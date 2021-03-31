Heart of the Fan: 19 FOX Sports Regional Networks Are Now Bally Sports

Things will be a little different on TV for sports fans tuning into their home-team broadcasts this spring.
In a reported $85 million naming rights deal between Sinclair Broadcast Group (who owns the regional FOX Sports networks) and casino operator Bally’s, 19 regional FOX Sports networks will be rebranded to Bally Sports effective March 31, just in time for baseball season.
Different name, same favorite teams.
Today is a new beginning.
Welcome to Bally Sports. #HeartoftheFan pic.twitter.com/aPzqxBtaGK
— Bally Sports (@BallySports) March 31, 2021
Channel numbers won’t change from those previously occupied by FOX Sports. On-air graphics and music will be updated to the Bally Sports brand, and call letter designations in TV listings sources will eventually be updated to reflect the new channel names.
The FOX Sports GO app for streaming devices will automatically update to Bally Sports for most users (though at the time of this writing, apps on my devices have not made the switch and BallySports.com was still “coming soon”).
FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and FOX Sports 2 (FS2) channels are separate entities and are unaffected by the Bally Sports rebrand.
Here’s a look at the 19 Bally Sports networks and their respective major home teams:
Bally Sports Networks & Home Teams
Bally Sports Arizona Arizona Coyotes, Arizona Diamondbacks, Phoenix Suns
Bally Sports Detroit Detroit Pistons, Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Tigers
Bally Sports Florida Florida Panthers, Miami Marlins, Orlando Magic
Bally Sports Great Lakes Cleveland Indians
Bally Sports Indiana Indiana Pacers
Bally Sports Kansas City Kansas City Royals
Bally Sports Midwest St. Louis Blues, St. Louis Cardinals
Bally Sports New Orleans New Orleans Pelicans
Bally Sports North Minnesota Timberwolves, Minnesota Twins, Minnesota Wild
Bally Sports Oklahoma Oklahoma City Thunder
Bally Sports Ohio Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Cavaliers, Columbus Blue Jackets
Bally Sports San Diego San Diego Padres
Bally Sports SoCal Anaheim Ducks, L.A. Clippers, L.A. Kings
Bally Sports South Atlanta Braves, Carolina Hurricanes
Bally Sports Southeast Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Memphis Grizzlies, Nashville Predators
Bally Sports Southwest Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Stars, Texas Rangers, San Antonio Spurs
Bally Sports Sun Miami Heat, Tampa Bay Lightning, Tampa Bay Rays
Bally Sports West L.A. Angels
Bally Sports Wisconsin Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks
Be the first to comment