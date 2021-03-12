Friday, March 12: Baez Has Some Explaining to About That Corpse in Her Yard on ‘Blue Bloods’

©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

All Times Eastern.

Friday, March 12

Blue Bloods: “For Whom the Bell Tolls”

CBS, 10pm

[Update: This episode will now air on CBS March 26 at 10pm]

In the new episode “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” Baez (Marisa Ramirez) confides in Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and asks for his help in proving her innocence after she finds a corpse in her front yard. Also, Assistant DA Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) counters criticism from her boss, Kimberly Crawford (Roslyn Ruff), while her dad, police commish Frank (Tom Selleck), orders his team into therapy.

Cherry

Apple TV+

Original Film!

Inspired by the bestselling novel of the same name, this drama from directors Anthony and Joe Russo (Avengers: Endgame) features Tom Holland in the title role as an unhinged character who drifts from dropping out of college to serving in Iraq as an Army medic, and is only anchored by his one true love, Emily (Ciara Bravo). When Cherry returns home a war hero, he battles the demons of undiagnosed PTSD and spirals into drug addiction, surrounding himself with a menagerie of depraved misfits. The film is a darkly humorous, unflinching coming-of-age story of a man on a universal quest for purpose and human connection.

Paranormal Caught on Camera: “Rainbow Portal in Connecticut and More”

discovery+

A colorful anomaly in the sky dazzles onlookers in Connecticut; a parade of orbs floats through an abandoned Texas jail; a strange monolith pops up in the remote Utah wilderness; and more.

Marvel Studios Assembled: “Assembled: The Making of ‘WandaVision’”

Disney+

New Series!

In this series of documentary specials, join WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, along with the show’s creative team, as they invite viewers behind the scenes of their hit series, which recently concluded its first season. Learn how the production’s surprising concept took shape by drawing inspiration from classic sitcoms. Witness how the crew went to great lengths to emulate various filmmaking methods used during the early years of television. Discover the unique challenges and ultimate rewards of performing an entire episode in front of a live studio audience. Spend time with exciting newcomers to the MCU, such as Teyonah Parris and Kathryn Hahn, along with returning favorites like Kat Dennings and Randall Park.

Marvel Studios: Legends: “Falcon”/“Winter Soldier”/“Zemo”/“Sharon Carter”

Disney+

New Episodes!

Ahead of the launch of the new Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier next Friday on Disney+, check out these new Legends episodes to catch up on the backstories of some of the main heroes and villains that figure into the show.

Own the Room

Disney+

This documentary chronicles five students from around the world who take their budding business ventures to compete in the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards.

Paradise PD: Part 3

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The not-so-honorable police officers of Paradise engage in dog blackmail, sperm theft, doughnut shop intimidation and many more unspeakable crimes in the new season of this animated comedy.

Yes Day

Netflix

Original Film!

Always feeling like they have to say “no” to their kids and coworkers, Allison (Jennifer Garner) and Carlos (Édgar Ramírez) decide to give their three kids a “Yes Day” — where for 24 hours the kids make the rules. Little did they know that they’d be going on a whirlwind adventure around Los Angeles that would bring the family closer to each other than ever before. This comedy is based on the children’s book of the same name by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Tom Lichtenheld.

The Single Mom Conspiracy

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Recently divorced, Grace (Allison McAtee) is struggling to manage her new home and restaurant venture, plus raise her teenage daughter Charlie (Aubrey Stevens), while also navigating a new romance with her much-younger employee Alex (Andrew Spach). Feeling increasingly overwhelmed, Grace agrees to let Lilith (Samantha Cope) move into her guest house so she can get extra help organizing the house and restaurant. But as things start to unravel in both Grace’s personal and professional life, she begins to question if Lilith is there to help or hurt her.

The Blacklist: “Dr. Laken Perillos”

NBC, 8pm

Red (James Spader) and Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq) land in peril when Townsend deploys a torture specialist who uses unorthodox methods to interrogate her victims.

Movie MacGuffins — Part 2

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

TCM airs three more legendary films featuring famous “MacGuffins” — objects or events that propel a story’s action and characters’ motivations, but which are ultimately not as important as the journey toward finding them. The evening begins with The Maltese Falcon, John Huston’s terrific 1941 film noir adaptation of the Dashiell Hammett novel. Here, private eye Sam Spade (Humphrey Bogart) finds himself in the middle of three unscrupulous characters (Mary Astor, Sydney Greenstreet and Peter Lorre) all in a quest to obtain the title MacGuffin — a jewel-encrusted ebony falcon statuette — and who aren’t above violence to obtain it, including the murder of Spade’s partner. The black bird is talked about a lot — with Spade at times derisively referring to it as “the dingus” and ultimately dismissing it and the troubles it’s caused sarcastically as “the stuff that dreams are made of” — until finally being seen near the end, but even then it isn’t quite what it’s been made out to be. Next, in Casablanca (1942), Bogart’s cynical expatriate Rick Blaine, who runs a café in the titular Vichy-held Moroccan city in the early days of World War II, says at one point, “Seems as long as I have those letters, I’ll never be lonely.” He’s referring to letters of transit entrusted to him by a crook before his arrest and subsequent death — valuable documents that would allow desperate refugees to escape to the United States. Rick is indeed not lonely, as everyone from his former love Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman) to delightfully corrupt police captain Renault (Claude Raines) and German officials are poking around trying to find those letters. When we finally learn where the documents are, and what Rick has planned with them, it leads to the film’s iconic climax. Finally, in the first few moments of Orson Welles’ brilliant debut film, Citizen Kane (1941), we see media mogul Charles Foster Kane (Welles) uttering the word “Rosebud” with his dying breath. News of Kane’s final word sends a news team on a quest to find out just to what, or whom, “Rosebud” refers, leading us into Kane’s compelling backstory. Only we as the audience ever learn what that word really meant, in the film’s famous, and sad, final scene.

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup

WE tv, 9pm

Season Finale!

The third season of the show that follows ex-cons as they attempt to live their lives ends tonight.

Unprotected Sets: “Seaton Smith & Yedoye Travis”

EPIX, 12:30am (late-night)

Season Finale!

Seaton Smith is smart, funny and thought-provoking. His cerebral wit and clever views of the world translate to a hilarious set loaded with relationship advice and “white positive” jokes. Yedoye Travis is a comedian on the rise. This Atlanta native is quickly setting himself apart with a sharp wit and brutal honesty. His theories on race relations and pop culture include making the argument that the devil is actually white.

Saturday, March 13

A Discovery of Witches

AMC+/Shudder/Sundance Now

Season Finale!

The second season finale of this addictive fan favorite finds Matthew (Matthew Goode) and Diana (Teresa Palmer) facing an uncertain future as their time hiding in Elizabethan London comes to an end.

The Holzer Files: “Dead Calm”

discovery+

The team embarks on an investigation unlike any other aboard the completely empty and notoriously haunted Queen Mary in Long Beach, California. They discover that an unsettling presence Hans Holzer confronted in 1976 has risen to the surface, and it just may pull them under.

SuperSoul

discovery+

New Series!

This spinoff of OWN’s SuperSoul Sunday features conversations between Oprah Winfrey and top thinkers, authors, visionaries and spiritual leaders exploring themes and issues including happiness, personal fulfillment, spirituality, conscious living and what it means to be alive in today’s world.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Phoenix 200

FS1, 5:30pm Live

The up-and-coming drivers from the NASCAR Xfinity Series take to Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona, to compete in a 200-mile race on FS1.

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021

Nickelodeon, 7:30pm

The slime-happy awards show, emceed by Saturday Night Live star and Nickelodeon vet Kenan Thompson, soars to new heights as the network’s iconic orange blimp embarks on a worldwide tour. Stops include celebrities’ homes, outer space and SpongeBob SquarePants’ underwater city, Bikini Bottom.

A House on Fire

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Brilliant doctor and mother Deborah Green (Stephanie March) had the epitome of a picture-perfect life with two children, an adoring husband (Shaun Benson) and a beautiful house in an opulent neighborhood. But behind the curtain is a rocky marriage that includes Deb’s difficult bedside manner, her inability to get along with other doctors, an abuse of pills and alcohol, and major envy of her husband’s successful medical career and his easy social manner. Soon it all takes a terrible turn and leaves her family and marriage in ruin.

The Golden Girls: Ageless

REELZChannel, 8pm

Narrated by Valerie Bertinelli, this special celebrates the iconic ’80s sitcom The Golden Girls, its perfect cast and its ability to take on complex subject matter that was far beyond sitcom fodder at the time — tackling mental health, alcoholism and homelessness, all while never losing its potent and signature sense of humor. The special also examines offscreen hurdles, including star Estelle Getty’s heartbreaking battle with dementia and the simmering headbutting between stars Bea Arthur and Betty White. Viewers will also learn about the incredible fandom surrounding the sitcom that continues to grow like wildfire decades after the show premiered.

Holmes & Watson

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

The game is afoot on Turner Classic Movies tonight with a double feature of some lesser-seen and enjoyable films featuring legendary detective Sherlock Holmes and his friend Dr. John Watson. First, The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes (1970), cowritten and directed by Billy Wilder, offers an affectionate and somewhat parodic look at Holmes (Robert Stephens), presenting a distinction between the “real” detective compared with the character readers know from Watson’s stories in The Strand magazine. Christopher Lee costars as Sherlock’s brother Mycroft in this film that Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss have said was an inspiration for their acclaimed series Sherlock. The second movie on tonight’s bill is The Hound of the Baskervilles (1959), a gothic tale from Britain’s famed Hammer Studios that adapts Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s 1902 novel featuring one of Holmes’ most famous cases. Peter Cushing stars as the detective, with André Morell as Watson. Christopher Lee also turns up here as Sir Henry Baskerville.

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet

Nat Geo Wild, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Every day is a unique challenge for Dr. Michelle Oakley, the only all-species vet for hundreds of miles across the Great North. Whether wrestling bison, tracking ibex in the mountains, performing surgery on a wolverine or braving fierce landscapes to return moose calves to the wild, Dr. Oakley will do whatever it takes to keep the animals in her charge safe and healthy.

Sunday, March 14

Expedition Bigfoot: “Lake Fear”

discovery+

Russell Acord tracks an unknown creature to a mysterious lake hidden in the mountains. The team enlists a thermal drone to scout the potential Bigfoot hideout, but soon realize they are the ones being watched.

Arsenic and Old Lace

TCM, 11:45am

Catch a Classic!

Cary Grant and a stellar cast romp through this classic 1942 dark comic farce based on the Broadway hit and breezily directed by Frank Capra. Grant plays writer Mortimer Brewster, who, just before being married, discovers that his two unmarried aunts, Abby and Martha (Josephine Hull and Jean Adair) have been poisoning lonely old men by putting the titular ingredients in their elderberry wine. The resulting circus is hilarious, with a comically rubber-faced, rubber-legged Grant in the center ring. Raymond Massey, Peter Lorre and Priscilla Lane also star.

NASCAR Cup Series: Instacart 500

FOX, 3:30pm Live

NASCAR Cup Series stars Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott and others duel in the desert for a 312-mile race at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona.

2021 NCAA Basketball Selection Show

CBS, 6pm Live

The 68-team NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament field is announced live on CBS, featuring analysis, discussion, interviews and reactions from teams’ coaches and players. This year’s tournament will take place entirely in the state of Indiana beginning with First Four action Thursday on truTV and TBS.

NHL Hockey: Los Angeles at Colorado

NBCSN, 7pm Live

Drew Doughty and the L.A. Kings are in Denver to skate against Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche on NBCSN.

Bless the Harts: “Trollin’ With the Homies”

FOX, 7:30pm

Jenny and Wayne (voices of Kristen Wiig and Ike Barinholtz) persuade Betty (voice of Maya Rudolph) to get a job in the new episode “Trollin’ With the Homies.”

American Idol

ABC, 8pm

In this new episode, the search for the next superstar across Los Angeles, San Diego, and Ojai, California, comes to an end as the auditions wrap. Saving some of the best for last, this week features the final auditions in front of the celebrity judges before heading to Hollywood Week, where contestants get one step closer to being crowned the next “American Idol.”

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards

CBS, 8pm Live

Trevor Noah hosts the 63rd Grammy Awards on CBS, honoring the year’s best in the recording industry. Top nominees include Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, Taylor Swift, Brittany Howard, John Beasley, Justin Bieber, Phoebe Bridgers, DaBaby, Billie Eilish, David Frost and Megan Thee Stallion.

The Simpsons: “Do Pizza Bots Dream of Electric Guitars”

FOX, 8pm

Homer (voice of Dan Castellaneta) tries to reunite a mechanical band from his youth, but film and TV creator J.J. Abrams (guest-voicing as himself) gets to them first in the new episode “Do Pizza Bots Dream of Electric Guitars.”

Batwoman: “It’s Best You Stop Digging”

The CW, 8pm

As Ryan’s (Javicia Leslie) condition worsens, she questions Batwoman’s “no killing” code when she realizes the opportunity to avenge her mother is slipping away. Tatiana (guest star Leah Gibson) fills in the gaps for Alice (Rachel Skarsten) about her time on Coryana and her history with Ocean (guest star Nathan Owens).

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: How to Con a Con

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 8pm

Original Film!

Candace Cameron Bure returns to star in this latest installment in the hit mystery franchise. She is joined by returning costars Niall Matter, Marilu Henner, Lexa Doig and Peter Benson. When one of Aida Teagarden’s (Henner) real estate clients is found murdered, her sleuthing daughter, Aurora (Bure) sets out with her fiancé, Nick (Matter), to solve the murder. They discover that someone is operating a con artist scheme in Lawrenceton and the stakes have just become deadly. Aurora, Nick and the Real Murders Club go undercover in a sting operation designed to “con a con” into revealing themselves before they can strike again.

Deadly Dating Game

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Shannon, a popular radio DJ, uses her talk show to discuss her love life and is all in when her producer, Hailey, suggests they do a promotion where listeners can nominate friends to go on dates with Shannon. After ending her relationship with Gavin, Shannon is ready to move on. But while on her first radio show date, Shannon runs into Gavin, who is hurt to see her with another man. Gavin begs her to take him back, but Shannon refuses even though she admits to Hailey that she still has feelings for him. But when Shannon learns her radio show date was killed right before they were supposed to go on their second date, she becomes suspicious of Gavin, especially as he continues to show up everywhere Shannon goes. Skye Coyne, Jillian Murray and Iyan Evans star.

Marilyn, Misunderstood

REELZChannel, 8pm

The story of Marilyn Monroe as the tragic starlet who struggled to overcome a difficult childhood, had a string of failed marriages and battled addiction is well known. But Marilyn, Misunderstood, narrated by Kim Cattrall, tells the story of the other Marilyn, a woman who didn’t just suddenly wake up and become the biggest star in the world. The other Marilyn was a bold and ambitious trailblazer who refused to toe the line and who never stopped fighting to be taken seriously as an actress. The documentary presents this little-known side of her life story as told through Monroe’s own words in rare audio recordings.

Air Warriors: “Me-109”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Discover the story of the Nazi fighter that was loved by some, hated by others, but recognized by all as revolutionary. Follow the journey of the Messerschmitt BF 109, from concept to prototype to the Nazi Luftwaffe’s deadliest fighter. See how it took the world by storm, witness some of its most dramatic battles and discover the events that ended its reign over the skies of Europe.

The Great North: “Pride & Prejudance Adventure ”

FOX, 8:30pm

In the new episode “Pride & Prejudance Adventure,” Judy (voice of Jenny Slate) asks her crush to the most romantic dance of the school year, not realizing he’s got eyes for someone else.

The Walking Dead: “One More”

AMC, 9pm

With Maggie’s (Lauren Cohan) map, Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and Aaron (Ross Marquand) go on a search for food and supplies to bring back to Alexandria. Checking out one more location, they chance upon a stash. Faith is broken and optimism is fragmented when they are put to the ultimate test.

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

CNN , 9pm

In creating his delizioso food + travel series, says Stanley Tucci, “I wanted to show that Italy isn’t just pizza and pasta, spaghetti and meatballs.” The inquisitive and insatiable actor has succeeded, sampling fried artichokes in Rome, sponge cakes filled with lemon cream (delizie al limone) on the Amalfi Coast and more. Tonight he visits Tuscany, where the second-generation Italian American’s heritage lies — and his parents, Stan and Joan, join him!

Pennyworth: “The Rose and Thorn”

EPIX, 9pm

While Alfred is enlisted to help extract Lucius Fox from Raven headquarters, Prime Minister Aziz sets in motion a plan that pits Aleister Crowley against John Ripper.

Bob’s Burgers: “Mr. Lonely Farts”

FOX, 9pm

When Linda and Tina (voices of John Roberts and Dan Mintz) go to the shoe store, Gene (voice of Eugene Mirman) accidently is left home by himself in the new episode “Mr. Lonely Farts.”

Wicked Tuna

National Geographic, 9pm

Captains creative! The fishermen strategize how to maximize their catches for the limited bluefin season. Some review notes and coordinates from previous years; others trust their gut. See which nets the biggest profit.

Ellen’s Game of Games: “Fake It ’Til You Make It Rain”

NBC, 9pm

Contestants play new game Make It Rain, See Ya Later Alligator, Blindfolded Musical Chairs and Buckin Blasters. The winner of each of the first four rounds moves on to Know or Go, and that winner advances to Hotter Hands for a chance to win a cash prize.

Shameless

Showtime, 9pm

Oh, this should be good: Gallagher patriarch Frank (William H. Macy) and son Liam (Christian Isaiah) enter a contest to rename a middle school.

Aerial Greece: “The South”

Smithsonian Channel, 9pm

Take flight over southern Greece and the Peloponnese, Attica, the Ionian islands and more. From ancient battles to athletic spectacles to natural wonders, take in a world of ancient warriors, epic myths and diverse people on this spectacular tour.

Family Guy: “The Marrying Kind”

FOX, 9:30pm

Stewie (voice of Seth MacFarlane) gets a mail order bride from Ukraine and experiences domestic life in the new episode “The Marrying Kind.”

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

ABC, 10pm

In this new episode, gym owner Joseph Herrera and nurse Kyle Shaules jump in the hot seat for the million-dollar prize.

Condor: “The Solution to All Problems”

EPIX, 10pm

Joe escapes from IEP but his safety remains in question. Unsure who to trust, he turns to Bob Partridge. Meanwhile, a task force is assembled to investigate the massacre. With his best friend’s life now in danger, Sam struggles with his next move.

Good Girls: “Big Kahuna”

NBC, 10pm

A huge client approaches Dean (Matthew Lillard) to sell his merchandise at Boland’s Bubbles, but Beth (Christina Hendricks) is hesitant. Stan (Reno Wilson) and Ruby’s (Retta) guilt reaches a breaking point when Sara’s (Lidya Jewett) donor family returns. Annie (Mae Whitman) tries to prove to Ben (Isaiah Stannard) that she can keep up with the rich parents at his school.

Inside the Food Factory: “Family Meals”

Smithsonian Channel, 10pm

Gregg Wallace puts under the microscope the extraordinary food factory machines that manufacture some of our favorite family meals. This includes extraordinary machine capable of cracking open and separating seventeen hundred eggs a minute. And a colossal pressure cooker that puts the “baked” in beans.

Ride With Norman Reedus

AMC, 12:15am (late-night)

Actor Dylan McDermott joins Norman Reedus for a scenic trip along New Zealand’s majestic South Island. Navigating dramatic mountain roads, they take in some of the most rugged, unpredictable landscapes in a remote corner of the world.

Monday, March 15

Aliens in Alaska: “Nightmare Below Zero”

discovery+

A man finds a mysterious implant in his leg after a nighttime snowmobile ride; four friends witness the same eerie light show miles away from each other; an otherworldly beast stalks a family for three generations; a woman hears an unholy chorus.

Bloodlands

Acorn TV

New Series!

This new four-part drama stars James Nesbitt as Tom Brannick, a veteran detective who delves into his own dark past to try and solve an infamous cold case with enormous personal significance: a series of mysterious disappearances linked to a turbulent period in Northern Ireland history over 20 years ago. Bloodlands is an high-stakes cat-and-mouse game and also a thought-provoking drama exploring the balance between seeking justice for past crimes and protecting present-day peace.

The Dead Files: “Abducted”

discovery+

Season Finale!

Amy Allan and Steve DiSchiavi travel to Coolidge, Arizona, where a mother and her daughters are facing an onslaught of paranormal activity from an interdimensional being. Under constant attack and unable to move, the family needs answers before someone is seriously hurt.

Doctor Who: “Fury From the Deep”

AMC+

This missing episode from 1968 is re-created with animation and the surviving audio recording. The TARDIS lands on the sea’s surface off the Dover coast, but the Doctor and his friends are trespassing in a restricted area of a gas refinery and are tranquilized. The refinery has other problems: Something nasty is in the pipes!

Expedition: Back to the Future

discovery+

New Series!

Josh Gates, avid explorer and host of Discovery Channel’s Expedition Unknown, has spent his career traveling the world investigating history’s greatest legends and mysteries. Now, in this four-part series, he’s setting out on the journey of a lifetime in search of the most iconic car in Hollywood history — the DeLorean time machine from the classic sci-fi trilogy Back to the Future. Together with the films’ costar Christopher Lloyd, Josh travels across the country and through the history of one of cinema’s greatest franchises on an epic search for this timeless vehicle, all in hopes of delivering and donating it to the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

Paper Lives

Netflix

Original Film!

This drama from Turkey is set in an impoverished old neighborhood in Istanbul, brutally shaped by emigration, where Mehmet (Çağatay Ulusoy) is a beloved man who runs the solid waste warehouse for the area. He helps everyone in need — especially homeless children and teenagers, since he had been one, too. Mehmet’s biggest supporter is Tahsin (Turgay Tanülkü), who has been helping him and those in need for a very long time. One day, Mehmet meets an 8-year-old boy who suddenly appears in a garbage bag. Mehmet has the urge to reunite the boy with his parents; however, he doesn’t realize he is becoming attached to this child.

Baywatch: “Panic”

H&I, 6pm

The series joins retro channel Heroes & Icons’ lineup today. Baywatch is soapy fun, following newly promoted lieutenant Mitch Buchannon (David Hasselhoff) and his beautiful but earnest colleagues as they go the extra mile to protect the people on their beach. From the start, personal issues are tackled on and off the sand. Mitch, his ex-wife, Gayle (Wendie Malick!), and their 13-year-old son, Hobie (Brandon Call), realistically navigate the rough waters of divorce and a looming custody battle. The episode’s villain, however, is straight out of a dated Lifetime movie: A young woman named Laurie (Mädchen Amick), with an unspecified mental disorder that causes her to have delusions and become violent, forms a dangerous attachment to married, moonlighting lawyer Craig Pomeroy (Parker Stevenson).

NHL Hockey: Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers

NBCSN, 7pm Live

James van Riemsdyk leads the Philadelphia Flyers into New York’s Madison Square Garden for a clash with Artemi Panarin and the Rangers.

The Bachelor

ABC, 8pm

Season Finale!

Singleton Matt James finally makes his decision. Based on the show’s less-than-happily-ever-after track record, though, it doesn’t need to be set in stone — not even one provided by jeweler Neil Lane.

Bulletproof

The CW, 8pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 3, the three-episode special finds the British NCA detectives and best friends, Aaron Bishop (Noel Clarke) and Ronnie Pike Jr. (Ashley Walters), heading to South Africa in search of a much-needed vacation from their London day job. Unfortunately for them, rest and relaxation will have to wait as they get swept up in the kidnapping of a young girl and they soon find themselves delving into the criminal underbelly of Cape Town. This tense, action-packed journey will take them from the lavish world of Cape Town’s elite through the poverty-stricken townships, with danger around every corner. Bishop and Pike will learn that not everyone with a badge can be trusted.

The Voice: “The Blind Auditions, Part 5”

NBC, 8pm

Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon on the fifth night of Blind Auditions.

Legends of the Pharaohs: “Mystery of the Great Pyramid”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Follow Egyptologists as they uncover new secrets about the Great Pyramid, mummies and what happens when a pharaoh dies. See how newly discovered ancient documents are changing our understanding of how the Great Pyramid was built.

Star of the Month: Doris Day: “Dramas and Thrillers”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Besides her work in musicals and comedies, Doris Day was also an accomplished dramatic actress, as tonight’s lineup of films demonstrates. First, in the mystery thriller Midnight Lace (1960), Day gives a Golden Globe-nominated performance as a woman who is threatened by a stalker. Rex Harrison, John Gavin and Myrna Loy costar. Next, in Hitchcock’s suspense classic The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956), Day costars with James Stewart as parents whose son is kidnapped while they are vacationing overseas, and are then drawn into an assassination plot. Day also gets a chance to sing here, as she memorably introduces the Oscar-winning song “Que Sera, Sera (Whatever Will Be, Will Be).” Then, in the film noir Julie (1956), Day plays the title character, a widow who is terrorized by her insanely jealous second husband (Louis Jourdan), and who begins to suspect that her first husband’s death was not a suicide. After this is the Oscar-winning Love Me or Leave Me (1955), a musical biopic with Day portraying Ruth Etting, a singer who, like Day, had also become a movie star. One of Day’s earliest films is next — Young Man With a Horn (1950), a musical drama in which she shares the screen with Kirk Douglas and Lauren Bacall. Finally, Day stars in The Winning Team (1952), a fictionalized biography of the life of major league baseball pitcher Grover Cleveland Alexander (Ronald Reagan).

VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

VH1, 8pm

Season Finale!

The series that touched on relevant topics finishes up its first season tonight.

Bob (Hearts) Abishola

CBS, 8:30pm

Bob (Billy Gardell) wants to impress the Nigerian mother of his fiancée, Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku), on their first video chat. But he should probably think twice before taking advice from her uncle Tunde (Barry Shabaka Henley)!

America’s Most Wanted

FOX, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The classic show is back, this time hosted by Elizabeth Vargas. Viewers will be able to participate in catching some of the country’s most evasive criminals via new technologies and methods.

Intervention: “Susan”

A&E, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Susan grew up in a devoutly Mormon household. As an adult, she suffered a back injury and was prescribed OxyContin. Not only did the medication ease her back pain, it also numbed the memories of her turbulent family upbringing and a recent breakup. She became addicted, and when her doctor stopped prescribing them, she turned to heroin. After losing custody of her young son, Susan’s addiction escalated. Fired from her job, penniless and living out of her car, Susan had no choice but to return home to the same family she had worked so hard to leave behind. And since she’s been back, her usage has only gotten worse.

Rock the Block: “Rock the Living Rooms”

HGTV, 9pm

The competition heats up in Week 2 of Rock the Block as the teams — Mike Holmes and Alison Victoria; Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent; David Bromstad and Tiffany Brooks; and Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt — tackle the remaining living spaces on the first floor: the foyer, front room, powder room and main living room. With so many rooms to renovate, each team’s strategy comes into focus and unique design styles begin to flourish. Real estate broker and star of HGTV’s Flip or Flop Nashville Page Turner stops by to judge, touring each home to determine whose spaces added the most value to the home. The winning team walks away with bragging rights and bonus money to put towards their next design challenge.

Virus Hunting: Cave to COVID

Smithsonian Channel, 9pm

Watch as virus hunters and bat experts team up to uncover how and why COVID-19 jumped from animals to people. How did COVID-19 emerge, and how we can prevent the next pandemic from occurring? The answer may lie in bats. Follow scientists from forests to caves to the Smithsonian archives on their quest to find the origins of COVID-19. See how our modern lifestyle has changed bats’ ecology, stressed them out and may have triggered the COVID-19 pandemic.

Snowpiercer: “The Eternal Engineer”

TNT, 9pm

An engineering catastrophe on Snowpiercer forces Layton (Daveed Diggs) to make a difficult choice, one that might cost him everything.

Black Ink Crew: Secrets Unlocked

VH1, 9pm

The two-part special (Part 2 airs next week) brings together fan favorites from all three cities virtually to celebrate almost 10 years of the beloved franchise, spill the ink and unlock secrets to some of the biggest moments in Black Ink history.

America’s Most Wanted Overtime

FOX Nation

New Series!

Nancy Grace hosts this weekly streaming companion to FOX’s America’s Most Wanted. Immediately after America’s Most Wanted concludes on FOX, FOX Nation’s America’s Most Wanted Overtime takes viewers for a deep dive into the cases tackled and the suspects profiled in each episode, featuring chief investigators, law enforcement experts and family members of the victims. FOX Nation subscribers will also have access to America’s Most Wanted after it airs on FOX.

Bull: “The Boy Who Cried Murder”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “The Boy Who Cried Murder,” Izzy (Yara Martinez) asks Bull (Michael Weatherly) to petition the court to have her best friend’s body exhumed when the woman’s son alleges her death was not accidental.

American Pickers: “It’s Always Sunny in Picksylvania”

History, 10pm

Season Finale!

Mike and Frank scour the Keystone State in search of unique characters with one-of-a-kind finds. First stop is a jam-packed warehouse/mancave where they come across an ultra-rare Spider-Man comic book. Next, they meet Leo, a tailor with a surprising amount of antique rarities, and Morgan, a mad scientist with some explosively interesting items.

Debris: “Solar Winds”

NBC, 10pm

When Bryan (Jonathan Tucker) and Finola (Riann Steele) investigate a mysterious, otherworldly square that has appeared in a field, they come to understand new revelations about our planet. Meanwhile, Maddox (Norbert Leo Butz) meets with an old contact.

Unexpected

TLC, 10pm

New Episodes!

In the midseason return episode, at the hospital, Myrka’s contractions get worse, Jenna’s mom causes a scene at her baby shower and Kim discourages Lilly from making the same mistake twice.

The Big Bake

Food Network, 11pm

Time to get hopping! The new batch of pro bakers are challenged to create sugary sweet — and edible — salutes to bunny rabbits, making this the only time it’s OK to find a hare in your food. (Get it?)

Tuesday, March 16

Fright Club: “Scary Poppins”

discovery+

Jack Osbourne, Dalen Spratt, Marcus Harvey and Juwan Mass compete to terrorize each other with jaw-dropping evidence of a phantom facing off with baby, a hotel guest attacked in her sleep by an evil entity, the spirit of a deceased father returning home and more.

Pig Royalty

discovery+

This program documents a competition unlike any other as it follows unforgettable families who criss-cross throughout Texas, competing in the unique and crazy world of pig-showing.

The Beatrice Six: Keith Morrison Investigates

discovery+

Dateline correspondent Keith Morrison looks at how the 1985 murder of Helen Wilson rocked the small town of Beatrice, Nebraska. Six people were convicted of the crime, but one of the six, Joseph White, fought for two decades to overturn his conviction and prove his innocence. When DNA evidence from the crime scene was finally tested, and a new investigation into the murder was opened, the results turned the case and the town upside down.

Law & Order: Criminal Intent

SundanceTV, 1pm

This afternoon kicks off a weekly binge for fans of the 2001-11 L&O spinoff starring Vincent D’Onofrio and Kathryn Erbe as detectives in NYC’s Major Crimes unit. Each Tuesday, 13 episodes run in chronological order, opening with the pilot, about a multimillion- dollar diamond heist and a trail of corpses.

NHL Hockey: Boston at Pittsburgh

NBCSN, 7pm Live

Patrice Bergeron and the Boston Bruins visit Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins in a primetime NHL matchup on NBCSN.

NCIS: “Watchdog”

CBS, 8pm

One of the team members makes an unexpected move after NCIS uncovers a secret dogfighting ring in the new episode “Watchdog.”

Holmes Family Effect

FOX, 8pm

New Series!

In this heartwarming home-renovation series, TV icon and professional contractor Mike Holmes, his daughter, Sherry, and son, Michael, surprise deserving people by transforming their spaces. From a neglected school building to a rundown youth center, the Holmes family helps these heroes in their quest to make a difference. The four-part series debuts with two episodes tonight.

The Flash: “Mother”

The CW, 8pm

As Eva (guest star Efrat Dor) becomes more powerful, Barry (Grant Gustin) and team must find a way to stop her. They are shocked when an old friend, Sue Dearbon (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss), risks her life to help.

Young Rock: “Check Your Head”

NBC, 8pm

Miami, 1990: Dwayne (Uli Latukefu) looks to crack the starting lineup as a freshman for the famed Miami Hurricanes football team, attracting the attention of players, coaches and celebrities. However, an unexpected incident sends his season and life into turmoil.

Queen Sugar

OWN, 8pm

You’re cordially invited to the Bordelon farm for the wedding of stoic Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) and loving fiancée Darla (Bianca Lawson). (Their vows will melt you!) But first, a determined Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) wants to surprise her future sister-in-law with a virtual bridal shower/ bachelorette party.

TCM Spotlight: Growing Up on Screen: “Elizabeth Taylor & Roddy McDowall”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Two more actors whose fame extended from their days as child stars through their adult careers are spotlighted tonight. First up are four films starring Elizabeth Taylor. This lineup begins with the Oscar-winning drama National Velvet (1944), featuring Taylor in her first major role, which she filmed while just a tween, as a young girl with a passion for horses. After that is Father of the Bride (1950), the classic comedy featuring Taylor, then in her late teens, as the titular bride, with Oscar nominee Spencer Tracy playing her father. As Taylor grew into her late 20s, her acting range also grew, and that was particularly noticeable in tonight’s next movie, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958). The adaptation of Tennessee Williams’ play earned Taylor her second Best Actress Oscar nomination. This evening’s final Taylor film, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966), earned the then-30-something star a Best Actress Oscar win. She costars in the powerful adaptation of Edward Albee’s play with then-husband Richard Burton. Following Taylor’s films, into the late night and early morning, enjoy three films from across Roddy McDowall’s long career. First is Lassie Come Home (1943), the classic family drama that launched the beloved Lassie film franchise. Here, a teenage McDowall stars as a Yorkshire lad who has a profound bond with the titular collie. Next, a 20-something McDowall portrays an idealistic student who goes on the run from Communist authorities in an Iron Curtain country in The Steel Fist (1952). Finally, in The Cool Ones (1967), a late-30s McDowall plays a music promoter who sets up a pop singer with a dancer in a romantic match as a publicity stunt for a new TV series.

Kenan: “Flirting”

NBC, 8:30pm

With Gary’s (Chris Redd) encouragement, Kenan (Kenan Thompson) agrees to get back into the dating world slowly through flirting. Rick (Don Johnson) takes Aubrey (Dani Lane) and Birdie (Dannah Lane) for a spa day and can’t help but join in.

Superman & Lois: “Haywire”

The CW, 9pm

While sitting in the stands at the high school football game, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Chrissy (guest star Sofia Hasmik) spot fish out of water Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) conversing with Mayor Dean (Eric Keenleyside) and Kyle Kushing (Erik Valdez), and the two see right through this insincere move to try to win over the town. Meanwhile, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) agrees to help Lois out at a town hall meeting, but things get tense when he finds himself pulled in two different directions. Lastly, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) is having mixed emotions about Jordan’s (Alex Garfin) newfound status.

Home Again With the Fords: “Sister-in-law Suite”

HGTV, 9pm

Season Finale!

Leanne Ford’s sister-in-law, Ali, followed Leanne, her brother Erik and niece Ever to Pittsburgh. Leanne wants to make sure Ali has the best Pittsburgh experience, especially since Ali is also Ever’s nanny. Leanne begins with a plan to give Ali a sweet old cottage with an English garden, but she becomes creatively confused the deeper down the reno rabbit hole she goes. Luckily for Ali, in the end Leanne and her brother Steve pull off the perfect nest for Leanne’s beloved sister-in-law.

This Is Us: “I’ve Got This”

NBC, 9pm

Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) navigates qualms with her mother, while Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Kate (Chrissy Metz) bring their families together for dinner.

The Blended Bunch

TLC, 9pm

New Series!

Think Bradys plus five! A widow and widower fall in love, marry and combine their 11 kids (ages 12 and under) into one family in Utah. This reality series tracks the new normal for Erica and Spencer Shemwell as they navigate everything from adoption to bedtime for six boys and five girls.

Mayans M.C.

FX, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The 10-episode third season of FX’s Sons of Anarchy spinoff debuts with two episodes tonight. Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo) and his brother, Angel (Clayton Cardenas), are closer than ever after uncovering the truth behind their mother’s murder. Meanwhile, their father, Felipe (Edward James Olmos), struggles to reconcile the choices he and his sons have made.

New Amsterdam: “Safe Enough”

NBC, 10pm

Max (Ryan Eggold) resists an idea that could bring New Amsterdam more revenue; Iggy (Tyler Labine) pushes back on the new telemedicine system; Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) uncovers a startling trend while treating a beloved former patient.

Wednesday, March 17

My Feet Are Killing Me: Footnotes

discovery+

This program features never-before-seen cases with your favorite foot doctors, as well as follow-ups with memorable patients to see how they are doing today.

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal

Netflix

Reenactments drive this documentary investigating the mastermind behind a scam to sneak the kids of rich and famous families into top U.S. universities.

True Conviction

discovery+

Season Premiere!

Former Brooklyn homicide prosecutor Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi returns for Season 4 of the series in which she travels the country to reveal how the nation’s top prosecutors tackled their toughest cases.

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case

Netflix

New Series!

This true-crime series follows the high-profile court case of Belgian politician Bernard Wesphael, who was accused of murdering his wife in 2013.

Saint Patrick Stewart Day

BBC America, beginning at 6am

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a marathon of Star Trek: The Next Generation episodes that are among Jean-Luc Picard’s (Patrick Stewart) best. Highlights include “The Best of Both Worlds” (Season 4), “Time’s Arrow” (Season 5), “Chain of Command” (Season 6), “Tapestry” (Season 6) and the series finale, “All Good Things…” (Season 7).

Happy St. Patrick’s Day

TCM, beginning at 9:30am

Catch a Classic!

On the day when we celebrate all things Irish, Turner Classic Movies gets into the spirit of the holiday with more than 20 hours of movies with Irish themes and/or stars. Today’s full lineup, in order, includes: Irene (1940), Little Nellie Kelly (1940), The Daughter of Rosie O’Grady (1950), Flight of the Doves (1971), Finian’s Rainbow (1968), The Quiet Man (1952), Young Cassidy (1965), Odd Man Out (1947) and Ryan’s Daughter (1970).

NHL Hockey

NBCSN, beginning at 7:30pm Live

A pair of Wednesday Night Hockey matchups on NBCSN has the Philadelphia Flyers at the N.Y. Rangers, followed by a Canadian clash between the Edmonton Oilers and the Flames in Calgary.

The Masked Singer: “Group B Premiere — Shamrock and Roll”

FOX, 8pm

Group B performers take to the stage for the first time, and one will be unmasked at the end of the new episode “Group B Premiere — Shamrock and Roll.”

Chicago Med: “For the Want of a Nail”

NBC, 8pm

As Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) deals with her own trauma, she steps in to help a mother in need. Meanwhile, Dean (Steven Weber) continues to stir the pot with more than one doctor, and a patient comes to Med needing immediate treatment, but doesn’t want it from them.

Riverdale: “Chapter Eighty-Four: Lock & Key”

The CW, 8pm

A big announcement forces everyone to take stock of their current lives. Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) sets a risky plan in motion after learning some surprising news about Toni (Vanessa Morgan). Jughead (Cole Sprouse) tries to make sense of a strange encounter he had. Kevin (Casey Cott) and Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) make a big decision about their future together.

Mysteries of the Unknown: “Poisonous Ink, Critical Flight and a Surprising Victory”

Travel Channel, 8pm

Don Wildman examines a pen and inkwell connected to a poisonous political plot, a routine flight gone terribly wrong and a mule that was entered in a horse race.

Farmhouse Fixer: “Third Generation Renovation”

HGTV, 9pm

A historical house from 1873 is transformed into a vibrant, modern home for a young family. Jonathan Knight and designer Kristina Crestin give this family of five a home with fun colors, shiny brass, whimsical bird wallpaper and even a beehive.

Chicago Fire: “Double Red”

NBC, 9pm

Mouch (Christian Stolte), Gallo (Alberto Rosende), Ritter (Daniel Kyri) and Mackey (Adriyan Rae) report for training. Meanwhile, a nasty blow to the head brings Casey (Jesse Spencer) unimaginable pain.

I Survived a Crime

A&E, 10pm

Two episodes of vehicular lunacy: A woman climbs atop the hood to escape a carjack­ing, a bus driver is attacked in a case of road rage, and a two-­ton truck nearly kills someone on an impound lot.

Food Paradise

Cooking Channel, 10pm

In an episode on comfort food, better known as our daily way to get by, look for fried chicken in Atlanta, mac ’n’ cheese in Detroit, meatloaf in Kansas City and more cozy goodness.

Snowfall

FX, 10pm

Drug kingpin Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) must choose between loyalty and the well­ being of his business and family when a longtime ally’s reckless mistake causes a rival gang leader to seek revenge.

Chicago P.D.: “Impossible Dream”

NBC, 10pm

When a local business owner is gunned down in his shop, it becomes personal for Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), who patrolled the neighborhood as a young cop. Meanwhile, Dep. Supt. Samantha Miller (Nicole Ari Parker) comes to Voight (Jason Beghe) with a special request about Andre Cooper.

Thursday, March 18

Groomed

discovery+

This documentary relates the devastatingly powerful story of filmmaker Gwen van de Pas as she returns to her hometown in search of answers about the man who sexually abused her as a child. In the process, the film addresses a common yet little understood manipulation type called “grooming,” and looks at how to recognize and stop it.

The Last Unknown

discovery+

Nature photographer Ian Shive joins a group of researchers from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service on a mission to one of the most remote places on Earth — Alaska’s Aleutian Islands.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

HBO Max

Feature Film Exclusive!

The director’s cut will finally see its premiere. In May 2017, director Zack Snyder stepped down from his directorial duties during post-production to be with his family after the death of his daughter. Joss Whedon took over and did pages of rewrites and millions of dollars in reshoots before the film was ultimately released in November of that year. Fans waged an internet campaign to release Synder’s extended cut and ultimately won. The film finds all the DC superheroes — Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), The Flash (Ezra Miller) and Superman (Henry Cavill) — coming together to stop a global threat.

NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: First Four

truTV & TBS, beginning at 4pm Live

After the 2020 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, March Madness returns this spring, albeit with a host of changes designed to mitigate the coronavirus threat. Most notably, the entire tournament will be played in Indiana, beginning tonight with the First Four games at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette and Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

Station 19: “Learning to Fly”

ABC, 8pm

The Station 19 crew is called to a cult gathering where they find the leader, Brother John, dancing on the roof and claiming he can fly. Meanwhile, Travis gets a surprise visit from his father, and Dean makes a difficult decision that could affect his career trajectory.

Walker: “Tracks”

The CW, 8pm

Captain James (Coby Bell) and Liam (Keegan Allen) follow up on a tip regarding Emily’s (guest star Genevieve Padalecki) murder. The duo head to Mexico for more answers but decide to keep their trip a secret from Walker (Jared Padalecki). Meanwhile, Trey (Jeff Pierre) escorts Stella (Violet Brinson), August (Kale Culley) and the girls soccer team to an away game, but when things take a dangerous turn Trey, Walker and Micki (Lindsey Morgan) have to team up to save the kids. Micki learns some shocking news.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

E!, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Season 20 marks the 14th year the series has been airing, and also marks its last. The reality juggernauts are finally ready to move on without documenting every second of their lives.

Hell’s Kitchen: “Sink or Swim”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “Sink or Swim,” the remaining seven chefs play a game to unscramble the letters of key ingredients that they can choose to keep for the next cooking challenge or pass on to the other team as sabotage.

grown-ish

Freeform, 8pm

Season Finale!

Aaron takes a stand at graduation, pushing the school to divest from private prisons. Zoey tries to let Aaron go for good … but is that what they both want? Ana suspects Javi is cheating. Jazz makes a decision about Doug.

Deep Blue Nightmare

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Having kayaked offshore for a deserted island photo shoot, Sarah (Paige McGarvin) and friend Meghan (Juliana Destefano) become the target of an aggressive great white shark. Now the women must fend off the deadly predator until Sarah’s father James (Michael Madsen) can guide emergency services to their rescue.

Superstore: “Lowell Anderson”

NBC, 8pm

When the Cloud 9 founder’s son makes a surprise visit, the employees struggle to accommodate his bold ideas; Garrett (Colton Dunn) helps Dina (Lauren Ash) navigate a tricky situation with Brian (Rory Scovel); and Jonah (Ben Feldman) and Sandra (Kaliko Kauahi) use social media to investigate some worrying news.

Special Theme: Reframed: Classic Films in the Rearview Mirror

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s lineup of classic films featuring what are now recognized as problematic themes and characterizations — accompanied by discussions of the cultural contexts in which they were created and why they should still be viewed as classics, even if in a new light — includes The Searchers (1956), Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961), Swing Time (1936), Stagecoach (1939) and Tarzan, the Ape Man (1959).

Extreme Paranormal Witness: “Family Hatred”

Travel Channel, 8pm

A young woman feels blessed when she moves into her late grandmother’s home with her husband and daughter — until the sounds of ghostly footsteps and scratching fingernails reveal that they are not alone.

Grey’s Anatomy: “It’s All Too Much”

ABC, 9pm

As traumas and pressure mount, Grey Sloan doctors try to find a path forward, and Richard questions his faith. Meanwhile, Maggie gives Winston hospital privileges and they work together to treat an uneasy patient. Jo, Link and Jackson play an unconventional drinking game.

Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump

E!, 9pm

New Series!

Pour a glass of rosé and join restaurateur and former Real Housewives star Lisa Vander­pump as she hosts famous friends for dinner parties.

Call Me Kat: “Salsa”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “Salsa,” Kat (Mayim Bialik) wants to learn how to salsa dance in order to impress Oscar (guest star Christopher Rivas).

Rehab Addict Rescue: “Grandma’s Bachelor Pad”

HGTV, 9pm

A man, his girlfriend and his grandma love sharing a home in historic Detroit, but the couple would like to have a living space of their own. Nicole Curtis steps in to convert the third floor into a suite while giving his grandma a surprise renovation of her own.

Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka

WE tv, 9pm

Season Premiere!

With the pandemic wreaking havoc across the world, its impact begins affecting both Waka and Tammy’s relationship and their financial stability. Waka has lost out on millions of dollars of income, while Tammy has been her toughest critic and unable to release her new music, as something deeper holds her back. Plus, Waka and Tammy’s daughter Charlie is growing up fast and they are unsure how to handle it. Can Waka and Tammy’s relationship survive co-parenting in these troubling times, while simultaneously healing deep wounds from their own past?

The Unicorn

CBS, 9:30pm

Season Finale!

Wade (Walton Goggins) puts his most recent relationship in the past and starts dating again. Guest stars Rob Riggle and Betsy Brandt return in the Season 2 finale “Put Your Mask on First.”

Last Man Standing: “Midwife Crisis”

FOX, 9:30pm

The new episode “Midwife Crisis” is a flashback set during the pandemic, when Mandy and Kyle (Molly McCook and Christoph Sanders) decide to have a home birth at Mike and Vanessa’s (Tim Allen and Nancy Travis) house.

A Million Little Things: “Miles Apart”

ABC, 10pm

Maggie is forced to face the harsh reality that cancer still controls her life, while Gary must choose between supporting a friend in need and building his relationship with Darcy. Meanwhile, Rome helps Regina at Someday during the COVID-19 transition.

Friday, March 19

Country Comfort

Netflix

New Series!

Katharine McPhee leads this comedy as an aspiring country singer who becomes a nanny for a widower and his five children.

Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine

discovery+

Season Premiere!

Miner Dave Turin returns for an epic and emotional journey in the all-new season of this Gold Rush spinoff. After pandemic travel restrictions make Dave’s plans of mining in Alaska impossible, Team Turin finally sets up their operation in Colorado. Armed with an all-new state-of-the-art wash plant, they begin work on a lost mine with massive gold potential. With gold prices reaching all-time highs, Dave’s dream of achieving financial security and total freedom seems just in reach until tragedy strikes the gold claim.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Disney+

New Series!

The latest live-action series entry in the MCU finds Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprising their respective roles from the Captain America and Avengers films as Sam Wilson, aka the Falcon, and Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier. The pair, who came together in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame, team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities and their patience. Also returning from the films for this six-episode series are Daniel Brühl as the villainous Zemo and Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter. The series introduces Wyatt Russell as John Walker, who in the comic books is the superhero U.S. Agent.

Paranormal Caught on Camera: “Bronx UFO and More”

discovery+

UFOs fly high above a neighborhood in the Bronx; ghost hunters encounter the spirit of a 3,000-year-old mummy in a British museum; and a father and son spot the elusive Skunk Ape in Florida.

Servant

Apple TV+

Season Finale!

Executive producer M. Night Shyamalan’s creepy series ends its second season. The supernatural-tinged psychological thriller has been renewed for Season 3.

Sky Rojo

Netflix

New Series!

This Spanish action/crime drama from the creators of Money Heist is similarly filled with action, dark humor and pure adrenaline. Coral (Verónica Sánchez), Wendy (Lali Espósito) and Gina (Yany Prado) go on the run in search of freedom while being chased by Romeo (Asier Etxeandia), their pimp, and his henchmen. Together, the women embark on a frantic, chaotic journey during which they must face dangers of all kinds and live every second as if it were their last, while strengthening their friendship and discovering the most important thing: that together they are stronger and have more options to recover their lives.

NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: First Round

CBS, TBS, TNT & truTV, beginning at 12pm Live

With the First Four games finished, the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament begins in earnest with first-round action from venues in the Indianapolis area today and tomorrow on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.

Double Cross With Blake Griffin

truTV, 5:30pm

New Series!

NBA star Blake Griffin conspires with people who are tired of being the victim of pranks to help them get some sweet revenge on their unsuspecting prankster in an ultimate double cross. “These pranks aren’t cruel in nature, and they’re not malicious … they’re just fun,” Griffin tells us. “Given everything that’s going on, people need a distraction and entertainment and to be able to have fun and see these elaborate pranks and have a laugh.”

Deadly Excursion: Kidnapped From the Beach

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

The sequel to 2019’s Deadly Excursion, this film finds mother-daughter duo Samantha (Samaire Armstrong) and Ellie (Alexandria DeBerry) embarking on another family vacation in Florida cautiously believing their kidnapping saga is behind them. Unbeknownst to them, the men behind their original kidnapping have been keeping tabs on them and are ready to complete the job that was previously foiled. Also stars Corin Nemec, Matt Cedeño, David Meza and Jonathan Bouvier.

Texas Crime

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Classic crime dramas set in the Lone Star State are the focus of tonight’s triple feature on Turner Classic Movies. The lineup begins with The Houston Story (1956), a film noir directed by William Castle about a Texas oil driller who schemes to steal millions of dollars’ worth of oil. Gene Barry, Barbara Hale and Edward Arnold star. Next, a terrific cast including Marlon Brando, Jane Fonda, Robert Redford, E.G. Marshall and Angie Dickinson headlines Arthur Penn’s The Chase (1966), a neo-noir drama that chronicles how the escape of two convicts from prison affects the inhabitants of a small Texas town. Tonight’s final film is Blood Simple (1984), the fantastic debut movie from writers/directors Joel and Ethan Coen. The neo-noir follows a Texas bartender (John Getz) who finds himself in the middle of a murder plot after his boss (Dan Hedaya) discovers that the bartender is having an affair with the boss’ wife (Frances McDormand in her feature-film debut).

Everything but the House

HGTV, 9pm

New Series!

I’m not sure if my dad’s taxidermied cobra vs. mongoose is worth much, but I could easily find out if I sold it via the online marketplace Everything but the House. In this new show, EBTH pros come to you to sniff out treasures and auction them off. “[These experts] don’t mind taking the time to do research on even the most obscure items,” says host Lara Spencer. Of a $5 yard-sale mushroom chair, Spencer says, “Midcentury furniture collectors got into a bidding war for this purple thing!” Final sale: $600.

Great Performances at the Met

PBS, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Season 15 kicks off with “Renee Fleming in Concert,” as the American soprano performs arias by Puccini and Massenet to selections by Handel and Korngold from the intimate music salon of Dumbarton Oaks in Washington, D.C.

Mama June: From Not to Hot

WE tv, 9pm

Season Premiere!

As June Shannon celebrates one year of sobriety, she and her troubled boyfriend Geno quarantined together in Florida, away from her family and children. Though some feared she was not committed to recovery, she’s back, sober and ready to heal her fractured family.

Rescue Cam

A&E, 10pm

Season Finale!

Cellphones, bodycams, security cameras — they all capture riveting rescues when disasters strike. Tonight, a choking man is helped by a quick-thinking neighbor, a snowboarder survives an avalanche, and a manatee badly injured by a boat’s propeller lives to, ahem, “sea” another day.

Saturday, March 20

Estonia

discovery+

In 1994, the MS Estonia ferry sank as it was crossing the Baltic Sea. In this special, new footage and exclusive interviews help to explore the details of this tragic incident and reveal what may have caused it.

The Holzer Files: “Devil in the Rock”

discovery+

Season Finale!

The team ventures to the Massachusetts coast to follow up on Hans Holzer’s 1964 investigation of the Bates Ship Chandlery. As they delve deep into the property’s past, they uncover a chilling undercurrent of darkness anchored in the rocky shores.

Portals to Hell

discovery+

New Episodes!

In this special two-hour episode that kicks off the new season, Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman first gain unprecedented access to investigate the former McCormick property in Stratton, Colorado, once home to father-son serial killers Tom and Michael McCormick. Since buying the farm shortly after the murders committed there, the current owners have experience paranormal activity all over the property. Then, Jack and Katrina travel to Flagstaff, Arizona, to investigate the Hotel Monte Vista, a popular tourist attraction considered one of America’s most terrifying places, with guests spooked by unsettling poltergeist-like activity.

The Pioneer Woman: Home Sweet Home

Food Network, 10am

Eight is enough for host Ree Drummond, who devotes this episode to treats requiring only an octet of ingredients, like clementine-flavored sprinkle cake and speedy dumpling soup.

NASCAR Racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway

FS1, beginning at 2:30pm Live

NASCAR holds two races today at Atlanta Motor Speedway, both airing on FS1. First up is the Camping World Truck Series Fr8Auctions 200, followed by the Xfinity Series EchoPark250.

Anatomy of a Murder

TCM, 5pm

Catch a Classic!

Courtroom trial/crime films don’t get more tense and compelling than this 1959 classic from director Otto Preminger, which received seven Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. Best Actor Oscar nominee James Stewart gives one of his finest performances as a small-town Michigan lawyer who takes on a difficult case: that of a young Army lieutenant (Ben Gazzara) accused of murdering the local tavern owner who he believes raped his wife (Lee Remick). The gripping drama was groundbreaking at the time for the frankness of its discussion of sex, but more than anything else, it is a striking depiction of the power of words. Along with Stewart, Gazzara and Remick, Anatomy of a Murder boasts an outstanding supporting cast including a young George C. Scott in a Best Supporting Actor-nominated performance as a fiery prosecuting attorney and legendary real-life attorney Joseph N. Welch as the judge. The influential jazz score by Duke Ellington also helped make this a landmark film.

Double Cross With Blake Griffin

truTV, 5:30pm

Two episodes of the limited series air back-to-back following the NCAA games today, where NBA star Blake Griffin conspires with people who are tired of being the victim of pranks to help them get some sweet revenge on their unsuspecting prankster in an ultimate double cross.

V.C. Andrews’ Ruby

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Based on the bestselling V.C. Andrews Landry book series, Ruby kicks off the first of four films that follow Ruby Landry (Raechelle Banno), who was born in the Louisiana bayou and watched over by her Grandmère Catherine (Naomi Judd). Ruby is filled with hope as love blooms with her high school sweetheart, but lingering thoughts of her mysterious father and her mother’s death often creep into Ruby’s life.

Chasing Waterfalls

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Movie!

Aspiring photographer Amy Atwater (Cindy Busby) gets the break of her career when high profile magazine Explorer Worldwide puts her on an assignment to shoot one of North America’s most fabled waterfalls — if she can prove it really exists. As Amy spends her days hiking to remote areas to photograph the spectacular waterfalls, she is surprised to find herself falling for her rugged guide, Mark North (Christopher Russell), and bonding with his young daughter Kyra (Cassidy Nugent). Their blossoming romance is threatened when Amy’s work brings her close to revealing one of the area’s, and Mark’s, most treasured secrets.

Relic

Showtime, 9pm

The scares are more emotional than gory for three generations of women in this well-done 2020 chiller. The last 20 minutes — eek!

Final Space

Adult Swim, 10:30pm

Season Premiere!

Picking up where things left off, Season 3 of the animated comedy/drama brings unexpected twists and turns as Gary (voice of Olan Rogers) and the crew enter final space to rescue Quinn (Tika Sumpter). After discovering they are now trapped, the stakes get even higher as the crew must do whatever it takes to survive. With Invictus (Vanessa Marshall) and Lord Commander (David Tennant) determined to capture Mooncake (Rogers) in an attempt to use him to grow even more powerful, Gary and the crew’s only hope is to team up with Earth’s sole survivor. Together, they must find a way out before it’s too late.