Monday, April 5: Ken Burns and Lynn Novick’s ‘Hemingway’ Documentary on PBS

Ernest Hemingway Collection. Photographs. John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston

All Times Eastern.

Monday, April 5

Hemingway

PBS, 8pm

New Series!

Ken Burns and Lynn Novick’s latest documentary film, airing over three evenings beginning tonight, explores the life of iconic writer Ernest Hemingway. It paints an intimate picture of Hemingway the author — who captured on paper the complexities of the human condition in spare and profound prose, and whose work remains influential around the world — while also penetrating the myth of Hemingway the man’s man to reveal a deeply troubled and ultimately tragic figure. Tonight’s first installment covers the author’s early life from 1899-1929, including the successes of his short stories, and novels The Sun Also Rises and A Farewell to Arms.

Bloodlands

Acorn TV

Series Finale!

Tom’s (James Nesbitt) superior is arrested and interviewed, but Tori (Lisa Dwan) worries there’s not enough evidence for a conviction. Niamh (Charlene McKenna) remains unconvinced that they’ve finally caught Goliath and starts her own investigation.

The Brokenwood Mysteries

Acorn TV

The New Zealand-based detective series set in the small, quiet, murder-ridden town of Brokenwood releases the second of six episodes that make up Season 7 this week.

Aliens in Alaska: “Above and Far Beyond”

discovery+

Season Finale!

A legendary beast attacks a cabin on the Aleutian Islands; a UFO pursues a woman as she drives through an extraterrestrial hot spot; and triangular aircraft and bright orange lights are witnessed across Alaska — who on earth is flying in these remote regions?

Family Reunion: Part 3

Netflix

Season Premiere!

In Season 3 of the comedy, the McKellans may be tight on funds, but the family is never lacking in love as they power through heartache, loss and adversity of all kinds.

A Farewell to Arms

TCM, 6:15pm

Catch a Classic!

This first film based on Ernest Hemingway’s classic and tragic (and semiautobiographical) novel of the same name about a wartime romance was made in 1932, just three years after the novel’s publication, but remains considered one of the best Hemingway adaptations (even if the author himself didn’t necessarily seem to care for it). Stationed in Italy during World War I, American ambulance driver Frederic Henry (Gary Cooper) falls in love with British nurse Catherine Barkley (Helen Hayes). While the pair swears oaths of eternal love, the horrors of war threaten to destroy their beautiful relationship. Adolphe Menjou and Jack La Rue costar in this film that was made pre-Code and therefore has some themes and scenes that over the past 90 years have been cut and restored at various times and with various sensibilities. No matter when you are seeing the film, or what version, A Farewell to Arms is still a compelling view, and it is easy to see why it received four Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, and won two — for its sound and its cinematography. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Hoarders: “Dolores”

A&E, 8pm

Dolores is a cancer survivor and was a caregiver for her late mother. As an escape, Dolores turned to excessive shopping, which triggered her hoarding disorder. Now, with the help of the Hoarders team of experts, Dolores must clean up or risk the end of her marriage.

American Idol: “All Star Duets and Solos”

ABC, 8pm

The remaining contestants will perform for their last shot at making it to live shows.

The Voice: “The Battles, Part 2”

NBC, 8pm

The Battle Rounds continue as the coaches enlist music industry stars Luis Fonsi, Dan + Shay, Brandy and Darren Criss to prepare their artists to go head-to-head in hopes of advancing to the Knockouts. Each coach has one steal and one save.

NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Championship Game

CBS, 9pm Live

March Madness concludes at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis as an NCAA champion is crowned for the first time since 2019.

Running Wild With Bear Grylls: “Terry Crews in the Icelandic Highlands”

Nat Geo, 9pm

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews joins Bear Grylls on an epic journey across Iceland’s treacherous terrain. Survival is the name of the game for this NFL linebacker turned actor — from trying to cross freezing, violent floodwaters without drowning to finding warm shelter to avoid hypothermia — but nothing can prepare Terry for being tossed out of a plane at 12,000 feet.

The Good Doctor: “Parenting”

ABC, 10pm

The team treats a teenage gymnast who experiences complications from her intensive training. Meanwhile, Shaun meets Lea’s parents for the first time.

Breeders: “No Faith”

FX, 10pm

In the new episode “No Faith,” a sudden death impacts the older generation of the Worsley family, and Ava (Eve Prenelle) struggles to keep a profound secret from her father (Martin Freeman).

People Magazine Investigates: “Flight Risk”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

Kelsey Berreth, a young mother and pilot, was last heard from on the morning of Thanksgiving 2018. Her fiancé is worried she may have harmed herself after a stressful year. But when police discover blood in an unusual place, they begin to unravel a bizarre story of love, jealousy and a murder that goes far beyond what anyone in law enforcement could have imagined.

Race to the Center of the Earth: “Back Breaker”

Nat Geo, 10pm

As the race heats up, teams are pushed to the limits of both mind and body. In Canada, a snowstorm puts the team in a bind. In Vietnam, one adventurer will have to face her fears. In South America, the fabric of the team will be tested. And in Russia, the team endures the longest day of the course.

Debris: “Supernova”

NBC, 10pm

When the team investigates a group of teenagers who are using debris to kill the elderly, Bryan (Jonathan Tucker) faces increasing pressure from Maddox (Norbert Leo Butz) to get answers out of Finola (Riann Steele).

Aliens in Alaska: “Alien Flight Plan”

Travel Channel, 10pm

A routine flight turns terrifying when a bush pilot witnesses unsettling UFO activity; a former government operative reveals top-secret coordinates to an alleged alien base; and a man chases a playful pair of levitating lights across Juneau, Alaska.

Gutfeld!

FOX News Channel, 11pm

New Series!

FOX News Channel debuts this new late-night program featuring Greg Gutfeld (The Five, The Greg Gutfeld Show). Airing weeknights, Gutfeld! will look at the news of the day through a satiric lens fused with pop culture and will also feature refreshing, light-hearted takes on the day’s top headlines. “If you want something different, that isn’t afraid to take a risk and call out hypocrisy on all sides, check out Gutfeld! And if you don’t, no hard feelings. Although I will hate you forever,” Gutfeld says. Joining Gutfeld are comedians Tom Shillue, Joe DeVito and Joe Machi.

Tuesday, April 6

Forbidden Planet

TCM, 7:45am

Catch a Classic!

Oscar-nominated and -winning “F” movie titles continue today during Turner Classic Movies’ “31 Days of Oscar: Oscars From A to Z” event. Worth checking out among today’s lineup is Forbidden Planet. This 1956 sci-fi classic was nominated for its visual effects (which brought to life, among other things, the iconic character of Robby the Robot). But it should also have been nominated for its groundbreaking, all-electronic musical score, and the film’s relatively deep themes (compared to other ’50s sci-fi flicks) rise from it being a loose adaptation of Shakespeare’s The Tempest. While some of its plot may have been inspired by the Bard, the pioneering film also influenced others in its own way, as its ideas and style (including sets of extraordinary scale) would be reverse-engineered into many cinematic space voyages in the following decades. Leslie Nielsen (deadly serious here in his days prior to his late-career resurgence as a comedic favorite in spoof films like Airplane!) plays the commander who brings his spaceship crew to the green-skied world that is home to Dr. Morbius (Walter Pidgeon), his daughter (Anne Francis) … and to a mysterious terror. — Jeff Pfeiffer

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live

TNT’s NBA doubleheader starts with the Philadelphia 76ers at Boston’s TD Garden for a tilt with Jayson Tatum and the Celtics. Out west, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks visit Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Pooch Perfect

ABC, 8pm

In “Feliz Navidog!,” the remaining nine grooming teams face off in the Immunity Puppertunity “shape up” where they must transform their dogs into a geometric shape. Then in the Ultimutt Challenge, dogs are groomed into various holidays as the teams vie to be crowned Best in Show in hopes of continuing in the competition.

NCIS: “Gut Punch”

CBS, 8pm

While members of Vance’s (Rocky Carroll) team work COVID compliance duty at a foreign affairs summit, they discover a link to another NCIS team’s murder case. Pam Dawber guest-stars in the new episode “Gut Punch.”

The Flash: “The One With the Nineties”

The CW, 8pm

Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Chester (Brandon McKnight) travel back in time and get stuck in 1998, repeating the same day over and over again. The key to returning home is at Chester’s childhood home — but he refuses to visit. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) forges a connection with the speed force.

Young Rock: “Johnson & Hopkins”

NBC, 8pm

A new episode of Dwayne Johnson’s semiautobiographical sitcom premieres tonight.

Kenan: “Kenan’s Mom”

NBC, 8:30pm

When Kenan’s (Kenan Thompson) mom, Bobbi, comes for a visit, it’s apparent she’s developed a new sense of independence, and Kenan finds himself competing for her attention.

Supergirl: “A Few Good Women”

The CW, 9pm

As the stakes with Lex (Jon Cryer) are raised higher than ever before, Lena (Katie McGrath) must decide how far she is willing to go to stop her brother. Meanwhile, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the team are faced with a challenge unlike anything they’ve ever dealt with before and it brings Alex (Chyler Leigh) to her breaking point.

This Is Us: “Both Things Can Be True”

NBC, 9pm

Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Miguel (Jon Huertas) bond; Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Madison (Caitlin Thompson) navigate challenges; and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) seeks out a new kind of support network.

Mixed-ish: “Material Girl”

ABC, 9:30pm

Alicia treats herself to a new Louis Vuitton bag, but when Paul finds out, he demands that she return it and Alicia ends up sneaking around with the bag behind his back. Meanwhile, Bow bribes Alicia to buy her a Jansport backpack so she can impress her friends at school.

Soul of a Nation

ABC, 10pm

Season Finale!

This series that presented viewers with a unique window into the authentic realities of Black life airs its sixth and final episode tonight.

New Amsterdam: “Why Not Yesterday”

NBC, 10pm

Max (Ryan Eggold) is on a mission to fix systemic racism at New Amsterdam. Meanwhile, Bloom (Janet Montgomery) treats a patient who reminds her that things aren’t as they seem, Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) is overwhelmed while tending to a family matter, and Reynolds (Jocko Sims) tries to keep his composure while treating a father and son.

Chad

TBS, 10:30pm

New Series!

This single-camera comedy from SNL’s Nasim Pedrad follows a jarringly awkward 14-year-old pubescent Persian boy as he navigates his first year of high school on a mission to become popular. Chad’s friendships and sanity are pushed to the limits as he uses every tactic at his disposal to befriend the cool kids, while enduring his mother’s new dating life and reconciling with his cultural identity. Pedrad is creator, writer, showrunner, executive producer and star of the comedy.

Wednesday, April 7

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute

Netflix

In a star-studded evening of music and memories, a community of iconic performers honors Dolly Parton as the MusiCares Person of the Year.

Snabba Cash

Netflix

New Series!

In this Swedish series, when tech entrepreneur Leya (Evin Ahmad) kickstarts her company with criminal money, she finds out the hard way there are no shortcuts to the top without paying the price. When the worlds of the entrepreneurial jet set and criminals collide, loyalty, friendships and business partners will all be tested in the never-ending quest for easy money.

The Wedding Coach

Netflix

New Series!

Comedian Jamie Lee helps engaged couples survive the stressful and sometimes ridiculous expectations of the “Big Bridal” industry.

Making Good

BYUtv, 7:30pm

Season Premiere!

The series returns for Season 3 with host Kirby Heyborne, who loves helping people, again eagerly volunteering for organizations regardless of the circumstances and his background or experience.

The Goldbergs: “Couple Off”

ABC, 8pm

When Barry and Joanne crash Erica and Geoff’s peaceful weekend camping trip, they end up in a competition to see who is the better couple, causing some unexpected shifts in relationships. After learning that Brea thinks Adam has an easy, privileged life, Adam seeks to prove her wrong by getting a job, but quickly learns she might be right.

Kung Fu

The CW, 8pm

New Series!

A quarter-life crisis causes a young Chinese American woman, Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang), to drop out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. But when she returns to San Francisco, she finds her hometown is overrun with crime and corruption, and her own parents, Jin (Tzi Ma) and Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan), are at the mercy of a powerful triad. Nicky will rely on her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice … all while searching for the ruthless assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor Pei-Ling (Vanessa Kai) and is now targeting her.

The Masked Singer: “Group B Finals — The Ulti ‘Mutt’ Wildcard!”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “Group B Finals — The Ulti ‘Mutt’ Wildcard!,” Group B returns to the stage as the remaining singers battle it out for their spot in the Super Eight, and another wildcard enters the competition for a chance to steal a spot in the game.

Married at First Sight: “Unanswered Questions”

Lifetime, 8pm

With Decision Day less than three weeks away, the couples meet individually with Dr. Pepper and Pastor Cal to probe the serious questions they still have about their marriage.

Chicago Med: “Letting Go Only to Come Together”

NBC, 8pm

Ethan (Brian Tee) teams up with an unexpected person to treat a famous tennis player who is afraid his career might be over. Meanwhile, Goodwin’s (S. Epatha Merkerson) new protocols cause a stir.

Home Economics

ABC, 8:30pm

New Series!

Three siblings (Topher Grace, Jimmy Tatro and Caitlin McGee) from three different economic brackets struggle with aspects of life from marriage problems to job loss while still supporting each other despite the differences in their bank accounts.

The Conners

ABC, 9pm

In “An Old Dog, New Tricks and a Ticket to Ride,” Becky is working double shifts and taking classes at the community college, resulting in less time with her daughter, Beverly Rose. Meanwhile, Dan decides to foster an elderly dog. In the second new episode, “A Fast Car, a Sudden Loss and a Slow Decline,” Darlene learns some shocking news about an old friend, and the Conner family comes together to help someone close to them.

SEAL Team: “Limits of Loyalty”

CBS, 9pm

Jason (David Boreanaz) is put on trial in a case that could potentially end his career in the new episode “Limits of Loyalty.”

Exterminate All the Brutes

HBO, 9pm

New Series!

This four-part docuseries from filmmaker Raoul Peck explores the history of European colonialism from America to Africa, its genocidal aspects and its impact on society today. The series is based on works by three authors and scholars — Sven Lindqvist, Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz and Michel-Rolph Trouillot — and weaves together documentary footage and archival materials with animation and scripted scenes to tell a sweeping story.

Chicago Fire: “A Couple Hundred Degrees”

NBC, 9pm

A new recruit with ties to the CFD tests Severide’s (Taylor Kinney) patience. Violet (Hanako Greensmith) receives a mysterious note that sends her and Brett (Kara Killmer) on a hunt for the person who wrote it.

A Million Little Things: “The Lost Sheep”

ABC, 10pm

When Eddie reveals his truth, Katherine suffers the consequences … again. Rome and Regina offer support to Tyrell and his mother, and Maggie and Jamie are forced to address their relationship status.

Chicago P.D.: “Signs of Violence”

NBC, 10pm

A wellness check on a family reveals signs of foul play, and Detective Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) is determined to find the parents and young daughter. As Upton delves further into the troubled family dynamics, she finds herself reflecting on her own childhood trauma.

Queen of the South

USA Network, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The action drama based on a hit telenovela returns for a 10-episode fifth and final season. The series tells the powerful story of Teresa Mendoza (Alice Braga), a woman who is forced to run from the Mexican cartel and seek refuge in America, and her eventual rise to power over her own drug-trafficking empire. “Queen of the South began shooting in Mexico City, brought us to faraway places like Malta and Colombia, and finally landed in New Orleans. We cannot wait to share the explosive final season with our devoted fans,” said executive producers Dailyn Rodriguez, Ben Lobato and David Friendly.

Grand Hotel

TCM, 10:15pm

Catch a Classic!

“People come. People go. Nothing ever happens,” one world-weary patron (Lewis Stone) of Berlin’s finest hotel comments in this legendary 1932 drama. But movie audiences knew (and still know) better. In what is indeed a grand showcase for the allure and style of classic filmmaking, and a production that set the stage for all “star-studded” big-screen teamings of popular actors to come, filmgoers were witnessing the glorious comings, goings and intersecting stories of a blindingly bright array of stars that was billed not entirely hyperbolically as “the greatest cast ever assembled.” Ruined aristocrat John Barrymore. Terminally ill clerk Lionel Barrymore. Ruthless tycoon Wallace Beery. Scheming stenographer Joan Crawford. And disillusioned ballerina Greta Garbo, who made film history when she uttered, “I want to be alone.” Putting them all together was a masterstroke whose success fostered similar star-packed extravaganzas and helped net the film a Best Picture Oscar. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Thursday, April 8

Hello, Me!

Netflix

Season Finale!

The South Korean series ends its first season with this installment. The show follows a woman who one day meets her enthusiastic, passionate and fearless 17-year-old self. With her younger self, she heals her wounds and learns how to love again.

Sisyphus

Netflix

Season Finale!

The South Korean sci-fi series about an engineer trying to uncover the truth behind his older brother’s death, and the elite warrior who travels back in time to help him, concludes its first season.

The Way of the Househusband

Netflix

New Series!

Tatsu (voice of Kenjirô Tsuda), Japan’s most evil yakuza, also makes its cutest househusband in this anime series based on Kousuke Oono’s hit comedy manga.

No Activity

Paramount+

Season Premiere!

Patrick Brammall and Trent O’Donnell’s half-hour comedy series returns for an all-animated Season 4. Brammall, Tim Meadows, Joe Keery, Sunita Mani, Jason Mantzoukas, Bob Odenkirk and Amy Sedaris return to the cast, and will be joined by guest stars including Louie Anderson, Kevin Bacon, Jillian Bell, D’Arcy Carden, Rob Delaney, Elle Fanning, Will Forte, Lamorne Morris, Oscar Nuñez, Hannah Simone and Samara Weaving. New episodes are available Thursdays.

Playing for Keeps

Sundance Now

Season Finale!

When Paige returns to Dan to admit the recent error of her ways, the two reunite. They agree to keep things quiet for the time being, eager to hide their relationship away from the prying eyes of everyone they know. But when trouble comes to their door, Paige gets scared and worries that they are facing the same problems once again, including Dan’s all-consuming football career.

Bang

Sundance Now

Season Premiere!

This award-winning Welsh drama revolves around a set of siblings and the crimes that take place in their town. This season, a serial killer is targeting a group of men involved in an infamous sexual assault scandal. Gina Jenkins, a determined policewoman, oversees the case and engages in a manhunt for the killer. The situation intensifies when Sam, Gina’s younger brother, is released from prison.

Golf: The Masters: First Round

ESPN, beginning at 3pm Live

Golf’s first major of the year tees off a mere five months after world No. 1 Dustin Johnson claimed his first Masters title at the pandemic-delayed tournament in November. Johnson will return to Augusta National for his title defense against top challengers Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele as the event reclaims its traditional spot on the calendar. ESPN and CBS televise through Sunday’s final round.

Station 19: “Save Yourself”

ABC, 8pm

Andy, Sullivan, Dean and Ben are faced with a tough choice while trying to save a couple trapped in their car. Meanwhile, Dean second guesses his legal fight against the Seattle Police Department; Travis’ dad fears he will be outed when his “golfing friend” is exposed to COVID-19; and Carina’s immigration status is called into question.

Walker: “Fine Is a Four Letter Word”

The CW, 8pm

A tornado touches down in Austin and it’s all hands on deck to keep the kids and community safe. Walker (Jared Padalecki), Micki (Lindsey Morgan) and Trey (Jeff Pierre) rush to the school, where Stella (Violet Brinson), August (Kale Culley) and Ruby (guest star Madelyn Kientz) are at a school dance. Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) and Abeline (Molly Hagan) stop at a store for supplies where old memories resurface and the two are forced to discuss their marriage.

Hell’s Kitchen: “Snuggling With the Enemy

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “Snuggling With the Enemy,” the remaining four chefs get a challenge fit for Vegas when Chef Ramsay surprises them by turning Hell’s Kitchen into a club that they must cater.

No Demo Reno: “Hello Yellow”

HGTV, 8pm

Jenn Todryk carves out more work and storage space for a growing family that incorporates their favorite color: yellow. Next, she helps a mom who regularly hosts gatherings update her 20-year-old home with a welcoming living area and entertainer’s kitchen.

Manifest: “Deadhead”

NBC, 8pm

A threat to the Stone family tests Michaela’s (Melissa Roxburgh) commitment to play by the rules and forces Grace (Athena Karkanis) to make a difficult decision. Meanwhile, Ben (Josh Dallas) enlists the aid of an old rival to save an old friend, and Olive helps a new friend solve a calling that unearths a startling connection.

The Guns of Navarone

TCM, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Among the highlights of today’s letter “G” titles airing as part of Turner Classic Movies’ “31 Days of Oscar: Oscars From A to Z” programming event is this tense and thrilling 1961 action film set during World War II and based on the Alistair MacLean novel. Gregory Peck, David Niven and Anthony Quinn lead the outstanding cast as members of a squad of Allied commandos whose mission to disable a powerful Nazi cannon battery on a remote island in the Aegean Sea is compromised when they learn there’s a traitor in their midst. Richard Harris, Anthony Quayle and James Darren also star in the movie, which was nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director (J. Lee Thompson), Best Writing, Screenplay Based on Material from Another Medium (Carl Foreman) and Best Music, Scoring of a Dramatic or Comedy Picture (Dimitri Tiomkin). The film won an Oscar for its terrific special effects.

Grey’s Anatomy: “Sorry Doesn’t Always Make It Right”

ABC, 9pm

The Grey Sloan doctors are stuck in the middle of a fight between a newlywed couple who are injured in a car accident and brought to the hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, Jackson’s generosity with COVID-positive patients goes a bit too far, and Hayes works to rebuild Maggie’s confidence and convince her to perform an extremely risky heart surgery.

Mom: “Klondike-Five and a Secret Family”

CBS, 9pm

In the new episode “Klondike-Five and a Secret Family,” Bonnie (Allison Janney) worries about Adam (William Fichtner) when his attempt to make amends with a woman from his past doesn’t go as planned.

Last Man Standing: “The Two Nieces of Eve”

FOX, 9pm

Eve (Kaitlyn Dever) comes home for a visit and struggles to connect with her nieces in the new episode “The Two Nieces of Eve.”

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Welcome to the Pedo Motel”

NBC, 9pm

The SVU must contend with an angry neighborhood watch group when a girl goes missing near a building housing several sex offenders.

Paranormal Caught on Camera: “Cajun Skunk Ape and More”

Travel Channel, 9pm

A stinky Sasquatch stops for a visit in Louisiana; a haunted statue terrorizes guests at the infamous Clown Motel in Tonopah, Nevada; and a Kentucky man and his brother witness a UFO flying near Fort Knox.

Bringing Up Bates: “He or She, What Will the Baby Be?”

UPtv, 9pm

Season Premiere!

In the 10th season of the reality favorite, a new year brings a renewed sense of hope and vitality for the Bates family. The Bates Sisters Boutique reveals its plans to move into a storefront space. Meanwhile, Josie’s beauty business is thriving, but she and Kelton are dealing with heartbreak after suffering a miscarriage, and are hopeful she will get pregnant again. Now that Michaella is almost a nurse, Kelly Jo leans on her daughter for advice about her health complications. Later, Alyssa and John, thrilled to be expecting their fourth child, get creative with a socially distant gender reveal party. Will baby No. 4 finally be a boy?

B Positive: “Inflammatory Response”

CBS, 9:30pm

In the new episode “Inflammatory Response,” Norma (Linda Lavin) moves into Drew’s (Thomas Middleditch) house after she accidentally sets fire to her room at the retirement home.

The Moodys

FOX, 9:30pm

After a brief reconciliation, Dan (François Arnaud) and Cora (returning guest star María Gabriela de Faría) break up again, sending him back home to his parents’ house.

Rebel

ABC, 10pm

New Series!

Katey Sagal (Married… With Children, Sons of Anarchy) stars as Annie “Rebel” Bello, a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree — a character inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich today. She’s a funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost. John Corbett (Sex and the City) stars as her husband.

Clarice: “Ugly Truth”

CBS, 10pm

Clarice (Rebecca Breeds) and Ardelia (Devyn Tyler) team up to investigate a deeply twisted cold case after the body of a missing teenager is found entombed in concrete in the new episode “Ugly Truth.”

Chef Boot Camp

Food Network, 10pm

New Series!

This new series features three chefs from underperforming restaurants who must prove they deserve to keep running their kitchens by participating in a series of challenges that test their culinary skills and fitness for the job.

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay

Freeform, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Two back-to-back episodes kick off the second season of this comedy series. After a heartbreaking trip to New York, the Moss family and Nicholas’ boyfriend, Alex, are just trying their best to move forward. With everyone back home, Matilda is rethinking her life goals, Genevieve starts putting herself out there — even dating — and Nicholas is working out how to balance being a brother, parental figure, boyfriend and cute entomologist.

Law & Order: Organized Crime: “Not Your Father’s Organized Crime”

NBC, 10pm

Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) and Stabler (Christopher Meloni) take on two new faces to the task force and investigate two seemingly unrelated crimes in hopes they’ll be connected back to their case. Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit) guest-stars.

The TS Madison Experience

WE tv, 10pm

Season Finale!

Season 1 of the series that chronicled the social media sensation TS Madison and her goal to be the first Black transgender woman to host a mainstream talk show ends tonight.

Friday, April 9

Them

Amazon Prime Video

New Series!

Creator Little Marvin and executive producer Lena Waithe present this “terror anthology series.” The first season is set in the 1950s and centers on a Black family who moves from North Carolina to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood during the period known as the Great Migration. Unfortunately, the family’s idyllic home becomes ground zero where malevolent forces — both otherworldly and from the people next door — threaten to taunt, ravage and destroy them.

Ed Gein: The Real Psycho

discovery+

The iconic psychopaths featured in the movies The Silence of the Lambs, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Psycho were not just fictitious villains. They were each inspired by a real-life personification of evil — Ed Gein. Gein was a convicted murderer and a grave robber who had an obsession with human flesh. This two-hour entry in the Shock Docs franchise chronicles the horrific crimes of the heinous killer through an active paranormal investigation, archival media and cinematic re-creations. Documentarian/paranormal investigator Steve Shippy and world-renowned psychic medium Cindy Kaza travel to Gein’s hometown of Plainfield, Wisconsin, to conduct investigations of the most haunted locations connected to the infamous killer.

Ghost Adventures: “The Joshua Tree Inn”

discovery+

Zak Bagans and the crew check into the desert motel where country-rock pioneer Gram Parsons died in 1973. With help from special guest investigator, singer and social media personality Loren Gray, the team is in for an especially emotional and terrifying night as they investigate the intelligent and sometimes malicious paranormal energy that permeates the property.

Paranormal Caught on Camera: “Bio UFO Over California and More”

discovery+

A shadow figure lurks in the halls of an abandoned asylum; UFO enthusiasts get the sighting of a lifetime in Southern California; and a guardian angel saves a man from a horrific accident.

Night in Paradise

Netflix

Original Film!

In this South Korean drama that made its world premiere at the 2020 Venice International Film Festival, after his sister and nephew are murdered because he tried to leave his gang, Tae-goo (Uhm Tae-goo) flees the mobsters to an island where he meets a terminally ill woman (Jeon Yeo-been) who has given up on life.

Thunder Force

Netflix

Original Film!

This superhero comedy is set in a world where supervillains are commonplace. In that world, two estranged childhood friends (Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer) reunite after one devises a treatment that gives them superpowers to protect their city. Jason Bateman and Bobby Cannavale also star as two of the bad guys.

A Hard Day’s Night

TCM, 12:30pm

Catch a Classic!

As we hit the letter “H” during Turner Classic Movies’ “31 Days of Oscar: Oscars From A to Z” event, one highlight today is this 1964 classic starring the Beatles. A Hard Day’s Night was the Fab Four’s first film and is a fun and influential romp through a fictionalized day in their life during the frenzied height of Beatlemania, and earned Oscar nominations for its screenplay and its adapted musical score by the group’s producer, George Martin. Directed by Richard Lester, the film is a perfect vehicle for John, Paul, George and Ringo, drawing on the cheeky humor and pure fun the group often brought to its songs. The first megastar boy band at the time of filming — and still quite young — the Beatles are comfortably charming in the movie, even while frequently pursued by obsessed fans. The film’s other big star is its fantastic soundtrack, including the title tune and other classics like “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “She Loves You,” “And I Love Her” and “If I Fell.” The innovative way these songs are cut into visual sequences surely had some influence on later music videos. With A Hard Day’s Night and its frantically fun combination of songs and comedy, the Beatles — as they did with their records — set a new and high bar for what a music film could be. And, whether meaning to or not, they and Lester also created an enduringly enjoyable time capsule of one particularly fab moment in time. — Jeff Pfeiffer

MacGyver: “Barn Find + Oil Slick + La Punzonatura + Lab Rats + Tachometer”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “Barn Find + Oil Slick + La Punzonatura + Lab Rats + Tachometer,” Mac (Lucas Till) and the team delve into the world of Italian car culture in order to track down a crime boss, but Mac must lean on Desi (Levy Tran) when he discovers that he losing the ability to control his hands.

My Lottery Dream Home International: “A Dose of Luck”

HGTV, 8pm

Tim assumed the rest of his life would be a struggle after some health concerns, but one of his frequent hospital visits actually made him £250,000 richer when he bought a ticket in the Health Lottery. Now he has big plans to buy his wife Alison the house of her dreams up north, in County Durham. But, after sharing a tiny flat for more than a decade, they’re going to need a hand. Can interior designer Laurence Llewellyn-Bowen find them perfect home to start the life they never thought they’d have?

Everything but the House: “A Very Stylish Sale”

HGTV, 9pm

Two cousins decide it’s time to let go of their stylish grandmother’s upscale collectibles — everything from designer fashion to elegant hats. Lara Spencer and her expert appraisers help this duo raise the funds to put their niece through nursing school.

Wynonna Earp

Syfy, 10pm

Series Finale!

The fan-favorite, female-driven supernatural Western series ends its run after four seasons tonight. “I have been honored to tell Wynonna and her family’s story,” says creator/executive producer/showrunner Emily Andras, who adds that she is “hopeful we can continue to share their inspiring tales in the future.” Frances Berwick, chairman of Entertainment Networks, adds, “To our ‘Earpers,’ we are so proud to have shared such an incredible narrative with all of you. Thank you for your passion and thank you for taking this journey with us.”

Saturday, April 10

Portals to Hell: “Captain Grant’s Inn”

discovery+

Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman head to Poquetanuck, Connecticut, to investigate the historic Captain Grant’s Inn, believed to be Connecticut’s most haunted home. The current owner, Carol, claims that shortly after she purchased the property, she was taken over by an evil spirit and took matters into her own hands, conducting an exorcism to eliminate the angry spirit. Following the exorcism, the paranormal experiences were mild, but soon Carol and her guests started to experience an uptick in ghostly activity.

My Little Pony: Pony Life

Discovery Family Channel, 11:30am

Season Premiere!

Season 2 of the animated kids series continues to feature the Mane 6 galloping through Sugarcube Corner and challenges them with tough decisions that test their strength. Together, they discover mysterious objects, uncover puzzling scenarios and experience bonding moments. Each of the 14 11-minute episodes features stories accompanied with humor and sparks of magic. In the season premiere episodes, “Cute Impact” and “The Crystal Capturing Contraption,” Twilight Sparkle makes a startling discovery, but instead of telling her friends, she decides this is one problem she must solve alone. Meanwhile, in hopes of becoming Equestria’s newest pony news reporter, Fluttershy interviews the rest of the Mane 6 about the coming Cotton Candy Comet, but Pinkie Pie is too distracted to help.

Serial Killer Week: Rifkin on Rifkin

Oxygen, 7pm

Oxygen begins a “Serial Killer Week” tonight (ending April 18) with Rifkin on Rifkin, a special chronicling the serial killer Joel Rifkin. Called “Joel the Ripper,” Rifkin targeted women in New York and Long Island during his four-year killing spree that began in 1989 and claimed the lives of up to 17 victims. This special includes his former college classmate interviewing him directly.

NASCAR Cup Series: Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500

FS1, 7:30pm Live

NASCAR’s shortest track, “The Half Mile of Mayhem” at Virginia’s Martinsville Speedway, hosts Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick and other top drivers for 500 laps of hard-nosed racing.

Lust: A Seven Deadly Sins Story

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Based on the first book of the Seven Deadly Sins series, this movie is a grounded morality tale that explores the power of lust, but at what cost? Tiffanie Cooper (Keri Hilson) is about to have the wedding of her dreams to her soulmate, the dashing Damon King (Tobias Truvillion), founder of King Enterprises. But when Damon’s old friend Trey Taylor (Durrell “Tank” Babbs) arrives fresh from prison to step in as Damon’s best man, Tiffanie’s whole world gets rocked. Sexy and mysterious, Trey triggers a passion in Tiffanie that she never expected, and suddenly the life she’s always planned with Damon is uncertain. But Trey still carries wounds from his history with Damon, and his intentions toward both Tiffanie and Damon are not to be trusted.

NBA Basketball: L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn Nets

ABC, 8:30pm Live

A star-studded primetime NBA matchup on ABC has LeBron James and the L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center to take on James Harden and the Nets.

As Luck Would Have It

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

Lindsey (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) travels to Ireland to acquire land that is perfect for a resort. She decides to enter the town’s world-renowned matchmaking festival to prove her investment in the community and win over a handsome local (Allen Leech). Filmed on location in Ireland.

Ghost Nation: “Lady in Black”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango and Shari DeBenedetti travel to New Castle, Pennsylvania, to help a grieving couple overcome dark paranormal forces.

True Hollywood Story: “Star Sisters”

E!, 10pm

Tonight’s episode tells the stories of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears, and Miley and Noah Cyrus — three iconic sets of siblings whose dynamics, unbreakable bonds and fierce support helped them navigate the harsh scrutiny of the celebrity spotlight.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

TCM, 10pm

Catch a Classic!

Even by the time of its release in 1939, this classic was already the sixth movie adaptation of Victor Hugo’s classic 1831 novel. But it was the first film version made in the sound era, and it remains the most famous version of the tale, largely thanks to Charles Laughton’s incredible performance as the titular character. The actor endured a daily two-and-a-half-hour makeup session to become Quasimodo, the mocked and vilified bell ringer of Notre Dame, and the result was one of Laughton’s best performances: outsized yet nuanced, heartrending yet inspiring. Maureen O’Hara costars as the gypsy Esmeralda, whose simple act of pity frees the emotions within Quasimodo. When she is wrongly condemned, he rescues her from hanging, sweeping all of Paris into a fight for justice. Laughton and O’Hara were somehow not nominated for Academy Awards for their acting, but the film did receive Oscar nominations for its sound and the musical score by Alfred Newman, and both of those — along with the film’s huge sets, rousing action scenes and versatile throng of secondary character actors — help audiences get lost in a medieval City of Light full of cutthroats, clergy, beggars and nobles. — Jeff Pfeiffer

The Holzer Files: “Ties That Burn”

Travel Channel, 10pm

In 1976, ghost hunter Hans Holzer helped the spirit of a grieving widow pass over, bringing peace to a terrified family — until the alarming paranormal activity returned. Now, the team returns to the quiet coastal town of Port Clyde, Maine, to investigate the resurgent haunting.

Saturday Night Live: “Carey Mulligan/Kid Cudi”

NBC, 11:30pm Live

Carey Mulligan hosts SNL for the first time. The actress has received Academy Award, Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations for her work in the Oscar-nominated film Promising Young Woman. She is joined by Grammy winner Kid Cudi, who makes his musical guest debut.