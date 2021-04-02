Friday, April 2: Stand-Up’s Funniest Females Tell All on FX’s ‘Hysterical’

Copyright 2021, FX Networks. All Rights Reserved.

All Times Eastern.

Friday, April 2

Hysterical

FX, 9pm

Andrea Nevins (Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie) directed this documentary feature that gives audiences an honest and hilarious backstage pass into the lives of some of stand-up comedy’s most boundary-breaking women, exploring the hard-fought journey to become the voices of their generation and their gender. Interviews include Kelly Bachman, Margaret Cho, Fortune Feimster, Rachel Feinstein, Marina Franklin, Nikki Glaser, Judy Gold, Kathy Griffin, Jessica Kirson, Lisa Lampanelli, Wendy Liebman, Carmen Lynch, Bonnie McFarlane, Sherri Shepherd and Iliza Shlesinger.

Doug Unplugs: Part 2

Apple TV+

Season Finale!

The second half of the first season of this kids series from DreamWorks Animation is available beginning today. Based on Dan Yaccarino’s book series of the same name, Doug Unplugs follows a young robot named Doug who senses there’s more to life than just the facts. While other robots plug in for their daily download, Doug unplugs and journeys into the human world with his best friend Emma to experience its wonders firsthand.

Moment of Truth

IMDb TV

New Series!

This five-part true-crime docuseries tells the never-before-seen story behind the murder of beloved husband and father James Jordan, father of NBA legend Michael Jordan. It also delves into the history of social injustice in Robeson County, North Carolina, where two teenagers, Larry Demery and Daniel Green, were charged and convicted of the crime. While the case isn’t new, it has taken on a new urgency as Green — who has maintained his innocence for 25 years — and his lawyer Chris Mumma (executive director of the North Carolina Center on Actual Innocence) file an appeal to share new evidence suggesting he is not guilty of murder.

Concrete Cowboy

Netflix

Original Film!

In this Western drama that made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last year, and is based on Greg Neri’s novel Ghetto Cowboy, 15-year-old Cole (Caleb McLaughlin) moves from Detroit to North Philadelphia to live with his estranged father. Upon arriving, Cole discovers the world of urban horseback riding.

Just Say Yes

Netflix

Original Film!

In this Dutch rom-com, incurable romantic Lotte (Yolanthe Cabau) finds her life upended when her plans for a picture-perfect wedding unravel — just as her self-absorbed sister (Noortje Herlaar) gets engaged.

Madame Claude

Netflix

Original Film!

This French drama is set in Paris in the late 1960s, where Fernande Grudet, aka Madame Claude (Karole Rocher), is at the head of a flourishing business dedicated to prostitution that gives her power over both the French political and criminal worlds. But the end of her empire is closer than she thinks.

The Serpent

Netflix

New Series!

Inspired by shocking real events, this crime drama reveals the story of serial con man Charles Sobhraj (Tahar Rahim) — who murdered young tourists traveling along the “hippie trail” of South Asia in the mid 1970s — and the remarkable attempts to bring him to justice.

The Barbarian and the Troll

Nickelodeon, 7:30pm

New Series!

In this new live-action puppet comedy series, a bridge troll named Evan, who is looking for adventure, and Brendar, a fierce female warrior, team up to vanquish the evil demon holding Brendar’s brother captive.

MacGyver: “Royalty + Marriage + Vivaah Sanskar + Zinc + Henna”

CBS, 8pm

Mac (Lucas Till) and members of his team go undercover during a royal Indian wedding to protect a princess whose policies could put her life in danger in the new episode “Royalty + Marriage + Vivaah Sanskar + Zinc + Henna.”

My Lottery Dream Home International

HGTV, 8pm

New Series!

This spinoff of My Lottery Dream Home features lauded British interior designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen as he helps lucky winners newly flush with cash search for properties that reflect their wealthier status. The series, which covers dream home searches in the United Kingdom and other countries in Europe, will satisfy diehard real estate voyeurs who are curious about life abroad, and will showcase every type of home from charming cottages to posh estates worthy of royalty.

The Blacklist: “Rakitin”

NBC, 8pm

The task force’s determination to identify a Russian asset in the U.S. government puts Cooper (Harry Lennix) and Red (James Spader) in increasingly treacherous positions.

Ben-Hur

TCM, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ “31 Days of Oscar: Oscars From A to Z” event hits the letter “B” today, and that lineup of “B” titles includes this iconic, three-and-a-half-hour-long 1959 religious epic that is anything but a B-movie. An unheard-of 11 Oscar wins out of 12 nominations, including Best Picture, went to the film, which is an adaptation of the Lew Wallace story set in Palestine during the time of Christ. Best Actor Oscar winner Charlton Heston stars as Judah Ben-Hur, a Jewish prince who is sent to the galleys after being falsely accused of trying to murder a Roman governor. His road to vengeance against Roman nobleman Messala (Stephen Boyd), the childhood friend who betrayed him, leads Ben-Hur to compete in a dangerous chariot race, depicted in one of cinema’s most legendary and thunderously breathtaking action sequences. Best Director Oscar winner William Wyler masterfully gripped the reins while filming that scene and everything else in this movie that epitomizes old-school Hollywood filmmaking on the grandest scale. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Magnum P.I.: “Dark Harvest”

CBS, 9pm

When a Marine veteran’s SUV is stolen with her service dog inside, Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) must track down the thief in the new episode “Dark Harvest.”

Everything but the House

HGTV, beginning at 9pm

In the first of two new episodes, “Fresh Start Sale,” Lara Spencer and her team of appraisers meet a divorcee who’s ready to clear out the clutter, start a new life and take a trip to Singapore. Selling off a house full of memories isn’t easy, however, especially when the auctions all start at a dollar. In the second episode, “History Funded Future,” Lara and her team help a couple turn inherited items into a college fund for their son. Everything from speakers, turntables and scientific equipment to fabulous 40s costume jewelry gets auctioned off.

Saturday, April 3

Major League Baseball

FS1, beginning at 4pm Live

Opening weekend of the 2021 MLB season continues with an FS1 Saturday doubleheader featuring the Atlanta Braves at the Philadelphia Phillies in an NL East rivalry game and the World Series champion L.A. Dodgers at the Colorado Rockies.

NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Final Four

CBS, beginning at 5pm Live

The NCAA men’s basketball tournament national semifinal round takes place with CBS airing both games at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Ten Commandments

ABC, 7pm

Catch a Classic!

Nearly every year since 1973, with a few exceptions, ABC has re-aired this gigantic 1956 Best Picture Oscar-nominated religious epic on or around Easter — even though it relates more to the Passover holiday, given that its story comes from the Old Testament book of Exodus about Moses’ (Charlton Heston) deliverance of the Israelites from slavery at the hands of Egyptian pharaoh Rameses II (Yul Brynner). That tradition continues this year, as the network airs director Cecil B. DeMille’s thrilling achievement the night before Easter. Already a very lengthy film in its original format, the TV broadcast somehow seems to keep getting longer each year thanks to commercials, so if you’re recording the movie this year, be aware that your DVR will get quite a workout — ABC has it scheduled in a four-hour-and-44-minute time slot! But with a moviegoing experience this grand, the time flies by. It’s easy to say “they don’t make ’em like that anymore” regarding such films, but in the case of The Ten Commandments, that is literally true — with its massive live crowd shots (of both people and animals) and spectacular set designs, the cost of creating a film like this in the manner in which it was produced would certainly be viewed as prohibitive by any studio today. From an era in which biblical epics were fairly common in Hollywood, DeMille’s work is one of the few that remains so highly watched and beloved to this day. Along with Heston in his iconic role as Moses (and as the voice of God via the burning bush) and Brynner, the film is also star-studded with the likes of Anne Baxter, an oddly cast Edward G. Robinson, Yvonne De Carlo, Debra Paget, John Derek, Vincent Price, John Carradine and more. DeMille is at the height of his directorial powers here as he wrangles so much into a captivating, if melodramatic, presentation. Among the film’s other technical achievements are its Oscar-winning special effects, and it also boasts a grand musical score by Elmer Bernstein. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

This film highlights the life of gospel singer and civil rights activist Mahalia Jackson (Danielle Brooks), whose music brought people together and encouraged racial equality throughout the country during the turbulent period of the civil rights movement.

One Perfect Wedding

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

With Cara (Taylor Cole) leaving on an international book tour in two weeks and Ben’s (Jack Turner) business expansion keeping him busy, the couple decides they won’t let work commitments postpone their nuptials any longer. So, they book the Clara Lake chalet and head back to where their romance began for a small, intimate wedding with friends and family … just 10 days away. With the help of their best friends Megan (Rukiya Bernard) and Sean (Dewshane Williams), Cara and Ben feel nothing can stop them from having the perfect wedding.

Saturday Night Live: “Daniel Kaluuya/St. Vincent”

NBC, 11:30pm Live

Actor Daniel Kaluuya, who is nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar this year for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah, makes his SNL hosting debut tonight. He is joined by Grammy-winning artist St. Vincent, who is making her second appearance as musical guest, ahead of the release of her new album, Daddy’s Home, on May 14.

Sunday, April 4

Fear the Walking Dead: “The Door”

AMC+

New Episodes!

New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead’s continuing sixth season will begin streaming with the first episode on Sunday, April 4, one week ahead of its linear cable debut on AMC. Subsequent episodes will then be available on AMC+ each Thursday beginning April 15, ahead of their linear AMC premieres on Sundays. As Season 6 resumes, Morgan’s (Lennie James) bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, while Virginia (Colby Minifie) grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls. The second half of Season 6 reveals the impact of what living under Virginia’s control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed and loyalties forever changed.

2nd Annual Stellar Music of Hope Easter Special

UPtv, 10am; aspireTV, 6pm

Hosted by award-winning gospel music artists Jekalyn Carr and Tauren Wells, this special is a musical offering of hopeful and soul-healing classics performed by Yolanda Adams, Marvin Sapp, Donnie McClurkin, Karen Clark Sheard, JJ Hairston, Kierra Sheard, Rich Tolbert Jr., CeCe Winans, Pastor Mike Jr., Evvie McKinney, Jonathan Traylor and Doe.

The Wizard of Oz

TNT, 3:45pm

Catch a Classic!

It’s hard to pick a favorite from among the many terrific movies released in the magical Hollywood year of 1939 — considered one of Tinseltown’s greatest years ever in terms of popular releases and box office returns — but The Wizard of Oz has to be near the top of the list for most people. One of the best-loved movies of all time, this adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s novel stars Judy Garland in her iconic role as Dorothy, a young Kansas farm girl who is whisked away by a twister to the land of Oz. Accompanied by a brainless Scarecrow (Ray Bolger), a heartless Tin Man (Jack Haley) and a cowardly Lion (Bert Lahr) — and pursued by a wicked witch (Margaret Hamilton) — Dorothy and her little dog, Toto, follow the yellow brick road in search of the titular Wizard (Frank Morgan), so that he may grant her wish to return home. Over 80 years later, The Wizard of Oz is as fun as ever and still looks stunningly beautiful in both its black-and-white and its color world, and its color cinematography received an Oscar nomination. The film netted five other Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, and won for its musical score and for Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg’s classic song “Over the Rainbow.” — Jeff Pfeiffer

Ice Age: The Great Egg-scapade

FOX, 7pm

The prehistoric pals from the Ice Age movies star in this hilarious animated Easter special, in which the gang takes off on a daring rescue mission to recover stolen eggs.

When We Last Spoke

UPtv, 7pm

Humor, heartbreak and triumph are served with whipped cream and lots of local nuts in this heartwarming tale of family, friendship and forgiveness that is making its world broadcast premiere tonight. In 1967, two sisters are abandoned and raised by grandparents in the town of Fireside. Corbin Bernsen, Melissa Gilbert, Cloris Leachman and Darby Camp star in this feel-good drama that was an official selection of, and an Audience Award winner at, the 2019 Austin Film Festival.

Bless the Harts: “Easter’s 11”

FOX, 7:30pm

When attendance at their local church begins to drop, the Harts plot to bring down the neighboring megachurch in the new episode “Easter’s 11.”

The Equalizer: “The Room Where It Happens”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “The Room Where It Happens,” Mel (Liza Lapira) goes undercover as a volunteer for a rising politician when McCall (Queen Latifah) tries to help a despondent college student being threatened by someone inside the candidate’s campaign.

Malika the Lion Queen

FOX, 8pm

Narrated by Angela Bassett, this all-new wildlife special follows a powerful pride of lions in South Africa’s Kruger National Park. Exploring the exhilarating and harrowing life of lioness Malika, the special takes viewers on an educational exploration about the true queens and leaders in the lion kingdom.

Color of Love

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Inspired by a true story, Color of Love follows Monica Henderson (Deborah Joy Winans), an African American widow with two kids who has so much love to give that she often fosters children who need a home. When she finds out that Peter and Rachel, the white brother and sister she fostered twice before, have fled from their latest foster home, she takes them in again. Fearing the kids are in danger of slipping through the cracks of a flawed system, she begins the process of adopting them. Despite Monica’s mother and her boyfriend Theo’s beliefs that Peter and Rachel may be better off with a white family, Monica’s love for the kids puts the question of what makes a family to the test.

Ellen’s Game of Games: “Burst of Knowledge Is Power”

NBC, 8pm

Contestants play Buckin’ Blasters, Don’t Leave Me Hanging, the new game Burst of Knowledge and Say Whaaat?! The winner of each of the first four rounds moves on to Know or Go, and that winner advances to Hotter Hands for a chance to win a cash prize.

My Grandparents’ War

PBS, 8pm

New Series!

Follow leading Hollywood actors as they retrace the footsteps of their grandparents and learn how World War II changed the lives of their families and the world. Tonight, Helena Bonham Carter explores the heroism of her grandparents during the war — her grandmother, an air warden and outspoken politician, and her grandfather, a diplomat who saved hundreds from the Holocaust.

Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam and Graham

Starz, 8:55pm

In the episode “Clans and Tartans,” Sam and Graham set out to discover how they fit into the feudal clan system that defined Scotland and still plays a significant role in the country’s culture.

The Walking Dead

AMC, 9pm

Season Finale!

With Maggie (Lauren Cohan) back at Alexandria, Carol (Melissa McBride) takes Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) on a journey to minimize the increasing tension. Negan reflects on his late wife Lucille and the events that led him to this point. After tonight, just 24 episodes (one season) remain before the hit series comes to an end.

NCIS: Los Angeles: “The Noble Maidens”

CBS, 9pm

In the new episode “The Noble Maidens,” Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and the team discover that Anna (returning guest star Bar Paly) is being held by a group with ties to Anna’s upbringing and must rescue her before she is forcibly returned to Russia.

Q: Into the Storm

HBO, 9pm

Series Finale!

The six-part documentary that examined the influence of QAnon on American culture and questioned the consequences of unrestrained free speech that dominates the darkest corners of the internet comes to an end tonight.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Birthday”

NBC, 9pm

It’s Zoey’s (Jane Levy) 30th birthday, but before she can celebrate properly she must confront her unresolved feelings for the men in her life.

Atlantic Crossing

PBS, 9pm

New Series!

See how a Norwegian princess steals the heart of the U.S. president during World War II. In the first episode, “The Attack,” Norwegian Crown Princess Martha and her husband Prince Olav visit U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt in 1939. A year later, they must flee the Nazi invasion of their country.

27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

TBS & TNT, 9pm Live

The annual ceremony honoring outstanding individual, cast and ensemble performances from the past year in film and television returns. Notable nominees for acting in television projects include Jason Bateman (Ozark), Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America), Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird), Nicole Kidman (The Undoing), Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True) and Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit).

Shock Docs — Amityville Horror House

Travel Channel, 9pm

This is the linear cable premiere of a special that started streaming earlier this year on discovery+. It reveals frightening new secrets from George and Kathy Lutz’s brief stay in one of America’s most notorious haunts.

Unsung: “Hezekiah Walker”

TV One, 9pm

Through firsthand accounts, interviews with family and friends, and archival footage, this episode delves into the life of gospel music artist/pastor Bishop Hezekiah Walker.

NCIS: New Orleans: “Once Upon a Time”

CBS, 10pm

Pride’s (Scott Bakula) old nemesis, Sasha Broussard (returning guest star Callie Thorne), is up to something big in the new episode “Once Upon a Time.” A Molotov cocktail is thrown into Pride’s bar and the evidence points to Sasha.

On the Case With Paula Zahn: “A Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

A compassionate and friendly woman’s dream vacation turns into a deadly nightmare when she crosses paths with a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

If We Built It Today

Science Channel, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The series returns to reimagine more of the world’s greatest structures and sites if they were constructed now. The special season premiere episode spotlights the mysteries of Atlantis. For thousands of years, explorers have searched for any trace of this legendary utopian civilization that reportedly sank beneath the sea. Now, experts imagine what would happen if today’s engineering was used to build a modern-day Atlantis. Also this season: The Titanic is rebuilt as the unsinkable ship it was imagined to be; the legendary Andean mountain city of Machu Picchu is reimagined; and engineers test whether they can out-build the ancient Greeks and create a modern-day Parthenon.

Uncensored: “Donnie McClurkin”

TV One, 10pm

This episode explores the life and work of gospel singer and minister Donnie McClurkin, offering a candid conversation with him as well as interviews with those who know him best.

Gangs of London

AMC, 10:10pm

New Series!

Set in one of the world’s most dynamic and multicultural cities, the 10-hour first season tells the story of a city being torn apart by the turbulent power struggles of the international gangs that control it and the sudden power vacuum that’s created when the head of London’s most powerful crime family is assassinated. Joe Cole, Sope Dirisu, Colm Meaney, Lucian Msamati, Michelle Fairley, Paapa Essiedu and Pippa Bennett-Warner star.

Monday, April 5

Bloodlands

Acorn TV

Series Finale!

Tom’s (James Nesbitt) superior is arrested and interviewed, but Tori (Lisa Dwan) worries there’s not enough evidence for a conviction. Niamh (Charlene McKenna) remains unconvinced that they’ve finally caught Goliath and starts her own investigation.

The Brokenwood Mysteries

Acorn TV

The New Zealand-based detective series set in the small, quiet, murder-ridden town of Brokenwood releases the second of six episodes that make up Season 7 this week.

Aliens in Alaska: “Above and Far Beyond”

discovery+

Season Finale!

A legendary beast attacks a cabin on the Aleutian Islands; a UFO pursues a woman as she drives through an extraterrestrial hot spot; and triangular aircraft and bright orange lights are witnessed across Alaska — who on earth is flying in these remote regions?

Family Reunion: Part 3

Netflix

Season Premiere!

In Season 3 of the comedy, the McKellans may be tight on funds, but the family is never lacking in love as they power through heartache, loss and adversity of all kinds.

A Farewell to Arms

TCM, 6:15pm

Catch a Classic!

This first film based on Ernest Hemingway’s classic and tragic (and semiautobiographical) novel of the same name about a wartime romance was made in 1932, just three years after the novel’s publication, but remains considered one of the best Hemingway adaptations (even if the author himself didn’t necessarily seem to care for it). Stationed in Italy during World War I, American ambulance driver Frederic Henry (Gary Cooper) falls in love with British nurse Catherine Barkley (Helen Hayes). While the pair swears oaths of eternal love, the horrors of war threaten to destroy their beautiful relationship. Adolphe Menjou and Jack La Rue costar in this film that was made pre-Code and therefore has some themes and scenes that over the past 90 years have been cut and restored at various times and with various sensibilities. No matter when you are seeing the film, or what version, A Farewell to Arms is still a compelling view, and it is easy to see why it received four Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, and won two — for its sound and its cinematography. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Hoarders: “Dolores”

A&E, 8pm

Dolores is a cancer survivor and was a caregiver for her late mother. As an escape, Dolores turned to excessive shopping, which triggered her hoarding disorder. Now, with the help of the Hoarders team of experts, Dolores must clean up or risk the end of her marriage.

American Idol: “All Star Duets and Solos”

ABC, 8pm

The remaining contestants will perform for their last shot at making it to live shows.

The Voice: “The Battles, Part 2”

NBC, 8pm

The Battle Rounds continue as the coaches enlist music industry stars Luis Fonsi, Dan + Shay, Brandy and Darren Criss to prepare their artists to go head-to-head in hopes of advancing to the Knockouts. Each coach has one steal and one save.

Hemingway

PBS, 8pm

New Series!

Ken Burns and Lynn Novick’s latest documentary film, airing over three evenings beginning tonight, explores the life of iconic writer Ernest Hemingway. It paints an intimate picture of Hemingway the author — who captured on paper the complexities of the human condition in spare and profound prose, and whose work remains influential around the world — while also penetrating the myth of Hemingway the man’s man to reveal a deeply troubled and ultimately tragic figure. Tonight’s first installment covers the author’s early life from 1899-1929, including the successes of his short stories, and novels The Sun Also Rises and A Farewell to Arms.

NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Championship Game

CBS, 9pm Live

March Madness concludes at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis as an NCAA champion is crowned for the first time since 2019.

Running Wild With Bear Grylls: “Terry Crews in the Icelandic Highlands”

Nat Geo, 9pm

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews joins Bear Grylls on an epic journey across Iceland’s treacherous terrain. Survival is the name of the game for this NFL linebacker turned actor — from trying to cross freezing, violent floodwaters without drowning to finding warm shelter to avoid hypothermia — but nothing can prepare Terry for being tossed out of a plane at 12,000 feet.

The Good Doctor: “Parenting”

ABC, 10pm

The team treats a teenage gymnast who experiences complications from her intensive training. Meanwhile, Shaun meets Lea’s parents for the first time.

Breeders: “No Faith”

FX, 10pm

In the new episode “No Faith,” a sudden death impacts the older generation of the Worsley family, and Ava (Eve Prenelle) struggles to keep a profound secret from her father (Martin Freeman).

People Magazine Investigates: “Flight Risk”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

Kelsey Berreth, a young mother and pilot, was last heard from on the morning of Thanksgiving 2018. Her fiancé is worried she may have harmed herself after a stressful year. But when police discover blood in an unusual place, they begin to unravel a bizarre story of love, jealousy and a murder that goes far beyond what anyone in law enforcement could have imagined.

Race to the Center of the Earth: “Back Breaker”

Nat Geo, 10pm

As the race heats up, teams are pushed to the limits of both mind and body. In Canada, a snowstorm puts the team in a bind. In Vietnam, one adventurer will have to face her fears. In South America, the fabric of the team will be tested. And in Russia, the team endures the longest day of the course.

Debris: “Supernova”

NBC, 10pm

When the team investigates a group of teenagers who are using debris to kill the elderly, Bryan (Jonathan Tucker) faces increasing pressure from Maddox (Norbert Leo Butz) to get answers out of Finola (Riann Steele).

Aliens in Alaska: “Alien Flight Plan”

Travel Channel, 10pm

A routine flight turns terrifying when a bush pilot witnesses unsettling UFO activity; a former government operative reveals top-secret coordinates to an alleged alien base; and a man chases a playful pair of levitating lights across Juneau, Alaska.

Gutfeld!

FOX News Channel, 11pm

New Series!

FOX News Channel debuts this new late-night program featuring Greg Gutfeld (The Five, The Greg Gutfeld Show). Airing weeknights, Gutfeld! will look at the news of the day through a satiric lens fused with pop culture and will also feature refreshing, light-hearted takes on the day’s top headlines. “If you want something different, that isn’t afraid to take a risk and call out hypocrisy on all sides, check out Gutfeld! And if you don’t, no hard feelings. Although I will hate you forever,” Gutfeld says. Joining Gutfeld are comedians Tom Shillue, Joe DeVito and Joe Machi.

Tuesday, April 6

Forbidden Planet

TCM, 7:45am

Catch a Classic!

Oscar-nominated and -winning “F” movie titles continue today during Turner Classic Movies’ “31 Days of Oscar: Oscars From A to Z” event. Worth checking out among today’s lineup is Forbidden Planet. This 1956 sci-fi classic was nominated for its visual effects (which brought to life, among other things, the iconic character of Robby the Robot). But it should also have been nominated for its groundbreaking, all-electronic musical score, and the film’s relatively deep themes (compared to other ’50s sci-fi flicks) rise from it being a loose adaptation of Shakespeare’s The Tempest. While some of its plot may have been inspired by the Bard, the pioneering film also influenced others in its own way, as its ideas and style (including sets of extraordinary scale) would be reverse-engineered into many cinematic space voyages in the following decades. Leslie Nielsen (deadly serious here in his days prior to his late-career resurgence as a comedic favorite in spoof films like Airplane!) plays the commander who brings his spaceship crew to the green-skied world that is home to Dr. Morbius (Walter Pidgeon), his daughter (Anne Francis) … and to a mysterious terror. — Jeff Pfeiffer

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live

TNT’s NBA doubleheader starts with the Philadelphia 76ers at Boston’s TD Garden for a tilt with Jayson Tatum and the Celtics. Out west, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks visit Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Pooch Perfect

ABC, 8pm

In “Feliz Navidog!,” the remaining nine grooming teams face off in the Immunity Puppertunity “shape up” where they must transform their dogs into a geometric shape. Then in the Ultimutt Challenge, dogs are groomed into various holidays as the teams vie to be crowned Best in Show in hopes of continuing in the competition.

NCIS: “Gut Punch”

CBS, 8pm

While members of Vance’s (Rocky Carroll) team work COVID compliance duty at a foreign affairs summit, they discover a link to another NCIS team’s murder case. Pam Dawber guest-stars in the new episode “Gut Punch.”

The Flash: “The One With the Nineties”

The CW, 8pm

Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Chester (Brandon McKnight) travel back in time and get stuck in 1998, repeating the same day over and over again. The key to returning home is at Chester’s childhood home — but he refuses to visit. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) forges a connection with the speed force.

Young Rock: “Johnson & Hopkins”

NBC, 8pm

A new episode of Dwayne Johnson’s semiautobiographical sitcom premieres tonight.

Kenan: “Kenan’s Mom”

NBC, 8:30pm

When Kenan’s (Kenan Thompson) mom, Bobbi, comes for a visit, it’s apparent she’s developed a new sense of independence, and Kenan finds himself competing for her attention.

Supergirl: “A Few Good Women”

The CW, 9pm

As the stakes with Lex (Jon Cryer) are raised higher than ever before, Lena (Katie McGrath) must decide how far she is willing to go to stop her brother. Meanwhile, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the team are faced with a challenge unlike anything they’ve ever dealt with before and it brings Alex (Chyler Leigh) to her breaking point.

This Is Us: “Both Things Can Be True”

NBC, 9pm

Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Miguel (Jon Huertas) bond; Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Madison (Caitlin Thompson) navigate challenges; and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) seeks out a new kind of support network.

Mixed-ish: “Material Girl”

ABC, 9:30pm

Alicia treats herself to a new Louis Vuitton bag, but when Paul finds out, he demands that she return it and Alicia ends up sneaking around with the bag behind his back. Meanwhile, Bow bribes Alicia to buy her a Jansport backpack so she can impress her friends at school.

Soul of a Nation

ABC, 10pm

Season Finale!

This series that presented viewers with a unique window into the authentic realities of Black life airs its sixth and final episode tonight.

New Amsterdam: “Why Not Yesterday”

NBC, 10pm

Max (Ryan Eggold) is on a mission to fix systemic racism at New Amsterdam. Meanwhile, Bloom (Janet Montgomery) treats a patient who reminds her that things aren’t as they seem, Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) is overwhelmed while tending to a family matter, and Reynolds (Jocko Sims) tries to keep his composure while treating a father and son.

Chad

TBS, 10:30pm

New Series!

This single-camera comedy from SNL’s Nasim Pedrad follows a jarringly awkward 14-year-old pubescent Persian boy as he navigates his first year of high school on a mission to become popular. Chad’s friendships and sanity are pushed to the limits as he uses every tactic at his disposal to befriend the cool kids, while enduring his mother’s new dating life and reconciling with his cultural identity. Pedrad is creator, writer, showrunner, executive producer and star of the comedy.

Wednesday, April 7

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute

Netflix

In a star-studded evening of music and memories, a community of iconic performers honors Dolly Parton as the MusiCares Person of the Year.

Snabba Cash

Netflix

New Series!

In this Swedish series, when tech entrepreneur Leya (Evin Ahmad) kickstarts her company with criminal money, she finds out the hard way there are no shortcuts to the top without paying the price. When the worlds of the entrepreneurial jet set and criminals collide, loyalty, friendships and business partners will all be tested in the never-ending quest for easy money.

The Wedding Coach

Netflix

New Series!

Comedian Jamie Lee helps engaged couples survive the stressful and sometimes ridiculous expectations of the “Big Bridal” industry.

Making Good

BYUtv, 7:30pm

Season Premiere!

The series returns for Season 3 with host Kirby Heyborne, who loves helping people, again eagerly volunteering for organizations regardless of the circumstances and his background or experience.

The Goldbergs: “Couple Off”

ABC, 8pm

When Barry and Joanne crash Erica and Geoff’s peaceful weekend camping trip, they end up in a competition to see who is the better couple, causing some unexpected shifts in relationships. After learning that Brea thinks Adam has an easy, privileged life, Adam seeks to prove her wrong by getting a job, but quickly learns she might be right.

Kung Fu

The CW, 8pm

New Series!

A quarter-life crisis causes a young Chinese American woman, Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang), to drop out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. But when she returns to San Francisco, she finds her hometown is overrun with crime and corruption, and her own parents, Jin (Tzi Ma) and Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan), are at the mercy of a powerful triad. Nicky will rely on her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice … all while searching for the ruthless assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor Pei-Ling (Vanessa Kai) and is now targeting her.

The Masked Singer: “Group B Finals — The Ulti ‘Mutt’ Wildcard!”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “Group B Finals — The Ulti ‘Mutt’ Wildcard!,” Group B returns to the stage as the remaining singers battle it out for their spot in the Super Eight, and another wildcard enters the competition for a chance to steal a spot in the game.

Married at First Sight: “Unanswered Questions”

Lifetime, 8pm

With Decision Day less than three weeks away, the couples meet individually with Dr. Pepper and Pastor Cal to probe the serious questions they still have about their marriage.

Chicago Med: “Letting Go Only to Come Together”

NBC, 8pm

Ethan (Brian Tee) teams up with an unexpected person to treat a famous tennis player who is afraid his career might be over. Meanwhile, Goodwin’s (S. Epatha Merkerson) new protocols cause a stir.

Home Economics

ABC, 8:30pm

New Series!

Three siblings (Topher Grace, Jimmy Tatro and Caitlin McGee) from three different economic brackets struggle with aspects of life from marriage problems to job loss while still supporting each other despite the differences in their bank accounts.

The Conners

ABC, 9pm

In “An Old Dog, New Tricks and a Ticket to Ride,” Becky is working double shifts and taking classes at the community college, resulting in less time with her daughter, Beverly Rose. Meanwhile, Dan decides to foster an elderly dog. In the second new episode, “A Fast Car, a Sudden Loss and a Slow Decline,” Darlene learns some shocking news about an old friend, and the Conner family comes together to help someone close to them.

SEAL Team: “Limits of Loyalty”

CBS, 9pm

Jason (David Boreanaz) is put on trial in a case that could potentially end his career in the new episode “Limits of Loyalty.”

Exterminate All the Brutes

HBO, 9pm

New Series!

This four-part docuseries from filmmaker Raoul Peck explores the history of European colonialism from America to Africa, its genocidal aspects and its impact on society today. The series is based on works by three authors and scholars — Sven Lindqvist, Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz and Michel-Rolph Trouillot — and weaves together documentary footage and archival materials with animation and scripted scenes to tell a sweeping story.

Chicago Fire: “A Couple Hundred Degrees”

NBC, 9pm

A new recruit with ties to the CFD tests Severide’s (Taylor Kinney) patience. Violet (Hanako Greensmith) receives a mysterious note that sends her and Brett (Kara Killmer) on a hunt for the person who wrote it.

A Million Little Things: “The Lost Sheep”

ABC, 10pm

When Eddie reveals his truth, Katherine suffers the consequences … again. Rome and Regina offer support to Tyrell and his mother, and Maggie and Jamie are forced to address their relationship status.

Chicago P.D.: “Signs of Violence”

NBC, 10pm

A wellness check on a family reveals signs of foul play, and Detective Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) is determined to find the parents and young daughter. As Upton delves further into the troubled family dynamics, she finds herself reflecting on her own childhood trauma.

Queen of the South

USA Network, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The action drama based on a hit telenovela returns for a 10-episode fifth and final season. The series tells the powerful story of Teresa Mendoza (Alice Braga), a woman who is forced to run from the Mexican cartel and seek refuge in America, and her eventual rise to power over her own drug-trafficking empire. “Queen of the South began shooting in Mexico City, brought us to faraway places like Malta and Colombia, and finally landed in New Orleans. We cannot wait to share the explosive final season with our devoted fans,” said executive producers Dailyn Rodriguez, Ben Lobato and David Friendly.

Grand Hotel

TCM, 10:15pm

Catch a Classic!

“People come. People go. Nothing ever happens,” one world-weary patron (Lewis Stone) of Berlin’s finest hotel comments in this legendary 1932 drama. But movie audiences knew (and still know) better. In what is indeed a grand showcase for the allure and style of classic filmmaking, and a production that set the stage for all “star-studded” big-screen teamings of popular actors to come, filmgoers were witnessing the glorious comings, goings and intersecting stories of a blindingly bright array of stars that was billed not entirely hyperbolically as “the greatest cast ever assembled.” Ruined aristocrat John Barrymore. Terminally ill clerk Lionel Barrymore. Ruthless tycoon Wallace Beery. Scheming stenographer Joan Crawford. And disillusioned ballerina Greta Garbo, who made film history when she uttered, “I want to be alone.” Putting them all together was a masterstroke whose success fostered similar star-packed extravaganzas and helped net the film a Best Picture Oscar. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Thursday, April 8

Hello, Me!

Netflix

Season Finale!

The South Korean series ends its first season with this installment. The show follows a woman who one day meets her enthusiastic, passionate and fearless 17-year-old self. With her younger self, she heals her wounds and learns how to love again.

Sisyphus

Netflix

Season Finale!

The South Korean sci-fi series about an engineer trying to uncover the truth behind his older brother’s death, and the elite warrior who travels back in time to help him, concludes its first season.

The Way of the Househusband

Netflix

New Series!

Tatsu (voice of Kenjirô Tsuda), Japan’s most evil yakuza, also makes its cutest househusband in this anime series based on Kousuke Oono’s hit comedy manga.

No Activity

Paramount+

Season Premiere!

Patrick Brammall and Trent O’Donnell’s half-hour comedy series returns for an all-animated Season 4. Brammall, Tim Meadows, Joe Keery, Sunita Mani, Jason Mantzoukas, Bob Odenkirk and Amy Sedaris return to the cast, and will be joined by guest stars including Louie Anderson, Kevin Bacon, Jillian Bell, D’Arcy Carden, Rob Delaney, Elle Fanning, Will Forte, Lamorne Morris, Oscar Nuñez, Hannah Simone and Samara Weaving. New episodes are available Thursdays.

Playing for Keeps

Sundance Now

Season Finale!

When Paige returns to Dan to admit the recent error of her ways, the two reunite. They agree to keep things quiet for the time being, eager to hide their relationship away from the prying eyes of everyone they know. But when trouble comes to their door, Paige gets scared and worries that they are facing the same problems once again, including Dan’s all-consuming football career.

Bang

Sundance Now

Season Premiere!

This award-winning Welsh drama revolves around a set of siblings and the crimes that take place in their town. This season, a serial killer is targeting a group of men involved in an infamous sexual assault scandal. Gina Jenkins, a determined policewoman, oversees the case and engages in a manhunt for the killer. The situation intensifies when Sam, Gina’s younger brother, is released from prison.

Golf: The Masters: First Round

ESPN, beginning at 3pm Live

Golf’s first major of the year tees off a mere five months after world No. 1 Dustin Johnson claimed his first Masters title at the pandemic-delayed tournament in November. Johnson will return to Augusta National for his title defense against top challengers Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele as the event reclaims its traditional spot on the calendar. ESPN and CBS televise through Sunday’s final round.

Station 19: “Save Yourself”

ABC, 8pm

Andy, Sullivan, Dean and Ben are faced with a tough choice while trying to save a couple trapped in their car. Meanwhile, Dean second guesses his legal fight against the Seattle Police Department; Travis’ dad fears he will be outed when his “golfing friend” is exposed to COVID-19; and Carina’s immigration status is called into question.

Walker: “Fine Is a Four Letter Word”

The CW, 8pm

A tornado touches down in Austin and it’s all hands on deck to keep the kids and community safe. Walker (Jared Padalecki), Micki (Lindsey Morgan) and Trey (Jeff Pierre) rush to the school, where Stella (Violet Brinson), August (Kale Culley) and Ruby (guest star Madelyn Kientz) are at a school dance. Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) and Abeline (Molly Hagan) stop at a store for supplies where old memories resurface and the two are forced to discuss their marriage.

Hell’s Kitchen: “Snuggling With the Enemy

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “Snuggling With the Enemy,” the remaining four chefs get a challenge fit for Vegas when Chef Ramsay surprises them by turning Hell’s Kitchen into a club that they must cater.

No Demo Reno: “Hello Yellow”

HGTV, 8pm

Jenn Todryk carves out more work and storage space for a growing family that incorporates their favorite color: yellow. Next, she helps a mom who regularly hosts gatherings update her 20-year-old home with a welcoming living area and entertainer’s kitchen.

Manifest: “Deadhead”

NBC, 8pm

A threat to the Stone family tests Michaela’s (Melissa Roxburgh) commitment to play by the rules and forces Grace (Athena Karkanis) to make a difficult decision. Meanwhile, Ben (Josh Dallas) enlists the aid of an old rival to save an old friend, and Olive helps a new friend solve a calling that unearths a startling connection.

The Guns of Navarone

TCM, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Among the highlights of today’s letter “G” titles airing as part of Turner Classic Movies’ “31 Days of Oscar: Oscars From A to Z” programming event is this tense and thrilling 1961 action film set during World War II and based on the Alistair MacLean novel. Gregory Peck, David Niven and Anthony Quinn lead the outstanding cast as members of a squad of Allied commandos whose mission to disable a powerful Nazi cannon battery on a remote island in the Aegean Sea is compromised when they learn there’s a traitor in their midst. Richard Harris, Anthony Quayle and James Darren also star in the movie, which was nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director (J. Lee Thompson), Best Writing, Screenplay Based on Material from Another Medium (Carl Foreman) and Best Music, Scoring of a Dramatic or Comedy Picture (Dimitri Tiomkin). The film won an Oscar for its terrific special effects.

Grey’s Anatomy: “Sorry Doesn’t Always Make It Right”

ABC, 9pm

The Grey Sloan doctors are stuck in the middle of a fight between a newlywed couple who are injured in a car accident and brought to the hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, Jackson’s generosity with COVID-positive patients goes a bit too far, and Hayes works to rebuild Maggie’s confidence and convince her to perform an extremely risky heart surgery.

Mom: “Klondike-Five and a Secret Family”

CBS, 9pm

In the new episode “Klondike-Five and a Secret Family,” Bonnie (Allison Janney) worries about Adam (William Fichtner) when his attempt to make amends with a woman from his past doesn’t go as planned.

Last Man Standing: “The Two Nieces of Eve”

FOX, 9pm

Eve (Kaitlyn Dever) comes home for a visit and struggles to connect with her nieces in the new episode “The Two Nieces of Eve.”

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Welcome to the Pedo Motel”

NBC, 9pm

The SVU must contend with an angry neighborhood watch group when a girl goes missing near a building housing several sex offenders.

Paranormal Caught on Camera: “Cajun Skunk Ape and More”

Travel Channel, 9pm

A stinky Sasquatch stops for a visit in Louisiana; a haunted statue terrorizes guests at the infamous Clown Motel in Tonopah, Nevada; and a Kentucky man and his brother witness a UFO flying near Fort Knox.

Bringing Up Bates: “He or She, What Will the Baby Be?”

UPtv, 9pm

Season Premiere!

In the 10th season of the reality favorite, a new year brings a renewed sense of hope and vitality for the Bates family. The Bates Sisters Boutique reveals its plans to move into a storefront space. Meanwhile, Josie’s beauty business is thriving, but she and Kelton are dealing with heartbreak after suffering a miscarriage, and are hopeful she will get pregnant again. Now that Michaella is almost a nurse, Kelly Jo leans on her daughter for advice about her health complications. Later, Alyssa and John, thrilled to be expecting their fourth child, get creative with a socially distant gender reveal party. Will baby No. 4 finally be a boy?

B Positive: “Inflammatory Response”

CBS, 9:30pm

In the new episode “Inflammatory Response,” Norma (Linda Lavin) moves into Drew’s (Thomas Middleditch) house after she accidentally sets fire to her room at the retirement home.

The Moodys

FOX, 9:30pm

After a brief reconciliation, Dan (François Arnaud) and Cora (returning guest star María Gabriela de Faría) break up again, sending him back home to his parents’ house.

Rebel

ABC, 10pm

New Series!

Katey Sagal (Married… With Children, Sons of Anarchy) stars as Annie “Rebel” Bello, a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree — a character inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich today. She’s a funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost. John Corbett (Sex and the City) stars as her husband.

Clarice: “Ugly Truth”

CBS, 10pm

Clarice (Rebecca Breeds) and Ardelia (Devyn Tyler) team up to investigate a deeply twisted cold case after the body of a missing teenager is found entombed in concrete in the new episode “Ugly Truth.”

Chef Boot Camp

Food Network, 10pm

New Series!

This new series features three chefs from underperforming restaurants who must prove they deserve to keep running their kitchens by participating in a series of challenges that test their culinary skills and fitness for the job.

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay

Freeform, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Two back-to-back episodes kick off the second season of this comedy series. After a heartbreaking trip to New York, the Moss family and Nicholas’ boyfriend, Alex, are just trying their best to move forward. With everyone back home, Matilda is rethinking her life goals, Genevieve starts putting herself out there — even dating — and Nicholas is working out how to balance being a brother, parental figure, boyfriend and cute entomologist.

Law & Order: Organized Crime: “Not Your Father’s Organized Crime”

NBC, 10pm

Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) and Stabler (Christopher Meloni) take on two new faces to the task force and investigate two seemingly unrelated crimes in hopes they’ll be connected back to their case. Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit) guest-stars.

The TS Madison Experience

WE tv, 10pm

Season Finale!

Season 1 of the series that chronicled the social media sensation TS Madison and her goal to be the first Black transgender woman to host a mainstream talk show ends tonight.

Friday, April 9

Them

Amazon Prime Video

New Series!

Creator Little Marvin and executive producer Lena Waithe present this “terror anthology series.” The first season is set in the 1950s and centers on a Black family who moves from North Carolina to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood during the period known as the Great Migration. Unfortunately, the family’s idyllic home becomes ground zero where malevolent forces — both otherworldly and from the people next door — threaten to taunt, ravage and destroy them.

Ed Gein: The Real Psycho

discovery+

The iconic psychopaths featured in the movies The Silence of the Lambs, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Psycho were not just fictitious villains. They were each inspired by a real-life personification of evil — Ed Gein. Gein was a convicted murderer and a grave robber who had an obsession with human flesh. This two-hour entry in the Shock Docs franchise chronicles the horrific crimes of the heinous killer through an active paranormal investigation, archival media and cinematic re-creations. Documentarian/paranormal investigator Steve Shippy and world-renowned psychic medium Cindy Kaza travel to Gein’s hometown of Plainfield, Wisconsin, to conduct investigations of the most haunted locations connected to the infamous killer.

Ghost Adventures: “The Joshua Tree Inn”

discovery+

Zak Bagans and the crew check into the desert motel where country-rock pioneer Gram Parsons died in 1973. With help from special guest investigator, singer and social media personality Loren Gray, the team is in for an especially emotional and terrifying night as they investigate the intelligent and sometimes malicious paranormal energy that permeates the property.

Paranormal Caught on Camera: “Bio UFO Over California and More”

discovery+

A shadow figure lurks in the halls of an abandoned asylum; UFO enthusiasts get the sighting of a lifetime in Southern California; and a guardian angel saves a man from a horrific accident.

Night in Paradise

Netflix

Original Film!

In this South Korean drama that made its world premiere at the 2020 Venice International Film Festival, after his sister and nephew are murdered because he tried to leave his gang, Tae-goo (Uhm Tae-goo) flees the mobsters to an island where he meets a terminally ill woman (Jeon Yeo-been) who has given up on life.

Thunder Force

Netflix

Original Film!

This superhero comedy is set in a world where supervillains are commonplace. In that world, two estranged childhood friends (Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer) reunite after one devises a treatment that gives them superpowers to protect their city. Jason Bateman and Bobby Cannavale also star as two of the bad guys.

A Hard Day’s Night

TCM, 12:30pm

Catch a Classic!

As we hit the letter “H” during Turner Classic Movies’ “31 Days of Oscar: Oscars From A to Z” event, one highlight today is this 1964 classic starring the Beatles. A Hard Day’s Night was the Fab Four’s first film and is a fun and influential romp through a fictionalized day in their life during the frenzied height of Beatlemania, and earned Oscar nominations for its screenplay and its adapted musical score by the group’s producer, George Martin. Directed by Richard Lester, the film is a perfect vehicle for John, Paul, George and Ringo, drawing on the cheeky humor and pure fun the group often brought to its songs. The first megastar boy band at the time of filming — and still quite young — the Beatles are comfortably charming in the movie, even while frequently pursued by obsessed fans. The film’s other big star is its fantastic soundtrack, including the title tune and other classics like “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “She Loves You,” “And I Love Her” and “If I Fell.” The innovative way these songs are cut into visual sequences surely had some influence on later music videos. With A Hard Day’s Night and its frantically fun combination of songs and comedy, the Beatles — as they did with their records — set a new and high bar for what a music film could be. And, whether meaning to or not, they and Lester also created an enduringly enjoyable time capsule of one particularly fab moment in time. — Jeff Pfeiffer

MacGyver: “Barn Find + Oil Slick + La Punzonatura + Lab Rats + Tachometer”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “Barn Find + Oil Slick + La Punzonatura + Lab Rats + Tachometer,” Mac (Lucas Till) and the team delve into the world of Italian car culture in order to track down a crime boss, but Mac must lean on Desi (Levy Tran) when he discovers that he losing the ability to control his hands.

My Lottery Dream Home International: “A Dose of Luck”

HGTV, 8pm

Tim assumed the rest of his life would be a struggle after some health concerns, but one of his frequent hospital visits actually made him £250,000 richer when he bought a ticket in the Health Lottery. Now he has big plans to buy his wife Alison the house of her dreams up north, in County Durham. But, after sharing a tiny flat for more than a decade, they’re going to need a hand. Can interior designer Laurence Llewellyn-Bowen find them perfect home to start the life they never thought they’d have?

Everything but the House: “A Very Stylish Sale”

HGTV, 9pm

Two cousins decide it’s time to let go of their stylish grandmother’s upscale collectibles — everything from designer fashion to elegant hats. Lara Spencer and her expert appraisers help this duo raise the funds to put their niece through nursing school.

Wynonna Earp

Syfy, 10pm

Series Finale!

The fan-favorite, female-driven supernatural Western series ends its run after four seasons tonight. “I have been honored to tell Wynonna and her family’s story,” says creator/executive producer/showrunner Emily Andras, who adds that she is “hopeful we can continue to share their inspiring tales in the future.” Frances Berwick, chairman of Entertainment Networks, adds, “To our ‘Earpers,’ we are so proud to have shared such an incredible narrative with all of you. Thank you for your passion and thank you for taking this journey with us.”

Saturday, April 10

Portals to Hell: “Captain Grant’s Inn”

discovery+

Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman head to Poquetanuck, Connecticut, to investigate the historic Captain Grant’s Inn, believed to be Connecticut’s most haunted home. The current owner, Carol, claims that shortly after she purchased the property, she was taken over by an evil spirit and took matters into her own hands, conducting an exorcism to eliminate the angry spirit. Following the exorcism, the paranormal experiences were mild, but soon Carol and her guests started to experience an uptick in ghostly activity.

My Little Pony: Pony Life

Discovery Family Channel, 11:30am

Season Premiere!

Season 2 of the animated kids series continues to feature the Mane 6 galloping through Sugarcube Corner and challenges them with tough decisions that test their strength. Together, they discover mysterious objects, uncover puzzling scenarios and experience bonding moments. Each of the 14 11-minute episodes features stories accompanied with humor and sparks of magic. In the season premiere episodes, “Cute Impact” and “The Crystal Capturing Contraption,” Twilight Sparkle makes a startling discovery, but instead of telling her friends, she decides this is one problem she must solve alone. Meanwhile, in hopes of becoming Equestria’s newest pony news reporter, Fluttershy interviews the rest of the Mane 6 about the coming Cotton Candy Comet, but Pinkie Pie is too distracted to help.

Serial Killer Week: Rifkin on Rifkin

Oxygen, 7pm

Oxygen begins a “Serial Killer Week” tonight (ending April 18) with Rifkin on Rifkin, a special chronicling the serial killer Joel Rifkin. Called “Joel the Ripper,” Rifkin targeted women in New York and Long Island during his four-year killing spree that began in 1989 and claimed the lives of up to 17 victims. This special includes his former college classmate interviewing him directly.

NASCAR Cup Series: Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500

FS1, 7:30pm Live

NASCAR’s shortest track, “The Half Mile of Mayhem” at Virginia’s Martinsville Speedway, hosts Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick and other top drivers for 500 laps of hard-nosed racing.

Lust: A Seven Deadly Sins Story

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Based on the first book of the Seven Deadly Sins series, this movie is a grounded morality tale that explores the power of lust, but at what cost? Tiffanie Cooper (Keri Hilson) is about to have the wedding of her dreams to her soulmate, the dashing Damon King (Tobias Truvillion), founder of King Enterprises. But when Damon’s old friend Trey Taylor (Durrell “Tank” Babbs) arrives fresh from prison to step in as Damon’s best man, Tiffanie’s whole world gets rocked. Sexy and mysterious, Trey triggers a passion in Tiffanie that she never expected, and suddenly the life she’s always planned with Damon is uncertain. But Trey still carries wounds from his history with Damon, and his intentions toward both Tiffanie and Damon are not to be trusted.

NBA Basketball: L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn Nets

ABC, 8:30pm Live

A star-studded primetime NBA matchup on ABC has LeBron James and the L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center to take on James Harden and the Nets.

As Luck Would Have It

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

Lindsey (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) travels to Ireland to acquire land that is perfect for a resort. She decides to enter the town’s world-renowned matchmaking festival to prove her investment in the community and win over a handsome local (Allen Leech). Filmed on location in Ireland.

Ghost Nation: “Lady in Black”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango and Shari DeBenedetti travel to New Castle, Pennsylvania, to help a grieving couple overcome dark paranormal forces.

True Hollywood Story: “Star Sisters”

E!, 10pm

Tonight’s episode tells the stories of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears, and Miley and Noah Cyrus — three iconic sets of siblings whose dynamics, unbreakable bonds and fierce support helped them navigate the harsh scrutiny of the celebrity spotlight.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

TCM, 10pm

Catch a Classic!

Even by the time of its release in 1939, this classic was already the sixth movie adaptation of Victor Hugo’s classic 1831 novel. But it was the first film version made in the sound era, and it remains the most famous version of the tale, largely thanks to Charles Laughton’s incredible performance as the titular character. The actor endured a daily two-and-a-half-hour makeup session to become Quasimodo, the mocked and vilified bell ringer of Notre Dame, and the result was one of Laughton’s best performances: outsized yet nuanced, heartrending yet inspiring. Maureen O’Hara costars as the gypsy Esmeralda, whose simple act of pity frees the emotions within Quasimodo. When she is wrongly condemned, he rescues her from hanging, sweeping all of Paris into a fight for justice. Laughton and O’Hara were somehow not nominated for Academy Awards for their acting, but the film did receive Oscar nominations for its sound and the musical score by Alfred Newman, and both of those — along with the film’s huge sets, rousing action scenes and versatile throng of secondary character actors — help audiences get lost in a medieval City of Light full of cutthroats, clergy, beggars and nobles. — Jeff Pfeiffer

The Holzer Files: “Ties That Burn”

Travel Channel, 10pm

In 1976, ghost hunter Hans Holzer helped the spirit of a grieving widow pass over, bringing peace to a terrified family — until the alarming paranormal activity returned. Now, the team returns to the quiet coastal town of Port Clyde, Maine, to investigate the resurgent haunting.

Saturday Night Live: “Carey Mulligan/Kid Cudi”

NBC, 11:30pm Live

Carey Mulligan hosts SNL for the first time. The actress has received Academy Award, Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations for her work in the Oscar-nominated film Promising Young Woman. She is joined by Grammy winner Kid Cudi, who makes his musical guest debut.