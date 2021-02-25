Channel Guide Magazine

Harris Faulkner Hosts ‘America Together’ Special Tackling COVID Vaccine Questions

February 25, 2021 Ryan Berenz Interview, News & Current Events, Preview 3
FOX News Channel

On Sunday, Feb. 28, at 10pm ET, FOX News Channel presents America Together With Harris Faulkner: The Shot, a one-hour special dedicated to dispelling myths, presenting scientific data and answering viewer questions about the coronavirus vaccines.

FOX News Channel’s Harris Faulkner, who anchors The Faulkner Focus and coanchors Outnumbered on weekdays, hosts the primetime special, which will feature a number of medical experts to answer viewers’ frequently asked questions about the massive rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination program.

“We’re really getting into the heart of the vaccination process, the concerns, the questions around it,” Faulkner says. “It’s going to be an hour packed with information.”

The program also examines racial disparities in vaccine distribution within communities of color, how the shots are administered, how the economy will be impacted, and what America will be like in the coming months.

“The NAACP and COVID Collaborative studies showed 14% of Blacks and 34% of those in the Latino community say they trust the COVID vaccine. So that’s a lot of people who don’t,” Faulkner says. “Many of our essential workers who are people of color, many of our neighbors and people in more economically challenged conditions and neighborhoods, don’t have regular relationships with doctors. They don’t have connections to health care unless an emergency comes up and they go to the ER. So if they are having questions about the vaccine, they don’t have that person in their lives that they can go to and ask, someone they already have formed a relationship of trust with.”

The mixed messages from medical or political officials about COVID and the vaccines has contributed to some of the skepticism, but Faulkner believes that many people are simply uncomfortable with how rapidly the scientific data and recommendations are changing due to continually evolving research.

“Doctors are in practice. There’s a reason why they call it that. They’re practicing medicine now with something they’ve never seen,” Faulkner says. “And they’re bringing us along for all of those trials, and that sometimes can be frustrating and a little scary for people.”

3 Comments

  2. I hope you give balanced coverage. Like there is so much we don’t know about the effects of mRNA on our genes. Just as many doctors question the long term effects on our genes as those that don’t. I will never get the vaccine.

    Reply

  3. Hi, Harris, thank you for given us a voice. I’m in a suburb of Portland, Oregon. There are 750,000 Senior Citizens in Oregon who Gov. Brown expects to get on line to several vaccine sites every Monday and Thursday morning to sign up for a Covid vsccine. My husband and I and all our Senior friends have been doing this activity for several weeks without success. We are all computer savvy but to no avail. Would really appreciate an investigative reporter to look into why Seniors in Oregon are being neglected.
    Thank you for all you do.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


About Ryan Berenz 2071 Articles
Some things I like (in no particular order): Sports, Star Wars, LEGO, beer, 'The Simpsons' Seasons 1-13, my family and the few friends who are not embarrassed to be seen with me. Why yes, I am very interested in how much you like 'Alaskan Bush People.' #LynxForLife
Website Facebook Twitter Google+

Related Articles

No Picture
Music

2015 National Defend Freedom Tour kicks off on Fox and Friends

April 16, 2015 Jeff Pfeiffer Music, TV News & Program Updates Comments Off on 2015 National Defend Freedom Tour kicks off on Fox and Friends

This Friday, April 17, the 2015 National Defend Freedom Tour will make its first stop live on Fox News Channel’s Fox and Friends for a three-hour special (6am-9am ET) to announce this year’s tour organized by Concerned Veterans for America (CVA). In addition to watching the event on Fox News, if you’re in the area, you can attend the free, family-friendly event, which takes place at the Fox News courtyard (1211 Avenue of the Americas in New York City), and will feature a complimentary breakfast, a concert and patriotic speakers. Register here for Friday’s Fox News event; other tour dates can be found here. Appearing for […]

No Picture
TV News & Program Updates

Gretchen Carlson celebrates one year of “The Real Story”

September 30, 2014 Jeff Pfeiffer TV News & Program Updates 6

FOX News Channel (FNC) personality Gretchen Carlson moved from the morning show FOX & Friends to headline her own afternoon program, The Real Story With Gretchen Carlson, a year ago today. According to Nielsen Media Research, the program is No. 1 in cable news in its timeslot (weekdays at 2pm ET). The Real Story will air its one-year anniversary episode Sept. 30 on FNC. We caught up with Carlson to talk via email about what the past year has been like, what’s ahead, and how thrilled she has been with her show, and the fact that it allows her some […]

No Picture
TV News & Program Updates

Bidding farewell to the evening newcast

April 13, 2011 Tom Comi TV News & Program Updates Comments Off on Bidding farewell to the evening newcast

By Tom Comi There was a time when anchoring the evening news was the premier broadcasting job in the business. But with Katie Couric looking to step down from her perch at CBS, it begs the question as to what role broadcast networks actually serve in news nowadays. In the glory days of TV news, every TV journalist in the country aspired to helm the evening newscast on NBC, CBS and ABC. It wasn’t a temporary stop or stepping stone but rather a place where the elite of the elite stayed until they retired, passed away or were fired. Names […]

@ 2020 Channel Guide Magazine