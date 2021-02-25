Harris Faulkner Hosts ‘America Together’ Special Tackling COVID Vaccine Questions

On Sunday, Feb. 28, at 10pm ET, FOX News Channel presents America Together With Harris Faulkner: The Shot, a one-hour special dedicated to dispelling myths, presenting scientific data and answering viewer questions about the coronavirus vaccines.
FOX News Channel’s Harris Faulkner, who anchors The Faulkner Focus and coanchors Outnumbered on weekdays, hosts the primetime special, which will feature a number of medical experts to answer viewers’ frequently asked questions about the massive rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination program.
“We’re really getting into the heart of the vaccination process, the concerns, the questions around it,” Faulkner says. “It’s going to be an hour packed with information.”
The program also examines racial disparities in vaccine distribution within communities of color, how the shots are administered, how the economy will be impacted, and what America will be like in the coming months.
“The NAACP and COVID Collaborative studies showed 14% of Blacks and 34% of those in the Latino community say they trust the COVID vaccine. So that’s a lot of people who don’t,” Faulkner says. “Many of our essential workers who are people of color, many of our neighbors and people in more economically challenged conditions and neighborhoods, don’t have regular relationships with doctors. They don’t have connections to health care unless an emergency comes up and they go to the ER. So if they are having questions about the vaccine, they don’t have that person in their lives that they can go to and ask, someone they already have formed a relationship of trust with.”
The mixed messages from medical or political officials about COVID and the vaccines has contributed to some of the skepticism, but Faulkner believes that many people are simply uncomfortable with how rapidly the scientific data and recommendations are changing due to continually evolving research.
“Doctors are in practice. There’s a reason why they call it that. They’re practicing medicine now with something they’ve never seen,” Faulkner says. “And they’re bringing us along for all of those trials, and that sometimes can be frustrating and a little scary for people.”
your funeral…your choice… unfortunately you can cause others to have funerals as well because of your choice…..
I hope you give balanced coverage. Like there is so much we don’t know about the effects of mRNA on our genes. Just as many doctors question the long term effects on our genes as those that don’t. I will never get the vaccine.
Hi, Harris, thank you for given us a voice. I’m in a suburb of Portland, Oregon. There are 750,000 Senior Citizens in Oregon who Gov. Brown expects to get on line to several vaccine sites every Monday and Thursday morning to sign up for a Covid vsccine. My husband and I and all our Senior friends have been doing this activity for several weeks without success. We are all computer savvy but to no avail. Would really appreciate an investigative reporter to look into why Seniors in Oregon are being neglected.
Thank you for all you do.