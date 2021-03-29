Race to the Center of the Earth — One of the Biggest Global Races in History

National Geographic

If you find yourself missing The Amazing Race or Survivor, you will be thrilled with National Geographic’s first ever global competition series, Race to the Center of the Earth (Mondays beginning March 29). The competition pits four teams of three against one another in a nonstop sprint across the globe for $1 million.

Nat Geo’s seven-episode series, Race to the Center of the Earth, follows the four teams as they literally race to the center of the Earth — a buoy with the life-changing payout. It’s a brutal 15-day marathon filled with extraordinary challenges and grueling terrains. Each team starts from a different point around the world and must travel a daily course within a set time frame to earn points. Navigating dangerous and foreign terrains is a challenge all of its own, but teams must rely on a GPS device that has earmarked their route. The points they accumulate come into play in the final stage of the race, as the team with the most points gets a starting pole advantage for the final head-to-head race to the buoy.

So would it be better to start in the rugged mountains of South America, heat-drenched Southeast Asia, frozen Siberia or the vast wilderness of North America? What you initially believe to be an advantage quickly proves otherwise (the course creators logged countless hours in prep work and have rigorously vetted each for fairness).

As for the teams, Team Russia is made up of three cops from Anchorage, Alaska. Team South America hails from San Diego, where they met through the climbing community. Southeast Asia is a team of outdoor ed teachers from Seattle. And Team North America consists of three coworkers from a technology/staffing service company in Denver.

Throughout the race, the landscapes are beautiful, the challenges are beyond adrenaline-charged, and the teams are pushed to their absolute limits both physically and mentally. It’s an amazing journey!

> Race to the Center of the Earth airs on National Geographic Channel on Mondays at 10/9c