

Original Film!

Set in Los Angeles in 1998, this film follows Winona (Jessica Barden), who, after dropping out of college and moving back home to live with her parents, is diagnosed with an anxiety disorder. Skeptical of her doctor’s opinion — she hasn’t had a panic attack, after all — Winona carries on with her wild lifestyle. Only when things begin to truly unravel around her does she reluctantly decide to see a therapist and face her truths. Also stars Mary J. Blige, Marcia Gay Harden, Lewis Pullman, Michael McKean and Henry Winkler. The critically acclaimed film, which made its world premiere at the AFI Film Festival, showcases mental health issues in a nuanced and authentic way as part of MTV’s newly launched “Mental Health is Health” initiative.

Iyanla: Fix My Life: “99 Problems and the Corona Is One ”

OWN, 9pm

A family with adult children feels disconnected and frustrated when life circumstances find them all living together under one roof. But while the surface issue is the lack of space, the real problem is the generational history of alcohol abuse.