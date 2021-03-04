Thursday, March 4: Prepare Yourself for ‘The TS Madison Experience’ on WE tv

Mark Hill/WeTV

All Times Eastern.

Thursday, March 4

The TS Madison Experience

WE tv, 10pm

New Series!

Six episodes follow TS Madison as she navigates her authentic journey as an internet star while adapting to the new normal of today’s world. Madison is a loud, brash, and outrageous social media star and influencer with a huge following of adoring fans from her hilarious online shows, most notably The Queens Supreme Court. Now, she turns her sights to her next goal — to be the first Black, transgender woman to host a mainstream talk show.

My Mane Problem

ALLBLK

New Series!

In this half-hour, six-episode series, celebrity hairstylist Dr. Boogie — an industry veteran whose clients include Taraji P. Henson, Eve and Vivica A. Fox — takes on cases of real people struggling with varying hair concerns, from common extensions and wigs to natural hair with chemical burns and infestations in need of some serious TLC. Dr. Boogie will work with each individual to offer real solutions, hair care treatment plans and, ultimately, a new lease on life.

The Deadly Type With Candice DeLong

discovery+

New Series!

Using powerful case studies drawn from her popular TV shows Deadly Women and Facing Evil, former FBI profiler Candice DeLong works to find common behavioral links between some of the world’s worst perpetrators. What is it that makes these criminals tick? Candice uncovers the red flags that just might save a life.

The Walrus and the Whistleblower

discovery+

A whistleblower is sued for $1.5 million for plotting to steal a walrus at the heart of the movement to end marine mammal captivity. Phil Demers, a trainer at Niagara Falls’ Marineland, popular for his bond with Smooshi the walrus, quits his dream job after a decade, makes claims of animal abuse and wages a war on social media. For the next decade, Demers is embroiled in a stranger-than-fiction public campaign to save Smooshi, becoming trapped in his own story and swallowed whole by his crusade. Part cautionary tale, part portrait of human resilience, this unconventional and heart-wrenching documentary drills to the heart of the hills we are willing to die on.

Pacific Rim: The Black

Netflix

New Series!

In this anime series based on Guillermo del Toro’s Pacific Rim sci-fi film franchise, after Kaiju (giant monsters) ravage Australia, two siblings pilot a Jaeger (a giant robot) to search for their parents, encountering new creatures, seedy characters and chance allies along the way.

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years

Paramount+

New Series!

Streaming service CBS All Access rebrands as Paramount+ effective March 4, and one of the originals available on launch date is this first ever SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff. The CG-animated prequel series follows 10-year-old SpongeBob and his pals during summer sleepaway camp, where they spend their time building underwater campfires, catching wild jellyfish and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at the craziest camp in the kelp forest, Kamp Koral. Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy) and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton) reprise their iconic voice roles. Carlos Alazraqui and Kate Higgins join as new characters Nobby and Narlene, narwhal siblings who live in the woods surrounding the camp.

The Real World Homecoming: New York

Paramount+

New Series!

In this docuseries, the original seven strangers from the first installment of MTV’s seminal reality series, which launched in 1992, reunite in the iconic New York City loft to revisit the shocking moments and explosive issues that transpired during the historic season and discuss how they parallel in today’s social climate. After spending decades apart, viewers will reconvene with housemates Becky Blasband, Andre Comeau, Heather B. Gardner, Julie Gentry, Norman Korpi, Eric Nies and Kevin Powell to find out how the series transformed their lives since the cameras stopped rolling and to find out, once again, what happens when they stop being polite … and start getting real.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Paramount+

Feature Film Exclusive!

This SpongeBob SquarePants motion picture event features SpongeBob, his best friend Patrick and the rest of the Bikini Bottom gang in their most epic adventure yet. When SpongeBob’s beloved pet snail Gary goes missing, a path of clues leads SpongeBob and Patrick to the powerful King Poseidon, who has Gary held captive in the Lost City of Atlantic City. On their mission to save Gary, SpongeBob and his pals team up for a heroic and hilarious journey where they discover nothing is stronger than the power of friendship. The film features the voice talents of Tom Kenny, Awkwafina, Matt Berry, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Mr. Lawrence and Reggie Watts.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

ABC, 8pm

Season Finale!

This week’s season finale episode welcomes celebrity contestants Rachael Leigh Cook (playing for Feeding America), Sherri Shepherd (playing for Reel Beauty) and Kevin Nealon (playing for The Store) as they compete for a chance to win up to $1 million for their chosen charity.

Hell’s Kitchen: “Blind Taste Test”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “Blind Taste Test,” the chefs take on the infamous blind taste test challenge. Then it’s steak night in the Hell’s Kitchen dining room and one team can’t keep pace.

Flipping Across America: “Cramped Cottage Flip”

HGTV, 8pm

Buyers love historic houses, but their age and small footprint can present problems for flippers. In Nashville, Page Turner and DeRon Jenkins (Flip or Flop Nashville) vault the ceilings and reimagine the footprint to make the most of their 858 square feet. And in Southern California, Jessie and Tina Rodriguez (Vintage Flip) work to reintroduce vintage elements for their 800 square foot cottage built in 1907.

Superstore: “Deep Cleaning”

NBC, 8pm

On the day of Store 1217’s first deep cleaning since the pandemic began, Glenn (Mark McKinney) ropes Garrett (Colton Dunn) into throwing a party to cheer up the employees. Meanwhile, Dina (Lauren Ash) needs Cheyenne’s (Nichole Sakura) guidance when her ability to run the store is compromised, and Jonah (Ben Feldman) tries to help Mateo (Nico Santos) impress Amy and Eric’s (George Salazar) parents.

Women’s History Month: “First Ladies Revealed”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Some used captivating style to boost diplomacy. Some offered compassionate calm in days of war. Some embraced the role they never expected to make a difference. And some seized the role they always dreamt of in order to blaze a trail. Every first lady has their own tale to tell, and this series examines some of the women who left their indelible mark on the White House and in history. Join us as we go beyond the public lives to tell the private stories of Dolley Madison, Eleanor Roosevelt, Jackie Kennedy, Nancy Reagan, Hillary Clinton and more.

Special Theme: Reframed: Classic Films in the Rearview Mirror

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Each Thursday evening this month, TCM is airing older films that are recognized as classics, but which are also recognized — when viewed through modern eyes — for their problematic themes and characterizations related to subjects like race, gender and sexuality. Each film will be accompanied by discussions about the different cultural context in which it was made, and why the movie is still worth watching while keeping that context in mind. “In no way do we want to tell people what they should think of these films or suggest they shouldn’t enjoy them as much as ever,” TCM tells us. “But there is a conversation happening in our culture that involves all forms of art, and we want to use these films as part of that dialogue.” Tonight’s lineup of “reframed” classics includes Gone With the Wind (1939), Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954), Rope (1948) and The Four Feathers (1939).

Extreme Paranormal Witness: “Not-So-Fresh Start”

Travel Channel, 8pm

Three brokenhearted women rent an old house together, but their dreams of a fresh start are crushed by a phantom preacher and his spectral congregation.

B Positive: “B Negative Part 2”

CBS, 8:30pm

Drew (Thomas Middleditch) falls into a deep depression after a friend’s failed kidney surgery in the new episode “B Negative Part 2.”

NBA Basketball: Miami at New Orleans

TNT, 8:30pm Live

Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat are in New Orleans to face Zion Williamson, Eric Bledsoe and the Pelicans.

The Chase

ABC, beginning at 9pm

Season Finale!

In “This Isn’t Something We See Often,” Ken Jennings returns as the Chaser as three new contestants try to pit their wits against one of Jeopardy!’s greatest players of all time. Then in the season finale, “I’m Used to Men Chasing Me,” Brad Rutter returns to the hot seat as three new hopefuls take to the stage and compete.

Mom: “Illegal Eels and the Cantaloupe Man”

CBS, 9pm

Bonnie (Allison Janney) and Adam’s (William Fichtner) romantic dinner is interrupted as the other ladies struggle with love on Valentine’s Day in the new episode “Illegal Eels and the Cantaloupe Man.”

Call Me Kat: “Business Council”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “Business Council,” Carter (Julian Gant) helps Kat (Mayim Bialik) get elected to the local business council, but a rift forms in their friendship.

Rehab Addict Rescue: “Battle for the Bathrooms”

HGTV, 9pm

Nicole Curtis converts empty attic space into a new bathroom for mother-daughter duo Dana and Katie, who’ve had to share a bathroom in their historic Detroit home.

Strange Evidence

Science Channel, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The series that explores things captured on camera that appear to defy logic and appear to be impossible — from apocalyptic weather occurrences and remarkable physical feats to unidentified creatures and the seemingly supernatural — returns for Season 5.

The Unicorn: “So Far Away”

CBS, 9:30pm

In the new episode “So Far Away,” Wade (Walton Goggins) and Shannon (returning guest star Natalie Zea) have trouble connecting while they are living far apart, and he is forced to consider the realistic future of their relationship.

Last Man Standing: “Meatless Mike”

FOX, 9:30pm

Mike’s (Tim Allen) willpower is put to the test when Vanessa (Nancy Travis) challenges him to go vegetarian for a week in the new episode “Meatless Mike.”

Clarice: “You Can’t Rule Me”

CBS, 10pm

After a suspect is assassinated, Clarice (Rebecca Breeds) and VICAP are subjected to an internal investigation in the new episode “You Can’t Rule Me.”

What on Earth?

Science Channel, 10pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 7, embark on more extraordinary journeys around the globe to discover the truth behind the mysteries surrounding long-hidden structures, strange natural phenomena and top-secret facilities that have been uncovered by advanced satellites and drones.

Friday, March 5

Coming 2 America

Amazon Prime Video

Feature Film Exclusive!

Eddie Murphy is back in this sequel to his beloved 1988 comedy Coming to America. Also a producer, Murphy reprises his role as Akeem, who is now the newly crowned king of Zamunda. With his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall, also returning to his film role), they embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York — where it all began.

Raya and the Last Dragon

Disney+ (with Premier Access)

Feature Film Exclusive!

This animated film inspired by the people and cultures of Southeast Asia travels to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned, and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya (voiced by Kelly Marie Tran), whose wit is as sharp as her blade, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Sandra Oh and Benedict Wong also provide voices. The film is available on Disney+ with Premier Access (a cost of $29.99 in addition to the standard Disney+ subscription).

WandaVision

Disney+

Season Finale!

The first live-action series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) ends its first season. Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprise their roles as Wanda Maximoff and Vision from the Avengers films.

MacGyver: “Diamond + Quake + Carbon + Comms + Tower”

CBS, 8pm

Guest Star Alert!

Mac (Lucas Till) and the team discover Murdoc (returning guest star David Dastmalchian) hacked their communications and has been recording them for months. Now, it’s up to the team to stop Murdoc’s plot to kill thousands. Guest star Joe Pantoliano also returns as Andrews in the new episode “Diamond + Quake + Carbon + Comms + Tower.”

Frozen in Time: Flashback

HGTV, beginning at 8pm

In “Stuck in the 70s,” stars Maureen McCormick and Dan Vickery watch as siblings Leanne and Steve Ford update a quirky 1975 home with hidden doorways; Home Town’s Ben & Erin Napier transform a wood-paneled ’70s house into a coastal, cool forever home; Eric and Lindsey Bennett of Desert Flippers breathe new life into a Palm Springs home while maintaining its retro vibe; and Hidden Potential’s Jasmine Roth takes a home resembling an Italian restaurant and makes it unrecognizable by changing the floorplan and brightening up the color palette. Then, in “Wallpaper Woes,” Maureen and Dan watch as Bargain Mansions’ Tamara Day turns a wallpaper nightmare into a 21st-century dream home; Property Brothers: Forever Home stars Drew and Jonathan Scott overhaul a plaid wallpaper kitchen into a modern culinary oasis; Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack of Flip or Flop lighten up a dark 1950s house; and Home Town’s Ben and Erin Napier revamp a couple’s first home frozen in the 1940s into a gorgeous cottage.

Dangerous Medicine

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

After losing the use of his legs in a car crash, Tony (Chris Cimperman) is helped to walk again by Daphne (Leann Van Mol), his physical therapist. But Daphne’s loving care soon morphs into a sick attempt to possess Tony forever.

The Blacklist: “The Cyranoid”

NBC, 8pm

The task force is thrown for a loop when they encounter a nefarious enterprise that provides doppelgängers for criminals. Meanwhile, Red (James Spader) scrambles to counteract a bold move by Liz (Megan Boone).

Movie MacGuffins — Part 1

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

In fiction, particularly in films, “MacGuffin” is a term that has been coined to refer to an object or event that serves to propel a story’s action and characters’ motivations, but which is ultimately unimportant, and may not actually ever be seen by the viewer or reader, or resolved. Tonight and next Friday night, TCM will air films with some of the greatest MacGuffins ever. Alfred Hitchcock helped popularize MacGuffins and used them often in his films, so it makes sense that tonight features three of those Hitch classics. The evening begins with the spy thriller The 39 Steps (1935), an early example of a MacGuffin in the form of designs for a secret military airplane engine coveted by enemy agents. Next, in the landmark thriller Psycho (1960), the audience’s journey with Marion Crane (Janet Leigh) as she goes on the lam after stealing $40,000, including her near-misses at being caught along the way, takes an abrupt and shockingly different turn about midway through the film. Finally, in North by Northwest (1959), stolen microfilm containing government secrets is just an excuse to have Cary Grant’s Roger Thornhill thrillingly chased halfway around the country by enemy spies, police and federal agents. In fact, this particular MacGuffin isn’t even made evident until near the end, but of course, the wild journey to get there is the more important part of this fun flick.

Magnum P.I.: “The Long Way Home”

CBS, 9pm

In the new episode “The Long Way Home,” Magnum (Jay Hernandez) must find an Army Ranger who disappeared after receiving some traumatic news upon his return home from deployment.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Silver State 200

FS1, 9pm Live

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series drivers compete for 134 laps around Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s tri-oval for the Silver State 200 on FS1.

Wynonna Earp

Syfy, 10pm

New Episodes!

The fan-favorite, female-led supernatural Western drama picks up with the remaining six new episodes of Season 4, which will also be the final episodes of the series, which concludes in April. “I’d like to thank our wonderful cast and crew, all of whom were instrumental in bringing Wynonna Earp to our loyal and passionate audience,” says Emily Andras, the show’s creator, executive producer and showrunner. “We couldn’t be prouder of these last six episodes … and are thrilled to share them with our beloved fans, who have changed our lives forever.”

Cheers 200th Anniversary Special

Decades, 11pm

Even Shelley Long came back for this special 1990 cast Q&A!

Unprotected Sets: “Marlena Rodriguez & Ali Sultan”

EPIX, 12am (late-night)

A performer since birth, Marlena Rodriguez is raw, intense and hilarious. Her unapologetic style means nothing is off limits, from her first experience with tampons to having to always explain the faces she makes after sex. One of the funniest guys from the other side of the world, Ali Sultan is a comedian on the rise. His epic journey from the Middle East to Minnesota informs his comedy with a hilarious perspective on adjusting to life in America.

Saturday, March 6

Aerial America

Smithsonian Channel, beginning at 6am

In this “Virtual Vacation” all-day marathon, take off on a thrilling flight across America. This epic series offers rare glimpses of our nation’s most treasured landmarks, all seen from breathtaking heights. From busy cityscapes to quiet landscapes, we capture the history and the pageantry of our amazing country, which is as diverse as the people who occupy it.

Apollo 11: Quarantine

CNN, 9pm

This new short film from award-winning Apollo 11 director and producer Todd Douglas Miller is created primarily from previously unseen, pristine 70mm footage from the National Archives and NASA, the same source material used for Apollo 11. The film documents the return of mission astronauts Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin, Neil Armstrong and Michael Collins, who were medically quarantined following their return to Earth in the summer of 1969. Although largely unknown to the general public, these extraordinary measures were taken to protect the world from any contamination with microorganisms or other material the astronauts may have inadvertently transported from the moon. The film shows that, as the world feted their extraordinary achievement, their families waved at them through the windows of the Lunar Receiving Laboratory (LRL) in Houston. Out of an abundance of caution, the astronauts were confined to the module for 21 days from their initial exposure to the lunar surface.

Saturday Morning Cartoons

MeTV, 7am

Actor/comedian Bill Leff, who hosts the Toon in With Me weekday morning franchise of classic cartoons on MeTV, also helms this weekly three-hour block. It kicks off with an hour of Popeye and Pals, featuring the adventures of the famous sailor man and other characters from the Fleischer studio; continues with The Tom and Jerry Show, an hour block of ’toons chronicling the eternal conflict between the titular cat and mouse, as well as other shorts from MGM; and concludes with the hourlong Bugs Bunny & Friends, devoted to Warner Bros. faves from the Merrie Melodies and Looney Tunes franchises.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 300

FS1, 4:30pm Live

Emerging NASCAR stars from the Xfinity Series roll the dice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for 200 laps in the Alsco Uniforms 300 on FS1.

Snow Animals

BBC America, 8pm

Wildlife biologist Liz Bonnin introduces a cast of charismatic creatures to reveal the remarkable strategies they use to survive, and even thrive, through the winter.

Rocky Marathon

HBO, 8pm

We’re gonna fly now to this night-long marathon of all six Rocky movies, beginning with the Oscar-winning 1976 original (starring Sylvester Stallone) and ending with 2006’s Rocky Balboa.

Circle of Deception

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

A small island community is turned upside down when one of the town’s citizens, Russel Douglas (Paul McGillion), is found dead the day after Christmas. Brenna Douglas (Jill Morrison) was Russel’s estranged and soon-to-be ex-wife, who often complained to her former beauty queen best friend Peggy Sue Thomas (Diane Neal) that Russel was physically and emotionally abusive. Through an investigation that twists and winds its way through neighbors, a wife and best friends, Russel’s murderer is finally revealed. Also stars Tahmoh Penikett and Tamara Tunie.

Gandhi

TCM, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Winner of eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Ben Kingsley and Best Director for Richard Attenborough, this 1982 historical epic is a sweeping journey through Britain’s colonial past and the powerful resistance of one man. Set in the early 20th century, the film stars Kingsley as Mohandas K. Gandhi (later better known as Mahatma Gandhi), an unknown and insignificant attorney who forgoes all material possessions in a quest for Indian independence. Up against armed resistance, he decides to introduce a doctrine of nonviolence to the Indian people. The movement grows, and India gains independence by following Gandhi’s unfaltering commitment to nonviolence. The acclaimed film covers all major events in Gandhi’s life, making it one of the most extensive biopics in cinema history.

Fit for a Prince

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

There’s a ball, an overlooked beauty named Cinderella, er, Cindy (Natalie Hall) and royalty (Jonathan Keltz). Hmmm.

Beyond the Headlines: Beauty Queens Gone Bad

Lifetime, 10pm

Following the premiere of Circle of Deception, Lifetime will be premiering a documentary that delves deeper into more shocking stories of criminal deception.