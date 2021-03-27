Saturday, March 27: HBO’s Revealing Look at the Life and Music of Tina Turner

Courtesy of Rhonda Graam/HBO

All Times Eastern.

Saturday, March 27

Tina

HBO, 8pm

This new documentary offers a revealing and intimate portrait of music icon Tina Turner. Interviews with Turner, conducted in her hometown of Zurich, Switzerland, and with those closest to her, combined with never-before-seen footage, audiotapes and personal photos, reveal an absorbing story of the queen of rock ’n’ roll. Tina celebrates the immense talent and improbable journey of the legendary singer.

Portals to Hell: “Grant-Humphreys Mansion”

discovery+

Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman investigate Denver’s Grant-Humphreys Mansion, a 30-room palace beset by scandal, death and a skeptical client. Former owner Albert Humphreys is believed to have shot himself inside the mansion, but mystery still surrounds his death. The place is now operating as a wedding venue, where staff and patrons experience apparitions, shadow figures and more. The team’s investigation marks the first time the property has been investigated on TV and sparks wicked paranormal activity. With the help of psychic Cindy Kaza, Osbourne and Weidman come to believe this mansion may house a true portal to hell.

Resurrection

discovery+

Original Film!

This feature-length motion picture from The Bible producers Roma Downey and Mark Burnett premieres just ahead of Easter. It is a biblical epic that follows the immediate aftermath of Jesus’ crucifixion. In the film, Jesus’ followers are hunted, leaderless and desperately searching for understanding, but when he rises from death, they realize that hope didn’t die on the cross — it lives on in them.

The Fall Guy

Decades, 12pm

As Hollywood stuntman Colt Seavers, who moonlights as a bounty hunter, Lee Majors was one of our favorite ’80s leading men — but we admit we tuned in to see the famous guest star of the week. Relive the cheesy glory in this weekend-long marathon, beginning with the 1981 pilot (featuring Majors’ then-wife, Farrah Fawcett!).

NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Regionals

CBS & TBS, beginning at 2pm Live

The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Sweet 16 regional semifinals are held today and tomorrow in Indianapolis. The Elite 8 regional finals are Monday and Tuesday on CBS and TBS.

The Bridge on the River Kwai

TCM, 5pm

Catch a Classic!

David Lean’s incredibly gripping 1957 Best Picture Oscar-winning World War II adventure epic stars Alec Guinness as Col. Nicholson, a British officer who is among the British troops being held in a Japanese POW camp in Burma. He and his men are forced by their captors to construct a railroad bridge; not only do they accomplish the task, but the misguidedly duty-bound Nicholson is also proud of the final result, despite its implications for further Japanese expansion in the war and future allegations of collaborating with the enemy. He believes their construction will outlive the conflict and remain a testament to the British army’s ingenuity. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to the POWs, escaped American sailor Cmdr. Shears (William Holden) is on his way back, leading a British commando team on a mission to destroy the bridge. This legendary adaptation of Pierre Boulle’s novel won six other Oscars out of the eight for which it was nominated, including Best Actor for Guinness and Best Director for Lean. Sessue Hayakawa costars in a Best Supporting Actor-nominated performance as the prison camp’s commandant, Col. Saito, and brings nuance and humanity to what might have been a more stereotypical bad guy character in a lesser war film of the era.

Murdoch Mysteries: “The Ministry of Value”

Ovation, 7pm

Inventive detective William Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) and his crew investigate the death of an ex-prostitute who became a mail-order bride in early-20th-century Toronto.

The 52nd NAACP Image Awards

BET, BET Her, CBS, Logo, MTV, MTV2 & VH1, 8pm Live

The annual ceremony returns to celebrate the outstanding achievements and performances of people of color in the arts and those who promote social justice through their creative work. Twenty-one new submission categories across television and streaming, recording, and motion pictures are featured this year. Netflix leads the nominations across the motion picture and television categories with 48; Beyoncé received the most nominations in the music recording categories with six. Nominees for the Entertainer of the Year award include D-Nice, Regina King, Trevor Noah, Tyler Perry and Viola Davis. Nominees for the Social Justice Impact award include April Ryan, Debbie Allen, LeBron James, Stacey Abrams and Tamika Mallory.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt

FS1, 8pm

Bristol Motor Speedway is converted to a dirt track for this weekend’s NASCAR races, beginning with the Camping World Truck Series Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt in primetime on FS1.

V.C. Andrews’ All That Glitters

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Based on the third book of the Landry series from V.C. Andrews, All That Glitters picks up as Ruby (Raechelle Banno) is driven from the Dumas mansion and returns to her beloved childhood home in the bayou where she’s intent on creating a new life for her baby girl, Pearl. But Ruby can’t escape the judging eyes and torment from others about her dark secrets. The web of deceit continues when Giselle falls into a coma and Ruby finds herself lured into a twisted plan to be with Beau (Ty Wood).

Mary Poppins Returns

Freeform, 8:20pm

Our favorite nanny is back! The Banks siblings are all grown up, but when Michael (Ben Whishaw) needs help with his kids, it’s Mary (Emily Blunt) to the rescue once again. Picking up where Dick Van Dyke’s Bert left off, Lin-Manuel Miranda (of Hamilton fame) plays Mary’s friend Jack.

Don’t Go Breaking My Heart

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

A budding self-help maven (Italia Ricci) runs a boot camp to heal broken hearts. One of her new clients is a scorned, skeptical investigative journalist (Ryan Paevey). Writes itself!

Saturday Night Live

NBC, 11:30pm Live

Alum Maya Rudolph, who’s already won an Emmy for her portrayal of then-Senator Kamala Harris on the show, hosts tonight. Rapper Jack Harlow is the musical guest.

Sunday, March 28

Francesco

discovery+

This headline-making feature documentary film from Oscar-nominated director and producer Evgeny Afineevsky features unprecedented access to His Holiness Pope Francis, providing an intimate look at a global leader who approaches challenging and complex matters with tremendous humility, wisdom and generosity toward all. In addition to unprecedented access to Pope Francis, the film features interviews with those who have been part of his journey, including his nephew Jose Ignacio Bergoglio, His Holiness Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, as well as Juan Carlos Cruz, an activist for survivors of sexual abuse, and Sister Norma Pimentel, an advocate for refugees.

Formula 1: Bahrain Grand Prix

ESPN2, 10:55am Live

The Australian Grand Prix, which traditionally is Formula 1’s season-opening race, has been postponed until November. The 2021 F1 campaign will instead start at the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix, where Lewis Hamilton begins his quest for a record eighth F1 drivers championship.

NHL Hockey

NBC & NBCSN, beginning at 12pm Live

Sunday’s NHL action features four nationally televised games: N.Y. Rangers at Washington (NBC), Columbus at Detroit (NBCSN), New Jersey at Boston (NBCSN) and Nashville at Chicago (NBCSN).

Jezebel

TCM, 12pm

Catch a Classic!

Bette Davis may have been looked over for the role of Scarlett in Gone With the Wind, but she had already won her second Oscar a year earlier for her lead performance in this 1938 Best Picture Oscar-nominated drama about a manipulative Southern belle who strings along her fiancé (Henry Fonda). After losing her would-be love due to her stubborn pride and vanity, she vows to take extreme measures to get him back. Based on the play by Owen Davis, the film, which was the first of Davis’ memorable pairings with director William Wyler, firmly placed her in “leading lady” territory. Margaret Lindsay, Donald Crisp and Best Supporting Actress Oscar winner Fay Bainter costar.

NASCAR Cup Series: Food City Dirt Race

FOX, 3:30pm Live

NASCAR Cup Series drivers compete on dirt for the first time since 1970 when they take to Tennessee’s Bristol Motor Speedway, which has been converted to a dirt track for the Food City Dirt Race today on FOX.

The Passion of the Christ

UPtv, 7pm

In this 2004 film, Academy Award-winning director Mel Gibson offers audiences breathtaking cinematography and the seamless performance of actor Jim Caviezel in an uncompromising depiction of Jesus Christ’s profound courage and sacrifice. The movie dramatically captures the last 12 hours of Christ’s life, based on the gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. This film will be presented with limited commercial interruption.

Bless the Harts: “Dance Dance Resolution”

FOX, 7:30pm

Jenny (voice of Kristen Wiig) takes a mother/daughter bonding moment a little too far after Violet (voice of Jillian Bell) shows interest in learning to dance in the new episode “Dance Dance Resolution.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: “Cajun Peaches”

Bravo, 8pm

Drew takes the ladies to New Orleans, determined to show them what a proper girl’s trip looks like. LaToya commits to taking it easy on the trip, while Drew reveals a private moment the two have shared. Porsha confronts Marlo about where her loyalty lies, leading to an explosive resolution.

The Equalizer: “The Milk Run”

CBS, 8pm

McCall (Queen Latifah) tries to locate a missing British mathematician and finds herself embroiled in an international fight for a revolutionary financial technology in the new episode “The Milk Run.”

Batwoman: “Rule #1”

The CW, 8pm

Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) confronts Gotham’s biggest foe, while new information forces those closest to Kate to make some difficult decisions. Ryan’s feelings for Angelique (guest star Bevin Bru) put her partnership with Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang) at risk, while Alice (Rachel Skarsten) goes on a warped walk down memory lane.

The Simpsons: “Uncut Femmes”

FOX, 8pm

Guest Star Alert!

Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally provide guest voices in the new episode “Uncut Femmes,” in which Marge (voice of Julie Kavner) is involved in a jewel heist.

V.C. Andrews’ Hidden Jewel

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

In the final film in V.C. Andrews’ Landry series, Ruby (Raechelle Banno) tries to find a new life for her children and is desperate to protect her beloved daughter from the dark secrets she harbors. When one of Pearl’s younger brothers becomes deathly ill, she must journey to the backwaters to find her mother and uncover the mysterious secrets of her past.

Ellen’s Game of Games: “Peaky Blindfolds”

NBC, 8pm

As Ellen DeGeneres’ game show enters its new time slot, contestants play Stink Tank, See Ya Later Alligator, Blindfolded Musical Chairs and new game Heads Up. The winner of each of the first four rounds moves on to Know or Go, and that winner advances to Hotter Hands for a chance to win a cash prize.

Great Performances: “Movies for Grownups Awards With AARP the Magazine”

PBS, 8pm

Honor the best films and performances of 2020 that resonate with older viewers, including Career Achievement Award winner George Clooney. Celebrating movies that matter, the Awards champion movies for grownups, by grownups.

NCIS: Los Angeles: “Red Rover, Red Rover”

CBS, 9pm

For a guy who’s been carrying around an engagement ring, receiving a severed female finger via courier is quite the mind trip. But that’s what happened to Special Agent G. Callen (Chris O’Donnell) when we last saw him. Said digit didn’t belong to his intended, rogue operative Anna Kolcheck (Bar Paly), but to his ex-girlfriend, CIA agent Joelle Taylor (Elizabeth Bogush). She’s been kidnapped by a Russian, Katya Vitkoya (Eve Harlow), who is obsessed with Anna. Anna, meanwhile, has been informed by another Russian (Alex Portenko) that she’s supposed to kill Katya. Da, it’s complicated!

Pennyworth: “The Hangman’s Noose”

EPIX, 9pm

Salt sits down with the League to discuss peace and Alfred confronts Gully to do the same. Martha finally comes clean to Thomas about her dilemma.

Bob’s Burgers: “Y Tu Tina También”

FOX, 9pm

Tina (voice of Dan Mintz) develops an unexpected crush when she is forced to listen to Spanish audio lessons in the library to improve her grade in the new episode “Y Tu Tina También.”

When Calls the Heart: “No Regrets”

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Conflicted widow Elizabeth Thornton (Erin Krakow) continues debating whether she’s ready to love again, and best friend Rosemary Coulter (Pascale Hutton) — former actress and current purveyor of high frontier fashion — questions her purpose in life.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

NBC, 9pm

New Episodes!

The popular and acclaimed series returns with new Season 2 episodes in its new time slot. In this episode, Zoey’s (Jane Levy) effort to re-create a cherished memory with Mitch (Peter Gallagher) is thwarted by Leif (Michael Thomas Grant), while Max (Skylar Astin) and Mo (Alex Newell) have their big restaurant opening.

Family Guy: “Customer of the Week”

FOX, 9:30pm

In the new episode “Customer of the Week,” Lois (voice of Alex Borstein) is feeling unappreciated by her family, so she taps into her villainous side and attempts to win “Best Customer” at her favorite coffee shop.

The Luminaries

Starz, 9:30pm

Season Finale!

In this season’s final episode, “The Old Moon in the Young Moon’s Arms,” new evidence shows a connection between Lauderback and Crosbie Wells.

The Rookie: “Bad Blood”

ABC, 10pm

Officers Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and Harper (Mekia Cox) and Detective Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) have a long list of suspects to sort through after the son of a criminal-court judge is abducted. Starting with, we imagine, everyone who ever wound up on the “guilty” side of the gavel.

The Women of the Bible Speak

FOX News Channel, 10pm

Hosted by FOX News @ Night’s Shannon Bream, this hourlong special dives into the stories of the women of the Bible to discuss how their wisdom can be applied to everyday situations. Bream, along with celebrity guests including television personality Kathie Lee Gifford, country music singer Sara Evans, FNC contributor Alveda King, actress Kristy Swanson and Duck Dynasty’s Missy Robertson, will discuss how they relate to these women who lived in biblical times and bridge the gap between their lives and ours. Additionally, Bream will be releasing her book, The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today, on Tuesday, March 30, the second title to make its debut from FOX News Books after the success of Modern Warriors last fall.

NCIS: New Orleans: “Stashed”

CBS, 10pm

Sebastian’s (Rob Kerkovich) life is in danger when a criminal he put behind bars escapes police custody in the new episode “Stashed.”

Condor: “Trapped in History”

EPIX, 10pm

With the task force closing in, Joe is forced to flee with Kathy. Marty suspects there may be a mole on her team. Reuel grows increasingly concerned about Bob’s loyalty. Joe’s search for answers leads him to two important people from his past.

Good Girls: “Dave”

NBC, 10pm

Phoebe (Lauren Lapkus) inches closer to the trio’s entire operation, which allows the Secret Service to make an interesting deal with Beth (Christina Hendricks). Stan’s (Reno Wilson) boss forces dangerous errands, while Ruby (Retta) imagines a new life for them. Annie (Mae Whitman) struggles with the possibility that her son no longer needs her.

City on a Hill

Showtime, 10pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 2, Grace Campbell’s (Pernell Walker) efforts on behalf of her community are undermined by gang activity. Enter FBI agent Jackie Rohr (Kevin Bacon), who is here to exploit Boston’s defective criminal justice system in a desperate attempt to salvage his own career. Unfortunately for Jackie, assistant district attorney Decourcy Ward (Aldis Hodge) is onto his adversary’s latest misstep. In time, the personal antagonism between these two escalates to an all-out war between the offices of the U.S. attorney and the Suffolk DA.

Ride With Norman Reedus: “America: Cross Country Adventure”

AMC, 12am (late-night)

From the Pacific Coast Highway to the city of New York, Norman Reedus recalls his favorite experiences traveling America from coast to coast, on rides through the country with Steven Yeun, Austin Amelio, Sean Patrick Flanery and Dave Chappelle.

Monday, March 29

The Brokenwood Mysteries

Acorn TV

Season Premiere!

One of New Zealand’s most popular and suspenseful dramas, considered that country’s version of Midsomer Murders, returns for Season 7, comprised of six feature-length, stand-alone mysteries. After transferring from a big city to the quiet little murder-ridden town of Brokenwood, Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Shepherd (Neill Rea) and Detective Kristin Simms (Fern Sutherland) uncover more macabre goings on and investigate murderous rivalries and lethal grudges.

The Women of the Bible Speak

FOX Nation

New Series!

Hosted by FOX News @ Night’s Shannon Bream, this five-part series dives into the stories of the women of the Bible to discuss how their wisdom can be applied to everyday situations. Bream, along with celebrity guests including television personality Kathie Lee Gifford, country music singer Sara Evans, FNC contributor Alveda King, actress Kristy Swanson and Duck Dynasty’s Missy Robertson, will discuss how they relate to these women who lived in biblical times and bridge the gap between their lives and ours. Additionally, Bream will be releasing her book, The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today, on Tuesday, March 30, the second title to make its debut from FOX News Books after the success of Modern Warriors last fall.

Elliott From Earth

Cartoon Network, 9am

New Series!

This original animated comedy series showcases the power of friendship and embraces the wonders of being different, open-minded and accepting. It follows Elliott, his mom Frankie, and his new best friend, a dinosaur named Mo, as they find themselves in space and begin an unexpected journey across the universe to discover why they were brought there in the first place. As they learn to call it home, Elliott and Mo explore the Centrium — an exciting place high up among the stars full of amazing aliens and wonderful cosmic creatures who, although different species, coexist in harmony. The series premieres with a two-week event on Cartoon Network, airing weekday mornings beginning today.

The Story With Martha MacCallum

FOX News Channel, 3pm Live

FOX News Channel anchor and executive editor of The Story Martha MacCallum broadcasts the program live from Minneapolis to report on the latest developments surrounding the beginning of the murder trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd. The network will also provide ongoing news updates through the week as the trial progresses. On the ground in Minneapolis, MacCallum will speak to citizens and local business owners about the trial’s impact on the community. In addition, MacCallum will be joined by a panel of experts during Monday’s program, including FOX News contributor and civil rights attorney Leo Terrell, and former Washington, D.C., homicide detective Ted Williams to discuss the historic trial. MacCallum will present live reports across FNC programming on Monday. FNC correspondents Mike Tobin, Matt Finn and Jeff Paul will also provide news updates from various parts of the city throughout the week as all eyes will be focused on the case which captured the nation’s attention last spring. FOX News Digital will provide continuous coverage of the trial online, including an up-to-the-minute live blog of the latest breaking news developments and livestreams of the proceedings.

NHL Hockey: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh

NBCSN, 7pm Live

Mathew Barzal leads the N.Y. Islanders into Pittsburgh to skate against Sidney Crosby and the Penguins on NBCSN.

American Idol: “Showstopper/Final Judgement Part 2”

ABC, 8pm

The remaining contestants will perform for the first time this season with a band, vying for their spot in the Top 24 and highlighting the level of talent still left in the competition. Stay tuned for the final judgment, revealing this season’s Top 24 and a surprise twist the judges share that no one saw coming.

Bulletproof: “South Africa: Episode 3”

The CW, 8pm

Season Finale!

Just when it looks like this case is all but solved, Bishop (Noel Clarke) tells Pike (Ashley Walters) and Tanner (Lindsey Coulson) about a hunch that turns everything on its side and puts Arjana’s (Vanessa Vanderpuye) life in jeopardy.

The Voice: “The Battles Premiere”

NBC, 8pm

The Battle Rounds begin as the coaches enlist music industry powerhouses Luis Fonsi, Dan + Shay, Brandy and Darren Criss to prepare their artists to go head-to-head in hope of advancing to the Knockouts. Each coach has one steal and one save.

Star of the Month: Doris Day: “More ’60s Comedies”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies ends its Monday night March salute to actress/singer Doris Day with another evening of some of her beloved comedies from the 1960s. First is the acclaimed, Oscar-nominated romantic comedy That Touch of Mink (1962), costarring Cary Grant. Next are The Thrill of It All (1963), costarring James Garner, the first of two popular films featuring these leads to be released that year; The Glass Bottom Boat (1966), a romantic comedy costarring Rod Taylor that sort of sends up the spy movie genre that was in vogue at the time; and Please Don’t Eat the Daisies (1960), costarring David Niven. The evening, and this month’s overall Doris Day celebration, fittingly concludes with a memorable musical: Billy Rose’s Jumbo (1962), based on the stage play and led by Day in a Golden Globe-nominated performance.

All American Stories: “Part 2”

The CW, 9pm

The last part of the two-part special profiles incredible athletes who overcame unimaginable obstacles in their relentless pursuit of greatness. Athletes featured in this special include Jerome Avery, Denise Korenek, Leo Rodgers and Lopez Lomong. Acclaimed storyteller Yogi Roth sits down with each athlete as they share their story in a unique and powerful way, with additional insight and commentary provided by cohost Spencer Paysinger, who triumphed over his own obstacles to make it to the NFL.

Running Wild With Bear Grylls

Nat Geo, 9pm

Season Premiere!

World-renowned survivalist Bear Grylls returns to the wilderness eager to push the mental and physical limits of a brand-new slate of celebrities, including Anthony Mackie, Bobby Bones, Danica Patrick, Rainn Wilson, Keegan-Michael Key, Terry Crews and Danny Trejo. Each week, a new celebrity guest leaves the luxury of their home to venture into some of the most extreme environments in the world to conquer their fears, test their limits and taste some of nature’s unique “delicacies.”

Snowpiercer

TNT, 9pm

Season Finale!

Two back-to-back episodes end Season 2, beginning with “The Show Must Go On,” where Wilford (Sean Bean) presses forward on his endgame, as Layton (Daveed Diggs) sinks to new lows. In the final episode, “Into the White,” hope is a powerful motivator. As things hit their darkest point, Layton hatches yet another plan.

The Good Doctor: “Spilled Milk”

ABC, 10pm

Claire is blindsided when her absentee father shows up at her door. Meanwhile, Shaun feels disconnected from Lea, causing tension in their relationship.

True Hollywood Story: “Death of Innocence”

E!, 10pm

Selena (the 23-year-old Tejano music star), Christina Grimmie (a 22-year-old singer) and Rebecca Schaeffer (the 21-year-old My Sister Sam star) were all rising stars poised to rule the screen and stage, whose lives ended too soon by the deadly hands of obsessed fans. Selena’s husband, Chris Perez, and Christina’s brother, Marcus Grimmie, share their personal stories.

People Magazine Investigates: “Jenner Beach Murders”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

In the summer of 2004, Lindsay Cutshall and Jason Allen are working as counselors at an outdoor Christian adventure camp in Northern California. They decide to head down the coast for a weekend getaway, but when they fail to return to camp Sunday evening, the camp staff become very concerned. A search ensues and police discover the couple’s bodies at Fish Head Beach, in Jenner, California. As police begin investigating the double homicide, they discover the killer has left no clues and little evidence. Over the succeeding days, weeks and years, Sonoma County Detectives investigate a group of suspects as they relentlessly search for the killer.

Race to the Center of the Earth

Nat Geo, 10pm

New Series!

The epic seven-part competition series pits four teams of three against one another in a nonstop sprint across the globe for a $1 million prize. These groups of adventurers, each starting from a different corner of the Earth, will race to a buoy holding the grand prize. Along the way, the teams will face untamed jungles, the frozen Arctic, arid deserts, bustling cities, treacherous mountains and vast oceans to reach the location where all four routes intersect. The first team to arrive at the buoy claims it all.

Debris: “Earthshine”

NBC, 10pm

INFLUX steps out from the shadows, weaponizing the debris in a terrifying experiment. Meanwhile, Finola (Riann Steele) struggles to keep her newfound knowledge from affecting her work.

Tuesday, March 30

American Cartel

discovery+

New Miniseries!

This documentary series explores the explosive and devastating aftermath of the 2003 murder of Burbank police officer Matthew Pavelka after a routine traffic stop. His murder put into motion an international manhunt, with millions of dollars seized, multiple homicides, exposure of government corruption, a multistate wiretap investigation and the discovery of the Mexican Cartel’s infiltration of a U.S. street gang.

Fright Club: “Scream-Filled Donuts”

discovery+

Season Finale!

Jack Osbourne and the Ghost Brothers freak each other out with footage of a couple terrorized by a jealous entity, a photographer whose life is ruined by sinister spirits, a dad struggling to protect his family from a spectral intruder, and more.

Nostradamus: End of Days

discovery+

Season Finale!

The series that looks at various predictions made by supposed prophet Nostradamus ends its first season with this episode.

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire

Netflix

In this family special, when lava-spewing volcanoes start a chain reaction of disasters across the ocean, the Octonauts must work together to save their sea creature friends.

NHL Hockey: Carolina at Chicago

NBCSN, 7:30pm Live

Andrei Svechnikov and the Carolina Hurricanes storm into Chicago’s United Center for a tilt with Patrick Kane and the Blackhawks.

Pooch Perfect

ABC, 8pm

New Series!

Hosted by award-winning actress Rebel Wilson, this new series is a dog grooming competition that will showcase 10 of the best dog groomers in the country, along with their assistants, competing in a series of paw-some themed challenges.

All-Round Champion

BYUtv, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The series featuring 10 of North America’s most decorated young athletes competing in a variety of summer sports except their own returns for a third season.

The Flash: “Fear Me”

The CW, 8pm

When a powerful new villain, Psych (guest star Ennis Esmer), channels and amplifies everyone’s fears in order to wreak havoc on Central City, Barry (Grant Gustin) realizes, with Cecile’s (Danielle Nicolet) help, that he must face his own worst fear in order to beat this new threat. Meanwhile, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) is surprised when Kristen Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore) from the Governor’s Municipal Logistics Commission drops into CCPD for a visit. Iris (Candice Patton) warns her father to dig deeper on why Kristen is actually there.

Young Rock: “My Day With Andre”

NBC, 8pm

Hawaii, 1982: Dewey (Adrian Groulx) spends a day with Andre the Giant (Matthew Willig) that neither will ever forget. Lia (Ana Tuisila) and Rocky (Joseph Lee Anderson) prepare for the huge Island Battle Royale where more than the title is at stake. In 2032, Candidate Johnson (Dwayne Johnson) reveals his running mate.

TCM Spotlight: Growing Up on Screen: “Natalie Wood & Jackie Cooper”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies concludes its monthlong celebration of notable actors who first found fame as child stars and carried it over into their adult careers. First up are five films starring Natalie Wood, beginning with the 1949 drama The Green Promise, which Wood made when she was about 10. Next is one of Wood’s most famous roles, starring alongside James Dean and Sal Mineo in Nicholas Ray’s classic teen angst drama Rebel Without a Cause (1955). Wood’s performance netted her a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination. Up next, a 20-something Wood stars as the title character of Inside Daisy Clover (1965), a tomboy who becomes a Hollywood actress and singer. The drama also stars Christopher Plummer, Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee Ruth Gordon and Robert Redford in just his second major film role. Wood and Redford reunite in the next film, where she plays herself in the 1972 political comedy/drama The Candidate. Wood’s film lineup ends with 1983’s Brainstorm, a sci-fi tale that was the final film Wood made before her tragic death in 1981 at age 43. Early the next morning, famed child star Jackie Cooper gets his due with two films: Treasure Island (1934), the adaptation of the Robert Louis Stevenson classic in which Cooper plays main character Jim Hawkins; followed by the 1940 mystery drama Gallant Sons.

black-ish: “100 Yards and Runnin”

ABC, 9pm

Bow and Dre let their competitive streaks out during their family game night and things escalate when they place a bet. Meanwhile, Junior and Olivia are at a turning point in their relationship when one person says “I love you.”

Supergirl: “Rebirth”

The CW, 9pm

Season Premiere!

As Brainiac (Jesse Rath) lays close to death after trying to stop Lex (Jon Cryer), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team soar in to save him, engaging in an epic battle with Gamenmae (guest star Cara Buono). After beating Leviathan, Supergirl turns her attention to Lex, who has used the Obsidian platform to brainwash half the world to love him and follow him at all costs, no matter what horrible things he does. Knowing how dangerous this makes her brother, Lena (Katie McGrath) enlists the entire team to help, but Supergirl realizes that the only way to truly stop Lex is to sacrifice herself.

mixed-ish: “She’s a Bad Mama Jama”

ABC, 9:30 pm

Alicia’s mom, Grandma Shireen, stays with the Johnson’s after her surgery, but taking care of grandma becomes a full-time job. Meanwhile, Denise tests each of the kids to see who is best fit to take care of her when she gets old one day.

New Amsterdam: “Blood, Sweat & Tears”

NBC, 10pm

When Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) notices the hospital’s blood supply is running dangerously low, Max (Ryan Eggold) concocts a plan to get New Amsterdam out of trouble. Meanwhile, Reynolds (Jocko Sims) realizes he has a thing or two to learn from Bloom (Janet Montgomery) while making peace with his new position, and Iggy (Tyler Labine) helps a patient face their inner demons.

Wednesday, March 31

Design Star: Next Gen

discovery+

Season Finale!

As the design competition series concludes its first season, find out which renovation and design expert wins the $50,000 cash prize and a shot at their own show.

The Laundry Guy

discovery+

New Series!

Life is messy and stains happen, but laundry expert Patric Richardson proves that hope is not lost for cherished items once considered unsalvageable. The series follows Richardson as he listens to clients’ meaningful stories behind irreplaceable pieces — from wedding dresses and baby blankets to stuffed animals and vintage coats — and then carefully restores the items to mint condition. The result is grateful clients who are overwhelmed with emotions that run the gamut from joyful relief to exuberant appreciation.

Godzilla vs. Kong

HBO Max

Feature Film Exclusive!

In this latest entry in Warner Bros./Legendary Entertainment’s MonsterVerse franchise, the fate of the world hangs in the balance as iconic cinematic beasts Godzilla and King Kong collide in a battle for the ages. Besides the title combatants, the film also stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry and Kyle Chandler. Godzilla vs. Kong will be available to stream for 31 days from its U.S. theatrical release, which is also today, and is included at no additional cost to HBO Max subscribers.

Haunted: Latin America

Netflix

New Series!

Real people’s terrifying tales of the chilling, unexplained and paranormal come to life with dramatic reenactments in this reality series.

K-Pop Evolution

YouTube

New Series!

This docuseries reveals the past, present, and future of K-pop, the international music phenomenon and $10 billion global industry. The series will feature never-before-seen personal struggles dealing with the pressure of being an idol from some of K-pop’s biggest stars and unprecedented access behind the scenes into the making of a K-pop group.

High Anxiety

FXM, 11:35am

Catch a Classic!

After taking on Hollywood Westerns in 1974’s Blazing Saddles, classic monster movies in 1975’s Young Frankenstein and the silent film era in 1976’s Silent Movie, cowriter/director Mel Brooks turned his satiric eye toward Alfred Hitchcock thrillers in this hilarious 1977 spoof. Starring in a speaking lead role for the first time, Brooks plays a psychiatrist with a very Hitchcockian name — Dr. Richard Thorndyke — who suffers from the titular nervous condition, a combination of acrophobia and vertigo. Speaking of vertigo, Hitchcock’s classic film Vertigo is just one of the Master of Suspense’s films that are uproariously parodied here — you can also keep an eye out for straight-out spoofs of scenes from The Birds, Psycho and Spellbound. Beyond these specific callouts, Brooks also lovingly, and painstakingly, re-creates the overall look and style of Hitch’s films, from the directorial choices to color schemes. That aspect makes this film particularly enjoyable for students of Hitchcock’s work, and perhaps a little more niche than something like Blazing Saddles, but no less funny. Joining Brooks onscreen here, and as great as ever, are his frequent collaborators Harvey Korman, Cloris Leachman and Madeline Kahn.

Sean Connery Movie Marathon

BBC America, beginning at 1pm

BBC America pays tribute to Sean Connery with a four-movie marathon. Connery stars as James Bond in Thunderball, From Russia With Love and Goldfinger, and plays a Soviet submarine captain in The Hunt for Red October.

The Goldbergs: “Bever-lé”

ABC, 8pm

When the NFL players go on strike and the football season is threatened, Barry gets concerned that he and Murray will no longer have anything to talk about, which leads Barry to try out for the Eagles team himself. Against Erica’s advice, Beverly decides to start selling a nutritional product from a sketchy company in an attempt to gain financial independence.

Riverdale: “Chapter Eighty-Six: The Pincushion Man”

The CW, 8pm

While preparing for the school’s parent-teacher night, Archie (KJ Apa) is caught off guard when his former Army general shows up in Riverdale with some unexpected news. Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) pushes back after hearing that Hiram (Mark Consuelos) and Reggie (Charles Melton) have expressed interest in taking over the Blossom maple groves. Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) unconventional way to get through a case of writer’s block causes Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) to be concerned for his safety.

The Masked Singer: “Group B Wildcard Round — Rule of Claw!”

FOX, 8pm

Another Wildcard contestant looks for a chance to steal a spot in the competition when the members of Group B return for their second performances of the season in the new episode “Group B Wildcard Round — Rule of Claw!”

Chicago Med: “So Many Things We’ve Kept Buried”

NBC, 8pm

Crockett (Dominic Rains) deals with a patient who ends up having more in common with him than he thinks, while Will (Nick Gehlfuss) and Ethan (Brian Tee) clash over a pregnant patient with an irregular heartbeat.

Yukon’s Wild Grizzlies

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

In this special, witness the story of a grizzly bear as she attempts to feed and protect her young cubs in Canada’s Yukon. Enter the legendary land of the ice bear and discover how a first-time mother grizzly handles the many challenges of her new role on the edge of the Arctic Circle.

American Housewife: “The Election”

ABC, 8:30pm

Season Finale!

Katie pushes Cooper (Logan Pepper) to share his passion for the culinary arts and ambition of becoming a chef with his autocratic father, Doyle Bradford (Joel McHale). Meanwhile, Greg and Principal Ablin (Jerry Lambert) go head-to-head when the election results offer an interesting twist, and the Otto family gets the surprise of a lifetime.

The Conners: “Money, Booze and Lies”

ABC, 9pm

Becky meets up with an old friend and feels pressured to impress him while Dan questions his position at the hardware store, leading to a massive fight between him and Ben.

Chicago Fire: “One Crazy Shift”

NBC, 9pm

A series of suspicious fires sends 51 on a search for the cause; Casey (Jesse Spencer) continues down a troubling path; Mouch (Christian Stolte) is looking to make his long-awaited dream come true.

Marrying Millions: “Who’s the Queen?”

Lifetime, 10pm

Season Finale!

Bill gets ready to pop the question to Bri, but Kathleen fills his head with doubt. Erica must finally decide if she wants to go back to Rick, and Desiry makes Rodney choose between her and his mother. Reese makes a grand gesture for Nonie.

Chicago P.D.: “The Radical Truth”

NBC, 10pm

When Ruzek’s (Patrick John Flueger) father, Bob, goes missing, the team races to find him before it’s too late.

NHL Hockey: Los Angeles at Vegas

NBCSN, 10pm Live

NBCSN’s Wednesday Night Hockey has Anže Kopitar and the L.A. Kings in Las Vegas to skate against Mark Stone and the Golden Knights.

Resident Alien

Syfy, 10pm

Season Finale!

Syfy’s hit dramedy about Harry (Alan Tudyk), an alien disguising himself as an Earthling after crash-landing on the planet during a mission to destroy all humans, concludes its first season tonight. The series has been renewed for Season 2. “The appeal of this show transcended the sci-fi genre in a way that enabled us to bring in a broader audience,” said Lisa Katz, president of scripted content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming upon announcing the show’s renewal. “As the series continues, we hope to encourage more and more fans to discover Harry’s very particular perspective on humans.”

Back

IFC, 12am (late-night)

Season Premiere!

Season 2 of this British sitcom finds Stephen (David Mitchell) back at his provincial pub, refreshed and reenergized, after a lengthy spell in the Lyneham Abbey Wellness Centre. Thankfully, Andrew (Robert Webb), the formerly prodigal foster brother, has been treading water keeping it going, but it’s not all smooth sailing as Stephen’s sister Cass (Louise Brealey), resenting her mom’s relationship with young boyfriend Julian (John Macmillan), packs up and leaves home; seemingly altruistic Andrew focuses his troubling charm on the elderly parents of Stephen’s ex-wife Alison (Olivia Poulet); and the opening of a spectacular rival pub threatens the very future of The John Barleycorn.

Thursday, April 1

Millennials

ALLBLK

Season Finale!

The original sitcom following the lives of four 20-something Los Angeles roommates and their neighbors across the hall concludes Season 1 with this episode.

Notorious Queens

ALLBLK

New Series!

From Growing Up Hip Hop creator Datari Turner comes this six-episode, half-hour series that follows four women who have been labeled “notorious” due to their past romantic relationships and intense media coverage, who work to leave behind their troublesome pasts and cultivate new experiences in all areas of their lives. The four central women featured will be Stormey Ramdhan, ex-fiancée of, and mother of two sons with, Death Row CEO Marion “Suge” Knight; Tonesha Wright, recognized as “the first lady of BMF” (Black Mafia Family); R&B artist and former Love & Hip Hop Hollywood cast member La’Britney; and former Basketball Wives LA and Bad Girls Club cast member Mehgan James.

The Walking Dead: “Here’s Negan”

AMC+

Season Finale!

Check out The Walking Dead’s 10th season finale when it begins streaming on AMC+ three days ahead of its linear AMC premiere on April 4. In the episode, with Maggie (Lauren Cohan) back at Alexandria, Carol (Melissa McBride) takes Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) on a journey to minimize the increasing tension. There, Negan reflects on his late wife Lucille (Hilarie Burton Morgan) and the events that led him to this point. Also streaming early starting April 1 will be the Talking Dead aftershow episode in which stars Morgan, Burton Morgan, former host Yvette Nicole Brown and writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick discuss the finale with host Chris Hardwick.

Ghostwriter: Beyond the Page

Apple TV+

This special based on the Ghostwriter mystery/education series is hosted by children’s book author D.J. MacHale and features four bonus videos, and new activities and challenges for young adventurers, as it revisits some of the series’ beloved books: Alice in Wonderland, The Jungle Book, Trinity and Frankenstein.

Prank Encounters

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The horror-themed, hidden-camera practical joke series hosted by Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo returns for Season 2.

Worn Stories

Netflix

New Series!

This series opens the closets of a diverse group of people to reveal a treasure-trove of tales about the meaning behind articles of clothing. Be it a pair of boots symbolizing survival, a dress that’s come to stand for recovery or a uniform that reaffirms an identity, the series illuminates the lives of the wearers through stories about their cherished clothes. Each episode is organized by theme and features a mix of interviews from cultural figures and talented storytellers, while animated sequences and archival footage help bring these touching yarns to life.

The Challenge: All Stars

Paramount+

New Series!

This nine-episode limited series features 22 of the most iconic, boldest and fiercest Challenge All Stars from the original Real World and Road Rules — including some who haven’t competed in more than two decades — returning for a chance at the ultimate competition as they vie for their shot at the $500,000 grand prize. Hosted by TJ Lavin, the series follows competitors as they face unprecedented, over-the-top challenges set in the Andes Mountains of Argentina. New episodes drop weekly.

Creepshow

Shudder & AMC+

Season Premiere!

In Creepshow’s first season in 2019, the series — a horror anthology based on the 1982 film written by Stephen King and directed by George A. Romero — shattered records for Shudder in number of viewers, new subscriber sign-ups and total minutes streamed to become the most-watched program in the streaming service’s history. The hit series returns for a second season today, with Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead) back as showrunner, and featuring more twisted tales of monsters, the supernatural and the unexplained. Season 2 guest stars include Josh McDermitt, Ashley Laurence, Keith David, Ryan Kwanten, Breckin Meyer, Ali Larter, C. Thomas Howell, Ted Raimi, Denise Crosby, Kevin Dillon and more. Production has already begun on a six-episode Season 3 of Creepshow, expected to air later this year.

31 Days of Oscar 2021: Oscars From A to Z

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

The Oscars ceremony may be held later than usual this year (April 25), but Turner Classic Movies is continuing its 31 Days of Oscar thematic programming tradition. This year’s theme is “Oscars From A to Z” — each day from April 1-May 1, the network will be airing Oscar-nominated and -winning films alphabetically by title, beginning with Adam’s Rib (1949) and ending with Z (1969). Some of today’s other A+ movie titles under the letter “A,” besides Adam’s Rib, include The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938), Alice Adams (1935), All the King’s Men (1949), Almost Famous (2000), An American in Paris (1951) and Anatomy of a Murder (1959).

Major League Baseball Opening Day

ESPN, beginning at 1pm Live

Baseball is back to a full 162-game season beginning with all 30 MLB clubs in action on opening day. ESPN airs four games today with the Toronto Blue Jays at the N.Y. Yankees, the L.A. Dodgers at the Colorado Rockies, the N.Y. Mets at the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros at the Oakland A’s.

Station 19: “No One Is Alone”

ABC, 8pm

Vic and Travis’ friendship is put to the test as they respond to calls to help two best friends in need. Meanwhile, Jack realizes he has a greater impact on Marcus than he realizes, and new details about Travis’ late husband’s tragic death are revealed.

Hell’s Kitchen: “It’s Time!”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “It’s Time!,” the final five chefs compete in the 5 Dome Ingredient Challenge, in which one protein and four supplements are revealed as they cook, and the team must decide among themselves who gets which ingredient as the challenge progresses.

Top Chef

Bravo, 8pm

Season Premiere!

This season, a new batch of 15 extremely talented executive chefs and restaurant owners, representing a cross section of kitchens and food around the country, vie for the coveted title of Top Chef, bringing their unique skill sets, diversity of cuisines and gamut of flavors to the competition. With Portland as a picturesque backdrop and culinary inspiration, the chefs compete in a variety of challenges, including celebrating Pan-African cuisine, feeding hundreds of front-line workers and crabbing on the Oregon Coast in a tribute to culinary icon and Oregonian James Beard.

No Demo Reno: “Color Correction”

HGTV, 8pm

Jenn Todryk helps a single mom and avid baker, turning her kitchen into a cake maker’s dream by reconfiguring the space and adding specialty cabinetry to house all of her baking equipment. She tackles another problem area by turning wasted space into a valet and storage catch-all for shoes and coats. Since this is also home to three boys, Jenn opens up a crowded den by maximizing built-ins to house toys, a TV and other equipment. Next, Jenn works with an active family to create a modern farmhouse-inspired design. She upgrades their kitchen island to include seating for the two young boys while also adding soothing tones that marry all the spaces together. An updated fireplace and white shiplap make the living area a welcoming place where the whole family can gather.

Manifest

NBC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The hit series returns for a third season of action-packed drama, shocking revelations and the answer to the show’s biggest mystery — what happened to the passengers of Flight 828? Over a year has now passed since the miraculous homecoming of that plane and the discovery of others who mysteriously returned after being presumed dead for over five years. While the Stone family endeavors to keep their friends safe and make their enemies believe the unbelievable, new challenges will test their trust of the “callings” and each other. But sticking together is more important than ever, because no matter what happens, it’s all connected.

United States of Al

CBS, 8:30pm

New Series!

This new comedy is about the friendship between Riley (Parker Young), a Marine combat veteran struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio, and Awalmir (aka Al, played by Adhir Kalyan), the interpreter who served with Riley’s unit in Afghanistan and has just arrived to start a new life in America. Elizabeth Alderfer, Dean Norris, Kelli Goss and Farrah Mackenzie also star.

Grey’s Anatomy: “Breathe”

ABC, 9pm

The hospital ventilator shortage has the doctors gravely concerned when both a mother and daughter are in critical condition with COVID and fighting over the last ventilator. Meanwhile, Hayes’ high-risk sister-in-law with multiple sclerosis ends up in the hospital with a kidney stone, and the sister house has a few more kids join it as Amelia plays babysitter for the day.

Mom: “Tiny Dancer and an Impromptu Picnic”

CBS, 9pm

In the new episode “Tiny Dancer and an Impromptu Picnic,” Bonnie (Allison Janney) goes to extreme lengths to protect someone she loves.

The Moodys

FOX, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Comedy The Moodys premiered in 2019 as a holiday limited series, and Chicago’s Moody family is back this spring for another round of misadventures and failed family bonding with two new episodes tonight. Parents Sean Sr. (Denis Leary) and Ann (Elizabeth Perkins) and their three grown kids — Dan (Francois Arnaud), overachiever Bridget (Chelsea Frei) and underachiever Sean Jr. (Baruchel) — are all back under one roof. Let the dysfunction begin!

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Return of the Prodigal Son”

NBC, 9pm

Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson and Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler are reunited for the first time since Meloni left the show in 2011. Meloni guest-stars in this episode that is part of a two-hour crossover event that serves as the launch for the actor’s new Stabler-led spinoff series Law & Order: Organized Crime, which premieres after this SVU installment. “Working with Mariska again was effortless,” Meloni tells us, “and there was a sense of knowing without having to say anything. We just are, and you can’t plan for it, and it’s the most important element of chemistry. We’ve been lucky to keep it over the years.”

Wipeout

TBS, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The iconic extreme obstacle course competition featuring epic face-plants, tumbles and wipeouts returns to TV. The show is hosted by multifaceted megastar John Cena (Blockers) and Nicole Byer (Nailed It!), with Camille Kostek (Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model 2019) serving as field host to this reimagined format.

B Positive: “Canine Extraction”

CBS, 9:30pm

Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) has three days to teach Cannoli the dog new tricks before his owner returns from overseas in the new episode “Canine Extraction.”

A Million Little Things: “The Price of Admission”

ABC, 10pm

Katherine realizes Theo is being discriminated against when one of his classmates asks him to wear a mask during Zoom school. Meanwhile, Regina finds her Vicodin is missing and suspects that Rome might’ve been the one to take them.

Clarice: “How Does It Feel to Be So Beautiful”

CBS, 10pm

Sidelined from active duty, Clarice (Rebecca Breeds) goes to Ruth Martin (Jayne Atkinson) to be reinstated and gets roped into having dinner at the Martin residence in the new episode “How Does It Feel to Be So Beautiful.”

Dinner: Impossible

Food Network, 10pm

Season Finale!

The ninth season of the series where chef Robert Irvine and his team of sous chefs overcome a series of obstacles as they race against the clock to prepare a meal for hungry guests closes out tonight.

Law & Order: Organized Crime

NBC, 10pm

New Series!

Christopher Meloni returns to the Law & Order franchise as he reprises his Emmy-nominated role of Detective Elliot Stabler in this spinoff series. Organized Crime finds Stabler returning to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss, aiming to rebuild his life as part of a new elite task force that is taking apart the city’s most powerful criminal syndicates one by one. “I can’t say much” about the series, Meloni tells us. “But Elliot has been finding his purpose. He took time to work on himself and focus on his family. What brings him back is a mix of business and pleasure, but both have been sidelined when we first see him.” Dylan McDermott, Tamara Taylor and Danielle Moné Truitt costar. The series premiere is the second part of a two-hour crossover event with Law & Order: Special Victims Unit tonight.

She’s the Boss

USA Network, 10:30pm

Season Finale!

The “docu-comedy” that follows the lives of successful entrepreneur Nicole Walters and her modern-day family concludes its first season tonight.

Friday, April 2

Doug Unplugs: Part 2

Apple TV+

Season Finale!

The second half of the first season of this kids series from DreamWorks Animation is available beginning today. Based on Dan Yaccarino’s book series of the same name, Doug Unplugs follows a young robot named Doug who senses there’s more to life than just the facts. While other robots plug in for their daily download, Doug unplugs and journeys into the human world with his best friend Emma to experience its wonders firsthand.

Moment of Truth

IMDb TV

New Series!

This five-part true-crime docuseries tells the never-before-seen story behind the murder of beloved husband and father James Jordan, father of NBA legend Michael Jordan. It also delves into the history of social injustice in Robeson County, North Carolina, where two teenagers, Larry Demery and Daniel Green, were charged and convicted of the crime. While the case isn’t new, it has taken on a new urgency as Green — who has maintained his innocence for 25 years — and his lawyer Chris Mumma (executive director of the North Carolina Center on Actual Innocence) file an appeal to share new evidence suggesting he is not guilty of murder.

Concrete Cowboy

Netflix

Original Film!

In this Western drama that made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last year, and is based on Greg Neri’s novel Ghetto Cowboy, 15-year-old Cole (Caleb McLaughlin) moves from Detroit to North Philadelphia to live with his estranged father. Upon arriving, Cole discovers the world of urban horseback riding.

Just Say Yes

Netflix

Original Film!

In this Dutch rom-com, incurable romantic Lotte (Yolanthe Cabau) finds her life upended when her plans for a picture-perfect wedding unravel — just as her self-absorbed sister (Noortje Herlaar) gets engaged.

Madame Claude

Netflix

Original Film!

This French drama is set in Paris in the late 1960s, where Fernande Grudet, aka Madame Claude (Karole Rocher), is at the head of a flourishing business dedicated to prostitution that gives her power over both the French political and criminal worlds. But the end of her empire is closer than she thinks.

The Serpent

Netflix

New Series!

Inspired by shocking real events, this crime drama reveals the story of serial con man Charles Sobhraj (Tahar Rahim) — who murdered young tourists traveling along the “hippie trail” of South Asia in the mid 1970s — and the remarkable attempts to bring him to justice.

The Barbarian and the Troll

Nickelodeon, 7:30pm

New Series!

In this new live-action puppet comedy series, a bridge troll named Evan, who is looking for adventure, and Brendar, a fierce female warrior, team up to vanquish the evil demon holding Brendar’s brother captive.

MacGyver: “Royalty + Marriage + Vivaah Sanskar + Zinc + Henna”

CBS, 8pm

Mac (Lucas Till) and members of his team go undercover during a royal Indian wedding to protect a princess whose policies could put her life in danger in the new episode “Royalty + Marriage + Vivaah Sanskar + Zinc + Henna.”

My Lottery Dream Home International

HGTV, 8pm

New Series!

This spinoff of My Lottery Dream Home features lauded British interior designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen as he helps lucky winners newly flush with cash search for properties that reflect their wealthier status. The series, which covers dream home searches in the United Kingdom and other countries in Europe, will satisfy diehard real estate voyeurs who are curious about life abroad, and will showcase every type of home from charming cottages to posh estates worthy of royalty.

The Blacklist: “Rakitin”

NBC, 8pm

The task force’s determination to identify a Russian asset in the U.S. government puts Cooper (Harry Lennix) and Red (James Spader) in increasingly treacherous positions.

Ben-Hur

TCM, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ “31 Days of Oscar: Oscars From A to Z” event hits the letter “B” today, and that lineup of “B” titles includes this iconic, three-and-a-half-hour-long 1959 religious epic that is anything but a B-movie. An unheard-of 11 Oscar wins out of 12 nominations, including Best Picture, went to the film, which is an adaptation of the Lew Wallace story set in Palestine during the time of Christ. Best Actor Oscar winner Charlton Heston stars as Judah Ben-Hur, a Jewish prince who is sent to the galleys after being falsely accused of trying to murder a Roman governor. His road to vengeance against Roman nobleman Messala (Stephen Boyd), the childhood friend who betrayed him, leads Ben-Hur to compete in a dangerous chariot race, depicted in one of cinema’s most legendary and thunderously breathtaking action sequences. Best Director Oscar winner William Wyler masterfully gripped the reins while filming that scene and everything else in this movie that epitomizes old-school Hollywood filmmaking on the grandest scale. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Magnum P.I.: “Dark Harvest”

CBS, 9pm

When a Marine veteran’s SUV is stolen with her service dog inside, Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) must track down the thief in the new episode “Dark Harvest.”

Hysterical

FX, 9pm

Andrea Nevins (Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie) directed this documentary feature that gives audiences an honest and hilarious backstage pass into the lives of some of stand-up comedy’s most boundary-breaking women, exploring the hard-fought journey to become the voices of their generation and their gender. Interviews include Kelly Bachman, Margaret Cho, Fortune Feimster, Rachel Feinstein, Marina Franklin, Nikki Glaser, Judy Gold, Kathy Griffin, Jessica Kirson, Lisa Lampanelli, Wendy Liebman, Carmen Lynch, Bonnie McFarlane, Sherri Shepherd and Iliza Shlesinger.

Everything but the House

HGTV, beginning at 9pm

In the first of two new episodes, “Fresh Start Sale,” Lara Spencer and her team of appraisers meet a divorcee who’s ready to clear out the clutter, start a new life and take a trip to Singapore. Selling off a house full of memories isn’t easy, however, especially when the auctions all start at a dollar. In the second episode, “History Funded Future,” Lara and her team help a couple turn inherited items into a college fund for their son. Everything from speakers, turntables and scientific equipment to fabulous 40s costume jewelry gets auctioned off.

Saturday, April 3

Major League Baseball

FS1, beginning at 4pm Live

Opening weekend of the 2021 MLB season continues with an FS1 Saturday doubleheader featuring the Atlanta Braves at the Philadelphia Phillies in an NL East rivalry game and the World Series champion L.A. Dodgers at the Colorado Rockies.

NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Final Four

CBS, beginning at 5pm Live

The NCAA men’s basketball tournament national semifinal round takes place with CBS airing both games at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Ten Commandments

ABC, 7pm

Catch a Classic!

Nearly every year since 1973, with a few exceptions, ABC has re-aired this gigantic 1956 Best Picture Oscar-nominated religious epic on or around Easter — even though it relates more to the Passover holiday, given that its story comes from the Old Testament book of Exodus about Moses’ (Charlton Heston) deliverance of the Israelites from slavery at the hands of Egyptian pharaoh Rameses II (Yul Brynner). That tradition continues this year, as the network airs director Cecil B. DeMille’s thrilling achievement the night before Easter. Already a very lengthy film in its original format, the TV broadcast somehow seems to keep getting longer each year thanks to commercials, so if you’re recording the movie this year, be aware that your DVR will get quite a workout — ABC has it scheduled in a four-hour-and-44-minute time slot! But with a moviegoing experience this grand, the time flies by. It’s easy to say “they don’t make ’em like that anymore” regarding such films, but in the case of The Ten Commandments, that is literally true — with its massive live crowd shots (of both people and animals) and spectacular set designs, the cost of creating a film like this in the manner in which it was produced would certainly be viewed as prohibitive by any studio today. From an era in which biblical epics were fairly common in Hollywood, DeMille’s work is one of the few that remains so highly watched and beloved to this day. Along with Heston in his iconic role as Moses (and as the voice of God via the burning bush) and Brynner, the film is also star-studded with the likes of Anne Baxter, an oddly cast Edward G. Robinson, Yvonne De Carlo, Debra Paget, John Derek, Vincent Price, John Carradine and more. DeMille is at the height of his directorial powers here as he wrangles so much into a captivating, if melodramatic, presentation. Among the film’s other technical achievements are its Oscar-winning special effects, and it also boasts a grand musical score by Elmer Bernstein. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

This film highlights the life of gospel singer and civil rights activist Mahalia Jackson (Danielle Brooks), whose music brought people together and encouraged racial equality throughout the country during the turbulent period of the civil rights movement.

One Perfect Wedding

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

With Cara (Taylor Cole) leaving on an international book tour in two weeks and Ben’s (Jack Turner) business expansion keeping him busy, the couple decides they won’t let work commitments postpone their nuptials any longer. So, they book the Clara Lake chalet and head back to where their romance began for a small, intimate wedding with friends and family … just 10 days away. With the help of their best friends Megan (Rukiya Bernard) and Sean (Dewshane Williams), Cara and Ben feel nothing can stop them from having the perfect wedding.

Saturday Night Live: “Daniel Kaluuya/St. Vincent”

NBC, 11:30pm Live

Actor Daniel Kaluuya, who is nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar this year for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah, makes his SNL hosting debut tonight. He is joined by Grammy-winning artist St. Vincent, who is making her second appearance as musical guest, ahead of the release of her new album, Daddy’s Home, on May 14.