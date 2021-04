Wednesday, April 21: It’s Fight or Flight for Franklin in ‘Snowfall’ Season Finale

Ray Mickshaw/FX

All Times Eastern.

Wednesday, April 21

Snowfall

FX, 10pm

Season Finale!

Season 4 of the crime drama following Los Angeles drug dealer Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) comes to an end with the finale episode “Fight or Flight,” in which Franklin’s family finally collapses under the stress of multiple fractures. Elsewhere, Teddy (Carter Hudson) is forced to make a difficult decision, and Gustavo (Sergio Peris-Mencheta) chooses a new path for himself. FX has renewed the series for a fifth season.

Zero

Netflix

New Series!

A teen with the power of invisibility is dragged into a small-time criminal’s quest to rule the neighborhood, and gets to know a mysterious art student.

The Picture of Dorian Gray

TCM, 6pm

Catch a Classic!

Every picture tells a story, but few relate as terrifying a tale as the titular image that was introduced by Oscar Wilde in his 1890 novel The Picture of Dorian Gray — a portrait containing the likeness of a man named Dorian Gray that becomes older and more horrific-looking as the years go by, reflecting the life of corruption and debauchery its subject has been led into, even while Gray himself remains perpetually youthful and handsome. This 1945 adaptation was the eighth film adaptation of Wilde’s tale, the first in the sound era, and remains renowned in particular for its Oscar-winning cinematography. That cinematography helps enhance the increasing creepiness of the ever-changing portrait by using Technicolor inserts that make the image stand out strikingly in the otherwise black-and-white production. The performances are also compelling, led by Hurd Hatfield as Gray; George Sanders as Lord Henry Wotton, a Wilde-like dandy who tempts Gray toward perdition; Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee Angela Lansbury as a music-hall singer victimized by Gray; Donna Reed; and Peter Lawford. — Jeff Pfeiffer

NHL Hockey

NBCSN, beginning at 7pm Live

Wednesday Night Hockey on NBCSN has the Nashville Predators at the Chicago Blackhawks and the San Jose Sharks at the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Goldbergs: “The Dating Game”

ABC, 8pm

Trying to move on from their breakup, Erica goes on a date with a guy from the coffee shop while Geoff ends up on an episode of The Dating Game, which winds up making things even more difficult for them both. Meanwhile, Beverly is thrilled to learn that Murray has spontaneously purchased a shore house until she realizes it’s not quite the luxury home she imagined.

The Masked Singer: “Super 8 — The Plot Chickens!”

FOX, 8pm

In the new two-hour episode “Super 8 — The Plot Chickens!,” the remaining eight singers unite for the big sing-off, and two performers will be unmasked.

The Price Is Right at Night

CBS, 8pm

Late-night talk show host Lilly Singh takes a spin at The Price Is Right games for charity in this primetime edition of the iconic game show.

Chicago Med: “Some Things Are Worth the Risk”

NBC, 8pm

Dean (Steven Weber) and Ethan (Brian Tee) respond to a scene that brings back some bad memories. Meanwhile, when Carol’s (Margaret Colin) condition worsens, Natalie (Torrey DeVitto) is willing to do whatever it takes to get her mom feeling better.

Nature: “Sharks of Hawaii”

PBS, 8pm

Learn surprising facts about the sharks that call the warm waters near Hawaii’s islands their home. Meet the whitetip reef shark, whale shark, tiger shark and more.

Tasmania: Curious Life of Quolls

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

On this special, deep in the wilds of Tasmania lives a charismatic but little-known marsupial threatened with extinction — the eastern quoll. Already extinct on mainland Australia, the quoll’s numbers are now in decline on the island state of Tasmania, their last refuge. In an effort to uncover their secrets before it’s too late, naturalist and filmmaker Simon Plowright moves into an abandoned farm where several quolls have taken up residence in the derelict cottage, alongside the possums, wallabies and Tasmanian devils.

Home Economics: “Bounce House Rental, $250”

ABC, 8:30pm

Connor invites all the cousins over for an epic sleepover to cheer up his daughter, Gretchen. Meanwhile, Tom is determined to prove he can be a fun uncle, too.

The Conners: “Cheating, Revelations and a Box of Doll Heads”

ABC, 9pm

Mark is stressed and exhausted from studying for an important entrance exam so Darlene steps in to help, but her plan backfires.

SEAL Team: “Rearview Mirror”

CBS, 9pm

While Jason (David Boreanaz) reevaluates his role as team leader, Bravo Team is sent on an unexpected mission to Africa in the new episode “Rearview Mirror.”

Chicago Fire: “Natural Born Firefighter”

NBC, 9pm

While Mouch (Christian Stolte) makes an incredible save, all eyes are on a mystery man who helped save his neighbor. Meanwhile, Casey (Jesse Spencer) worries about his future at the CFD.

Call Your Mother: “Save the Date”

ABC, 9:30pm

After Danny’s divorce is finalized, he asks Jean to go out on an official first date with him, but things go awry on the date once Jean realizes it’s the same day as another special day in her life. Meanwhile, Freddie and Jackie fight over who should get to keep Jean’s old engagement ring.

A Million Little Things: “Redefine”

ABC, 10pm

Despite her trauma, Sophie goes through with her music school audition but quickly realizes she is struggling to move forward. Meanwhile, Rome and Regina grow closer to Tyrell. Katherine and Eddie are at a crossroads, and Gary reconnects with his father.

Married at First Sight: Unmatchables

Lifetime, 10pm

New Series!

This spinoff takes singles from the flagship’s pool of 65,000-plus applicants and shows them what’s been causing others to swipe left. First up are Ashli, a pastor’s daughter with intimacy issues, and funeral director Xavius, whose rigid preferences are a little too … stiff.

Chicago P.D.: “Due Process”

NBC, 10pm

The team pursues a crafty serial rapist, and Voight (Jason Beghe) finds himself resisting some old, familiar tendencies in his quest for justice.

Critical Care: America vs. the World

PBS, 10pm

PBS NewsHour examines the highs and lows of America’s healthcare system, and travels to four other nations to see how they provide health coverage affordably and thoroughly, even in the face of the pandemic.

Thursday, April 22

Cher & the Loneliest Elephant

Paramount+

Giant Stars. Giant Undertaking. Giant Rescue. Smithsonian Channel follows the one and only Cher as she races to Pakistan to help save the “world’s loneliest elephant,” Kaavan. The global superstar lends the power of her celebrity and her enormous drive to a cause that grew out of a global social media campaign, backed by expert wildlife veterinarians, animal aid groups and sanctuary owners. To succeed, the group would have to overcome a series of daunting challenges to move a four-ton elephant more than 2,300 miles in the midst of a global pandemic. This emotional journey unfolds with a captivating rescue of epic proportions when Kaavan’s flight to freedom begins on Earth Day.

Life in Color With David Attenborough

Netflix

New Series!

In this three-part series (all episodes available today), naturalist David Attenborough travels the world to reveal the never-before-seen ways animals use color.

Rutherford Falls

Peacock

New Series!

Michael Schur (Parks and Recreation, The Good Place), costar Ed Helms (The Office, The Hangover) and Sierra Teller Ornelas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Superstore) are cocreators and executive producers of this comedy series. Helms and Jana Schmieding play Nathan Rutherford and Reagan Wells, two lifelong best friends who find themselves quite literally at a crossroads when their sleepy town gets an unexpected wakeup call.

Secrets of the Whales

Disney+

New Series!

All four episodes of this fascinating docuseries are available to stream on Earth Day. Executive produced by James Cameron and narrated by Sigourney Weaver, it plunges viewers deep within the epicenter of whale culture to experience the extraordinary communication skills and intricate social structures of five different whale species: orcas, humpbacks, belugas, narwhals and sperm whales.

Earth Day Takeover

BBC America, 6am

Make that two full days of the world’s best nature documentaries, including benchmark Planet Earth.

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 7pm Live

Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum is the scene for a matchup between Joel Embiid’s Philadelphia 76ers and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Bucks. Following that game, LeBron James and the L.A. Lakers are in Dallas to face Luka Dončić and the Mavericks.

Station 19: “Get Up, Stand Up”

ABC, 8pm

In the wake of national outcry after the tragic murder of an unarmed Black man, Maya brings in Dr. Diane Lewis to grief counsel the team.

Hell’s Kitchen

FOX, 8pm

Season Finale!

The Season 19 winner of Hell’s Kitchen is crowned in tonight’s episode “Hitting the Jackpot.”

No Demo Reno

HGTV, 8pm

In “Dark Wood Dilemma,” a couple with grown daughters considers selling and downsizing, but realize they still love their beautiful, yet outdated, home. Dark wood floors and cabinets in the living room and kitchen make the entire space feel dark but replacing them would blow the budget. Instead, Jenn Todryk comes up with ways to brighten and modernize these spaces while saving enough money to update their bathroom as well.

Kingdom of the Polar Bears

Nat Geo Wild, 8pm

Dennis Compayre, a veteran polar bear guide, follows his beloved bears through the brutal Canadian winter and onto the frozen waters of Hudson Bay. He and his team document the secret world of the bears and the mysterious and disappearing kingdom of ice that sustains them. This new special includes never-before-seen seal-hunting strategies and documents the rapid adaptations polar bears have had to make due to climate change, including whale predation and open-water hunting.

Manifest: “Tailspin”

NBC, 8pm

Ben (Josh Dallas) and Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) join forces with Vance in his newest venture to understand Flight 828. Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) and Zeke (Matt Long) adjust to their new home life together, but pivot in order to aid a non-passenger with a looming Death Date of their own. Olive (Luna Blaise) gets a taste of heartwarming normalcy with a very Manifest prom.

Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World

PBS, 8pm

New Miniseries!

Travel with the world’s best-known climate activist as she takes her fight to a global stage. With unique access, the series follows Greta Thunberg over an extraordinary year as she embarks on a mission to ensure world leaders work to limit global warming. This three-hour presentation will also air as individual hourlong episodes during the month.

United States of Al: “Spinach/Sabzi”

CBS, 8:30pm

Al (Adhir Kalyan) attempts to teach Hazel (Farrah Mackenzie) to be more deferential to her elders in the new episode “Spinach/Sabzi.”

Grey’s Anatomy: “Good as Hell”

ABC, 9pm

Amid the need for more surgeons, Jo tries to convince Bailey to let her switch specialties. Elsewhere, Link accuses Amelia of overstepping while he is treating a patient remotely, and Winston comes up with an out-of-the-box idea.

Last Man Standing

FOX, 9pm

Mike (Tim Allen) has trouble finding the right gift to give his business partner/best bud Ed (Hector Elizondo) to celebrate the anniversary of their sporting goods store. If only he had a place to shop!

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “In the Year We All Fell Down”

NBC, 9pm

Benson (Mariska Hargitay) walks into a hostage situation at a neighborhood restaurant, while Rollins (Kelli Giddish) tries to help her father after he’s hospitalized.

The Moodys

FOX, 9:30pm

Sean Sr. (Denis Leary) gets help with his ailing back from Bridget’s (Chelsea Frei) old friend, Nick (guest star Chris Smith).

Rebel: “Superhero”

ABC, 10pm

Rebel and a group of residents take a stand to fight for clean water. Meanwhile, Cassidy’s new role puts the Stonemore case in jeopardy, and Grady grows frustrated when Rebel remains consumed with her work. Cruz reaches his breaking point.

2021 Film Independent Spirit Awards

IFC, 10pm Live

IFC will once again exclusively broadcast the Film Independent Spirit Awards, hosted this year by Saturday Night Live’s Melissa Villaseñor. New this year, the Spirit Awards will be recognizing outstanding achievement in uniqueness of vision, innovation and boldness of vision in TV and streaming, as well as in feature film. Among those TV and streaming titles that have received nominations in various categories this year are the Apple TV+ series Little America, Netflix’s Unorthodox, HBO’s I May Destroy You, Showtime’s Love Fraud and FX on Hulu’s A Teacher.

Mind of a Monster: The Grim Sleeper

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

The Grim Sleeper spent decades preying on victims in South Central Los Angeles, killing women with a .25 caliber gun and leaving their bodies in alleyways around the city. In 2001, detectives in the LAPD’s cold case unit reopened the files on a series of unsolved murders from the 1980s and pieced together that the Grim Sleeper had a new victim 14 years after the last known murder. The race was on to catch him before he could strike again.

Law & Order: Organized Crime: “The Stuff That Dreams Are Made Of”

NBC, 10pm

While the Wheatleys (Dylan McDermott and Tamara Taylor) celebrate an important birthday, Benson (guest star Mariska Hargitay) joins a Stabler family gathering. Meanwhile, Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) investigates an accidental death, and Jet (Ainsley Seiger) gets some off-site experience.

Big Trick Energy

truTV, 10:30pm

New Series!

Can truTV replicate the success of its wildly popular Impractical Jokers? It’s gonna try! This time, four friends — magicians and daredevils Chris Ramsay, Eric Leclerc, Wes Barker and Alex Boyer — awe random spectators while their buddies screw with them. For example, one stunt involves performing card tricks while wearing a shock collar (safe word: Regis Philbin!).

The Public Enemy

TCM, 11:45pm

Catch a Classic!

This 1931 classic, along with Little Caesar from the same year, helped set the template for what audiences going forward would expect from a gangster film, as well as etch various gangster-movie archetypes into the public’s imagination. And, just as Little Caesar established Edward G. Robinson as a star and forever linked him with his title character, The Public Enemy did the same for James Cagney thanks to his explosive breakthrough performance here. Film lovers can credit director William A. Wellman for that. Cagney originally had a secondary role as shooting began, but Wellman noticed the actor’s charisma and domination of the scenes he was in, and instead gave him the starring role of streetwise tough guy Tom Powers, who tries to rise in the ranks of organized crime. Set near the beginning of Prohibition — and produced while it was still in effect — the film is a virtual time capsule of that era, bristling with 1920s style, dialogue and desperation thanks to the Oscar-nominated screenplay by John Bright and Kubec Glasmon, and Wellman’s masterful direction. Jean Harlow, Edward Woods and Joan Blondell costar in a film that is always taut, gritty and hard-hitting — even at breakfast when grapefruit is infamously served. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Friday, April 23

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Disney+

Season Finale!

Marvel’s series featuring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprising their Avengers film roles concludes its first season.

For All Mankind: “The Grey”

Apple TV+

Season Finale!

The drama set amid the backdrop of an alternate history in which it was the Soviet Union that first landed people on the moon ends its second season with this installment.

Mortal Kombat

HBO Max

Feature Film Exclusive!

Inspired by the blockbuster video game franchise, this fantasy martial arts action film brings together Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high-stakes battle for the universe. Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks and Ludi Lin star. The film is rated R and will be available on HBO Max for 31 days from its theatrical release, which is also today.

Shadow and Bone

Netflix

New Series!

Based on Leigh Bardugo’s worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels, this fantasy series is set in a war-torn world where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free. With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha. But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems.

Rear Window

TCM, 4pm

Catch a Classic!

Best Director Oscar nominee Alfred Hitchcock helmed one of his most renowned, suspenseful and stylish-looking thrillers with this 1954 masterpiece, aided by the lush, Oscar-nominated color cinematography of frequent collaborator Robert Burks. The film stars another regular coworker of Hitch’s, James Stewart, as professional photographer L.B. “Jeff” Jefferies. After Jeff finds himself confined to a wheelchair with a broken leg during an especially sweltering New York City summer, he whiles away his recovery time by watching his neighbors through the windows of their close-quartered buildings and in the courtyard shared by their apartment complexes — going so far as to peep at them through binoculars. Jeff becomes obsessed with viewing their different private dramas play out in what almost seem like mini-movies, but the “movie” he sees through the window of one neighbor, Lars Thorwald (Raymond Burr), leads him to suspect Thorwald of murdering his nagging wife. Jeff enlists his socialite girlfriend, Lisa Fremont (Grace Kelly), to help investigate the suspicious chain of events, leading to one of the most memorable and gripping endings in all of film history. In Rear Window, Hitchcock’s terrific visual approach offers plenty of interesting things to say about subjects ranging from questioning the nature of reality even as seen through our own eyes, to commentary and critiques of movie audiences (and directors), but above all it’s a fun and brilliantly crafted, edge-of-your-seat experience. — Jeff Pfeiffer

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are at Barclays Center in Brooklyn for a matchup against Kevin Durant and the Nets. ESPN’s second game has Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets playing host to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

My Lottery Dream Home International

HGTV, beginning at 8pm

In the first of two back-to-back new episodes, “Lottery of Love,” Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen reminisces about young love as he helps house-hunters Liam and Zara buy their very first house in the picturesque Shropshire. After scooping a win in the local Postcode Lottery, Liam and Zara‘s dreams can come true in the lake-filled district. Then, in “A Fortnite Fortune,” 16-year-old computer gaming whiz Jaden won $1.125 million for coming second in the inaugural Fortnite World Cup. He and his mom travelled from the U.K. to New York City to compete against hundreds of other gamers in this high-stake tournament. Now this cashed-up teen can buy their first ever family home. They tour some incredible gamer-friendly properties in Havering, just 30 minutes from London.

The Blacklist: “Misere”

NBC, 8pm

In a retrospective look at key turning points, steps are retraced that lead Elizabeth (Megan Boone) to align with a powerful enemy.

Great Performances: “Romeo and Juliet”

PBS, 9pm

Experience a contemporary rendering of Shakespeare’s romantic tragedy from the National Theatre, where a company of actors in a shuttered theater bring to life the timeless tale of two young lovers.

Major League Baseball: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers

MLB Network, 10pm Live

Two teams with high expectations for the 2021 season are in action tonight at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles as Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres go up against Mookie Betts and the World Series champion Dodgers in Game 2 of a four-game set.

Doing the Most With Phoebe Robinson

Comedy Central, 11pm

Each week, the funny gal and former 2 Dope Queens cohost finds a new way out of her comfort zone and into a celeb guest’s head by joining them in an activity like horseback riding, tumbling or a rope course.

Saturday, April 24

The Swim

discovery+

This documentary chronicles long-distance swimmer Ben Lecomte as he attempts a 5,000-mile-long swim across the Pacific Ocean.

San Francisco

TCM, 9am

Catch a Classic!

Musicals were such a predominant and popular genre during the 1930s that even this disaster film/romantic drama set around the infamous 1906 earthquake that devastated the title city found time to squeeze some singing into the production. That aspect seemed to help the film become a box office success in 1936, and is part of why it remains a beloved classic, especially among Bay Area residents. Costar Jeanette MacDonald sings the title song a number of times in the film, and it eventually becomes an anthem for the earthquake survivors. It’s had a similar effect in real life, with “San Francisco” becoming a sentimental favorite singalong at public events, and one of the city’s two official songs. As for the onscreen presentation of the earthquake itself in this film, its street-splitting, building-crumbling, fire-raging special effects are still very impressive, and the quake maintains its place as one of the most thrilling action sequences in movie history. Of course, amid all the dramatic destruction there is also human drama, as we follow the story of rakish Barbary Coast kingpin Blackie Norton (Clark Gable) and Mary Blake (MacDonald), the singer torn by her love for Blackie and her need to succeed among the operagoing elite. Spencer Tracy costars, and earned the first of his nine career Best Actor Oscar nominations, as a priest who supplements spiritual advice with a mean right hook. He urges Blackie to change his ways, but if love and religion can’t reform Blackie, perhaps Mother Nature will. — Jeff Pfeiffer

House Hunters

OWN, 11am

April showers bring … lots of excuses to stay inside and watch TV! Hope for a soggy Saturday so you

can enjoy OWN’s weekly marathon of this HGTV favorite. Today’s seven-hour binge kicks off with a London couple in L.A. who (surprise!) can’t agree on a style.

NBA Basketball

ABC & ESPN, beginning at 1pm Live

A tripleheader of NBA action has the Toronto Raptors at the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers at the Milwaukee Bucks on ESPN. The L.A. Lakers are at the Dallas Mavericks in the primetime game on ABC.

NHL Hockey: Colorado at St. Louis

NBC, 3pm Live

NBC’s Saturday NHL game has Mikko Rantanen and the Colorado Avalanche at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis to skate against David Perron and the Blues.

Major League Baseball

FS1, beginning at 4pm Live

NL East foes are in action today at New York’s Citi Field as Victor Robles and the Washington Nationals face Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets. Following that game, FS1 has the Texas Rangers on Chicago’s South Side to take on José Abreu and the White Sox.

Murdoch Mysteries

Ovation, 7pm

Season Finale!

A woman from William Murdoch’s past plays a crucial role in Season 14’s final mystery. The early-20th-century Toronto police detective (Yannick Bisson) first encountered British barkeep Anna Fulford (Lisa Faulkner) way back in Season 3 when he was suffering from amnesia. Now, he must find those responsible for her death. The two-parter (concluding May 1) is packed with flashbacks to that and several other earlier episodes. “My initial thought was, ‘Uh-oh, people are really going to see the aging,’ ” says Bisson, who has played the usually unflappable Murdoch since 2008. “But I started to see how much more comfortable with the character I am in the later years — physically, emotionally. It was reassuring.” Murdoch’s investigation will also impact his wife, Julia (Hélène Joy). “It’s going to create some tension,” Bisson hints. “We’re still not entirely sure what the outcome is going to be.” Hopefully, Season 15 is on its way…

One Wild Day: “Grasslands”

BBC America, 8pm

This series following a day in the life of Earth’s most extraordinary animals continues with “Grasslands.” Visit the African plains and watch a family of lions hunting against the clock, a tiny sengi (elephant shrew) with an early need for speed, and a hot-and-bothered hippo.