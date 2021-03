Saturday, March 6: CNN Presents a Look at Apollo 11 Astronauts in Quarantine

CNN Films

All Times Eastern.

Saturday, March 6

Apollo 11: Quarantine

CNN, 9pm

This new short film from award-winning Apollo 11 director and producer Todd Douglas Miller is created primarily from previously unseen, pristine 70mm footage from the National Archives and NASA, the same source material used for Apollo 11. The film documents the return of mission astronauts Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin, Neil Armstrong and Michael Collins, who were medically quarantined following their return to Earth in the summer of 1969. Although largely unknown to the general public, these extraordinary measures were taken to protect the world from any contamination with microorganisms or other material the astronauts may have inadvertently transported from the moon. The film shows that, as the world feted their extraordinary achievement, their families waved at them through the windows of the Lunar Receiving Laboratory (LRL) in Houston. Out of an abundance of caution, the astronauts were confined to the module for 21 days from their initial exposure to the lunar surface.

Aerial America

Smithsonian Channel, beginning at 6am

In this “Virtual Vacation” all-day marathon, take off on a thrilling flight across America. This epic series offers rare glimpses of our nation’s most treasured landmarks, all seen from breathtaking heights. From busy cityscapes to quiet landscapes, we capture the history and the pageantry of our amazing country, which is as diverse as the people who occupy it.

Saturday Morning Cartoons

MeTV, 7am

This three-hour block of cartoons kicks off with an hour of Popeye and Pals, featuring the adventures of the famous sailor man and other characters from the Fleischer studio; continues with The Tom and Jerry Show, an hour block of ’toons chronicling the eternal conflict between the titular cat and mouse, as well as other shorts from MGM; and concludes with the hourlong Bugs Bunny & Friends, devoted to Warner Bros. faves from the Merrie Melodies and Looney Tunes franchises.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 300

FS1, 4:30pm Live

Emerging NASCAR stars from the Xfinity Series roll the dice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for 200 laps in the Alsco Uniforms 300 on FS1.

Snow Animals

BBC America, 8pm

Wildlife biologist Liz Bonnin introduces a cast of charismatic creatures to reveal the remarkable strategies they use to survive, and even thrive, through the winter.

Rocky Marathon

HBO, 8pm

We’re gonna fly now to this night-long marathon of all six Rocky movies, beginning with the Oscar-winning 1976 original (starring Sylvester Stallone) and ending with 2006’s Rocky Balboa.

Circle of Deception

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

A small island community is turned upside down when one of the town’s citizens, Russel Douglas (Paul McGillion), is found dead the day after Christmas. Brenna Douglas (Jill Morrison) was Russel’s estranged and soon-to-be ex-wife, who often complained to her former beauty queen best friend Peggy Sue Thomas (Diane Neal) that Russel was physically and emotionally abusive. Through an investigation that twists and winds its way through neighbors, a wife and best friends, Russel’s murderer is finally revealed. Also stars Tahmoh Penikett and Tamara Tunie.

Gandhi

TCM, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Winner of eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Ben Kingsley and Best Director for Richard Attenborough, this 1982 historical epic is a sweeping journey through Britain’s colonial past and the powerful resistance of one man. Set in the early 20th century, the film stars Kingsley as Mohandas K. Gandhi (later better known as Mahatma Gandhi), an unknown and insignificant attorney who forgoes all material possessions in a quest for Indian independence. Up against armed resistance, he decides to introduce a doctrine of nonviolence to the Indian people. The movement grows, and India gains independence by following Gandhi’s unfaltering commitment to nonviolence. The acclaimed film covers all major events in Gandhi’s life, making it one of the most extensive biopics in cinema history.

Fit for a Prince

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

There’s a ball, an overlooked beauty named Cinderella, er, Cindy (Natalie Hall) and royalty (Jonathan Keltz). Hmmm.

Beyond the Headlines: Beauty Queens Gone Bad

Lifetime, 10pm

Following the premiere of Circle of Deception, Lifetime will be premiering a documentary that delves deeper into more shocking stories of criminal deception.

Sunday, March 7

Expedition Bigfoot: “The Government Knows”

discovery+

Strange, unmarked helicopters fly overhead as Russell Acord, Ronny LeBlanc and Mireya Mayor try to make sense of abnormal thermal images they captured near a river. Bryce Johnson reaches out to former federal agent Ben Hansen to get to the bottom of the suspicious activity.

In Pursuit: The Missing

discovery+

This hourlong special highlights victims advocate Callahan Walsh’s personal experience with tragedy while he investigates two mysterious disappearances and showcases additional unsolved missing persons cases from around the country. Throughout the show, he urges the public to come forward with tips, reminding them that their information could bring answers and justice for those missing and those left behind. This special also debuts on the linear Investigation Discovery network on Monday, March 8. In Pursuit With John Walsh, which Callahan cohosts alongside his famous fugitive-catching father, John Walsh, returns later this year.

The Jetsons

MeTV, 11:30am

From Stone Age to space age: The Jetsons has joined The Flintstones on Sunday mornings. Today’s toon has robot football!

NHL Hockey

NBC & NBCSN, beginning at 12pm Live

NBC and NBCSN combine to televise four NHL games this Sunday, with Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders (NBC), Tampa Bay at Chicago (NBCSN), New Jersey at Boston (NBCSN) and N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh (NBCSN).

The 26th Annual Critics Choice Awards

The CW, 7pm Live

Hosted by Taye Diggs, this ceremony will honor the finest achievements in film and television in 2020. This year’s film nominees are led by Netflix’s Mank, which earned 12 nominations. Netflix also leads the pack in the television category, with its series Ozark and The Crown with six nominations each.

Bless the Harts: “The Dogchurian Candidate”

FOX, 7:30pm

Jenny (voice of Kristen Wiig) takes over as Mayor Webb’s (guest voice of Jon Hamm) campaign manager for reelection against Betty (voice of Maya Rudolph) and an accomplished dog in the new episode “The Dogchurian Candidate.”

Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special

CBS, 8pm

Oprah Winfrey sits down with Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for an intimate conversation in this exclusive primetime special. Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from royalty, marriage, motherhood and philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure. Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States, and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.

The Simpsons: “Yokel Hero”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “Yokel Hero,” Cletus (voice of Hank Azaria) becomes a singing sensation, but he ruins everything when he turns on his fans.

Home Town: “Woodland Wonderland”

HGTV, 8pm

A couple trading in Oregon’s cold weather for Laurel’s humid climate is looking for a house with nature-inspired whimsy and historic Southern charm. Ben and Erin Napier rise to the challenge of creating a storybook-style home that’s truly one of a kind.

Desperate Widows

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

A recent widow takes what’s left of her family to a commune for moms in hopes of a fresh start, but once there, she uncovers black market human trafficking by the Mommune’s corrupt owner and must fight to keep her and her daughter from becoming the next victims. Stars Justine Eyre, Olivia Stuck, Allison McAtee, Jake B. Miller and Kate Bond.

Vice

Showtime, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Known for delivering detailed reports from the front lines of global conflicts, civil uprisings and more, Vice returns with a new lineup of groundbreaking stories from its team of global correspondents, taking on a range of issues from police brutality in Nigeria to the continued shockwaves of President Trump’s foreign policy in Iran and Yemen. And in the U.S., Vice will continue its fearless exploration of the racial reckoning underway in the country.

Air Warriors: “Hawker Hurricane”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

See how the British underdog fighter Hawker Hurricane helped stop the tide of the Axis in Europe, Africa and Asia. The warplane came to Britain’s rescue during her most desperate hour and triumphed over the Nazi’s Luftwaffe in some of Britain’s greatest dogfights of World War II.

Written & Directed by Michael Crichton

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Michael Crichton is most remembered for having several of his popular novels adapted into movies, like Jurassic Park, The Andromeda Strain, Congo, Rising Sun and many others. But the author was also a filmmaker in his own right, and two films that he wrote and directed air tonight on Turner Classic Movies. First up is The Great Train Robbery, Crichton’s 1978 adaptation of his 1975 historical novel. The neo-noir heist film stars Sean Connery, Donald Sutherland and Lesley-Anne Down, and Crichton’s screenplay won an Edgar Award, which honors the best in mystery-themed works of fiction. The second film on tonight’s bill is Westworld (1973). If you’re more familiar with the HBO series adaptation of the same name, that all started here with Crichton’s sci-fi thriller, which has similar themes and story elements that he later revisited in Jurassic Park. Nominated for major science-fiction awards — Hugo, Saturn and Nebula — the film is about a Wild West-themed amusement park populated by androids that malfunction and begin killing visitors. Yul Brynner, Richard Benjamin and James Brolin star.

NBA All-Star Game

TNT, 8pm Live

After originally canceling this year’s All-Star Game amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the shortened season, the NBA reversed course and will go forward with the annual exhibition. Atlanta’s State Farm Arena will be the site for the condensed All-Star weekend, with the skills competitions and East vs. West matchup taking place Sunday.

The Great North: “Curl Interrupted Adventure”

FOX, 8:30pm

Beef (voice of Nick Offerman) enlists Judy (voice of Jenny Slate) to help coach his adult curling team in the new episode “Curl Interrupted Adventure.”

The Walking Dead: “Find Me”

AMC, 9pm

Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) find an old cabin that takes Daryl back to his years away from the group after Rick disappeared. He relives the painful memory of meeting a reticent survivor and the toxic events that amplified his relationship with Dog.

Married to Medicine

Bravo, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Returning this season are Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Toya Bush-Harris and friends of the cast Lisa Nicole Cloud, Quad Webb and Kari Wells. New cast member Anila Sajja joins this season as wife of Dr. Sajja, mother and fashion blogger.

Pennyworth

EPIX, 9pm

Midseason Premiere!

England is embroiled in a devastating civil war, with the powerful, neo-fascist Raven Union, led by Lord Harwood (Jason Flemyng), threatening to control the entire country. Alfred Pennyworth, now running a black-market Soho club, is in search of a way out — before London, and his country, burns itself to the ground. In the midseason premiere episode, “The Bleeding Heart,” while Alfred and his mate, Daveboy, run one last job in order to buy tickets to America, tensions ratchet up at Raven Union HQ between Harwood and his lieutenants.

Bob’s Burgers: “An Incon-wheelie-ent Truth”

FOX, 9pm

Bob and Linda (voices of H. Jon Benjamin and John Roberts) are haunted by a lie they told their kids about what happened to their beloved stuffed animal, Wheelie Mammoth, in the new episode “An Incon-wheelie-ent Truth.”

Ellen’s Game of Games: “All I Do Is Twin”

NBC, 9pm

Contestants play You Bet Your Wife, Taste Buds, Danger Word and new game Heads Up. The winner of each of the first four rounds moves on to Know or Go, and that winner advances to Hotter Hands for a chance to win a cash prize.

Aerial Greece: “The Great Archipelago”

Smithsonian Channel, 9pm

The Cyclades Islands of Greece, known as the Great Archipelago, have to be seen to be believed. From the tourist hotspots of Mykonos and Santorini, to the hidden grandeur of Naxos and Amorgos, this third episode in the Aerial Greece series will leave the viewer astonished and enthralled.

Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam and Graham: “Witchcraft and Superstition”

Starz, 9pm

Outlander stars Graham McTavish and Sam Heughan continue road-tripping through their native Scotland with stops at sites linked to witchcraft and superstition. “[Sam] was constantly trying to scare me. There’s a diabolical mind at work here,” says McTavish, laughing. The pair visit a prison for witches, a haunted graveyard and Lewis Island’s 5,000-year-old stone circle — the model for the one in Outlander. “Each stone has its own character. They’re like strangely human forms,” Heughan says. “It’s a powerful place.” Then they’re off to a celebration of Beltane, a Gaelic May Day. Heughan, who usually spends his April 30 birthday at an Edinburgh Beltane festival, comments, “Maybe there’s a part of me that is slightly pagan!”

A Haunting: “Tormented by Grief and Victorian House Curse”

Travel Channel, 9pm

A grieving son becomes a pawn in an unearthly evil’s relentless quest for misery and murder, and a woman fears for her family’s safety after she is attacked by an unseen entity in her own bed.

Family Guy: “PeTerminator”

FOX, 9:30pm

Stewie and Brian (both voiced by Seth MacFarlane) must go on a Terminator-esque mission to save Stewie’s life in the new episode “PeTerminator.”

Condor

EPIX, 10pm

New Series!

In the premiere episode of this series based on the 1975 film Three Days of the Condor, young analyst Joe Turner (Max Irons) learns that the CIA has been using an algorithm he developed to spy on American citizens, leading the organization to a terrorist plot that threatens the lives of millions.

Good Girls

NBC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The comedy/drama returns for Season 4. It follows suburban moms Beth (Christina Hendricks), Ruby (Retta) and Annie (Mae Whitman), who try to solve their various crippling financial troubles by robbing a supermarket in a heist that attracts the attention of a local gang leader, Rio. The stakes get higher this season as the Secret Service closes in on the women’s counterfeit ring. When we last saw Beth, she was struggling to carve out her own criminal path separate from Rio, using her husband’s spa company as a front. Ruby seemed to have salvaged her marriage after a rocky road, but only time will tell if her hidden secrets implode. Annie is focusing on inner love and healing as she takes the journey to rebuild independence.

Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine: “Truth”

Showtime, 10pm

Miniseries Finale!

This is the final episode in the documentary series that profiles hip-hop artist Tekashi 6ix9ine’s epic rise to notoriety. Talking with the incendiary rapper after his release from prison earlier this spring, director Karam Gill (Ice Cold, G-Funk) examines the culture of manufactured celebrity through 6ix9ine’s mastery of social media.

Inside the Food Factory: “Snacks”

Smithsonian Channel, 10pm

Gregg Wallace and Cherry Healey get exclusive access to some of the biggest factories in Britain to follow the relentless 24-hour production lines that produce our favorite products on an epic scale. Episodes discover how bread is made in one of Britain’s largest bakeries and get an inside look at one of the largest flour mills in the country. Gregg additionally explores one of the world’s largest chocolate factories, reveals the work that goes into processing fresh milk, and explores favorite snacks such as cereal, crisps, and more.

Ride With Norman Reedus

AMC, 12:05am (late-night)

Season Premiere!

The Walking Dead star and motorcycle enthusiast Norman Reedus hits the open road for a fifth season exploring different cultures and experiencing the best scenery, food, nature and local activities along the way. In tonight’s episode, Reedus visits the harbor city of Auckland — on the North Island of New Zealand — before meeting up with actor Josh Brolin. Together they discover a rich native Maori culture and an affinity for moto sports among the stunning North Island landscape.

Monday, March 8

Aliens in Alaska: “They Walk Among Us”

discovery+

Hunters unearth new clues about Bigfoot’s cosmic origins; an Air Force veteran receives a shocking response when he reports UFO activity over Fairbanks; and piercing lights from above disrupt a late-night party near Wasilla.

The Dead Files: “Death’s Gallery”

discovery+

Steve DiSchiavi and Amy Allan investigate a Lancaster, California, museum that’s under attack by an evil presence. The manager fears if they don’t put an end to the supernatural siege, the dead will assume full control and force the museum to close its doors for good.

Web of Lies

discovery+

Season Premiere!

We’re increasingly living our lives online, unaware of the risks that can lie ahead. Searching the web for friendships, love, sex or business opportunities has led many into a twilight world of seduction, danger and false identity. What unites these shocking tales of true crime chronicled in this series is their unpredictability. Season 7 is available to stream starting today.

Cher: Life in the Spotlight

Ovation, 7am

Actress, singer, icon. This documentary from 2019 details the ups and downs of Cher’s nearly six-decade career. “Don’t give up and don’t take no for an answer,” she says in a clip. Clearly.

The Love Boat

Decades, 6pm

Come aboard for a starry two-parter from 1980 (concluding Tuesday). The ship’s crew bring the laughs when a sprinkler incident forces Capt. Stubing (Gavin MacLeod) to share his cabin with Doc (Bernie Kopell), Gopher (Fred Grandy) and Isaac (Ted Lange). The passengers, meanwhile, provide the drama. Donny Osmond guest-stars as Danny Fields, an up-and-coming singer whom cruise director Julie McCoy (Lauren Tewes) hopes to connect with a record producer (Rich Little). Sounds perfect, until Danny’s loving family from West Virginia (Marion Ross, Richard Paul, Slim Pickens and Loni Anderson) surprise him. He’s convinced they’ll embarrass him and reveal he’s a little bit country when his act (he wows the Acapulco Lounge with a “Travelin’ Band” cover in Part 2) is a little bit rock ’n’ roll. What Danny doesn’t know: The producer is smitten with his engaged sister (don’t miss Little and Anderson’s disco lesson!) and pretty much everyone enjoys his kin’s impromptu hoedowns. We can’t speak for the folks (Pam Grier and Robert Guillaume) too busy hiding their affair from their spouses!

The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Dad Band”

CBS, 8pm

Even nice guys can rock out! Dave (Max Greenfield) reveals he’s been playing guitar in a band with other local dads. But how will they sound when neighbor Tina (Tichina Arnold) offers to fill in for their lead singer?

All American: “Canceled”

The CW, 8pm

With homecoming king and queen nominations being announced, neither Spencer (Daniel Ezra) nor Coop (Bre-Z) seem to be in a celebratory mood with everything going on. Laura (Monet Mazur) notices that Olivia (Samantha Logan) has become more withdrawn and allows Olivia and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) to both take a mental health day and get some much-needed twin bonding time. Meanwhile, Billy (Taye Diggs) is frustrated with the interim principal’s new rules, leaving Spencer to come up with a game plan with a little help from Grace (Karimah Westbrook).

9-1-1: “Breaking Point”

FOX, 8pm

The 118 are called to the tarmac when a flight attendant reaches her limit with passengers in the winter finale episode “Breaking Point.”

100 Day Dream Home: “Brian and Mika Dream Big”

HGTV, 8pm

After building for hundreds of clients, Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt are ready for their own dream home but agreeing on a style is proving to be a challenge! They’ll have to compromise to create a home that reveals their personalities and makes the whole family happy.

The Voice: “The Blind Auditions, Part 3”

NBC, 8pm

The initial auditions for Season 20 of the music competition series continue in this new episode.

Legends of the Pharaohs: “The Tyrant King”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Egypt’s Great Pyramid was built by a pharaoh with a reputation for cruelty. Now archaeologists are hunting for the truth about this king and his tomb, exposing strange ceremonies, and an incredible lost city of the pyramid builders.

Star of the Month: Doris Day: “Musical Star”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s celebration of Doris Day films draws from the titles the actress/singer made in the early 1950s, years in which she made her breakthrough as a star in memorable musicals. First, Day plays the title character in the Western musical Calamity Jane (1953). Next up is I’ll See You in My Dreams (1951), a musical biopic of lyricist Gus Kahn (Danny Thomas) and featuring notable Kahn-penned songs, including the title tune. Then, enjoy On Moonlight Bay (1951) and its sequel, By the Light of the Silvery Moon (1953), two musicals loosely based on works by Booth Tarkington and set at the turn of the 20th century. The lineup continues into the late night and early the next morning with April in Paris (1952), Lucky Me (1954), the first Warner Bros. musical film made in CinemaScope, and Starlift (1951), featuring Day and several other top Warner Bros. stars in cameo appearances as themselves.

The Alaska Triangle: “Frozen in Fear”

Travel Channel, 8pm

Seasoned Bigfoot hunters investigate whether a huge, ape-like beast is responsible for a string of disappearances in the remote Alaskan wilderness. Then, a shape-shifting menace could be abducting thousands in Alaska.

9-1-1: Lone Star: “Bad Call”

FOX, 9pm

In the winter finale episode “Bad Call,” the 126 respond to a bank robbery, an apartment fire and a pregnant woman lost in a parking garage.

Rock the Block

HGTV, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The renovation competition kicks off its second season in the kitchen as four teams of design duos (including Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent) are each assigned an identical suburban house to overhaul. In this episode, the Rock the Block renovation throwdown begins with the heart of the home: the kitchen. Each team brings their unique design style and approach as they face off to add the most value. The dueling duos are tested when Chopped’s Ted Allen pays a virtual visit to give a design twist to the competitors. HGTV’s Tarek El Moussa and his fiancée, real estate expert Heather Rae Young, serve as this week’s judges — touring each kitchen to determine who created the ultimate culinary oasis and rewarding a cash bonus to put towards the next renovation challenge.

Sacred Sites: “Apocalypse”

Smithsonian Channel, 9pm

Visit ancient sites around the globe that were wiped out by catastrophes and see what we can learn from their remains. Discover how studying sites wrecked by floods, pandemics and more is helping us understand crises we’re facing today. Could it be that apocalyptic events may actually make civilizations greater? Scientists are hard at work to find out.

My Feet Are Killing Me: “Macaroni Toenails”

TLC, 9pm

Cortney Cox has suffered from hemihypertrophy her entire life. The condition makes one side of her body grow extremely large. Her right side is affected, and her right foot has grown to four times the size of her left foot. Cortney is desperate for help and wants to someday be able to walk down the aisle with her new husband like a normal bride. Dr. Ebonie does her best to give Cortney her life back when she removes a shocking two-pound mass from her foot. Michael Funari’s toenails are so fungal that they have grown in pasta-like shapes curling around his toes. Faced with the most stomach-turning macaroni he’s ever seen, Dr. Brad takes Michael into surgery.

Snowpiercer: “Our Answer for Everything”

TNT, 9pm

Layton (Daveed Diggs) and Till (Mickey Sumner) investigate the murders, while Wilford (Sean Bean) leads Miss Audrey (Lena Hall) down a dark path.

The Good Doctor: “We’re All Crazy Sometimes”

ABC, 10pm

After bringing in an incredibly unique and complicated spinal surgery, Dr. Aaron Glassman challenges the residents for an opportunity to join him in the operating room. Meanwhile, Shaun and Morgan disagree on how to treat a comatose patient with a cancerous tumor.

The Investigation

HBO, 10pm

Season Finale!

In the final episode of the series examining the 2017 murder of journalist Kim Wall, the chief prosecutor makes it clear to the investigating team that they need more evidence to bring charges in the case. Without it, the accused may go free.

Debris: “You Are Not Alone”

NBC, 10pm

Bryan (Jonathan Tucker) and Finola (Riann Steele) investigate debris that is mysteriously dragging metal from an evacuated town for an unknown purpose. Meanwhile, Bryan is forced to keep his secret about Finola’s father’s survival, and Maddox (Jennifer Copping) looks into a dangerous rogue faction.

UFOs: Uncovering the Truth: “Nazi UFO Secrets”

Travel Channel, 10pm

Shocking evidence reveals the development of secret Nazi weapons not long after an alleged UFO crashed in Germany’s Black Forest. UFO experts investigate whether the U.S. government co-opted this technology after World War II.

Straight Up Steve Austin

USA Network, 11pm

Season Finale!

Season 2 of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s talk show ends tonight. “Stone Cold” chats candidly with WWE superstar Charlotte Flair about their wrestling careers and challenges her to a bout … of horseshoes.

Tuesday, March 9

Fright Club: “Ghosts Gone Wild”

discovery+

Jack Osbourne and the Ghost Brothers strive to astonish each other with creepy paranormal evidence of a poltergeist picking on a pair of pugs, a glowing donut-shaped UFO and hilariously disturbing footage of ghosts getting freaky in an old brothel.

Moonshiners: Smoke Ring

discovery+

New Series!

Moonshiners favorite Steven Ray Tickle, along with “Hogfather” Tank Jackson, venture into the deep South in search of the best, often undiscovered, pit masters from around the country to compete in a high-stakes battle to determine whose heritage and skills produce the best-tasting meat. It’s man, meat and fire in its truest form — who will walk away as king or queen of the smoke ring?

Unraveled: The Long Island Serial Killer

discovery+

This is a two-hour companion documentary to the true-crime case chronicled in the new Unraveled podcast that launched in January.

Law & Order: Criminal Intent

WE tv, 11am

Before she was Supergirl, Melissa Benoist began her TV career guest starring as a ballet student who becomes a suspect in the murder of her rival in this 2010 episode of the Jeff Goldblum-led drama.

Beyond the Lights

Freeform, 6pm

Noni (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) has been pushed to succeed in music by her mother since she was a young girl. But the pressures of fame are taking a toll. When Noni meets Kaz (Nate Parker), a young cop, she finds someone who will help her develop her own voice and break free to become the artist she was always meant to be.

NHL Hockey

NBCSN, beginning at 6pm Live

NHL action on NBCSN features the N.Y. Rangers at the Pittsburgh Penguins, followed by the Chicago Blackhawks at the Dallas Stars.

NCIS: “Winter Chill”

CBS, 8pm

NCIS dives into the competitive world of food trucks after finding a man frozen to death inside one in the new episode “Winter Chill.”

The Flash: “The Speed of Thought”

The CW, 8pm

When Barry (Grant Gustin) suddenly gains the power of speed thinking, he attempts to use his new gift to save Iris (Candice Patton). While Barry is thrilled with his new power, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) is hesitant to trust it. Meanwhile, Eva (guest star Efrat Dor) must face a shattering truth.

The Resident: “First Days, Last Days”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “First Days, Last Days,” Nic (Emily VanCamp) must confront her trauma on her first day back at Chastain when the man who attacked her is admitted to the ER.

The Voice: “The Blind Auditions, Part 4”

NBC, 8pm

The initial auditions for Season 20 of the music competition series continue in this new episode.

TCM Spotlight: Growing Up on Screen: “Dean Stockwell & Kurt Russell”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s film lineup featuring works from actors whose faces have been famous onscreen from childhood to adulthood begins with four films from Dean Stockwell. First up is one of Stockwell’s earliest films, the musical comedy Anchors Aweigh (1945), which Stockwell made while under contract with MGM and not yet 10 years old, and in which he shares the screen with Frank Sinatra, Gene Kelly and Kathryn Grayson. Stockwell was still quite young when he made tonight’s next film, The Green Years (1946), a drama in which he portrays the younger version of Tom Drake’s main character, an Irish orphan in Scotland. Next, Stockwell, now in his teens, plays another orphan and gets second billing behind Errol Flynn in Kim (1950), an adaptation of the Rudyard Kipling novel. Finally, an adult Stockwell gives a creepy performance in The Dunwich Horror (1970), based on H.P. Lovecraft’s novella. Continuing from here into early the next morning, you can enjoy some of onetime child star and current A-lister Kurt Russell’s film work at various ages. While as a child and young adult actor Russell is most remembered for starring in popular live-action Disney films of the 1960s and ’70s, ownership rights likely prohibit TCM from showing those. But you can still enjoy his earlier work in Guns of Diablo (1964), a Charles Bronson-led Western costarring a 14-year-old Russell. Next, in the comedy/period drama Fools’ Parade (1971), Russell, in his early 20s, costars with James Stewart and George Kennedy. Finally, enjoy the cult-classic 1987 romantic comedy Overboard, the second film to pair Russell, then in his 30s, with longtime real-life partner Goldie Hawn.

OutDaughtered: “Just When We Thought We Were Safe”

TLC, 8pm

Dale’s positive COVID-19 test puts the whole family on edge. Back in quarantine with life on hold, the Busbys anxiously await their test results. Danielle learns the fate of the girls’ upcoming school year.

FBI: “Walk the Line”

CBS, 9pm

In the new episode “Walk the Line,” a bomb leaves three people dead, and the team presses a reluctant informant to gather information from his close friends who are under suspicion.

Superman & Lois: “The Perks of Not Being a Wallflower”

The CW, 9pm

Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) shares some of his Kryptonian history with Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) during a family breakfast. Meanwhile, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Chrissy (guest star Sofia Hasmik) dig deeper to uncover the truth about Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner).

COVID Diaries NYC

HBO, 9pm

Five young filmmakers, ranging in age from 17 to 21, turn their cameras on themselves to tell the stories of their families during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in New York City. Their brave and sometimes heart-wrenching personal stories illuminate the plight of essential workers and their families during the early days of the COVID-19 crisis as they navigate the deadly virus and a country wracked by social upheaval.

Delilah

OWN, 9pm

New Series!

Maahra Hill (black-ish) stars as Delilah Connolly, a headstrong, highly principled lawyer who left her white-shoe law firm decades ago to take on cases the big firms ignore. She’s doing her best raising two kids alone and keeping her ties to family, friends and faith strong, all while seeking justice for those who need it most. She’s challenged, however, by the rich and powerful of Charlotte, who will do anything to stop her. The series also stars Jill Marie Jones (Girlfriends) as Delilah’s confidante and best friend, and Susan Heyward (Orange Is the New Black) as Delilah’s newly hired, ambitious associate.

Ghost Loop: “Sleeping in Terror”

Travel Channel, 9pm

The Spirit Hunters travel to Lubbock, Texas, where a mother suffering from sleep paralysis is being targeted by a malevolent entity. They then head to Jones, Alabama, to help a woman who wakes up every night to a ghost choking her.

New Amsterdam: “Essential Workers”

NBC, 10pm

Max (Ryan Eggold) is forced to face the heartbreaking consequences of one of his policies. Meanwhile, Bloom (Janet Montgomery) comes to a startling realization about Iggy (Tyler Labine).

Wednesday, March 10

Age of Rush

FOX Nation

New Series!

FOX Nation, FOX News Media’s subscription-based streaming service, debuts this new four-part series examining the groundbreaking life and legacy of the late conservative radio icon Rush Limbaugh. Narrated by former Vice President Mike Pence, previously a radio host himself, the program will document Limbaugh’s childhood beginnings in the hometown of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to his eventual place as the most powerful radio talk show host of all time. Featured guests throughout the series include his producer, James Golden, aka “Bo Snerdley,” along with fellow radio hosts Sean Hannity, Mark Levin, Brian Kilmeade, Mark Steyn and Larry Elder, as well as FNC anchor Bill Hemmer, MediaBuzz’s Howard Kurtz and FNC contributor Newt Gingrich.

Last Chance U: Basketball

Netflix

New Series!

This docuseries from the team behind Last Chance U explores the world of community college basketball through the East Los Angeles College Huskies.

Marriage or Mortgage

Netflix

New Series!

A wedding planner and a real estate agent compete to win the hearts and budgets of spouses-to-be. Will the couple pick fairy tale nuptials or a dream home?

Batman

FXM, 1:10pm

Catch a Classic!

Big-screen incarnations of DC Comics’ famous Caped Crusader have gotten darker and grittier in recent decades, and they are enjoyable in their own right. But there’s still something to be said for the fun camp of the 1960s Batman TV series starring Adam West as Batman/Bruce Wayne and Burt Ward as Robin/Dick Grayson, which was adapted into this equally wild, and often surreal, full-length 1966 feature. West and Ward reprise their roles here, as do Cesar Romero as the Joker, Burgess Meredith as Penguin, Frank Gorshin as Riddler, Alan Napier as Alfred and Neil Hamilton as Commissioner Gordon, among others. Lee Meriwether takes over as Catwoman from Julie Newmar, who had portrayed the villain on the show to that point.

The Jeffersons

Antenna TV, 5pm

A five-hour binge includes the classic 1981 jaw-dropper in which George (Sherman Hemsley) mistakenly attends a KKK meeting.

NHL Hockey

NBCSN, beginning at 7pm Live

The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Minnesota Wild and the L.A. Kings are at the Anaheim Ducks for NBCSN’s Wednesday Night Hockey doubleheader.

Bourne in 3 Days

BBC America, beginning at 8pm

Matt Damon stars as Jason Bourne in the Bourne action movie franchise, which gets the spotlight on BBC America over three days. The programming stunt begins tonight with The Bourne Identity (2002), continues tomorrow with The Bourne Supremacy (2004) and wraps up Friday with The Bourne Ultimatum (2007).

Operation Awesome

BYUtv, 8pm

New Series!

This feel-good, unscripted series takes a look at how kids are changing the world every day. Five incredible young people with the biggest, boldest, most amazing ideas for change will get the chance to make their inspired, out-of-the box dreams come true. They will travel to 10 cities across America and work together with local volunteers to help others launch new initiatives, making a lasting and impactful change in every community they visit.

Riverdale: “Chapter Eighty-Three: Fire in the Sky”

The CW, 8pm

Following in his Grandpa Artie’s footsteps, Archie (KJ Apa) begins to recruit Riverdale’s new volunteer fire department. Toni’s (Vanessa Morgan) attempt to lure Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) out of Thornhill and back into daily life in Riverdale leads to more tension between the two. Elsewhere, Betty (Lili Reinhart), Alice (Mädchen Amick) and Kevin’s (Casey Cott) latest investigation leads them into conflict with Hiram (Mark Consuelos). Finally, as Veronica (Camila Mendes) comes up with a risky plan to support Riverdale’s local businesses, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) begin to unravel an old mystery surrounding some strange sightings in the town.

The Masked Singer

FOX, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The Masked Singer returns for Season 5 as a new batch of mystery celebrity vocalists take to the stage. Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke are back as panelists. Niecy Nash serves as guest host for the start of the season, and regular host Nick Cannon returns in future episodes.

Chicago Med: “Fathers and Mothers, Daughters and Sons”

NBC, 8pm

Steven Weber debuts as wry Dr. Dean Archer, who arrives in the Windy City to work alongside overwhelmed Emergency Department chief Ethan Choi (Brian Tee). They have history: Archer was Ethan’s boss in the Navy. Will being second-in-command cause friction?

Stormborn

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

New Series!

In this stunning three-part nature series, spend a year in the remote, northern edges of Scotland, Iceland, and Norway, and meet the creatures that call it home. Ewan McGregor narrates this exposé on animals that have adapted to survive the North Atlantic’s subarctic region. From hunting orca and Arctic foxes to battling grey seals, see what it takes to survive in the lands of the North. Enter the realms of the “Stormborn,” where survivors battle to survive in one of Earth’s most challenging environments.

Mysteries of the Unknown: “Land of Black Gold, Icy Rescue and a Shipload of Spirits”

Travel Channel, 8pm

Don Wildman investigates an entrepreneur’s determination to strike it rich in Texas, a fireman’s brave rescue of a boy trapped beneath a sheet of ice and a daring raid on a ship to whisk away illegal whiskey.

SEAL Team: “Reckoning”

CBS, 9pm

In the new episode “Reckoning,” Ray (Neil Brown Jr.) continues to lead the mission in Syria, and the stakes grow higher when members of Bravo Team learn the truth about their target.

Game of Talents

FOX, 9pm

New Series!

Wayne Brady hosts this new hybrid of game show and variety show that pits two teams of contestants against each other as they attempt to figure out the surprising, mesmerizing — and sometimes bizarre —hidden talents of the mystery performers. With more than $200,000 on the line, can the contestants spot the fire dancer from the spider wrangler or the gospel singer from the contortionist?

Farmhouse Fixer: “A Farmhouse for a Chef”

HGTV, 9pm

An outdated farmhouse is transformed into a functional family home with an earthy design. Jonathan Knight and designer Kristina Crestin create a kitchen fit for a chef; a cozy, traditional New England family room; and even a goat jungle gym for their new farm animals.

Chicago Fire: “Escape Route”

NBC, 9pm

A new episode of NBC’s hit drama, the first in its popular Chicago franchise of series, airs tonight.

S.W.A.T.: “Redux”

CBS, 10pm

Mumford (Peter Onorati) returns to work a 15-year-old cold case that holds a personal connection and leads to the discovery of a dangerous drug ring in the new episode “Redux.”

Snowfall: “Expansion”

FX, 10pm

In the new episode “Expansion,” Franklin’s (Damson Idris) missteps put Leon (Isaiah John) in the crosshairs, resulting in an unexpected reconnection.

Chicago P.D.: “Protect and Serve”

NBC, 10pm

Since the start of Season 8, CPD’s new deputy superintendent, Samantha “Sam” Miller (Nicole Ari Parker), has been on a mission: police reform. Her collaboration with Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), the Intelligence Unit’s influential and rule-breaking leader, has concerned some fans who like Hank just the way he is. “They’re allowed to feel protective, but a change is going to come!” Parker says. “These two alphas are sizing each other up because they know there’s no way to avoid the work they have to do.” Tonight’s hour could be a tipping point. It begins when a seasoned white cop, who’s partnered with a Black rookie, shoots a Black man during a tense traffic stop. Intelligence officers Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), who are Black and white, respectively, are sent to arrest him. “At every level, you have two perspectives of the situation,” Parker says. “That’s what makes this episode so powerful. It tries to pinpoint what [each person] sees in that moment.” Other factors, like time on the force, also come into play. The situation escalates when the crowd of witnesses grows and Atwater and Ruzek come under fire — someone doesn’t want the cops and the accused to make it back to the station. But who? And which side of the law are they on? “You’ve got a lot of eyeballs on this,” Parker says. “Some are there to protect and serve, and some are there to destroy.”

Beyond the Unknown: “Woolly Mystery, Lost Nazi Gold Train and the Plot to Kill the Pope”

Travel Channel, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Don Wildman investigates a toxic experiment gone wrong, recalls the hunt for a fabled train laden with Nazi gold and uncovers a plot to assassinate Pope John Paul II.

Thursday, March 11

Cold Courage

AMC+

New Series!

Based on the award-winning and bestselling novels from Finnish journalist Pekka Hiltunen, this drama follows two women (portrayed by Pihla Viitala and Sofia Pekkari) as they collide during a series of murders in present-day London. As they are drawn together through a clandestine group called the Studio, they seek to right the wrongs of the powerful, influential and corrupt — starting with a dangerous, charismatic politician (John Simm) looking to put the “Great” back into Great Britain. The first three episodes debut today, with subsequent episodes released every Thursday.

BattleBots: Bounty Hunters

discovery+

In each episode, challengers compete for the right to become a Bounty Hunter and fight a Legend. The prize: a unique place in BattleBots history and the major share of a $25,000 cash prize payout in every episode.

My Beautiful Stutter

discovery+

This documentary follows five kids ages 9 to 18 who stutter, whose lives are transformed when they meet others who stutter at an interactive, arts-based program in New York.

Genera+ion

HBO Max

New Series!

This half-hour dramedy follows a diverse group of high school students exploring modern sexuality in their conservative community.

Station 19: “Train in Vain”

ABC, 8pm

New Episodes!

After a powerful and shocking winter finale, the firefighter drama returns for its spring premiere. Grey Sloan Memorial surgeon Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) is like a dog with a bone when he believes in something. That has never been more true than on tonight’s Station 19, the first half of a tension-filled crossover with Grey’s Anatomy, as DeLuca and his protective older sister, Carina (Stefania Spampinato), try to stop a child sex trafficker.

Walker: “Bar None”

The CW, 8pm

When Geri (guest star Odette Annable) decides to sell the bar, it throws Walker (Jared Padalecki) for a loop. With so many memories attached to the bar, he asks Geri to reconsider and reminds her of all the good times they’ve had there with Emily (guest star Genevieve Padalecki) and Hoyt (guest star Matt Barr). Meanwhile, Micki (Lindsey Morgan) is shocked when her mother (guest star Alex Meneses) drops in unexpectedly.

Hell’s Kitchen: “There’s Something About Marc”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “There’s Something About Marc,” the eight remaining chefs cook various types of burgers, finding their additional ingredients in a massive deck of cards.

Flipping Across America

HGTV, 8pm

In the blue corner, Ken and Anita Corsini (Flip or Flop Atlanta) from Atlanta are tackling a confusing 1970s split-level home. And in the red corner, Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack (Flip or Flop) are flipping an older Southern California home that looks like it hasn’t been updated or cleaned since the ’60s. Both of these dated homes were purchased for the same price but are in very different markets. Will the market make a difference in which team turns the biggest profit?

Superstore: “Customer Satisfaction”

NBC, 8pm

When Jeff (Michael Bunin) returns to push customer satisfaction surveys, Mateo (Nico Santos) enlists Garrett’s (Colton Dunn) help to hide his relationship with Eric (George Salazar). Dina (Lauren Ash), Glenn (Mark McKinney) and Cheyenne’s (Nichole Sakura) plan to boost the scores creates new and bigger problems, and Jonah (Ben Feldman) tries to convince Sandra (Kaliko Kauahi) and other workers to value themselves.

Special Theme: Reframed: Classic Films in the Rearview Mirror

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s lineup of classic films featuring what are now recognized as problematic themes and characterizations — accompanied by discussions of the cultural contexts in which they were created and why they should still be viewed as classics, even if in a new light — includes Woman of the Year (1942), Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967), Gunga Din (1939), Sinbad the Sailor (1947) and The Jazz Singer (1927).

Extreme Paranormal Witness: “Trying to Keep Evil Out”

Travel Channel, 8pm

An expectant mother believes she’s found a sanctuary for her young daughter when they move into a new apartment in Missouri. Her hopes are dashed after she discovers there is something evil lurking behind a boarded-up fireplace. Two more new, hourlong episodes of Extreme Paranormal Witness immediately follow.

Grey’s Anatomy: “Helplessly Hoping”

ABC, 9pm

New Episodes!

After nearly three months off the air, one of TV’s top dramas returns tonight for its spring premiere.

Call Me Kat: “Moving In”

FOX, 9pm

With her own love life heating up, cat café owner Kat (Mayim Bialik) has to decide how to tell her employee Randi (Kyla Pratt) about the skeleton she discovered in her boyfriend Daniel’s (Lamorne Morris) closet while helping them move in together.

Rehab Addict Rescue: “Sweat Equity”

HGTV, 9pm

Nicole Curtis helps a newly engaged couple modernize and restore functionality to their outdated, 1970s-inspired kitchen and bathroom. To stay under budget, Nicole teaches them the meaning of sweat equity as they chip in to help the team cross the finish line.

Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta

WE tv, 9pm

Season Finale!

The dramatic season comes to a close.

Last Man Standing: “Granny Nanny”

FOX, 9:30pm

In the new episode “Granny Nanny,” Vanessa (Nancy Travis) refuses to believe that she needs to slow down, going above and beyond in her grandma responsibilities.

Nightwatch: “Return to the Big Easy”

A&E, 10pm

In this first of two specials before the series returns for a new season following the skilled first responders on the front lines of one of America’s most dynamic agencies — New Orleans EMS — hosts Holly Sherman and Titus Tero look back at some of the past seasons’ memorable moments as well as introduce the new team members featured on the series this season.

A Million Little Things: “Non-Essential”

ABC, 10pm

New Episodes!

The drama returns with Boston heading into a COVID lockdown, Rome (Romany Malco) realizing his movie may have to halt production, Maggie (Allison Miller) being forced to return home early from Oxford and Eddie’s (David Giuntoli) delayed back surgery perhaps speeding up his painkiller abuse.

Clarice: “Get Right With God”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “Get Right With God,” Clarice (Rebecca Breeds) experiences intense hallucinations after she is drugged and confined to a hospital bed by a serial killer in the medical profession.

Cake

FXX, 10pm

Season Premiere!

FXX’s series of short-form comic videos returns for Season 4. Each of this season’s nine episodes will be anchored by Nine Films About Technology from Peter Huang, loosely connected and darkly comedic live-action stories about human relationships in this modern age of smartphones, social media and connectivity.

The Rev

USA Network, 11pm

Season Finale!

The new reality series following the world of larger-than-life Queens, New York, Pastor Richard Hartley ends Season 1 tonight.

Friday, March 12

Cherry

Apple TV+

Original Film!

Inspired by the bestselling novel of the same name, this drama from directors Anthony and Joe Russo (Avengers: Endgame) features Tom Holland in the title role as an unhinged character who drifts from dropping out of college to serving in Iraq as an Army medic, and is only anchored by his one true love, Emily (Ciara Bravo). When Cherry returns home a war hero, he battles the demons of undiagnosed PTSD and spirals into drug addiction, surrounding himself with a menagerie of depraved misfits. The film is a darkly humorous, unflinching coming-of-age story of a man on a universal quest for purpose and human connection.

Paranormal Caught on Camera: “Rainbow Portal in Connecticut and More”

discovery+

A colorful anomaly in the sky dazzles onlookers in Connecticut; a parade of orbs floats through an abandoned Texas jail; a strange monolith pops up in the remote Utah wilderness; and more.

Marvel Studios Assembled: “Assembled: The Making of ‘WandaVision’”

Disney+

New Series!

In this series of documentary specials, join WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, along with the show’s creative team, as they invite viewers behind the scenes of their hit series, which recently concluded its first season. Learn how the production’s surprising concept took shape by drawing inspiration from classic sitcoms. Witness how the crew went to great lengths to emulate various filmmaking methods used during the early years of television. Discover the unique challenges and ultimate rewards of performing an entire episode in front of a live studio audience. Spend time with exciting newcomers to the MCU, such as Teyonah Parris and Kathryn Hahn, along with returning favorites like Kat Dennings and Randall Park.

Marvel Studios: Legends: “Falcon”/“Winter Soldier”/“Zemo”/“Sharon Carter”

Disney+

New Episodes!

Ahead of the launch of the new Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier next Friday on Disney+, check out these new Legends episodes to catch up on the backstories of some of the main heroes and villains that figure into the show.

Own the Room

Disney+

This documentary chronicles five students from around the world who take their budding business ventures to compete in the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards.

Paradise PD: Part 3

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The not-so-honorable police officers of Paradise engage in dog blackmail, sperm theft, doughnut shop intimidation and many more unspeakable crimes in the new season of this animated comedy.

Yes Day

Netflix

Original Film!

Always feeling like they have to say “no” to their kids and coworkers, Allison (Jennifer Garner) and Carlos (Édgar Ramírez) decide to give their three kids a “Yes Day” — where for 24 hours the kids make the rules. Little did they know that they’d be going on a whirlwind adventure around Los Angeles that would bring the family closer to each other than ever before. This comedy is based on the children’s book of the same name by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Tom Lichtenheld.

MacGyver: “C8H7CIO + Nano-Trackers + Resistance + Maldives + Mind Games”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “C8H7CIO + Nano-Trackers + Resistance + Maldives + Mind Games,” Mac (Lucas Till) and Riley (Tristin Mays) head overseas to prevent a governmental collapse and inadvertently inhale new deadly microscopic technology.

The Single Mom Conspiracy

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Recently divorced, Grace (Allison McAtee) is struggling to manage her new home and restaurant venture, plus raise her teenage daughter Charlie (Aubrey Stevens), while also navigating a new romance with her much-younger employee Alex (Andrew Spach). Feeling increasingly overwhelmed, Grace agrees to let Lilith (Samantha Cope) move into her guest house so she can get extra help organizing the house and restaurant. But as things start to unravel in both Grace’s personal and professional life, she begins to question if Lilith is there to help or hurt her.

The Blacklist: “Dr. Laken Perillos”

NBC, 8pm

Red (James Spader) and Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq) land in peril when Townsend deploys a torture specialist who uses unorthodox methods to interrogate her victims.

Movie MacGuffins — Part 2

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

TCM airs three more legendary films featuring famous “MacGuffins” — objects or events that propel a story’s action and characters’ motivations, but which are ultimately not as important as the journey toward finding them. The evening begins with The Maltese Falcon, John Huston’s terrific 1941 film noir adaptation of the Dashiell Hammett novel. Here, private eye Sam Spade (Humphrey Bogart) finds himself in the middle of three unscrupulous characters (Mary Astor, Sydney Greenstreet and Peter Lorre) all in a quest to obtain the title MacGuffin — a jewel-encrusted ebony falcon statuette — and who aren’t above violence to obtain it, including the murder of Spade’s partner. The black bird is talked about a lot — with Spade at times derisively referring to it as “the dingus” and ultimately dismissing it and the troubles it’s caused sarcastically as “the stuff that dreams are made of” — until finally being seen near the end, but even then it isn’t quite what it’s been made out to be. Next, in Casablanca (1942), Bogart’s cynical expatriate Rick Blaine, who runs a café in the titular Vichy-held Moroccan city in the early days of World War II, says at one point, “Seems as long as I have those letters, I’ll never be lonely.” He’s referring to letters of transit entrusted to him by a crook before his arrest and subsequent death — valuable documents that would allow desperate refugees to escape to the United States. Rick is indeed not lonely, as everyone from his former love Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman) to delightfully corrupt police captain Renault (Claude Raines) and German officials are poking around trying to find those letters. When we finally learn where the documents are, and what Rick has planned with them, it leads to the film’s iconic climax. Finally, in the first few moments of Orson Welles’ brilliant debut film, Citizen Kane (1941), we see media mogul Charles Foster Kane (Welles) uttering the word “Rosebud” with his dying breath. News of Kane’s final word sends a news team on a quest to find out just to what, or whom, “Rosebud” refers, leading us into Kane’s compelling backstory. Only we as the audience ever learn what that word really meant, in the film’s famous, and sad, final scene.

Magnum P.I.: “The Lies We Tell”

CBS, 9pm

Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) are hired by a married woman to find her lover’s killer, but they discover that the victim wasn’t who he claimed to be. Guest star Corbin Bernsen returns as Icepick in the new episode “The Lies We Tell.”

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup

WE tv, 9pm

Season Finale!

The third season of the show that follows ex-cons as they attempt to live their lives ends tonight.

Blue Bloods: “For Whom the Bell Tolls”

CBS, 10pm

Det. Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) finds a corpse in her yard! Also, Assistant DA Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) counters criticism from her boss, Kimberly Crawford (Roslyn Ruff), while her dad, police commish Frank (Tom Selleck), orders his team into therapy.

Unprotected Sets: “Seaton Smith & Yedoye Travis”

EPIX, 12:30am (late-night)

Season Finale!

Seaton Smith is smart, funny and thought-provoking. His cerebral wit and clever views of the world translate to a hilarious set loaded with relationship advice and “white positive” jokes. Yedoye Travis is a comedian on the rise. This Atlanta native is quickly setting himself apart with a sharp wit and brutal honesty. His theories on race relations and pop culture include making the argument that the devil is actually white.

Saturday, March 13

A Discovery of Witches

AMC+/Shudder/Sundance Now

Season Finale!

The second season finale of this addictive fan favorite finds Matthew (Matthew Goode) and Diana (Teresa Palmer) facing an uncertain future as their time hiding in Elizabethan London comes to an end.

The Holzer Files: “Dead Calm”

discovery+

The team embarks on an investigation unlike any other aboard the completely empty and notoriously haunted Queen Mary in Long Beach, California. They discover that an unsettling presence Hans Holzer confronted in 1976 has risen to the surface, and it just may pull them under.

SuperSoul

discovery+

New Series!

This spinoff of OWN’s SuperSoul Sunday features conversations between Oprah Winfrey and top thinkers, authors, visionaries and spiritual leaders exploring themes and issues including happiness, personal fulfillment, spirituality, conscious living and what it means to be alive in today’s world.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Phoenix 200

FS1, 5:30pm Live

The up-and-coming drivers from the NASCAR Xfinity Series take to Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona, to compete in a 200-mile race on FS1.

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021

Nickelodeon, 7:30pm

The slime-happy awards show, emceed by Saturday Night Live star and Nickelodeon vet Kenan Thompson, soars to new heights as the network’s iconic orange blimp embarks on a worldwide tour. Stops include celebrities’ homes, outer space and SpongeBob SquarePants’ underwater city, Bikini Bottom.

A House on Fire

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Brilliant doctor and mother Deborah Green (Stephanie March) had the epitome of a picture-perfect life with two children, an adoring husband (Shaun Benson) and a beautiful house in an opulent neighborhood. But behind the curtain is a rocky marriage that includes Deb’s difficult bedside manner, her inability to get along with other doctors, an abuse of pills and alcohol, and major envy of her husband’s successful medical career and his easy social manner. Soon it all takes a terrible turn and leaves her family and marriage in ruin.

The Golden Girls: Ageless

REELZChannel, 8pm

Narrated by Valerie Bertinelli, this special celebrates the iconic ’80s sitcom The Golden Girls, its perfect cast and its ability to take on complex subject matter that was far beyond sitcom fodder at the time — tackling mental health, alcoholism and homelessness, all while never losing its potent and signature sense of humor. The special also examines offscreen hurdles, including star Estelle Getty’s heartbreaking battle with dementia and the simmering headbutting between stars Bea Arthur and Betty White. Viewers will also learn about the incredible fandom surrounding the sitcom that continues to grow like wildfire decades after the show premiered.

Holmes & Watson

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

The game is afoot on Turner Classic Movies tonight with a double feature of some lesser-seen and enjoyable films featuring legendary detective Sherlock Holmes and his friend Dr. John Watson. First, The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes (1970), cowritten and directed by Billy Wilder, offers an affectionate and somewhat parodic look at Holmes (Robert Stephens), presenting a distinction between the “real” detective compared with the character readers know from Watson’s stories in The Strand magazine. Christopher Lee costars as Sherlock’s brother Mycroft in this film that Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss have said was an inspiration for their acclaimed series Sherlock. The second movie on tonight’s bill is The Hound of the Baskervilles (1959), a gothic tale from Britain’s famed Hammer Studios that adapts Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s 1902 novel featuring one of Holmes’ most famous cases. Peter Cushing stars as the detective, with André Morell as Watson. Christopher Lee also turns up here as Sir Henry Baskerville.

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet

Nat Geo Wild, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Every day is a unique challenge for Dr. Michelle Oakley, the only all-species vet for hundreds of miles across the Great North. Whether wrestling bison, tracking ibex in the mountains, performing surgery on a wolverine or braving fierce landscapes to return moose calves to the wild, Dr. Oakley will do whatever it takes to keep the animals in her charge safe and healthy.