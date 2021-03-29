’31 Days Of Oscar 2021: Oscars From A To Z’ Complete Movies List on TCM

TCM

The Oscars ceremony may be held later than usual this year (April 25), but Turner Classic Movies is continuing its 31 Days of Oscar thematic programming tradition. This year’s theme is “Oscars From A to Z” — each day from April 1-May 1, the network will be airing Oscar-nominated and -winning films alphabetically by title, beginning with Adam’s Rib (1949) and ending with Z (1969). We’ve broken down the hundreds of films airing and selected our favorites.

All dates are based on Eastern Time. View the entire schedule here. Best Picture winners are indicated in bold print.

A

April 1-2

Adam’s Rib (1949)

The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

After the Thin Man (1936)

Agnes of God (1985)

Air Force (1943)

Algiers (1938)

Alice Adams (1935)

All the King’s Men (1949)

Almost Famous (2000)

An American in Paris (1951)

Anatomy of a Murder (1959)

Anna Christie (1930)

Around the World in 80 Days (1956)

Au Revoir Les Enfants (1987)

The Awful Truth (1937)

Our Pick: Au Revoir Les Enfants. This powerful 1987 drama by Louis Malle is the story of a priest in Nazi-occupied France who harbors Jewish students at a boarding school. The film was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Original Screenplay, and inspired Quentin Tarantino’s title for Reservoir Dogs after a video store customer misheard Tarantino’s recommendation.

B

April 2-3

Baby Doll (1956)

The Band Wagon (1953)

Being There (1979)

Ben-Hur (1959)

The Best Man (1964)

The Big Chill (1983)

The Birds (1963)

Blithe Spirit (1945)

Block-Heads (1938)

Born Yesterday (1950)

The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957)

Bullitt (1968)

Our Pick: The Birds. While the Alfred Hitchcock classic didn’t win the Oscar for Best Effects, the film has stood the test of time as Tippi Hedren helped make birds some of the most terrifying villains in horror history.

C

April 3-4

Caged (1950)

Calamity Jane (1953)

Carefree (1938)

Carol (2015)

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958)

Charade (1967)

The Circus (1928)

Citizen Kane (1941)

The Corn Is Green (1945)

Our Pick: Citizen Kane. Film nerds endlessly debate whether Citizen Kane is the greatest movie of all time or merely the second-greatest. Its reputation aside, Orson Welles’ 1941 opus is essential viewing, magnificent storytelling and cinematic art at its finest. Of its nine Oscar nominations, its only win went to Welles and Herman J. Mankiewicz for Best Original Screenplay.

D

April 3-4

Dark Victory (1939)

Days of Wine and Roses (1962)

The Defiant Ones (1958)

Destination Moon (1950)

Our Pick: Dark Victory. Bette Davis received a Best Actress Oscar nomination in this classic tear-jerker that finds her playing a flighty socialite who is diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor and discovers an inner strength that allows her to face her final days with dignity. The film was also nominated for Best Picture, and Max Steiner was nominated for his musical score.

E

April 4-5

East of Eden (1955)

Easter Parade (1948)

The Egg and I (1947)

The Enchanted Cottage (1945)

The End of the Affair (1999)

The Entertainer (1960)

Eskimo (1933)

Executive Suite (1954)

Experiment Perilous (1944)

Our Pick: The End of the Affair. Julianne Moore received a Best Actress nomination (she lost to Hilary Swank, Boys Don’t Cry) for her role in this deeply emotional romance, opposite Ralph Fiennes. The film is making its premiere on TCM.

F

April 5-6

The Facts of Life (1960)

Fallen Idol (1948)

Far From the Madding Crowd (1962)

A Farewell to Arms (1932)

Father of the Bride (1950)

Five Easy Pieces (1970)

The 5,000 Fingers of Dr. T (1953)

Flower Drum Song (1961)

Flying Down to Rio (1933)

For Me and My Gal (1942)

Forbidden Planet (1956)

Foreign Correspondent (1940)

The Fortune Cookie (1966)

42nd Street (1933)

Four Days in November (1964)

The Four Feathers (1939)

The 400 Blows (1959)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

From Here to Eternity (1953)

Funny Girl (1968)

Fury (1936)

Our Pick: Forbidden Planet. This sci-fi classic was nominated for its visual effects (which brought to life, among other things, the iconic Robby the Robot). But it should also have been nominated for its groundbreaking electronic musical score, and the film’s relatively deep themes (compared to other ’50s sci-fi flicks) rise from it being a loose adaptation of Shakespeare’s The Tempest.

G

April 7-8

Gandhi (1982)

Gaslight (1944)

Giant (1956)

Gigi (1958)

The Goodbye Girl (1977)

Goodbye Mr. Chips (1939)

Grand Hotel (1932)

Grand Prix (1966)

The Great Lie (1941)

The Great Race (1965)

The Great Ziegfeld (1936)

Green Dolphin Street (1947)

The Green Years (1946)

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967)

Gunga Din (1939)

The Guns of Navarone (1961)

A Guy Named Joe (1943)

Guys and Dolls (1955)

Gypsy (1962)

Our Pick: Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner. With America presently reexamining attitudes about racial equality and social justice, this thought-provoking 1967 comedy/drama deserves another visit. Spencer Tracy (in his final role) and Katharine Hepburn (Oscar winner for Best Actress) play the parents of a young white woman (Katharine Houghton) who introduces them to her Black fiancé (Sidney Poitier).

H

April 9-10

Hallelujah (1929)

The Hanging Tree (1959)

Hangmen Also Die (1943)

A Hard Day’s Night (1964)

Harvey (1950)

The Harvey Girls (1946)

The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter (1968)

The Heiress (1949)

Hell’s Angels (1930)

Henry V (1944)

Here Comes Mr. Jordan (1941)

Here Comes the Navy (1934)

Hide-Out (1934)

High Society (1956)

Hold Back the Dawn (1941)

Honeysuckle Rose (1980)

Hope and Glory (1987)

How the West Was Won (1962)

Hud (1962)

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1939)

Our Pick: A Hard Day’s Night. The Fab Four’s first film is a fun and influential romp through a fictionalized day in the life of Beatlemania, and earned Oscar nominations for its screenplay and its adapted musical score by the group’s producer, George Martin.

I

April 10 (late-night)-12

I Am a Fugitive From a Chain Gang (1932)

I Married a Witch (1942)

I Never Sang for My Father (1970)

I Remember Mama (1948)

I Vitelloni (1953)

I Want to Live! (1958)

I Want You (1951)

Ice Castles (1978)

I’ll Cry Tomorrow (1955)

Imitation of Life (1959)

In Cold Blood (1967)

In the Heat of the Night (1967)

Inherit the Wind (1960)

Inside Daisy Clover (1965)

Interiors (1978)

Irene (1940)

It Happened on 5th Avenue (1947)

It Happened One Night (1934)

It Happened Tomorrow (1944)

It Should Happen to You (1953)

It’s a Great Feeling (1949)

It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (1963)

It’s Always Fair Weather (1955)

Ivanhoe (1952)

Our Pick: Ice Castles. This somewhat corny tear-jerker makes the list for its Academy Award-nominated ballad “Through the Eyes of Love,” written by Carole Bayer Sager and performed by Melissa Manchester. The film takes us back to our teen days when Robby Benson posters lined our bedroom walls. In the film he stars opposite Lynn-Holly Johnson. Bring your Kleenex for this viewing.

J

April 12 (late-night)-13

Jezebel (1938)

Johnny Belinda (1948)

Johnny Eager (1942)

Juarez (1938)

Judgment at Nuremberg (1961)

Juliet of the Spirits (1965)

Julius Caesar (1953)

Jungle Book (1942)

Our Pick: Judgment at Nuremberg. This powerful film, one of the most impactful courtroom dramas of all time, is a fictionalized account of the trials of Nazi war criminals held after World War II. It was nominated for 11 Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director (Stanley Kramer), and won for Best Actor (Maximilian Schell) and the screenplay by Abby Mann, based on his earlier teleplay for Playhouse 90. Spencer Tracy, Montgomery Clift and Judy Garland, in one of her final film appearances, also received acting nominations.

K

April 13-14

Key Largo (1948)

King of Jazz (1930)

King Solomon’s Mines (1950)

Kings Row (1942)

Kismet (1944)

Kiss Me Kate (1953)

Kisses for My President (1964)

Kitty Foyle (1940)

Knights of the Round Table (1953)

Our Pick: Kiss Me Kate. This 1953 film sees an ex-husband and wife team up to star in a musical of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew. For the famous spanking scene, star Kathryn Grayson played a joke on her partner Howard Keel — she put a wooden board under her costume!

L

April 14-16

La Ronde (1950)

La Strada (1954)

Ladies in Retirement (1941)

Lady Be Good (1941)

The Lady Eve (1941)

The Ladykillers (1955)

The Last Picture Show (1971)

Leaving Las Vegas (1995)

The Letter (1940)

Libel (1959)

Libeled Lady (1936)

Lies My Father Told Me (1975)

The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean (1972)

The Life of Emile Zola (1937)

Life With Father (1947)

Lili (1953)

Lilies of the Field (1963)

Little Caesar (1930)

A Little Romance (1979)

Logan’s Run (1975)

Lolita (1962)

The Lost Patrol (1934)

Love Affair (1939)

Love Me or Leave Me (1955)

Lover Come Back (1961)

Lust for Life (1956)

Our Pick: Logan’s Run. The 1976 sci-fi drama set in the 23rd century centered on a confined, hedonistic society obsessed with youth, and a police officer (Michael York) who wants out of it. The film won a Special Achievement Oscar for its visual effects, and is about 20 years overdue for a remake.

M

April 16-18

The Magnificent Ambersons (1942)

The Maltese Falcon (1941)

A Man for All Seasons (1966)

The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956)

The Manchurian Candidate (1962)

Manhattan Melodrama (1934)

McCabe & Mrs. Miller (1971)

Meet Me in Las Vegas (1956)

Meet Me in St. Louis (1944)

The Merry Widow (1934)

Midnight Lace (1960)

Mighty Joe Young (1949)

Mildred Pierce (1945)

Million Dollar Mermaid (1952)

The Miracle Worker (1962)

Mister Roberts (1955)

Mogambo (1953)

Mona Lisa (1986)

Monsieur Hulot’s Holiday (1953)

Mr. Deeds Goes to Town (1936)

My Fair Lady (1964)

My Favorite Wife (1940)

My Favorite Year (1982)

Mystery Street (1950)

Our Pick: The Miracle Worker Anne Bancroft and Patty Duke both took home Oscars (Best Actress/Best Supporting) for their roles in this powerful biographical drama about the relationship between Helen Keller and her teacher, Anne Sullivan.

N

April 18-19

The Naked Spur (1953)

National Velvet (1944)

Nebraska (2013)

Network (1976)

Night Must Fall (1937)

The Night of the Iguana (1964)

Ninotchka (1939)

None but the Lonely Heart (1944)

Now, Voyager (1942)

Our Pick: Network. This true actors film earned a posthumous acting Oscar win for Peter Finch and a sweep of the Actress category for Faye Dunaway (leading) and Beatrice Straight (supporting). “I’m as mad as hell, and I’m not going to take this anymore” will not soon be forgotten.

O

April 19-20

Odd Man Out (1947)

Of Human Bondage (1934)

Of Mice and Men (1939)

Oh, God! (1977)

The Old Man and the Sea (1958)

Oliver! (1968)

On the Town (1948)

On the Waterfront (1954)

One Foot in Heaven (1941)

One Million B.C. (1940)

One Way Passage (1932)

Operator 13 (1934)

Our Dancing Daughters (1928)

Our Town (1940)

Our Very Own (1950)

Our Pick: On the Waterfront Although the film had three of the actors (Lee J. Cobb, Karl Malden, Rod Steiger) in the Best Supporting Actor race, it failed to add that award to its eight Academy Award wins including Picture, Actor (Marlon Brando), Actress (Eva Marie Saint), Director, Writing, Cinematography, Art Direction and Editing.

P

April 20-22

Pacific Liner (1939)

Paisan (1946)

Pal Joey (1957)

Papillon (1973)

A Passage to India (1984)

Passion Fish (1992)

Pat and Mike (1952)

A Patch of Blue (1965)

Penny Serenade (1941)

The Perils of Pauline (1947)

Period of Adjustment (1962)

Pete Kelly’s Blues (1955)

The Philadelphia Story (1940)

The Picture of Dorian Gray (1945)

Pillow Talk (1959)

The Pirate (1948)

Places in the Heart (1984)

Poltergeist (1982)

Possessed (1947)

Pride and Prejudice (1940)

Pride of the Marines (1945)

Primrose Path (1940)

Princess O’Rourke (1943)

The Prisoner of Zenda (1937)

The Private Life of Henry VIII (1933)

The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex (1939)

The Producers (1967)

Psycho (1960)

The Public Enemy (1931)

The Pumpkin Eater (1964)

Pygmalion (1938)

Our Pick: Poltergeist. The razzle-dazzle combo of its Oscar-nominated visual effects, sound effects editing, and eerie and emotional musical score by Jerry Goldsmith still pack a wallop in this Spielberg-produced horror classic.

Q

April 23

Quo Vadis (1951)

Our Pick: Quo Vadis. OK, we had just one to pick from, but this 1951 historical drama in Technicolor is a standout, as it was nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor in a Supporting Role (both Leo Genn and Peter Ustinov). The film stars Robert Taylor as Roman commander Marcus Vinicius, who falls for a beautiful Christian hostage (Deborah Kerr).

R

April 23-24

Rachel, Rachel (1968)

Random Harvest (1942)

Rashomon (1950)

Rasputin and the Empress (1932)

Rear Window (1954)

Rebel Without a Cause (1955)

Red River (1948)

The Red Shoes (1948)

Rhapsody in Blue (1945)

Romance (1930)

Romeo and Juliet (1937)

Royal Wedding (1951)

Our Pick: Rebel Without a Cause. This is the film that defined star James Dean and made him an icon, despite (or perhaps also because of) his death in a car accident a month before the movie’s release. He plays a young man with a troubled past who moves to a new town and tries to create a new life for himself. Even Dean’s style was emulated — T-shirt sales went way up after the film’s debut.

S

April 24-28

San Francisco (1936)

The Sandpiper (1965)

The Sea Wolf (1941)

The Search (1948)

The Secret of Santa Vittoria (1969)

Sergeant York (1941)

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954)

7 Faces of Dr. Lao (1964)

Shadow of a Doubt (1943)

Shaft (1971)

Shall We Dance (1937)

She Done Him Wrong (1933)

She Wore a Yellow Ribbon (1949)

Ship of Fools (1965)

Show Boat (1951)

Silverado (1985)

Singin’ in the Rain (1952)

The Smiling Lieutenant (1931)

Somebody up There Likes Me (1956)

Sounder (1972)

The Spanish Main (1945)

Speedy (1928)

The Spirit of St. Louis (1957)

Splendor in the Grass (1961)

Stage Door (1937)

Stage Door Canteen (1943)

Stagecoach (1939)

Stand by for Action (1942)

A Star Is Born (1937)

A Star Is Born (1954)

A Star Is Born (1976)

Star Witness (1931)

Step Lively (1944)

A Stolen Life (1946)

The Story of G.I. Joe (1945)

The Story of Louis Pasteur (1936)

The Story of Three Loves (1953)

The Strange Love of Martha Ivers (1946)

The Stranger (1946)

Strangers on a Train (1951)

The Stratton Story (1949)

A Streetcar Named Desire (1951)

Strike up the Band (1940)

Summer of ’42 (1971)

The Sundowners (1960)

Sunrise at Campobello (1960)

The Sunshine Boys (1975)

Sweet Bird of Youth (1962)

Swing Time (1936)

Our Pick: Strangers on a Train Robert Burks rightly earned an Oscar nomination for his black-and-white cinematography in this suspense classic, but how Alfred Hitchcock did not receive a directing nod, nor Robert Walker an acting nomination for his chilling performance as Bruno Antony, is beyond us.

T

April 28-30

A Tale of Two Cities (1935)

Test Pilot (1938)

That Hamilton Woman (1941)

Them! (1954)

Theodora Goes Wild (1936)

The Thin Man (1934)

The Third Man (1949)

Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo (1944)

This Land Is Mine (1943)

The Three Musketeers (1948)

To Be or Not to Be (1942)

Tom Jones (1963)

Tom Thumb (1958)

Top Hat (1935)

Travels With My Aunt (1972)

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948)

The Truman Show (1998)

Tunes of Glory (1960)

12 Angry Men (1957)

Twice in a Lifetime (1985)

Two Girls and a Sailor (1944)

2001 (1968)

2010 (1984)

Two Women (1960)

Our Pick: The Treasure of the Sierra Madre. It’s true, “we don’t need no badges” but we do need to watch this film again. The Humphrey Bogart classic won Academy Awards for Supporting Actor (Walter Huston), Director and Screenplay.

U

April 30

Umberto D (1952)

The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (1964)

Under Western Stars (1938)

The Uninvited (1944)

Union Pacific (1939)

Our Pick: The Uninvited. A well-deserved Oscar nomination for its lovely black-and-white cinematography went to this masterful and still-chilling Gothic ghost story about a brother and sister (Ray Milland and Ruth Hussey) who encounter paranormal events, and discover a tragic history, in the abandoned manor they purchase on the windswept Cornish coast.

V

April 30 (late-night)

Vertigo (1958)

Victor/Victoria (1982)

Our Pick: Victor/Victoria. A Best Original Song Score and Adaptation Score was won by the legendary Henry Mancini for his work in this Blake Edwards feature. It featured award-nominated performances by Julie Andrews, Robert Preston and Lesley Ann Warren on the acting side, but only left with one trophy.

W

May 1

Wait Until Dark (1967)

Watch on the Rhine (1943)

Waterloo Bridge (1940)

Weary River (1929)

What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962)

The White Cliffs of Dover (1944)

White Heat (1949)

The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Wuthering Heights (1939)

Our Pick: What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?. Notorious for the behind-the-scenes feud between past-their-prime stars Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, this 1962 thriller endures as a disturbing but thoroughly engrossing cult classic. It received five Oscar nominations, winning one for Best Costume Design, Black and White.

Y

May 1 (late-night)

The Year of Living Dangerously (1982)

The Yearling (1946)

Our Pick: The Year of Living Dangerously. Linda Hunt took home the Best Supporting Actress award for her portrayal of Billy Kwan, a photographer documenting a political tinder box in Indonesia. Hunt’s win was the lone Academy Award for the film.

Z

May 1 (late-night)

Z (1969)

Our Pick: Z. This 1969 Algerian-French political thriller was the first film to be nominated for both Best Picture and Best Foreign Language Film; it won the latter.