Thursday, April 8: Katey Sagal Puts Up a Good Fight in ‘Rebel’

ABC/Pamela Littky

All Times Eastern.

Thursday, April 8

Rebel

ABC, 10pm

New Series!

Katey Sagal (Married… With Children, Sons of Anarchy) stars as Annie “Rebel” Bello, a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree — a character inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich today. She’s a funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost. John Corbett (Sex and the City) stars as her husband.

Hello, Me!

Netflix

Season Finale!

The South Korean series ends its first season with this installment. The show follows a woman who one day meets her enthusiastic, passionate and fearless 17-year-old self. With her younger self, she heals her wounds and learns how to love again.

Sisyphus

Netflix

Season Finale!

The South Korean sci-fi series about an engineer trying to uncover the truth behind his older brother’s death, and the elite warrior who travels back in time to help him, concludes its first season.

The Way of the Househusband

Netflix

New Series!

Tatsu (voice of Kenjirô Tsuda), Japan’s most evil yakuza, also makes its cutest househusband in this anime series based on Kousuke Oono’s hit comedy manga.

No Activity

Paramount+

Season Premiere!

Patrick Brammall and Trent O’Donnell’s half-hour comedy series returns for an all-animated Season 4. Brammall, Tim Meadows, Joe Keery, Sunita Mani, Jason Mantzoukas, Bob Odenkirk and Amy Sedaris return to the cast, and will be joined by guest stars including Louie Anderson, Kevin Bacon, Jillian Bell, D’Arcy Carden, Rob Delaney, Elle Fanning, Will Forte, Lamorne Morris, Oscar Nuñez, Hannah Simone and Samara Weaving. New episodes are available Thursdays.

Playing for Keeps

Sundance Now

Season Finale!

When Paige returns to Dan to admit the recent error of her ways, the two reunite. They agree to keep things quiet for the time being, eager to hide their relationship away from the prying eyes of everyone they know. But when trouble comes to their door, Paige gets scared and worries that they are facing the same problems once again, including Dan’s all-consuming football career.

Bang

Sundance Now

Season Premiere!

This award-winning Welsh drama revolves around a set of siblings and the crimes that take place in their town. This season, a serial killer is targeting a group of men involved in an infamous sexual assault scandal. Gina Jenkins, a determined policewoman, oversees the case and engages in a manhunt for the killer. The situation intensifies when Sam, Gina’s younger brother, is released from prison.

Golf: The Masters: First Round

ESPN, beginning at 3pm Live

Golf’s first major of the year tees off a mere five months after world No. 1 Dustin Johnson claimed his first Masters title at the pandemic-delayed tournament in November. Johnson will return to Augusta National for his title defense against top challengers Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele as the event reclaims its traditional spot on the calendar. ESPN and CBS televise through Sunday’s final round.

Station 19: “Save Yourself”

ABC, 8pm

Andy, Sullivan, Dean and Ben are faced with a tough choice while trying to save a couple trapped in their car. Meanwhile, Dean second guesses his legal fight against the Seattle Police Department; Travis’ dad fears he will be outed when his “golfing friend” is exposed to COVID-19; and Carina’s immigration status is called into question.

Walker: “Fine Is a Four Letter Word”

The CW, 8pm

A tornado touches down in Austin and it’s all hands on deck to keep the kids and community safe. Walker (Jared Padalecki), Micki (Lindsey Morgan) and Trey (Jeff Pierre) rush to the school, where Stella (Violet Brinson), August (Kale Culley) and Ruby (guest star Madelyn Kientz) are at a school dance. Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) and Abeline (Molly Hagan) stop at a store for supplies where old memories resurface and the two are forced to discuss their marriage.

Hell’s Kitchen: “Snuggling With the Enemy

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “Snuggling With the Enemy,” the remaining four chefs get a challenge fit for Vegas when Chef Ramsay surprises them by turning Hell’s Kitchen into a club that they must cater.

No Demo Reno: “Hello Yellow”

HGTV, 8pm

Jenn Todryk carves out more work and storage space for a growing family that incorporates their favorite color: yellow. Next, she helps a mom who regularly hosts gatherings update her 20-year-old home with a welcoming living area and entertainer’s kitchen.

Manifest: “Deadhead”

NBC, 8pm

A threat to the Stone family tests Michaela’s (Melissa Roxburgh) commitment to play by the rules and forces Grace (Athena Karkanis) to make a difficult decision. Meanwhile, Ben (Josh Dallas) enlists the aid of an old rival to save an old friend, and Olive helps a new friend solve a calling that unearths a startling connection.

The Guns of Navarone

TCM, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Among the highlights of today’s letter “G” titles airing as part of Turner Classic Movies’ “31 Days of Oscar: Oscars From A to Z” programming event is this tense and thrilling 1961 action film set during World War II and based on the Alistair MacLean novel. Gregory Peck, David Niven and Anthony Quinn lead the outstanding cast as members of a squad of Allied commandos whose mission to disable a powerful Nazi cannon battery on a remote island in the Aegean Sea is compromised when they learn there’s a traitor in their midst. Richard Harris, Anthony Quayle and James Darren also star in the movie, which was nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director (J. Lee Thompson), Best Writing, Screenplay Based on Material from Another Medium (Carl Foreman) and Best Music, Scoring of a Dramatic or Comedy Picture (Dimitri Tiomkin). The film won an Oscar for its terrific special effects.

Grey’s Anatomy: “Sorry Doesn’t Always Make It Right”

ABC, 9pm

The Grey Sloan doctors are stuck in the middle of a fight between a newlywed couple who are injured in a car accident and brought to the hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, Jackson’s generosity with COVID-positive patients goes a bit too far, and Hayes works to rebuild Maggie’s confidence and convince her to perform an extremely risky heart surgery.

Mom: “Klondike-Five and a Secret Family”

CBS, 9pm

In the new episode “Klondike-Five and a Secret Family,” Bonnie (Allison Janney) worries about Adam (William Fichtner) when his attempt to make amends with a woman from his past doesn’t go as planned.

Last Man Standing: “The Two Nieces of Eve”

FOX, 9pm

Eve (Kaitlyn Dever) comes home for a visit and struggles to connect with her nieces in the new episode “The Two Nieces of Eve.”

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Welcome to the Pedo Motel”

NBC, 9pm

The SVU must contend with an angry neighborhood watch group when a girl goes missing near a building housing several sex offenders.

Paranormal Caught on Camera: “Cajun Skunk Ape and More”

Travel Channel, 9pm

A stinky Sasquatch stops for a visit in Louisiana; a haunted statue terrorizes guests at the infamous Clown Motel in Tonopah, Nevada; and a Kentucky man and his brother witness a UFO flying near Fort Knox.

Bringing Up Bates: “He or She, What Will the Baby Be?”

UPtv, 9pm

Season Premiere!

In the 10th season of the reality favorite, a new year brings a renewed sense of hope and vitality for the Bates family. The Bates Sisters Boutique reveals its plans to move into a storefront space. Meanwhile, Josie’s beauty business is thriving, but she and Kelton are dealing with heartbreak after suffering a miscarriage, and are hopeful she will get pregnant again. Now that Michaella is almost a nurse, Kelly Jo leans on her daughter for advice about her health complications. Later, Alyssa and John, thrilled to be expecting their fourth child, get creative with a socially distant gender reveal party. Will baby No. 4 finally be a boy?

B Positive: “Inflammatory Response”

CBS, 9:30pm

In the new episode “Inflammatory Response,” Norma (Linda Lavin) moves into Drew’s (Thomas Middleditch) house after she accidentally sets fire to her room at the retirement home.

The Moodys

FOX, 9:30pm

After a brief reconciliation, Dan (François Arnaud) and Cora (returning guest star María Gabriela de Faría) break up again, sending him back home to his parents’ house.

Clarice: “Ugly Truth”

CBS, 10pm

Clarice (Rebecca Breeds) and Ardelia (Devyn Tyler) team up to investigate a deeply twisted cold case after the body of a missing teenager is found entombed in concrete in the new episode “Ugly Truth.”

Chef Boot Camp

Food Network, 10pm

New Series!

This new series features three chefs from underperforming restaurants who must prove they deserve to keep running their kitchens by participating in a series of challenges that test their culinary skills and fitness for the job.

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay

Freeform, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Two back-to-back episodes kick off the second season of this comedy series. After a heartbreaking trip to New York, the Moss family and Nicholas’ boyfriend, Alex, are just trying their best to move forward. With everyone back home, Matilda is rethinking her life goals, Genevieve starts putting herself out there — even dating — and Nicholas is working out how to balance being a brother, parental figure, boyfriend and cute entomologist.

Law & Order: Organized Crime: “Not Your Father’s Organized Crime”

NBC, 10pm

Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) and Stabler (Christopher Meloni) take on two new faces to the task force and investigate two seemingly unrelated crimes in hopes they’ll be connected back to their case. Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit) guest-stars.

The TS Madison Experience

WE tv, 10pm

Season Finale!

Season 1 of the series that chronicled the social media sensation TS Madison and her goal to be the first Black transgender woman to host a mainstream talk show ends tonight.

Friday, April 9

Them

Amazon Prime Video

New Series!

Creator Little Marvin and executive producer Lena Waithe present this “terror anthology series.” The first season is set in the 1950s and centers on a Black family who moves from North Carolina to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood during the period known as the Great Migration. Unfortunately, the family’s idyllic home becomes ground zero where malevolent forces — both otherworldly and from the people next door — threaten to taunt, ravage and destroy them.

Ed Gein: The Real Psycho

discovery+

The iconic psychopaths featured in the movies The Silence of the Lambs, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Psycho were not just fictitious villains. They were each inspired by a real-life personification of evil — Ed Gein. Gein was a convicted murderer and a grave robber who had an obsession with human flesh. This two-hour entry in the Shock Docs franchise chronicles the horrific crimes of the heinous killer through an active paranormal investigation, archival media and cinematic re-creations. Documentarian/paranormal investigator Steve Shippy and world-renowned psychic medium Cindy Kaza travel to Gein’s hometown of Plainfield, Wisconsin, to conduct investigations of the most haunted locations connected to the infamous killer.

Ghost Adventures: “The Joshua Tree Inn”

discovery+

Zak Bagans and the crew check into the desert motel where country-rock pioneer Gram Parsons died in 1973. With help from special guest investigator, singer and social media personality Loren Gray, the team is in for an especially emotional and terrifying night as they investigate the intelligent and sometimes malicious paranormal energy that permeates the property.

Paranormal Caught on Camera: “Bio UFO Over California and More”

discovery+

A shadow figure lurks in the halls of an abandoned asylum; UFO enthusiasts get the sighting of a lifetime in Southern California; and a guardian angel saves a man from a horrific accident.

Night in Paradise

Netflix

Original Film!

In this South Korean drama that made its world premiere at the 2020 Venice International Film Festival, after his sister and nephew are murdered because he tried to leave his gang, Tae-goo (Uhm Tae-goo) flees the mobsters to an island where he meets a terminally ill woman (Jeon Yeo-been) who has given up on life.

Thunder Force

Netflix

Original Film!

This superhero comedy is set in a world where supervillains are commonplace. In that world, two estranged childhood friends (Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer) reunite after one devises a treatment that gives them superpowers to protect their city. Jason Bateman and Bobby Cannavale also star as two of the bad guys.

A Hard Day’s Night

TCM, 12:30pm

Catch a Classic!

As we hit the letter “H” during Turner Classic Movies’ “31 Days of Oscar: Oscars From A to Z” event, one highlight today is this 1964 classic starring the Beatles. A Hard Day’s Night was the Fab Four’s first film and is a fun and influential romp through a fictionalized day in their life during the frenzied height of Beatlemania, and earned Oscar nominations for its screenplay and its adapted musical score by the group’s producer, George Martin. Directed by Richard Lester, the film is a perfect vehicle for John, Paul, George and Ringo, drawing on the cheeky humor and pure fun the group often brought to its songs. The first megastar boy band at the time of filming — and still quite young — the Beatles are comfortably charming in the movie, even while frequently pursued by obsessed fans. The film’s other big star is its fantastic soundtrack, including the title tune and other classics like “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “She Loves You,” “And I Love Her” and “If I Fell.” The innovative way these songs are cut into visual sequences surely had some influence on later music videos. With A Hard Day’s Night and its frantically fun combination of songs and comedy, the Beatles — as they did with their records — set a new and high bar for what a music film could be. And, whether meaning to or not, they and Lester also created an enduringly enjoyable time capsule of one particularly fab moment in time. — Jeff Pfeiffer

MacGyver: “Barn Find + Oil Slick + La Punzonatura + Lab Rats + Tachometer”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “Barn Find + Oil Slick + La Punzonatura + Lab Rats + Tachometer,” Mac (Lucas Till) and the team delve into the world of Italian car culture in order to track down a crime boss, but Mac must lean on Desi (Levy Tran) when he discovers that he losing the ability to control his hands.

My Lottery Dream Home International: “A Dose of Luck”

HGTV, 8pm

Tim assumed the rest of his life would be a struggle after some health concerns, but one of his frequent hospital visits actually made him £250,000 richer when he bought a ticket in the Health Lottery. Now he has big plans to buy his wife Alison the house of her dreams up north, in County Durham. But, after sharing a tiny flat for more than a decade, they’re going to need a hand. Can interior designer Laurence Llewellyn-Bowen find them perfect home to start the life they never thought they’d have?

Everything but the House: “A Very Stylish Sale”

HGTV, 9pm

Two cousins decide it’s time to let go of their stylish grandmother’s upscale collectibles — everything from designer fashion to elegant hats. Lara Spencer and her expert appraisers help this duo raise the funds to put their niece through nursing school.

Wynonna Earp

Syfy, 10pm

Series Finale!

The fan-favorite, female-driven supernatural Western series ends its run after four seasons tonight. “I have been honored to tell Wynonna and her family’s story,” says creator/executive producer/showrunner Emily Andras, who adds that she is “hopeful we can continue to share their inspiring tales in the future.” Frances Berwick, chairman of Entertainment Networks, adds, “To our ‘Earpers,’ we are so proud to have shared such an incredible narrative with all of you. Thank you for your passion and thank you for taking this journey with us.”

Saturday, April 10

Portals to Hell: “Captain Grant’s Inn”

discovery+

Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman head to Poquetanuck, Connecticut, to investigate the historic Captain Grant’s Inn, believed to be Connecticut’s most haunted home. The current owner, Carol, claims that shortly after she purchased the property, she was taken over by an evil spirit and took matters into her own hands, conducting an exorcism to eliminate the angry spirit. Following the exorcism, the paranormal experiences were mild, but soon Carol and her guests started to experience an uptick in ghostly activity.

My Little Pony: Pony Life

Discovery Family Channel, 11:30am

Season Premiere!

Season 2 of the animated kids series continues to feature the Mane 6 galloping through Sugarcube Corner and challenges them with tough decisions that test their strength. Together, they discover mysterious objects, uncover puzzling scenarios and experience bonding moments. Each of the 14 11-minute episodes features stories accompanied with humor and sparks of magic. In the season premiere episodes, “Cute Impact” and “The Crystal Capturing Contraption,” Twilight Sparkle makes a startling discovery, but instead of telling her friends, she decides this is one problem she must solve alone. Meanwhile, in hopes of becoming Equestria’s newest pony news reporter, Fluttershy interviews the rest of the Mane 6 about the coming Cotton Candy Comet, but Pinkie Pie is too distracted to help.

Serial Killer Week: Rifkin on Rifkin

Oxygen, 7pm

Oxygen begins a “Serial Killer Week” tonight (ending April 18) with Rifkin on Rifkin, a special chronicling the serial killer Joel Rifkin. Called “Joel the Ripper,” Rifkin targeted women in New York and Long Island during his four-year killing spree that began in 1989 and claimed the lives of up to 17 victims. This special includes his former college classmate interviewing him directly.

NASCAR Cup Series: Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500

FS1, 7:30pm Live

NASCAR’s shortest track, “The Half Mile of Mayhem” at Virginia’s Martinsville Speedway, hosts Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick and other top drivers for 500 laps of hard-nosed racing.

Lust: A Seven Deadly Sins Story

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Based on the first book of the Seven Deadly Sins series, this movie is a grounded morality tale that explores the power of lust, but at what cost? Tiffanie Cooper (Keri Hilson) is about to have the wedding of her dreams to her soulmate, the dashing Damon King (Tobias Truvillion), founder of King Enterprises. But when Damon’s old friend Trey Taylor (Durrell “Tank” Babbs) arrives fresh from prison to step in as Damon’s best man, Tiffanie’s whole world gets rocked. Sexy and mysterious, Trey triggers a passion in Tiffanie that she never expected, and suddenly the life she’s always planned with Damon is uncertain. But Trey still carries wounds from his history with Damon, and his intentions toward both Tiffanie and Damon are not to be trusted.

NBA Basketball: L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn Nets

ABC, 8:30pm Live

A star-studded primetime NBA matchup on ABC has LeBron James and the L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center to take on James Harden and the Nets.

As Luck Would Have It

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

Lindsey (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) travels to Ireland to acquire land that is perfect for a resort. She decides to enter the town’s world-renowned matchmaking festival to prove her investment in the community and win over a handsome local (Allen Leech). Filmed on location in Ireland.

Ghost Nation: “Lady in Black”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango and Shari DeBenedetti travel to New Castle, Pennsylvania, to help a grieving couple overcome dark paranormal forces.

True Hollywood Story: “Star Sisters”

E!, 10pm

Tonight’s episode tells the stories of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears, and Miley and Noah Cyrus — three iconic sets of siblings whose dynamics, unbreakable bonds and fierce support helped them navigate the harsh scrutiny of the celebrity spotlight.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

TCM, 10pm

Catch a Classic!

Even by the time of its release in 1939, this classic was already the sixth movie adaptation of Victor Hugo’s classic 1831 novel. But it was the first film version made in the sound era, and it remains the most famous version of the tale, largely thanks to Charles Laughton’s incredible performance as the titular character. The actor endured a daily two-and-a-half-hour makeup session to become Quasimodo, the mocked and vilified bell ringer of Notre Dame, and the result was one of Laughton’s best performances: outsized yet nuanced, heartrending yet inspiring. Maureen O’Hara costars as the gypsy Esmeralda, whose simple act of pity frees the emotions within Quasimodo. When she is wrongly condemned, he rescues her from hanging, sweeping all of Paris into a fight for justice. Laughton and O’Hara were somehow not nominated for Academy Awards for their acting, but the film did receive Oscar nominations for its sound and the musical score by Alfred Newman, and both of those — along with the film’s huge sets, rousing action scenes and versatile throng of secondary character actors — help audiences get lost in a medieval City of Light full of cutthroats, clergy, beggars and nobles. — Jeff Pfeiffer

The Holzer Files: “Ties That Burn”

Travel Channel, 10pm

In 1976, ghost hunter Hans Holzer helped the spirit of a grieving widow pass over, bringing peace to a terrified family — until the alarming paranormal activity returned. Now, the team returns to the quiet coastal town of Port Clyde, Maine, to investigate the resurgent haunting.

Saturday Night Live: “Carey Mulligan/Kid Cudi”

NBC, 11:30pm Live

Carey Mulligan hosts SNL for the first time. The actress has received Academy Award, Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations for her work in the Oscar-nominated film Promising Young Woman. She is joined by Grammy winner Kid Cudi, who makes his musical guest debut.

Sunday, April 11

Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death

discovery+

Season Premiere!

This original true-crime series that highlights the struggle to survive as innocent people find themselves caught in the wake of death and evil returns with new episodes, beginning with “The Bathtub.” In 2000, in South Barrington, Illinois, a rookie cop responds to the scene of what many believe to be the site of an accidental drowning. But for that cop, something about it doesn’t sit quite right. It’s a hunch that, 10 years later, he still hasn’t forgotten.

Golf: The Masters: Final Round

CBS, 2pm Live

The famed green jacket is awarded to the winner of the 2021 Masters following the final round today at Augusta National Golf Club.

Wild West Chronicles

INSP, 5:30pm

New Series!

This 15-episode historical docudrama anthology series is inspired by the true tales of famous characters and unsung heroes of the American West. It follows the legendary Bat Masterson, once a formidable gunslinger and lawman, after he trades his sheriff’s badge for a pen and becomes a newspaper reporter. In each episode, Masterson tracks down eyewitnesses who share their vivid memories of Wild Bill Hickok, Stagecoach Mary, Butch Cassidy, Bass Reeves and other remarkable characters of the Old West. As they tell their stories, a bygone age of hardship and lawlessness when fearless lawmen rode tall in the saddle and vicious criminals fought to escape justice is brought to life.

Catching a Serial Killer: Bruce McArthur

Oxygen, 7pm

Bruce McArthur was many things: friend, grandfather, mall Santa, landscaper and a ruthless serial killer who buried his victims’ body parts in the yards of his posh clientele. Catching a Serial Killer: Bruce McArthur unravels the twists and turns of the shocking investigation into Toronto’s most prolific serial killer. Through exclusive interviews with McArthur’s close friends and the homicide investigators as well as expert analyses by leading criminologists and forensic psychologists, this two-hour special uncovers how McArthur targeted, terrorized and murdered members of Toronto’s LGBTQ+ community, the Village, for nearly a decade before getting caught.

A Love to Remember

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

In this romantic comedy, after a year of interacting exclusively online, Tenley (Rhiannon Fish), an eco-conscious horticulturist, finally works up the courage to meet her online crush, Jared (James Pizzinato). When Jared doesn’t show because of a bike accident, Tenley gets mistaken for his wife at the hospital. Soon, she’s forced to keep the lie up with Jared’s entire family and his annoyingly charming best friend, Everett (Edward Ruttle), in order to save Jared’s company.

Bless the Harts: “Hot Tub-tation”

FOX, 7:30pm

Wayne (voice of Ike Barinholtz) gives Jenny (voice of Kristen Wiig) a hot tub for their anniversary, but it proves to be more trouble than it’s worth in the new episode “Hot Tub-tation.”

American Idol: “Top 16”

ABC, 8pm

American Idol continues its search for the next superstar with an all-new episode as the Top 16 are revealed and perform in hopes of securing America’s vote to the next round.

Batwoman: “Time Off for Good Behavior”

The CW, 8pm

As Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) focuses even more effort on taking down Black Mask (guest star Peter Outerbridge), a new foe emerges, diverting the Bat team’s attention to a distressing issue in Gotham. Continually haunted by the mistakes of his past, Jacob (Dougray Scott) travels down a dangerous path in an attempt to eradicate them. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and Julia (guest star Christina Wolfe) discover they have an enemy in common.

The Simpsons: “Burger Kings”

FOX, 8pm

Mr. Burns (voice of Harry Shearer) decides to get into the plant-based burger business in the new episode “Burger Kings.”

Crossword Mysteries: Riddle Me Dead

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 8pm

Original Film!

Tess (Lacey Chabert) gets invited to be a part of a popular game show, but when the host is unexpectedly murdered, she and Detective Logan O’Connor (Brennan Elliott) seek to uncover who was behind it all.

Beware of the Midwife

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

With doubts of delivering their first child in the hospital, Sarah (Mouna Traoré) and Kevin (Michael Xavier) decide to hire a midwife to give birth safely in their own home. But their worst nightmare occurs when their midwife, Rose (Raven Dauda), conceives a different plan and kidnaps their newborn to have a grandchild of her own. Now Sarah and Kevin must find Rose, and most importantly, their baby.

My Grandparents’ War: “Mark Rylance”

PBS, 8pm

Follow actor Mark Rylance as he explores the extraordinary story of his grandfather, who spent nearly four years as a prisoner of war during World War II, and examines his own beliefs about war and peace in the process.

Aerial Britain

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Season Finale!

In “Arts and Culture,” enjoy a soaring journey over a Britain as we explore its fine art, poetry, literature, theater and music. From legendary rockers to inspiring storytellers to legendary landscapes, see how the arts have shaped Great Britain and how Great Britain has shaped its artists, all captured from great heights.

The Great North: “Keep Beef-lievin’ Adventure”

FOX, 8:30pm

The family has cause for concern when Moon (voice of Aparna Nancherla) begins to doubt the existence of Bigfoot in the new episode “Keep Beef-lievin’ Adventure.”

Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam and Graham

Starz, 8:55pm

Season Finale!

All good things must come to an end, and so this lighthearted travel documentary series ends tonight with the episode “Culloden: Scotland’s Most Infamous Battle,” in which Sam and Graham discover how a single hour on the battlefield forever changed a nation and its people.

Fear the Walking Dead

AMC, 9pm

Midseason Premiere!

The second half of Season 6 (nine episodes) will explore what living under Virginia’s (Colby Minifie) control has done to each person in the group. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties will be changed forever.

2021 BAFTA Awards

BBC America, 9pm

BBC America airs the 74th British Academy Film Awards honoring the best in film from the past year. Top nominated movies include Nomadland, Rocks, The Father, Mank, Minari, Promising Young Woman, The Dig and The Mauritanian.

Saints & Sinners

Bounce TV, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Season 5 of the drama set against the backdrop of a large Southern church follows on the heels of the original movie Saints & Sinners: Judgment Day that aired in February.

Married to Medicine: “The Power of Crystals”

Bravo, 9pm

As the tension between former best friends Jackie and Simone reaches new heights, their husbands try to talk sense into them. Heavenly gets an unexpected call for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to help a young protester. Contessa enlists her niece Paris to throw a healing crystal event for the group. However, Toya brings along some blasts from the past to crash the party.

The People v. the Klan

CNN, 9pm

New Series!

This four-part docuseries tells the little-known true story of Beulah Mae Donald, a Black mother in Alabama who took down the Ku Klux Klan after their lynching of her son, Michael Donald, in 1981. The local Black community immediately suspected it was a Klan lynching, but local law enforcement was slow to acknowledge that the murder was racially motivated. Beulah Mae and local Black leaders refused to back down until Michael’s killers and the hateful organization they belonged to were brought to justice. The series begins with back-to-back hourlong episodes tonight.

Bob’s Burgers: “Fingers-loose”

FOX, 9pm

Tina (voice of Dan Mintz) faces a hall-monitor crisis when she falls in love with a new underground trend at Wagstaff in the new episode “Fingers-loose.”

The Nevers

HBO, 9pm

New Series!

Victorian women suddenly discover they have some unusual abilities — some delightful, some less so — and a host of enemies who wish them ill. The women, including Amalia, a mysterious widow, and Penance, a brilliant inventor, are the champions of this new population, who soon discover there are enemies all around them.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Mystery”

NBC, 9pm

After going to see a medium, Zoey’s (Jane Levy) powers mysteriously start glitching again.

Atlantic Crossing: “The Throne”

PBS, 9pm

Prince Olav and the Norwegian king plan their escape. Meanwhile, Princess Martha and the children take refuge with her Swedish royal relatives. But the Nazis threaten the king if he harbors the crown princess.

Shameless

Showtime, 9pm

Series Finale!

After 11 seasons, the William H. Macy-helmed family dramedy comes to an end with the episode “Father Frank, Full of Grace.” According to a cast listing for the episode released ahead of the episode’s airing, former star Emmy Rossum (Fiona) may be back in the finale, along with other characters who had left the show, including Sheila (Joan Cusack), Karen Jackson (Laura Wiggins), Jody (Zach McGowan) and Mandy (Emma Greenwell).

Unsung: “Keith Washington”

TV One, 9pm

Through firsthand accounts, interviews with family and friends, and archival footage, this episode delves into the life of Grammy-nominated R&B singer Keith Washington.

Family Guy: “Who’s Brian Now?”

FOX, 9:30pm

Brian (voice of Seth MacFarlane) has a microchip that reveals he had a family before the Griffins in the new episode “Who’s Brian Now?”

Good Girls: “The Banker”

NBC, 10pm

The Secret Service pushes Beth (Christina Hendricks) into hot water as the unexpected happens. Ruby (Retta) catches Stan (Reno Wilson) in a lie and begins to doubt his faithfulness. Annie (Mae Whitman) volunteers to babysit for Nancy and finds help from a surprising source.

Uncensored: “Kem”

TV One, 10pm

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Kim Owens — better known by his stage name of Kem — is the subject of this episode of the series that offers candid insights into popular entertainers.

In the Heat of the Night

TCM, 10:30pm

Catch a Classic!

This riveting, Best Picture Oscar-winning drama from 1967 — adapted from John Ball’s novel into an Oscar-winning screenplay by Stirling Silliphant and helmed by Best Director Oscar nominee Norman Jewison — stars Sidney Poitier in his iconic role of Virgil (“They Call Me MISTER!”) Tibbs. Tibbs is a Black Philadelphia homicide detective traveling through the Deep South when he is wrongly brought in on a murder charge while awaiting a train in Sparta, Mississippi. After learning of Tibbs’ background and reputation, racist police chief Bill Gillespie (Best Actor Oscar winner Rod Steiger) begrudgingly asks Tibbs for his assistance in finding the real perpetrator of the crime under investigation, the killing of a prominent local businessman. Tibbs agrees, but finds the task made more difficult by the bigotry of the man he is helping. But neither man can solve this case alone; putting aside their differences and prejudices, they join forces in a desperate race against time to discover the shocking truth.

Monday, April 12

Keeping Faith

Acorn TV

Season Premiere!

The BBC thriller comes to a close in a dramatic final season, with the first two episodes available this week and remaining four debuting weekly. Season 3 finds small-town lawyer Faith Howells attempting to navigate the disillusion of her marriage, while taking on an emotionally wrenching legal medical case involving a gravely ill young boy. Into this mix, Faith is confronted by a long-buried figure from her past: her mother, whose reappearance uncovers secrets in Faith’s background and will force audiences to ask the question, “Who is Faith Howells?”

Small Sacrifices

This TV, 9:30am

Farrah Fawcett is chilling in this 1989 TV movie (based on Ann Rule’s true-crime book) as Diane Downs, who shot her three children, then concocted a carjacking story.

TechCheck

CNBC, 11am

New Series!

This live, hourlong tech-driven program is the destination for compelling, in-depth reporting and analysis of the tech industry. It is the first CNBC broadcast anchored from multiple locations across the country, with the network’s Jon Fortt and Carl Quintanilla on the East Coast and Deirdre Bosa on the West Coast. CNBC’s Senior Media & Entertainment Correspondent Julia Boorstin will play a key role from Los Angeles, delivering reporting, analysis, and interviews around streaming, social, and the convergence of media and technology.

It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World

TCM, 5:15pm

Catch a Classic!

Comedy films aren’t often produced on a grand and epic scale, nor are they often nominated for Oscars, but once in a while there are exceptions to one or both of these cases. Such an exception is this hilarious 1963 classic from director Stanley Kramer that was one of the first — and is still one of the greatest — epic comedy productions. Nominated for six Academy Awards (winning one for its sound effects), the sprawling film boasts a roughly two-hour-and-40-minute runtime as it chronicles a wild road trip among various memorable characters racing to be the first to find the location of a stolen fortune divulged by a mysterious stranger they have each come upon while driving along a desert highway. Spencer Tracy heads the unforgettable cast that includes featured roles for some of Hollywood’s greatest comedians and comic actors — Milton Berle, Sid Caesar, Buddy Hackett, Ethel Merman, Mickey Rooney, Dick Shawn, Phil Silvers, Terry-Thomas and Jonathan Winters among them. The film also includes cameo appearances (some uncredited) from nearly every other legendary joker in the business, including Buster Keaton, Jimmy Durante, Don Knotts, Jerry Lewis, Jack Benny and the Three Stooges (Moe Howard, Larry Fine and “Curly” Joe DeRita, who get one of the movie’s biggest laughs without even saying a word in a very brief appearance). A comedy this big and star-studded had not previously been seen, and we’re unlikely to experience anything like it again, so enjoy. — Jeff Pfeiffer

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live

An NBA twin bill on ESPN has the L.A. Lakers at New York’s Madison Square Garden for a matchup against Julius Randle and the Knicks, followed by Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets in San Francisco to clash with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Major League Baseball: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee

FS1, 7:30pm Live

The Chicago Cubs start a three-game series at Milwaukee’s American Family Field as they take on the Brewers in an NL Central rivalry game.

Hoarders: “Cobra”

A&E, 8pm

To be part of his unborn granddaughter’s life, Cobra must clean up his hoarded house and turn his 37-acre property into a safer environment. The Hoarders team of experts really have their hands full with a completely unsanitary and unstable house, a trailer home, multiple ruined cars and ultimately Cobra’s stubborn attitude about getting rid of junk.

American Idol: “Top 12 Live Reveal”

ABC, 8pm

American Idol gets closer to crowning a winner as it continues. Following America’s overnight vote, 10 contestants will be revealed from the Top 16, leaving six contestants to perform for a chance at one of two spots picked by the judges, rounding out the Top 12.

The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Art Class”

CBS, 8pm

When Tina and Gemma (Tichina Arnold and Beth Behrs) get more than they bargained for in a revealing art class, Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) can’t hide his jealousy and takes drastic action in the new episode “Welcome to the Art Class.”

All American: “Testify”

The CW, 8pm

Spencer (Daniel Ezra) is upset with Olivia (Samantha Logan), which leaves him to face some difficult truths of his own. Olivia makes things even worse, leaving Billy (Taye Diggs), Laura (Monet Mazur) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) worried. Billy is in search of a kicker and holds school tryouts and is surprised at who the number one candidate turns out to be. Meanwhile, Coop (Bre-Z) makes a decision about school after talking with her mom.

The Voice: “The Battles Part 3”

NBC, 8pm

The Battle Rounds continue as the coaches enlist music industry stars to prepare their artists to go head-to-head in hopes of advancing to the Knockouts. Each coach has one steal and one save.

Bob (Hearts) Abishola: “A Big African Bassoon”

CBS, 8:30pm

Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) has difficulty taking charge of the nursing staff while Gloria (Vernee Watson) is on vacation in the new episode “A Big African Bassoon.”

All Rise: “Forgive Us Our Trespasses”

CBS, 9pm

In the new episode “Forgive Us Our Trespasses,” Ness (Samantha Marie Ware) assists Emily (Jessica Camacho), who has the difficult case of a repeat offender.

Running Wild With Bear Grylls: “Danica Patrick in the Moab Desert”

Nat Geo, 9pm

Bear Grylls takes champion racer Danica Patrick out into the Moab desert for some high-octane, pulse-pounding action in the wild. Together they face off against venomous creatures, sheer cliffs and scorching heat as they make their way across some of the harshest terrain around. Still, nothing is more intimidating than the final challenge that leaves even Danica unnerved.

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: “Calabria”

Cooking Channel, 10pm

Foodie Andrew Zimmern gives us the boot: Italy! In the southern region of Calabria, eggplant parm is on the menu.

Breeders: “No Baby”

FX, 10pm

Tonight on the wry comedy, London parents of two Paul (Martin Freeman) and Ally (Daisy Haggard) struggle with the possibility of baby No. 3, only to discover their firstborn is acting more grownup than they’re comfortable with.

People Magazine Investigates: “The Delphi Killer”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

In February 2017, on an unseasonably warm day in Delphi, Indiana, middle school friends Libby German and Abby Williams decide to go on a hike in the local woods. When the girls fail to show at the predetermined pickup point and darkness falls, a massive search ensues. The next day the girls are found murdered. Police have few clues as to the identity of the killer until they discover a key piece of evidence: Libby may have recorded her killer on her cellphone.

Race to the Center of the Earth: “The Going Gets Tough”

Nat Geo, 10pm

As the grueling race continues, it will take physical and mental strength for the teams to endure. In Russia, car troubles jeopardize the team’s lead. In Canada, relationships are put to the test. In South America, the team must make a risky decision. And in Southeast Asia, the team will face their most exhausting challenge yet.

Debris: “You Can Call Her Caroline”

NBC, 10pm

Bryan (Jonathan Tucker) and Finola (Riann Steele) head to Maine to pursue an INFLUX lead. Meanwhile, Maddox (Norbert Leo Butz) learns Anson’s (Scroobius Pip) secrets.

Miz & Mrs

USA Network, 11pm

New Episodes!

The reality series following the lives of married WWE stars Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Maryse Mizanin returns with new Season 2 episodes.

Tuesday, April 13

Retro Tech

YouTube

Season Premiere!

Season 2 of the Emmy-nominated series starring YouTube creator Marques Brownlee explores the technological promises of the past. Episode 1 premieres on Brownlee’s official YouTube channel, with new episodes dropping daily as part of a weeklong channel takeover. YouTube Premium subscribers will be able to view an additional episode exclusively on April 13th. In each episode Brownlee will be joined by prominent experts, celebrities and YouTube creators who will provide their professional knowledge and comedic takes on a range of subjects from teleportation and robotics to hyperconnectivity and smart homes. The impressive lineup of featured guests this season includes Bill Gates, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Michael Ian Black, Wyatt Cenac and more.

Judgment at Nuremberg

TCM, 8:15am

Catch a Classic!

This powerful 1961 film, one of the most impactful courtroom dramas of all time, is a fictionalized account of the third of the 12 military tribunals that tried Nazi war criminals after World War II. It was nominated for 11 Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director (Stanley Kramer), and won for Best Actor (Maximilian Schell as defense counsel Hans Rolfe) and for its screenplay by Abby Mann, based on his earlier teleplay for Playhouse 90. Best Actor Oscar nominee Spencer Tracy portrays American judge Dan Haywood, who presides over the trial of four German jurists accused of “legalizing” Nazi atrocities. But as graphic accounts of sterilization and murder unfold in the courtroom, mounting political pressure for leniency forces Haywood to make the most harrowing and difficult decision of his career. The stupendous cast also includes Judy Garland, who received a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination in one of her final film roles; Best Supporting Actor nominee Montgomery Clift; Burt Lancaster; Richard Widmark; Marlene Dietrich; and William Shatner. — Jeff Pfeiffer

NHL Hockey: Philadelphia at Washington

NBCSN, 7pm Live

James van Riemsdyk leads the Philadelphia Flyers against Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals in D.C.

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live

Kawhi Leonard and the L.A. Clippers hit the road to take on and the Indiana Pacers. Following that game, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are in the Pacific Northwest to battle Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Flash: “Growing Pains”

The CW, 8pm

When a mysterious ice-powered enemy frames Frost (Danielle Panabaker) for a brutal crime, she must find a way to clear her name. Meanwhile, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) have a surprise houseguest, and Joe (Jesse L. Martin) continues to deal with Kristen Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore).

The Resident

FOX, 8pm

New Episodes!

In the new episode “Doors Opening, Doors Closing,” a case becomes personal for the staff when they treat a pregnant woman who is carrying Jake’s (guest star Conrad Ricamora) future adopted child.

Star Trek: “Assignment: Earth”

H&I, 8pm

This polarizing 1968 episode sent the USS Enterprise to … 1968, for historical research. “Assignment: Earth” also introduced Gary Seven (Robert Lansing) and Roberta Lincoln (Teri Garr) for a potential spinoff, which didn’t happen.

Young Rock: “My Baby Only Drinks the Good Stuff”

NBC, 8pm

A new episode of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s semiautobiographical sitcom premieres tonight.

Kenan: “Wednesday’s Gal”

NBC, 8:30pm

A premiere episode of Kenan Thompson’s new sitcom debuts tonight.

Big Sky: “Catastrophic Thinking; All Kinds of Snakes”

ABC, 9pm

New Episodes!

This thrilling David E. Kelley-helmed series returns for its spring premiere tonight with two back-to-back episodes. Three months after Ronald’s escape, Cassie and Jenny have officially partnered up to take down a fresh slew of troublemakers, but all isn’t coming up roses; Ronald is still on the loose, a domestic case takes a macabre and deadly turn and a U.S. Marshal is sticking his nose in their case files. Right as the women of Dewell & Hoyt seem to be getting used to the new normal, Jenny gets an alarming call from an old flame, leading her and Cassie headfirst into a new case, a new jurisdiction and a whole lot of new trouble. It’s time to meet the Kleinsassers.

Chopped: Martha Rules: “Pantry Surprise!”

Food Network, 9pm

Host Ted Allen heads to a Maine kitchen where Martha Stewart lords over a five-episode tournament that pits a total of 16 chefs against the clock, mystery baskets … and Martha’s ever-changing challenges. Trust us, that’s a good thing.

Prodigal Son: “Ouroboros”

FOX, 9pm

New Episodes!

The devilishly fun crime drama returns with new Season 2 episodes and new cases for NYPD profiler Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne). Michael Sheen, Lou Diamond Phillips, Bellamy Young and Catherine Zeta-Jones star. Alan Cumming is back in a recurring role.

Our Towns

HBO, 9pm

In this upbeat documentary, shot before the pandemic, journalists James and Deborah Fallows explore how communities such as Bend, Oregon, and Eastport, Maine, are facing challenges in inspiring ways. It’s based on the Fallowses’ book Our Towns: A 100,000-Mile Journey Into the Heart of America. Tom Hanks is a fan!

This Is Us: “Brotherly Love”

NBC, 9pm

Kevin (Justin Hartley) visits Randall (Sterling K. Brown) in Philadelphia.

New Amsterdam: “The Legend of Howie Cournemeyer”

NBC, 10pm

Max (Ryan Eggold) offers free care to all HIV+ patients who come to New Amsterdam. Meanwhile, Bloom (Janet Montgomery) and Reynolds (Jocko Sims) butt heads.

Frontline: “American Insurrection”

PBS, 10pm

An investigation in partnership with ProPublica of the rising threat of far-right violence in America, this program exposes the individuals and ideologies behind a wave of crimes, culminating in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Wednesday, April 14

The Circle

Netflix

Season Premiere!

A new cast of allies, enemies and not-so-subtle catfish connect and compete for a major cash prize in Season 2 of this reality competition series.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

Netflix

New Series!

Brian Dixon (Jamie Foxx), successful business owner and bachelor, just unexpectedly became a full-time father to his teenage daughter Sasha (Kyla-Drew). Determined to turn over a new leaf, Brian is going to need all the help he can get from his dad (David Alan Grier) and sister (Porscha Coleman) — and Sasha’s going to need all the help she can get learning how to fit into her new, lovingly imperfect home. Full of heart and humor, this multi-camera sitcom is inspired by Foxx’s real-life relationship with daughter Corinne Foxx, who also serves as executive producer.

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7pm Live

The Brooklyn Nets are on the road to face Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers, and Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks are in Memphis to tussle with Jonas Valančiūnas and the Grizzlies.

The Goldbergs: “Who’s Afraid of Brea Bee?”

ABC, 8pm

After realizing there may be trouble in lovers’ paradise for Erica and Geoff, Beverly involves herself in their relationship as well as Barry and Joanne’s to make sure everyone stays together. Meanwhile, Adam and Brea are cast opposite of each other in the school play, but their excitement for one another’s success grows dim when one starts to outshine the other onstage.

The Big Interview With Dan Rather

AXS TV, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Legendary newsman Dan Rather returns for Season 9 of his interview series. The season kicks off with Hillary Scott of the chart-topping country band Lady A and her husband, drummer Chris Tyrrell. The couple reflects on their 10-year relationship (which was the inspiration behind the group’s smash hit “Just a Kiss”), the band’s decision to change their name and raising their three daughters.

Tough as Nails

CBS, 8pm

Season Finale!

Before one person wins $200,000 and a 2021 Ford F-150 truck, the final four pair off to build an iron structure, with the duo finishing last going into overtime.

Kung Fu: “Silence”

The CW, 8pm

When adjusting to life back at home doesn’t go as planned, Nicky (Olivia Liang) turns to Henry (Eddie Liu) for help in her hunt for Zhilan (guest star Yvonne Chapman). Meanwhile, as Jin (Tzi Ma) looks forward to life getting back to normal, Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) isn’t as optimistic. Finally, after lending a hand to a young woman in need, Nicky finds the mental clarity she desperately needs.

The Masked Singer: “Group A Finals — In the Nick of Time!”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “Group A Finals — In the Nick of Time!,” Group A returns to the stage as the remaining singers battle it out for their spot in the Super Eight, and another wildcard enters the competition for a chance to steal a spot in the game.

Nature: “The Leopard Legacy”

PBS, 8pm

Follow the story of a leopard mother as she raises her cubs near the Luangwa River, facing a constant battle to hunt successfully, defend her territory and protect her cubs against enemies.

Home Economics: “Mermaid Taffeta Wedding Dress, $1,999”

ABC, 8:30pm

The Hayworth family is invited to the wedding of longtime family friend Spags. When Connor enlists Tom’s help to write and rewrite a wedding toast, things take an unexpected turn between the brothers. Sarah realizes Denise is upset they never had a real wedding, while Marina meticulously plans her drinking schedule for a night out without the kids.

The Conners: “Regrets, Rehabs and Realtors”

ABC, 9pm

Dan encounters a surprise visitor who shares some unsolicited advice, leaving him feeling guilty. Meanwhile, Darlene welcomes a new employee to Wellman Plastics.

Expedition X

Discovery Channel, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Explorer Josh Gates, scientist Phil Torres and paranormal researcher Jessica Chobot return for another season of investigating mysteries. In the season premiere, they hunt the legendary Beast of Bray Road across rural Wisconsin.

Game of Talents

FOX, 9pm

According to the episode title, we can expect tonight’s performances to involve “Flying Dogs, Flipping Tricks and Flaming Cocktails.” We’re in!

Bargain Block

HGTV, 9pm

New Series!

There grows the neighborhood! Areas of Detroit are getting major upgrades thanks to home-renovation experts Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas, who buy up multiple properties on a single block, overhaul ’em on a budget and sell them at fair prices to first-time buyers. Tonight, one place’s chipped old paint inspires the guys’ so-called “desert modern” design.

Forged in Fire: “Memory Game”

History, 9pm

You try to re-create a complicated blade after having just 20 seconds to commit it to memory. The weapons masters who slice through that challenge have to make something called an elephant tusk sword. This is clearly not for amateurs!

Call Your Mother: “The Prime of Miss Jean Rains”

ABC, 9:30pm

Before Sharon leaves town, she and Jean decide to plan a trip to Vegas. Meanwhile, Celia and Freddie have a serious conversation about whether or not they want kids.

I Survived a Crime

A&E, 10pm

Season Finale!

Back-to-back episodes close out the season. In the first installment, a protective father fends off a would-be home invader with a shovel; a street fight over a parking spot turns into an action film-like disaster for a bakery owner; a robber throws gasoline on a clerk, threatening to light him on fire; and more. Second, a retail store worker puts her life on the line to save a prized puppy stolen before her very eyes; a homeowner witnesses his family held at gunpoint and fights back against the assailants; a woman working at her family business battles a knife-wielding assailant who demands money; and more.

A Million Little Things: “Trust Me”

ABC, 10pm

Sophie is distraught after a disturbing encounter, and Gary calls in Maggie and Regina for support. Meanwhile, Eddie makes an unexpected friend.

Josh Gates Tonight

Discovery Channel, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Expedition X host Josh Gates returns for a new season of his talk show, a unique cocktail of celebrity guests, exciting excursions into the field and comedy. In these all-new episodes, Gates will be joined by Christopher Lloyd, Kevin Bacon, Craig Robinson, Gabriel Iglesias, Haley Joel Osment, Giancarlo Esposito, Larry the Cable Guy and many more stars.

NHL Hockey: Vegas at Los Angeles

NBCSN, 10pm Live

Mark Stone and the Vegas Golden Knights head to Los Angeles to skate against Anže Kopitar and the Kings.

The Last Picture Show

TCM, 11:45pm

Catch a Classic!

Set in the early 1950s, this critically acclaimed, Best Picture Oscar-nominated film from 1971 follows the loves, dreams and fates of a group of high schoolers in a small Texas town that is slowly dying, both culturally and economically. Peter Bogdanovich, who had only had three small films to his directing credit before this, ended up receiving a Best Director Oscar nomination for his masterfully rendered drama. Bogdanovich also shared, with Larry McMurtry, an Oscar nomination for the screenplay, which is based on McMurtry’s novel. The stellar cast boasts a top-notch mix of then-newer stars as well as classic character actors, including Jeff Bridges (Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee), Timothy Bottoms, Cloris Leachman (Best Supporting Actress Oscar winner), Cybill Shepherd (who, at age 20, was appearing in her first film after having success as a fashion model in her teens), Ben Johnson (Best Supporting Actor Oscar winner), Ellen Burstyn (Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee), Eileen Brennan, Clu Gulagar and Randy Quaid. Robert Surtees also received an Oscar nomination for his stark and lovely black-and-white cinematography that enhances the film’s bleak beauty. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Thursday, April 15

Spy City

AMC+

New Series!

In this Cold War espionage drama, Dominic Cooper (Preacher) plays an English spy who is sent to Berlin in 1961 to sift out a traitor in the U.K. embassy or among the Allies, shortly before the construction of the Berlin Wall. The city, declared by Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev as “the most dangerous place on earth,” is teeming with spies and double agents, and one wrong move could trigger the threat of nuclear war as American, British and French troops in West Berlin remain separated from their Soviet and East German counterparts by nothing more than an imaginary line.

Restaurant Recovery

discovery+

New Series!

Todd Graves, founder and CEO of one of the fastest growing food chains in the world, is on a mission to help struggling restaurateurs recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. With his deep industry knowledge and undeniable passion, Todd is rolling up his sleeves with his team to bring restaurants back to glory, one city at a time, and he’s got some surprising, high-profile friends who help out along the way.

Wahl Street

HBO Max

New Series!

This six-episode docuseries offers fans a glimpse into star Mark Wahlberg’s life as he juggles the demands of a rigorous film schedule coupled with an ever-growing network of diverse businesses including his clothing line, Municipal; his gym studio, F45; the Wahlburgers chain of restaurants; and his production company, Unrealistic Ideas. The series also introduces the cast of colorful characters who make up Wahlberg’s real-life entourage.

Infinity Train

HBO Max

Season Premiere!

In Book 4 of the animated series, Min-Gi and Ryan are childhood best friends who dream of performing in a band and traveling across Canada together. After a sudden falling out splits them apart, both find themselves aboard the mysterious Infinity Train. Lost and confused, they meet Kez, a free-spirited concierge bell, who accompanies them on their journey. As tensions rise and old wounds come to light, both Min-Gi and Ryan must decide if they can work together or risk losing themselves forever aboard the train.

Ride or Die

Netflix

Original Film!

This dramatic road movie/psychological thriller from Japan is based on Ching Nakamura’s manga series Gunjo, and asks viewers about the true nature of love as it weaves a tale of extreme love and hate between two women who have transcended all boundaries of right and wrong, love and hate.

Younger

Paramount+

Season Premiere!

The seventh and final season of Darren Star’s critically acclaimed, smash-hit comedy debuts on streaming service Paramount+. The first four episodes are available today; the remaining eight episodes will drop on Thursdays. The full season will then air on the linear TV Land network later this year. In the final season, Liza’s (Sutton Foster) personal life is on shaky ground as she tries to stay true to herself. After a setback at work, Kelsey (Hilary Duff) doubts her career decisions and discovers a new creative outlet, while Maggie (Debi Mazar) gets “canceled.”

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks welcome Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks to State Farm Arena. Then the great L.A. Lakers-Boston Celtics rivalry is renewed as the Lakers play host to Jayson Tatum and the Celtics.

Station 19: “Here It Comes Again”

ABC, 8pm

Maya, Jack, Vic, Travis and Sullivan respond to a burn call at an ice rink. Meanwhile, a pregnant woman and her husband seek out the station for help, and Maya and Carina have a difficult conversation.

Walker: “Rule Number 17”

The CW, 8pm

Walker (Jared Padalecki) and Captain James (Coby Bell) investigate a high stakes poker game where one of the players may have information on Emily’s killer. However, the night takes a turn when Geri (Odette Annable) shows up to join the game. Meanwhile, Micki (Lindsey Morgan) takes August (Kale Culley) and Stella (Violet Brinson) on an unusual adventure.

Hell’s Kitchen: “What Happens in Vegas…”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “What Happens in Vegas…,” the remaining three chefs get a tour of Chef Ramsay’s top-secret Las Vegas spots. At the last stop, they’ll cook a five-course meal to determine which two chefs will advance to the finals.

Manifest: “Wingman”

NBC, 8pm

Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) is sidelined by devastating news; Ben (Josh Dallas) teams up with a gifted 828er to aid a young teen.

United States of Al: “Shorts/Neykar”

CBS, 8:30pm

In the new episode “Shorts/Neykar,” Al (Adhir Kalyan), unaccustomed to seeing women’s bare legs, becomes flustered when he goes to the DMV to take his driver’s license test and the female instructor is wearing shorts.

Grey’s Anatomy: “Sign o’ the Times”

ABC, 9pm

Maggie is preoccupied with Winston while trying to treat a patient wounded in the Seattle protests. Meanwhile, Levi is tested by an emergency, and the doctors struggle to treat a patient who doesn’t believe in COVID.

Mom: “Endorphins and a Toasty Tushy”

CBS, 9pm

Put some ice on that bruised ego! Critical Bonnie’s (Allison Janney) self-esteem takes a hit when her childhood foster sis, Tammy (Kristen Johnston), finds success. Plus: Their AA buddy Jill’s (Jaime Pressly) new hobby brings a surprise.

Last Man Standing: “Butterfly Effect”

FOX, 9pm

Mike and Vanessa (Tim Allen and Nancy Travis) help Mandy and Kyle (Molly McCook and Christoph Sanders) with their estate planning in the new episode “Butterfly Effect.”

A Time to Kill

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

New Episodes!

The key to solving the toughest homicides lies somewhere in the final hours of a victim’s life. In this series, determined investigators must piece together events during this critical window to reconstruct the timeline, unlock the motive and ultimately close in on the killer. Season 1 of A Time to Kill picks up with new episodes starting tonight.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Our Words Will Not Be Heard”

NBC, 9pm

As Jayvon Brown’s (Blake Morris) false-arrest lawsuit against Capt. Benson (Mariska Hargitay) gains traction, she and Deputy Chief Garland (Demore Barnes) lobby NYPD brass to address departmental racial bias. SVU is also called into a case involving the alleged kidnapping of a civil rights advocate’s sister by a hate group.

B Positive: “Love Life Support”

CBS, 9:30pm

Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) sabotages her relationship with Eli (Terrence Terrell) after he invites her to a wedding in Las Vegas in the new episode “Love Life Support.”

The Moodys

FOX, 9:30pm

Sean Sr. (Denis Leary) copes with ill feelings after being benched on his hockey team right before the championship game.

Fear Thy Neighbor

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Season 7 of this true-crime series that tells chilling tales of those who have unwittingly taken up residence with a psycho, or even a killer, begins tonight.

Law & Order: Organized Crime: “Say Hello to My Little Friends”

NBC, 10pm

Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) team up to investigate a major lead. Meanwhile, Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) makes moves to elevate his business.

Little Caesar

TCM, 10pm

Catch a Classic!

“This is Rico speaking! R-I-C-O! Rico! Little Caesar, that’s who!” Edward G. Robinson’s title character bellows into the phone near the end of this seminal 1931 gangster drama, one of the earliest of that genre. Things don’t end too well for Rico after that, but for the actor, Hollywood got the message loud and clear: The 37-year-old Robinson, not gifted with matinee-idol looks, powerfully introduced himself as a first-class star of the silver screen with his mesmerizing performance here. Moviegoers would also begin to hail the hard-hitting social consciousness dramas like this one that would become the Depression-era mainstay of Warner Bros. The film, based on the novel by William R. Burnett (and nominated for an Oscar for its screenplay adaptation) is the tale of pugnacious Caesar Enrico “Rico” Bandello, a hoodlum with a Chicago-sized chip on his shoulder, few attachments, fewer friends and no sense of underworld diplomacy as he rises to the upper echelons of organized crime. And Robinson — in real life a genteel art collector who disdained guns (while filming the movie, his eyelids were taped to keep them from blinking when he fired a pistol) — instantly became forever associated with the screen’s archetypal gangster, with his attitude and dialect becoming a staple among impressionists for decades to come. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Joseline’s Cabaret: Miami

WE tv, 10pm

New Series!

This acquired original series from Zeus Network follows Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta superstar alum Joseline Hernandez in her hometown of Miami as she creates a sensual cabaret featuring her own original music and a group of dancers who aren’t quite ready to fall in line just yet. The “Puerto Rican Princess” faces her biggest professional challenge to date, all while juggling life as a mother, fiancée, mogul and music artist.

Taxi: “Hollywood Calling”

Decades, 12am (late-night)

A Hollywood director (Martin Mull) and his entourage invade the garage to research a movie about cabbies in this 1979 episode. Bobby (Jeff Conaway) will do anything for a part, but Alex (Judd Hirsch) doesn’t want his privacy invaded.

Friday, April 16

Frank of Ireland

Amazon Prime Video

New Series!

This six-episode half-hour comedy is a coproduction between Amazon Studios and Britain’s Channel 4. Set in an idyllic suburb of Dublin, it is the hilarious story of a man’s hapless search for respect as he struggles to grow up and get his life together, while hopefully not burning everything to the ground in the process. Brian Gleeson (Peaky Blinders) stars as Frank Marron, a 32-year-old misanthropic fantasist in arrested development who is convinced that the world owes him.

Earth at Night in Color

Apple TV+

Season Premiere!

The natural history series returns for a second season with six all-new episodes narrated by Tom Hiddleston. With the use of cutting-edge cameras and a revolutionary post-production process, the series presents nature’s nocturnal wonders with striking new clarity. Some never-before-seen behaviors of animals after dark, captured using low-light cameras and light from a full moon, include elephants battling hyenas around starlit waterholes and kangaroos embracing under the cover of darkness to find a mate. Other animals in the new season include pumas, polar bears, manta rays and tiny planktonic life in the ocean.

Tiny World

Apple TV+

Season Premiere!

Paul Rudd returns to executive produce and narrate Season 2 of this series that offers a unique perspective into the natural world, illuminating the ingenuity and resilience of the planet’s smallest creatures. With over 200 species filmed, and with 3,160 hours of footage, the six-episode season shares surprising stories and spectacular cinematography that spotlight tiny creatures and the extraordinary things they do to survive. Captured on film for the first time are anemone shrimp, which clap to signal their intent as cleaners of predatory fish; the “biting” behavior of fang blenny fish, filmed in slow-motion with unprecedented use of phantom high-speed cameras; and Etruscan shrews, known to be the hungriest mammals on earth.

The Year Earth Changed

Apple TV+

David Attenborough narrates this documentary special that showcases footage from around the world after an unprecedented year. The program takes a fresh new approach to the global lockdown and the uplifting stories that have come out of it. From hearing birdsong in deserted cities and seeing whales in Glacier Bay, to meeting capybara in suburbs across South America, people worldwide have had the chance to engage with nature like never before. Witness how the smallest changes in human behavior — reducing cruise ship traffic, closing beaches a few days a year, identifying more harmonious ways for humans and wildlife to coexist — can have a profound impact on nature.

Ghost Adventures: “Mayhem in Millville”

discovery+

Zak Bagans and the crew investigate a Utah home owned by a descendent of the prominent Jessop polygamist family. Tenants fear evil has taken up residence in the basement, putting the guys in serious danger.

Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines: “Italian”

discovery+

With a little help from Chip, Joanna prepares an Italian feast featuring Dutch-oven lasagna, focaccia bread, fig and grapefruit salad, and chocolate souffles.

Paranormal Caught on Camera: “Long Island Ghosts and More”

discovery+

A man leaves his childhood ghosts behind in New York; a woman conjures a stunning encounter with a UFO in Philadelphia; and a mysterious entity roams the streets of Turkey at night.

Big Shot

Disney+

New Series!

John Stamos, Jessalyn Gilsig and Yvette Nicole Brown lead the cast of this 10-episode series from cocreator David E. Kelley. Stamos plays hotheaded men’s basketball coach Marvyn Korn, who, after getting ousted from his job in the NCAA for throwing a chair at a referee, must take a job at Westbrook School for Girls, a private all-girls high school, in an effort to redeem what’s left of his career and reputation.

Earth Moods

Disney+

New Series!

This series from National Geographic is a visual and soundscape experience that takes viewers on the ultimate retreat — transporting them to a vast array of colorful and calming corners of the world. Visit places with blue glaciers, arid deserts, lush rainforests and pulsating metropolises to escape from the cacophony of everyday life. With an original score produced by Neil Davidge (Massive Attack), each “mood” gives the audience an opportunity to relax and reset as the sound of music and the natural world washes over them. All five episodes — “Frozen Calm,” “Night Lights,” “Tropical Serenity,” “Desert Solitude” and “Peaceful Patterns” — are available today.

Fast & Furious Spy Racers

Netflix

Season Premiere!

In Season 4 of the animated spinoff of the blockbuster feature film franchise, when the Spy Racers are framed for a crime they didn’t commit, they flee to Mexico to clear their name. There, they uncover a new evil scheme.

Why Are You Like This

Netflix

New Series!

This Australian sitcom, a razor-sharp satire of millennial life in Melbourne, follows three best friends as they negotiate work, fun, identity politics, hookups and wild nights out.

The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs

Shudder & AMC+

Season Premiere!

The hit series returns with Briggs, the world’s foremost drive-in movie critic, presenting eclectic horror movie double features, interrupting the films to expound upon their merits, histories and significance to genre cinema. This series has become as much of a cult favorite as many of the films it features; the show’s hashtag, #TheLastDriveIn, has trended in the top 10 on Twitter in the U.S. during the premiere of every episode and special, often reaching No. 1.

The Magnificent Ambersons

TCM, 4:15pm

Catch a Classic!

If Orson Welles had never made another movie after his first feature, 1941’s iconic Citizen Kane, he would still be remembered as a genius filmmaker. The fact that his second film, 1942’s The Magnificent Ambersons — a daring study of the decline of a wealthy family in the late 19th-century Midwest and the relationship between an arrogant son and his family’s matriarch — is now regarded as highly as that first one really solidifies his place in the moviemaking pantheon. Written, produced, directed and narrated by Welles, Ambersons is based on the Booth Tarkington novel. The film has sort of followed Citizen Kane’s trajectory in that it wasn’t well received upon release by all critics — though it was nominated for four Oscars, including Best Picture — but over the years has become renowned as a landmark drama. Unfortunately, Welles’ original vision was lost after the studio, RKO, wrested control of the film’s editing from the director and removed more than an hour of footage, which was destroyed. But Welles’ artistry still shines in what we have, making the movie all that more impressive a viewing experience. The experience is enhanced by a top-notch cast of actors — many of whom worked with Welles on Kane — including Joseph Cotten, Tim Holt, Dolores Costello and Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee Agnes Moorehead. — Jeff Pfeiffer

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7pm Live

Kawhi Leonard leads the L.A. Clippers against Joel Embiid and the 76ers in Philadelphia. ESPN’s second game has Julius Randle and the New York Knicks visiting Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks.

MacGyver: “H20 + Orthophosphates + Mission City + Corrosion + Origins”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “H20 + Orthophosphates + Mission City + Corrosion + Origins,” Bozer (Justin Hires) learns that his aunt’s death may not have been an accident, but she may have been murdered for trying to expose the city’s contaminated water supply.

The Blacklist: “Anne”

NBC, 8pm

Red (James Spader) enjoys a quiet visit with a friend at her home in rural America.

Magnum P.I.: “Whispers of Death”

CBS, 9pm

In the new episode “Whispers of Death,” a psychic hires Magnum and Higgins (Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks) to prevent a murder she claims to have foreseen.

Everything but the House: “Hiding Tons of Treasure”

HGTV, 9pm

Siblings help their mom downsize her New Jersey home, but they don’t know how much their stuff is worth. Lara Spencer and her team help uncover everything from classic dolls to designer coats, and the family hopes it’s enough to fund a trip to Germany.

Blue Bloods: “Happy Endings”

CBS, 10pm

Baker (Abigail Hawk), the police commissioner’s (Tom Selleck) trusted aide, is assaulted on the street. Meanwhile, officer Eddie (Vanessa Ray) publicly undermines her husband — and NYPD superior — Jamie (Will Estes).

Van Helsing

Syfy, 10pm

Season Premiere!

In the 13-episode fifth and final season, Vanessa (Kelly Overton), Violet (Keeya King) and Jack (Nicole Muñoz) must figure out ways to escape and evade the various obstacles in their path to prevent them from their mission, leading to an epic final showdown between the Van Helsings and the Dark One (Tricia Helfer). Who will win the battle between light and dark?

Saturday, April 17

Ghost Brothers: Lights Out

discovery+

New Series!

In their new series, the Ghost Brothers — Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass and Marcus Harvey — explore haunted hotspots across the country, checking out and sizing up local legends and supernatural stories. In the premiere episode, “Roff Family Rituals,” when the spirit of an infamously possessed girl starts calling, the Ghost Brothers pick up the line. But as they communicate with the ghostly caller in Watseka, Illinois, they find there’s more to her death than anyone suspected.

Portals to Hell: “Pennhurst Asylum”

discovery+

Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman investigate Pennhurst Asylum, an infamous paranormal hotspot in Spring City, Pennsylvania. With its long and dark history of inhumane treatment of its patients, this sprawling campus is well known for both powerful and diverse spirit activity. The pair enlist the help of guest investigator Heather Taddy and psychic Michelle Belanger to tackle the massive complex and its rampant hauntings.

The Beverly Hillbillies

Decades, 12pm

Dip into your liquor cabinet every time the Clampetts call their swimming pool a “cement pond” during this classic sitcom binge of 86 ’60s episodes.

NHL Hockey: Pittsburgh at Buffalo

NBC, 3pm Live

An NHL Saturday matinee on NBC sees Sidney Crosby’s Pittsburgh Penguins facing off against Sam Reinhart’s Sabres at Buffalo’s KeyBank Center.

Major League Baseball

FS1, beginning at 4pm Live

Saturday MLB action on FS1 begins with José Abreu and the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park to take on the Boston Red Sox. Later tonight, the Minnesota Twins are in Anaheim for a tilt with Mike Trout and the L.A. Angels.

NBA Basketball

ABC & ESPN, beginning at 4:30pm Live

Bojan Bogdanović and the Utah Jazz visit the L.A. Lakers on ESPN. Then in primetime on ABC, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are at Boston’s TD Garden to take on Jayson Tatum and the Celtics.

Murders at the Boarding House: “Part One”

Oxygen, 7pm

When the Sacramento Police Department receives a missing person’s report from a concerned social worker, they send Detective John Cabrera to the boarding house where the individual was last seen. The elderly landlady, Dorothea Puente, is friendly and cooperative, but when Cabrera discovers human remains in the backyard, Puente falls under suspicion of murder. Now, with police getting closer to unearthing the rest of the bodies, the old lady gives Cabrera the slip and goes on the run.

One Wild Day

BBC America, 8pm

New Series!

This three-part natural history series embarks on a 24-hour journey with the most extraordinary animals on our planet. The series begins with “Deserts,” exploring a day in the life of creatures in Earth’s hottest, driest environments.

Pit Bulls & Parolees: “Sound of Silence”

Discovery Channel, 8pm

Villalobos Rescue Center founder Tia Torres travels to Mississippi and meets a hybrid wolf-dog in need of a fresh start, while VRC helper Lizzy Chock hangs back in NOLA and faces a hard choice with one of the animals.

Boxing: Tony Harrison vs. Bryant Perrella

FOX, 8pm Live

This Premier Boxing Champions event features Tony Harrison vs. Bryant Perrella in a super welterweight bout at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins Story

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Gabrielle Flores (Rose Rollins) has it all — a devoted husband, a beautiful daughter and one of the best PR firms in the country. When Gabrielle’s father suddenly reveals she has a half sister, Keisha (Serayah), as a result of a brief affair, only child Gabrielle is delighted to welcome her into her life. But Keisha, who grew up with nothing, wants more than a sisterly bond from Gabrielle — she wants her life, and is willing to do whatever it takes to get it.

Right in Front of Me

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

Carly (Janel Parrish) gets a second chance at romance with her college crush but isn’t sure how to impress him until her new friend Nick (Marco Grazzini) starts giving her advice. Soon she learns who the right man for her really is.

Storm of Suspicion

The Weather Channel, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The true-crime series returns for Season 2 with back-to-back episodes tonight. The show examines murders where weather played a central role in solving or covering up the crime. Each episode features experts and forensic meteorologists, and is shaped as a real-life mystery with weather ultimately playing the pivotal role in how the deadly event was resolved.

Mister Roberts

TCM, 10pm

Catch a Classic!

During today’s “31 Days of Oscar: Oscars From A to Z” lineup, Turner Classic Movies dials “M” for its movie titles, a lineup that includes the must-see (or -see again) classic Mister Roberts. Henry Fonda re-created his Broadway stage role in this Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1955 comedy/drama about the dehumanizing aspects of war. Onboard a supply ship in the Pacific theater during the waning days of World War II, cargo officer Doug Roberts (Fonda) longs for combat duty, but in the meantime serves as a buffer between the men and their tyrannical captain (James Cagney). The terrific cast also includes William Powell, in his final film appearance, as the ship’s doctor and Best Supporting Actor Oscar winner Jack Lemmon as Ensign Pulver, who would later be played by Robert Walker Jr. in a 1964 sequel named after the character.