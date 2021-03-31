Denis Leary Returns for More Family Meltdowns on FOX’s ‘The Moodys’

©2021 FOX MEDIA LLC. Credit: Kharen Hill/FOX

FOX debuted comedy The Moodys as a holiday limited series in December 2019. Costar Jay Baruchel told us at the time, “If people dig it, we would love nothing more than to keep telling stories with these people.”

People dug it, and Chicago’s Moody family is back for another round of misadventures and failed family bonding in Season 2 of The Moodys beginning with back-to-back episodes Thursday, April 1, at 9pm ET/PT.

Parents Sean Sr. (Denis Leary) and Ann (Elizabeth Perkins), and their three grown kids — Dan (Francois Arnaud), overachiever Bridget (Chelsea Frei) and underachiever Sean Jr. (Baruchel) — are all back under one roof.

Sean Sr. contemplates a retirement road trip, but Ann has no plans of leaving her new psychology practice. Bridget is in the process of getting a divorce and moves back with her folks while her townhouse is being renovated. Dan moves back to Chicago to live with his girlfriend, Cora (Maria Gabriela de Faria), but realizes he’s in too deep in their relationship. And Sean Jr. is right where he wants to be: at home dreaming up doomed business ideas.