Wednesday, April 28: Sing Along With ‘The Masked Singer’ Maskie Awards Episode

Wednesday, April 28

The Masked Singer: “The Sing-a-Long: The Maskie Awards”

FOX, 8pm

Nick Cannon hosts “The Maskie Awards,” a special singalong episode celebrating the best of Season 5.

Life Under Renovation

discovery+

New Series!

This series follows five families from across the country as they take on the ambitious task of capturing the ups and downs of the biggest renovations of their lives. Inspired by a major life event — like accommodating a newly blended family or unexpected twins — the self-shot series tracks the progress of the families’ home renovation realities from beginning to end.

The Handmaid’s Tale

Hulu

Season Premiere!

In the 10-episode fourth season of this adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s novel, June (Elisabeth Moss) strikes back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges. Her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships. The first three episodes drop today; subsequent new episodes will be available Wednesdays.

Headspace Guide to Sleep

Netflix

New Series!

Learn all about sleep, your relationship with it and how to build healthy habits for a more restful night. Over the course of seven animated episodes, Headspace Director of Meditation and Mindfulness teacher Eve Lewis Prieto reveals the science behind a healthy night’s sleep and provides tips on how to get the best sleep you’ve ever had. Each 15-minute episode explores a different aspect of our relationship with sleep — such as insomnia, stress, our phones and even sleeping pills — followed by a guided wind-down designed to help you on your journey to a better sleep.

Mornings With Maria

FOX Business Network, 6am

Global Markets Editor Maria Bartiromo presents special reports from from McAllen, Texas, on the United States southern border, beginning on Wednesday’s Mornings With Maria and continuing through FOX News Channel’s Sunday Morning Futures on Sunday at 10am. The reports feature interviews with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, former Department of Homeland Security Acting-Secretary Chad Wolf, among others. Throughout the week, Bartiromo will assess the situation at the border through the lens of the U.S. Custom and Border Patrol (CBP), Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) officials, the National Border Patrol Council (NBCP), and local business owners. She’ll also examine the government policies and broader impact the crisis at the border has on the country, particularly big cities. Special coverage will include a CBP ride-along, DPS boat and helicopter tour, and a sheriff’s roundtable discussion with AG Paxton for in-depth analysis of the state of the border.

Major League Baseball: Chicago Cubs at Atlanta

FS1, 7pm Live

Javier Báez and the Chicago Cubs face Freddie Freeman and the Braves in Game 3 of a four-game series at Atlanta’s Truist Park.

NHL Hockey

NBCSN, beginning at 7pm Live

Wednesday Night Hockey’s twin bill features the St. Louis Blues at the Minnesota Wild and the Colorado Avalanche at the Vegas Golden Knights.

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live

An NBA doubleheader on ESPN has Zach LaVine leading the Chicago Bulls against Julius Randle and the Knicks in New York, and Kawhi Leonard and the L.A. Clippers in Phoenix to face Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns.

The Price Is Right at Night

CBS, 8pm

Actress, comedian and Kids Say the Darndest Things host Tiffany Haddish takes a spin at The Price Is Right games for charity in this primetime edition of the iconic game show.

Them!

TCM, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

One of the earliest of the “big bug” monster movies that arrived in theaters in the early post-World War II Atomic Age — and the ensuing anxiety that era and its new weapons delivered to audiences — also happens to be one of the best. The “Them!” in this 1954 classic from Warner Bros. are ants that have been transformed into gigantic monsters after years of exposure to radiation left over from A-bomb testing in the New Mexico desert. The film takes its time before revealing the creatures, which is good for a few reasons. For one thing, they are kind of silly-looking, although considering the effects standards of the day they aren’t too bad, and certainly there would be far more ludicrous creations hitting movie screens in these types of films over the ensuing years in cheaper movies with less creative talents. The filmmakers here take a great approach in not showing the ants right away in order to ratchet up terrific suspense and an eerie ambiance as police officers (including one played by the film’s star, James Whitmore) on patrol begin getting reports of missing persons, and finding strange footprints accompanying massive damage while they patrol during a sandstorm. Sounds like the creepy howling of the wind during that sandstorm play an important role in these early scenes, and throughout the movie, in creating a tense atmosphere in Them!, and the chilling trills signaling the ants are nearby more than offset how limited the insects’ appearance may be in terms of making them terrifying threats, whether it’s in the early scenes in the desert or the climactic showdown in the Los Angeles sewer system. — Jeff Pfeiffer

President Biden’s First Address to Congress

Various Networks, 9pm Live

President Joe Biden will give his first public address before a joint session of Congress in the Chamber of the House of Representatives in the U.S. Capitol tonight. The speech will be similar to a State of the Union address, though it is not referred to as such in the case of a first-time president’s initial address. Presiding over the joint session will be Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris in her capacity as president of the Senate. This marks the first time that two women serving as presiding officers will sit on the rostrum during a joint session address. Most news networks will likely cover this address live, along with offering pre- and post-speech commentary.

The Wizard of Paws

BYUtv, 9pm

Season Premiere!

This heartwarming unscripted series that follows animal prosthetist Derrick Campana as he travels the country in pursuit of animals in desperate need of his services returns for Season 2. In tonight’s premiere, Derrick travels to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and meets Toto, a dog who has lost her front paws in a farming accident. Toto belongs to Elvin and Emmy, but is particularly special to their 6-year-old granddaughter Jorja, who was born with a rare chromosome disorder and needs to wear braces on her legs. Derrick hopes to create prosthetics for Toto so that she can now run alongside Jorja.

FOX Nation Presents: Joint Address Reaction

FOX Nation, 10pm Live

FOX News’ subscription streaming service FOX Nation presents this special hosted by Final Thought’s Tomi Lahren and featuring reaction to President Joe Biden’s first public address before a joint session of Congress. The live discussion will feature a panel composed of FOX Nation host David Webb, FNC contributor Jason Chaffetz and Townhall columnist Erin Elmore as they join Lahren to break down the night’s events.

Thursday, April 29

Chasing Ocean Giants

discovery+

New Series!

Follow Patrick Dykstra, Wall Street lawyer turned BAFTA award-winning ocean cinematographer and modern-day sea explorer, as he seeks new and unrecorded ocean phenomena to reveal the secrets of our ocean’s giants. From blue whales off the coast of Sri Lanka to the biggest population of orcas in the world in the Norwegian fjords, Patrick’s journey takes audiences through some of the most difficult and hostile places on Earth.

Duff’s Happy Fun Bake Time

discovery+

New Series!

In this series from The Jim Henson Company, join host Duff Goldman in his laboratory kitchen along with his puppet crew as they explore the science behind cooking and baking to create some of the most popular foods. Each of the six half-hour episodes is a flavorful adventure that goes beyond food rules and recipes to discover how ingredients work together to create delicious dishes and desserts.

Things Heard & Seen

Netflix

Original Film!

This horror thriller is based on the novel All Things Cease to Appear by Elizabeth Brundage. In the film, an artist relocates to the Hudson Valley and begins to suspect that her marriage has a sinister darkness, one that rivals her new home’s history. Amanda Seyfried, James Norton, Natalia Dyer and F. Murray Abraham star.

NFL Draft: First Round

ABC, ESPN & NFL Network, 8pm Live

The Jacksonville Jaguars are on the clock first as the NFL Draft takes place in Cleveland. The Jags are expected to pick Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence. The first round airs tonight, with the second and third rounds Friday and rounds 4-7 on Saturday.

William & Kate’s Royal Anniversary

The CW, 8pm

From college sweethearts to tying the knot in the wedding of the century, Prince William and Kate Middleton are celebrating 10 years of marriage. The royal couple are now a party of five and redefining the royal parenting playbook while at the same time cementing themselves as the future of the monarchy. Get the inside scoop on all things William and Kate as we toast the couple who will one day be crowned king and queen.

No Demo Reno: “Glam Guest House”

HGTV, 8pm

A couple who bought their home eight years ago loved the layout but not the look, so Jenn Todryk gives them a Cape Cod-style makeover that works for their entire family. Then, Jenn transforms a plain pool house into a glam guesthouse that’s ideal for visitors.

Manifest: “Water Landing”

NBC, 8pm

Michaela’s (Melissa Roxburgh) premonition leads her to pursue a fugitive; Ben (Josh Dallas) tries to gain the trust of an unlikely ally; Olive’s (Luna Blaise) relationship with Levi (Will Peltz) leads to a fascinating discovery; Jared (J.R. Ramirez) and Drea (Ellen Tamaki) uncover devastating secrets; and Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) finds herself faced with a dilemma that may jeopardize the Eureka project. Another new episode, “Graveyard Spiral,” follows.

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre

TCM, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

John Huston won Oscars for his screenplay adaptation of B. Traven’s novel of the same name and for directing this masterful 1948 study of greed that was nominated for a Best Picture Oscar. Humphrey Bogart and Tim Holt star as Fred C. Dobbs and Bob Curtin, down-on-their-luck American vagrants in 1925 Mexico who team up with a grizzled prospector named Howard (Huston’s father Walter, who won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar) in search of gold in the central Mexican wilds. Through enormous difficulties, they eventually succeed in finding gold, but bandits (who famously “ain’t got no badges”), the elements and, most especially, greed threaten to turn their success into disaster. Bruce Bennett, Barton MacLane and Alfonso Bedoya also star in this legendary production that shot on location south of the border and cost a then-unheard-of $3 million to make.

Last Man Standing: “Love & Negotiation”

FOX, 9pm

Kristin (Amanda Fuller) and Ryan (Jordan Masterson) are at odds over a business deal for Outdoor Man that puts their marriage in a sticky situation in the new episode “Love & Negotiation.”

Flip or Flop

HGTV, 9pm

New Episodes!

Real estate experts Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack are back at it with five new episodes of their megahit series. The new episodes will follow Tarek and Christina as they successfully flip houses with loads of costly issues, including termite damage, water leaks, foundation cracks and even a front yard overrun with cacti, in order to create dream family homes that will fly off the market.

Let’s Be Real

FOX, 9:30pm

New Series!

After premiering as a satirical election-season special last year, this puppet show from writer/executive producer Robert Smigel returns as a series covering politics and pop culture in 2021 through topical sketches, celebrity cameos and remote pieces.

The Ingraham Angle Town Hall: Red State Trailblazers

FOX News Channel, 10pm Live

Moderated by host Laura Ingraham, this live town hall special from Orlando, Florida, will feature a panel of Republican governors, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves and Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts. The event will focus on the successes and challenges each state has endured throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, including their state’s approach to unemployment and GDP growth, among other topics. Throughout the forum, the governors will take questions from a live, socially distanced audience during FNC’s The Ingraham Angle. Additionally, the governors will have an opportunity to give their reactions to President Joe Biden’s first joint address to Congress.

Friday, April 30

Invincible

Amazon Prime Video

Season Finale!

The adult animated superhero series based on the comic book cocreated by The Walking Dead’s Robert Kirkman concludes its first season.

Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse

Amazon Prime Video

Original Film!

This action thriller produced by and starring Michael B. Jordan is an origin story for John Clark, one of the most popular characters in author Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan universe. When a squad of Russian soldiers kills his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret op, Sr. Chief John Kelly (Jordan) pursues the assassins at all costs. Joining forces with a fellow SEAL (Jodie Turner-Smith) and a shadowy CIA agent (Jamie Bell), Kelly’s mission unwittingly exposes a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war.

The Mosquito Coast

Apple TV+

New Series!

Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman lead this drama based on the bestselling novel (written by Theroux’s uncle, Paul Theroux), which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. Created and executive produced by award-winning novelist Neil Cross, the series is a gripping adventure and layered character drama that follows the dangerous journey of radical idealist and brilliant inventor Allie Fox (Theroux), who uproots his family for Mexico when they suddenly find themselves on the run from the U.S. government.

Marvel Studios Assembled: “The Making of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

Disney+

New Episode!

Go behind the scenes of the production of Disney+’s most recent live-action Marvel series, which stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, and just ended its first season last week.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Netflix

Feature Film Exclusive!

Phil Lord and Chris Miller (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The LEGO Movie) are producers of this animated action/comedy that was originally planned for a theatrical release before the pandemic hit. It’s about an ordinary family who find themselves in the middle of their biggest family challenge yet — saving the world from the robot apocalypse. The voice cast includes Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride and Maya Rudolph.

The Innocent

Netflix

New Miniseries!

This miniseries thriller based on the novel by Harlan Coben follows characters Mateo (Mario Casas), Olivia (Aura Garrido), Lorena (Alexandra Jiménez) and Aguilar (Jose Coronado). An accidental killing leads a man down a dark hole of intrigue and murder. Just as he finds love and freedom, one phone call brings back the nightmare. For each of these characters, starting over would be the only possible salvation, but none of them can do it.

Pet Stars

Netflix

New Series!

This reality series follows talent management company Pets on Q as they work with the biggest animal influencers on social media.

NFL Draft: Rounds 2 & 3

ABC, ESPN & NFL Network, 7pm Live

The NFL Draft continues tonight in Cleveland with the second- and third-round picks.

MacGyver

CBS, 8pm

Series Finale!

CBS passed on a sixth season for MacGyver, so tonight’s season finale episode, “Abduction + Memory + Time + Fireworks + Dispersal,” serves as the series ender. Mac (Lucas Till) and Riley (Tristin Mays) must unravel the mystery after they wake up in a cornfield with no memory of how they got there.

World’s Funniest Animals: Spring Fling

The CW, 8pm

This special looks to bring the cute as it serves up a helping of hilarious animals just in time for spring.

The Blacklist: “The Russian Knot”

NBC, 8pm

The task force hatches a plan to steal a Soviet-era cipher machine needed to decrypt coded messages; Townsend (Reg Rogers) puts Liz’s (Megan Boone) loyalty to the test; and Red (James Spader) and Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq) are called to an unexpected meeting.

Daddy’s Perfect Little Girl

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Two years after her adoptive mother died, 12-year-old Ella now lives alone with her adored adoptive father, Nolan. But everything is about to change when a new woman with a 14-year-old boy enters her father’s life … and Ella will have none of it! Stars Hattie Kragten, Matt Wells and Tracy Shreve.

The Uninvited

TCM, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

A well-deserved Oscar nomination for its lovely black-and-white cinematography went to this masterful and still-chilling 1944 Gothic ghost story based on Dorothy Macardle’s 1942 novel Uneasy Freehold. One of the first movies to depict ghosts as a legitimate phenomenon, its story follows a brother and sister (Ray Milland and Ruth Hussey) who encounter paranormal events — from hearing an unseen woman sobbing to detecting a “scent of mimosa” from an unknown source to eventually seeing a full-on apparition — and discover a tragic history in the abandoned manor they purchase on the windswept Cornish coast. Beyond remaining memorable for its chills and thrills, The Uninvited also introduced the classic popular musical standard “Stella by Starlight,” which was part of the film’s musical score by composer Victor Young. — Jeff Pfeiffer

International Jazz Day 10th Anniversary Celebration

PBS, 9pm

In this look back at 10 years of historic International Jazz Day concerts, watch unforgettable performances by Herbie Hancock, Wynton Marsalis, Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Annie Lennox, Hugh Masekela and many more.

Bering Sea Gold

Discovery Channel, 9:05pm

Season Premiere!

Nome, Alaska, has been stirring up a summer mining season no one can pass up. This season, gold prices are on track to reach an all-time high and with this new opportunity comes new challenges. With the biggest shakeup Nome has seen in over 100 years, seasoned miners and average joes alike are on the hunt for the biggest money-making claims. Find out who is staking their claim as the reality series returns for its 10th year.

Saturday, May 1

Super Soul: “Julianna Margulies: ‘Sunshine Girl’”

discovery+

Actress Julianna Margulies joins Oprah to discuss her new memoir, Sunshine Girl: An Unexpected Life. She shares candid reflections on her unconventional childhood, her marriage and the most memorable moments from her career.

NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7

ABC, ESPN & NFL Network, beginning at 12pm Live

The NFL Draft in Cleveland concludes with player selections in Rounds 4-7.

Horse Racing: 147th Kentucky Derby

NBC, 2:30pm Live

Celebrities, outrageously lavish hats, deluxe $1,000 mint juleps, “My Old Kentucky Home” and, yes, even a horse race are back on the first Saturday in May at Louisville’s Churchill Downs. Essential Quality, Hot Rod Charlie, Like the King and Known Agenda are among the top horses who could be in the starting gate.

White Heat

TCM, 6pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ “31 Days of Oscar: Oscars From A to Z” programming event concludes today with titles starting with W-Z (you might not be surprised that there are no “X” titles, but there actually is one title starting with “Z”). The brunt of today’s titles start with “W,” including the Oscar-nominated 1949 gangster classic White Heat. James Cagney, who became a star nearly 20 years earlier with a legendary breakthrough performance in another memorable crime flick, The Public Enemy, gives an equally iconic turn here as coldblooded Cody Jarrett, a psychotic thug devoted to his hardboiled Ma (Margaret Wycherly). Bracingly directed by Raoul Walsh, this fast-paced film noir tracing Jarrett’s violent life in and out of jail is also a harrowing character study. Jarrett is a psychological time bomb ruled by impulse — he murders a wounded accomplice and revels in the act; neglects his sultry wife (Virginia Mayo); and adores his doting mother. It is among the most vivid screen performances of Cagney’s career, and shows that when it came to portraying such characters, the actor was “top of the world!” — Jeff Pfeiffer

Boxing: Erislandy Lara vs. Thomas LaManna

FOX, 7pm Live

This Premier Boxing Champions event features Cuban star Erislandy Lara vs. contender Thomas LaManna for the WBA middleweight championship.

NTT IndyCar Series: Genesys 300

NBCSN, 7pm Live

IndyCar holds a pair of races this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway as Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden, Colton Herta, Will Power and other contenders race in the Genesys 300 tonight and the Xpel 375 on Sunday afternoon, both on NBCSN.

One Wild Day

BBC America, 8pm

Series Finale!

The third and final episode of One Wild Day visits Earth’s most diverse habitat, the jungle, to witness a day in the life of sloths, monkeys, lizards and more.

Inspiring America: The 2021 Inspiration List

NBC & Telemundo, 8pm; available to stream May 2 at 9pm on NBC News NOW and on demand on Peacock

This NBC News special is the first of what will be an annual primetime event that will focus on people who have a positive impact on their communities. The inaugural list features a diverse group of people, including Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, San Antonio Spurs assistant coach (and first woman to serve as an acting head coach in the NBA) Becky Hammon, World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés and CEO of Feeding America Claire Babineaux-Fontenot. The entire list will be revealed in the week leading up to the program. The special will encore tomorrow (Sunday, May 2), in the afternoon on CNBC and in the evening on MSNBC.

Iyanla: Fix My Life: “Taking Care of Business, Losing in Love”

OWN, 9pm

Four female friends who are at the top of their game in their careers seek Iyanla’s help to figure out why their romantic relationships always seem to fail. They soon discover that old wounds from the past are creating blocks for the future.