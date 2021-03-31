Heart of the Fan: 19 FOX Sports Regional Networks Are Now Bally Sports

Bally Sports

Things will be a little different on TV for sports fans tuning into their home-team broadcasts this spring.

In a reported $85 million naming rights deal between Sinclair Broadcast Group (who owns the regional FOX Sports networks) and casino operator Bally’s, 19 regional FOX Sports networks will be rebranded to Bally Sports effective March 31, just in time for baseball season.

Different name, same favorite teams. Today is a new beginning.

Welcome to Bally Sports. #HeartoftheFan pic.twitter.com/aPzqxBtaGK — Bally Sports (@BallySports) March 31, 2021

Channel numbers won’t change from those previously occupied by FOX Sports. On-air graphics and music will be updated to the Bally Sports brand, and call letter designations in TV listings sources will eventually be updated to reflect the new channel names.

The FOX Sports GO app for streaming devices will automatically update to Bally Sports for most users (though at the time of this writing, apps on my devices have not made the switch and BallySports.com was still “coming soon”).

FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and FOX Sports 2 (FS2) channels are separate entities and are unaffected by the Bally Sports rebrand.

Here’s a look at the 19 Bally Sports networks and their respective major home teams:

Bally Sports Networks & Home Teams

Bally Sports Arizona Arizona Coyotes, Arizona Diamondbacks, Phoenix Suns

Bally Sports Detroit Detroit Pistons, Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Tigers

Bally Sports Florida Florida Panthers, Miami Marlins, Orlando Magic

Bally Sports Great Lakes Cleveland Indians

Bally Sports Indiana Indiana Pacers

Bally Sports Kansas City Kansas City Royals

Bally Sports Midwest St. Louis Blues, St. Louis Cardinals

Bally Sports New Orleans New Orleans Pelicans

Bally Sports North Minnesota Timberwolves, Minnesota Twins, Minnesota Wild

Bally Sports Oklahoma Oklahoma City Thunder

Bally Sports Ohio Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Cavaliers, Columbus Blue Jackets

Bally Sports San Diego San Diego Padres

Bally Sports SoCal Anaheim Ducks, L.A. Clippers, L.A. Kings

Bally Sports South Atlanta Braves, Carolina Hurricanes

Bally Sports Southeast Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Memphis Grizzlies, Nashville Predators

Bally Sports Southwest Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Stars, Texas Rangers, San Antonio Spurs

Bally Sports Sun Miami Heat, Tampa Bay Lightning, Tampa Bay Rays

Bally Sports West L.A. Angels

Bally Sports Wisconsin Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks