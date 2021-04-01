Thursday, April 1: Play Ball! Major League Baseball Opening Day on ESPN

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Thursday, April 1

Major League Baseball Opening Day

ESPN, beginning at 1pm Live

Baseball is back to a full 162-game season beginning with all 30 MLB clubs in action on opening day. ESPN airs four games today with the Toronto Blue Jays at the N.Y. Yankees, the L.A. Dodgers at the Colorado Rockies, the N.Y. Mets at the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros at the Oakland A’s.

Millennials

ALLBLK

Season Finale!

The original sitcom following the lives of four 20-something Los Angeles roommates and their neighbors across the hall concludes Season 1 with this episode.

Notorious Queens

ALLBLK

New Series!

From Growing Up Hip Hop creator Datari Turner comes this six-episode, half-hour series that follows four women who have been labeled “notorious” due to their past romantic relationships and intense media coverage, who work to leave behind their troublesome pasts and cultivate new experiences in all areas of their lives. The four central women featured will be Stormey Ramdhan, ex-fiancée of, and mother of two sons with, Death Row CEO Marion “Suge” Knight; Tonesha Wright, recognized as “the first lady of BMF” (Black Mafia Family); R&B artist and former Love & Hip Hop Hollywood cast member La’Britney; and former Basketball Wives LA and Bad Girls Club cast member Mehgan James.

The Walking Dead: “Here’s Negan”

AMC+

Season Finale!

Check out The Walking Dead’s 10th season finale when it begins streaming on AMC+ three days ahead of its linear AMC premiere on April 4. In the episode, with Maggie (Lauren Cohan) back at Alexandria, Carol (Melissa McBride) takes Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) on a journey to minimize the increasing tension. There, Negan reflects on his late wife Lucille (Hilarie Burton Morgan) and the events that led him to this point. Also streaming early starting April 1 will be the Talking Dead aftershow episode in which stars Morgan, Burton Morgan, former host Yvette Nicole Brown and writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick discuss the finale with host Chris Hardwick.

Ghostwriter: Beyond the Page

Apple TV+

This special based on the Ghostwriter mystery/education series is hosted by children’s book author D.J. MacHale and features four bonus videos, and new activities and challenges for young adventurers, as it revisits some of the series’ beloved books: Alice in Wonderland, The Jungle Book, Trinity and Frankenstein.

Prank Encounters

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The horror-themed, hidden-camera practical joke series hosted by Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo returns for Season 2.

Worn Stories

Netflix

New Series!

This series opens the closets of a diverse group of people to reveal a treasure-trove of tales about the meaning behind articles of clothing. Be it a pair of boots symbolizing survival, a dress that’s come to stand for recovery or a uniform that reaffirms an identity, the series illuminates the lives of the wearers through stories about their cherished clothes. Each episode is organized by theme and features a mix of interviews from cultural figures and talented storytellers, while animated sequences and archival footage help bring these touching yarns to life.

The Challenge: All Stars

Paramount+

New Series!

This nine-episode limited series features 22 of the most iconic, boldest and fiercest Challenge All Stars from the original Real World and Road Rules — including some who haven’t competed in more than two decades — returning for a chance at the ultimate competition as they vie for their shot at the $500,000 grand prize. Hosted by TJ Lavin, the series follows competitors as they face unprecedented, over-the-top challenges set in the Andes Mountains of Argentina. New episodes drop weekly.

Creepshow

Shudder & AMC+

Season Premiere!

In Creepshow’s first season in 2019, the series — a horror anthology based on the 1982 film written by Stephen King and directed by George A. Romero — shattered records for Shudder in number of viewers, new subscriber sign-ups and total minutes streamed to become the most-watched program in the streaming service’s history. The hit series returns for a second season today, with Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead) back as showrunner, and featuring more twisted tales of monsters, the supernatural and the unexplained. Season 2 guest stars include Josh McDermitt, Ashley Laurence, Keith David, Ryan Kwanten, Breckin Meyer, Ali Larter, C. Thomas Howell, Ted Raimi, Denise Crosby, Kevin Dillon and more. Production has already begun on a six-episode Season 3 of Creepshow, expected to air later this year.

31 Days of Oscar 2021: Oscars From A to Z

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

The Oscars ceremony may be held later than usual this year (April 25), but Turner Classic Movies is continuing its 31 Days of Oscar thematic programming tradition. This year’s theme is “Oscars From A to Z” — each day from April 1-May 1, the network will be airing Oscar-nominated and -winning films alphabetically by title, beginning with Adam’s Rib (1949) and ending with Z (1969). Some of today’s other A+ movie titles under the letter “A,” besides Adam’s Rib, include The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938), Alice Adams (1935), All the King’s Men (1949), Almost Famous (2000), An American in Paris (1951) and Anatomy of a Murder (1959).

Station 19: “No One Is Alone”

ABC, 8pm

Vic and Travis’ friendship is put to the test as they respond to calls to help two best friends in need. Meanwhile, Jack realizes he has a greater impact on Marcus than he realizes, and new details about Travis’ late husband’s tragic death are revealed.

Hell’s Kitchen: “It’s Time!”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “It’s Time!,” the final five chefs compete in the 5 Dome Ingredient Challenge, in which one protein and four supplements are revealed as they cook, and the team must decide among themselves who gets which ingredient as the challenge progresses.

Top Chef

Bravo, 8pm

Season Premiere!

This season, a new batch of 15 extremely talented executive chefs and restaurant owners, representing a cross section of kitchens and food around the country, vie for the coveted title of Top Chef, bringing their unique skill sets, diversity of cuisines and gamut of flavors to the competition. With Portland as a picturesque backdrop and culinary inspiration, the chefs compete in a variety of challenges, including celebrating Pan-African cuisine, feeding hundreds of front-line workers and crabbing on the Oregon Coast in a tribute to culinary icon and Oregonian James Beard.

No Demo Reno: “Color Correction”

HGTV, 8pm

Jenn Todryk helps a single mom and avid baker, turning her kitchen into a cake maker’s dream by reconfiguring the space and adding specialty cabinetry to house all of her baking equipment. She tackles another problem area by turning wasted space into a valet and storage catch-all for shoes and coats. Since this is also home to three boys, Jenn opens up a crowded den by maximizing built-ins to house toys, a TV and other equipment. Next, Jenn works with an active family to create a modern farmhouse-inspired design. She upgrades their kitchen island to include seating for the two young boys while also adding soothing tones that marry all the spaces together. An updated fireplace and white shiplap make the living area a welcoming place where the whole family can gather.

Manifest

NBC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The hit series returns for a third season of action-packed drama, shocking revelations and the answer to the show’s biggest mystery — what happened to the passengers of Flight 828? Over a year has now passed since the miraculous homecoming of that plane and the discovery of others who mysteriously returned after being presumed dead for over five years. While the Stone family endeavors to keep their friends safe and make their enemies believe the unbelievable, new challenges will test their trust of the “callings” and each other. But sticking together is more important than ever, because no matter what happens, it’s all connected.

United States of Al

CBS, 8:30pm

New Series!

This new comedy is about the friendship between Riley (Parker Young), a Marine combat veteran struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio, and Awalmir (aka Al, played by Adhir Kalyan), the interpreter who served with Riley’s unit in Afghanistan and has just arrived to start a new life in America. Elizabeth Alderfer, Dean Norris, Kelli Goss and Farrah Mackenzie also star.

Grey’s Anatomy: “Breathe”

ABC, 9pm

The hospital ventilator shortage has the doctors gravely concerned when both a mother and daughter are in critical condition with COVID and fighting over the last ventilator. Meanwhile, Hayes’ high-risk sister-in-law with multiple sclerosis ends up in the hospital with a kidney stone, and the sister house has a few more kids join it as Amelia plays babysitter for the day.

Mom: “Tiny Dancer and an Impromptu Picnic”

CBS, 9pm

In the new episode “Tiny Dancer and an Impromptu Picnic,” Bonnie (Allison Janney) goes to extreme lengths to protect someone she loves.

The Moodys

FOX, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Comedy The Moodys premiered in 2019 as a holiday limited series, and Chicago’s Moody family is back this spring for another round of misadventures and failed family bonding with two new episodes tonight. Parents Sean Sr. (Denis Leary) and Ann (Elizabeth Perkins) and their three grown kids — Dan (Francois Arnaud), overachiever Bridget (Chelsea Frei) and underachiever Sean Jr. (Baruchel) — are all back under one roof. Let the dysfunction begin!

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Return of the Prodigal Son”

NBC, 9pm

Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson and Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler are reunited for the first time since Meloni left the show in 2011. Meloni guest-stars in this episode that is part of a two-hour crossover event that serves as the launch for the actor’s new Stabler-led spinoff series Law & Order: Organized Crime, which premieres after this SVU installment. “Working with Mariska again was effortless,” Meloni tells us, “and there was a sense of knowing without having to say anything. We just are, and you can’t plan for it, and it’s the most important element of chemistry. We’ve been lucky to keep it over the years.”

Wipeout

TBS, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The iconic extreme obstacle course competition featuring epic face-plants, tumbles and wipeouts returns to TV. The show is hosted by multifaceted megastar John Cena (Blockers) and Nicole Byer (Nailed It!), with Camille Kostek (Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model 2019) serving as field host to this reimagined format.

B Positive: “Canine Extraction”

CBS, 9:30pm

Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) has three days to teach Cannoli the dog new tricks before his owner returns from overseas in the new episode “Canine Extraction.”

A Million Little Things: “The Price of Admission”

ABC, 10pm

Katherine realizes Theo is being discriminated against when one of his classmates asks him to wear a mask during Zoom school. Meanwhile, Regina finds her Vicodin is missing and suspects that Rome might’ve been the one to take them.

Clarice: “How Does It Feel to Be So Beautiful”

CBS, 10pm

Sidelined from active duty, Clarice (Rebecca Breeds) goes to Ruth Martin (Jayne Atkinson) to be reinstated and gets roped into having dinner at the Martin residence in the new episode “How Does It Feel to Be So Beautiful.”

Dinner: Impossible

Food Network, 10pm

Season Finale!

The ninth season of the series where chef Robert Irvine and his team of sous chefs overcome a series of obstacles as they race against the clock to prepare a meal for hungry guests closes out tonight.

Law & Order: Organized Crime

NBC, 10pm

New Series!

Christopher Meloni returns to the Law & Order franchise as he reprises his Emmy-nominated role of Detective Elliot Stabler in this spinoff series. Organized Crime finds Stabler returning to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss, aiming to rebuild his life as part of a new elite task force that is taking apart the city’s most powerful criminal syndicates one by one. “I can’t say much” about the series, Meloni tells us. “But Elliot has been finding his purpose. He took time to work on himself and focus on his family. What brings him back is a mix of business and pleasure, but both have been sidelined when we first see him.” Dylan McDermott, Tamara Taylor and Danielle Moné Truitt costar. The series premiere is the second part of a two-hour crossover event with Law & Order: Special Victims Unit tonight.

She’s the Boss

USA Network, 10:30pm

Season Finale!

The “docu-comedy” that follows the lives of successful entrepreneur Nicole Walters and her modern-day family concludes its first season tonight.

Friday, April 2

Doug Unplugs: Part 2

Apple TV+

Season Finale!

The second half of the first season of this kids series from DreamWorks Animation is available beginning today. Based on Dan Yaccarino’s book series of the same name, Doug Unplugs follows a young robot named Doug who senses there’s more to life than just the facts. While other robots plug in for their daily download, Doug unplugs and journeys into the human world with his best friend Emma to experience its wonders firsthand.

Moment of Truth

IMDb TV

New Series!

This five-part true-crime docuseries tells the never-before-seen story behind the murder of beloved husband and father James Jordan, father of NBA legend Michael Jordan. It also delves into the history of social injustice in Robeson County, North Carolina, where two teenagers, Larry Demery and Daniel Green, were charged and convicted of the crime. While the case isn’t new, it has taken on a new urgency as Green — who has maintained his innocence for 25 years — and his lawyer Chris Mumma (executive director of the North Carolina Center on Actual Innocence) file an appeal to share new evidence suggesting he is not guilty of murder.

Concrete Cowboy

Netflix

Original Film!

In this Western drama that made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last year, and is based on Greg Neri’s novel Ghetto Cowboy, 15-year-old Cole (Caleb McLaughlin) moves from Detroit to North Philadelphia to live with his estranged father. Upon arriving, Cole discovers the world of urban horseback riding.

Just Say Yes

Netflix

Original Film!

In this Dutch rom-com, incurable romantic Lotte (Yolanthe Cabau) finds her life upended when her plans for a picture-perfect wedding unravel — just as her self-absorbed sister (Noortje Herlaar) gets engaged.

Madame Claude

Netflix

Original Film!

This French drama is set in Paris in the late 1960s, where Fernande Grudet, aka Madame Claude (Karole Rocher), is at the head of a flourishing business dedicated to prostitution that gives her power over both the French political and criminal worlds. But the end of her empire is closer than she thinks.

The Serpent

Netflix

New Series!

Inspired by shocking real events, this crime drama reveals the story of serial con man Charles Sobhraj (Tahar Rahim) — who murdered young tourists traveling along the “hippie trail” of South Asia in the mid 1970s — and the remarkable attempts to bring him to justice.

The Barbarian and the Troll

Nickelodeon, 7:30pm

New Series!

In this new live-action puppet comedy series, a bridge troll named Evan, who is looking for adventure, and Brendar, a fierce female warrior, team up to vanquish the evil demon holding Brendar’s brother captive.

MacGyver: “Royalty + Marriage + Vivaah Sanskar + Zinc + Henna”

CBS, 8pm

Mac (Lucas Till) and members of his team go undercover during a royal Indian wedding to protect a princess whose policies could put her life in danger in the new episode “Royalty + Marriage + Vivaah Sanskar + Zinc + Henna.”

My Lottery Dream Home International

HGTV, 8pm

New Series!

This spinoff of My Lottery Dream Home features lauded British interior designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen as he helps lucky winners newly flush with cash search for properties that reflect their wealthier status. The series, which covers dream home searches in the United Kingdom and other countries in Europe, will satisfy diehard real estate voyeurs who are curious about life abroad, and will showcase every type of home from charming cottages to posh estates worthy of royalty.

The Blacklist: “Rakitin”

NBC, 8pm

The task force’s determination to identify a Russian asset in the U.S. government puts Cooper (Harry Lennix) and Red (James Spader) in increasingly treacherous positions.

Ben-Hur

TCM, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ “31 Days of Oscar: Oscars From A to Z” event hits the letter “B” today, and that lineup of “B” titles includes this iconic, three-and-a-half-hour-long 1959 religious epic that is anything but a B-movie. An unheard-of 11 Oscar wins out of 12 nominations, including Best Picture, went to the film, which is an adaptation of the Lew Wallace story set in Palestine during the time of Christ. Best Actor Oscar winner Charlton Heston stars as Judah Ben-Hur, a Jewish prince who is sent to the galleys after being falsely accused of trying to murder a Roman governor. His road to vengeance against Roman nobleman Messala (Stephen Boyd), the childhood friend who betrayed him, leads Ben-Hur to compete in a dangerous chariot race, depicted in one of cinema’s most legendary and thunderously breathtaking action sequences. Best Director Oscar winner William Wyler masterfully gripped the reins while filming that scene and everything else in this movie that epitomizes old-school Hollywood filmmaking on the grandest scale. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Magnum P.I.: “Dark Harvest”

CBS, 9pm

When a Marine veteran’s SUV is stolen with her service dog inside, Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) must track down the thief in the new episode “Dark Harvest.”

Hysterical

FX, 9pm

Andrea Nevins (Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie) directed this documentary feature that gives audiences an honest and hilarious backstage pass into the lives of some of stand-up comedy’s most boundary-breaking women, exploring the hard-fought journey to become the voices of their generation and their gender. Interviews include Kelly Bachman, Margaret Cho, Fortune Feimster, Rachel Feinstein, Marina Franklin, Nikki Glaser, Judy Gold, Kathy Griffin, Jessica Kirson, Lisa Lampanelli, Wendy Liebman, Carmen Lynch, Bonnie McFarlane, Sherri Shepherd and Iliza Shlesinger.

Everything but the House

HGTV, beginning at 9pm

In the first of two new episodes, “Fresh Start Sale,” Lara Spencer and her team of appraisers meet a divorcee who’s ready to clear out the clutter, start a new life and take a trip to Singapore. Selling off a house full of memories isn’t easy, however, especially when the auctions all start at a dollar. In the second episode, “History Funded Future,” Lara and her team help a couple turn inherited items into a college fund for their son. Everything from speakers, turntables and scientific equipment to fabulous 40s costume jewelry gets auctioned off.

Saturday, April 3

Major League Baseball

FS1, beginning at 4pm Live

Opening weekend of the 2021 MLB season continues with an FS1 Saturday doubleheader featuring the Atlanta Braves at the Philadelphia Phillies in an NL East rivalry game and the World Series champion L.A. Dodgers at the Colorado Rockies.

NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Final Four

CBS, beginning at 5pm Live

The NCAA men’s basketball tournament national semifinal round takes place with CBS airing both games at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Ten Commandments

ABC, 7pm

Catch a Classic!

Nearly every year since 1973, with a few exceptions, ABC has re-aired this gigantic 1956 Best Picture Oscar-nominated religious epic on or around Easter — even though it relates more to the Passover holiday, given that its story comes from the Old Testament book of Exodus about Moses’ (Charlton Heston) deliverance of the Israelites from slavery at the hands of Egyptian pharaoh Rameses II (Yul Brynner). That tradition continues this year, as the network airs director Cecil B. DeMille’s thrilling achievement the night before Easter. Already a very lengthy film in its original format, the TV broadcast somehow seems to keep getting longer each year thanks to commercials, so if you’re recording the movie this year, be aware that your DVR will get quite a workout — ABC has it scheduled in a four-hour-and-44-minute time slot! But with a moviegoing experience this grand, the time flies by. It’s easy to say “they don’t make ’em like that anymore” regarding such films, but in the case of The Ten Commandments, that is literally true — with its massive live crowd shots (of both people and animals) and spectacular set designs, the cost of creating a film like this in the manner in which it was produced would certainly be viewed as prohibitive by any studio today. From an era in which biblical epics were fairly common in Hollywood, DeMille’s work is one of the few that remains so highly watched and beloved to this day. Along with Heston in his iconic role as Moses (and as the voice of God via the burning bush) and Brynner, the film is also star-studded with the likes of Anne Baxter, an oddly cast Edward G. Robinson, Yvonne De Carlo, Debra Paget, John Derek, Vincent Price, John Carradine and more. DeMille is at the height of his directorial powers here as he wrangles so much into a captivating, if melodramatic, presentation. Among the film’s other technical achievements are its Oscar-winning special effects, and it also boasts a grand musical score by Elmer Bernstein. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

This film highlights the life of gospel singer and civil rights activist Mahalia Jackson (Danielle Brooks), whose music brought people together and encouraged racial equality throughout the country during the turbulent period of the civil rights movement.

One Perfect Wedding

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

With Cara (Taylor Cole) leaving on an international book tour in two weeks and Ben’s (Jack Turner) business expansion keeping him busy, the couple decides they won’t let work commitments postpone their nuptials any longer. So, they book the Clara Lake chalet and head back to where their romance began for a small, intimate wedding with friends and family … just 10 days away. With the help of their best friends Megan (Rukiya Bernard) and Sean (Dewshane Williams), Cara and Ben feel nothing can stop them from having the perfect wedding.

Saturday Night Live: “Daniel Kaluuya/St. Vincent”

NBC, 11:30pm Live

Actor Daniel Kaluuya, who is nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar this year for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah, makes his SNL hosting debut tonight. He is joined by Grammy-winning artist St. Vincent, who is making her second appearance as musical guest, ahead of the release of her new album, Daddy’s Home, on May 14.