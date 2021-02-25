Thursday, Feb. 25: The Original Free Spirit Is Back: ‘Punky Brewster’ Premieres on Peacock

© Peacock TV LLC. Punky Brewster © Universal Content Productions LLC. All rights reserved.

All Times Eastern.

Thursday, Feb. 25

Punky Brewster

Peacock

New Series!

Following its generally well-received revival of the ’90s sitcom Saved by the Bell, NBC has revisited its vault and is similarly bringing back this ’80s sitcom about a bright young girl raised by a foster dad for a Peacock revival. Soleil Moon Frye, who played the title character in the original as a child, reprises her role here and is also an executive producer. Punky is now a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track when she meets Izzy (Quinn Copeland), a young girl in the foster system who reminds Punky a lot of her younger self. Original costar Cherie Johnson reprises her role as Cherie, and the series also stars Freddie Prinze Jr., Noah Cottrell, Oliver De Los Santos and Lauren Lindsey Donzis.

Millennials

ALLBLK

New Series!

This weekly, six-episode original sitcom on the new ALLBLK streaming service is centered on the lives of four 20-something roommates and their neighbors across the hall as they navigate the chaos of being young and finding success, and themselves, in Los Angeles. Kyle Massey, Keraun Harris, Philip Bolden, Aaron Grady, Teresa Celeste, Buddy Lewis and Katherine Florence star.

Talking Dead: “Home Sweet Home”

AMC+

New Episodes!

With The Walking Dead back with new Season 10 episodes, this aftershow is also back, streaming here Thursdays ahead of its Sunday night airings on the linear AMC network. Tonight’s premiere recaps the new episode that began streaming on AMC+ last Sunday, and which hits AMC this Sunday.

Luda Can’t Cook

discovery+

In this special, hip-hop star Ludacris gets schooled in the kitchen by James Beard Award-nominated Chef Meherwan Irani so he can up his culinary game with international flavors and techniques, particularly Indian dishes. “I absolutely love food and have always appreciated the art of cooking, but I can’t lie — I have no idea what I’m doing in the kitchen,” admits Ludacris. “I’m on a mission to change that and master one cuisine at a time — it’s going to be delicious.”

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 7pm Live

The Philadelphia 76ers play host to the Dallas Mavericks, and the New Orleans Pelicans are in Milwaukee for a meeting with the Bucks.

Young Sheldon: “Crappy Frozen Ice Cream and an Organ Grinder’s Monkey”

CBS, 8pm

Guest Star Alert!

Sheldon (Iain Armitage) and George Sr. (Lance Barber) dine with President Hagemeyer (guest star Wendie Malick) and a university benefactor. Guest star Reba McEntire returns as June in the new episode “Crappy Frozen Ice Cream and an Organ Grinder’s Monkey.”

Hell’s Kitchen: “Crapping Out in Hell”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “Crapping Out in Hell,” the chefs are treated to a balancing-act performance, then they roll dice to choose ingredients for their dishes.

Flipping Across America: “Foundational Flips”

HGTV, 8pm

In Fort Worth, Texas, Andy and Ashley Williams (Flip or Flop Ft. Worth) work on a big, corner lot house with some cracks that hint at serious structural damage. Meanwhile, Jon and Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin (Going for Sold) deal with major foundation issues while flipping a home in one of Houston’s hottest neighborhoods.

Mr. Mayor: “#PalmTreeReform”

NBC, 8pm

Neil’s (Ted Danson) plan to save the city money on palm tree maintenance meets unexpected resistance. Meanwhile, Tommy (Mike Cabellon) and Mikaela (Vella Lovell) don’t believe Jayden (Bobby Moynihan) when he announces he’s going to be a father.

TCM Spotlight: Kiss Connection

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

TCM’s final Thursday evening lineup of romantic films connected by certain actors starts with 1942’s The Palm Beach Story, starring Joel McCrea (who ended last week’s Kiss Connection) and Claudette Colbert. Also tonight: Boom Town (1940, Claudette Colbert/Clark Gable); Mogambo (1953, Clark Gable/Ava Gardner); Knights of the Round Table (1953, Ava Gardner/Robert Taylor); Camille (1937, Robert Taylor/Greta Garbo); Ninotchka (1939, Greta Garbo/Melvyn Douglas); and 1936’s Theodora Goes Wild, starring Melvyn Douglas and Irene Dunne, who was featured in the first Kiss Connection title earlier this month.

B Positive: “B Negative”

CBS, 8:30pm

Drew (Thomas Middleditch) and Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) start thinking about their futures after Jerry (David Anthony Higgins) gets a surprise call that he’s receiving a new kidney in the new episode “B Negative.”

Superstore: “Depositions”

NBC, 8:30pm

With Carol’s (Irene White) lawyer at Cloud 9 to depose the employees, Jonah (Ben Feldman) tries to ease Glenn’s (Mark McKinney) nerves. Meanwhile, Mateo (Nico Santos) enlists Sandra’s (Kaliko Kauahi) help hiding the details of his work arrangement, and Dina (Lauren Ash) grows concerned about Garrett’s (Colton Dunn) behavior at Customer Service.

Mom: “Whip-Its and Emotionally Attuned Babies”

CBS, 9pm

Bonnie (Allison Janney) has success creating a line of mocktails for Adam’s (William Fichtner) bar. Also, Jill (Jaime Pressly) finds herself attracted to Bonnie’s therapist, Trevor (returning guest star Rainn Wilson), in the new episode “Whip-Its and Emotionally Attuned Babies.”

Call Me Kat: “First Date”

FOX, 9pm

Kat (Mayim Bialik) deals with nerves over her date with Oscar (guest star Christopher Rivas) in the new episode “First Date.”

MTV Floribama Shore

MTV, 9pm

Season Premiere!

For the first time ever, everyone’s favorite group of rowdy Southerners will trade in the Florida sun for the mountains of Montana and the sunshine of Lake Havasu City, Arizona. After an explosive summer in St. Pete last season, castmates Jeremiah Buoni, Codi Butts, Aimee Hall, Kirk Medas, Nilsa Prowant, Candace Rice and Gus Smyrnios will reunite once again for their annual trip, but things will look different this year. With limited access to the outside world at their remote location, the group is forced to face the wounds of last summer head on.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “The Only Way Out Is Through”

NBC, 9pm

Benson (Mariska Hargitay) helps two sisters get closure from a harrowing childhood assault. Meanwhile, Kat’s (Jamie Gray Hyder) cousin reaches out for help.

The Unicorn: “In Memory Of…”

CBS, 9:30pm

In the new episode “In Memory Of…,” a memorial to honor Wade’s (Walton Goggins) wife leaves Natalie (Makenzie Moss) realizing that memories of her mom are starting to fade.

Last Man Standing: “Grill in the Mist”

FOX, 9:30pm

Mike (Tim Allen) and Kristin (Amanda Fuller) are forced to make some tough business decisions in the wake of the pandemic in the new episode “Grill in the Mist.”

Clarice: “Are You Alright?”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “Are You Alright?,” Clarice (Rebecca Breeds) must prove she is fit for duty by getting a confession out of the suspect in the three river murders.

She’s the Boss

USA Network, 10:30pm

New Series!

This new “docu-comedy” series follows Nicole Walters — an ambitious, jet-setting entrepreneur who runs a multimillion-dollar marketing empire — and her husband, Josh Walters, a quirky and devoted stay-at-home lawyer. The modern-day family is made complete with the couples’ three lovely adopted daughters and Eddie, Nicole’s over-the-top executive assistant and best friend. Although Nicole has conquered the business world, she and Josh are learning on the fly that parenthood isn’t always as easy as it seems, and the Walterses work to juggle family, careers, obstacles, laughter and love. Faced with the never-ending entrepreneur laundry list and all the demands that come with being a wife and mother of three, can Nicole learn to find the perfect balance and truly have it all?

Friday, Feb. 26

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry

Apple TV+

Award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler’s (Belushi, American High) documentary tells the true coming-of-age story of singer-songwriter Billie Eilish and her rise to global superstardom. The film offers a deeply intimate look at this extraordinary teenager’s journey as she, at just age 17, navigates life on the road, onstage and at home with her family, while writing, recording and releasing her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Dickinson: “You Cannot Put a Fire Out”

Apple TV+

Season Finale!

Season 2 of the Peabody Award-winning half-hour comedy/drama that audaciously explores the constraints of society, gender and family from the perspective of rebellious young 19th-century poet Emily Dickinson (Hailee Steinfeld) concludes. The series will return for Season 3.

Losing Alice

Apple TV+

Season Finale!

This cinematic series from Israel described as an “erotic, psychological neo-noir drama thriller” and which is a female version of the famous tale of Faust and his deal with the devil, concludes its first season with this episode. Ayelet Zurer and Lihi Kornowski star.

Paranormal Caught on Camera: “Kentucky Poltergeist and More”

discovery+

Season Premiere!

A Kentucky woman hires an empath to rid her home of a pesky poltergeist; a terrifying creature holes up in a barn at night; a Russian cosmonaut spots a UFO over Antarctica; and more.

Tom & Jerry

HBO Max

Feature Film Exclusive!

The animated cat and mouse get new life and continue their ongoing battle in this live-action/CGI film directed by Tim Story. Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Colin Jost, Rob Delaney and Ken Jeong star alongside the toons.

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Hulu

Original Film!

Singer-songwriter Andra Day makes her acting debut as legendary jazz musician Billie Holiday in Lee Daniels’ biopic chronicling how, beginning in the 1940s in New York City, the federal government targeted Holiday in a growing effort to escalate and racialize the war on drugs, ultimately aiming to stop her from singing her controversial and heart-wrenching ballad, “Strange Fruit.”

Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers

IMDb TV

New Series!

IMDb TV — Amazon’s free, ad-supported streaming service available as an app on Amazon’s Fire TV, as a free option on Amazon Prime Video Channels and on Roku platforms — debuts this six-part docuseries from executive producer LeBron James that follows the titular high school basketball dynasty from California during their 2019-20 season as they strived for a third straight state championship.

Crazy About Her (Loco por Ella)

Netflix

Original Film!

After a magical one-night stand with cryptic and enigmatic Carla (Susana Abaitua), Adri (Álvaro Cervantes) decides to admit himself to the mental institution where Carla resides in order to see her again, but he will soon discover that checking himself out will not be as easy as he thought.

Escape From New York

IFC, 2:45pm

Catch a Classic!

Cowriter/director John Carpenter’s influential 1981 sci-fi/action cult classic takes place in a dystopian “future” 1997, when the island of Manhattan has been turned into a maximum-security prison. After Air Force One is hijacked and purposely crashed in New York City, ex-Special Forces soldier and current federal prison inmate Snake Plissken (Kurt Russell in one of his most iconic roles) is given just 24 hours to infiltrate New York and safely extract the president (Donald Pleasence) in exchange for a pardon. Also starring among the terrific cast are Lee Van Cleef, Ernest Borgnine, Isaac Hayes, Harry Dean Stanton and Adrienne Barbeau, and the action is further heightened by the synth-prominent musical score composed by Carpenter and Alan Howarth that manages to sound both very ’80s and of the future.

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live

A twin bill of NBA action on ESPN has Domantas Sabonis and the Indiana Pacers on the road against Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics, followed by Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers in Los Angeles to collide with LeBron James and the defending champion Lakers.

Shark Tank

ABC, 8pm

First into the Tank are two friends from Mandeville, Louisiana, who introduce their bedding product designed to help bed-making more convenient. A trio of entrepreneurs from Hyattsville, Maryland, are on a mission to create a healthy lifestyle for families with their delicious plant-based take on a classic favorite food. An entrepreneur from New York City shows the Sharks an easy way to walk your dog without tracking dirt and germs, while another entrepreneur from Brooklyn, New York, presents her fun educational app designed to help kids learn coding.

Frozen in Time: Flashback

HGTV, 8pm

In the first of two episodes, “Livin’ La Villa Loca,” Frozen in Time stars Maureen McCormick and Dan Vickery know it’s a huge undertaking to renovate and modernize homes stuck in the past and so do their HGTV friends. In this episode, Maureen and Dan watch as siblings Leanne and Steve Ford of Restored by the Fords transform a drab ’70s Spanish villa into a dream home with a vacation vibe; Desert Flippers Eric and Lindsey Bennett bring back the best in a ’50s house and give it some modern twists; Hidden Potential’s Jasmine Roth removes a “dance floor” from the middle of a dated dining room; and Tamara Day of Bargain Mansions discovers a bedroom with a clown mural. In “Never to Forever Home,” Maureen and Dan explore a dark 1979 house that Home Town’s Ben and Erin Napier convert into a New Orleans-style forever home; a beige ’80s house that Clint Robertson and Luke Caldwell of Boise Boys transform by moving a fireplace to show off a killer view; a home that Hidden Potential’s Jasmine Roth brings California cool vibes to for a young family; and a home with a Stone Age vibe given a full overhaul by the Good Bones duo Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine.

Brutal Bridesmaids

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

After becoming engaged to Michael (Kevin A. Walton), a handsome and successful businessman, Jessica (Zoila Garcia) selects her five best girlfriends to be her bridesmaids. However, when the group gets together, they find themselves letting old wounds and jealousy get in the way of bonding as they all compete over Jessica’s friendship. When mysterious accidents and illnesses start to inflict the group, Jessica fears one of her bridesmaids may not have her best interest at heart.

The Blacklist: “Ogden Greeley”

NBC, 8pm

The Task Force investigates the apparent disappearance of a defense contractor, Cooper (Harry Lennix) receives an unexpected offer and Red (James Spader) makes a connection.

Starring Laurence Harvey

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

British actor Laurence Harvey (born in Lithuania as Zvi Mosheh Skikne) only lived to age 45, but in that short time he was able to star in a number of memorable performances, three of which are featured in tonight’s lineup. The evening begins with a movie featuring perhaps Harvey’s most famous role, as traumatically brainwashed war veteran and potential assassin Raymond Shaw in the classic political thriller The Manchurian Candidate (1962), alongside Frank Sinatra and Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee Angela Lansbury, who delivers a truly chilling villainous performance. Next, Harvey costars as the married lover of Best Actress Oscar winner Elizabeth Taylor’s call girl character in the 1960 drama BUtterfield 8. Finally, he and Kim Novak lead the 1964 British adaptation of W. Somerset Maugham’s classic novel Of Human Bondage.

Hip Hop Uncovered

FX, 9pm

Series Finale!

In the finale of the documentary series Hip Hop Uncovered, the genre reaches new heights with the emergence of Nicki Minaj, Gucci Mane, French Montana, Nipsey Hussle and Waka Flocka, and 50 Cent changes the face of rap music. With money flooding in, hip-hop faces a choice: Will it continue to be the voice of the streets or will it fall prey to corporate greed?

Painting With John

HBO, 11pm

Season Finale!

The first season of this quirky unscripted series starring John Lurie comes to a close.

Saturday, Feb. 27

Ghost Nation: “Tortured Soul Asylum”

discovery+

Season Finale!

Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango and Shari DeBenedetti continue their extended investigation of Harrisburg State Hospital. Joined by Hawes’ daughters Sam and Satori, the team uses their unique approach and high-tech gear to peel away the layers of the haunted property’s past. They suspect the former asylum’s dark and disturbing history might be the root of the intense paranormal activity that could soon threaten the surrounding community when the buildings are demolished.

A Wild Year on Earth

BBC America, 8pm

Season Finale!

A Wild Year on Earth wraps up with the season finale “Full Circle,” which follows Monarch butterflies migrating to the forests of Mexico, the rains providing relief to parched Southern Africa, and the warmer waters off Australia triggering the annual coral spawning on the Great Barrier Reef.

College Basketball: Baylor at Kansas

ESPN, 8pm Live

Two of the nation’s elite teams are in action tonight at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, as the Baylor Bears visit the Jayhawks in a key Big 12 matchup.

Girl in the Basement

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Inspired by actual events, Girl in the Basement is the horrific story of Sara (Stefanie Scott), a vibrant teen girl looking forward to her 18th birthday so she can move away from her controlling father Don (Judd Nelson). But before she can blow out the candles, Don imprisons her in the basement of their home. While Don tries to convince wife Irene (Joely Fisher) that Sara ran away, he secretly visits her in the basement to torture and rape her while Irene and her sister Amy (Emily Topper) continue living upstairs.

Dances With Wolves

TCM, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Winner of seven of the 12 Academy Awards for which it was nominated, including Best Picture, this 1990 Western masterpiece stars Best Director Oscar winner Kevin Costner in a Best Actor Oscar-nominated performance as John Dunbar, a Civil War soldier who requests a transfer to the Western frontier. Alone at his post, Dunbar befriends a nearby group of Lakota Sioux, slowly becoming accepted into their culture and seen as a warrior they call “Dances With Wolves.” When the Army returns, Dunbar finds himself torn between two worlds, and must decide where his allegiance lies. Mary McDonnell was nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her portrayal of Dunbar’s love interest, Stands With a Fist, the white adopted daughter of the tribe’s medicine man, Kicking Bird (Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee Graham Greene). Michael Blake won an Oscar for the screenplay adaptation of his novel, while John Barry’s sweeping, epic musical score also took home an Oscar.

NBA Basketball: Dallas at Brooklyn

ABC, 8:30pm Live

Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks head east to clash with Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets on ABC’s Saturday NBA primetime matchup.

It Was Always You

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

Elizabeth’s engagement plans are thrown into disarray when her fiancé’s free-spirited brother David returns home. David’s unexpected influence prompts Elizabeth to question her life decisions. Stars Erin Krakow and Tyler Hynes.