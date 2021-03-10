Wednesday, March 10: ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 5 Takes the Stage

© FOX 2021

All Times Eastern.

Wednesday, March 10

The Masked Singer

FOX, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The Masked Singer returns for Season 5 as a new batch of mystery celebrity vocalists take to the stage. Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke are back as panelists. Niecy Nash serves as guest host for the start of the season, and regular host Nick Cannon returns in future episodes.

Age of Rush

FOX Nation

New Series!

FOX Nation, FOX News Media’s subscription-based streaming service, debuts this new four-part series examining the groundbreaking life and legacy of the late conservative radio icon Rush Limbaugh. Narrated by former Vice President Mike Pence, previously a radio host himself, the program will document Limbaugh’s childhood beginnings in the hometown of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to his eventual place as the most powerful radio talk show host of all time. Featured guests throughout the series include his producer, James Golden, aka “Bo Snerdley,” along with fellow radio hosts Sean Hannity, Mark Levin, Brian Kilmeade, Mark Steyn and Larry Elder, as well as FNC anchor Bill Hemmer, MediaBuzz’s Howard Kurtz and FNC contributor Newt Gingrich.

Last Chance U: Basketball

Netflix

New Series!

This docuseries from the team behind Last Chance U explores the world of community college basketball through the East Los Angeles College Huskies.

Marriage or Mortgage

Netflix

New Series!

A wedding planner and a real estate agent compete to win the hearts and budgets of spouses-to-be. Will the couple pick fairy tale nuptials or a dream home?

Batman

FXM, 1:10pm

Catch a Classic!

Big-screen incarnations of DC Comics’ famous Caped Crusader have gotten darker and grittier in recent decades, and they are enjoyable in their own right. But there’s still something to be said for the fun camp of the 1960s Batman TV series starring Adam West as Batman/Bruce Wayne and Burt Ward as Robin/Dick Grayson, which was adapted into this equally wild, and often surreal, full-length 1966 feature. West and Ward reprise their roles here, as do Cesar Romero as the Joker, Burgess Meredith as Penguin, Frank Gorshin as Riddler, Alan Napier as Alfred and Neil Hamilton as Commissioner Gordon, among others. Lee Meriwether takes over as Catwoman from Julie Newmar, who had portrayed the villain on the show to that point.

The Jeffersons

Antenna TV, 5pm

A five-hour binge includes the classic 1981 jaw-dropper in which George (Sherman Hemsley) mistakenly attends a KKK meeting.

NHL Hockey

NBCSN, beginning at 7pm Live

The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Minnesota Wild and the L.A. Kings are at the Anaheim Ducks for NBCSN’s Wednesday Night Hockey doubleheader.

Bourne in 3 Days

BBC America, beginning at 8pm

Matt Damon stars as Jason Bourne in the Bourne action movie franchise, which gets the spotlight on BBC America over three days. The programming stunt begins tonight with The Bourne Identity (2002), continues tomorrow with The Bourne Supremacy (2004) and wraps up Friday with The Bourne Ultimatum (2007).

Operation Awesome

BYUtv, 8pm

New Series!

This feel-good, unscripted series takes a look at how kids are changing the world every day. Five incredible young people with the biggest, boldest, most amazing ideas for change will get the chance to make their inspired, out-of-the box dreams come true. They will travel to 10 cities across America and work together with local volunteers to help others launch new initiatives, making a lasting and impactful change in every community they visit.

Riverdale: “Chapter Eighty-Three: Fire in the Sky”

The CW, 8pm

Following in his Grandpa Artie’s footsteps, Archie (KJ Apa) begins to recruit Riverdale’s new volunteer fire department. Toni’s (Vanessa Morgan) attempt to lure Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) out of Thornhill and back into daily life in Riverdale leads to more tension between the two. Elsewhere, Betty (Lili Reinhart), Alice (Mädchen Amick) and Kevin’s (Casey Cott) latest investigation leads them into conflict with Hiram (Mark Consuelos). Finally, as Veronica (Camila Mendes) comes up with a risky plan to support Riverdale’s local businesses, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) begin to unravel an old mystery surrounding some strange sightings in the town.

Chicago Med: “Fathers and Mothers, Daughters and Sons”

NBC, 8pm

Steven Weber debuts as wry Dr. Dean Archer, who arrives in the Windy City to work alongside overwhelmed Emergency Department chief Ethan Choi (Brian Tee). They have history: Archer was Ethan’s boss in the Navy. Will being second-in-command cause friction?

Stormborn

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

New Series!

In this stunning three-part nature series, spend a year in the remote, northern edges of Scotland, Iceland, and Norway, and meet the creatures that call it home. Ewan McGregor narrates this exposé on animals that have adapted to survive the North Atlantic’s subarctic region. From hunting orca and Arctic foxes to battling grey seals, see what it takes to survive in the lands of the North. Enter the realms of the “Stormborn,” where survivors battle to survive in one of Earth’s most challenging environments.

Mysteries of the Unknown: “Land of Black Gold, Icy Rescue and a Shipload of Spirits”

Travel Channel, 8pm

Don Wildman investigates an entrepreneur’s determination to strike it rich in Texas, a fireman’s brave rescue of a boy trapped beneath a sheet of ice and a daring raid on a ship to whisk away illegal whiskey.

SEAL Team: “Reckoning”

CBS, 9pm

In the new episode “Reckoning,” Ray (Neil Brown Jr.) continues to lead the mission in Syria, and the stakes grow higher when members of Bravo Team learn the truth about their target.

Game of Talents

FOX, 9pm

New Series!

Wayne Brady hosts this new hybrid of game show and variety show that pits two teams of contestants against each other as they attempt to figure out the surprising, mesmerizing — and sometimes bizarre —hidden talents of the mystery performers. With more than $200,000 on the line, can the contestants spot the fire dancer from the spider wrangler or the gospel singer from the contortionist?

Farmhouse Fixer: “A Farmhouse for a Chef”

HGTV, 9pm

An outdated farmhouse is transformed into a functional family home with an earthy design. Jonathan Knight and designer Kristina Crestin create a kitchen fit for a chef; a cozy, traditional New England family room; and even a goat jungle gym for their new farm animals.

Chicago Fire: “Escape Route”

NBC, 9pm

A new episode of NBC’s hit drama, the first in its popular Chicago franchise of series, airs tonight.

S.W.A.T.: “Redux”

CBS, 10pm

Mumford (Peter Onorati) returns to work a 15-year-old cold case that holds a personal connection and leads to the discovery of a dangerous drug ring in the new episode “Redux.”

Snowfall: “Expansion”

FX, 10pm

In the new episode “Expansion,” Franklin’s (Damson Idris) missteps put Leon (Isaiah John) in the crosshairs, resulting in an unexpected reconnection.

Chicago P.D.: “Protect and Serve”

NBC, 10pm

Since the start of Season 8, CPD’s new deputy superintendent, Samantha “Sam” Miller (Nicole Ari Parker), has been on a mission: police reform. Her collaboration with Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), the Intelligence Unit’s influential and rule-breaking leader, has concerned some fans who like Hank just the way he is. “They’re allowed to feel protective, but a change is going to come!” Parker says. “These two alphas are sizing each other up because they know there’s no way to avoid the work they have to do.” Tonight’s hour could be a tipping point. It begins when a seasoned white cop, who’s partnered with a Black rookie, shoots a Black man during a tense traffic stop. Intelligence officers Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), who are Black and white, respectively, are sent to arrest him. “At every level, you have two perspectives of the situation,” Parker says. “That’s what makes this episode so powerful. It tries to pinpoint what [each person] sees in that moment.” Other factors, like time on the force, also come into play. The situation escalates when the crowd of witnesses grows and Atwater and Ruzek come under fire — someone doesn’t want the cops and the accused to make it back to the station. But who? And which side of the law are they on? “You’ve got a lot of eyeballs on this,” Parker says. “Some are there to protect and serve, and some are there to destroy.”

Beyond the Unknown: “Woolly Mystery, Lost Nazi Gold Train and the Plot to Kill the Pope”

Travel Channel, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Don Wildman investigates a toxic experiment gone wrong, recalls the hunt for a fabled train laden with Nazi gold and uncovers a plot to assassinate Pope John Paul II.

Thursday, March 11

Cold Courage

AMC+

New Series!

Based on the award-winning and bestselling novels from Finnish journalist Pekka Hiltunen, this drama follows two women (portrayed by Pihla Viitala and Sofia Pekkari) as they collide during a series of murders in present-day London. As they are drawn together through a clandestine group called the Studio, they seek to right the wrongs of the powerful, influential and corrupt — starting with a dangerous, charismatic politician (John Simm) looking to put the “Great” back into Great Britain. The first three episodes debut today, with subsequent episodes released every Thursday.

BattleBots: Bounty Hunters

discovery+

In each episode, challengers compete for the right to become a Bounty Hunter and fight a Legend. The prize: a unique place in BattleBots history and the major share of a $25,000 cash prize payout in every episode.

My Beautiful Stutter

discovery+

This documentary follows five kids ages 9 to 18 who stutter, whose lives are transformed when they meet others who stutter at an interactive, arts-based program in New York.

Genera+ion

HBO Max

New Series!

This half-hour dramedy follows a diverse group of high school students exploring modern sexuality in their conservative community.

Station 19: “Train in Vain”

ABC, 8pm

New Episodes!

After a powerful and shocking winter finale, the firefighter drama returns for its spring premiere. Grey Sloan Memorial surgeon Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) is like a dog with a bone when he believes in something. That has never been more true than on tonight’s Station 19, the first half of a tension-filled crossover with Grey’s Anatomy, as DeLuca and his protective older sister, Carina (Stefania Spampinato), try to stop a child sex trafficker.

Walker: “Bar None”

The CW, 8pm

When Geri (guest star Odette Annable) decides to sell the bar, it throws Walker (Jared Padalecki) for a loop. With so many memories attached to the bar, he asks Geri to reconsider and reminds her of all the good times they’ve had there with Emily (guest star Genevieve Padalecki) and Hoyt (guest star Matt Barr). Meanwhile, Micki (Lindsey Morgan) is shocked when her mother (guest star Alex Meneses) drops in unexpectedly.

Hell’s Kitchen: “There’s Something About Marc”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “There’s Something About Marc,” the eight remaining chefs cook various types of burgers, finding their additional ingredients in a massive deck of cards.

Flipping Across America

HGTV, 8pm

In the blue corner, Ken and Anita Corsini (Flip or Flop Atlanta) from Atlanta are tackling a confusing 1970s split-level home. And in the red corner, Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack (Flip or Flop) are flipping an older Southern California home that looks like it hasn’t been updated or cleaned since the ’60s. Both of these dated homes were purchased for the same price but are in very different markets. Will the market make a difference in which team turns the biggest profit?

Superstore: “Customer Satisfaction”

NBC, 8pm

When Jeff (Michael Bunin) returns to push customer satisfaction surveys, Mateo (Nico Santos) enlists Garrett’s (Colton Dunn) help to hide his relationship with Eric (George Salazar). Dina (Lauren Ash), Glenn (Mark McKinney) and Cheyenne’s (Nichole Sakura) plan to boost the scores creates new and bigger problems, and Jonah (Ben Feldman) tries to convince Sandra (Kaliko Kauahi) and other workers to value themselves.

Special Theme: Reframed: Classic Films in the Rearview Mirror

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s lineup of classic films featuring what are now recognized as problematic themes and characterizations — accompanied by discussions of the cultural contexts in which they were created and why they should still be viewed as classics, even if in a new light — includes Woman of the Year (1942), Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967), Gunga Din (1939), Sinbad the Sailor (1947) and The Jazz Singer (1927).

Extreme Paranormal Witness: “Trying to Keep Evil Out”

Travel Channel, 8pm

An expectant mother believes she’s found a sanctuary for her young daughter when they move into a new apartment in Missouri. Her hopes are dashed after she discovers there is something evil lurking behind a boarded-up fireplace. Two more new, hourlong episodes of Extreme Paranormal Witness immediately follow.

Grey’s Anatomy: “Helplessly Hoping”

ABC, 9pm

New Episodes!

After nearly three months off the air, one of TV’s top dramas returns tonight for its spring premiere.

Call Me Kat: “Moving In”

FOX, 9pm

With her own love life heating up, cat café owner Kat (Mayim Bialik) has to decide how to tell her employee Randi (Kyla Pratt) about the skeleton she discovered in her boyfriend Daniel’s (Lamorne Morris) closet while helping them move in together.

Rehab Addict Rescue: “Sweat Equity”

HGTV, 9pm

Nicole Curtis helps a newly engaged couple modernize and restore functionality to their outdated, 1970s-inspired kitchen and bathroom. To stay under budget, Nicole teaches them the meaning of sweat equity as they chip in to help the team cross the finish line.

Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta

WE tv, 9pm

Season Finale!

The dramatic season comes to a close.

Last Man Standing: “Granny Nanny”

FOX, 9:30pm

In the new episode “Granny Nanny,” Vanessa (Nancy Travis) refuses to believe that she needs to slow down, going above and beyond in her grandma responsibilities.

Nightwatch: “Return to the Big Easy”

A&E, 10pm

In this first of two specials before the series returns for a new season following the skilled first responders on the front lines of one of America’s most dynamic agencies — New Orleans EMS — hosts Holly Sherman and Titus Tero look back at some of the past seasons’ memorable moments as well as introduce the new team members featured on the series this season.

A Million Little Things: “Non-Essential”

ABC, 10pm

New Episodes!

The drama returns with Boston heading into a COVID lockdown, Rome (Romany Malco) realizing his movie may have to halt production, Maggie (Allison Miller) being forced to return home early from Oxford and Eddie’s (David Giuntoli) delayed back surgery perhaps speeding up his painkiller abuse.

Clarice: “Get Right With God”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “Get Right With God,” Clarice (Rebecca Breeds) experiences intense hallucinations after she is drugged and confined to a hospital bed by a serial killer in the medical profession.

Cake

FXX, 10pm

Season Premiere!

FXX’s series of short-form comic videos returns for Season 4. Each of this season’s nine episodes will be anchored by Nine Films About Technology from Peter Huang, loosely connected and darkly comedic live-action stories about human relationships in this modern age of smartphones, social media and connectivity.

The Rev

USA Network, 11pm

Season Finale!

The new reality series following the world of larger-than-life Queens, New York, Pastor Richard Hartley ends Season 1 tonight.

Friday, March 12

Cherry

Apple TV+

Original Film!

Inspired by the bestselling novel of the same name, this drama from directors Anthony and Joe Russo (Avengers: Endgame) features Tom Holland in the title role as an unhinged character who drifts from dropping out of college to serving in Iraq as an Army medic, and is only anchored by his one true love, Emily (Ciara Bravo). When Cherry returns home a war hero, he battles the demons of undiagnosed PTSD and spirals into drug addiction, surrounding himself with a menagerie of depraved misfits. The film is a darkly humorous, unflinching coming-of-age story of a man on a universal quest for purpose and human connection.

Paranormal Caught on Camera: “Rainbow Portal in Connecticut and More”

discovery+

A colorful anomaly in the sky dazzles onlookers in Connecticut; a parade of orbs floats through an abandoned Texas jail; a strange monolith pops up in the remote Utah wilderness; and more.

Marvel Studios Assembled: “Assembled: The Making of ‘WandaVision’”

Disney+

New Series!

In this series of documentary specials, join WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, along with the show’s creative team, as they invite viewers behind the scenes of their hit series, which recently concluded its first season. Learn how the production’s surprising concept took shape by drawing inspiration from classic sitcoms. Witness how the crew went to great lengths to emulate various filmmaking methods used during the early years of television. Discover the unique challenges and ultimate rewards of performing an entire episode in front of a live studio audience. Spend time with exciting newcomers to the MCU, such as Teyonah Parris and Kathryn Hahn, along with returning favorites like Kat Dennings and Randall Park.

Marvel Studios: Legends: “Falcon”/“Winter Soldier”/“Zemo”/“Sharon Carter”

Disney+

New Episodes!

Ahead of the launch of the new Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier next Friday on Disney+, check out these new Legends episodes to catch up on the backstories of some of the main heroes and villains that figure into the show.

Own the Room

Disney+

This documentary chronicles five students from around the world who take their budding business ventures to compete in the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards.

Paradise PD: Part 3

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The not-so-honorable police officers of Paradise engage in dog blackmail, sperm theft, doughnut shop intimidation and many more unspeakable crimes in the new season of this animated comedy.

Yes Day

Netflix

Original Film!

Always feeling like they have to say “no” to their kids and coworkers, Allison (Jennifer Garner) and Carlos (Édgar Ramírez) decide to give their three kids a “Yes Day” — where for 24 hours the kids make the rules. Little did they know that they’d be going on a whirlwind adventure around Los Angeles that would bring the family closer to each other than ever before. This comedy is based on the children’s book of the same name by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Tom Lichtenheld.

MacGyver: “C8H7CIO + Nano-Trackers + Resistance + Maldives + Mind Games”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “C8H7CIO + Nano-Trackers + Resistance + Maldives + Mind Games,” Mac (Lucas Till) and Riley (Tristin Mays) head overseas to prevent a governmental collapse and inadvertently inhale new deadly microscopic technology.

The Single Mom Conspiracy

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Recently divorced, Grace (Allison McAtee) is struggling to manage her new home and restaurant venture, plus raise her teenage daughter Charlie (Aubrey Stevens), while also navigating a new romance with her much-younger employee Alex (Andrew Spach). Feeling increasingly overwhelmed, Grace agrees to let Lilith (Samantha Cope) move into her guest house so she can get extra help organizing the house and restaurant. But as things start to unravel in both Grace’s personal and professional life, she begins to question if Lilith is there to help or hurt her.

The Blacklist: “Dr. Laken Perillos”

NBC, 8pm

Red (James Spader) and Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq) land in peril when Townsend deploys a torture specialist who uses unorthodox methods to interrogate her victims.

Movie MacGuffins — Part 2

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

TCM airs three more legendary films featuring famous “MacGuffins” — objects or events that propel a story’s action and characters’ motivations, but which are ultimately not as important as the journey toward finding them. The evening begins with The Maltese Falcon, John Huston’s terrific 1941 film noir adaptation of the Dashiell Hammett novel. Here, private eye Sam Spade (Humphrey Bogart) finds himself in the middle of three unscrupulous characters (Mary Astor, Sydney Greenstreet and Peter Lorre) all in a quest to obtain the title MacGuffin — a jewel-encrusted ebony falcon statuette — and who aren’t above violence to obtain it, including the murder of Spade’s partner. The black bird is talked about a lot — with Spade at times derisively referring to it as “the dingus” and ultimately dismissing it and the troubles it’s caused sarcastically as “the stuff that dreams are made of” — until finally being seen near the end, but even then it isn’t quite what it’s been made out to be. Next, in Casablanca (1942), Bogart’s cynical expatriate Rick Blaine, who runs a café in the titular Vichy-held Moroccan city in the early days of World War II, says at one point, “Seems as long as I have those letters, I’ll never be lonely.” He’s referring to letters of transit entrusted to him by a crook before his arrest and subsequent death — valuable documents that would allow desperate refugees to escape to the United States. Rick is indeed not lonely, as everyone from his former love Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman) to delightfully corrupt police captain Renault (Claude Raines) and German officials are poking around trying to find those letters. When we finally learn where the documents are, and what Rick has planned with them, it leads to the film’s iconic climax. Finally, in the first few moments of Orson Welles’ brilliant debut film, Citizen Kane (1941), we see media mogul Charles Foster Kane (Welles) uttering the word “Rosebud” with his dying breath. News of Kane’s final word sends a news team on a quest to find out just to what, or whom, “Rosebud” refers, leading us into Kane’s compelling backstory. Only we as the audience ever learn what that word really meant, in the film’s famous, and sad, final scene.

Magnum P.I.: “The Lies We Tell”

CBS, 9pm

Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) are hired by a married woman to find her lover’s killer, but they discover that the victim wasn’t who he claimed to be. Guest star Corbin Bernsen returns as Icepick in the new episode “The Lies We Tell.”

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup

WE tv, 9pm

Season Finale!

The third season of the show that follows ex-cons as they attempt to live their lives ends tonight.

Blue Bloods: “For Whom the Bell Tolls”

CBS, 10pm

Det. Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) finds a corpse in her yard! Also, Assistant DA Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) counters criticism from her boss, Kimberly Crawford (Roslyn Ruff), while her dad, police commish Frank (Tom Selleck), orders his team into therapy.

Unprotected Sets: “Seaton Smith & Yedoye Travis”

EPIX, 12:30am (late-night)

Season Finale!

Seaton Smith is smart, funny and thought-provoking. His cerebral wit and clever views of the world translate to a hilarious set loaded with relationship advice and “white positive” jokes. Yedoye Travis is a comedian on the rise. This Atlanta native is quickly setting himself apart with a sharp wit and brutal honesty. His theories on race relations and pop culture include making the argument that the devil is actually white.

Saturday, March 13

A Discovery of Witches

AMC+/Shudder/Sundance Now

Season Finale!

The second season finale of this addictive fan favorite finds Matthew (Matthew Goode) and Diana (Teresa Palmer) facing an uncertain future as their time hiding in Elizabethan London comes to an end.

The Holzer Files: “Dead Calm”

discovery+

The team embarks on an investigation unlike any other aboard the completely empty and notoriously haunted Queen Mary in Long Beach, California. They discover that an unsettling presence Hans Holzer confronted in 1976 has risen to the surface, and it just may pull them under.

SuperSoul

discovery+

New Series!

This spinoff of OWN’s SuperSoul Sunday features conversations between Oprah Winfrey and top thinkers, authors, visionaries and spiritual leaders exploring themes and issues including happiness, personal fulfillment, spirituality, conscious living and what it means to be alive in today’s world.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Phoenix 200

FS1, 5:30pm Live

The up-and-coming drivers from the NASCAR Xfinity Series take to Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona, to compete in a 200-mile race on FS1.

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021

Nickelodeon, 7:30pm

The slime-happy awards show, emceed by Saturday Night Live star and Nickelodeon vet Kenan Thompson, soars to new heights as the network’s iconic orange blimp embarks on a worldwide tour. Stops include celebrities’ homes, outer space and SpongeBob SquarePants’ underwater city, Bikini Bottom.

A House on Fire

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Brilliant doctor and mother Deborah Green (Stephanie March) had the epitome of a picture-perfect life with two children, an adoring husband (Shaun Benson) and a beautiful house in an opulent neighborhood. But behind the curtain is a rocky marriage that includes Deb’s difficult bedside manner, her inability to get along with other doctors, an abuse of pills and alcohol, and major envy of her husband’s successful medical career and his easy social manner. Soon it all takes a terrible turn and leaves her family and marriage in ruin.

The Golden Girls: Ageless

REELZChannel, 8pm

Narrated by Valerie Bertinelli, this special celebrates the iconic ’80s sitcom The Golden Girls, its perfect cast and its ability to take on complex subject matter that was far beyond sitcom fodder at the time — tackling mental health, alcoholism and homelessness, all while never losing its potent and signature sense of humor. The special also examines offscreen hurdles, including star Estelle Getty’s heartbreaking battle with dementia and the simmering headbutting between stars Bea Arthur and Betty White. Viewers will also learn about the incredible fandom surrounding the sitcom that continues to grow like wildfire decades after the show premiered.

Holmes & Watson

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

The game is afoot on Turner Classic Movies tonight with a double feature of some lesser-seen and enjoyable films featuring legendary detective Sherlock Holmes and his friend Dr. John Watson. First, The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes (1970), cowritten and directed by Billy Wilder, offers an affectionate and somewhat parodic look at Holmes (Robert Stephens), presenting a distinction between the “real” detective compared with the character readers know from Watson’s stories in The Strand magazine. Christopher Lee costars as Sherlock’s brother Mycroft in this film that Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss have said was an inspiration for their acclaimed series Sherlock. The second movie on tonight’s bill is The Hound of the Baskervilles (1959), a gothic tale from Britain’s famed Hammer Studios that adapts Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s 1902 novel featuring one of Holmes’ most famous cases. Peter Cushing stars as the detective, with André Morell as Watson. Christopher Lee also turns up here as Sir Henry Baskerville.

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet

Nat Geo Wild, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Every day is a unique challenge for Dr. Michelle Oakley, the only all-species vet for hundreds of miles across the Great North. Whether wrestling bison, tracking ibex in the mountains, performing surgery on a wolverine or braving fierce landscapes to return moose calves to the wild, Dr. Oakley will do whatever it takes to keep the animals in her charge safe and healthy.