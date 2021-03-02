Tuesday, March 2: ‘The Flash’ Season 7 Premiere on The CW

Jeff Weddell/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved

All Times Eastern.

Tuesday, March 2

The Flash: “All’s Wells That Ends Wells”

The CW, 8pm

Season Premiere!

When an experiment to save Barry’s (Grant Gustin) speed backfires, Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh) searches for a way to save the Flash and comes up with a dangerous plan. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) makes a startling realization inside the Mirrorverse and Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) faces off with Rosa Dillon (guest star Ashley Rickards).

Race Across the World

discovery+

Season Premiere!

How would you race across the globe if you couldn’t fly and didn’t have a phone? In Season 2 of this real-world adventure series, five teams of two are racing from point A to point B without flying. Each team must travel around the world by any other means they can: foot, car, bicycle, boat, bus, ferry, motorbike, horse, etc., with only the price of a flight ticket in their pocket, which will have to cover their food and accommodation. Who will make it in the quickest time and win a big cash prize?

NHL Hockey: Philadelphia at Pittsburgh

NBCSN, 7pm Live

Pennsylvania’s NHL rivals meet in Pittsburgh as Sidney Crosby and the Penguins play host to Claude Giroux and the Philadelphia Flyers.

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live

Kawhi Leonard and the L.A. Clippers visit Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics in the first game of ESPN’s NBA doubleheader. The second game has Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns in Los Angeles to take on LeBron James and the Lakers.

Unbroken

AMC, 8pm

The Angelina Jolie-directed World War II drama makes its network premiere tonight. Olympian Louis Zamperini was serving his country when a plane crash left him floating in the Pacific. Despite his harrowing time adrift, his rescue by a Japanese naval ship leads to even more hardship as a prisoner of war. This exquisitely shot cinematic achievement paints a spectacular picture of the era.

NCIS: “True Believer”

CBS, 8pm

Gibbs (Mark Harmon) accompanies Sloane (Maria Bello) on a trip to Afghanistan to find a group of kidnapped girls in the new episode “True Believer.”

The Resident: “Hero Moments”

FOX, 8pm

Old memories come back to haunt Conrad (Matt Czuchry) when he gets a distress call from someone in his past in the new episode “Hero Moments.”

Young Rock: “Forward, Together”

NBC, 8pm

A new episode of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s semiautobiographical sitcom premieres tonight.

TCM Spotlight: Growing Up on Screen: “Judy Garland & Mickey Rooney”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Each Tuesday this month, Turner Classic Movies will show films recognizing two popular actors whom viewers basically watched grow up onscreen from their starts as child stars to their adult roles. It begins tonight with two of the most famous child actors turned adult stars, Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney. The evening begins with three Garland films. The first one — the musical comedy Thoroughbreds Don’t Cry (1937) — also features Rooney and is the first of the duo’s memorable onscreen pairings. Garland was about 15 here, and was only making her third feature film appearance, while 17-year-old Rooney was comparatively an old pro, having begun starring in films 10 years earlier in the silent era. Next up is the musical Easter Parade (1948), starring Garland, Fred Astaire and a number of notable Irving Berlin tunes. Tonight’s final Garland film is one of her last onscreen roles and one of the crowning achievements of her adult acting work — the musical A Star Is Born (1954), for which she received a Best Actress Oscar nomination. Following that are five Mickey Rooney films, beginning with A Family Affair (1937), featuring Rooney as young Andy Hardy in the first installment of that popular and long-running film franchise based on the character. Next, Rooney shows dramatic growth as an actor with a Best Actor Oscar-nominated role in the comedy/drama The Human Comedy (1943), followed by a cast-against-type appearance alongside Peter Lorre in the film noir Quicksand (1950). The evening concludes with Andy Hardy Comes Home (1958), the final film in Rooney’s signature franchise, and The Black Stallion (1979), featuring Rooney in a Best Supporting Actor Oscar-nominated role.

Kenan: “Fourth Hour”

NBC, 8:30pm

Kenan (Kenan Thompson) struggles with his increased work schedule when Wake Up With Kenan! adds a fourth hour to the show. Meanwhile, Rick (Don Johnson) encourages Kenan to get tough and say “no” to people more often, and Gary (Chris Redd) takes matters into his own hands when he suspects that Tami (Taylor Louderman) has her eye on Kenan’s job.

FBI: “Discord”

CBS, 9pm

In the new episode “Discord,” an experience on the job has Tiffany Wallace (Katherine Renee Turner) examining the tension between her career as an FBI special agent and the responsibility she feels to her community as a Black woman.

Superman & Lois: “Heritage”

The CW, 9pm

While adjusting to their new lives in Smallville, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) make an important decision concerning one of their sons. Meanwhile, tensions begin to rise between Lois and Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). Lastly, Lana Lang Cushing (Emmanuelle Chriqui) invites the Kent family over for a barbecue.

Prodigal Son: “Face Value”

FOX, 9pm

Malcolm (Tom Payne) investigates the case of a famous plastic surgeon who was murdered in the new episode “Face Value.”

Home Again With the Fords: “Cousin Invasion”

HGTV, 9pm

Two college sweethearts just bought an old Victorian in a charming Pittsburgh neighborhood across the street from their cousins. Now, they need Leanne and Steve Ford’s help to update the house and get it ready for their monthly cousin dinner party.

The Voice: “The Blind Auditions, Part 2”

NBC, 9pm

The 20th season premiere of the music competition series continues tonight.

OWN Spotlight: (In)Visible Portraits

OWN, 9pm

Nearly three years in the making, artist and storyteller Oge Egbuonu’s directorial debut is a powerful celebration of Black women sharing their stories of struggle and resilience. The film illuminates the history of how we got here, dismantles the false framework of the present-day reality and celebrates the extraordinary heritage of exceptional Black women who have come before as well as igniting hope for the next generations.

FBI: Most Wanted: “Winner”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “Winner,” a suspect escapes trial and goes on a murder spree, and the FBI team partners with his bail bondsperson, Jackie (returning guest star Amy Carlson), in order to track him down.

Assembly Required: “Smokin’ Hot”

History, 10pm

Home Improvement stars Tim Allen and Richard Karn join woodworking do-it-yourself YouTube star April Wilkerson to spotlight the best and brightest makers from across the country as they compete head-to-head to create mind-blowing builds. These builds include everything from a dual all-season ice melter/leaf blower and all-in-one riding comfort mower to a do-it-yourself jacuzzi and barbeque bicycle.

New Amsterdam

NBC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The hit medical drama starring Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin returns for Season 3. When Dr. Goodwin took over New Amsterdam, he asked a simple, revolutionary question: “How can I help?” In the new season, Max and his team face the daunting task of sustaining that optimism while dealing with a pandemic that exposed the gaping inequities in our healthcare. Max is no longer content to fix a broken system — he’s determined to tear it down and build something better.

Wednesday, March 3

Moxie

Netflix

Original Film!

This comedy/drama — directed and coproduced by, and starring, Amy Poehler — follows Vivian (Hadley Robinson), a seemingly shy 16-year-old who has always preferred to keep her head down and fly under the radar. But when the arrival of a new student (Alycia Pascual-Peña) forces her to examine the unchecked behavior of her fellow students running rampant at her high school, Vivian realizes she’s fed up. Inspired by her mother’s (Poehler) rebellious past, Vivian anonymously publishes an underground zine called Moxie to expose bias and wrongdoing in her high school, and unexpectedly sparks a movement.

NHL Hockey

NBCSN, beginning at 7pm Live

A Wednesday Night Hockey doubleheader on NBCSN has the Washington Capitals at the Boston Bruins and the St. Louis Blues at the Anaheim Ducks.

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live

The Brooklyn Nets’ James Harden returns to his old stomping grounds in Houston to face John Wall and the Rockets. ESPN’s second game has the Golden State Warriors visiting the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Goldbergs: “Mr. Ships Ahoy”

ABC, 8pm

As William Penn’s new Quaker Warden, Beverly is thrilled to have coworkers for the first time and sets out to make them all love her. To her dismay, it’s more difficult to win them over than she anticipated, as her reputation of being a difficult school parent precedes her. Meanwhile, Geoff competes in the “Mr. Ships Ahoy” beauty pageant to prove to Erica that he can be seen as desirable by other women.

Name That Tune

FOX, 8pm

Season Finale!

Jane Krakowski hosts the two-hour Season 1 finale of the famous musical game show revival.

Mysteries of the Unknown: “Discovery of Gold, Dismantling the Mob and the Air Ship”

Travel Channel, 8pm

Don Wildman examines America’s first gold rush, an unexpected source that could be the kiss of death for organized crime and an engineer’s daring mission to save a high-flying zeppelin.

American Housewife: “The Guardian”

ABC, 8:30pm

Katie and Greg secretly put Kathryn (Wendie Malick) through a series of tests to see if she would make a good guardian for Anna-Kat in the unlikely event something should happen to them. Meanwhile, after tracking down J.D.’s (Jake Choi) potential egg donors, Tami (Holly Robinson Peete) and Katie scheme to learn more about them.

The Conners: “A Stomach Ache, a Heartbreak and a Grave Mistake”

ABC, 9pm

Mark is stressed out and feeling sick, convinced he has COVID-19; Becky and Harris team up to confront Josh, who has been “ghosting” Harris; and when Jackie visits Roseanne’s grave, she finds an appalling headstone right next to it and sets out to make it right.

Farmhouse Fixer

HGTV, 9pm

New Series!

Singer Jonathan Knight may be best known as a member of the Grammy-nominated band New Kids on the Block, but in this new series, he’ll share his renovation know-how by meticulously restoring centuries-old New England farmhouses that deserve a second chance. The six-episode series will feature Jonathan, who has renovated more than 200 houses, as step by step he carefully preserves the original craftsmanship and historic charm of classic homes while he also modernizes layouts, updates interiors and gives his clients endless reasons to cheer.

Call Your Mother: “Feelings”

ABC, 9:30pm

Jean and Danny’s relationship grows complicated emotionally and physically as they try to resist their feelings for one another until his divorce is final. As Celia is moving into Freddie’s apartment, Freddie is disappointed to learn that Celia plans to keep her place as a backup plan, causing some hard conversations between the two.

Snowfall: “All the Way Down”

FX, 10pm

In the new episode “All the Way Down,” Franklin’s (Damson Idris) troubles extend beyond the gangs, putting Cissy (Michael Hyatt) in jeopardy. Meanwhile, Teddy (Carter Hudson) and Gustavo (Sergio Peris-Menchata) seek revenge.

Resident Alien: “Sexy Beast”

Syfy, 10pm

Alien Harry (Alan Tudyk) succumbs to the human emotion of jealousy when Patience’s new doc (People of Earth’s Michael Cassidy) proves to be irritatingly perfect.

Murder, My Sweet

TCM, 10pm

Catch a Classic!

This atmospheric and influential mystery was among the earliest film noir titles, and the first film to feature Raymond Chandler’s legendary private eye Philip Marlowe. While the character of Marlowe is most associated with Humphrey Bogart’s portrayal a few years later in The Big Sleep, Dick Powell gives a charismatic, cast-against-type hard-boiled and gritty performance as the detective in this adaptation of Chandler’s novel Farewell, My Lovely (the title under which the film was released in the U.K.), and the film is regarded as one of the better Chandler adaptations. Costarring with Powell are Claire Trevor, Anne Shirley and Otto Kruger, who offers his usual terrific brand of charismatic villainy.

Thursday, March 4

My Mane Problem

ALLBLK

New Series!

In this half-hour, six-episode series, celebrity hairstylist Dr. Boogie — an industry veteran whose clients include Taraji P. Henson, Eve and Vivica A. Fox — takes on cases of real people struggling with varying hair concerns, from common extensions and wigs to natural hair with chemical burns and infestations in need of some serious TLC. Dr. Boogie will work with each individual to offer real solutions, hair care treatment plans and, ultimately, a new lease on life.

The Deadly Type With Candice DeLong

discovery+

New Series!

Using powerful case studies drawn from her popular TV shows Deadly Women and Facing Evil, former FBI profiler Candice DeLong works to find common behavioral links between some of the world’s worst perpetrators. What is it that makes these criminals tick? Candice uncovers the red flags that just might save a life.

The Walrus and the Whistleblower

discovery+

A whistleblower is sued for $1.5 million for plotting to steal a walrus at the heart of the movement to end marine mammal captivity. Phil Demers, a trainer at Niagara Falls’ Marineland, popular for his bond with Smooshi the walrus, quits his dream job after a decade, makes claims of animal abuse and wages a war on social media. For the next decade, Demers is embroiled in a stranger-than-fiction public campaign to save Smooshi, becoming trapped in his own story and swallowed whole by his crusade. Part cautionary tale, part portrait of human resilience, this unconventional and heart-wrenching documentary drills to the heart of the hills we are willing to die on.

Pacific Rim: The Black

Netflix

New Series!

In this anime series based on Guillermo del Toro’s Pacific Rim sci-fi film franchise, after Kaiju (giant monsters) ravage Australia, two siblings pilot a Jaeger (a giant robot) to search for their parents, encountering new creatures, seedy characters and chance allies along the way.

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years

Paramount+

New Series!

Streaming service CBS All Access rebrands as Paramount+ effective March 4, and one of the originals available on launch date is this first ever SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff. The CG-animated prequel series follows 10-year-old SpongeBob and his pals during summer sleepaway camp, where they spend their time building underwater campfires, catching wild jellyfish and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at the craziest camp in the kelp forest, Kamp Koral. Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy) and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton) reprise their iconic voice roles. Carlos Alazraqui and Kate Higgins join as new characters Nobby and Narlene, narwhal siblings who live in the woods surrounding the camp.

The Real World Homecoming: New York

Paramount+

New Series!

In this docuseries, the original seven strangers from the first installment of MTV’s seminal reality series, which launched in 1992, reunite in the iconic New York City loft to revisit the shocking moments and explosive issues that transpired during the historic season and discuss how they parallel in today’s social climate. After spending decades apart, viewers will reconvene with housemates Becky Blasband, Andre Comeau, Heather B. Gardner, Julie Gentry, Norman Korpi, Eric Nies and Kevin Powell to find out how the series transformed their lives since the cameras stopped rolling and to find out, once again, what happens when they stop being polite … and start getting real.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Paramount+

Feature Film Exclusive!

This SpongeBob SquarePants motion picture event features SpongeBob, his best friend Patrick and the rest of the Bikini Bottom gang in their most epic adventure yet. When SpongeBob’s beloved pet snail Gary goes missing, a path of clues leads SpongeBob and Patrick to the powerful King Poseidon, who has Gary held captive in the Lost City of Atlantic City. On their mission to save Gary, SpongeBob and his pals team up for a heroic and hilarious journey where they discover nothing is stronger than the power of friendship. The film features the voice talents of Tom Kenny, Awkwafina, Matt Berry, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Mr. Lawrence and Reggie Watts.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

ABC, 8pm

Season Finale!

This week’s season finale episode welcomes celebrity contestants Rachael Leigh Cook (playing for Feeding America), Sherri Shepherd (playing for Reel Beauty) and Kevin Nealon (playing for The Store) as they compete for a chance to win up to $1 million for their chosen charity.

Hell’s Kitchen: “Blind Taste Test”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “Blind Taste Test,” the chefs take on the infamous blind taste test challenge. Then it’s steak night in the Hell’s Kitchen dining room and one team can’t keep pace.

Flipping Across America: “Cramped Cottage Flip”

HGTV, 8pm

Buyers love historic houses, but their age and small footprint can present problems for flippers. In Nashville, Page Turner and DeRon Jenkins (Flip or Flop Nashville) vault the ceilings and reimagine the footprint to make the most of their 858 square feet. And in Southern California, Jessie and Tina Rodriguez (Vintage Flip) work to reintroduce vintage elements for their 800 square foot cottage built in 1907.

Superstore: “Deep Cleaning”

NBC, 8pm

On the day of Store 1217’s first deep cleaning since the pandemic began, Glenn (Mark McKinney) ropes Garrett (Colton Dunn) into throwing a party to cheer up the employees. Meanwhile, Dina (Lauren Ash) needs Cheyenne’s (Nichole Sakura) guidance when her ability to run the store is compromised, and Jonah (Ben Feldman) tries to help Mateo (Nico Santos) impress Amy and Eric’s (George Salazar) parents.

Women’s History Month: “First Ladies Revealed”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Some used captivating style to boost diplomacy. Some offered compassionate calm in days of war. Some embraced the role they never expected to make a difference. And some seized the role they always dreamt of in order to blaze a trail. Every first lady has their own tale to tell, and this series examines some of the women who left their indelible mark on the White House and in history. Join us as we go beyond the public lives to tell the private stories of Dolley Madison, Eleanor Roosevelt, Jackie Kennedy, Nancy Reagan, Hillary Clinton and more.

Special Theme: Reframed: Classic Films in the Rearview Mirror

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Each Thursday evening this month, TCM is airing older films that are recognized as classics, but which are also recognized — when viewed through modern eyes — for their problematic themes and characterizations related to subjects like race, gender and sexuality. Each film will be accompanied by discussions about the different cultural context in which it was made, and why the movie is still worth watching while keeping that context in mind. “In no way do we want to tell people what they should think of these films or suggest they shouldn’t enjoy them as much as ever,” TCM tells us. “But there is a conversation happening in our culture that involves all forms of art, and we want to use these films as part of that dialogue.” Tonight’s lineup of “reframed” classics includes Gone With the Wind (1939), Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954), Rope (1948) and The Four Feathers (1939).

Extreme Paranormal Witness: “Not-So-Fresh Start”

Travel Channel, 8pm

Three brokenhearted women rent an old house together, but their dreams of a fresh start are crushed by a phantom preacher and his spectral congregation.

B Positive: “B Negative Part 2”

CBS, 8:30pm

Drew (Thomas Middleditch) falls into a deep depression after a friend’s failed kidney surgery in the new episode “B Negative Part 2.”

NBA Basketball: Miami at New Orleans

TNT, 8:30pm Live

Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat are in New Orleans to face Zion Williamson, Eric Bledsoe and the Pelicans.

The Chase

ABC, beginning at 9pm

Season Finale!

In “This Isn’t Something We See Often,” Ken Jennings returns as the Chaser as three new contestants try to pit their wits against one of Jeopardy!’s greatest players of all time. Then in the season finale, “I’m Used to Men Chasing Me,” Brad Rutter returns to the hot seat as three new hopefuls take to the stage and compete.

Mom: “Illegal Eels and the Cantaloupe Man”

CBS, 9pm

Bonnie (Allison Janney) and Adam’s (William Fichtner) romantic dinner is interrupted as the other ladies struggle with love on Valentine’s Day in the new episode “Illegal Eels and the Cantaloupe Man.”

Call Me Kat: “Business Council”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “Business Council,” Carter (Julian Gant) helps Kat (Mayim Bialik) get elected to the local business council, but a rift forms in their friendship.

Rehab Addict Rescue: “Battle for the Bathrooms”

HGTV, 9pm

Nicole Curtis converts empty attic space into a new bathroom for mother-daughter duo Dana and Katie, who’ve had to share a bathroom in their historic Detroit home.

Strange Evidence

Science Channel, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The series that explores things captured on camera that appear to defy logic and appear to be impossible — from apocalyptic weather occurrences and remarkable physical feats to unidentified creatures and the seemingly supernatural — returns for Season 5.

The Unicorn: “So Far Away”

CBS, 9:30pm

In the new episode “So Far Away,” Wade (Walton Goggins) and Shannon (returning guest star Natalie Zea) have trouble connecting while they are living far apart, and he is forced to consider the realistic future of their relationship.

Last Man Standing: “Meatless Mike”

FOX, 9:30pm

Mike’s (Tim Allen) willpower is put to the test when Vanessa (Nancy Travis) challenges him to go vegetarian for a week in the new episode “Meatless Mike.”

Clarice: “You Can’t Rule Me”

CBS, 10pm

After a suspect is assassinated, Clarice (Rebecca Breeds) and VICAP are subjected to an internal investigation in the new episode “You Can’t Rule Me.”

What on Earth?

Science Channel, 10pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 7, embark on more extraordinary journeys around the globe to discover the truth behind the mysteries surrounding long-hidden structures, strange natural phenomena and top-secret facilities that have been uncovered by advanced satellites and drones.

The TS Madison Experience

WE tv, 10pm

New Series!

Six episodes follow TS Madison as she navigates her authentic journey as an internet star while adapting to the new normal of today’s world. Madison is a loud, brash, and outrageous social media star and influencer with a huge following of adoring fans from her hilarious online shows, most notably The Queens Supreme Court. Now, she turns her sights to her next goal — to be the first Black, transgender woman to host a mainstream talk show.

Friday, March 5

Coming 2 America

Amazon Prime Video

Feature Film Exclusive!

Eddie Murphy is back in this sequel to his beloved 1988 comedy Coming to America. Also a producer, Murphy reprises his role as Akeem, who is now the newly crowned king of Zamunda. With his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall, also returning to his film role), they embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York — where it all began.

Raya and the Last Dragon

Disney+ (with Premier Access)

Feature Film Exclusive!

This animated film inspired by the people and cultures of Southeast Asia travels to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned, and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya (voiced by Kelly Marie Tran), whose wit is as sharp as her blade, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Sandra Oh and Benedict Wong also provide voices. The film is available on Disney+ with Premier Access (a cost of $29.99 in addition to the standard Disney+ subscription).

WandaVision

Disney+

Season Finale!

The first live-action series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) ends its first season. Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprise their roles as Wanda Maximoff and Vision from the Avengers films.

MacGyver: “Diamond + Quake + Carbon + Comms + Tower”

CBS, 8pm

Guest Star Alert!

Mac (Lucas Till) and the team discover Murdoc (returning guest star David Dastmalchian) hacked their communications and has been recording them for months. Now, it’s up to the team to stop Murdoc’s plot to kill thousands. Guest star Joe Pantoliano also returns as Andrews in the new episode “Diamond + Quake + Carbon + Comms + Tower.”

Frozen in Time: Flashback

HGTV, beginning at 8pm

In “Stuck in the 70s,” stars Maureen McCormick and Dan Vickery watch as siblings Leanne and Steve Ford update a quirky 1975 home with hidden doorways; Home Town’s Ben & Erin Napier transform a wood-paneled ’70s house into a coastal, cool forever home; Eric and Lindsey Bennett of Desert Flippers breathe new life into a Palm Springs home while maintaining its retro vibe; and Hidden Potential’s Jasmine Roth takes a home resembling an Italian restaurant and makes it unrecognizable by changing the floorplan and brightening up the color palette. Then, in “Wallpaper Woes,” Maureen and Dan watch as Bargain Mansions’ Tamara Day turns a wallpaper nightmare into a 21st-century dream home; Property Brothers: Forever Home stars Drew and Jonathan Scott overhaul a plaid wallpaper kitchen into a modern culinary oasis; Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack of Flip or Flop lighten up a dark 1950s house; and Home Town’s Ben and Erin Napier revamp a couple’s first home frozen in the 1940s into a gorgeous cottage.

Dangerous Medicine

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

After losing the use of his legs in a car crash, Tony (Chris Cimperman) is helped to walk again by Daphne (Leann Van Mol), his physical therapist. But Daphne’s loving care soon morphs into a sick attempt to possess Tony forever.

The Blacklist: “The Cyranoid”

NBC, 8pm

The task force is thrown for a loop when they encounter a nefarious enterprise that provides doppelgängers for criminals. Meanwhile, Red (James Spader) scrambles to counteract a bold move by Liz (Megan Boone).

Movie MacGuffins — Part 1

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

In fiction, particularly in films, “MacGuffin” is a term that has been coined to refer to an object or event that serves to propel a story’s action and characters’ motivations, but which is ultimately unimportant, and may not actually ever be seen by the viewer or reader, or resolved. Tonight and next Friday night, TCM will air films with some of the greatest MacGuffins ever. Alfred Hitchcock helped popularize MacGuffins and used them often in his films, so it makes sense that tonight features three of those Hitch classics. The evening begins with the spy thriller The 39 Steps (1935), an early example of a MacGuffin in the form of designs for a secret military airplane engine coveted by enemy agents. Next, in the landmark thriller Psycho (1960), the audience’s journey with Marion Crane (Janet Leigh) as she goes on the lam after stealing $40,000, including her near-misses at being caught along the way, takes an abrupt and shockingly different turn about midway through the film. Finally, in North by Northwest (1959), stolen microfilm containing government secrets is just an excuse to have Cary Grant’s Roger Thornhill thrillingly chased halfway around the country by enemy spies, police and federal agents. In fact, this particular MacGuffin isn’t even made evident until near the end, but of course, the wild journey to get there is the more important part of this fun flick.

Magnum P.I.: “The Long Way Home”

CBS, 9pm

In the new episode “The Long Way Home,” Magnum (Jay Hernandez) must find an Army Ranger who disappeared after receiving some traumatic news upon his return home from deployment.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Silver State 200

FS1, 9pm Live

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series drivers compete for 134 laps around Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s tri-oval for the Silver State 200 on FS1.

Wynonna Earp

Syfy, 10pm

New Episodes!

The fan-favorite, female-led supernatural Western drama picks up with the remaining six new episodes of Season 4, which will also be the final episodes of the series, which concludes in April. “I’d like to thank our wonderful cast and crew, all of whom were instrumental in bringing Wynonna Earp to our loyal and passionate audience,” says Emily Andras, the show’s creator, executive producer and showrunner. “We couldn’t be prouder of these last six episodes … and are thrilled to share them with our beloved fans, who have changed our lives forever.”

Cheers 200th Anniversary Special

Decades, 11pm

Even Shelley Long came back for this special 1990 cast Q&A!

Unprotected Sets: “Marlena Rodriguez & Ali Sultan”

EPIX, 12am (late-night)

A performer since birth, Marlena Rodriguez is raw, intense and hilarious. Her unapologetic style means nothing is off limits, from her first experience with tampons to having to always explain the faces she makes after sex. One of the funniest guys from the other side of the world, Ali Sultan is a comedian on the rise. His epic journey from the Middle East to Minnesota informs his comedy with a hilarious perspective on adjusting to life in America.

Saturday, March 6

Aerial America

Smithsonian Channel, beginning at 6am

In this “Virtual Vacation” all-day marathon, take off on a thrilling flight across America. This epic series offers rare glimpses of our nation’s most treasured landmarks, all seen from breathtaking heights. From busy cityscapes to quiet landscapes, we capture the history and the pageantry of our amazing country, which is as diverse as the people who occupy it.

Saturday Morning Cartoons

MeTV, 7am

Actor/comedian Bill Leff, who hosts the Toon in With Me weekday morning franchise of classic cartoons on MeTV, also helms this weekly three-hour block. It kicks off with an hour of Popeye and Pals, featuring the adventures of the famous sailor man and other characters from the Fleischer studio; continues with The Tom and Jerry Show, an hour block of ’toons chronicling the eternal conflict between the titular cat and mouse, as well as other shorts from MGM; and concludes with the hourlong Bugs Bunny & Friends, devoted to Warner Bros. faves from the Merrie Melodies and Looney Tunes franchises.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 300

FS1, 4:30pm Live

Emerging NASCAR stars from the Xfinity Series roll the dice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for 200 laps in the Alsco Uniforms 300 on FS1.

Snow Animals

BBC America, 8pm

Wildlife biologist Liz Bonnin introduces a cast of charismatic creatures to reveal the remarkable strategies they use to survive, and even thrive, through the winter.

Rocky Marathon

HBO, 8pm

We’re gonna fly now to this night-long marathon of all six Rocky movies, beginning with the Oscar-winning 1976 original (starring Sylvester Stallone) and ending with 2006’s Rocky Balboa.

Circle of Deception

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

A small island community is turned upside down when one of the town’s citizens, Russel Douglas (Paul McGillion), is found dead the day after Christmas. Brenna Douglas (Jill Morrison) was Russel’s estranged and soon-to-be ex-wife, who often complained to her former beauty queen best friend Peggy Sue Thomas (Diane Neal) that Russel was physically and emotionally abusive. Through an investigation that twists and winds its way through neighbors, a wife and best friends, Russel’s murderer is finally revealed. Also stars Tahmoh Penikett and Tamara Tunie.

Gandhi

TCM, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Winner of eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Ben Kingsley and Best Director for Richard Attenborough, this 1982 historical epic is a sweeping journey through Britain’s colonial past and the powerful resistance of one man. Set in the early 20th century, the film stars Kingsley as Mohandas K. Gandhi (later better known as Mahatma Gandhi), an unknown and insignificant attorney who forgoes all material possessions in a quest for Indian independence. Up against armed resistance, he decides to introduce a doctrine of nonviolence to the Indian people. The movement grows, and India gains independence by following Gandhi’s unfaltering commitment to nonviolence. The acclaimed film covers all major events in Gandhi’s life, making it one of the most extensive biopics in cinema history.

Fit for a Prince

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

There’s a ball, an overlooked beauty named Cinderella, er, Cindy (Natalie Hall) and royalty (Jonathan Keltz). Hmmm.

Beyond the Headlines: Beauty Queens Gone Bad

Lifetime, 10pm

Following the premiere of Circle of Deception, Lifetime will be premiering a documentary that delves deeper into more shocking stories of criminal deception.