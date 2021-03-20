Saturday, March 20: ‘Ruby’ Kicks Off Lifetime’s V.C. Andrews Movie Series

Lifetime/Copyright 2021

All Times Eastern.

Saturday, March 20

V.C. Andrews’ Ruby

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Based on the bestselling V.C. Andrews Landry book series, Ruby kicks off the first of four films that follow Ruby Landry (Raechelle Banno), who was born in the Louisiana bayou and watched over by her Grandmère Catherine (Naomi Judd). Ruby is filled with hope as love blooms with her high school sweetheart, but lingering thoughts of her mysterious father and her mother’s death often creep into Ruby’s life.

Estonia

discovery+

In 1994, the MS Estonia ferry sank as it was crossing the Baltic Sea. In this special, new footage and exclusive interviews help to explore the details of this tragic incident and reveal what may have caused it.

The Holzer Files: “Devil in the Rock”

discovery+

Season Finale!

The team ventures to the Massachusetts coast to follow up on Hans Holzer’s 1964 investigation of the Bates Ship Chandlery. As they delve deep into the property’s past, they uncover a chilling undercurrent of darkness anchored in the rocky shores.

Portals to Hell

discovery+

New Episodes!

In this special two-hour episode that kicks off the new season, Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman first gain unprecedented access to investigate the former McCormick property in Stratton, Colorado, once home to father-son serial killers Tom and Michael McCormick. Since buying the farm shortly after the murders committed there, the current owners have experience paranormal activity all over the property. Then, Jack and Katrina travel to Flagstaff, Arizona, to investigate the Hotel Monte Vista, a popular tourist attraction considered one of America’s most terrifying places, with guests spooked by unsettling poltergeist-like activity.

The Pioneer Woman: Home Sweet Home

Food Network, 10am

Eight is enough for host Ree Drummond, who devotes this episode to treats requiring only an octet of ingredients, like clementine-flavored sprinkle cake and speedy dumpling soup.

NASCAR Racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway

FS1, beginning at 2:30pm Live

NASCAR holds two races today at Atlanta Motor Speedway, both airing on FS1. First up is the Camping World Truck Series Fr8Auctions 200, followed by the Xfinity Series EchoPark250.

Anatomy of a Murder

TCM, 5pm

Catch a Classic!

Courtroom trial/crime films don’t get more tense and compelling than this 1959 classic from director Otto Preminger, which received seven Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. Best Actor Oscar nominee James Stewart gives one of his finest performances as a small-town Michigan lawyer who takes on a difficult case: that of a young Army lieutenant (Ben Gazzara) accused of murdering the local tavern owner who he believes raped his wife (Lee Remick). The gripping drama was groundbreaking at the time for the frankness of its discussion of sex, but more than anything else, it is a striking depiction of the power of words. Along with Stewart, Gazzara and Remick, Anatomy of a Murder boasts an outstanding supporting cast including a young George C. Scott in a Best Supporting Actor-nominated performance as a fiery prosecuting attorney and legendary real-life attorney Joseph N. Welch as the judge. The influential jazz score by Duke Ellington also helped make this a landmark film.

Double Cross With Blake Griffin

truTV, 5:30pm

Two episodes of the limited series air back-to-back following the NCAA games today, where NBA star Blake Griffin conspires with people who are tired of being the victim of pranks to help them get some sweet revenge on their unsuspecting prankster in an ultimate double cross.

Chasing Waterfalls

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Movie!

Aspiring photographer Amy Atwater (Cindy Busby) gets the break of her career when high profile magazine Explorer Worldwide puts her on an assignment to shoot one of North America’s most fabled waterfalls — if she can prove it really exists. As Amy spends her days hiking to remote areas to photograph the spectacular waterfalls, she is surprised to find herself falling for her rugged guide, Mark North (Christopher Russell), and bonding with his young daughter Kyra (Cassidy Nugent). Their blossoming romance is threatened when Amy’s work brings her close to revealing one of the area’s, and Mark’s, most treasured secrets.

Relic

Showtime, 9pm

The scares are more emotional than gory for three generations of women in this well-done 2020 chiller. The last 20 minutes — eek!

Final Space

Adult Swim, 10:30pm

Season Premiere!

Picking up where things left off, Season 3 of the animated comedy/drama brings unexpected twists and turns as Gary (voice of Olan Rogers) and the crew enter final space to rescue Quinn (Tika Sumpter). After discovering they are now trapped, the stakes get even higher as the crew must do whatever it takes to survive. With Invictus (Vanessa Marshall) and Lord Commander (David Tennant) determined to capture Mooncake (Rogers) in an attempt to use him to grow even more powerful, Gary and the crew’s only hope is to team up with Earth’s sole survivor. Together, they must find a way out before it’s too late.

Sunday, March 21

Expedition Bigfoot: “Closer Than Ever”

discovery+

Season Finale!

The investigation launches into high gear as the team discovers evidence that could prove Bigfoot’s existence once and for all. When uncontrolled wildfires erupt in Washington, it’s a race against time to find the truth before it burns away.

The Third Man

TCM, 10am

This 1949 classic aired late last night on Noir Alley, but it’s just as rich in the bright calm of day — though no less tense. American writer Holly Martins (Joseph Cotten) gets embroiled in a deadly plot after being summoned to Vienna by a friend, Harry Lime (Orson Welles), who dies suspiciously before his guest even arrives. Martins’ obsession with learning what really happened to Lime drives one of the most influential mysteries in movie history.

NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Second Round

CBS, TBS, TNT & truTV, beginning at 12pm Live

The 32 teams still alive in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament field compete in the second round today and tomorrow on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.

NASCAR Cup Series: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

FOX, 3pm Live

Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott are among the top NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing today at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

The Caine Mutiny

TCM, 3:30pm

Catch a Classic!

There is gripping tension on the high seas and in the courtroom in this riveting World War II naval drama based on Herman Wouk’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. The film was nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Humphrey Bogart, who takes on one of his most memorable roles as Lt. Cmdr. Queeg. A strict disciplinarian, Queeg is at first merely resented by the unconventional crew of the USS Caine, which is stationed in the Pacific theater of the war. But when Queeg’s insecurities lead to an emotional breakdown during a typhoon, the terrified sailors take matters into their own hands and forcibly relieve him of duty, resulting in the leaders of the mutiny eventually facing a court-martial. Van Johnson, Fred MacMurray and Robert Francis costar as members of the Caine’s crew, with José Ferrer playing the court-martialed seamen’s defense attorney.

Doctor Who: “Fury From the Deep”

BBC America, 6pm

This missing episode from 1968 is re-created with animation and the surviving audio recording. The TARDIS lands on the sea’s surface off the Dover coast, but the Doctor and his friends are trespassing in a restricted area of a gas refinery and are tranquilized. The refinery has other problems: Something nasty is in the pipes!

NHL Hockey: Vegas at Los Angeles

NBCSN, 6pm Live

Mark Stone and the Vegas Golden Knights head to L.A. to skate against Anže Kopitar and the Kings.

America’s Funniest Home Videos

ABC, 7pm

In this episode, it’s kids getting upset for dumb reasons including a girl who is upset she can’t stop eating vegetables because they taste so good; birds on the attack featuring a wild turkey who chases a man in his own front lawn; and moms discovering the messes kids made while they were in the other room.

Love at Sunset Terrace

UPtv, 7pm

In this romantic tale, an interior designer (Ellen Woglom) travels to the seaside town where her grandmother once painted and brings a widowed dad (Carlo Marks) and his artist-friendly B&B back to life.

Bless the Harts: “Nose Bud”

FOX, 7:30pm

Jenny (voice of Kristen Wiig) spends the weekend away at a wild bachelorette party in the new episode “Nose Bud.”

American Idol: “Hollywood Week: Genre Challenge”

ABC, 8pm

In this two-night event, the search for the next superstar continues. With surprise twists no one saw coming, fan favorites from auditions return to the stage for the Genre Challenge to sing their hearts out in hopes of making it through to the next round.

Batwoman: “Survived Much Worse”

The CW, 8pm

Batwoman’s (Javicia Leslie) abilities are tested like never before, while Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) search for Kate continues. Sophie (Meagan Tandy) and Jacob (Dougray Scott) set their sights on Coryana, and Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang) contend with an unexpected guest.

The Simpsons: “Manger Things”

FOX, 8pm

In the milestone 700th episode “Manger Things,” learn a secret of Ned Flanders’ (voice of Harry Shearer) past and discover a never-before-seen room in the Simpsons’ house.

Mystery 101: Killer Timing

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 8pm

Original Film!

An escaped serial killer and an attempt on Travis’ life make this their most dangerous case yet as Amy and Travis team up with his FBI agent ex to find the connection before it’s too late. Starring Jill Wagner, Kristoffer Polaha and Erin Cahill.

Home Town: “Retreat Yourself”

HGTV, 8pm

In this new episode, it’s a unique home buyer in Laurel, as the producer of Home Town is looking to settle down and plant her roots with her dog Luna. After years of renting, she decides on a home that she never saw herself in, and Ben and Erin Napier go bold with a Floridian-inspired design and backyard oasis.

V.C. Andrews’ Pearl in the Mist

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Based on the second book of the Landry series from V.C. Andrews, Pearl in the Mist finds Ruby still struggling to find true happiness, after a year of living at her father’s lavish mansion. When Ruby and her twin Giselle (Karina Banno) are sent away to an exclusive all-girls boarding school, Ruby is hopeful for a new start with her sister. But when Ruby is once again shamed for her backwater upbringing — and her cruel headmistress Mrs. Ironwood (Marilu Henner), stepmother Daphne (Lauralee Bell) and Giselle continue to plot against her — she must endure torturous punishments and public humiliation.

American Gods: “Tears of the Wrath-Bearing Tree”

Starz, 8pm

Season Finale!

Season 3 of the series based on Neil Gaiman’s novel comes to an end. Will Shadow find the answers he has been looking for or has he simply uncovered more questions about who he is supposed to be?

The Great North: “Period Piece Adventure”

FOX, 8:30pm

In the new episode “Period Piece Adventure,” Judy (voice of Jenny Slate) asks Alyson (voice of Megan Mullally) to help her with an exciting opportunity to lead an art project at school.

The Walking Dead: “Splinter”

AMC, 9pm

Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) and Princess (Paola Lázaro) are captured and separated by the mysterious troopers that surrounded them at the rail yard. Claustrophobic with mounting anxiety, Princess struggles with memories of her traumatic past and plans to escape.

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy: “Sicily”

CNN, 9pm

Season Finale!

In Sicily, host Stanley Tucci tries a salty, crunchy sensation, tastes the grapes grown in the region’s unique soils and reflects on the island’s hospitality.

Pennyworth: “The Bloody Mary”

EPIX, 9pm

Alfred prepares to depart England for good, and Bet and Peggy Sykes set out to rescue their old friend Lord Harwood from imminent danger.

Bob’s Burgers: “Sheshank Redumption”

FOX, 9pm

Linda’s (voice of John Roberts) new routine of diet and exercise gives her gastrointestinal trouble on the day of parent-teacher-student conferences in the new episode “Sheshank Redumption.”

Genius: Aretha

Nat Geo, 9pm

Season Premiere!

After exploring Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso in its first two installments, Nat Geo’s Genius series depicts the transcendent life, career and music of Aretha Franklin over a four-night, eight-episode third season. Playing the Queen of Soul as an adult is Cynthia Erivo, an Emmy, Tony and Grammy winner and Oscar nominee. Courtney B. Vance plays her influential father, the reverend and civil rights activist C.L. Franklin. The ensemble cast also features Tip “T.I.” Harris, David Cross, Malcolm Barrett and Pauletta Washington.

Ellen’s Game of Games: “Get Dizzy With It”

NBC, 9pm

Contestants play Oh Ship!, Dizzy Dash, the new game If I Could Turn Back Slime and Mt. Saint Ellen. The winner of each of the first four rounds moves on to Know or Go, and that winner advances to Hotter Hands for a chance to win a cash prize.

The Gloaming

Starz, 9pm

New Series!

Murders past and present entwine and two detectives (Emma Booth and Ewen Leslie) navigate some seriously eerie stuff (the occult?) in this Australian limited series.

Unsung: “Morris Day”

TV One, 9pm

Season Premiere!

This series that delves into the lives of trailblazing musical legends whose full stories and journeys have yet to be explored returns with new episodes. Unsung celebrates the lives and careers of artists or groups who, despite great talent, have been underappreciated or underrecognized. Through firsthand accounts, interviews with family and friends, and archival footage, each episode weaves a tale of the highs and lows of a life in the limelight. Tonight’s episode looks at musician/actor Morris Day, best known as lead singer of the Time.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

ABC, 10pm

Season Finale!

Lena Waithe jumps in the hot seat for The Trevor Project and food delivery driver Ryan Fox plays for the million-dollar prize on the season finale.

Lincoln: Divided We Stand: “Hope, Tragedy & the New Normal”

CNN, 10pm

Season Finale!

After Lincoln’s murder, an epic manhunt for his killer is on as the president’s wife and country unravel. America is rife with racial conflict, and Lincoln’s assassination sets the stage for the civil rights struggles from Jim Crow to Black Lives Matter.

Condor: “A Good Patriot”

EPIX, 10pm

News of the massacre at IEP spreads. Bob seeks an ally after learning that he must remove himself from the operation to find Joe. Reuel questions Mae’s knowledge of Sam’s recent behavior.

Good Girls: “Fall Guy”

NBC, 10pm

Beth (Christina Hendricks) and Dean (Matthew Lillard) deal with the aftermath of his arrest, and the ladies must find a fall guy to take Dean’s place. Meanwhile, Ruby (Retta) enlists Stan’s (Reno Wilson) help in getting dollar bills to implicate the new fall guy, and Annie (Mae Whitman) feels a growing distance between herself and Ben (Isaiah Stannard).

Uncensored: “Teddy Riley”

TV One, 10pm

New Episodes!

New episodes of this acclaimed, autobiographical series return starting tonight. Uncensored explores the lives of famous personalities as they provide firsthand accounts of their success and obstacles they’ve faced throughout their careers. Teddy Riley, the singer-songwriter credited with creating the new jack swing genre, is the focus of tonight’s episode.

The Wise Guys: Biden’s America

FOX News Channel, 10pm

FOX News Channel presents this one-hour special featuring FNC contributor and former Secretary of Education Bill Bennett leading an in-depth roundtable discussion on the first few months of President Biden’s tenure and how his policies are impacting the American people. Bennett is joined by FNC contributors Dr. Marty Makary and Tyrus, as well as Gordon Chang, author of The Coming Collapse of China, and former newspaper publisher Conrad Black, author of A President Like No Other. The special will be available on FOX News’ on-demand streaming service FOX Nation following its airing on FNC Sunday night.

Ride With Norman Reedus: “Journey Down Norman’s Memory Lane”

AMC, 12am (late-night)

Norman Reedus looks back at his favorite moments from the previous four seasons of Ride, revisiting trips with Peter Fonda, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Melissa McBride and Dave Chappelle, and remembering time spent in Japan, Costa Rica, Europe and Uruguay.

Monday, March 22

The Attaché

Acorn TV

New Series!

This 10-part contemporary series charts the turbulent impact of a family’s move from Tel Aviv to Paris, starring the series creator, director and writer Eli Ben-David. Avshalom, an Israeli-Moroccan Jew, and Annabelle, his Parisian wife, navigate the dramatic changes in their lives, and their relationship, as their individual paths diverge in their new home.

Aliens in Alaska: “The Mother Ship”

discovery+

An amateur photographer captures floating orbs on camera; UFOs circle a larger, egg-shaped mother ship floating high above Anchorage; and a brother and sister watch in awe as a massive aircraft disappears behind a mountain range.

Murder, She Wrote: “Murder Among Friends”

Cozi TV, 8am

“Who would have thought a group of 20-something young people sitting around all day long discussing their sexuality would turn out to be a top TV show?” That’s author/sleuth Jessica Fletcher (Angela Lansbury) discussing the hit series Buds in this 1996 episode that tweaks the megahit Friends. She investigates the murder of an exec who was about to kill off one of the cast’s six overpaid stars.

Deliciousness

MTV, 7pm

Season Premiere!

Back for seconds! Deliciousness, the food-themed Ridiculousness spinoff hosted by Tiffani Thiessen returns for Season 2. Thiessen and the dais of foodies including Angela Kinsey, Kel Mitchell and Tim Chantarangsu celebrate the things we love to indulge in — food and drink.

NHL Hockey: Anaheim at Minnesota

NBCSN, 7:30pm Live

Nicolas Deslauriers and the Anaheim Ducks are on the road for a matchup against Jordan Greenway and the Minnesota Wild.

Hoarders: “Eric”

A&E, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Eric is forced to deal with his emotional grief as the cleanup process uncovers the beautiful interior design left by Eric’s late wife Sylvie. Having 10,000 or more articles of clothing and an entire house filled with online purchases, will the cleanup experts even be able to help Eric arrange a manageable life? Being hampered by the weather and Eric’s stubbornness to throw away new items, the hoarders crew is pushed to their limits.

American Idol: “Hollywood Duets Challenge”

ABC, 8pm

Following Sunday’s electrifying kickoff to Hollywood Week, American Idol continues the two-night event, challenging this season’s hopefuls with Hollywood Duets, as the iconic Hollywood Week wraps up. With unexpected surprises, Idol hopefuls continue to compete for their chance to make it through to the next round, coming one step closer to being crowned America’s next superstar.

Bulletproof: “South Africa: Episode 2”

The CW, 8pm

Having been arrested, Bishop (Noel Clarke) and Pike (Ashley Walters) decide to use their time in the local prison to their advantage. Arjana (Vanessa Vanderpuye) reaches out to Tanner (Lindsey Coulson) for some assistance and the case takes an unexpected turn — are Bishop and Pike too late to save the little girl?

The Voice: “The Blind Auditions, Part 6 and Best of Blinds”

NBC, 8pm

Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon on the final night of Blind Auditions. Plus, a look back at some of the best moments from the season so far.

Star of the Month: Doris Day: “Rom-Coms”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Some of Doris Day’s most memorable and beloved performances came in classic romantic comedies, especially the ones she made with Rock Hudson and Tony Randall, and several of these are featured in tonight’s salute to the singer/actress. The night begins with Pillow Talk (1959), the first of the three comedies she made with Hudson and Randall, and which earned her a Best Actress Oscar nomination. The trio’s two other films air next: Lover Come Back (1961) and Send Me No Flowers (1964). Also tonight: It Happened to Jane (1959), costarring Jack Lemmon and Ernie Kovacs; The Tunnel of Love (1958), which earned Day a Golden Globe nomination and was directed by Gene Kelly; and Every Girl’s Dream (1966), a very short film that tours MGM’s studios, in which Day turns up as herself.

Seeking Sister Wife

TLC, 8pm

Season premiere!

In “Polygamist and Proud!,” five polygamous families navigate the challenges of actively searching for and courting potential new sister wives. The Snowdens have a new girlfriend. The Merrifields take drastic measures to bring their Brazilian bombshell fiancée into their family. After their first wife left, the Joneses are ready to seek again. The Clarks have turmoil in their plural kingdom.

VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

VH1, 8pm

Season Finale!

The series that touched on relevant topics finishes up its first season tonight.

The Good Doctor: “Teeny Blue Eyes”

ABC, 10pm

When a renowned surgeon comes to St. Bonaventure for treatment, the team’s enthusiasm is quickly overshadowed by the doctor’s behavior. After studying his case, Shaun sees a pattern he recognizes. Meanwhile, Shaun and Lea are forced to make a life-changing decision that will alter the course of their relationship.

Breeders

FX, 10pm

Season Premiere!

FX’s Breeders returns for a 10-episode second season with two episodes tonight. There’s a time jump forward as Luke (Alex Eastwood) is now 13 years old and Ava (Eve Prenelle) is 10. Expect new and uncharted complications for parents Paul (Martin Freeman) and Ally (Daisy Haggard) as they wing it through a chaotic mix of stretched resources and a lack of time.

People Magazine Investigates

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The true-crime series that delves into America’s most intriguing, baffling and mysterious cases returns for Season 5. The premiere episode investigates the mysterious 1992 disappearance of college student Tammy Zywicki, who vanished after her car broke down on the highway.

Debris: “In Universe”

NBC, 10pm

When the debris creates a strange rainstorm over a farm in Nebraska, Bryan (Jonathan Tucker) and Finola (Riann Steele) must treat the situation like they are stepping foot onto an alien planet.

Tuesday, March 23

Fright Club: “The Real Werewolves of Florida”

discovery+

Jack Osbourne and the Ghost Brothers one-up each other with terrifying evidence of a massive cryptid sprinting through a yard, an evil doll that moves on its own, a violent entity attacking the caretaker of an abandoned elementary school and more.

People of the Passion

FOX Nation

Hosted by Ainsley Earhardt and featuring guest Daniel Darling, this special seeks to renew our faith in the Easter story by providing an in-depth look at the characters involved while delivering an uplifting holiday message.

Pig Royalty

discovery+

New Series!

This nonfiction series dives into the extreme world of pig show competitions, following the rivalry between two unforgettable families: the Baleros, who have reigned supreme for years; and the Rihns, who want to take them down and become the next great pig dynasty. The two families crisscross Texas competing for the ultimate prizes: money; scholarships; big, shiny belt buckles that “crown” you the winner; and all the bragging rights that go with them. The first two episodes will also air on the linear Discovery Channel, with the first episode airing tonight, and the next episode airing the following Monday.

Who Killed My Son?

discovery+

In 2014, Pravin Varughese was a college student at Southern Illinois University when he went missing, and was eventually found to have been murdered. As his family searched for answers, they faced prejudice, deception and frustration with the legal system, constantly being told that their son’s murder was his own fault. In this two-hour documentary, television journalist Soledad O’Brien shares the story of a family on a mission to find the truth.

Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil

YouTube

New Series!

This four-part docuseries follows singer Demi Lovato as she takes an honest look back at some of the most trying times in her life as she unearths her prior traumas and discovers the importance of her physical, emotional and mental health. For the first time, Lovato opens up about every aspect that led to her nearly fatal overdose in 2018, and her awakenings in the aftermath, as viewers are granted unprecedented access to the superstar’s personal and musical journey over the past three years. The first two episodes are available today.

NHL Hockey: New Jersey at Philadelphia

NBCSN, 7pm Live

James van Riemsdyk and the Philadelphia Flyers play host to Miles Wood and the New Jersey Devils on NBCSN.

The Flash: “Central City Strong”

The CW, 8pm

The Flash (Grant Gustin) must deal with Abra Kadabra’s (guest star David Dastmalchian) sudden return to Central City. The villain is back with a vengeance and a score to settle. Meanwhile, Allegra (Kayla Compton) deals with a tricky situation and Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) suspects something is off with Frost. Iris (Candice Patton) is forced to look at a dark moment in her past.

Holmes Family Effect

FOX, 8pm

Season Finale!

Season 1 of this heartwarming home-renovation series wraps up tonight with “One Step at a Time,” in which the Holmes family helps freshen up the Working Gear Clothing Society, and “Hold the Fort,” in which the Holmes family helps to revitalize a youth center.

Young Rock: “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”

NBC, 8pm

Pennsylvania, 1987: Ata’s (Stacey Leilua) relationship with Dwayne (Bradley Constant) gets tested after Ata makes a heartbreaking discovery about her son. With Rocky (Joseph Lee Anderson) on the road, Ata must take matters into her own hands.

TCM Spotlight: Growing Up on Screen: “Jodie Foster & Patty McCormack”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight, watch early films from two actresses whose careers have spanned from being child stars into adult fame. First up are three films starring Alicia Christian “Jodie” Foster, all of which she made as a teenager before this child prodigy took a sabbatical to attend Yale University. Foster’s lineup begins with Bugsy Malone, a musical parodying gangster films that was one of the films in 1976, along with Taxi Driver, that helped propel Foster to stardom when she was just in her early teens. Next, Foster gives a Saturn Award-winning performance in 1976’s mystery thriller The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane, then leads the cast of Foxes (1980), a drama about a group of teenage girls coming of age in Los Angeles. TCM’s late-night/early morning lineup then moves on to actress Patty McCormack, beginning with her most famous role, as 8-year-old Rhoda, the murderously evil hellion referenced in the title of the 1956 psychological thriller The Bad Seed. McCormack received a Best Supporting Actress nomination for this role that she had originated on Broadway less than two years earlier. Next, McCormack appears as Joanna Wilkes in the 1960 adaptation of Mark Twain’s The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, and the lineup concludes with The Young Runaways (1968), a drama that served as a comeback film for the child star, who was then in her early 20s.

Kenan: “Flipp’d”

NBC, 8:30pm

When Kenan’s (Kenan Thompson) former boy bandmate turned huge pop star comes to town, Kenan finds himself doubting Gary’s (Chris Redd) effectiveness as a manager and contemplates a change. Meanwhile, Mika (Kimrie Lewis) gives Aubrey (Dani Lane) and Birdie (Dannah Lane) a lesson in feminism and the art of persuasion.

Superman & Lois: “The Best of Smallville”

The CW, 9pm

As Smallville celebrates its first Harvest Festival since Martha’s passing, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) is reminded what his mother meant to him and learns a lesson that will help him move past her death. Meanwhile, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) makes a breakthrough in the investigation of Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). Lastly, Kyle (Erik Valdez) tries to reconnect with Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), but it seems like he might be falling back into his old ways.

Chopped: “Hangry Baskets: Hungover”

Food Network, 9pm

Tonight, the competing chefs’ “Hangry Baskets” are filled with ingredients people crave when hungover. Hoping for a greasy burger and fries!

Charlie’s Angels: “Toni’s Boys”

getTV, 9pm

In 1980, ABC contemplated a gender-swapped spinoff of its sexy private-eye drama with this episode, “Toni’s Boys.” But even back then, the wonderfully ludicrous hour played more like a spoof than the setup for a new series. When the Angels (Jaclyn Smith, Cheryl Ladd and Shelley Hack) are targeted by a mobster they testified against (Robert Loggia), Charlie asks his old friend Antonia “Toni” Blake (Barbara Stanwyck) to put her three handsome male detectives on the case.

The Curse of Oak Island: “A Loose Cannonball”

History, 9pm

Treasure hunters Rick and Marty Lagina face their yearly dilemma of when to stop digging as the ground begins to freeze in Nova Scotia. But first, the discovery of a new structure near the stone roadway and a possible cannonball cause excitement for the brothers and their crew.

This Is Us: “One Small Step…”

NBC, 9pm

Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Madison (Caitlin Thompson) get an unexpected guest.

New Amsterdam: “This Is All I Need”

NBC, 10pm

Max (Ryan Eggold) journeys to Connecticut to bring Luna back to New York, but second-guesses his instincts when he sees her with her grandparents. Bloom (Janet Montgomery) takes action to ensure her staff feels safe at work while Reynolds (Jocko Sims) takes a back seat in the cardiac unit. Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) struggles to lean on Dr. Cassian Shin (Daniel Dae Kim) while dealing with a family emergency.

Wednesday, March 24

ISU World Figure Skating Championships

NBC, NBCSN and Peacock Premium

Last year’s Worlds were canceled due to the pandemic, but 2021’s championships are a go in Stockholm, without spectators. NBC, NBCSN and Peacock Premium share coverage through March 27. The Ladies and Pairs take the ice today for their short programs.

NHL Hockey

NBCSN, beginning at 5:30pm Live

Wednesday Night Hockey features an NHL tripleheader on NBCSN with the Anaheim Ducks at the Minnesota Wild, the Buffalo Sabres at the Pittsburgh Penguins and the L.A. Kings at the San Jose Sharks.

The Goldbergs: “Love Triangle”

ABC, 8pm

Meddling mom Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey), convinces son Adam (Sean Giambrone) that his sweet girlfriend Brea (Sadie Stanley) is about to break up with him.

Riverdale: “Chapter Eighty-Five: Destroyer”

The CW, 8pm

After the Bulldogs lose several football games, Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) come up with a plan to boost school spirit. Jughead (Cole Sprouse) turns his attention to a student who he thinks might need his help. Betty (Lili Reinhart) seeks guidance from Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) after being faced with a difficult decision to make. Finally, Kevin (Casey Cott) is forced to face a dark moment from his past.

The Masked Singer: “Group A Wildcard Round — Enter the Wildcards!”

FOX, 8pm

The first ever Wildcard character enters the competition when the members of Group A return to the stage for their second performances of the season. One performer will be unmasked at the end of the new episode “Group A Wildcard Round — Enter the Wildcards!”

Greenstreet & Lorre

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Actors Sydney Greenstreet and Peter Lorre remain two of the most memorable faces of 1940s films. With their combination of unique physical appearances and commanding acting presences, they often managed to steal scenes even when they were playing secondary characters. Beginning tonight and continuing into tomorrow morning, TCM airs eight of the nine films in which Greenstreet and Lorre appeared together; most of them are films noir, and some of the movies also include their frequent costar Humphrey Bogart. The night begins with the 1944 film noir The Mask of Dimitrios, followed by two more noirs, The Verdict (1946) and Three Strangers (1946). Following that is Passage to Marseille, a 1944 war film led by Bogart; The Conspirators (1944), a film noir/spy film; and Background to Danger (1943), a spy film. The lineup concludes with two of Greenstreet and Lorre’s most famous appearances, in legendary films led by Bogie: The Maltese Falcon (1941) and Casablanca (1942).

Mysteries of the Unknown: “Freedom Fighter Sword, Shipwreck Survivor and Space Explosion”

Travel Channel, 8pm

Don Wildman investigates the theft of an iconic Scottish sword wielded by William Wallace, a tennis star who survived the Titanic and a plot to bomb the moon.

American Housewife: “How Oliver Got His Groove Back”

ABC, 8:30pm

Katie plays matchmaker by impersonating Oliver on his social media account to win over a girl. Meanwhile, Lonnie helps Greg dig up dirt on his political rival.

The Conners: “Walden Pond, a Staycation and the Axis Powers”

ABC, 9pm

Yelp! An angry Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) discovers competing restaurants are posting negative reviews of the Lunch Box online and enlists her boyfriend, Neville (Nat Faxon), to help confront them.

SEAL Team: “A Question of Honor”

CBS, 9pm

Jason’s (David Boreanaz) career and freedom hang in the balance when he’s charged with committing a horrific crime during a mission. Guest star Jessica Paré returns as Mandy Ellis and also directs the new episode “A Question of Honor.”

Restored

DIY, 9pm

A young family with a 1955 midcentury-style ranch turns to home renovation expert Brett Waterman to preserve original woodwork and cabinetry. Their dated ’90s bathroom, on the other hand …

Call Your Mother: “California Jeanin”

ABC, 9:30pm

As Jean’s birthday approaches, Jackie and Freddie compete over who is getting her the best gift. Jean’s best friend, Sharon, surprises her in Los Angeles, but their time spent celebrating quickly takes a turn.

The Pole: “That Woman”

Syfy, 11:15pm

As the media targets Helenor (voice of Sasheer Zamata), Nick (voice of Bobby Moynihan) crumbles under the pressure of the nice union.

Baroness von Sketch Show

IFC, 12am (late-night)

Series Finale!

The female-led Canadian sketch comedy series ends its five-season run tonight.

Thursday, March 25

Fear the Walking Dead: Episode Diaries

AMC+

Ahead of Season 6’s return in April, catch up on the first half of the season.

Canvas Cathedral: Bill Graham’s Crisis of Faith

FOX Nation

Will Graham goes behind the scenes of a film as he portrays his grandfather, evangelist Billy Graham, and investigates Billy’s life-changing crisis of faith.

Miracle Fishing: Kidnapped Abroad

discovery+

In 1994, Miles Hargrove’s father was kidnapped outside their home in Cali, Colombia, by the FARC. In an instant, the Hargrove family found themselves in the midst of a Colombian epidemic — the kidnap and ransom trade. Their only hope was to give in to the guerrillas’ demands, but they had no idea how to embark on the journey ahead. To cope with the long and difficult negotiations, Miles kept a Video8 diary of the events that unfolded. Twenty-five years later, he revisited the footage to turn his diary into a documentary chronicling his family’s incredible story.

Baketopia

HBO Max

New Series!

Hosted by social media sensation and executive producer Rosanna Pansino, this 12-episode competition series features brilliant bakers taking on viral-worthy challenges in a larger-than-life baking wonderland complete with every ingredient and tool a baker could dream of. In each episode, competitors fill their carts with unique ingredients to create trendsetting, delectable desserts in hopes of impressing Rosanna and her “cake council” to win $10,000.

John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise

Peacock

New Series!

Peacock begins its foray into unscripted, true-crime programming with this six-part docuseries from NBC News Studios that reveals the chilling story of one of the world’s most notorious serial killers, John Wayne Gacy. The story is told through the words of Gacy himself, those who were forever changed by his unspeakable deeds and those who believe that the full truth about the case remains concealed to this day. All episodes are available today.

The Restaurant: 1951

Sundance Now

New Series!

It’s summer 1951, and the Löwander family operates a restaurant in the Stockholm archipelago. Daughter Nina (Hedda Stiernstedt) once had a passionate relationship with Calle (Charlie Gustafsson) the chef, but both are now married and have children with others. In the light summer nights on the seaside, their love reawakens — but how great a price are they willing to pay to follow their hearts? Is it really true that love conquers all? Or does it actually destroy all? All four episodes of this drama are available today.

Station 19: “Make No Mistake, He’s Mine”

ABC, 8pm

Vic’s love life is complicated again as she learns of a shocking secret. Meanwhile, Andy grows frustrated at Sullivan for undermining her authority, and Maya struggles to keep her jealousy at bay when one of Carina’s old flames comes to visit.

Harry & Meghan’s American Dream

The CW, 8pm

This special features the story of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first year in America following their shocking split from the royal family.

No Demo Reno

HGTV, 8pm

New Series!

Blogger and decor expert Jennifer Todryk helps homeowners overhaul their place without dust and destruction. First up, a couple with very different design styles enlists Jenn to help them complete the renovation they started six years ago and never finished. With their new baby on the way, Jenn has three weeks to give them more storage in the bedroom, make over their outdated bathroom and rescue their living room from an all-yellow design scheme. Next, Jenn works with a newly married couple to turn their house into a home that works for everyone. She updates their 1970s style kitchen, redesigns the man cave living room and gives the kids a bathroom with a walk-in shower and plenty of storage.

Superstore: “Perfect Store”/“All Sales Final”

NBC, 8pm

Series Finale!

Two back-to-back episodes make up the series finale for the sitcom after six seasons. In “Perfect Store,” some inside information leads the Cloud 9 employees to try to make the store seem perfect for one day. The series then says its final farewell with “All Sales Final,” in which the employees celebrate the past, present and future of Cloud 9. Former series star America Ferrera, who officially left after Season 5 but appeared in the first two Season 6 episodes because of COVID production shutdowns, has been confirmed to reunite with the cast in tonight’s finale.

Special Theme: Reframed: Classic Films in the Rearview Mirror

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

TCM concludes its Thursday night lineup of classic films featuring what are now recognized as problematic themes and characterizations — accompanied by discussions of the cultural contexts in which they were created and why they should still be viewed as classics, even if in a new light — with My Fair Lady (1964), The Children’s Hour (1961), Psycho (1960) and Dragon Seed (1944).

Legacies: “Long Time, No See”

The CW, 9pm

MG (Quincy Fouse) finds himself on the outs with the Super Squad after a controversial decision he made comes to light. Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) puts a risky plan in motion regardless of the potential consequences. Kaleb (Chris Lee), Cleo (guest star Omono Okojie) and Alaric (Matthew Davis) join forces when the latest monster shows up.

For Real: The Story of Reality TV

E!, 9pm

New Series!

Hosted and executive produced by Andy Cohen, this seven-part limited event series explores different themes including celebreality, dating, competition, and extreme makeover series, among others, and shares shocking revelations from those industry executives, producers, and journalists who helped catapult reality programming into the pop culture zeitgeist.

Call Me Kat

FOX, 9pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 1 finale episode “Cat-A-Versary,” one of the oldest cats in the café dies unexpectedly, and Kat (Mayim Bialik) decides to turn the one-year anniversary of the Cat Café into his funeral.

Bringing Up Bates: New Horizons

UPtv, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Spring is a time of new life and hope … and for the growing Bates brood, it’s no different. To kick off Season 10, this special shows the new ventures, new love and celebratory moments that keep the Bateses flourishing.

Last Man Standing: “Your Move”

FOX, 9:30pm

In the new episode “Your Move,” Kristin (Amanda Fuller) learns what it takes to be in charge at Outdoor Man while Mike (Tim Allen) is away.

Nightwatch

A&E, 10pm

Season Premiere!

This season chronicles the sacrifice and heroic work of the first responders in New Orleans, a singular city filled with rich culture and a vibrant community. The robust team of EMTs and EMS paramedics embrace new partners and roles as they respond to everything from medical emergencies to on-the-street violence to natural disasters. While the rest of the city sleeps, the medics of NOEMS take on the harrowing overnight shift to keep the residents and visitors of New Orleans safe.

A Million Little Things: “Timing”

ABC, 10pm

Regina is faced with making difficult changes to keep Someday afloat during the COVID lockdown, while Eddie struggles to keep his secret drug addiction under wraps. Elsewhere, Maggie fears she may have revealed a bit too much on her podcast.

Friday, March 26

Invincible

Amazon Prime Video

New Series!

From The Walking Dead comic book cocreator Robert Kirkman, and based on the comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley, this is an adult animated superhero show that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems. The series also stars Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Mae Whitman and more. The first three episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes stream on Fridays.

The Chosen

FOX Nation

A charismatic fisherman struggling with debt. A troubled woman wrestling with demons. A gifted accountant ostracized from his family and people. In this groundbreaking first season of The Chosen, the viewer will see how Jesus reaches each of these people and more as He works His first miracles and embarks on His ministry to change the world. See Him through the eyes of those who knew Him best.

Cocktails and Tall Tales With Ina Garten and Melissa McCarthy

discovery+

Author/host Ina Garten, aka the Barefoot Contessa, and actress Melissa McCarthy have long been fans of one another from afar. Now the two are finally getting to meet — virtually, that is — in this special shot on location from Ina’s home in East Hampton, New York, as well as from outside Sydney, Australia, where Melissa and her family have been the last few months. In the special, the women invite fans to join them for cocktails and a unique one-on-one conversation. Fans of Ina’s “Quarantini” from last spring will be able to update their own drinking game, as the ladies explore a new cocktail concoction.

Ghost Adventures: “Curse of Ranch Island”

discovery+

New Episodes!

Zak Bagans and the crew investigate rampant paranormal activity at a once blissful communal compound outside of Las Vegas known as Ranch Island. When Bagans is overcome by a dark energy, the team fears he may be in danger from a spirit trapped on the property.

Paranormal Caught on Camera: “Louisville Dog Senses a Poltergeist and More”

discovery+

A woman in Utah plays catch with a ghost; a dog senses something spooky lurking inside his owner’s home; and a UFO hovers above a wind farm in California.

Inside Pixar: Foundations

Disney+

New Episodes!

The third batch of episodes going behind the scenes of the process used in bringing Pixar animated films to life drops today. The themes of the five installments are: “Recipe for a Movie,” “Creating Characters,” “Through the Lens,” “Animation and Acting” and “Color, Light and Emotion.”

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

Disney+

New Series!

Nearly 30 years after first taking flight, The Mighty Ducks returns in a brand-new chapter starring Lauren Graham and Emilio Estevez returning to his film role as legendary Coach Gordon Bombay. In the 10-episode season set in present-day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan Morrow (Brady Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom, Alex (Graham), set out to build their own team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports today. With Bombay’s help, they rediscover the joys of playing just for the love of the game.

Into the Dark: “Blood Moon”

Hulu

Season Finale!

When Esme and her 10-year-old son, Luna, move to a small desert town looking for a fresh start, they attract all the wrong kinds of attention. As the locals begin to probe, Esme must battle to protect her son and a terrifying secret before the next full moon threatens their very existence.

Solar Opposites

Hulu

Season Premiere!

This animated series returns for Season 2. It centers around a team of four aliens who escape their exploding home world only to crash-land into a move-in-ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (voice of Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (voice of Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism and human frailty, while Terry (voice of Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (voice of Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living supercomputer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.

The Irregulars

Netflix

New Series!

Teenage misfits in 19th-century London help Dr. Watson and Sherlock Holmes solve supernatural crimes.

Nailed It!

Netflix

Season Premiere!

This season of Nailed It! teams up two clueless cake “artists.”

King Kong

TCM, 6:15pm

Catch a Classic!

The new feature film Godzilla vs. Kong premieres March 31 on HBO Max. While that movie does look like fun, if you want to see the original version of cinema’s greatest ape, you can also head over to HBO Max’s linear sister network Turner Classic Movies today and check out 1933’s King Kong, the granddaddy of the “giant monster on the loose” genre. Even after nearly 90 years, this influential adventure film is as fun and exciting as ever, despite its lack of the computer-generated enhancements that highlight movies like Godzilla vs. Kong. Willis O’Brien’s legendary, groundbreaking and painstakingly crafted stop-motion effects not only bring Kong and the other monstrous inhabitants of Skull Island to thrilling life, but also manage to give the film’s gigantic primate protagonist a soulfulness in certain scenes. Given that, you can’t help but feel for Kong when he is taken from his jungle home, or even when he goes on a rampage in the urban jungle of New York City, eventually making his iconic and tragic visit to the Empire State Building with Fay Wray in hand. As enjoyable as the remakes of this film, or different incarnations of the title character in other movies, may have been, this enduring classic remains the king of Kongs. P.S.: If you are looking for more Kong (and Godzilla, to boot!), you’ll also want to tune in to TCM the evening of March 31, when the network will air several films featuring the legendary movie monsters.

MacGyver: “C8H7CIO + Nano-Trackers + Resistance + Maldives + Mind Games”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “C8H7CIO + Nano-Trackers + Resistance + Maldives + Mind Games,” Mac (Lucas Till) and Riley (Tristin Mays) head overseas to prevent a governmental collapse and inadvertently inhale new deadly microscopic technology.

The Blacklist: “Captain Kidd”

NBC, 8pm

The task force attempts to stop an abduction by searching for a “treasure man” who uses geocaching to hide illicit goods and facilitate transactions between otherwise warring criminal factions.

Magnum P.I.: “The Lies We Tell”

CBS, 9pm

Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) are hired by a married woman to find her lover’s killer, but they discover that the victim wasn’t who he claimed to be. Guest star Corbin Bernsen returns as Icepick in the new episode “The Lies We Tell.”

Everything but the House

HGTV, beginning at 9pm

In the first of new back-to-back episodes, “Memories and Memorabilia,” Wendy and Randy Baker want to clear out her childhood home, which is packed with her parents’ collectibles, from a sizable Santa to a well-kept Ken doll and Pez to political memorabilia. Lara Spencer and her team dig in to find some very rare treasures. In the second episode, “Farmhouse Finds,” Lara and her team head to a New York farm that was left to Adam and Marianna Weinstein. The couple hopes to sell inherited items in order to fix up the farm and start a new business selling jams and, if anything is left over, take a dream trip.

Blue Bloods: “For Whom the Bell Tolls”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” Baez (Marisa Ramirez) confides in Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and asks for his help in proving her innocence after she finds a corpse in her front yard.

Saturday, March 27

Portals to Hell: “Grant-Humphreys Mansion”

discovery+

Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman investigate Denver’s Grant-Humphreys Mansion, a 30-room palace beset by scandal, death and a skeptical client. Former owner Albert Humphreys is believed to have shot himself inside the mansion, but mystery still surrounds his death. The place is now operating as a wedding venue, where staff and patrons experience apparitions, shadow figures and more. The team’s investigation marks the first time the property has been investigated on TV and sparks wicked paranormal activity. With the help of psychic Cindy Kaza, Osbourne and Weidman come to believe this mansion may house a true portal to hell.

Resurrection

discovery+

Original Film!

This feature-length motion picture from The Bible producers Roma Downey and Mark Burnett premieres just ahead of Easter. It is a biblical epic that follows the immediate aftermath of Jesus’ crucifixion. In the film, Jesus’ followers are hunted, leaderless and desperately searching for understanding, but when he rises from death, they realize that hope didn’t die on the cross — it lives on in them.

The Fall Guy

Decades, 12pm

As Hollywood stuntman Colt Seavers, who moonlights as a bounty hunter, Lee Majors was one of our favorite ’80s leading men — but we admit we tuned in to see the famous guest star of the week. Relive the cheesy glory in this weekend-long marathon, beginning with the 1981 pilot (featuring Majors’ then-wife, Farrah Fawcett!).

NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Regionals

CBS & TBS, beginning at 2pm Live

The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Sweet 16 regional semifinals are held today and tomorrow in Indianapolis. The Elite 8 regional finals are Monday and Tuesday on CBS and TBS.

The Bridge on the River Kwai

TCM, 5pm

Catch a Classic!

David Lean’s incredibly gripping 1957 Best Picture Oscar-winning World War II adventure epic stars Alec Guinness as Col. Nicholson, a British officer who is among the British troops being held in a Japanese POW camp in Burma. He and his men are forced by their captors to construct a railroad bridge; not only do they accomplish the task, but the misguidedly duty-bound Nicholson is also proud of the final result, despite its implications for further Japanese expansion in the war and future allegations of collaborating with the enemy. He believes their construction will outlive the conflict and remain a testament to the British army’s ingenuity. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to the POWs, escaped American sailor Cmdr. Shears (William Holden) is on his way back, leading a British commando team on a mission to destroy the bridge. This legendary adaptation of Pierre Boulle’s novel won six other Oscars out of the eight for which it was nominated, including Best Actor for Guinness and Best Director for Lean. Sessue Hayakawa costars in a Best Supporting Actor-nominated performance as the prison camp’s commandant, Col. Saito, and brings nuance and humanity to what might have been a more stereotypical bad guy character in a lesser war film of the era.

Murdoch Mysteries: “The Ministry of Value”

Ovation, 7pm

Inventive detective William Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) and his crew investigate the death of an ex-prostitute who became a mail-order bride in early-20th-century Toronto.

The 52nd NAACP Image Awards

BET, BET Her, CBS, Logo, MTV, MTV2 & VH1, 8pm Live

The annual ceremony returns to celebrate the outstanding achievements and performances of people of color in the arts and those who promote social justice through their creative work. Twenty-one new submission categories across television and streaming, recording, and motion pictures are featured this year. Netflix leads the nominations across the motion picture and television categories with 48; Beyoncé received the most nominations in the music recording categories with six. Nominees for the Entertainer of the Year award include D-Nice, Regina King, Trevor Noah, Tyler Perry and Viola Davis. Nominees for the Social Justice Impact award include April Ryan, Debbie Allen, LeBron James, Stacey Abrams and Tamika Mallory.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt

FS1, 8pm

Bristol Motor Speedway is converted to a dirt track for this weekend’s NASCAR races, beginning with the Camping World Truck Series Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt in primetime on FS1.

Tina

HBO, 8pm

This new documentary offers a revealing and intimate portrait of music icon Tina Turner. Interviews with Turner, conducted in her hometown of Zurich, Switzerland, and with those closest to her, combined with never-before-seen footage, audiotapes and personal photos, reveal an absorbing story of the queen of rock ’n’ roll. Tina celebrates the immense talent and improbable journey of the legendary singer.

V.C. Andrews’ All That Glitters

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Based on the third book of the Landry series from V.C. Andrews, All That Glitters picks up as Ruby (Raechelle Banno) is driven from the Dumas mansion and returns to her beloved childhood home in the bayou where she’s intent on creating a new life for her baby girl, Pearl. But Ruby can’t escape the judging eyes and torment from others about her dark secrets. The web of deceit continues when Giselle falls into a coma and Ruby finds herself lured into a twisted plan to be with Beau (Ty Wood).

Mary Poppins Returns

Freeform, 8:20pm

Our favorite nanny is back! The Banks siblings are all grown up, but when Michael (Ben Whishaw) needs help with his kids, it’s Mary (Emily Blunt) to the rescue once again. Picking up where Dick Van Dyke’s Bert left off, Lin-Manuel Miranda (of Hamilton fame) plays Mary’s friend Jack.

Don’t Go Breaking My Heart

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

A budding self-help maven (Italia Ricci) runs a boot camp to heal broken hearts. One of her new clients is a scorned, skeptical investigative journalist (Ryan Paevey). Writes itself!

Saturday Night Live

NBC, 11:30pm Live

Alum Maya Rudolph, who’s already won an Emmy for her portrayal of then-Senator Kamala Harris on the show, hosts tonight. Rapper Jack Harlow is the musical guest.