Thursday, April 22: Enter the Secret ‘Kingdom of the Polar Bears’ on Nat Geo Wild

National Geographic

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally.

Thursday, April 22

Kingdom of the Polar Bears

Nat Geo Wild, 8pm

Dennis Compayre, a veteran polar bear guide, follows his beloved bears through the brutal Canadian winter and onto the frozen waters of Hudson Bay. He and his team document the secret world of the bears and the mysterious and disappearing kingdom of ice that sustains them. This new special includes never-before-seen seal-hunting strategies and documents the rapid adaptations polar bears have had to make due to climate change, including whale predation and open-water hunting.

Cher & the Loneliest Elephant

Paramount+

Giant Stars. Giant Undertaking. Giant Rescue. Smithsonian Channel follows the one and only Cher as she races to Pakistan to help save the “world’s loneliest elephant,” Kaavan. The global superstar lends the power of her celebrity and her enormous drive to a cause that grew out of a global social media campaign, backed by expert wildlife veterinarians, animal aid groups and sanctuary owners. To succeed, the group would have to overcome a series of daunting challenges to move a four-ton elephant more than 2,300 miles in the midst of a global pandemic. This emotional journey unfolds with a captivating rescue of epic proportions when Kaavan’s flight to freedom begins on Earth Day.

Life in Color With David Attenborough

Netflix

New Series!

In this three-part series (all episodes available today), naturalist David Attenborough travels the world to reveal the never-before-seen ways animals use color.

Rutherford Falls

Peacock

New Series!

Michael Schur (Parks and Recreation, The Good Place), costar Ed Helms (The Office, The Hangover) and Sierra Teller Ornelas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Superstore) are cocreators and executive producers of this comedy series. Helms and Jana Schmieding play Nathan Rutherford and Reagan Wells, two lifelong best friends who find themselves quite literally at a crossroads when their sleepy town gets an unexpected wakeup call.

Secrets of the Whales

Disney+

New Series!

All four episodes of this fascinating docuseries are available to stream on Earth Day. Executive produced by James Cameron and narrated by Sigourney Weaver, it plunges viewers deep within the epicenter of whale culture to experience the extraordinary communication skills and intricate social structures of five different whale species: orcas, humpbacks, belugas, narwhals and sperm whales.

Earth Day Takeover

BBC America, 6am

Make that two full days of the world’s best nature documentaries, including benchmark Planet Earth.

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 7pm Live

Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum is the scene for a matchup between Joel Embiid’s Philadelphia 76ers and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Bucks. Following that game, LeBron James and the L.A. Lakers are in Dallas to face Luka Dončić and the Mavericks.

Station 19: “Get Up, Stand Up”

ABC, 8pm

In the wake of national outcry after the tragic murder of an unarmed Black man, Maya brings in Dr. Diane Lewis to grief counsel the team.

Hell’s Kitchen

FOX, 8pm

Season Finale!

The Season 19 winner of Hell’s Kitchen is crowned in tonight’s episode “Hitting the Jackpot.”

No Demo Reno

HGTV, 8pm

In “Dark Wood Dilemma,” a couple with grown daughters considers selling and downsizing, but realize they still love their beautiful, yet outdated, home. Dark wood floors and cabinets in the living room and kitchen make the entire space feel dark but replacing them would blow the budget. Instead, Jenn Todryk comes up with ways to brighten and modernize these spaces while saving enough money to update their bathroom as well.

Manifest: “Tailspin”

NBC, 8pm

Ben (Josh Dallas) and Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) join forces with Vance in his newest venture to understand Flight 828. Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) and Zeke (Matt Long) adjust to their new home life together, but pivot in order to aid a non-passenger with a looming Death Date of their own. Olive (Luna Blaise) gets a taste of heartwarming normalcy with a very Manifest prom.

Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World

PBS, 8pm

New Miniseries!

Travel with the world’s best-known climate activist as she takes her fight to a global stage. With unique access, the series follows Greta Thunberg over an extraordinary year as she embarks on a mission to ensure world leaders work to limit global warming. This three-hour presentation will also air as individual hourlong episodes during the month.

United States of Al: “Spinach/Sabzi”

CBS, 8:30pm

Al (Adhir Kalyan) attempts to teach Hazel (Farrah Mackenzie) to be more deferential to her elders in the new episode “Spinach/Sabzi.”

Grey’s Anatomy: “Good as Hell”

ABC, 9pm

Amid the need for more surgeons, Jo tries to convince Bailey to let her switch specialties. Elsewhere, Link accuses Amelia of overstepping while he is treating a patient remotely, and Winston comes up with an out-of-the-box idea.

Last Man Standing

FOX, 9pm

Mike (Tim Allen) has trouble finding the right gift to give his business partner/best bud Ed (Hector Elizondo) to celebrate the anniversary of their sporting goods store. If only he had a place to shop!

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “In the Year We All Fell Down”

NBC, 9pm

Benson (Mariska Hargitay) walks into a hostage situation at a neighborhood restaurant, while Rollins (Kelli Giddish) tries to help her father after he’s hospitalized.

The Moodys

FOX, 9:30pm

Sean Sr. (Denis Leary) gets help with his ailing back from Bridget’s (Chelsea Frei) old friend, Nick (guest star Chris Smith).

Rebel: “Superhero”

ABC, 10pm

Rebel and a group of residents take a stand to fight for clean water. Meanwhile, Cassidy’s new role puts the Stonemore case in jeopardy, and Grady grows frustrated when Rebel remains consumed with her work. Cruz reaches his breaking point.

2021 Film Independent Spirit Awards

IFC, 10pm Live

IFC will once again exclusively broadcast the Film Independent Spirit Awards, hosted this year by Saturday Night Live’s Melissa Villaseñor. New this year, the Spirit Awards will be recognizing outstanding achievement in uniqueness of vision, innovation and boldness of vision in TV and streaming, as well as in feature film. Among those TV and streaming titles that have received nominations in various categories this year are the Apple TV+ series Little America, Netflix’s Unorthodox, HBO’s I May Destroy You, Showtime’s Love Fraud and FX on Hulu’s A Teacher.

Mind of a Monster: The Grim Sleeper

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

The Grim Sleeper spent decades preying on victims in South Central Los Angeles, killing women with a .25 caliber gun and leaving their bodies in alleyways around the city. In 2001, detectives in the LAPD’s cold case unit reopened the files on a series of unsolved murders from the 1980s and pieced together that the Grim Sleeper had a new victim 14 years after the last known murder. The race was on to catch him before he could strike again.

Law & Order: Organized Crime: “The Stuff That Dreams Are Made Of”

NBC, 10pm

While the Wheatleys (Dylan McDermott and Tamara Taylor) celebrate an important birthday, Benson (guest star Mariska Hargitay) joins a Stabler family gathering. Meanwhile, Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) investigates an accidental death, and Jet (Ainsley Seiger) gets some off-site experience.

Big Trick Energy

truTV, 10:30pm

New Series!

Can truTV replicate the success of its wildly popular Impractical Jokers? It’s gonna try! This time, four friends — magicians and daredevils Chris Ramsay, Eric Leclerc, Wes Barker and Alex Boyer — awe random spectators while their buddies screw with them. For example, one stunt involves performing card tricks while wearing a shock collar (safe word: Regis Philbin!).

The Public Enemy

TCM, 11:45pm

Catch a Classic!

This 1931 classic, along with Little Caesar from the same year, helped set the template for what audiences going forward would expect from a gangster film, as well as etch various gangster-movie archetypes into the public’s imagination. And, just as Little Caesar established Edward G. Robinson as a star and forever linked him with his title character, The Public Enemy did the same for James Cagney thanks to his explosive breakthrough performance here. Film lovers can credit director William A. Wellman for that. Cagney originally had a secondary role as shooting began, but Wellman noticed the actor’s charisma and domination of the scenes he was in, and instead gave him the starring role of streetwise tough guy Tom Powers, who tries to rise in the ranks of organized crime. Set near the beginning of Prohibition — and produced while it was still in effect — the film is a virtual time capsule of that era, bristling with 1920s style, dialogue and desperation thanks to the Oscar-nominated screenplay by John Bright and Kubec Glasmon, and Wellman’s masterful direction. Jean Harlow, Edward Woods and Joan Blondell costar in a film that is always taut, gritty and hard-hitting — even at breakfast when grapefruit is infamously served. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Friday, April 23

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Disney+

Season Finale!

Marvel’s series featuring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprising their Avengers film roles concludes its first season.

For All Mankind: “The Grey”

Apple TV+

Season Finale!

The drama set amid the backdrop of an alternate history in which it was the Soviet Union that first landed people on the moon ends its second season with this installment. Tensions in space have the U.S. and U.S.S.R. on the verge of war on Earth. Astronauts and cosmonauts stand on the brink of armed conflict on the moon, a Soviet blockade threatens the U.S. Pathfinder mission, and the goodwill Apollo-Soyuz handshake in orbit mission could be a lost cause.

Mortal Kombat

HBO Max

Feature Film Exclusive!

Inspired by the blockbuster video game franchise, this fantasy martial arts action film brings together Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high-stakes battle for the universe. Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks and Ludi Lin star. The film is rated R and will be available on HBO Max for 31 days from its theatrical release, which is also today.

Shadow and Bone

Netflix

New Series!

Based on Leigh Bardugo’s worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels, this fantasy series is set in a war-torn world where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free. With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha. But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems.

Rear Window

TCM, 4pm

Catch a Classic!

Best Director Oscar nominee Alfred Hitchcock helmed one of his most renowned, suspenseful and stylish-looking thrillers with this 1954 masterpiece, aided by the lush, Oscar-nominated color cinematography of frequent collaborator Robert Burks. The film stars another regular coworker of Hitch’s, James Stewart, as professional photographer L.B. “Jeff” Jefferies. After Jeff finds himself confined to a wheelchair with a broken leg during an especially sweltering New York City summer, he whiles away his recovery time by watching his neighbors through the windows of their close-quartered buildings and in the courtyard shared by their apartment complexes — going so far as to peep at them through binoculars. Jeff becomes obsessed with viewing their different private dramas play out in what almost seem like mini-movies, but the “movie” he sees through the window of one neighbor, Lars Thorwald (Raymond Burr), leads him to suspect Thorwald of murdering his nagging wife. Jeff enlists his socialite girlfriend, Lisa Fremont (Grace Kelly), to help investigate the suspicious chain of events, leading to one of the most memorable and gripping endings in all of film history. In Rear Window, Hitchcock’s terrific visual approach offers plenty of interesting things to say about subjects ranging from questioning the nature of reality even as seen through our own eyes, to commentary and critiques of movie audiences (and directors), but above all it’s a fun and brilliantly crafted, edge-of-your-seat experience. — Jeff Pfeiffer

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are at Barclays Center in Brooklyn for a matchup against Kevin Durant and the Nets. ESPN’s second game has Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets playing host to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

My Lottery Dream Home International

HGTV, beginning at 8pm

In the first of two back-to-back new episodes, “Lottery of Love,” Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen reminisces about young love as he helps house-hunters Liam and Zara buy their very first house in the picturesque Shropshire. After scooping a win in the local Postcode Lottery, Liam and Zara‘s dreams can come true in the lake-filled district. Then, in “A Fortnite Fortune,” 16-year-old computer gaming whiz Jaden won $1.125 million for coming second in the inaugural Fortnite World Cup. He and his mom travelled from the U.K. to New York City to compete against hundreds of other gamers in this high-stake tournament. Now this cashed-up teen can buy their first ever family home. They tour some incredible gamer-friendly properties in Havering, just 30 minutes from London.

The Blacklist: “Misere”

NBC, 8pm

In a retrospective look at key turning points, steps are retraced that lead Elizabeth (Megan Boone) to align with a powerful enemy.

Great Performances: “Romeo and Juliet”

PBS, 9pm

Experience a contemporary rendering of Shakespeare’s romantic tragedy from the National Theatre, where a company of actors in a shuttered theater bring to life the timeless tale of two young lovers.

Major League Baseball: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers

MLB Network, 10pm Live

Two teams with high expectations for the 2021 season are in action tonight at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles as Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres go up against Mookie Betts and the World Series champion Dodgers in Game 2 of a four-game set.

Doing the Most With Phoebe Robinson

Comedy Central, 11pm

Each week, the funny gal and former 2 Dope Queens cohost finds a new way out of her comfort zone and into a celeb guest’s head by joining them in an activity like horseback riding, tumbling or a rope course.

Saturday, April 24

The Swim

discovery+

This documentary chronicles long-distance swimmer Ben Lecomte as he attempts a 5,000-mile-long swim across the Pacific Ocean.

San Francisco

TCM, 9am

Catch a Classic!

Musicals were such a predominant and popular genre during the 1930s that even this disaster film/romantic drama set around the infamous 1906 earthquake that devastated the title city found time to squeeze some singing into the production. That aspect seemed to help the film become a box office success in 1936, and is part of why it remains a beloved classic, especially among Bay Area residents. Costar Jeanette MacDonald sings the title song a number of times in the film, and it eventually becomes an anthem for the earthquake survivors. It’s had a similar effect in real life, with “San Francisco” becoming a sentimental favorite singalong at public events, and one of the city’s two official songs. As for the onscreen presentation of the earthquake itself in this film, its street-splitting, building-crumbling, fire-raging special effects are still very impressive, and the quake maintains its place as one of the most thrilling action sequences in movie history. Of course, amid all the dramatic destruction there is also human drama, as we follow the story of rakish Barbary Coast kingpin Blackie Norton (Clark Gable) and Mary Blake (MacDonald), the singer torn by her love for Blackie and her need to succeed among the operagoing elite. Spencer Tracy costars, and earned the first of his nine career Best Actor Oscar nominations, as a priest who supplements spiritual advice with a mean right hook. He urges Blackie to change his ways, but if love and religion can’t reform Blackie, perhaps Mother Nature will. — Jeff Pfeiffer

House Hunters

OWN, 11am

April showers bring … lots of excuses to stay inside and watch TV! Hope for a soggy Saturday so you

can enjoy OWN’s weekly marathon of this HGTV favorite. Today’s seven-hour binge kicks off with a London couple in L.A. who (surprise!) can’t agree on a style.

NBA Basketball

ABC & ESPN, beginning at 1pm Live

A tripleheader of NBA action has the Toronto Raptors at the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers at the Milwaukee Bucks on ESPN. The L.A. Lakers are at the Dallas Mavericks in the primetime game on ABC.

NHL Hockey: Colorado at St. Louis

NBC, 3pm Live

NBC’s Saturday NHL game has Mikko Rantanen and the Colorado Avalanche at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis to skate against David Perron and the Blues.

Major League Baseball

FS1, beginning at 4pm Live

NL East foes are in action today at New York’s Citi Field as Victor Robles and the Washington Nationals face Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets. Following that game, FS1 has the Texas Rangers on Chicago’s South Side to take on José Abreu and the White Sox.

Murdoch Mysteries

Ovation, 7pm

Season Finale!

A woman from William Murdoch’s past plays a crucial role in Season 14’s final mystery. The early-20th-century Toronto police detective (Yannick Bisson) first encountered British barkeep Anna Fulford (Lisa Faulkner) way back in Season 3 when he was suffering from amnesia. Now, he must find those responsible for her death. The two-parter (concluding May 1) is packed with flashbacks to that and several other earlier episodes. “My initial thought was, ‘Uh-oh, people are really going to see the aging,’ ” says Bisson, who has played the usually unflappable Murdoch since 2008. “But I started to see how much more comfortable with the character I am in the later years — physically, emotionally. It was reassuring.” Murdoch’s investigation will also impact his wife, Julia (Hélène Joy). “It’s going to create some tension,” Bisson hints. “We’re still not entirely sure what the outcome is going to be.” Hopefully, Season 15 is on its way…

One Wild Day: “Grasslands”

BBC America, 8pm

This series following a day in the life of Earth’s most extraordinary animals continues with “Grasslands.” Visit the African plains and watch a family of lions hunting against the clock, a tiny sengi (elephant shrew) with an early need for speed, and a hot-and-bothered hippo.

Sunday, April 25

Crikey! It’s a Baby!

discovery+

It’s truly an Irwin family affair in this special episode of Crikey! It’s the Irwins when Terri and Robert Irwin do all they can to help Bindi and Chandler while the family continues their wildlife conservation efforts. The one-hour special includes poignant and intimate moments leading up to the birth of Bindi and Chandler’s daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, including their homecoming as a family to Australia Zoo.

NTT IndyCar Series: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

NBC, 12:30pm Live

Josef Newgarden looks for his third straight victory at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, which is held on a 1.8-mile, 14-turn circuit through the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, and a section of runway at Albert Whitted Airport.

NASCAR Cup Series: Geico 500

FOX, 2pm Live

Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway brings NASCAR’s top drivers to battle it out for 188 laps. Ryan Blaney won last year’s race in overtime with a .007-second margin of victory over Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Silverado

TCM, 3:30pm

Catch a Classic!

After reinvigorating and helping audiences rediscover the lost art of the cliffhanger movie serial with his screenplay for Raiders of the Lost Ark a few years earlier, cowriter/director Lawrence Kasdan did something similar in 1985 with this fresh take on, and rollicking salute to, the familiar tropes of the classic Hollywood Westerns of yesteryear. And the result is thrilling in the same sorts of ways that Raiders was, with long-familiar elements, character types and scenarios seeming new again thanks to Kasdan’s keen eye for filtering old-style action, drama and humor through a relatively modern lens. Nominated for Oscars for its sound and musical score, Silverado follows four cowboys in the Old West — a former outlaw (Kevin Kline), a falsely accused ex-con (Scott Glenn), his reckless younger brother (Kevin Costner) and a Henry rifle crack shot (Danny Glover) — as they come together to free the title town from a corrupt sheriff (Brian Dennehy). Linda Hunt, Jeff Goldblum, Rosanna Arquette and John Cleese costar. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Biography: “Rowdy” Roddy Piper

A&E, 8pm

The second of A&E Network and WWE Studios’ original documentaries chronicling WWE Legends focuses on “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, who is universally considered one of WWE’s greatest villains. During his Hall of Fame career, he played the role of the antagonist against a who’s who of WWE greats while amassing more than 30 championships.

93rd Academy Awards

ABC, 8pm Live

The Academy has temporarily allowed films first released on streaming or VOD services to be eligible for nominations if they were originally scheduled to have a theatrical release. In terms of the evening’s presentation, this event will be an in-person ceremony broadcast live from multiple locations. The Netflix-produced film Mank leads with 10 nominations. For the first time, two women have been nominated in the Best Director category — Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) and Chloé Zhao (Nomadland).

Top Gear

BBC America, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Hosts Freddie Flintoff, Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness hit the road again in a series of challenges designed to push them and their cars to the limit. The trio tackles “midlife crisis” cars, a Scottish Highlands off-road adventure, the iconic James Bond cars and the cars their fathers used to drive.

Naked and Afraid XL

Discovery Channel, 8pm

Season Premiere!

For the past six seasons of this competition series, all-star survivalists have conquered extreme environments with grueling climates and impossible challenges where others have failed. Now, the ultimate test of survival is taken to new extremes, and 12 legends of the 40-day challenges return to test themselves like never before. This season, these all-star survivalists must raise the bar in both skill and innovation as they take on the deadly swamps of Louisiana for an epic, never-before-attempted 60-day challenge. As seasons change, winter rolls over the swamp and dangers mount, who will endure?

Just What the Doctor Ordered

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Having escaped from the psychiatric prison, Dr. Albert Beck (Eric Roberts) hides out in an empty house — until its new owners unexpectedly arrive to move in! Forced into the attic to evade the recently widowed mother, Beck watches from above — undeniably attracted to her 18-year-old daughter. Grace Patterson, Carrie Schroeder, Brandon Tyler Moore and Adrian Eppley costar.

My Grandparents’ War: “Carey Mulligan”

PBS, 8pm

Follow actress Carey Mulligan as she travels to Japan to learn about her grandfather’s experience as a British naval officer during World War II, including the kamikaze attack he survived, and the extent of the devastation he witnessed.

Autopsy: The Last Hours of … Anthony Bourdain

REELZChannel, 8pm

In 2018, the world was stunned by the death of the renegade celebrity chef turned globe-trotting journalist who pioneered food and travel TV as the host of Parts Unknown and No Reservations. What led the beloved foodie to take his own life while on assignment in France? Renowned forensic pathologist Michael Hunter pieces together the scant clues.

Air Disasters

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Season Premiere!

“Viewers usually have a visceral reaction to Air Disasters: They either can’t get enough, or can’t watch at all,” says exec producer Dan Wolf. In tonight’s Season 16 premiere, lightning strikes Loganair 6780 as it circles the Shetland Islands in 2014. But why does the turbojet nosedive and come within seconds of plunging into the North Sea before the pilots can pull up? Interviews with the real head inspector and other experts guide us through the search for answers. The key is, they also share the recommendations that came as a result. Those changes “tell why this story matters,” Wolf says. “Each had an important impact on future [safety].”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

TLC, 8pm; also streaming on discovery+

Season Premiere!

There are no fairy-tale endings for the wedded international couples on Season 6 of the reality hit. A family feud dogs Elizabeth and Andrei’s union. Tiffany struggles emotionally and financially while Ronald remains in South Africa. Angela wants weight-loss surgery while Michael’s thoughts are on children. And Kalani and Asuelu … we don’t have space for all their issues.

Relative Race

BYUtv, 9pm

Season Finale!

Season 7 of the competition series ends tonight. The show follows four teams on a surprising, emotional 10-day cross-country journey as they complete challenges, discover unknown relatives and compete for a $50,000 grand prize.

Atlantic Crossing: “Fires Spread”

PBS, 9pm

Princess Martha is pressured to exploit her friendship with the president, who defies isolationists to push the Lend-Lease Act. Martha and the children get a surprise Christmas present.

Unsung: “Syleena Johnson”

TV One, 9pm

Through firsthand accounts, interviews with family and friends, and archival footage, this episode delves into the life of Syleena Johnson, the Grammy-nominated R&B and soul singer-songwriter, actress and talk show cohost.

Extreme Sisters

TLC, 10pm

New Series!

Sisterly love takes on a whole new meaning in TLC’s new series that follows the most obsessive and inseparable sibling relationships. Some sister bonds are closer than others, but these siblings take their obsession to the extreme. From eating the same foods, to sleeping in the same bed and even sharing a boyfriend, some of these sister fascinations are sure to make you think twice about how close sisters can really be.

Uncensored: “Marsha Ambrosius”

TV One, 10pm

English singer-songwriter Marsha Ambrosius is the focus of tonight’s episode of the series offering candid insights into the lives and careers of entertainers.

43 Portraits: George W. Bush

FOX News Channel, 10pm

Dana Perino interviews former president George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush from Dallas in this one-hour special. Perino and the former commander-in-chief will discuss his upcoming book, Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants featuring a collection of 43 full-color portraits of American immigrants and their inspirational stories. The book will be released in conjunction with an art exhibition at the George W. Bush Presidential Center and the interview will mark the 43rd president’s first cable news interview of his book tour. During the special, Perino will also feature in-depth interviews with several immigrants showcased in the book, including a North Korean refugee fighting for human rights, a Lebanese immigrant who overcame insurmountable odds to become CEO of an automotive data startup, and a refugee from Cambodia who escaped genocide and forced labor camps and now serves her community by developing future leaders. Additional and exclusive content from the one-hour special will also be available on FOX Nation, FOX News Media’s subscription-based streaming service.

Monday, April 26

Bäckström

Acorn TV

New Series!

This thrillingly dark noir from Sweden is based on Leif GW Persson’s novel Can You Die Twice? Evert Bäckström (Kjell Bergqvist) is a respected detective famed for having an unparalleled world record for solving murder cases. But when a bullet-ridden skull is found in the Swedish archipelago, DNA results confirm it belongs to a victim of Thailand’s 2004 tsunami, and Bäckström is faced with an inexplicable mystery that even he could not have imagined: Can you die twice? All six episodes are available to binge today.

“A Star Is Born” Triple Feature

TCM, beginning at 6pm

Catch a Classic!

There is just something about the tale of A Star Is Born — an older, fading star of movies or music helps a younger up-and-comer reach the big time — that audiences and the Motion Picture Academy have found so compelling that the story has been retold in four film adaptations since 1937, and each version has been nominated for at least one Oscar, with three of them winning at least one statuette. As part of its airing of “S” movie titles today during its “31 Days of Oscar: Oscars From A to Z” programming event, Turner Classic Movies will air the first three versions of A Star Is Born this evening. The night starts with the original 1937 version, a Best Picture Oscar nominee starring Janet Gaynor (Best Actress Oscar nominee) as an aspiring Hollywood actress and Fredric March (Best Actor Oscar nominee) as a fading movie star who helps her launch her career. The film won an Oscar for its screenplay. Next up is one of the best-loved versions of A Star Is Born, the 1954 film starring Best Actress and Best Actor Oscar nominees Judy Garland and James Mason in the lead roles. This version, as with the rest of the remakes, is set in the world of music, and as such is a perfect vehicle for Garland and her legendary voice, particularly when she memorably croons the Oscar-nominated Harold Arlen/Ira Gershwin torch song “The Man That Got Away.” Then, TCM airs the 1976 version of A Star Is Born, with Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson in the leads. Streisand and Paul Williams won Oscars for the film’s classic song “Evergreen (Love Theme From A Star Is Born).” — Jeff Pfeiffer

NHL Hockey: Carolina at Dallas

NBCSN, 7:30pm Live

Joe Pavelski and the Dallas Stars play host to Vincent Trocheck and the Carolina Hurricanes in this primetime NHL matchup on NBCSN.

Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days

ABC, 8pm

The first lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden, UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie, CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta, John Oliver and Rosie Perez join the incredible lineup of special guests for this two-hour documentary. Stevie Wonder, known for his iconic performances of “123 Sesame Street” and “Superstition” on the beloved series, will perform his re-imagined version of “Sesame Street” classic “Sunny Days.” The documentary, which highlights the more than 50-year impact of this iconic show and the nonprofit behind it, Sesame Workshop, will also include never-before-seen footage of an episode produced in 1992 focusing on the topic of divorce and around the experience of Mr. Snuffleupagus and his family. The special will examine the decision to ultimately not air the episode, marking the only time in the show’s history such a decision was made.

All American: “The Bigger Picture”

The CW, 8pm

When a college scout comes to talk to Spencer (Daniel Ezra), he must decide if the strings attached are worth it. Billy (Taye Diggs) realizes that the recruiting game has changed and has an idea on how to help his players. A police shooting of a young Black woman hits too close to home for Olivia (Samantha Logan), leaving her to take drastic measures to get justice. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) is struggling with everything going on, so Spencer, Asher (Cody Christian) and JJ (guest star Hunter Clowdus) try to help him out.

9-1-1: “Parenthood”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “Parenthood,” the 118 responds to a series of calls dealing with parents and their children, including a disastrous birthday party thrown by a mommy blogger.

50K Three Ways

HGTV, 8pm

Series Premiere!

For homeowners who have the cash, but need big help with a vision that can turn their home reno wish list into a breathtaking reality, popular Chicago-based interior designer Tiffany Brooks will triple their options. In the premiere episode, a couple wants to renovate their dated home, but can’t decide what to improve with their budget. Tiffany presents a trio of enticing options that can turn their house into the home they’ve always wanted. Encountering roadblocks along the way, including structural surprises, permit delays and indecisive clients, Tiffany must make the most of the budget to deliver a stylish new space that’s worth every penny.

The Voice: “The Knockouts Part 2”

NBC, 8pm

Snoop Dogg serves as the Mega Mentor to all of the teams on the final night of the Knockouts as the coaches pair their artists to perform individually against a teammate, then select a winner to move on to the Live Playoffs; each coach has one steal. The four artists saved during the Battle Rounds will compete in the Four-Way Knockout for America’s vote.

Bob (Hearts) Abishola: “TLC: Tunde’s Loving Care”

CBS, 8:30pm

Tunde (Barry Shabaka Henley) schools a reluctant Bob (Billy Gardell) on the art of home repair while helping to fix his dishwasher in the new episode “TLC: Tunde’s Loving Care.”

9-1-1: Lone Star: “A Little Help From My Friends”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “A Little Help From My Friends,” the 126 responds to a bloody disaster at an ice cream shop and helps rescue a boy missing from his own birthday party.

Running Wild With Bear Grylls: “Keegan-Michael Key in the Icelandic Lava Field”

Nat Geo, 9pm

As if right out of a science-fiction movie, Bear Grylls swoops in on a jetpack to pick up funnyman Keegan-Michael Key, kicking off their adrenaline-pumping adventure in the lava fields of Iceland. The Key & Peele star must put all jokes aside to face some of his greatest fears and conquer the lunar landscape, including rappelling off a sheer 200-foot cliff.

Frontline: “The Virus That Shook the World, Part 1”

PBS, 9pm

A glimpse of life during the year of the pandemic, filmed around the world, from lockdowns to funerals to protests. Through extensive personal video and local footage, see how people and countries responded to the virus, across cultures, races, faiths and privilege.

The Good Doctor: “Waiting”

ABC, 10pm

After a political protest turns violent, the team races to save two young gunshot victims. Guest starring is Bria Samone Henderson as Jordan Allen, Noah Galvin as Asher Wolke, Carina Bardo as Elizabeth Rodriguez and Italia Ricci as Taryn Wilkie.

Debris: “Do You Know Icarus?”

NBC, 10pm

While Bryan (Jonathan Tucker) and Finola (Riann Steele) figure out their next move, a diver finds debris off the coast and accidentally erases his sister from reality.

Race to the Center of the Earth: “Down to the Wire”

Nat Geo, 10pm

The strongest competitors are pushed to their limits. In Canada, the team faces a frozen uphill battle. In Thailand, the team’s weaknesses are exposed. Team Russia ventures into dangerous territory. And Team South America fights against injury and fear.

Tuesday, April 27

Strangers on a Train

TCM, 4:15pm

Catch a Classic!

Robert Burks rightly earned an Oscar nomination for his black-and-white cinematography in this 1951 suspense classic based on Patricia Highsmith’s novel, but how Alfred Hitchcock did not receive a directing nod, nor Robert Walker an acting nomination for his chilling performance as Bruno Antony, is beyond us. Either way, it is a thrilling watch, as pro tennis player Guy Haines (Farley Granger) has the bad luck of happening to sit next to Walker’s Antony on a train, and their conversation turns toward Antony “jokingly” suggesting that the two men “trade murders” — Antony will kill Haines’ wife if Haines kills Antony’s father. Unfortunately for Haines, the deranged Antony is not joking at all; he proceeds with his end of the deal, and makes life increasingly terrifying for Haines in order to get him to hold up his. The film’s classic climax aboard an out-of-control carousel isn’t the only way in which the Master of Suspense delivers a memorable thrill ride with this production. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Pooch Perfect: “Disney Dogs”

ABC, 8pm

The series experiences its most unique challenge yet as the veteran groomers must take a step back and coach their loyal assistants through a groom in hopes of immunity. The magic continues with a Disney-themed Ultimutt Challenge where the dogs’ grooms are inspired by characters from Hercules, Frozen, The Little Mermaid and more.

NCIS: “Misconduct”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “Misconduct,” Gibbs (Mark Harmon) prepares to testify against a financial adviser who stole millions from his Navy clients.

The Resident: “After the Storm”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “After the Storm,” the staff at Chastain Memorial Hospital go into crisis mode when the building is in a tornado’s path.

Young Rock: “Good vs. Great”

NBC, 8pm

Miami, 1990s: After a devastating injury his freshman year, Dwayne (Uli Latukefu) strives to get his college football career back on track. As he fights for playing time against future Hall of Famers, he wonders if big dreams and hard work are enough to get him to the NFL.

Finding Your Roots: “On Broadway”

PBS, 8pm

Henry Louis Gates Jr. investigates the family histories of Broadway stars Audra McDonald and Mandy Patinkin, discovering ancestors whose struggles laid the groundwork for their success.

Kenan: “Hair Show”

NBC, 8:30pm

Kenan (Kenan Thompson), Rick (Don Johnson), Gary (Chris Redd) and Mika (Kimrie Lewis) prepare the girls for the annual Atlanta Hair Show, but Kenan is feeling the pressure because it was one of Cori’s favorite events. Meanwhile, Gary secures an offer for a sitcom, but Kenan must contemplate a move to Los Angeles, and Cori’s mother, Tasha, pays a visit.

Supergirl: “Prom Night!”

The CW, 9pm

Nia (Nicole Maines) and Brainy (Jesse Rath) attempt to save Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) from the Phantom Zone by time traveling back to Kara’s home in 2009. While determined to secure the item needed to help Supergirl, Brainy is worried about keeping a low profile so as not to alter the future timeline. However, when their ship crashes upon arrival, a young Kara Danvers (guest star Izabela Vidovic) is the first on the scene. Meanwhile, a young reporter named Cat Grant (guest star Eliza Helm) sets her sights on Midvale as she suspects there is a big story in the small town.

Prodigal Son: “Exit Strategy”

FOX, 9pm

Jessica (Bellamy Young) gets closer to Martin (Michael Sheen) and dives headfirst into the past for material for her tell-all book in the new episode “Exit Strategy.”

Philly D.A.

PBS, 9pm

Candidate Krasner pledged never to seek the death penalty, but the murder of a police sergeant tests the D.A.’s resolve. Lives hang in the balance of the D.A.’s biggest decision yet — along with his credibility.

NBA Basketball: Dallas at Golden State

TNT, 9:30pm Live

Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks visit the Chase Center in San Francisco for a primetime matchup against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Assembly Required: “Work It”

History, 10pm

Season Finale!

Hosts Tim Allen and Richard Karn never know where or when they’ll need their tools, so they’re tasking the makers with building them a mobile workbench. But before they can take their skills on the road, they have to build a heavy-duty flashlight. Can the makers prove they have the skills to build on-the-go or will they get left behind?

New Amsterdam: “Disconnected”

NBC, 10pm

Max (Ryan Eggold) is on a mission to deliver free broadband access; Reynolds (Jocko Sims) treats a young girl with a gunshot wound; Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) gives difficult news to a long-time patient; and Iggy (Tyler Labine) is immensely proud of his patient’s success but worries that he may be getting too close.

Frontline: “The Virus That Shook the World, Part 2”

PBS, 10pm

Part 2 of the epic story of people around the world living through the year of the pandemic. With extensive personal video and local footage, the film shows the differing struggles, beliefs and responses people around the world experienced.

Wednesday, April 28

Life Under Renovation

discovery+

New Series!

This series follows five families from across the country as they take on the ambitious task of capturing the ups and downs of the biggest renovations of their lives. Inspired by a major life event — like accommodating a newly blended family or unexpected twins — the self-shot series tracks the progress of the families’ home renovation realities from beginning to end.

The Handmaid’s Tale

Hulu

Season Premiere!

In the 10-episode fourth season of this adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s novel, June (Elisabeth Moss) strikes back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges. Her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships. The first three episodes drop today; subsequent new episodes will be available Wednesdays.

Headspace Guide to Sleep

Netflix

New Series!

Learn all about sleep, your relationship with it and how to build healthy habits for a more restful night. Over the course of seven animated episodes, Headspace Director of Meditation and Mindfulness teacher Eve Lewis Prieto reveals the science behind a healthy night’s sleep and provides tips on how to get the best sleep you’ve ever had. Each 15-minute episode explores a different aspect of our relationship with sleep — such as insomnia, stress, our phones and even sleeping pills — followed by a guided wind-down designed to help you on your journey to a better sleep.

Major League Baseball: Chicago Cubs at Atlanta

FS1, 7pm Live

Javier Báez and the Chicago Cubs face Freddie Freeman and the Braves in Game 3 of a four-game series at Atlanta’s Truist Park.

NHL Hockey

NBCSN, beginning at 7pm Live

Wednesday Night Hockey’s twin bill features the St. Louis Blues at the Minnesota Wild and the Colorado Avalanche at the Vegas Golden Knights.

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live

An NBA doubleheader on ESPN has Zach LaVine leading the Chicago Bulls against Julius Randle and the Knicks in New York, and Kawhi Leonard and the L.A. Clippers in Phoenix to face Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns.

The Price Is Right at Night

CBS, 8pm

Actress, comedian and Kids Say the Darndest Things host Tiffany Haddish takes a spin at The Price Is Right games for charity in this primetime edition of the iconic game show.

The Masked Singer: “The Sing-a-Long: The Maskie Awards”

FOX, 8pm

Nick Cannon hosts “The Maskie Awards,” a special singalong episode celebrating the best of Season 5.

Them!

TCM, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

One of the earliest of the “big bug” monster movies that arrived in theaters in the early post-World War II Atomic Age — and the ensuing anxiety that era and its new weapons delivered to audiences — also happens to be one of the best. The “Them!” in this 1954 classic from Warner Bros. are ants that have been transformed into gigantic monsters after years of exposure to radiation left over from A-bomb testing in the New Mexico desert. The film takes its time before revealing the creatures, which is good for a few reasons. For one thing, they are kind of silly-looking, although considering the effects standards of the day they aren’t too bad, and certainly there would be far more ludicrous creations hitting movie screens in these types of films over the ensuing years in cheaper movies with less creative talents. The filmmakers here take a great approach in not showing the ants right away in order to ratchet up terrific suspense and an eerie ambiance as police officers (including one played by the film’s star, James Whitmore) on patrol begin getting reports of missing persons, and finding strange footprints accompanying massive damage while they patrol during a sandstorm. Sounds like the creepy howling of the wind during that sandstorm play an important role in these early scenes, and throughout the movie, in creating a tense atmosphere in Them!, and the chilling trills signaling the ants are nearby more than offset how limited the insects’ appearance may be in terms of making them terrifying threats, whether it’s in the early scenes in the desert or the climactic showdown in the Los Angeles sewer system. — Jeff Pfeiffer

President Biden’s First Address to Congress

Various Networks, 9pm Live

President Joe Biden will give his first public address before a joint session of Congress in the Chamber of the House of Representatives in the U.S. Capitol tonight. The speech will be similar to a State of the Union address, though it is not referred to as such in the case of a first-time president’s initial address. Presiding over the joint session will be Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris in her capacity as president of the Senate. This marks the first time that two women serving as presiding officers will sit on the rostrum during a joint session address. Most news networks will likely cover this address live, along with offering pre- and post-speech commentary.

The Wizard of Paws

BYUtv, 9pm

Season Premiere!

This heartwarming unscripted series that follows animal prosthetist Derrick Campana as he travels the country in pursuit of animals in desperate need of his services returns for Season 2. In tonight’s premiere, Derrick travels to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and meets Toto, a dog who has lost her front paws in a farming accident. Toto belongs to Elvin and Emmy, but is particularly special to their 6-year-old granddaughter Jorja, who was born with a rare chromosome disorder and needs to wear braces on her legs. Derrick hopes to create prosthetics for Toto so that she can now run alongside Jorja.

Thursday, April 29

Chasing Ocean Giants

discovery+

New Series!

Follow Patrick Dykstra, Wall Street lawyer turned BAFTA award-winning ocean cinematographer and modern-day sea explorer, as he seeks new and unrecorded ocean phenomena to reveal the secrets of our ocean’s giants. From blue whales off the coast of Sri Lanka to the biggest population of orcas in the world in the Norwegian fjords, Patrick’s journey takes audiences through some of the most difficult and hostile places on Earth.

Duff’s Happy Fun Bake Time

discovery+

New Series!

In this series from The Jim Henson Company, join host Duff Goldman in his laboratory kitchen along with his puppet crew as they explore the science behind cooking and baking to create some of the most popular foods. Each of the six half-hour episodes is a flavorful adventure that goes beyond food rules and recipes to discover how ingredients work together to create delicious dishes and desserts.

Things Heard & Seen

Netflix

Original Film!

This horror thriller is based on the novel All Things Cease to Appear by Elizabeth Brundage. In the film, an artist relocates to the Hudson Valley and begins to suspect that her marriage has a sinister darkness, one that rivals her new home’s history. Amanda Seyfried, James Norton, Natalia Dyer and F. Murray Abraham star.

NFL Draft: First Round

ABC, ESPN & NFL Network, 8pm Live

The Jacksonville Jaguars are on the clock first as the NFL Draft takes place in Cleveland. The Jags are expected to pick Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence. The first round airs tonight, with the second and third rounds Friday and rounds 4-7 on Saturday.

William & Kate’s Royal Anniversary

The CW, 8pm

From college sweethearts to tying the knot in the wedding of the century, Prince William and Kate Middleton are celebrating 10 years of marriage. The royal couple are now a party of five and redefining the royal parenting playbook while at the same time cementing themselves as the future of the monarchy. Get the inside scoop on all things William and Kate as we toast the couple who will one day be crowned king and queen.

No Demo Reno: “Glam Guest House”

HGTV, 8pm

A couple who bought their home eight years ago loved the layout but not the look, so Jenn Todryk gives them a Cape Cod-style makeover that works for their entire family. Then, Jenn transforms a plain pool house into a glam guesthouse that’s ideal for visitors.

Manifest: “Water Landing”

NBC, 8pm

Michaela’s (Melissa Roxburgh) premonition leads her to pursue a fugitive; Ben (Josh Dallas) tries to gain the trust of an unlikely ally; Olive’s (Luna Blaise) relationship with Levi (Will Peltz) leads to a fascinating discovery; Jared (J.R. Ramirez) and Drea (Ellen Tamaki) uncover devastating secrets; and Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) finds herself faced with a dilemma that may jeopardize the Eureka project. Another new episode, “Graveyard Spiral,” follows.

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre

TCM, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

John Huston won Oscars for his screenplay adaptation of B. Traven’s novel of the same name and for directing this masterful 1948 study of greed that was nominated for a Best Picture Oscar. Humphrey Bogart and Tim Holt star as Fred C. Dobbs and Bob Curtin, down-on-their-luck American vagrants in 1925 Mexico who team up with a grizzled prospector named Howard (Huston’s father Walter, who won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar) in search of gold in the central Mexican wilds. Through enormous difficulties, they eventually succeed in finding gold, but bandits (who famously “ain’t got no badges”), the elements and, most especially, greed threaten to turn their success into disaster. Bruce Bennett, Barton MacLane and Alfonso Bedoya also star in this legendary production that shot on location south of the border and cost a then-unheard-of $3 million to make.

Last Man Standing: “Love & Negotiation”

FOX, 9pm

Kristin (Amanda Fuller) and Ryan (Jordan Masterson) are at odds over a business deal for Outdoor Man that puts their marriage in a sticky situation in the new episode “Love & Negotiation.”

Flip or Flop

HGTV, 9pm

New Episodes!

Real estate experts Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack are back at it with five new episodes of their megahit series. The new episodes will follow Tarek and Christina as they successfully flip houses with loads of costly issues, including termite damage, water leaks, foundation cracks and even a front yard overrun with cacti, in order to create dream family homes that will fly off the market.

Let’s Be Real

FOX, 9:30pm

New Series!

After premiering as a satirical election-season special last year, this puppet show from writer/executive producer Robert Smigel returns as a series covering politics and pop culture in 2021 through topical sketches, celebrity cameos and remote pieces.

Friday, April 30

Invincible

Amazon Prime Video

Season Finale!

The adult animated superhero series based on the comic book cocreated by The Walking Dead’s Robert Kirkman concludes its first season.

Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse

Amazon Prime Video

Original Film!

This action thriller produced by and starring Michael B. Jordan is an origin story for John Clark, one of the most popular characters in author Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan universe. When a squad of Russian soldiers kills his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret op, Sr. Chief John Kelly (Jordan) pursues the assassins at all costs. Joining forces with a fellow SEAL (Jodie Turner-Smith) and a shadowy CIA agent (Jamie Bell), Kelly’s mission unwittingly exposes a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war.

The Mosquito Coast

Apple TV+

New Series!

Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman lead this drama based on the bestselling novel (written by Theroux’s uncle, Paul Theroux), which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. Created and executive produced by award-winning novelist Neil Cross, the series is a gripping adventure and layered character drama that follows the dangerous journey of radical idealist and brilliant inventor Allie Fox (Theroux), who uproots his family for Mexico when they suddenly find themselves on the run from the U.S. government.

Marvel Studios Assembled: “The Making of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

Disney+

New Episode!

Go behind the scenes of the production of Disney+’s most recent live-action Marvel series, which stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, and just ended its first season last week.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Netflix

Feature Film Exclusive!

Phil Lord and Chris Miller (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The LEGO Movie) are producers of this animated action/comedy that was originally planned for a theatrical release before the pandemic hit. It’s about an ordinary family who find themselves in the middle of their biggest family challenge yet — saving the world from the robot apocalypse. The voice cast includes Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride and Maya Rudolph.

The Innocent

Netflix

New Miniseries!

This miniseries thriller based on the novel by Harlan Coben follows characters Mateo (Mario Casas), Olivia (Aura Garrido), Lorena (Alexandra Jiménez) and Aguilar (Jose Coronado). An accidental killing leads a man down a dark hole of intrigue and murder. Just as he finds love and freedom, one phone call brings back the nightmare. For each of these characters, starting over would be the only possible salvation, but none of them can do it.

Pet Stars

Netflix

New Series!

This reality series follows talent management company Pets on Q as they work with the biggest animal influencers on social media.

NFL Draft: Rounds 2 & 3

ABC, ESPN & NFL Network, 7pm Live

The NFL Draft continues tonight in Cleveland with the second- and third-round picks.

MacGyver

CBS, 8pm

Series Finale!

CBS passed on a sixth season for MacGyver, so tonight’s season finale episode, “Abduction + Memory + Time + Fireworks + Dispersal,” serves as the series ender. Mac (Lucas Till) and Riley (Tristin Mays) must unravel the mystery after they wake up in a cornfield with no memory of how they got there.

World’s Funniest Animals: Spring Fling

The CW, 8pm

This special looks to bring the cute as it serves up a helping of hilarious animals just in time for spring.

The Blacklist: “The Russian Knot”

NBC, 8pm

The task force hatches a plan to steal a Soviet-era cipher machine needed to decrypt coded messages; Townsend (Reg Rogers) puts Liz’s (Megan Boone) loyalty to the test; and Red (James Spader) and Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq) are called to an unexpected meeting.

Daddy’s Perfect Little Girl

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Two years after her adoptive mother died, 12-year-old Ella now lives alone with her adored adoptive father, Nolan. But everything is about to change when a new woman with a 14-year-old boy enters her father’s life … and Ella will have none of it! Stars Hattie Kragten, Matt Wells and Tracy Shreve.

The Uninvited

TCM, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

A well-deserved Oscar nomination for its lovely black-and-white cinematography went to this masterful and still-chilling 1944 Gothic ghost story based on Dorothy Macardle’s 1942 novel Uneasy Freehold. One of the first movies to depict ghosts as a legitimate phenomenon, its story follows a brother and sister (Ray Milland and Ruth Hussey) who encounter paranormal events — from hearing an unseen woman sobbing to detecting a “scent of mimosa” from an unknown source to eventually seeing a full-on apparition — and discover a tragic history in the abandoned manor they purchase on the windswept Cornish coast. Beyond remaining memorable for its chills and thrills, The Uninvited also introduced the classic popular musical standard “Stella by Starlight,” which was part of the film’s musical score by composer Victor Young. — Jeff Pfeiffer

International Jazz Day 10th Anniversary Celebration

PBS, 9pm

In this look back at 10 years of historic International Jazz Day concerts, watch unforgettable performances by Herbie Hancock, Wynton Marsalis, Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Annie Lennox, Hugh Masekela and many more.

Bering Sea Gold

Discovery Channel, 9:05pm

Season Premiere!

Nome, Alaska, has been stirring up a summer mining season no one can pass up. This season, gold prices are on track to reach an all-time high and with this new opportunity comes new challenges. With the biggest shakeup Nome has seen in over 100 years, seasoned miners and average joes alike are on the hunt for the biggest money-making claims. Find out who is staking their claim as the reality series returns for its 10th year.

Saturday, May 1

Super Soul: “Julianna Margulies: ‘Sunshine Girl’”

discovery+

Actress Julianna Margulies joins Oprah to discuss her new memoir, Sunshine Girl: An Unexpected Life. She shares candid reflections on her unconventional childhood, her marriage and the most memorable moments from her career.

NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7

ABC, ESPN & NFL Network, beginning at 12pm Live

The NFL Draft in Cleveland concludes with player selections in Rounds 4-7.

Horse Racing: 147th Kentucky Derby

NBC, 2:30pm Live

Celebrities, outrageously lavish hats, deluxe $1,000 mint juleps, “My Old Kentucky Home” and, yes, even a horse race are back on the first Saturday in May at Louisville’s Churchill Downs. Essential Quality, Hot Rod Charlie, Like the King and Known Agenda are among the top horses who could be in the starting gate.

White Heat

TCM, 6pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ “31 Days of Oscar: Oscars From A to Z” programming event concludes today with titles starting with W-Z (you might not be surprised that there are no “X” titles, but there actually is one title starting with “Z”). The brunt of today’s titles start with “W,” including the Oscar-nominated 1949 gangster classic White Heat. James Cagney, who became a star nearly 20 years earlier with a legendary breakthrough performance in another memorable crime flick, The Public Enemy, gives an equally iconic turn here as coldblooded Cody Jarrett, a psychotic thug devoted to his hardboiled Ma (Margaret Wycherly). Bracingly directed by Raoul Walsh, this fast-paced film noir tracing Jarrett’s violent life in and out of jail is also a harrowing character study. Jarrett is a psychological time bomb ruled by impulse — he murders a wounded accomplice and revels in the act; neglects his sultry wife (Virginia Mayo); and adores his doting mother. It is among the most vivid screen performances of Cagney’s career, and shows that when it came to portraying such characters, the actor was “top of the world!” — Jeff Pfeiffer

Boxing: Erislandy Lara vs. Thomas LaManna

FOX, 7pm Live

This Premier Boxing Champions event features Cuban star Erislandy Lara vs. contender Thomas LaManna for the WBA middleweight championship.

NTT IndyCar Series: Genesys 300

NBCSN, 7pm Live

IndyCar holds a pair of races this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway as Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden, Colton Herta, Will Power and other contenders race in the Genesys 300 tonight and the Xpel 375 on Sunday afternoon, both on NBCSN.

One Wild Day

BBC America, 8pm

Series Finale!

The third and final episode of One Wild Day visits Earth’s most diverse habitat, the jungle, to witness a day in the life of sloths, monkeys, lizards and more.

Inspiring America: The 2021 Inspiration List

NBC & Telemundo, 8pm; available to stream May 2 at 9pm on NBC News NOW and on demand on Peacock

This NBC News special is the first of what will be an annual primetime event that will focus on people who have a positive impact on their communities. The inaugural list features a diverse group of people, including Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, San Antonio Spurs assistant coach (and first woman to serve as an acting head coach in the NBA) Becky Hammon, World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés and CEO of Feeding America Claire Babineaux-Fontenot. The entire list will be revealed in the week leading up to the program. The special will encore tomorrow (Sunday, May 2), in the afternoon on CNBC and in the evening on MSNBC.

Iyanla: Fix My Life: “Taking Care of Business, Losing in Love”

OWN, 9pm

Four female friends who are at the top of their game in their careers seek Iyanla’s help to figure out why their romantic relationships always seem to fail. They soon discover that old wounds from the past are creating blocks for the future.