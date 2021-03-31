Channel Guide Magazine

‘United States of Al’: CBS Goes ‘Al’ in on Chuck Lorre Sitcoms

March 31, 2021 Ryan Berenz Comedy, Magazine Archive, Preview 0
Credit: Robert Voets/ 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Producer Chuck Lorre has achieved the CBS Thursday night sitcom grand slam: Young Sheldon, B Positive, Mom and newcomer United States of Al (Thursdays at 8:30pm ET/PT beginning April 1) all have Lorre’s stamp on them.

From executive producer Lorre, and creators/writers David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari, United States of Al is about the friendship that forms between Marine combat veteran Riley (Parker Young) and recent immigrant Awalmir (aka Al, played by Adhir Kalyan). Riley is struggling to adjust to civilian life in Ohio, and Al — an Afghan interpreter who worked with Riley’s unit — is forging a new life in America. Elizabeth Alderfer, Dean Norris, Kelli Goss and Farrah Mackenzie also star.

CBS Entertainment’s Thom Sherman describes the sitcom as “a heartfelt and touching comedy that honestly and respectfully reflects the experiences and challenges our veterans deal with upon returning home, and the deep bonds they develop with those serving alongside them. In addition, United States of Al holds up a mirror to ourselves in a unique way by taking a look at American culture through the eyes of an immigrant who is experiencing it all for the very first time.”

